Reload often during the show for new results and videos.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: New York” pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as fans make their way into the arena. Charly Caruso welcomes us to the panel. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. The panel hypes tonight’s loaded Takeover card. Charly sends us outside to Sarah Schreiber with a bunch of fans doing the NXT chant. Schreiber and Caruso also hype the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, which will see a fan game against AJ Styles for $1 million, later on the pre-show. Charly sends us to a video package for Matt Riddle vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

We go back to the panel for a video package and a discussion on the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way tonight. We see WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne backstage arriving earlier today. WALTER is also shown backstage. Charly leads us to a video package on that match. We come back to the panel and Nigel McGuinness has joined them. We also get a video package for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Titles match. We go backstage to Sarah Schreiber with The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. They talk Adam Cole up and look forward to him capturing the vacant NXT Title in tonight’s main event. They say The Undisputed Era begins tonight as NXT will change forever, and the era will see them all draped in gold. We get more hype and discussion on tonight’s show. Charly plugs the finals of the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, which continued at WrestleMania 35 Axxess earlier today to determine the finalist that will face AJ Styles. We go to the arena and it’s time for the finals. Corey Graves is introduced. He brings out Xavier Woods to help with the competition. The fan, Stephan T. Benson, comes out to The Miz’s theme music as Miz was his Superstar coach earlier. Woods introduces AJ next and out he comes to a pop.

AJ goes with Seth Rollins while Stephan picks WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Stephan actually cut a decent heel promo and went on to win the $1 million. He played up the heel antics to the crowd and posed with Graves, Woods and Styles while holding the $1 million check from 2K. We go back to the panel to plug WrestleMania 35 Week on the WWE Network. Charly leads us to a promo for tonight’s 2 of 3 Falls main event for the vacant NXT Title. McAfee believes Johnny Gargano can take the title tonight but he argues with Sam about the winner. They go on and that’s it for the Takeover pre-show.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: New York” opens with a video package. We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to a sold out arena. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. We also see the Spanish announce team at ringside.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The War Raiders

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opening contest as NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe, are out for a pop. They’re surrounded by Viking warriors again as they rise from the stage. The “War!” chants continue as Hanson and Rowe head to the ring with Vikings behind them beating on drums. Out next is the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black. They earned this title shot by winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ricochet is out first, heading to the ring by himself. Black is out next, to a bigger pop.

The bell rings and Black starts off with Rowe, taking their time with each other. They trade counters and chain wrestling on the mat. Rowe gets the upperhand and mounts Black for a big right hand but puts on the brakes as a show of respect. Fans pop and cheer them on as they face off again. Rowe takes Black down and they trade holds on the mat again. Black does what Rowe just did, puts the brakes on as a show of respect, but with a kick to the head instead of a right hand. Fans cheer for them again and they do a fist bump with each other.

Rowe and Hanson tag in for pops. They go at it and trade holds. Ricochet gets the upperhand for a pop. Rowe and Black tag back in. Black tosses Rowe out of the ring and runs the ropes but stops, taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Fans pop as Ricochet takes a seat right beside him. Fans chant for NXT as The War Raiders stare their opponents down from the floor. They come in and the two teams face off after another stalemate. They go at it now. Black and Ricochet get offense in and stand tall. Hanson ends up slamming Ricochet after dropping Black. Rowe tags in for a big double team, slamming his partner on his opponent. Rowe keeps Black grounded by his arm now. Hanson tags back in and keeps working on the arm and shoulder of Black.

Ricochet comes back in and goes at it with Rowe, getting the upperhand. Ricochet with a big springboard lariat and a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Black takes control of Rowe and grounds him for several minutes. Black unloads with kicks in the corner now. Black levels Rowe and rolls him for a 2 count. Rowe counters a kick and delivers a big knee to the face. Hanson with a big backdrop to Ricochet as they come in. Hanson with more big power moves. Hanson with running splashes to both opponents, over and over, and over. Hanson keeps running with corner splashes as fans pop. Hanson stands tall and plays to the crowd.

Black ends up hitting his jaw on the apron on the way down. Ricochet with a big counter to Hanson. They go on and Black trades big shots with Rowe in the middle of the ring. Black with a big kick. Rowe with a big knee. Black jumps with a knee strike. Black nails a German suplex and holds it for a close 2 count. More wild back and forth action between the two teams. Hanson hits a huge handspring back elbow to Ricochet for a close 2 count. Fans go wild at the clash of styles. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Hanson goes to the turnbuckle but Ricochet cuts him off from behind and fans boo. The champions double team Ricochet several times with big power moves. Rowe covers for another close 2 count.

Hanson rocks Black with a knee but Black comes back and takes both of his opponents out. Ricochet nails a huge corkscrew Tiger Drop from the ring to the floor, taking Rowe down for a huge pop. Hanson climbs to the top turnbuckle and leaps out to the floor, taking down the other 3 Superstars. A “holy shit!” chant starts up. The referee counts. Rowe and Ricochet make it back into the ring, just barely beating the count by a half second. Ricochet and Rowe trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet with a big superkick off a counter. Black tags in with a boot to Rowe and a knee that knocks Hanson off the apron to the floor. Rowe comes for Black but Black drops him with a Black Mass. Ricochet goes to the top and hits a huge Shooting Star Press on Rowe as Hanson just barely makes the save.

