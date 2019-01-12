Live WWE NXT “Takeover: Blackpool” Results, 1/12/2019

Your host is Vic Joseph and he is joined by Nigel McGuinness.

Vic asks Nigel about the mindset of the wrestlers tonight. Nigel says there will be a lot of butterflies and nerves. They need to make a difference. They want to have their names on the lips of the NXT UK Universe. They talk about the opportunities available tonight.

Nigel and Vic run through the five matches announced for today’s show.

We see Toni Storm arriving at the building earlier today. We also see Rhea Ripley arriving at the building.

We have a video package for the NXT UK Women’s Title Match.

Vic brings up that this is the biggest match of their career. Nigel mentions that Toni has had chances to win gold before and this might be the night. He also says that for the champion, every match is the most important.

Vic asks if Rhea or Toni can be the person who the fans are talking about after the show. Nigel says that they can be. Vic asks for a prediction from Nigel and he thinks Toni might be able to eke it out.

Vic and Nigel talk about the NXT UK Tag Title Match and we have a video package.

Vic asks if Tyler can make history again and win the Tag Titles with Trent Seven. Nigel says he thinks he can but they will face a challenge from Zack Gibson and James Drake. Nigel says that when Zack Gibson makes his mind up, he will be able to do anything. Vic asks if James Drake is the wild card tonight. Nigel says that this is a big opportunity for Drake and Drake is a willing disciple to Gibson.

We take a look at the No Disqualification Match between Eddie Dennis and Dave Mastiff.

Vic asks if Nigel would want to face either man in a No Disqualification Match and he says he would not. He talks about what they will do in this building. Nigel says that ten years ago, when Eddie Dennis had his first match, Dave Mastiff would not talk to him and Eddie has not forgotten.

Vic mentions the opening of the WWE UK Performance Center.

We see Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, and Matt Bloom at the event.

Radzi is in the back and he shows what happened when Travis Banks arrived at the arena.

Travis was attacked by Jordan Devlin. Attempts to separate Banks and Devlin did not work and we see Banks injuring his knee during the attack.

Radzi mentions that Travis Banks is medically cleared to wrestle so the match is still on.

Vic asks Nigel about what is it like to be in the ring with an injury. Nigel says injuries put you against the wall, but it can be the best test of a champion. Nigel suggests trying to get the match over as quickly as possible.

Vic asks Nigel who will gain the most tonight. Nigel says Joe Coffey has the opportunity to leave Blackpool with everyone talking about him.

We take a look at the NXT UK Men’s Championship Match with a video package.

Nigel says that stylistically, Joe Coffey could be the biggest threat to the title. Vic asks if we will see a bitter end to Pete Dunne’s title reign. Nigel says he would put his money on Joe Coffey if he was a betting man.

We are at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) versus Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

Bate and Gibson start start things off. They lock up and Gibson takes Bate to the mat with a wrist lock. Bate tries to reverse the hold but Gibson maintains control. Bate with a head scissors take down to escape the hold. Gibson escapes and Bate with another head scissors. Gibson escapes and Gibson with a take down for a near fall. Bate bridges on another pinfall attempt. Bate tries to get back to his feet but Gibson takes Bate down and gets another near fall. Bate bridges and escapes into a straitjacket choke. Gibson escapes. They lock up and Bate with a wrist lock and Drake makes the tag but Bate escapes to the floor to avoids Drake and Gibson.

Seven tags in. They lock up and Drake backs Seven into the ropes and Drake with a forearm to the back and then to the head. Drake with a wrist lock and Seven with chops. Seven gets a near fall. Bate tags in and Seven with an accordion slam and then Bate comes off the turnbuckles for a senton on Drake. Gibson pulls Drake to the floor to save Drake from Bate. Bate tries to distract Drake with bop and bang but Drake sees it coming. Bate with a rollup for a near fall.

