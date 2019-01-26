Full WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” Results & Videos, 1/26/2019

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” Pre-show opens up from the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts. They plug the WWE Network and go over the card for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Caruso talks about the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. She sends us backstage to Sarah Schreiber, who says she will be handing out the awards later tonight on the pre-show. We see NXT North American Champion Ricochet arriving to the arena. The panel hypes Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet and we get a video package on the match.

We go back to the panel and they briefly discuss the match. It’s time for the first award reveal. We get a video package for the Breakout Star of the Year award. Schreiber is backstage with the winner, Ricochet. Sarah hands Ricochet his golden ring bell plaque. He talks about the incredible 2018 and said his biggest moment was winning the North American Title. He goes on and talks about retaining over Gargano later tonight. We cut to another promo for Gargano vs. Ricochet.

We go back to the panel and Charly reveals the award winner for Match of the Year – Gargano vs. then-NXT Champion Andrade at “Takeover: Philadelphia” in January 2018. We get a look back at that match. Gargano is backstage with Schreiber to accept the award, his second time winning this one. Zelina Vega interrupts Gargano and she also has a plaque. She reminds Gargano he lost that match. Vega goes on and says 2019 will be the year of Andrade. Vega walks off. Gargano says he did lose that match but he’s going to have another match of the year tonight, and he will win that one. Schreiber sends us back to the panel. Charly leads us to a video package for Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno. The panel discusses Riddle vs. Ohno and Charly sends us to another break. We come back and get a video package for the Male Competitor of the Year award. We go backstage and the winner is NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa accepts the plaque and holds the title up, looking at them both. He hands the plaque back to Schreiber, clutches the title and walks off. Sarah leads us to the video for the Female Competitor of the Year award. Kairi Sane is the winner. She accepts the award and says 2018 was great but she will try to make 2019 better. She thanks everyone for the support, and says she loves NXT and she loves wrestling. We go back to the panel.

The panel goes back over tonight’s card. They also hype the Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. The panel starts talking about tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match when Bobby Fish interrupts, ringing one of the ring bell plaques. Fans chant for Fish. Fish reveals that The Undisputed Era won the award for Tag Team of the Year. Fish goes on about how NXT belongs to The Undisputed Era, and how they will win all the gold in 2019. Fish and McAfee are trading shots. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. Sam starts blasting Bianca Belair, shocking Pat and Charly with his comments. Sam says Bianca has no chance. We get a video package for the Overall Competitor of the Year award. Schreiber is backstage to reveal the winner and it’s Kairi Sane again. Sane can’t believe it. Sane says this made her day. Schreiber says the rest of the winners can be found on the WWE website. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s show. We see Aleister Black backstage arriving. We also get a video package for tonight’s main event. The panel discusses Black vs. Ciampa now. That’s it for the pre-show.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. They introduce the Spanish announce team at ringside next to them.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era

The announcers are interrupted by horns going off in the arena. A group of Viking soldiers appear on the stage and get in formation, with spears and shields. The War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe, appear from out of the group and they head to the ring. Kayla Braxton does the introductions. Out next come the NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish is with them but he heads to the back, showing off the NXT 2018 Year-End Award for Tag Team of the Year.

The champs attack their opponents as soon as the bell rings and they beat them down. Hanson gets sent to the floor. Rowe comes back and levels both opponents. Hanson flattens them on the outside with a double clothesline. Hanson with another big power move. Hanson goes at it with Strong in the ring now. Hanson drops him and hits a big corner splash. Rowe tags in and keeps up the attack going on Strong. They double team Strong and Rowe covers for a 2 count.

O’Reilly comes in and helps Strong turn it around. Hanson gets sent into Rowe and they go down to the outside. The champs double team Hanson in the ring now. O’Reilly with strikes to Hanson now. Strong tags in for some double teaming. Hanson blocks a suplex twice, going for one of his own. Strong slides out and they double team Hanson again. Hanson blocks a double whip but they finally get him to the corner as the double team continues. O’Reilly grounds Hanson now. Rowe finally gets the tag and uses his opponents on each other in a power move. Hanson is the only one in the ring now. He runs the ropes and leaps out with a big cannonball but he lands hard as the champions move. Rowe with a big dropkick but Strong and O’Reilly double team him again.

