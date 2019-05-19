Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut with Jonathan Coachman welcoming us. We see fans filing into the arena. Ladders are set up everywhere. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and David Otunga. The panel goes over tonight’s matches.

Charly plugs the WWE Network and talks about tonight’s men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. We see what led to Braun Strowman being replaced by Sami Zayn in the match. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, asking if we might see the end of Becky 2 Belts tonight. Lynch runs down Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, and says they don’t stand a chance tonight. Becky says they got the best of her on Monday but she will even the odds tonight and see what they are made of. We go back to the panel for discussion on Lynch. Charly sends us to Lacey Evans in her locker room. Evans takes shots at Becky and says she will beat Becky first, then Charlotte will finish her off. We get a video package on the Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston feud.

Owens is backstage with Schreiber now. He calls her “Renee” after she asks if he can become WWE Champion tonight. Owens says it’s not about if he can become champion, it’s about how. He goes on about ending Kofi’s dream and giving him a reality check tonight. Owens says Kofi is a fantastic role model, performer and a nice guy, but he has the title and Owens wants it. Owens says if Kofi keeps Xavier Woods in the back tonight, he guarantees it will be a “New Day!” because it will be the first day of his era as champion. We go back to the panel for talk on Owens vs. Kofi. The panel shows us recent events leading to tonight’s Elias vs. Roman Reigns match. The panel discusses the match and we go backstage to a promo from Nikki Cross. She’s ready to play and ready to win tonight’s Ladder Match. We come back to the panel and Sonya Deville and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix have joined Coach and Charly. They talk about the women’s MITB Ladder Match and Mandy Rose possibly winning. Zelina Vega interrupts and an argument with Deville breaks out. Coach sends us to ringside as the argument continues.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos

We go to ringside and Tom Phillips is with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan for this non-title match. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, for this SmackDown vs. RAW match. The Usos take the mic and compare Rowan and Bryan to Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The bell rings and fans chant for SpongeBob as Bryan starts off with Jimmy. Back and forth to start. Jimmy with big chops to Bryan. Jey tags in and takes over for a 2 count. Rowan tags himself and Jey doesn’t realize it at first. Rowan gets the upperhand and launches himself at Jey to take him down. Rowan yells out and keeps control as we cut to a break.

Back from the break and Bryan comes back in, working Jey over for a few minutes. Rowan tags back in and drops Jey for a 2 count. Rowan keeps Jey grounded now. Rowan with more offense and a shot to Jimmy, knocking him off the apron. Bryan tags back in and works Jey over in the middle of the ring, keeping him down. Bryan with running dropkicks in the corner now. Jey catches him on the third attempt and nails a Samoan Drop for a pop. Rowan tags in and stops Jey’s tag. Jey sends Rowan into the ring post as fans rally for The Usos.

Jimmy gets the hot tag and unloads on Rowan in the corner. Rowan fights him off but Jimmy comes right back twice. Jimmy with a superkick. Rowan blocks a Samoan Drop. Jimmy counters a move and Rowan runs into a big boot. Jimmy flies off the top and takes Rowan down for a 2 count. Rowan powers out of the pin and launches Jimmy to the apron. Jimmy with a kick from the apron. Jimmy goes to the top but Rowan catches him in mid-air and turns it into a Jackhammer for another close 2 count. We go to a break with Rowan in control.

Back from the break and Rowan hits a big double superplex on both opponents. Bryan waits for the tag as Rowan goes out for a breather in front of the announcers. Bryan with kicks to Jey while he’s on his knees now. Jey ducks a kick and nails Bryan in the head. Jey goes on with offense and superkicks Bryan down. Jey goes to the top and leaps off but it’s botched as Bryan takes him into the LeBell Lock. Jimmy finally runs in to break the hold.

Rowan grabs Jimmy and sends him to the apron but Jimmy sends Rowan tot he floor. Jimmy runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Rowan catches him. Jey makes the save and they hit a pair of superkicks on Rowan but he’s still standing. A double superkick drops him to one knee. The Usos hit the ring and runs the ropes for a double dive, finally bringing Rowan down. Bryan runs the ropes but The Usos meet him at the ropes with a big shot. The Usos go to the top corners and hit the double splash on Bryan for the non-title win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos recover and celebrate as we go to replays.