Bate with a drop kick and wrist lock. Drake with a side head lock and Gibson tags in. Gibson misses a clothesline and Bate punches Drake. Bate with a rana to Gibson followed by a wrist lock. Seven tags in and he works on the arm but Gibson with a forearm and shoulder tackle. Seven with a cross body for a near fall. Seven with an arm bar. Seven chops Gibson and Drake. Drake makes the tag and Seven with a hip toss. Seven with a waist lock and Gibson tags in as Seven connects with an O’Connor Roll on Drake. Seven with a suicide dive onto Drake.

Drake backs away and Seven goes after Drake on the floor but Drake moves and Gibson with a double thrust to the throat. Gibson sends Seven back into the ring and he punches Trent. Drake tags in and he kicks Seven in the back. Drake with a front face lock and he keeps Seven from making the tag. Drake with a back breaker for a near fall. Drake with a half nelson and chin lock. Drake with a knee and he sends Seven to the floor.

Gibson tags in and he gets Seven up for a pescado by Drake and Gibson adds a back breaker. They return to the ring and Drake tags in and he connects with a forearm. Drake gets a near fall. Seven with a forearm and Drake fires back. Seven sends Drake to the apron but Drake is able to recover and stop the tag by Seven. Gibson tags in and he hits a suplex for a near fall. Gibson with a chin lock. Drake tags in and Drake is knocked to the floor by accident. Seven is sent to the floor. Seven with chops. Drake with a forearm and Seven with a chop. Drake and Seven exchange strikes. Drake grabs the leg to stop the tag attempt by Seven. Gibson tags in and he kicks Seven in the back.

Gibson with a forearm and Seven with elbows to Drake and Gibson. Seven is able to make the tag and Bate with punches to Gibson and he keeps Gibson from escaping the ring. Bate with a back body drop to Drake and then he connects with a knee lift to Gibson and follows with a corkscrew uppercut off the turnbuckles. Bate with an airplane spin to Drake and he uses Drake’s legs to kick Gibson. Bate puts Drake on Gibson’s back and then Bate picks both men up for an airplane spin.

Drake tries to suplex Bate into the ring but Bate pulls Drake to the apron. Bate with an exploder to Drake off the apron onto Gibson. Bate with a shooting star press off the apron onto Gibson and Drake. Bate sends Gibson back into the ring and he sets for Tyler Driver 97. Gibson with a back body drop and then Bate lands on his feet and he hits bop and bang. Seven tags in and Seven with a running power slam and Bate with a diving head butt for a near fall. Bate is told to leave the ring and he hits a suicide dive onto Drake. Seven with a burning hammer but Drake breaks up the cover.

Gibson tries to make the tag but Seven holds on to Gibson. Gibson kicks Seven and Drake and Bate make the tag. Drake and Bate with alternating near falls. Drake with a forearm and Bate with a rolling kick. Seven tags in and Bate goes for a springboard clothesline but Gibson with Ticket to Ride to Bate. Drake hits Grit Your Teeth. Gibson with Helter Skelter and Drake with a 450 splash for a near fall.

Drake gets Seven up but Seven escapes. Seven with chops to both men. Drake with an enzuigiri to the back of the head and then Gibson goes for Shankley Gates and he rakes the eyes to lock it in. Drake stops Bate but Bate picks up Drake. Drake escapes and applies Shankley Gate on Bate as well. Bate picks up Drake and hits a running Death Valley Driver onto Gibson and Seven to break up the hold.

Drake and Bate tag in and Bate with punches and an uppercut. Bate with punches and an uppercut to Gibson. Drake with a forearm but Bate with a rolling kick on both men. Seven tags in and Seven with a half nelson and Bate with a rebound clothesline and Half Nelson suplex combination but Drake kicks out. Gibson keeps Bate from getting to the turnbuckles and Seven is sent into Bate. Drake with a suicide dive to Bate who is on Gibson’s shoulders on the floor. Seven with a suicide dive attempt but Drake with a drop kick to stop Seven. They hit Ticket to Mayhem for the three count.

Winners: Zack Gibson and James Drake (new champions)

Pete Dunne is in the back getting ready for his match against Joe Coffey.