Hanson is sent back down on the floor. Ricochet climbs back to the top for the 630 on Rowe but Ricochet lands hard as Hanson pulls Rowe out of the ring. Black goes for a big moonsault but Hanson moves and then levels him with a clothesline on the floor. The War Raiders take Black down and then double team Ricochet in the middle of the ring. Another big shot to Black. The champions hit Fallout on Ricochet and both cover him for the pin to retain as Black was coming in to break the pin up.

Winners: The War Raiders

– After the match, Hanson and Rowe stand tall and raise the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air as their music hits. We go to replays. Hanson and Rowe help their opponents up from the mat and the crowd cheers again as they all stand tall together. We get another show of respect. The War Raiders lay the titles down in the middle of the ring and bow at Ricochet and Black for another show of respect, and another pop from the crowd. We get more replays. The War Raiders head to the back. Black and Ricochet stay in the ring, playing up to the crowd after what might be their final appearance for the black and yellow brand. Ricochet looks to be getting emotional. Fans chant for NXT now. Black and Ricochet hug in the middle of the ring as the cheers continue. They bow to the crowd as a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

– We see NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm sitting in the front row with Piper Niven.

– Mauro leads us to a video package for tonight’s NXT North American Title match.

NXT North American Title Match: Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle as Kayla Braxton does the introductions. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is out next. He comes out riding a chair that is carried by his servants. Fans chant for both Superstars as we get the bell.

They taunt each other in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. It looks like it’s finally time for action, but Dream stalls some more. Riddle gets his hands on Dream and slams him to the mat. Riddle looks for the Kimura Lock early on but can’t get it. They lock up again in the middle of the ring. Riddle gets a pop as he takes Dream down and goes for the armbar. Dream struggles and resists, retreating to the corner. Dream takes advantage of Riddle fighting barefoot, and stomps on his foot. Dream keeps control for more offense. Riddle comes back with gutwrench slams for pops. Riddle blocks a third and dropkicks him. Dream comes back and hits an ax handle. Riddle is on the floor now. Dream comes off the top but Riddle catches him on the way down. Riddle goes right into a German suplex, dropping Dream hard on the floor.

They bring it back into the ring and Riddle chops away in the corner. More back and forth now. They trade more chops in the middle of the ring now. Riddle with jumping forearms in the corner. Riddle with more offense and a 2 count on the mat. Riddle struggles for the Bromission in the middle of the ring but Dream hangs on and resists. Riddle knocks Dream back with a big kick. Dream gets up and nails a big German out of nowhere. Riddle fires right back with a knee strike. Riddle puts Dream right back down for a close 2 count.

Riddle with a senton and more offense. Riddle mounts Dream and pounds on him some. Some fans boo as Riddle shows frustration but they could be booing the referee here. Dream ends up applying a Sleeper. Riddle goes on and hits the triangle armbar but can’t get the win. Riddle blocks a powerbomb attempt. Riddle comes back and hits another German with a bridge for a 2 count. Riddle delivers kicks while Dream is on his knees now. Riddle talks some trash while Dream is still on his knees. dream gets up, Hulks up and points at Riddle like WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Dream unloads and drops Riddle with a big boot. Dream goes on and clotheslines Riddle over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a big axe handle. Dream keeps control and hits a Fame-asser for a close 2 count on Riddle.

Dreamer goes back to the top but Riddle rocks him on the way down. More back and forth now. Dream charges with the knee to the face but Riddle pulls him into an ankle lock. Riddle gets back up and has the ankle lock applied. Dream struggles and finally kicks Riddle back. More back and forth between the two. Dream with a superkick and a huge DDT. Dream rolls up with Riddle on his shoulders. Dream with the Driver. Dream goes to the top for the big elbow drop but Riddle applies the Bromission on Dream’s way down. Dream fights it off and breaks the hold. Dream sends Riddle into the ropes to break it. Riddle ends up hitting a huge German suplex from the corners and a big corkscrew from the top but Dream still kicks out at 2. Fans can’t believe it. Dream comes back with offense now. Riddle with a powerbomb and a knee to the face for another close 2 count.

Riddle immediately applies the Bromission. They tangle but Dream somehow turns that into a roll-up for the pin to win. Riddle can’t believe it.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Riddle’s music hits and he clutches the title as Riddle expresses shock at the finish. Dream takes the title and poses in the corners as Riddle looks on. Dream comes back down and Riddle applauds him. Riddle offers his fist for a bump and Dream gives it to him for another pop. We go to replays. Dream continues his celebration as the music plays.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage preparing for the main event.

– Mauro shows us video from earlier today of Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal signing Japanese star KUSHIDA to the brand. We also see KUSHIDA sitting in the front row and he gets a pop..

– Nigel McGuinness leads us to a video package for tonight’s WWE UK Title match.

WWE UK Title Match: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne

We go to the ring and out first comes WALTER. Nigel and Vic Joseph have joined Mauro for commentary. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is out next. Fans chant for both Superstars as Kayla does formal ring introductions in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. WALTER takes it to the ropes and they back off. Dunne takes WALTER down and works on the leg. WALTER gets right up and stares Dunne down. WALTER works Dunne over from behind but Dunne tries to bend WALTER’s fingers back. Dunne avoids an early big chop from WALTER. They lock up again and WALTER overpowers Dunne. They lock up again and WALTER easily sends Dunne down again. WALTER with a big chop for a pop.