Strong comes in with a backbreaker to Rowe. Strong keeps Rowe grounded now. O’Reilly tags in and keeps Rowe down with elbows and knees. Fans do dueling chants. O’Reilly tries for the cross armbreaker but Rowe resists. O’Reilly tries for a triangle but Rowe counters. Strong tags in and makes the save with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Hanson is still down on the outside.

Hanson tries to come in after being provoked but the referee holds him back, allowing Rowe to get double teamed in the corner. Rowe launches O’Reilly over his head, knocking Strong off the apron to the floor. Rowe crawls to Hanson but O’Reilly pulls Hanson off the apron. Hanson goes after him but Strong drops him through the ropes. Strong dropkicks Rowe for another close 2 count. Rowe and O’Reilly trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. They collide and both go down. Hanson and Strong both tag in at the same time. Hanson unloads. Hanson with a big sideslam and a crossbody. Hanson keeps the offense going on Strong and levels O’Reilly with a clothesline as he run in. Fans pop for Hanson and do the “War!” chant.

Hanson with more offense and a big Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Strong counters a move and nails a stiff clothesline to Hanson. Rowe and O’Reilly are in now. The match turns to chaos as all 4 are going at it now. Rowe takes out Strong but Strong drops him. Hanson takes out Strong. O’Reilly runs over but gets double teamed. Hanson leaps out of the ring, taking Strong back down while Rowe drops O’Reilly for a close 2 count. Fans chant for NXT now. Rowe powerbombs O’Reilly after tagging in Hanson. Hanson follows up from the top with a big splash but Strong breaks the pin up just in time. Rowe tosses Strong to the floor as Hanson goes back to the top. O’Reilly slides out of a move from Rowe and hits Hanson while he’s up top. Strong comes in and climbs up for a superplex on Hanson. Strong nails it and the ring shakes. O’Reilly follows up with a big flying knee to Hanson but Hanson still kicks out at 2. Fans go wild. Rowe comes back to the ring from the floor but Strong rocks him on the apron. Strong drops Rowe on the apron. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

O’Reilly and Strong double team Hanson now. Strong slams Hanson for a close 2 count. Fans chant “fight forever!” now. Hanson scoops O’Reilly but Strong leaps and hits him with a knee. The champs hit High Low on Hanson for another close 2 count. Hanson grabs both opponents by their throats but they hit him. Hanson fights them off and hits a springboard back elbow to take them both down. Rowe tags in for a huge powerbomb powerslam combination to the champions. Rowe scoops O’Reilly and Hanson joins him for Fallout to get the pin and the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

– After the match, Hanson and Rowe take the titles and raise them high as their music hits. We go to replays.

– Back from a break and we see NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in the front row.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

We go to the ring and out first comes Matt Riddle. Kassius Ohno is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Riddle sends Ohno to the floor to start. Riddle runs around and jumps off the ring steps, taking Ohno down with a forearm. Riddle brings it back in the ring, keeping up the attack. Riddle with a senton and a knee strike. Riddle powers up with Ohno, dropping him with a big slam as fans pop. Riddle walks into a boot from Ohno. Riddle comes back and tries for a sunset bomb off the apron to the floor but Ohno hangs on. Ohno decks Riddle and gets free.

Ohno works Riddle over now, dropping a leg for a 2 count. Ohno keeps Riddle grounded now. Ohno drops Riddle with a big elbow but Riddle kicks out. Ohno talks some trash and calls Riddle a bum while keeping him down. Riddle comes back with strikes but Ohno sends him to the corner and unloads with forearms. Ohno with a back fist and a big boot to the face. Riddle falls out to the floor. Ohno follows and rams Riddle face-first into the ring post. Ohno also sends Riddle into the steel ring steps. Ohno returns to the ring as the referee counts. Riddle makes it back in but Ohno rocks him on the apron. Riddle eats it and gets upset. Ohno with a big boot. Riddle eats that too, getting more hyped up. Riddle comes back in the ring and ends up applying a Sleeper hold to Ohno.

