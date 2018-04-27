WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results & Videos, 4/27/2018: 50 Man Match, Triple H vs. John Cena, Title Matches, Ladder Match, More

Reload often during the show for new videos & results.

– We’re live from the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Byron Saxton welcomes us to the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Saxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. We see fans filling up the huge stadium as the panel hypes the show and goes over the card. They discuss the WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match and go backstage to a video recorded by The Miz. Miz says his daughter will be watching tonight and she will cry if her dad loses. He asks what kind of degenerate would make a baby girl cry. Booker believes Seth Rollins will retain while Lawler believes Miz will take the title.

We get a video package for today’s Casket Match. The panel picks The Undertaker to bury Rusev. We go backstage to Mike Rome, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. Jinder cuts a promo on getting the WWE United States Title back and Booker says he made him believe. The panel discusses tonight’s match for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles now. Lawler believes Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will defeat The Bar. We get a backstage video recorded by Sheamus and Cesaro. They take shots at The Woken Warriors and Lawler changes his mind on who will win. The panel talks about today’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match next. We go to a break.

Back to the panel and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has joined Saxton, Lawler and Booker. They discuss today’s WWE Cruiserweight Title match and JR goes with Kalisto. Booker picks Cedric to retain. JR leads us to a video package on today’s WWE Title match. We come back and AJ Styles is backstage to take some social media question from the panel. Booker picks AJ to retain and JR agrees, as does Lawler. We get a promo for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. We come back to the panel and Paul Heyman interrupts them. Heyman cuts a typical promo and talks about how his client will destroy Roman Reigns. Heyman leaves and the panel talks more about today’s show. We get a look at the trophy for the 50-man Rumble winner. We get backstage videos to hype the match, recorded by Braun Strowman and The New Day. JR picks Braun to win the match. The panel talks more about tonight’s matches. We also get a promo for today’s Triple H vs. John Cena match. JR and Lawler go with Triple H while Booker predicts Cena to win the opener. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event opens live from the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Mike Rome welcomes us. They perform the National Anthems for the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We cut to an opening video package.

– The pyro goes off inside and outside of the stadium as the music plays. Michael Cole welcomes us to the largest televised event in WWE history. The stadium is sold out. Cole is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype the show and call it a historic night.

Triple H vs. John Cena

We go right to the ring and out first comes Triple H to a big pop. John Cena is out next as we see Triple H greeting fans at ringside. There are young Cena fans on both sides of the ramp as Cena comes out for his entrance. They’re all wearing Cena t-shirts and hats. Cena greets them before running down the large ramp.

They lock up and go at it. Triple H overpowers and shoves Cena to the mat for a pop and some laughs from the crowd. They finally lock up again and Cena shoves Triple H to the mat this time. Cena poses for a pop. They lock up for a test of strength now. Triple H ends up kicking Cena and dropping him with a shoulder. Triple H mocks Cena with the “you can’t see me” taunt. Cena comes back and drops Triple H with a shoulder. Triple H drops Cena with a big right hand.

Triple H takes his time with Cena and the crowd, playing to them for mixed reactions. Cena with a quick 2 count out of nowhere. Triple H clotheslines Cena for another pin attempt. Triple H continues to take his time controlling the match. Cena looks for an opening but Triple H catches him in a Sleeper hold, bringing him down to his knees in the middle of the ring.

Cena ducks a shot and finally lands some offense. Triple H counters the big slam and takes Cena down. Triple H looks to slow things down again but Cena fights him and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Cena takes control but Triple H avoids the Attitude Adjustment. Cena slams Triple H and can’t get the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Triple H with a big backdrop. Triple H taunts Cena and uses his own move, the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena ends up dodging a Pedigree and sending Triple H over the top rope to the floor. Cena follows and slams Triple H’s face into the barrier. Cena sends Triple H shoulder-first into the steel ring post.

Cena brings Triple H back into the ring and climbs to the top. Cena leaps for the big leg drop but Triple H gets up and catches him in a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Both are down now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Cena gets the STF applied as Triple H goes for the ropes. Cena re-adjusts. Triple H ends up breaking the hold and making a comeback with a Spinebuster. Triple H with shots in the corner now. Cena makes a comeback and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena nails the AA in the middle of the ring but Triple H kicks out just in time.