Match Number Two: Travis Banks versus Jordan Devlin

Banks attacks Devlin as Devin goes to the ring. Banks with punches to Devlin. Jordan sidesteps Banks and Banks is sent knee first into the ring steps. Banks with a forearms to Devlin but Devlin with a kick to the knee and then he clips Banks. Devlin puts the leg on the step and stomps on it multiple times.

Referees come out long with Sid Scala and the try to get Devlin away from Banks. Devlin gets in the ring and he gets a mic.

Devlin says he told Travis and he told the world there is a reason why you don’t bet against the Ace.

Jordan says it is time for a question and answer with the greatest Irish wrestler alive.

Sid Scala says that they thought Jordan would do something like that. They have a back up plan.

Match Number Two: Jordan Devlin versus Finn Balor

Devlin and Balor stand face to face and Devlin slaps Balor. Balor with a punch and back heel kick and drop kick to the temple. Balor with Slingblade and he goes up top but Devlin rolls to the floor. Balor follows Devlin up the ramp and sends Devlin back into the ring. Balor with a running forearm on the floor. Balor sends Devlin back into the ring and Devlin kicks the ropes when Balor re-enters the ring. Devlin pushes Balor off the apron, into the ringside barrier. Devlin runs Balor into the apron. Devlin sends Balor back into the ring. Devlin with a double leg take down and a double stomp. Devlin mocks Balor by doing Finn’s pose.

Devlin chokes Balor in the ropes. Devlin with a forearm to the back of the neck. Devlin with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor avoids Devlin when Devlin charges into the corner. Balor with an enzuigiri and then Balor goes up top. Devlin with a drop kick to knock Balor off the turnbuckles. Balor gets back into the ring before the referee’s ten count. Devlin with punches and he gets a near fall.

Devlin punches Balor and chops him. Balor with a chop of his own and Devlin rethinks his strategy. Balor with another chop. Devlin with a kick and chop. Balor with a chop. Balor blocks a kick and Devlin slaps Balor and follows with a uranage and standing moonsault for a near fall. Devlin tries for an abdominal stretch and Balor fights it off for a moment but Devlin locks in the hold. Balor with an escape and hip toss. Balor with an abdominal stretch of his own and he connects with a forearm to the back. Devlin with an enzuigiri and kicks but Balor with a Pele Kick.

Balor with boots to Devlin in the corner followed by a running forearm and double leg take down and double stomp. Balor goes for a reverse Bloody Sunday but Balor with 1916. Balor hits a reverse Bloody Sunday for a near fall. Balor with Slingblade and then he runs into a super kick. Devlin with a head butt and a Saito suplex for a near fall. Devlin is sent to the floor and he hits a running kick from the apron. Balor goes up top and tries for Coup de Grace but Devlin hits the ropes to crotch Balor. Devlin sends Balor into the ring post and then he uses the ropes for extra leverage and he gets a near fall.

Devlin goes to the turnbuckles but Balor gets his knees up. Balor with Bloody Sunday and a running drop kick into the corner. Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

Joe Coffey is in the back with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang to prepare for his match against Pete Dunne.

Luke Menzies is in the front row.

Match Number Three: No Disqualification Match: Eddie Dennis versus Dave Mastiff

They exchange forearms and Dennis with a knee. Mastiff with a flying cross body and he gets a near fall. They go to the floor and Dennis with a forearm and punches. Dennis tries to send Mastiff into the ring steps but Mastiff is the one to send someone into the ring steps. Mastiff sends Dennis back into the ring and Mastiff grabs part of the ring steps and puts them into the ring. Dennis goes to the floor and he gets a kendo stick from under the ring and hits Mastiff with it. Dennis pulls up the mats to expose the floor but Mastiff with an elbow. Dennis continues to hit Mastiff with the kendo stick and then hits a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall.

Dennis chokes Mastiff with the kendo stick and hits Mastiff in the midsection with it. Dennis picks up Mastiff with the kendo stick and Mastiff grabs the kendo stick and connects with a head butt. Mastiff with a number of shots with the kendo stick. Mastiff with a power bomb and then he puts the ring steps in the center of the ring. Mastiff gets Dennis on his shoulders but Dennis escapes. Dennis catches Mastiff on a cross body attempt and Dennis with a uranage onto the steps in the ring.