Riddle breaks it and goes for a German suplex but Ohno stops on Riddle’s bare foot. Riddle catches a knee and goes for the German again, nailing it this time and holding the bridge for a 2 count. Riddle makes a comeback with several kicks now as fans pop for him. Ohno grabs Riddle’s foot and bites his toes. Ohno with a big knee to the face. Ohno nails a Liger Bomb for another 2 count. Ohno goes to the top and hits a moonsault but Riddle kicks out.

More back and forth now. Ohno drops Riddle with a big boot. Ohno with a senton. Riddle blocks the second senton and applies a Sleeper on the mat. Riddle finally has to break it. Ohno begs and pleads from his knees now as Riddle stares him down. Ohno offers his hand for a fist bump but Riddle nails a knee to the face. Riddle with a big Sleeper suplex now. Riddle with elbow strikes now. Riddle unloads with the elbows and Ohno starts tapping out. The referee finally sees the tap and calls for the bell as Riddle continues to unloads on Ohno.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Back from a break and we see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa backstage warming up.

– A SUV pulls up in the back and out comes two women. The Velveteen Dream is out next. He takes a girl on each arm and they head into the arena, with two other men behind them, one possibly being the driver. The announcers hype the WWE World Collide tournament that airs next Saturday, which Dream participated in.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT North American Title match.

NXT North American Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Many fans in the first few rows are holding up the Gargano face logo signs. NXT North American Champion Ricochet is out next.

Fans do loud dueling chants as the bell rings. They lock up and go at it. They trade holds and counters. Gargano with a quick 2 count, and another after some more tangling. Ricochet avoids a superkick and goes against the ropes. Gargano lets him up. More dueling chants as they lock up again. Gargano takes Ricochet down with a headlock in the middle of the ring. More back and forth as they get back to their feet. They keep one-upping each other as fans pop. Ricochet ends up hitting a dropkick to send Gargano to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes but puts the brakes on and stops at the apron. He then nails a big running Asahi moonsault to the floor from the apron, taking Gargano down. Ricochet brings it back in but runs into an elbow in the corner.

Gargano goes to the top but it backfires. Ricochet climbs up but Gargano sends him back down. Ricochet rocks Gargano and climbs back up. Gargano counters, slides underneath and drops Ricochet face-first into the top turnbuckle. Gargano with more offense and another pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Gargano works on the arm and the neck now, tying Ricochet up in the middle of the ring. Ricochet fights out with elbows. Ricochet sweeps Gargano and goes for a standing moonsault but Gargano gets the knees up. Gargano slams Ricochet’s head into his knee for a 2 count.

Gargano with more holds on the mat now. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Gargano drops Ricochet with a big chop to the throat. Gargano with a kick to the jaw while Ricochet is down. Ricochet blocks a sunset flip attempt. Gargano slides out of a suplex attempt. Gargano flies in from the apron with a slingshot Spear but Ricochet sends him face-first into the mat. Ricochet with a standing moonsault, landing on Gargano’s back, hurting them both. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet drops Gargano with a lariat. Ricochet with a flying head scissors. Gargano with more strikes in the corner. Ricochet keeps control and hits a big springboard European uppercut for a pop. Ricochet with a Northern Lights suplex and a Brainbuster for a close 2 count.