More back and forth now. Triple H counters another AA attempt and nails the Pedigree for a close 2 count. They trade more offense and counters. Cena gets the STF locked in again. More back and forth. Cena goes on to hit an AA, a catapult into the corner and another AA for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena stands tall as his music hits. Cena hits the corners to pose as we go to replays. Cena takes the mic and says it’s an honor and a privilege to be here. He says regardless of what’s going on in his world, he was not going to miss this event. Cena thanks the Kingdom for their hospitality that extends far past today. He thanks everyone again for allowing him to be a part of something special. Cena tells everyone to enjoy the rest of the show and leaves as his music hits.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and out comes Kalisto to the ring. We get a look at WWE’s Arabic announce team at ringside. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Kalisto tries to get the “lucha!” chant going to start. They lock up and trade holds to kick off their first singles match. They trade more offense and we get a stalemate. Cedric tells Kalisto to bring it. Kalisto ends up hitting a hurricanrana. Kalisto calls for the “lucha!” chants again. Cedric gets dumped over the top rope to the floor. Kalisto springboards up and launches himself out to the floor, taking Cedric down.

Kalisto brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Kalisto is forced to roll through. This leads to Cedric knocking Kalisto off the apron to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a dive out to Kalisto. We see a space at ringside in the crowd that is reserved for the Saudi Royal Family, according to Cole. Cedric ends up dropping Kalisto with a big dropkick to the face for a 2 count. Cedric keeps Kalisto grounded with a bodylock now. Cedric keeps the hold locked and keeps powering up to slam Kalisto back to the mat. Kalisto finally fights out with an arm drag. Kalisto gets sent to the apron but he kicks Cedric in the head. Kalisto flies in with a crossbody. Kalisto with more offense to turn it around now. Kalisto with a huge DDT for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Cedric nails the Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Kalisto ends up taking it to the top but Cedric counters a hurricanrana. They tangle up high and Kalisto drives Cedric to the mat with a big seated Spanish Fly. Kalisto with a 2 count. They trade big shots and counters in the middle of the ring now. Kalisto counters the Lumbar Check. Cedric blocks the Salida del Sol and turns that into the Lumbar Check for the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric clutches the title and recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Cedric hits the corner to pose and raises the title.

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

The announcers talk about how Braun Strowman and 10 year old Nicholas relinquished the RAW Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 34 and what led to tonight’s match for the vacant straps. Out first comes the team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next.

Matt and Cesaro start things off. They play to the crowd some as Matt gets the “delete!” chant going. Cesaro tries for a quick kick but Matt blocks it and drops him. Wyatt tags in for a quick double team move to floor Cesaro. Wyatt runs into a boot in the corner. Cesaro tags in Sheamus for some double team stomps in the corner. Sheamus rocks Wyatt with a kick but Wyatt floors him and yells out.

Matt comes back in for more double team moves. Cesaro comes in but they send him out of the ring. Sheamus goes to the corner as Wyatt and Hardy celebrate. Matt with a shot in the corner and a neckbreaker to Sheamus for a 2 count. Matt gets the “delete!” chant going again. Sheamus blocks the Twist of Fate. Cesaro gets involved as the referee is distracted, allowing Sheamus to turn it around. Cesaro with another cheap shot on the floor. The Bar with more double teaming in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count on Hardy.

Sheamus comes back in and drops a big knee to the chest for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Matt grounded now. Matt drops Sheamus but Cesaro tags in and takes him to the corner for a big uppercut. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Hardy while the referee is distracted. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Cesaro taunts the crowd and kicks Wyatt off the apron. Matt rolls Cesaro up for a 2 count. Cesaro turns it back around in the corner with the double team from Sheamus. Sheamus with another close 2 count. Sheamus wastes some time and Matt fights back. Matt with a Side Effect. Wyatt is slowly making it back to the apron now.

Wyatt and Cesaro tag in at the same time. Wyatt unloads and takes Cesaro to the corner. Wyatt also drops Sheamus and launches himself into Cesaro for a 2 count. Sheamus stops Sister Abigail to Cesaro. Cesaro with a 2 count to Wyatt. The Bar with another big double team but Matt breaks the pin up just in time. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Cesaro. Sheamus dumps Matt out of the ring. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Matt with a distraction from the apron. Wyatt avoids the Brogue Kick and hits Sister Abigail on Sheamus. Matt tags in and they hit the elevated Twist of Fate on Sheamus for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

– After the match, Wyatt and Hardy pose with the titles as the music hits.

WWE United States Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

We get a look at what led to tonight’s WWE United States Title match. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Sunil Singh is out next to do the introduction for Jinder Mahal.

Jinder looks to take control early on but Jeff fights back and unloads, sending Jinder out to the floor. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and jumps off, taking Jinder down on the floor. They bring it back in but Singh distracts Hardy, allowing Jinder to take control. Jinder unloads and drops a bunch of knees to Hardy now. Jinder with more offense, including a neckbreaker and a knee drop, for another 2 count.

Jinder keeps Jeff down until Jeff fights back and hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff comes back with more offense but he can’t put Jinder away. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Jeff goes to the top for a Whisper In the Wind but there’s nobody there. Jeff with a 2 count. Hardy with the Hardyac Arrest and more offense.