– We go back to the panel for another look at tonight’s pay-per-view card. We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. The panel discusses the match until Naomi makes her entrance for the pay-per-view opener. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view opens with a graphic in memory of Ashley Massaro, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 39.

– We get a Money In the Bank video package to start with.

Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring as Naomi gets to finish her entrance. Tom Phillips welcomes us to a sold out XL Center in Hartford, CT as Mike Rome begins the introductions. Tom is joined by Renee Young and Byron Saxton. Carmella is the next competitor to hit the ring as we see ladders all around the ringside area. Referees are also around the ring. Nikki Cross is out next as the replacement for Alexa Bliss, who is not medically cleared, due to a reported concussion. Mandy Rose is out next with Sonya Deville, who walks Rose all the way to the ring. Ember Moon is out next as we see the MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring. Dana Brooke is out next. Tom introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Natalya is out next. Bayley is the last Superstar out for the match.

The bell rings and everyone starts brawling. Cross traps Carmella and Dana in the apron and beats them up. Cross brings a ladder in while Naomi works on Bayley and Natalya works on Rose. Nikki takes them all down with a ladder. Cross with more ladder shots now. Dana dropkicks the ladder into Cross, taking her down. Moon and Dana struggle for the ladder now. Moon rams Dana back into the corner. Cross jumps on Moon’s back with a Sleeper. Moon rams Cross back onto a ladder leaning in the corner. Rose tosses Moon out of the ring and runs up a ladder in the corner with a knee to Dana’s face. Carmella tosses Rose to the floor.

Carmella stops Natalya from standing a ladder up under the briefcase. Natalya comes back and levels Carmella. Natalya sends Carmella face-first into a ladder in the corner. Naomi avoids the same fate and leaps back at Natalya with a kick to the face for a pop. Rose and Naomi struggle for the ladder now. Rose drops Naomi on her face and poses for a pop. Bayley drops Rose with a ladder to the gut. Bayley goes to stand a ladder up but Moon runs in and stops her. Dana climbs a ladder but Carmella pulls her off. Carmella also takes out Moon and Bayley. Rose stops Carmella from standing a ladder up. Carmella may have tweaked her knee there. She fights Rose off and goes to the outside. Moon rocks Rose and drops her. We see referees checking on Carmella at ringside. The others struggle for ladders and Naomi hits a big kick to Rose. There’s another collision with ladders. Medics are checking on Carmella at ringside now and another referee runs down. Carmella limps away to the back, accompanied by medics and referees.

Dana fights off Ember and Bayley now. Moon unloads on Dana. Dana slams Moon on a ladder in the corner and traps her on it. Dana hits the springboard elbow into Moon on the ladder. Dana grabs Bayley and they go at it in the middle of the ring. Bayley with a big knee to the face. Bayley with a sunset flip powerbomb onto a corner ladder to Dana. Bayley stands up a ladder while she’s got the ring to herself. Rose runs in and stops her. Natalya helps Rose sandwich Bayley between the ladder legs. Naomi with a split-legged moonsault onto Bayley and a ladder. Cross runs in and hits a big Spear to stop Natalya from climbing. Moon stops Naomi from climbing. Cross climbs but Moon stops her. Cross takes out Moon with a spinning neckbreaker on the top. Dana pushes a ladder over onto Cross. The referee checks on Cross.

Dana clears the ring and climbs up. Rose tries to stop her. Dana hangs from the briefcase for a few minutes but she can’t get it down. Rose gets sent to the floor. Naomi climbs up to stop Dana from grabbing the case again. Bayley and Cross are also on the ladder now. Natalya comes in and pushes them all over. Moon leaps off another ladder that’s outside of the ring and hits a big Eclipse on Natalya, inside the ring. Fans pop and chant “holy shit!” now as we get a replay. Rose stops Moon from climbing up. Rose plants Moon face-first onto a ladder.