Ricochet goes for a suplex but Gargano blocks it. Ricochet with a back elbow to break free from a hold. Gargano sends Ricochet to the apron but he springboards in, rolling through. Ricochet goes on and jumps up for a scissors but Gargano turns that into a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Gargano catches Ricochet in a submission. Ricochet fights as Gargano tries for the GargaNoEscape. More back and forth on the mat. Gargano kicks Ricochet from the apron. Gargano springboards in for the DDT but Ricochet catches him. Ricochet dumps Gargano over the top rope to the floor. Gargano hits his ribs on the apron on the way down. Ricochet run the ropes and leaps out with a big dive, taking Gargano back down. Ricochet brings it back into the ring. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now. More back and forth between the two. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press and a big moonsault from the corner. Gargano still kicks out at 2.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ricochet goes to the top but Gargano cuts him off. Gargano climbs up but Ricochet positions him on his shoulders. Gargano gets out and goes for the Frankensteiner but Ricochet holds him. This leads to Gargano sending Ricochet to the mat with a big hurricanrana but Ricochet lands on his feet. The crowd pops big. Gargano comes back with an enziguri. Gargano runs into an European uppercut. Ricochet misses a big kick. More back and forth strikes between the two. Ricochet with a backflip kick for a pop. Gargano ends up catching Ricochet in the GargaNoEscape in the middle of the ring. The crowd pops again. Ricochet powers up and launches Gargano into the turnbuckles. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Ricochet goes to the top but Gargano rolls out of the way. Gargano stands up on the apron in the opposite corner. Ricochet advances but Gargano goes to the floor as fans boo. Ricochet runs the ropes into the corner and leaps over the ring post, flipping out onto Gargano on the floor. Ricochet brings it back into the ring and hits the springboard 450. Gargano still kicks out at 2. Ricochet goes back to the top for the Shooting Star Press but Gargano gets his knees up for a close 2 count. Gargano knocks Ricochet out of the ring with a huge superkick. Gargano runs the ropes for a dive but Ricochet catches him. Gargano counters a move and spikes Ricochet to the floor with a hurricanrana, then brings it back in. Gargano with a slingshot DDT for a very close 2 count. Fans and Gargano can’t believe it.

Fans chant “NXT!” again. Gargano rolls to the floor and he’s frustrated, talking to himself. Gargano peels the ringside mat away and exposes the concrete. The referee warns him. Gargano goes for a draping DDT from the apron to the concrete as the referee warns him. Gargano decides not to do the move. Gargano comes back into the ring and Ricochet rolls him up for a close 2 count. Ricochet blocks a superkick. Ricochet with a huge clothesline. Ricochet goes to the top for the Phoenix Splash but he lands o his feet as Gargano moves. Gargano with a big superkick. Ricochet counters and throws Gargano to the mat. Ricochet borrows a move and applies the GargaNoEscape on Gargano. Gargano manages to get free and regroup. Fans chant “fight forever!” now. Gargano drops Ricochet with a shot into the ring post on the apron.

Gargano grabs Ricochet on the apron and looks down at the exposed concrete. Gargano brings Ricochet to the floor and drives him down onto the concrete with a suplex. The referee checks on them both as we get a replay. Gargano brings it back into the ring but he’s moving slowly. Gargano wastes some time but he springboards in with the big DDT. Gargano covers for the pin to win.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano takes the title and clutches it, staring at it on the mat as his music starts up. We go to replays. Gargano celebrates with the title, clutching it tight, and makes his exit.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring and out first comes Bianca Belair. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. Referee Jessika Carr is out for this match. Kayla does formal ring introductions.

Back and forth to start the match. They take turns talking trash and taking each other down. Belair mounts good offense first, sending Baszler out of the ring. Belair follows but Baszler uses Belair’s long hair to pull her into the ring post. Baszler returns to the ring and the referee counts. Belair makes it back in at the 9 count, selling the shoulder injury from the ring post spot. Baszler mounts Belair and unloads with strikes. Baszler with a 2 count.

Baszler works on the hand and fingers, keeping Belair down. Baszler stands on the hand and stomps on it. Belair screams in pain and retreats to the corner as the referee checks on her. Baszler beats Belair down again. Belair tries to fight back but Baszler clubs her to the mat. Baszler keeps Belair grounded now, working on the arm. Baszler takes her time with more offense for another 2 count. Belair breaks free from a hold in the corner but Baszler unloads with strikes, sending her back to her knees. Baszler levels Belair from her knees and covers for another pin attempt. Baszler smirks and seems to be enjoying herself.

Baszler kicks Belair around, talking trash and mocking her, calling her overrated. Belair responds with a smack to the face. Belair tries to mount some offense now, still selling the shoulder injury. Belair keeps control and knocks Baszler out of the air for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. They get back up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Belair swings but doesn’t come close to connecting as Baszler toys with her some. Belair connects with a hair whip to the gut, sending Baszler down. Belair with more offense until Baszler sends her into the referee, sending the referee down.