Singh gets involved again but Hardy nails him. Jinder comes from behind and goes for The Khallas but Jeff counters. They trade pin attempts and Jeff nails a Twist of Fate. Jeff goes to the top for a pop now. Jeff nails the Swanton Bomb and covers for the pin.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Jeff grabs the title and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Hardy celebrates and gets a standing ovation from the crowd.

– Byron joins WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross on the panel. We get a video on how society is changing in Saudi Arabia and how WWE’s trip is a part of that. We go back to the panel for comments on how amazing the trip has been. Chris Jericho is backstage with Mike Rome. Jericho calls him Tom Phillips. Jericho talks about the 50-man Rumble match and some of the Superstars in the match, including the stupid idiot Kevin Owens. Jericho can’t wait to get his hands on Owens. The segment ends with Jericho adding people to The List – Rome, a sound guy, writer Ed Koskey and 49 other Superstars. We go back to the panel for more hype on tonight’s matches. JR believes the Rumble match belongs to Strowman. Mike is backstage with Daniel Bryan now. Bryan talks about winning tonight’s 50-man match. We go back to the panel and that’s it for the break.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to the ring and out first comes The Usos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next.

Rowan starts off with Jey Uso and takes control. Harper tags in with more big offense before another quick tag to Rowan. They double team Uso and keep him down with the quick tags. Rowan with a big backbreaker and a splash for a 2 count. The Bludgeon Brothers with more offense and tags. Rowan goes into the ring post but Harper tags in and prevents the tag.

Jimmy Uso finally gets the hot tag as Harper ends up on the floor. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out onto Harper. Jimmy with offense on both opponents now. Uso with a big crossbody and a 1 count on Harper. Uso avoids the lariat and drops Harper with a kick. Jimmy wastes some time but gets hyped up and splashes Harper in the corner. Harper powers back and goes for a powerbomb but Jimmy slides out. Jey tags back in and they double team Harper.

The Usos with double team kicks to Harper in the corner now. Harper takes double superkicks now. Rowan gets sent back to the floor. Jey goes to the top and hits the big splash on Harper for another close 2 count. Rowan drops Jey on the floor and Harper takes advantage of the distraction. Rowan and Harper double team Jimmy in the ring some more and Rowan covers for the pin.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

– After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall with their titles as we go to replays. They pose over Jimmy with the titles in the air as a referee checks on him.

– We get a video package for tonight’s Ladder Match.

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. We see ladders sitting around the entrance as Rollins marches down the large ramp. Samoa Joe is out next as we see the title being raised above the ring. Out next comes The Miz as the pyro goes off. Finn Balor is out last.

The bell rings and everyone trades looks. Miz attacks Balor while Rollins unloads on Joe in the corner. Balor with a basement dropkick to Miz. Joe with a splash and an enziguri to Balor in the corner. Joe runs into a boot from Rollins as does Miz. Rollins with a double Blockbuster to Miz and Joe. Balor blocks a knee from Rollins but Rollins gets the upperhand and sends him out to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and sends Balor over the Arabic announce table with a dive. Rollins goes back in and delivers another dive out the other side, taking down Miz.

Rollins grabs a ladder but Joe wants it. Miz and Rollins take the ladder from Joe and double team him with it. Balor runs the ropes and nails a dive, taking Rollins and Miz down on the floor. Joe nails Balor with a ladder and he’s the only one standing now. Joe brings the ladder into the ring but in comes Rollins. Rollins works on Joe but Joe drops him face-first onto the ladder. Balor comes in but Joe chops him and keeps control. Joe with a running knee to the face while Balor is down in the corner. Joe looks to powerbomb Balor on the ladder but Balor drops him onto it. Balor with another thick shot that causes Joe to roll out to the floor for a breather.

Miz stops Balor from climbing. Rollins comes in and ends up taking Miz down. Rollins positions the ladder and climbs up but Balor stops him and climbs up. Rollins pulls Balor back to the mat. Balor climbs up the other side and they trade shots. Miz and Joe come over on each side and take Balor and Rollins down. Joe stares Miz down now. Miz proposes they team up. Miz offers his hand for a shake. Joe shakes but pulls Miz in and drops him with a shoulder. Joe stands the ladder up now. Joe uses the ladder on Rollins instead and then slams Balor onto it.

Joe launches Rollins back-first into the ladder. Joe rams the ladder into Miz and he goes to the floor. Balor with a Slingblade and a corner dropkick to Joe into the ladder, which falls on top of Joe. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace on top of Joe and the ladder. Rollins runs up instead and looks to go for a superplex. Miz comes over but Joe sends him out. Joe brings Balor and Rollins to the mat with a big superplex. Joe goes under the ring for another ladder. Joe goes to stand the ladder up but Miz drops him. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale into the ladder. Miz is all alone in the ring now.

