Live WWE NXT Spoilers For 4/18/2018, 4/25/2018, 5/2/2018, 5/9/2018

Thanks to Tara’s Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight’s TV tapings at Full Sail University:

April 18th Episode:

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are out to a big pop. Gargano is happy to finally have his life back after the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. He thanks Candice for sticking with him through the past few months and says tonight they will take care of some unfinished business. Candice vs. Zelina Vega is announced for tonight. Gargano promises to become the next #1 contender to the NXT Title

* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner. Ricochet hit an impressive 630 for the pin and cut a quick babyface promo after the match

* The War Raiders defeated The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). The former War Machine are still using their Hanson & Rowe names

* Lars Sullivan defeated Killian Dain in a brutal No DQ match. The two big men went at it here. Lars hit the Freak Accident on top of several steel chairs for the pin

* Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega is next