Baszler uses the hair against Belair again. Belair comes back and drops Baszler with the KO-D. Belair covers and easily gets the 3 count but the referee is still down. Belair panics and screams. Marina Shafir runs down but Belair drops her. Jessamyn Duke runs in next but Belair slams her on top of Shafir. Baszler comes back and rolls Belair into the Kirifuda Clutch as the referee starts to wake up. Belair powers up with Baszler on her back, the Kirifuda Clutch still applied. Belair breaks the hold and turns it into a big suplex, tossing Baszler across the ring.

Belair goes to the top and has to stop to kick Duke back to the floor. Belair goes for the 450 splash from the top but she comes up short, barely hitting in front of Baszler. Baszler immediately rolls her into the Kirifuda Clutch. Belair starts to fade as Baszler keeps the submission applied. Belair suddenly powers up to her feet with Baszler on her back. Fans chant “EST!” as Belair stays up, knees bent, Baszler on her back still. Belair goes down and Baszler keeps the clutch tight. The referee calls for the bell as Belair goes out, but she did not tap.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Belair is laid out as Baszler stands tall with her title. Her music hits and we go to replays. Baszler stands tall with the title, smiling, as Belair wakes up. The referee checks on her as Baszler raises the title to the crowd. Baszler exits the ring and celebrates with Shafir and Duke at ringside. Baszler taunts Belair with the title, stopping to raise it on the ramp with the other MMA Horsewomen.

– We get a promo for the next WWE 24 documentary, which focuses on WrestleMania 34 and premieres on Sunday after the Royal Rumble.

– Back from the break and Mauro hypes the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday. He also plugs Triple H’s live post-Takeover interview on Facebook with Cathy Kelley.

– We see The Velveteen Dream sitting in the front row with the two women from earlier.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

NXT Title Match: Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Aleister Black. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out next. Kayla does formal ring introductions. Ciampa stares at the title and kisses it before handing it over to referee Drake Wuertz, as Black stares him down from the corner.

The bell rings and they lock up aggressively, tumbling out of the ropes. They run right back in and face off. Ciampa responds with a chop. Black takes Ciampa down first but breaks and backs off. Ciampa looks to mount some offense now but they end up back up on the mat going back & forth. Black gets the upperhand and keeps Ciampa grounded. Ciampa tries for a pin and to break free but Black keeps him down in the middle of the ring. Ciampa gets up and takes Black to the corner, using the 5 count from the referee. They break and do it again. Black rocks Ciampa out of the corner this time.

Black avoids a back drop and nails a few kicks. Ciampa goes outside and Black runs the ropes but puts the brakes on. Ciampa comes back in and they end up sitting down in the middle of the ring facing each other for a pop. Ciampa with a bit of a cheap shot to turn it around. Black tosses Ciampa out to the floor but Ciampa runs right back to the apron. Ciampa gets sent to the floor and Black runs the ropes, leaping out to take him down. They come back in and Black drops Ciampa with strikes. Black goes on and nails a knee to the face. Black with a crossbody off the ropes for a 2 count. Ciampa goes to the floor for a breather but Black follows. Black drops Ciampa on the floor with a kick.

Black avoids running into the steel ring steps but Ciampa ends up driving him into them knee-first. Ciampa suplexes Black into the steps now, forcing his knee to crash into the steel again. Ciampa smiles. Ciampa brings it back into the ring and works on the left knee. Black tries to turn it around but Ciampa keeps control. Ciampa works Black over and taunts him while keeping the submission applied on the mat. Ciampa takes it to the corner but Black elbows him. Ciampa keeps fighting and takes the knee out again. Black goes down and clutches the knee as Ciampa smiles above him. Ciampa drives knees into the knee and uses the ring ropes on it. Fans boo as Ciampa delivers another big running knee to Black’s knee. Ciampa wraps Black’s knee around the ring post several times as the referee counts.

Ciampa continues to drive Black’s knee into the ring post. Ciampa brings Black out of the ring and slams him on top of the Spanish announce table, knee-first. Ciampa sits cross-legged on top of the announce table and mocks Black for a mixed reaction. Ciampa grabs a bottle of water and takes a sip, walking over to Ciampa with it. Black nails a big kick out of nowhere, sending the water flying. Ciampa rolls back into the ring as the referee counts. Black stumbles over and makes it back in. Ciampa dropkicks the legs out and Black goes back down. Ciampa keeps control and puts a boot to Black’s face as the referee counts.

