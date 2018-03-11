Live WWE Fastlane Videos & Results, 3/11/2018: US Title Match, Shinsuke Nakamura, Six-Man Match, Kickoff Pre-show, More

Reload often during Fastlane for new videos & results as they are available.

– The 2018 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH as Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Sam is looking forward to the SmackDown Tag Team Title match, Booker is looking forward to the WWE United States Title match and Otunga can’t wait for the Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title. The panel hypes tonight’s show, WrestleMania 34 and the WWE Network.

Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. Charly talks about how things were tense in catering earlier but she did catch up with Sami Zayn, who was in a great mood. She also talked with John Cena, who is looking forward to making it to WrestleMania 34. Charly will be joined later by Dolph Ziggler for a Twitter Q&A. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskDolph hashtag. We go back to the panel for a preview of tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match. The panel picks Charlotte Flair to retain over Ruby Riott. Renee plugs a six-man match just announced for the pre-show – Breezango and Tye Dillinger vs. Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Renee discusses Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. We get a backstage video from Baron Corbin to hype tonight’s Fastlane main event. Renee plugs tonight’s women’s tag team match. Sam goes with Carmella and Natalya but Otunga predicts Becky Lynch and Naomi will win. Booker agrees and Renee sends us to another break. We come back and get a look at the rivalry between The New Day and The Usos. We go backstage to Charly and The New Day, who have a platter of pancakes. The New Day gets fired up when talking about being the top tag team in WWE, taking shots at their opponents for tonight. Back from a break and Renee leads us to a preview for tonight’s WWE United States Title match. We come back and Sunil Singh interrupts the panel to introduce Jinder Mahal. Jinder rants on how he’s defeated Randy Orton and Bobby Roode, which is why he considers himself the uncrowned United States Champion. Fans chant “Jinder sucks” as he wonders why tonight’s match is not a Triple Threat. Jinder says he will be watching very closely tonight and may be on commentary for the match. We go split-screen as the panel interviews Ziggler with some questions from fans on Twitter. Ziggler is in the backstage area. Ziggler says he stopped caring about the WWE Universe a long time ago and started worrying about himself. Ziggler gets fired up and says we will see him go to WrestleMania with the WWE Title after tonight’s main event. Renee sends us to ringside with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Tye Dillinger

We go to the ring and out first comes Breezango for tonight’s six-man Kickoff match. We see Fashion Files video from earlier with these two teams facing off backstage to set up the match. Tye Dillinger is out next to join Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out first for their team. Out next comes Mojo Rawley.

Gable starts off with Breeze. Gable talks trash and tosses Breeze as he approaches. Fandango comes in and puts on wrestling headgear that Tye hands him. Fans pop. Fandango looks to try and tangle on the mat with Gable but he gets slammed. Breeze tags back in. Gable drops to the mat and invites Breeze to try and out-wrestle him. Breeze hops on Gable’s back like a horse. They go at it and Breeze nails a dropkick. Shelton comes in but he also gets dropkicked. Mojo comes in but Tye and Fandango assist to clear the ring. Shelton and Mojo recover on the floor before Gable floors Breeze. Gable looks down at Breeze as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shelton works Breeze over. Shelton drops knees over Breeze’s arm and keeps him grounded by the arm. Breeze tries to make a tag but Benjamin drops Breeze by his arm and covers for a 2 count. Gable tags in and they double team Breeze with several moves. Gable with a 2 count. Gable keeps Breeze grounded now. Gable ends up hitting an overhead belly-to-belly but Fandango breaks up the pin attempt.

Mojo tags in and stalks Breeze before going to work on him. Fans chant “you can’t wrestle” at Mojo. Mojo says he didn’t come out here to wrestle. Mojo rams Breeze back into the corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Mojo knocks Fandango off the apron after taunting Dillinger. Mojo turns around and Breeze drops him. Tye and Gable tag in. Tye unloads, knocking Shelton off the apron. Mojo comes in but Tye also takes him out. Tye goes back to work on Gable and gets fired up as fans pop and do the “10!” chant. Tye exposes his knee and goes for the Tye Breaker but Shelton runs in. Fandango takes out Shelton. Gable blocks a superkick and rolls Tye up for a close 2 count. Gable with an overhead kick. Shelton tags in and lifts Tye as Gable goes to the top. Tye fights out. Gable lands on his feet but Breeze hits him with a Beauty Shot. Shelton gets sent to the apron and brought down by Tye. Mojo and Tye go at it now with a near fall. Tye ends up dropping Mojo with a shot to the face and covering for the pin.

Winners: Breezango and Tye Dillinger

– After the match, Tye and Breezango celebrate in the middle of the ring.