Rose pushes a ladder out of the ring and stands another up under the briefcase. Carmella comes limping back out with her leg taped up. Rose is shocked. Rose meets Carmella on the ramp and Carmella gets the upperhand, smashing her face into a ladder over and over. Carmella launches Rose into a barrier and drops her with a kick. Carmella limps back into the ring and climbs a ladder while she has the ring to herself. Deville enters the ring and pulls Carmella down to the mat. Deville then hits a Spear on Carmella. Deville positions the ladder and goes back out to help Rose up. Deville puts her hair up and rolls Rose into the ring. Deville follows and helps Rose up as fans boo. Deville now places Rose on her shoulders and climbs the ladder with Rose on her. Deville places Rose near the top and tries to push her up. Rose grabs the briefcase but Bayley runs up and stops her from unhooking it. Bayley sends Rose and Deville to the mat for a pop. Bayley unhooks the briefcase to become Ms. Money In the Bank.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley clutches the briefcase up high on the ladder as her music hits. Fans cheer her on as she looks out and raises the briefcase in the air. We go to replays. Charly Caruso enters to interview Bayley after the match, asking about her tag team with Sasha Banks and what they did, and how she came to SmackDown. Bayley says she’s proud of what she and Banks accomplished but she came to SmackDown to prove a point, to remind everyone what she’s capable of and she did just that tonight. Bayley says she proved she’s not just Bayley, she’s Ms. Money In the Bank. She goes back to celebrating as her music hits.

– We see what led to Sami Zayn replacing Braun Strowman in tonight’s men’s MITB match. Triple H is on the phone backstage when Sami comes in. Sami says they have a big problem – Strowman. Triple H shuts him up and says Braun has been banned from the building. Sami still wants some protection but Triple H tells him to go put his fists up.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage with his son Dominick.

WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is out next as we see Dominick backstage watching.

The bell rings and Joe goes right to work on Rey’s leg with kicks. Some fans chant for Joe as he keeps control of Rey. Rey fights back with speed. Rey comes back and hits the splash to drop Joe. Joe comes back and works Rey over. The senton from the top apparently busts Joe’s nose open. They go on for a few minutes until Rey pins Joe out of nowhere for the title change after countering a powerbomb attempt.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Rey Mysterio

– After the short match, Joe and Rey are both shocked. We see Dominick backstage celebrating. The referee hands Rey the title at ringside and he’s still shocked. We go to replays as Rey’s music hits. Graves insists Joe’s shoulder wasn’t down. Cole agrees. Dominick comes running down to celebrate with his dad. Joe suddenly attacks Rey on the ramp and runs him over. Joe keeps the attack going and brings it in the ring, hitting an Uranage. Joe turns his attention to Rey’s son now, who watches from ringside. Joe drives Rey into the mat again and hits a big senton as Dominick watches from ringside and fans boo. Joe walks off while Rey’s son checks on him in the ring. A bloody Joe watches from the stage and heads to the back as Rey’s music starts up.

– We see Braun Strowman going on a backstage rampage, looking for Sami Zayn.

– They show the Steel Cage being lowered over the ring as we cut to a video package for the match.

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

We go to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon. Greg Hamilton gives him a grand introduction. The Miz is out next.

The bell rings and Shane goes right for the cage wall but Miz stops him from escaping. Miz with a takedown and strikes on the mat. Shane fights him off and tries to climb again but Miz stops him. More back and forth now. Fans chant “yes!” as Miz hits Shane with kicks in the corner. Miz keeps up the aggressive offense and kicks Shane while he’s on his knees. Miz with more kicks now. Shane catches a kick and launches Miz into the steel. Shane boots Miz against the cage wall now, keeping him down.

Shane keeps Miz down and some fans start chanting for CM Punk. Shane with a 2 count. Shane keeps Miz in the corner and then launches him into the cage. Shane sends Miz face-first into the cage wall again. Miz with a Torture Rack and a neckbreaker now. Shane covers for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring.

Shane climbs up for a Coast 2 Coast but Miz catches him and applies a Figure Four submission. Shane calls for the cage door to be opened as he inches towards the opening. Shane breaks the hold and gets half of his body out of the door but Miz stops him and pulls him back. Shane brings a steel chair in but Miz kicks him as he tries to swing it. They both go down. The referee checks on them. They both see the chair in between them. Miz grabs it first and Shane begs him from his knees, saying he’s sorry. Shane runs to the cage door again but Miz hits him with the chair. Miz with another chair shot. Miz bounces the cage door off Shane’s face and delivers another chair shot, and another.