Ciampa with a STO and more offense to hurt the knee. Ciampa turns Black upside down in the corner with a Tree of Woe. Ciampa beats on Black, taking more shots at the knee. Ciampa drives elbows into the knee now. Black fights back with kicks, freeing himself from the Tree of Woe. Black limps but Ciampa rocks him from the top turnbuckle. Black comes back with a huge running boot, sending Ciampa from the top turnbuckle out to the floor. Black is also down on the outside.

The referee counts but they beat the 10 count. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Ciampa takes Black down and goes for the knee but Black fights him off. Black catches Ciampa with a big shot. Black with more offense in a row now. Black levels Ciampa with a kick for a close 2 count. Ciampa with a small package for a 2 count. More back and forth. Ciampa misses the Fairy Tale Ending and Black misses a Black Mass. Ciampa misses the Fairy Tale Ending again. Ciampa blocks Black Mass again and drops Black with an elbow. Black goes on and covers for a close 2 count. Black with two roundhouse kicks and a German suplex for a close 2 count. Black looks to go for the Black Mass again but the knee is giving him trouble. Ciampa with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Ciampa with a single-leg Crab now in thee middle of the ring. Black ends up breaking the hold. Ciampa comes back with strikes but Black drops him. Black with a Crab of his own now but the leg goes out and he breaks it.

Black sends Ciampa out to the floor. Black runs into the corner and leaps to the apron, going to the top but Ciampa runs up and cuts him off. Ciampa drops Black onto the apron with a Tower of London. Black still kicks out at 2. Ciampa charges and levels Black again for another close pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants now. Ciampa mocks Black with the setup for Black Mass, smiling at him. Black jumps up out of nowhere with a big jumping knee. Black can’t follow-up as Ciampa puts him back down. Ciampa delivers strikes as Black tries to get up from his knees. Black is up now as they trade shots in the middle of the ring as fans go along with them. They unload on each other now. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two. Black takes Ciampa down with kicks but Ciampa jumps up with a lariat. Ciampa mocks Black again but Black sweeps him. Black exposes his knee and delivers a double stomp to the chest. Black lifts Ciampa but the leg gives him trouble. Black tries again and gets Ciampa up this time, dropping him for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Ciampa ends up on the floor but Black nails a huge moonsault from the ring. Black looks to slip on the water on the outside but they come back in and Ciampa nails the Fairy Tale Ending for a close 2 count.

Ciampa goes out and exposes the concrete on the floor, just as Gargano did earlier. Ciampa smiles. The referee yells at him but Ciampa bullies him back. Black takes advantage and leaps out, taking Ciampa down. Black brings it back into the ring. Ciampa gets up and Black nails a huge Black Mass. Black crawls for the pin but Ciampa rolls over on his stomach to avoid the pin. Black picks Ciampa up and holds him as the crowd cheers. Black goes for another Black Mass but Ciampa puts the referee in the way. This leads to confusion and an impact DDT from Ciampa. Ciampa hits the Fairy Tale Ending for another close pin attempt. Ciampa can’t believe it. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Ciampa goes for another Fairy Tale Ending and he hits it in the middle of the ring. Ciampa picks Black right back up but Black nails him. The knee goes out as Black tries for another Black Mass and Ciampa takes advantage, dropping Black with one more Fairy Tale Ending to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, both Superstars are still flat on their backs as Ciampa’s music hits. The referee holds the NXT Title while looking at them both. Ciampa starts to move as we go to replays. Ciampa clutches the title and gets to his feet, smiling and laughing about how he’s the one. Ciampa raises the title and celebrates, exiting the ring as we go to another replay of the finish. Ciampa poses on the stage now, raising the NXT Title in the air. New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano comes out from the back. The former DIY partners look at each other. Gargano raises his title in the air for a pop. Ciampa stands beside him and raises his title for another pop. NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” goes off the air with Ciampa and Gargano standing tall with their titles.