Miz stands the ladder up and starts climbing. Rollins runs up the other side and stops him. Miz fights back. Miz knocks Rollins to the floor but now Balor runs up and fights with him. They both go back to the mat. Miz takes Balor out. Rollins climbs up but Miz pushes the ladder over. Miz drops Rollins with a big DDT. Miz rams Rollins with a ladder now. Fans chant “this is awesome” for Miz as he keeps control. Balor charges but Miz floors him with the ladder. Miz with more ladder shots. Rollins gets sent out and into the Arabic announce table again. Balor drops Miz with a kick and he lands on a ladder. Balor goes up and hits Coup de Grace on Miz and the ladder. Miz rolls to the floor for a breather. Balor stands the ladder up and climbs.

Joe runs in and stops Balor. They go at it. Balor drops Joe with the overhead kick. Balor climbs but Joe pulls him down and goes for the Coquina Clutch. Balor escapes and nails a double stomp. Balor ends up on Joe’s shoulders but slides out. Joe drops Balor with the Uranage. Balor comes back and climbs up for the title but Rollins springboards up out of nowhere from the apron, lands on the ladder and grabs the title, falling to the mat for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Balor is left on top of the ladder, looking shocked at how Rollins came out of nowhere to grab the title. Joe backs up the ramp while Miz is down on the floor. We go to replays. We come back to Rollins celebrating as his music plays. Balor is bleeding from above his eye.

– We get a video package on the WWE tryouts held in Jeddah this past week Mike Rome is in the ring now with 4 standout prospects from the tryouts – Nassar, Hussein, Monsoour and Fisal. They get pops from the crowd and two of them cut brief promos, which are pretty good. The music interrupts and out comes former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari making his return. His brother is with him, WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari. They’re carrying the Iranian flag and most fans boo them.

Ariya takes the mic first and runs down each prospect, saying they’re not real athletes. Real athletes, like The Daivari Brothers, come from the strongest nation in the world – Iran. More boos. Shawn talks trash on the mic now. Ariya gets in the face of Monsoour and shoves him. Monsoour drops him. Fizal drops Shawn with a kick. Hussein with a big slam to Shawn next. Nassar grabs Shawn next and tosses him out of the ring in front of his brother. The prospects stand tall and get pops from the crowd before standing tall together.

– We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura with his new entrance. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this WrestleMania 34 rematch. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start. Nakamura comes back into the ring after a breather. AJ takes control and takes Nakamura down. They break and tangle again, going into the ropes as both get fired up. The referee warns them. Nakamura plays some mind games against the ropes and mocks AJ. Nakamura tells AJ to bring it and he does. They run the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick.

AJ takes Nakamura to the corner and slams his face. AJ with a chop and a takedown. AJ kicks Nakamura in the back and covers for a quick pin attempt. AJ with more offense but Nakamura gets his boot up in the corner. They go back to the ropes and Nakamura kicks AJ’s knee out as they are breaking. Nakamura stomps away as the referee counts now. Nakamura positions AJ on the apron and charges on the floor with a big shot to the chin. Nakamura comes down with a shot to the neck, knocking AJ to the floor from the apron. Nakamura smirks and brings it back into the ring. Nakamura with two quick pin attempts.

Nakamura with more offense in the corner. Nakamura keeps AJ grounded now. AJ finally counters and drops Nakamura face-first. Both Superstars are down as fans rally. AJ with clotheslines and a big shot to the jaw. AJ kips up and nails a shot in the corner. Nakamura slides out but AJ grabs him right back and nails the Ushigoroshi for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two now. Nakamura gets the upperhand and calls for the Kinshasa. Nakamura charges but AJ counters and rolls him up for a 2 count. Styles counters and rolls into a Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Nakamura finally gets to the bottom rope and the hold is broken.

AJ gets up first and shows some frustration. Nakamura with a kick to the side of the head out of nowhere. AJ boots Nakamura and springboards in but Nakamura catches him in mid-air and places him over the top rope. Nakamura charges with the high knee in the corner for a 2 count. Nakamura takes AJ to the top and kicks him. Nakamura climbs up but Styles sends him to the mat with a counter. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring as fans go along now. AJ with a big shot to the jaw. Nakamura suckers AJ in and kicks but AJ fires right back with kicks of his own. Nakamura ends up getting AJ in the armbar but AJ is resisting. AJ turns that into a 1 count. They get up and AJ nails a pele kick, sending Nakamura back down.

AJ looks to go for the Phenomenal Forearm but he has to roll through after springboarding in. He almost hits the referee, distracting the referee for a second. Nakamura takes advantage and hits a low blow from behind. The referee doens’t see it but AJ gets the bottom rope to break the pin. Nakamura charges with the big knee to face but AJ counters and drops him. Nakamura rolls to the floor for a breather. AJ goes to the floor and tackles Nakamura over the Arabic announce table. The referee continues to count.