Miz keeps the chair shots up and fans chant for more. He delivers. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale onto the chair and nails it. Miz covers for the pin but Shane gets his foot on the bottom rope. The referee breaks the pin as Cole yells at him about the rules of a Steel Cage match. Cole wonders if the referee is worried about his job. Some fans chant “bullshit!” now.

Miz takes Shane to the top for a super Skull Crushing Finale but Shane resists. Shane knocks Miz to the mat. Shane also falls to the mat as the referee checks on them. Shane gets up first and starts climbing to escape. Miz stops him with chair shots to the leg and feet. Miz climbs up as Shane tries to make it over the top of the cage. They trade punches on top of the cage now.

Shane gets hung upside down on the top. Miz slams his face into the cage a few times and he falls all the way to the mat. Miz flies down with a splash from the top but Shane still kicks out at 2. Shane applies a Triangle submission and tightens the hold. Miz bridges into a pin for a 2 count. The door is opened but Miz stops Shane from crawling out again. Miz grabs Shane by the legs and catapults him into the cage wall but Shane grabs the cage and starts climbing up. Miz stops him and climbs up as well. Miz looks to hit a big superplex from the top of the cage now. Fans pop when they see what he’s thinking. Shane hangs on but Miz keeps trying with half of Shane’s body hanging over the other side of the top of the cage. Shane slips out of his shirt and falls to the floor to win the match.

Winner: Shane McMahon

– After the match, Shane lays on his back, shirtless, as Miz looks on from the top of the cage, shocked. We go to replays as Shane’s music hits.

– The camera cuts backstage to Sami Zayn hanging upside down. Triple H and crew members push the camera from the backstage area as they rush to get Sami down.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be on RAW to introduce a new title.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese

We go to the ring as Vic Joseph is at ringside with Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese is out first. Ariya Daivari is out next, driving a car into the arena next to the stage. Daivari makes his way to the ring as we see the other international announce teams in the arena.

Daivari looks to take control early on but Nese fights back out of the corner. Nese with several kicks. Nese dodges shots from Daivari and hits a leg drop for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Daivari drags Nese’s face across the top rope. Daivari brings Nese to the mat and shows off some as fans boo. Nese can’t see now and misses some swings as Daivari takes advantage of the handicap. The referee checks on Nese and warns Daivari.

Daivari keeps control and works Nese around the ring, applying a submission in the middle. Nese tries to power out but Daivari keeps him bent in the center of the ring. Nese overpowers and sends Daivari into the turnbuckles. Nese with a big left hand to make a comeback. Nese with a running kick to the head and a spinning heel kick. Nese kips up and looks to mount more offense. Nese drops Daivari with a kick from the apron and hits a big shot from the top for a close 2 count. Daivari fights Nese off with back elbows. They tangle some more and Daivari drives Nese back to the mat for another close pin attempt.

Nese fights Daivari off with chops. More strikes between the two. Daivari rocks Nese with a big knee. Daivari counters the pump-handle driver. They go to the corner and Daivari takes Nese up to the top. Nese blocks a slam to the mat. Daivari unloads with chops and boots to kick Nese out of the ring to the floor. Daivari follows but Nese decks him. Nese rocks Daivari again and rolls him back in. Nese goes to the top but Daivari cuts him off. Daivari brings Nese hard to the mat but Nese kicks out at 2. Nese with a roll-up for 2 now. Nese sends Daivari back to the floor and leaps over the top rope, taking him down. Nese brings it back in and hits a 450 from the top for another close 2 count.

Nese charges for a knee but Daivari jumps up and superkicks him to the mat. Daivari goes to the top and hits a big splash. Daivari keeps going with the signature moves and hits his big lariat but Nese still kicks out. Nese with an open strike while Daivari is sitting on the top. Nese with a hurricanrana and the big running knee to the face for the pin to retain.