– We go back to the panel for more comments on tonight’s card. They talk about tonight’s main event and Booker believes Baron Corbin will win. Otunga picks John Cena to win and Sam believes AJ Styles will retain. Renee agrees with Otunga. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2018 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view opens with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton welcoming us.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

We go right to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Out next comes Aiden English. He sings and raps about Rusev Day and Nakamura, taking a shot at Columbus. English introduces Rusev and out he comes to a pop.

Rusev marches to the ring with English as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Fans do dueling chants for both Superstars as they lock up and get a feel for each other. Rusev takes Nakamura down and covers for a 1 count. They trade holds now with Rusev taking control. Nakamura nails a kick and stops Rusev in his tracks. Nakamura with some offense and a knee drop for a quick pin attempt. Rusev rocks Nakamura with right hands as the dueling chants start back up.

They trade holds and Nakamura turns it around. Nakamura ducks a shot and shows off some. Nakamura taunts Rusev and tells him to bring it. Rusev rolls out of the ring for a breather with English. Fans boo. Nakamura taunts Rusev as he takes his time on the outside. Rusev makes it back in at the 9 count but goes right back to the floor for more boos. Nakamura follows and unloads on the floor. Nakamura brings Rusev to the apron and hits a high knee. Nakamura drops down with a knee to the back of the neck now. Nakamura rolls Rusev back into the ring as fans do dueling chants. Rusev drops Nakamura on the apron as he tries to come back in as Nakamura was staring at English. Rusev knocks Nakamura to the floor, sending him into the barrier and then the apron. Rusev rams Nakamura back into the apron again. Rusev brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count.

Nakamura tries to fight back now but Rusev keeps him tied up. Nakamura finally counters and takes Rusev down with a heel hook. Rusev makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Rusev catches Nakamura with a big slam for a close 2 count. Rusev drops an elbow and keeps Nakamura down. More dueling chants as Rusev slows the match back down. Nakamura looks to make a comeback but Rusev rocks him with big shots to the gut. They run the ropes and Nakamura drops Rusev with a big flying kick.

Nakamura with kicks while Rusev is on his knees now. Nakamura drops Rusev. Rusev crawls to the corner. Nakamura runs with a big knee into the corner. Nakamura places Rusev across the top rope and runs in with the high knee for another 2 count. Nakamura with more knees. Nakamura keeps Rusev grounded now. Rusev powers up while in a submission but Nakamura brings him right back down. Rusev nails a fall-away slam. Rusev with more offense and a huge kick to drop Nakamura on his face. Rusev only gets a 2 count. Rusev goes for the Machka Kick but Nakamura blocks it. They trade big shots and Rusev takes the leg out. Nakamura comes right back and drops Rusev. More back and forth and counters now. Rusev goes for The Accolade but can’t get it locked. Nakamura drops Rusev and goes to the corner to wait for him to get up. Nakamura goes for Kinshasa but Rusev shuts him down with the Machka Kick. Nakamura kicks out at 2 and Rusev can’t believe it.

Rusev stomps on Nakamura’s spine and goes for The Accolade but it’s blocked. Nakamura drops Rusev and nails the Kinshasa for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall and points at the WrestleMania 34 sign as his music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura stands on the top rope and points up at the WrestleMania sign as fans pop.

– Back from a break and we get a promo for the next match.

WWE United States Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

They lock up and trade holds in the middle of the ring. Roode works on the arm but Orton drops Roode. Roode gets right back to his feet and we have a stalemate. They go at it again and Orton gets the upperhand. They run the ropes and Roode drops Orton. Roode poses some after getting the upperhand again. Roode runs the ropes and Orton drops him with a back elbow. Fans chant for the RKO as they face off and lock up again. Orton takes control again and we get another face off. Roode with a headlock. Orton takes it to the corner. Roode with a chop but Orton uppercuts him. Orton avoids a Glorious DDT and scrambles to the floor.

Orton goes to the floor for a breather. We see Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh watching on a screen backstage. Orton comes back in, tangling on the ropes with Roode but Orton takes control and drops Roode over the top rope. Orton covers for a quick pin attempts. Orton works Roode around the ring now. Roode comes out of the corner with a big clothesline for a 1 count.

Roode keeps control and drops a knee for a quick 1 count. Orton tries to break free from a hold but Roode keeps him down. Orton blocks a suplex and nails one of his own. Roode with more offense, including a big shot out of the corner. Roode goes to the top and nails a flying clothesline and a neckbreaker. Roode misses the Glorious DDT. Orton comes back and unloads. Orton with a powerslam. Roode goes to the apron to avoid a pin. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but Roode avoids it. Orton drops Roode over the top rope. Orton runs into a boot in the corner. Roode stands up and nails the Blockbuster for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Orton finally hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton gets fired up and looks up at the WrestleMania banner. Orton drops down and goes for the RKO but it’s blocked. Orton blocks Roode before a quick pin attempt. Roode dumps Orton over the top rope to the floor. Roode follows. They go at it on the floor again. Orton drops Roode over the barrier hard. They end up back in the ring and Orton takes Roode to the top. Orton rocks Roode a few times. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Roode fights back.