AJ launches Nakamura into the barrier at the 8 count. The referee counts both Superstars out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, AJ continues beating on Nakamura at ringside. AJ charges and crashes into Nakamura, sending them both over the barrier at the timekeeper’s area. AJ with a steel chair shot to the back. AJ brings Nakamura back into the ring but Nakamura rolls right back out the other side. Fans boo. AJ springboards from the ring to the floor, taking Nakamura down again. AJ’s music hits as he looks on from the ramp. A referee checks on Nakamura as AJ returns to the ring to raise the title while his music plays.

– We get a video package for the return of The Undertaker.

Casket Match: Rusev vs. The Undertaker

We go back to the ring and see the casket at ringside as they go over the match rules. Aiden English is out first, singing about how this is The Undertaker’s final day and how they will celebrate because it’s Rusev Day. The music hits and out next comes Rusev. The bells finally toll as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance to a big pop.

Rusev Day looks on as Taker slowly marches to the ring, stopping at the casket before entering. The lightning flashes as Taker walks up the steps. He stops and takes his hat off as the big entrance wraps. The bell rings but Rusev quickly goes to the floor as Taker has the casket opened by the two officials. Fans are going wild as Rusev comes back to the apron while Taker stares him down. Rusev stalls some more and goes to the floor but Taker follows and rocks him. Taker brings it back into the ring but Rusev attacks, backing Taker into the corner with strikes. Rusev unloads and stomps away now. Taker is still standing. Rusev turns around and Taker tosses him into the corner. Taker with big strikes in the corner now.

Taker works on Rusev’s shoulder now. Taker goes to the top and nails Old School for a pop. Rusev ends up on top of the closed casket and this freaks him out. He scrambles up the ramp and Aiden tries to talk him down. Taker watches from the ring. Rusev lures Taker to the floor and turns it around. Rusev sends Taker into the barrier. Rusev tries to whip Taker into the barrier but Taker counters and launched Rusev by the timekeeper’s area. Taker slams Rusev’s face into the main announce table now. Fans chant for Taker as he positions Rusev on the apron with his neck hanging off. Taker goes to the apron and drops the huge leg drop.

Taker brings it back in and asks for the casket to be raised. Taker rolls Rusev into the casket but Aiden won’t let the lid be closed. Taker backs English away but Rusev is back in the ring getting to his feet now. Taker enters the ring and Rusev drops him with a big kick. Rusev stomps away on Taker now. Taker finally fights out of the corner but Rusev fights back. Fans go along as they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Taker drops Rusev. Rusev comes back and drops Taker with a big spin kick.

Rusev eyes the casket but focuses on keeping Taker down as English cheers him on. Fans boo as Rusev calls for The Accolade. Rusev stomps on Taker’s back and applies the hold, facing the casket. Rusev breaks the hold in the middle of the ring and Taker looks to be laid out, flat on his back. Taker sits straight up as Rusev calls for the casket to be opened. Rusev turns around to a chokeslam attempt from Taker. Rusev counters and they trade shots in the middle of the ring again. They run the ropes and Taker ducks a shot, then hits a big chokeslam.

Taker looks back at the casket before picking Rusev back up and tossing him into it. English runs in the ring before the lid is closed. Taker turns around and chokeslams English. Taker cuts the throat and grabs English for a Tombstone piledriver in the middle of the ring for a pop. Taker rolls English into the casket with Rusev. Taker slams the lid shut on Rusev Day for the win.

Winner: The Undertaker

– After the match, Taker stands tall as his music hits. Taker looks around the crowd as we go to replays. We come back and the lights are low now. Taker poses in the middle of the ring as pyro goes off around the stadium. The Dead Man exits the ring and stops to look at the casket before marching up the ramp. Taker stops on the stage and looks back at the ring. He turns back around and raises his fist in the air as the lighting strikes.

– We get a video package for the WWE Universal Title mach.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and see the Steel Cage being lowered. Out first comes Roman Reigns as pyro goes off. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman right behind him. Lesnar also gets some pyro for his entrance. Lesnar smirks at Reigns as he walks around the cage and checks things out. They stare each other down as The Beast enters the cage. We get formal ring introductions.

Heyman interrupts the intros and does his own grand introduction for his client. The bell rings and they size each other up. Reigns charges but Lesnar catches him and delivers German suplex #1. Lesnar with another German suplex. Lesnar with a third German suplex to start the match.