Winner: Tony Nese

– After the match, Nese stands tall and has his arm raised as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Triple H catches up with Braun Strowman backstage. Triple H gets what Braun’s doing but he’s not going to be taking Sami’s spot in the MITB Ladder Match. Braun says he doesn’t know what Triple H is talking about. Triple H isn’t buying it but Braun insists. Triple H says he’s not going to have Braun removed from the building but he will ask him as a professional, as Braun’s boss, to leave. Fans in the arena boo. Braun walks off.

– Michael Cole is at ringside with Renee Young and Corey Graves again. Cole says Sami Zayn has been taken to a local medical facility and will not be in tonight’s MITB Ladder Match. There’s no word yet on his replacement, but it will not be Braun Strowman.

– We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Lacey Evans. RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next to defend her red brand title. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome after the bell.

The bell rings and Lacey covers her ears as a “Becky 2 Belts” chant starts up. Becky immediately nails a dropkick and unloads on Evans in the corner as the referee backs her off. Becky tosses Evans to the mat and hits a basement dropkick for a pop. Becky takes Evans back down and Evans scrambles to the floor for a breather.

Becky runs the ropes and hits a baseball slide. Evans grabs Becky on the floor but Becky counters and sends her into the barrier. Evans pleads with Becky and tries jumping over the barrier but Becky grabs her and slams her face-first into the apron. Becky brings it back in as fans chant for her. Becky charges but Lacey side-steps and tries to send her face-first into the corner. Becky avoids it but Lacey keeps on and finally gets some offense in. Evans works on Becky’s arm and talks some trash while she’s down. Evans stomps away on Becky’s hand now.

Evans with a Gator Roll into the corner. She continues working on the arm, using the ring post on it as the referee counts. Evans brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Evans with more offense and another pin attempt. Evans keeps Evans grounded and taunts her. Becky with an arm drag but Evans comes right back with a neckbreaker and a 2 count. Evans pulls a rag out and wipes her sweat off, then rubs it in Becky’s face. Becky comes back swinging. Becky with a kick to drop Evans. Becky comes off the top with a flying forearm and Evans goes back down.

Becky mounts more offense as fans cheer her on. Becky with the Bexplex and a shot in the corner. Becky comes off the top and barely hits a dropkick as Evans moves back. Evans rolls to the floor for a breather but Becky comes off the apron and takes her down. Becky brings it back in for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans drops Becky on her face and follows up with a knee for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans rolls Becky up but the referee isn’t counting the pin as it looks like he’s checking Becky’s shoulder. Becky goes right into the Disarm Her and Evans immediately taps.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky takes both of her titles and stands tall as the music hits. Becky makes her exit but the music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair. It looks like Becky’s second title defense is happening right now. Flair is all smiles as she tells Becky to get back in the ring. Becky realizes what’s happening and she just smiles.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair hits the ring and Becky Lynch eventually follows. The bell rings and they go at it to start.

Becky sends Flair to the apron but Flair drops her with a big kick. Flair goes to the top but Becky cuts her off. Becky slams Flair to the mat. Becky rolls Flair up for a two count. Flair with chops now. Becky ends up going for a dropkick but it’s blocked, allowing Flair to apply a Boston Crab. Becky finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Flair takes advantage of the 5 count.

They unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. Flair drops Becky and smacks her. Becky avoids a big boot and drops Flair by jumping at her. They talk trash and trade more shots from their knees now. They fight to their feet and keep trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Becky gets the upperhand and goes for the Disarm Her but it’s blocked. Flair knocks Becky down and puts boots to her. Flair uses the bottom rope on Becky’s neck again, taking advantage of the 5 count. Flair goes for a Natural Selection on the apron but Becky hangs on to the rope and Flair lands hard on the floor.

Lacey Evans runs down and decks Becky with a Woman’s Right while the referee is looking at Flair. Flair tries to take advantage but Becky counters and rolls her up. Flair comes right back with a big boot for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair mocks Becky while she sits in the corner. Becky leaves the ring and unloads on Evans at ringside, beating her into the barrier. Flair drops Lynch from behind. Flair and Evans take turns on Lynch in the ring now. Bayley’s music hits and here she comes with her newly-won MITB briefcase. Bayley hits the ring and unloads on Evans and Flair. Bayley kicks Evans out of the ring but Flair attacks Bayley from behind. Flair puts boots to Becky again. Flair ends up going down in the corner. Bayley stands up and fans chant for her to cash in. Bayley picks up the briefcase and looks at it. She hands it to the referee and says she wants to cash in.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Bayley grabs Charlotte Flair and pulls her over from the corner. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big elbow drop to get the pin for the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Bayley celebrates with the fans for a few minutes as we get a replay.

