Live WWE Fastlane Results & Videos, 3/10/2019

Reload during the show for new videos & results.

– The 2019 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens up as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans outside of The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. We go in to Coach and he’s joined by Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the panel. Beth reveals she will be doing guest commentary for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match tonight. The panel goes over tonight’s card.

We get a lengthy video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. Beth says she could see this being Becky’s night. They talk more about the match and then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, interrupt the panel with mics. They taunt the champions and Coach says it seems like they came out to call out the champions, whoever has the titles after tonight, and they agree. Coach asks them for a prediction and they go with Banks and Bayley over Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Coach says that would be the best winner for them and they argue some with Coach before leaving. The panel discusses Mandy Rose vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka next. We go backstage to Kayla Braxton with Rose and Sonya Deville now. They briefly discuss Asuka before EC3 interrupts and says Rose’s name. EC3 tries to flirt with Rose but Deville steps up and shuts him down. Deville takes shots at him and says Rose has her eye on the prize tonight but that prize is not him. EC3 walks off. We see video from earlier today where Carmella was backstage trying to get signatures from people to get a rematch for R-Truth. Carmella ends up arguing with Zelina Vega about the next title shot. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe interrupts and tells them he will be happy to put Truth, Andrade and anyone else to sleep. Joe signs Carmella’s sheet and walks off. Coach confirms a Fatal 4 Way for tonight with Joe vs. Truth vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio. We get more on tonight’s matches before Christian joins the panel. He jokes around with Otunga and they talk about tonight’s match with The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and how the chemistry between Miz and Shane is a bit forced compared to The Usos.

Coach leads us to a backstage video from Ricochet and Aleister Black, who are confident about capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight. We get a lengthy video package on recent events between Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles joins the panel and talks about what’s went down as of late. AJ also addresses Randy Orton and says he will take care of him when the time is right. Coach sends us to Kayla and Owens in the back. Owens talks about Bryan and gets a pop for talking about beating him in the face like everyone has wanted to do for months. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods appear. Fans chant for Kofi in the arena. Kofi says he doesn’t have a problem with Owens and he wishes him good luck tonight. Owens says that means a lot to him and he thanks Kofi. They shake hands. Owens wishes good luck to Big E and Woods for their match, and he walks off. Kofi gets The New Day hyped up for their match when a staffer appears. He says the McMahon Family wants to talk to Kofi in their office, about the WWE Title match. Big E and Woods get Kofi hyped up and they go their separate ways. We go to the panel and they send us to ringside for the first match of the night.

Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Xavier Woods and Big E

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out first. Rusev is out next with Lana as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes The New Day – Big E and Xavier Woods.