Live WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Videos & Results, 4/7/2018: Pre-show, Ladder Match

Reload often during the show for new videos & results.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Kickoff pre-show opens up live from the Smoothie King Center. Charly introduces her panel, Sam Roberts and former NFL player Pat McAfee. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and plugs the WWE Network. Charly sends us outside to Kayla Braxton and a bunch of wild fans. Kayla says the Smoothie King Center is sold out for tonight’s show. Kayla asks about the NXT Title match and fans chant Aleister Black’s name. She asks about the Unsanctioned Match and it’s split. Kayla then asks about the NXT Women’s Title match and fans go with Ember Moon to retain. We go to a video package for Shayna Baszler vs. Moon.

The panel discusses Baszler vs. Moon as we see the champion and the challenger arriving to the arena earlier today. Sam predicts a title change but McAfee disagrees. Charly says we will be joined by Drew McIntyre on the panel soon. We go to a break. Back from the break and we get a video preview for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match. Adam Cole joins us from backstage and he’s holding one of the NXT Tag Team Title belts. Cole confirms he’s pulling double duty tonight and says it’s a travesty. McAfee and Cole continue their beef and McAfee reveals that the Ladder Match will open the show. Cole rants more about how everyone is out to screw The Undisputed Era but says they will always come out on top. Charly leads us to a video for the Triple Threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Strong talks about how he will finally become a champion in NXT tonight. He talks about looking for a partner he could trust and finding that in Dunne. Dunne comments on doing whatever it takes to get the job done against The Undisputed Era tonight. Cathy asks if they’re worried about The Authors of Pain. Strong knows they will bring the fight but it’ll get brought right back. The panel believes The Authors have a good chance at winning tonight. Charly sends us to another break. We come back and Charly plugs the WWE Network, then re-introduces the other two on the panel. Charly sends us to a video preview for tonight’s Unsanctioned Match. We see video from earlier today of Triple H backstage with Gargano and referee Drake Younger, signing a “Hold Harmless Agreement” contract for the match that will rid WWE of any liability if he gets hurt. Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae joins the panel and talks about the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. Candice says she will hope for the best but she’s prepared for the worst. She wants her husband back in NXT so they can work together and she wants him in front of the crowd doing what he loves to do. Referee Younger joins us from backstage. He says the match is Unsanctioned and there are no rules but he will be there to count the pin or declare the submission. Drake also talks about his bad pin on Gargano from a while back but he’s confident he will still be able to call things as he should tonight. Candice is getting emotional as Charly thanks her for being with us. Charly sends us to Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. They plug tonight’s opener for the new NXT North American Title and the other matches scheduled for tonight. Mauro plugs the WWE Network and sends it back to Charly. She plugs WrestleMania 34 and sends us to another break.

We get a preview for tonight’s NXT Title match next. Drew McIntyre joins the panel and talks about how he’s been training for his return from the torn biceps. He gives NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas props and says he is cocky but he gets the job done. McIntyre also mentions he’s coming back soon to get revenge and to get the title back. Drew’s eyes are on Almas but if Aleister Black wins tonight, they will re-ignite a feud that they took across Europe and really do it big for NXT, putting the world on notice with their feud. We get more plugs for tonight and that’s it for the pre-show.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” opens live from the Smoothie King Center. The lights are low as fans start chanting NXT. NXT Loud band Cane Hill appears on the stage to begin their performance. Their “It Follows” and “Lord of Flies” singles are theme songs for tonight’s show.

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title: Ethan Carter III vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. Greg Hamilton introduces the six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion and out comes Ethan Carter III first. Killian Dain is out next, representing SAnitY. Adam Cole is out next, representing The Undisputed Era. Out next comes The Velveteen Dream, followed by Lars Sullivan. Ricochet is out last as we see black ladders around the ringside area. The NXT North American Title belt is hanging above the ring.

The bell rings and fans chant “this is awesome” as they all face off. Some go to the floor and some get tossed t the floor. Dain and Lars face off alone in the ring. EC3 comes to the apron and eggs them on but they go after him on the floor. Dream and Cole attack Lars and Dain but get beat back. Lars and Dain face off on the floor until Ricochet goes to the top and nails a big Shooting Star Press onto them on the floor. Fans pop big for Ricochet. Ricochet brings a ladder into the ring now but Dream cuts him off. Ricochet and Dream go at it in the ring now. Ricochet tosses Dream with scissors and then nails a dropkick for another big pop.

Ricochet gets sent to the apron and goes to springboard in but Dream knocks him out of the air, to the floor. Dream climbs the ladder but Cole stops him and they go at it now. Cole unloads with stomps in the corner. Dain grabs Cole from the apron but Cole sends him to the floor with the enziguri. Dream comes back in but Cole drops him. Cole climbs but has to come back down as EC3 comes in. EC3 gets the upperhand and knocks Lars off the apron. EC3 with a splash in the corner and more offense on Cole as fans chant his name. Lars runs in and floors EC3, then goes to work on Cole. Lars with more big power moves on EC3 and Cole. Dain sends Lars to the floor and then runs the ropes for a big dive to the floor. Fans pop for the dive.