– We see Roman Reigns walking backstage for his match with Elias. Elias suddenly appears from behind and drops Reigns with a guitar shot.

Elias makes his way to the ring next and gives a performance, taking shots at Reigns and the people of Hartford. Elias makes his exit and stops on the stage to pose one more time but Reigns’ music hits and out he comes with a big Superman Punch. Reigns brings Elias into the ring and the bell rings.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

The bell rings and Roman Reigns immediately nails a Spear on Elias, and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall over Elias as his music hits. We get a replay as Reigns makes his exit, greeting fans in the front row.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match.

WWE Universal Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and go to the corner. The referee backs AJ off and counts. AJ with a quick shot to Rollins as he backs off. They lock up and go back to the corner as fans do dueling chants. They break again and lock back up to trade holds. Rollins with a takedown but AJ counters the follow-up. They face off again for a pop.

More back and forth between the two. Rollins levels AJ with a big clothesline. Rollins with a chop into the corner. Rollins keeps control and drops a knee for a quick 1 count. Rollins with a kick to the spine to keep AJ down. Rollins chops AJ into the corner but he fires back with a chop of his own. AJ runs into a boot int he corner. Rollins comes off the top but has to land on his feet. AJ comes right back with a dropkick. AJ keeps control and takes Rollins to the corner for shoulder thrusts as the referee counts. AJ chops Rollins and nails a backbreaker. AJ talks some trash and plays to the crowd for a pop. They unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. They end up on the apron. AJ goes for a Piledriver on the apron but it’s blocked. AJ with a knee to the face from the apron, sending Rollins down on the floor.

AJ brings it back into the ring. They counter on the apron. AJ drops Rollins over the top rope. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending AJ back into the announce table. The referee counts. They make it back in at the 7 count. Rollins immediately sends AJ back over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with another suicide dive sending AJ into the table again. Rollins brings it back into the ring and unloads. AJ with a forearm to the face. Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins with a forearm and a springboard clothesline from the apron. AJ kicks out at 2.

They trade more shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ drops Rollins’ neck into his knee for a pop. AJ with a flying forearm in the corner. AJ calls for a Styles Clash but Rollins counters for a 2 count. AJ with a 2 count of his own. Rollins with another pin attempt. Rollins hits the Buckle Bomb. Rollins goes to the top for a big Frogsplash but AJ kicks out at 2. Rollins rocks AJ with a right hand in the corner. Rollins takes AJ to the top for a superplex but AJ fights him off and to the mat. Rollins runs right back up but AJ drops him face-first into the turnbuckle. AJ with a German. Rollins counters and rolls AJ up for a 2 count. AJ with a block and a Torture Rack now. AJ into a powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Rollins dumps AJ to the apron but AJ nails a forearm. AJ springboards up but Rollins decks him in mid-air. Rollins puts AJ out on the top and climbs up with him, facing his back. Rollins with the inverted superplex from the top, then holding onto it and driving AJ back down into the mat. AJ still manages to kick out at 2. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp as fans chant “burn it down!” now. Rollins with a kick. AJ counters and applies the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Rollins reaches but AJ rolls him and tightens. Rollins goes on and breaks the hold, kicking AJ in the jaw.

They both get up at the same time. AJ with a moonsault into the inverted DDT from the second turnbuckle for a close 2 count. AJ waits for Rollins to get up but he walks right into a big superkick from Rollins. They both go down. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. AJ unloads with strikes and an enziguri. Rollins avoids the pele kick and kicks AJ in the face. Rollins goes for the Stomp but AJ turns it into the Styles Clash. Rollins barely kicks out in time.