Roode counters and goes for the sunset flip but Orton counters. Roode keeps trying and slams Orton to the mat for a close 2 count. Roode goes back to the top but Orton crotches him by taking his leg out. Orton climbs up for a superplex and nails it this time. Orton is slow to make the cover and Roode kicks out at 2. We get a replay of the superplex. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Roode counters an uppercut and goes for a backslide but Orton kicks out at 2. Orton blocks the Glorious DDT and Roode blocks the RKO. Roode catches Orton with a big spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Orton runs into a boot int he corner. Roode goes to the top for a Blockbuster but Orton catches him on the way down with the RKO for a huge pop. Orton covers for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton takes the title and stands tall as fans pop. We get replays and come back to Orton celebrating. The music interrupts and out comes Jinder Mahal. Orton stares him down. Jinder enters the ring, kicks Orton in the gut and then drops him. Roode comes over and fights Jinder, dropping him with the Glorious DDT. Roode grabs Orton and hits him with the DDT next. Roode stands tall and leaves the ring as his music hits.

– We get a WrestleMania 34 promo for Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are backstage in the locker room. Owens isn’t happy and asks if Sami is just here to lie to him again. Sami downplays what happened on SmackDown and says he’s still Owens’ guardian angel. Sami says Owens can still count on him for tonight and he will not let him down. Owens walks away while Sami is still talking.

Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Carmella and Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Naomi, followed by partner Becky Lynch. Carmella is out next with her Money In the Bank briefcase. Natalya is out last for her team.

We see more of the international announce teams in the arena as Natalya makes her way to the ring. Carmella starts off with Becky and they go at it. Becky with an early 1 count. They talk trash and Becky shoves Carmella. Becky tries to take Carmella down with the Dis-Arm-Her but Carmella goes to the bottom rope. Carmella takes Becky to the corner and in comes Natalya for some double teaming. Natalya takes Becky down and walks on her. Natalya taunts Naomi, allowing Becky to roll her up from behind for 2.

Becky takes control of Natalya and in comes Naomi for some double teaming. Naomi with a big slap to the face for a 2 count. Natalya shoves Naomi but Naomi comes back with low kicks. Naomi charges and floors Natalya. Naomi misses in the corner and Natalya drops her. Natalya runs the ropes but Naomi hits the modified stunner. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault from the corner but Carmella comes over and Naomi has to kick her off the apron. Natalya takes advantage and powerbombs Naomi to the mat for a 2 count.

Natalya wastes some time and covers for a 2 count. Carmella tags in and works over Naomi, taking it to the corner. Carmella shows off some and hits a Bronco Buster in the corner. Carmella with another pin attempt and more offense, grinding Naomi’s face into the mat. Carmella keeps Naomi grounded now and talks trash. Naomi fights up and goes for a slam but it’s blocked. Naomi goes for a tag but Carmella brings her down by her hair. Natalya tags back in and keeps Naomi grounded. More back and forth now. Carmella tags in and uses the ropes for a submission on Naomi. The referee counts and she breaks it. Carmella with more use of the hair as the referee warns her. Carmella goes wild on Naomi and beats her while she’s face down on the apron. Carmella with a 2 count.

Natalya tags in but Naomi spears Carmella back into the corner. Natalya grabs Naomi but Naomi brewaks free and tags in Becky. Becky unloads Natalya, running her over and dropping her with a kick. Becky with the Bexploder suplex. Becky gets fired up as fans pop for her. Natalya sends Becky to the apron but Becky hits her with strikes. Becky goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick. Carmella tags in but Becky kicks her. Carmella with a jawbreaker. Naomi tags in and kicks Carmella from the apron. Naomi brings it in with the sunset flip but Carmella kicks out at 2. Carmella avoids a Rear View. Naomi botches her springboard kick a bit but drops Carmella with it. Becky tags in and leaps from the top but Natalya breaks the pin attempt. Naomi tries to tangle with Natalya but Natalya sends her to the floor. Becky sends Natalya to the floor. Carmella and Becky go at it now. Natalya gets on the apron and provides a distraction, allowing Carmella to bring Becky from the top with the scissors. Naomi breaks that pin attempt just in time.

Natalya tries to hand in the MITB briefcase to Carmella while the referee is distracted by Naomi. Becky pushes Carmella to the side and knocks Natalya off the apron. Becky turns around to the big kick from Carmella for the pin.

Winners: Natalya and Carmella

– After the match, Carmella and Natalya celebrate on the ramp as their music hits. We get a replay and come back to the heels leaving as Carmella raises the briefcase.