Dennis gets a near fall. Dennis sends the ring steps back to the floor and Dennis goes to the floor. Dennis gets a chair and brings it into the ring. Dennis swings and misses. Mastiff with a Finlay slam and Mastiff looks around. Mastiff goes to the turnbuckles but Dennis stops Mastiff. Dennis gets Mastiff on his back for Severed Bridge and hits it. Dennis gets a near fall. Dennis goes to the floor again and he gets a table from under the ring.

Dennis stomps on the hand and then Dennis puts the table in the corner. Dennis sets for Severed Bridge through the table but Mastiff stops him and hits a drop down splash. Mastiff tries to German suplex Dennis off the apron to the floor but Dennis holds on to the ropes. Mastiff with a Finlay slam onto the floor followed by a senton. Mastiff misses a moonsault and Dennis hits the neckstop driver for a near fall. Dennis grabs the chair and hits Mastiff in the back. Dennis sets for Severed Bridge through the table but Mastiff gets to his feet. Both men go for clotheslines to no effect. Dennis misses a clothesline and Mastiff hits a German suplex. Mastiff with a cannonball through the table.

Mastiff gets the three count.

Winner: Dave Mastiff

Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert are in the front row.

Match Number Four: NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley versus Toni Storm

Ripley misses a kick and Storm with forearms Storm with more forearms after keeping Ripley in the ring. Storm with a front face lock and forearms. Ripley sends Storm face first into the mat and Ripley with forearms. Storm with punches. Ripley goes to the floor and Storm follows. Ripley goes back to the floor and Storm with a suicide dive. Storm with forearms and she sends Ripley back into the ring but Ripley grabs the hair to keep Storm on the apron and she kicks Storm to the floor. Ripley with a baseball slide that sends Storm into the ringside barrier.

Ripley kicks Storm in the corner. Ripley with shoulders and then she kicks Storm in the corner while taunting her. Ripley gets a near fall. Ripley with a body scissors on Storm. Storm leans back and gets a near fall. Ripley continues with the body scissors and Storm leans back to get another near fall. Storm turns around and connects with forearms. Storm escapes and Ripley with a forearm to the back. Ripley gets Storm up for a delayed vertical suplex and she gets a near fall. Ripley with a slam and then she picks up Storm and slams her again. Ripley gets a near fall.

Storm kicks Ripley into the ring post shoulder first. Storm misses a running hip into the corner and Ripley with a drop kick for a near fall. Ripley rubs Storm’s face in the canvas and then hits a series of leg drops for a near fall. Ripley biels Storm across the ring and does it again. Storm slaps Ripley but Ripley kicks Storm. Storm with a head butt and both women are down. Storm with a forearm and Ripley fires back. They continue the exchange. They continue with a flurry of punches until they cannot punch any more. Then they get a second wind. Storm with the advantage and she hits a German suplex and holds on.

Storm with a second German suplex and holds on. Ripley with elbows to block Storm’s third attempt. Storm has Storm Zero blocked. Ripley goes for Riptide but Storm counters with a lateral press and a near fall. Ripley with a back body drop and then they they exchange near falls. Ripley goes for the reverse Cloverleaf and locks it in. Storm tries to get to the ropes but Ripley pulls her back into the center of the ring. Storm escapes and applies an ankle lock. Ripley gets to the ropes and Storm releases the hold. Storm with a hip attack and German suplex for a near fall.

Storm with forearms to Ripley followed by slaps. Ripley pulls Storm to the mat and Ripley goes for Riptide and hits it for a near fall. Ripley with a short arm clothesline and she holds on to Storm’s arm. Ripley with another short arm clothesline. Ripley misses a third clothesline and Storm with a head butt and Storm Zero but Ripley kicks out at two. Storm with forearms and Ripley goes for Riptide but Storm escapes and hits Storm Zero for the three count.

Winner: Toni Storm (new Champion)

We see Charlotte Flair in the front row.

Match Number Five: NXT UK Men’s Championship Match: Pete Dunne versus Joe Coffey