AJ can’t believe the kick out as we get a replay. Fans rally for both Superstars again. AJ springboards in from the apron but slips a little. Rollins takes advantage and hits the Ripcord knee and a superkick to the face. Rollins gets back up and hits the big Stomp for a pop. Rollins crawls over and makes the cover to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins takes the title and recovers as we go to replays. AJ exits the ring as Rollins stands tall and has his arm raised as the music plays. Rollins raises the title from the corner and looks on as AJ makes his exit. AJ returns to the ring and Rollins comes down from the top to meet him in the middle. They stare each other down. Rollins raises the title in AJ’s face and shakes his head. AJ offers his hand for a shake as some fans cheer, others boo. Rollins thinks about it and finally shakes. AJ exits the ring as his music hits. Rollins drops the title in the middle of the ring and looks on. His music starts back up.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods mentions how he will respect Kofi’s wishes and stay in the back for tonight’s match. Kofi goes on and says tonight is not about just making a statement, it’s about making a helluva statement and show Kevin Owens, and whoever else thinks they can use The New Day to get to the WWE Title, that they can’t. Kofi walks off and Woods dances for him.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party – Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, for a six-man match. They take the mics before the match and comment on every day being a Lucha House Party. The music interrupts and out comes Lars Sullivan.

Lars looks on and talks some trash as Metalik flies out of the ring. Lars catches him and slams him. Lince flies out next but Lars catches him, then tosses him to the floor. Lars stares down Kalisto now. Kalisto starts fighting as Lars enters the ring. Lars headbutts Kalisto and is now bleeding from the top of his head. A bloody Lars keeps up the attack and hits the big running powerbomb. Lars stands tall over Kalisto as his music starts up again. Lars heads to the back, blood running down his face.

– Tom leads us to a video package for the next match.

WWE Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens, who is fired up and ready to fight. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is out next. We see Xavier Woods watching him make his entrance from backstage. Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the match.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling. Owens rocks Kofi but Kofi comes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Owens goes to the floor for a breather. Kofi goes out and leaps off the steel steps, taking Owens back down. Kofi brings it back in and works over Owens in the corner. Owens goes to the floor for another breather. Kofi follows but Owens rocks him. Kofi counters a whip and sends Owens into the barrier.

Kofi keeps control and leaps off the apron, taking Owens back down. Kofi brings it back into the ring and keeps Owens down. Kofi with a headbutt in the corner. Kofi misses a move and Owens follows up with a big superkick to drop him. Owens stomps away now and yells out at the crowd. Owens goes on and nails a senton for another pin attempt. Owens argues with the referee. Owens keeps control and ends up launching Kofi out of the ring, causing him to collide with a camera man.

Owens leaps off the apron with a Frogsplash on the floor. Owens brings it back in and keeps control, working Kofi around the ring. Owens counters a comeback attempt but Kofi kicks Owens out of the corner. Kofi comes flying at Owens but Owens kicks him in mid-air. Owens tries for a powerbomb but it backfires and Kofi looks to have an opening now as some fans rally for him. Kofi runs into a boot. Owens misses a clothesline and Kofi starts mounting offense. Kofi with a dropkick. Kofi goes on and hits the Boom Drop but Owens catches it and turns it into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring.

Kofi breaks the hold by getting the bottom rope. Owens goes for an apron powerbomb but Kofi fights back. They trade shots on the apron now. Owens with a kick. Owens charges but Kofi hits a double stomp on the apron. Owens falls to the floor. Kofi goes to the top and leaps to the floor but Owens meets him in mid-air with a superkick. Owens brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Owens taunts Kofi some and goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb but Kofi avoids it. Kofi misses the SOS. Owens misses the Stunner. Kofi nails the SOS for a close 2 count.

Owens blocks Trouble In Paradise and drops Kofi into another Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Owens plays to the crowd some as he gets up. Owens goes for a superkick as Kofi also goes for a move and they collide. Kofi tackles Owens and unloads with strikes. Owens counters a move and nails the Pop-up Powerbomb into a sitdown pin attempt. Kofi still kicks out at 2. Owens is frustrated now as he yells at the fans to stop laughing. Kofi blocks the Stunner and hits Trouble In Paradise but it knocks Owens out of the ring. Owens is laid out on the floor as the referee counts. Kofi brings it back into the ring but Owens kicks him and nails the Stunner. Owens covers but Kofi gets his foot on the bottom rope to save it.