Lesnar stalks Reigns and hits a 4th German. Lesnar scoops Reigns and drops him in the middle of the ring with the F5. Lesnar smiles down at Reigns and grabs him for another F5. Reigns slides out this time and nails the Superman Punch. Reigns with a second Superman Punch to stun Lesnar. Reigns hits a third Superman Punch. Reigns calls for the Spear now. Reigns charges but Lesnar scoops him for the F5 but Reigns escapes to the cage wall. Reigns climbs up and gets one leg over the top of the cage but Lesnar grabs him.

Lesnar drops Reigns while they’re both on the top rope now. Reigns falls to the mat. Lesnar climbs to the top of the cage now. Lesnar is moving slow, allowing Reigns to recover and grab him. Reigns forces Lesnar to come back to the top rope. Reigns brings Lesnar back to the mat with a powerbomb but Lesnar gets right up. Heyman looks concerned. We see Samoa Joe backstage watching the match as he will face Reigns at Backlash on May 6th. Reigns nails Lesnar and tosses him into the steel a few times.

Reigns hits two Spears on Lesnar now. Reigns waits for Lesnar to get up and hits another Spear. Reigns is slow to cover and Lesnar kicks out at 2. Lesnar ends up coming back and dropping Reigns with the F5 after the cage door is opened and a few assists from Heyman at ringside. Heyman slides a steel chair into the cage now. Reigns with more big offense to keep Lesnar down after a counter. Reigns with three stiff chair shots to Lesnar’s back, and another. Reigns drops the chair and calls for the Superman Punch. Lesnar gets up and Reigns connects with the punch. Reigns charges with a Spear but they both go flying through the side of the cage. Both land out on the floor at the same time but Lesnar is announced the winner as he made contact with the floor first.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– After the announcement, everyone is shocked at the finish. Both are still down on the outside as Heyman looks on with the title. We go to replays of the spear and Lesnar did hit the ground first. Heyman checks on Lesnar but he and Reigns are still down. We go to more replays. We come back to Lesnar and Heyman marching up the ramp. Lesnar stops to look back at the carnage.

– The announcers hype WWE Backlash and send us to a promo for the WWE Network.

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring for the rules of tonight’s main event. We see the trophy and championship title that the winner will receive. Out first comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Dolph Ziggler is out next to start the match with Bryan.

Bryan tries to dump Ziggler early on. They come back to the mat and trade offense. Ziggler tries to dump Ziggler now but he hangs on. Sin Cara is out next at #3. Ziggler attacks but misses. Cara nails a moonsault on both opponents. Cara with a powerbomb to Ziggler. Cara and Bryan go at it now. Cara takes control but gets dumped to the apron. Cara fights back in and goes to the top for a Swanton Bomb on Bryan. Cara tries to toss Bryan but he can’t get him out. Ziggler comes over and goes at it with Cara. Cara blocks the Zig Zag and nails a superkick. Ziggler clotheslines Cara over the top and eliminates him. The timer counts down and out next comes Curtis Axel at #4. Axel does not come out to The Miz’s theme that The Miztourage has been using.

Axel hits the ring and unloads, taking Bryan to the corner. Ziggler fights Axel off and they go at it in the corner. The timer counts down and here comes 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry at #5. Axel tries to eliminate Bryan as Henry slowly marches to the ring. Axel attacks Henry but Henry scoops him for a big slam. Henry dumps Axel to the apron but Axel hangs on. Henry headbutts Axel and he is eliminated. Ziggler and Bryan work on Henry now. The next man out at #6 is Mike Kanellis as Henry stands tall.

Henry immediately eliminates Kanellis for a possible record. Ziggler and Henry go at it now with Henry flooring Ziggler. The next man out is Hiroki Sumi, a Japanese Sumo veteran that trained under Akebono. Sumi enters the ring and faces off with Henry in the middle of the ring. They lock up for a test of strength and Henry tries to eliminate Sumi over the top. Henry eliminates Sumi. Ziggler and Bryan immediately eliminate Henry. Viktor of The Ascension is out next. Viktor rushes the ring and unloads. Viktor drops Ziggler and nails a flying knee on Bryan. Viktor is eliminated. Kofi Kingston is out next. Kofi takes down Bryan and Ziggler at the same time.

Bryan with kicks to Kofi in the corner now. The next man out at #10 is Tony Nese. Nese hits the ring and goes at it with Kofi. Bryan works on dumping Ziggler. The next man out is Dash Wilder. Wilder goes to work on Nese. The next man out is Hornswoggle. Hornswoggle helps eliminate Wilder from the floor. Hornswoggle takes out Kofi with a Swoggle Drop. Hornswoggle goes to the top for a Tadpole Splash but Ziggler superkicks him. Nese ends up eliminating Hornswoggle. Primo Colon is out next. Primo goes right to work on Nese. Primo botches a move on the ropes. Ziggler and Bryan continue to go at it. The #14 entrant is Xavier Woods.