More chaos in the ring as everyone gets involved. Lars uses a ladder as a battering ram. Lars continues running others over with the ladder. Lars presses Dream above his head and drops him onto a ladder. Lars climbs up for the belt but Ricochet climbs up and fights him. Ricochet goes for the sunset flip powerbomb to the mat but Lars hangs on. EC3, Cole and Dream all come over to assist and Lars finally gets slammed tot he mat. Cole reaches for the title but can’t get it. Dain stops him and Cole yells at him. Dain drops Cole. Dain also backdrops Ricochet onto a leaning ladder in the corner as he charges. EC3 with offense on his opponents now. EC3 and Cole tangle for the ladder but then team up to ram it into Lars in the corner. Cole and EC3 work on Dain on the floor now. They build a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table. They send Dain down with a ladder shot. They return to the ring and double team Lars again, then exchange high-fives. EC3 mocks Cole’s taunt. Cole grabs EC3 and drops him onto a ladder int he corner. Cole superkicks Dream, Lars, Dain and EC3. Ricochet comes flying at him but Cole superkicks him as well. Cole stands tall and does his taunt for a big pop. Fans chant his name as Cole climbs up for the title.

Lars pushes the ladder over and Cole hits the rope. Dream drops Lars and uses the ladder. Dream climbs to the top rope and nails a huge elbow drop on Dain. Dream goes back to the top rope and nails the elbow on Cole. Dream goes back to a top turnbuckle and hits the big elbow drop again, this time on Ricochet. Lars stops Dream from going up. They go at it and Dream gets the upperhand, sending Lars back down. Dream climbs a ladder that’s standing up near the corner. Dream stands on the very top of the ladder and nails a massive elbow drop to Lars. Fans go wild and chant for Dream now.

Dream climbs up for the title and gets his hand on it. EC3 comes from behind and powerbombs Dream from the ladder to another ladder that is leaning in the corner. My Network feed goes out for a minute or so and comes back to EC3 dropping Dain. EC3 climbs for the title but Cole stops him. Cole climbs up but EC3 stops him. EC3 brings Cole from the ladder to the mat with a fireman’s carry and fans chant his name. EC3 climbs for the title but Dain brings him down and hits a bicycle kick. Cole unloads on Dain but Dain sends him into the corner. Dain picks up EC3 and slams him again. Dain grabs a ladder and drops it on top of EC3. Dain with a senton on top of EC3 and the ladder. Dain places the ladder on top of EC3 again. Dain goes up to the second rope but Cole attacks him from behind. Cole climbs up onto the second rope with Dain now. Dain ends up hitting a Vader Bomb onto EC3 and the ladder while Cole is on his back. Fans chant “this is awesome” now.

Cole and EC3 roll to the floor. Dain stands up but Lars is back up as well. Ricochet attacks Dain but Lars throws him into the corner. Ricochet with bicycle kicks to both Dain and Lars. Ricochet with more offense on both men. Lars launches Ricochet across the ring, landing right in front of Dain. Dain points at Lars and says he can do better. Fans chant “throw him back” at Dain. Dain launches Ricochet across the ring and he lands out on the floor. Dain and Lars unload on each other now. Dain gets the upperhand but Lars catches him in mid-move and puts him down. Dain goes to the floor. Lars stands a ladder up but Ricochet comes in and stops him. Ricochet climbs up but Lars looks to push the ladder over but Ricochet flies out to the floor, taking out Dain and Cole. Fans chant “holy shit” as we get a replay.

Ricochet goes back in the ring but EC3 manhandles him. EC3 places Ricochet on the top turnbuckle and chops him. Ricochet ends up hitting a SSP on the ladder. Ricochet climbs up for the title but Dream runs in and pulls him down, then drops him. Dream and Ricochet go at it. They have one ladder standing while one ladder bridges from that to the corner now. Dream gets put on his back on the bridge. Ricochet is on the top turnbuckle now. Dream rocks Ricochet with a right hand. Dream scoops Ricochet on his back and hits the rolling Death Valley Driver onto the bridge. Fans pop big as they both fall to the mat. Lars ends up flooring Dream on the floor with a lariat. Lars smiles as he picks Dream up and places him onto the ladder bridge that goes from the apron to the announce table.

Lars goes to the apron but EC3 comes from behind. Lars brings EC3 to the apron facing the ladder bridge. Lars slams EC3 through Dream and the ladder bridge for another big pop. Fans chant “holy shit” as officials check on Lars, EC3 and Dream. We get a replay. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Dain scoops Ricochet and places him on top of a ladder that is bridged from the apron to an announce table. Cole comes to the apron and fights Dain. Dain scoops Cole and slams him through Ricochet and the ladder bridge. All three of those Superstars are down on the floor now with another ladder snapped. Fans chant for NXT now.