Owens removes Kofi’s custom kicks and tosses them. Owens goes to the top for a big Swanton Bomb but Kofi gets his knees up and Owens lands bad. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise for the pin to retain.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi takes the title and hits the corner to celebrate as his music hits. We go to replays. Xavier Woods runs down to celebrate in the ring with Kofi.

– The announcers hype WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley is added to the card and more matches will be announced on RAW.

Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs.

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Baron Corbin comes out first. Corbin makes Rome give him a better introduction. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is out next, followed by Ricochet. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega by his side. She hypes him up and heads back to the back. Ali is out next, followed by Drew McIntyre. Randy Orton is out next. The bell rings and the match starts with just 7 Superstars, no replacement for Sami Zayn. They all go at it to start as we see the briefcase hanging high above the ring. Orton slams Ali on top of the announce table early on.

There’s chaos everywhere early on. Orton slams Balor on the announce table next. Ricochet gets slammed on top of the table by Orton next. Fans chant for Orton while he’s alone in the ring with a ladder. Orton stands the ladder up. Andrade springboards in and knocks the ladder over but Orton avoids it. Drew and Corbin bring ladders in the ring now. Drew gets sent back out. Ali drops Corbin on his face. Ali flies out and sends Drew into the barrier. Ricochet blocks Andrade and sends him to the floor. Ricochet and Ali take turns ripping each other off the ladder.

Ali and Ricochet finally meet at the top of the ladder but Corbin and Drew pull them off and beat them down. Corbin launches Ali on to a ladder in the corner. Ricochet also gets launched into a ladder. Orton catches Corbin coming in the ring with a draping DDT from the second rope. Orton goes for a RKO on Corbin but Corbin shoves him off into a Claymore Kick from Drew. Balor with shots to Corbin and Drew now. Corbin stomps a ladder onto Corbin. Balor looks to stand a ladder up but he slams it onto Drew instead. Balor climbs the ladder for the briefcase but Andrade brings a ladder in to ram into him, sending Balor off the other ladder. Ricochet boots Andrade from the corner but Andrade shoves him off the top, out to the floor.

Andrade climbs for the briefcase now. Balor climbs up and meets him. They trade shots up high. Andrade hits a sunset flip from the top of the ladder, through another ladder that was bridged from the top rope. They both crash land hard as a “holy shit!” chant breaks out.

Ali with a tornado DDT on Corbin and shots to others. Ali spikes Ricochet down onto the mat and he hits hard. Ali positions a ladder and climbs up for the briefcase but Andrade stops him. Andrade rocks Ali, leaving him hanging from the ladder. Andrade brings another ladder in and stands it up next to the ladder that Ali is hanging from. Andrade stomps on Ali while he’s upside down. Andrade climbs up. Ali pulls himself up and he also climbs for the case with Andrade. They trade shots up high. Ali hits a huge Spanish Fly from up top, driving Andrade down into the mat. Ali rolls to the floor in pain while a referee checks on Andrade on the apron.

Drew brings a ladder from under the ring and leans it on the announce table. Ali tries to stop him. Drew rocks Ali back down. Drew bridges a ladder from the apron to the announce table. Drew slaps Ali around and tries to put him on the ladder bridge but it backfires. Corbin comes over and chokeslams Ali through the Spanish announce table. Corbin smiles at Ali. Fans chant “you still suck!” at Corbin. Corbin turns on Drew and drops him. Corbin runs in to stop Balor from climbing the ladder. Corbin chokeslams Balor on the awkward edge of a ladder. Ricochet with a missile dropkick. Ricochet leaps out of the ring on Corbin but Corbin nails a big Deep Six to the floor. Drew with a big Claymore Kick to Corbin on the floor.

Balor climbs a ladder in the ring now. Drew comes in and rocks him to stop him. Drew rams a ladder into Balor in the corner. Drew with a big suplex to Balor on top of a ladder. Drew grabs Andrade and hits an Alabama Slam on top of Balor and the ladder. Drew pushes them off the ladder and stands it up under the briefcase. Ricochet comes flying in to take Drew out. Ricochet positions the ladder and climbs up but Drew grabs his leg and pulls him down. Drew manhandles Ricochet and tosses him out of the ring, through the ladder bridge to the announce table.