Kofi almost gets dumped but he hangs on by landing on Woods’ back while Woods is on the apron. Primo tries to finish the job but they hang on. Woods climbs to the top with Kofi on his back. Kofi leaps off Woods’ back and takes down several other Superstars. Nese tries to dance with The New Day but they eliminate him. Bo Dallas is the next man out. Dallas works on Kofi and Woods but gets superkicked. Bryan works on Kofi but gets countered. Bryan with a suplex. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is out at #16. The WWE Hall of Famer unloads on everyone with suplexes. Angle eliminates Dallas and Colon. Ziggler superkicks Angle. Angle eliminates Ziggler next.

Scott Dawson is the next man out. The New Day double teams Bryan. Goldust is out next at #18. Goldust hits Goldust tosses Bryan to the apron and rocks him but he hangs on. Bryan fights back in. The next man out is Konnor. Konnor goes right to work on Kofi but Woods makes the save. Goldust works on Bryan again and then goes to Konnor. Elias is the #20 entrant. Elias comes out with his guitar, asking who wants to Walk With Elias. Goldust works on Angle as Elias talks and walks to the ring. Elias performs a song at ringside but runs right in the ring and dumps Konnor, Woods and Kofi at the same time. Luke Gallows is out next. Bryan and Angle go at it in the middle of the ring now. Elias comes from behind and eliminates Angle. Gallows unloads with offense around the ring. Rhyno is out next.

Drew Gulak hits the ring next, going right for Bryan. Goldust has Elias down in the corner. The next man out at #24 is Tucker Knight from WWE NXT. Tucker unloads on Dawson and beats him down. Elias hits Tucker but Tucker drops him. Gulak with a sleeper on Tucker. Gulak is eliminated. Roode is out next to a pop. Goldust get eliminated, apparently by Tucker. Scott Dawson accidentally eliminates himself. Fandango is out next, going at it with Tucker. Chad Gable is out next. Gallows works on Elias in the corner. Gable drops Tucker with an Electric Chair. Bryan and Gable go at it. The #28 entrant is Rey Mysterio.

Rey hits the ring as the pyro goes off. Rey unloads on Gallows to start. Rey eliminates Gallows. Fandango stops 619 from happening to Roode. Rey takes out Gable with a big DDT. Rey continues decking the other participants. Out next comes Mojo Rawley as Elias works on Rey. Mojo eliminates Fandango as soon as he hits the ring. Bryan works on Elias while Rhyno works on Roode. Tyler Breeze is out next at #30. Mojo tries to knock Breeze out but he jumps into Fandango’s arms instead. He comes back and Mojo eliminates him. Roode works on Elias now. The next man out is Big E as Rey works on Tucker.

Big E brings pancakes into the ring and throws them at Tucker. Tucker charges and Big E applies an abdominal stretch. Big E with the Big Ending on Tucker. Big E eliminates Tucker. Karl Anderson is out next at #32. Anderson ends up hitting Roode with a big Spinebuster after more offense. Big E floors Anderson. Big E works on eliminating Anderson. Bryan works on Gable in the corner. The next man out is Apollo Crews as Rey hits 619 on Roode. Crews hits the ring and takes out Gable. Crews with a standing moonsault. Crews eliminates Gable. Bryan fights off Crews and hangs on. Rhyno works on Roode in the corner. Anderson and Big E work on Mojo. The next entrant is NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. Strong goes at it with Elias and dropkicks him. Strong with backbreakers to Roode and then Anderson, Rey and Big E. Strong sends Rhyno to the apron and eliminates him. Strong works over Rey now. The next man out is Randy Orton to a big pop.

Orton heads to the ramp and floors Mojo, then Crew. Orton powerslams Anderson. Crews elbows Orton and goes to the top but Orton nails the RKO in mid-air. Orton tosses Anderson, then Mojo and then Crews. Heath Slater is out next as Orton works on dumping Bryan. Rey turns it around on Orton. Slater floors Big E with a knee. Slater works on dumping Elias now. Orton tries to eliminate Rey now. Roode works on Bryan. The next man out at #37 is NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi. The big man unloads and floors Roode. Babatunde takes shots from Bryan but they do nothing. Babatunde puts the boots to Bryan in the corner now. Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin drags Elias under the bottom rope and sends him into the steel ring steps. Corbin rocks Orton and enters the ring, dropping Strong and Roode. Rey kicks Corbin and ducks clotheslines but Corbin nails a big Deep Six. Corbin splashes Roode in the corner but runs into kicks from Strong. Corbin runs around the ring and back in to knock Strong out of mid-air. Corbin eliminates Roode and Strong. The next man out is Titus O’Neil. Titus runs, slips and goes flying under the ring apron. Titus is pissed but the announcers can’t stop laughing at him.

Bryan works on eliminating Orton. Dan Matha from NXT is out next. Titus is still being laughed at. Braun Strowman is out next at #41. Babatunde works over Big E. Bryan fights Corbin off. Braun meets Babatunde in the middle of the ring and tosses him, then Matha. Braun tosses Big E next. Braun catches Slater and tosses him out of the ring onto the others. Braun stands tall and gets attacked by everyone else. Tye Dillinger is out next. Tye goes to save Braun from being dumped by the others. Braun shoves everyone off ans tosses Titus to eliminate him. Braun tosses Tye next. Braun gets hit by Orton and Rey for the double team. Rey hits 619 and Orton hits the RKO. Braun almost eliminates Rey. Corbin eliminates Rey. Orton eliminates Corbin. Elias eliminates Orton. Elias goes to hang outside now. Curt Hawkins is out next. Hawkins tries to run away but Braun brings him back. Braun deals with Bryan and Elias on the outside. Braun enters the ring and eliminates Hawkins. Elias goes to work on Braun now.

Bobby Lashley is out at #44 as the pyro goes off. Elias is still working on Braun in the corner. Lashley enters and runs over Elias, unloading with offense. Lashley eventually eliminates Elias. Braun and Lashley go at it now. Bryan runs in from the outside with dropkicks to both of them. Bryan unloads and yells out. Bryan tries to dump Lashley now. The Great Khali is out next at #45. Lashley is still trying to dump Bryan as Khali marches to the ring. Khali enters the ring and chops Lashley down. Khali drops Bryan with a big chop. Braun approaches but Khali drops him. Strowman and Lashley team up on Khali now and eliminate him.

Bryan, Lashley and Braun all go down now. They are the only ones in the ring. Kevin Owens is out next. Owens with corner cannonballs to Braun, Lashley and Bryan again. Bryan drops Owens with a kick. Owens with a pop-up powerbomb to Bryan as Bryan breaks a record for longest Rumble performance. The next man out is SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Owens fumes as Shane runs to the ring. Shane unloads on Bryan with lefts and rights. Shane with the big elbow to Owens. Shane mounts Owens with more strikes. Shane stomps on Lashley now. Shane counters Owens and hits a DDT. Shane dances around and looks at Bryan as he gets up. They face off in the middle of the ring. Shane lets Bryan have his way with Owens but they take turns on Owens. Bryan beats on Owens in the corner. The next entrant is Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton tackles Shane and mounts him with strikes. Shelton floors Bryan and goes back at it with Shane. Shelton with a big knee to the jaw of Lashley. Braun blocks a knee from Shelton. Braun stumbles to his feet and Owens tries to get everyone to attack Braun. They all charge Braun but he fights them off. Out next comes Big Cass at #49. Cass hits the ring and goes for Bryan but others fall on him, taking his knee out. Cass stays focused on Bryan. Cass and Shelton double team Braun now. Lashley makes it a triple team. They drop Braun in the corner and Shane goes to the top for a hug Coast 2 Coast. Braun goes under the bottom rope. Cass with a big fall-away slam on Lashley. Shelton with a big knee to Cass. The last man out at #50 is Chris Jericho to a big pop. Owens looks terrified.

Owens yells at Jericho as he enters the ring. They unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Jericho drops Owens and hits the Lionsault. Cass almost gets dumped but he hangs on. Jericho with a Codebreaker on Shelton. Jericho eliminates Shelton. Jericho gets the Walls of Jericho locked in on Owens. Owens taps but it does no good. Cass breaks the hold with a big boot to Jericho. Lashley with a big suplex on Cass but it’s blocked. Lashley turns it into a Brainbuster. Bryan takes down Owens with a suplex. Bryan with knees to the face of Owens in the corner. Bryan tells Shane to get up and help him eliminate Owens. Shane goes back to the top for another Coast 2 Coast but Braun runs up on the apron and grabs Shane by his neck. Braun launches Shane from the top through the announce table. Cole goes crazy. Shane is laid out as Cole calls for help.

Strowman dumps Lashley and Jericho next, then Owens. Bryan and Braun go at it now. Big Cass floors Bryan with a big boot. Cass eliminates Bryan. Cass talks trash to Bryan from the ring. Cass turns around and Braun stares him down. They meet in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Cass and Braun go at it now. Cass runs with a big boot and Braun catches it. Braun crotches Cass over the top rope and bounces it up & down. Braun charges Cass with a shoulder and eliminates him to get the win.

Winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to the ring and Vince McMahon is in the ring with a local Saudi official and Braun. They present the large trophy and the GRR Title belt to Strowman. Strowman raises the title in the air as Vince cheers him on. Braun stands tall as local music plays and the pyro goes off in and around the stadium. The Greatest Royal Rumble event goes off the air.