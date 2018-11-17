Full WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” Results & Videos

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” Pre-show opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. We see fans filing into the arena and the panel hypes tonight’s show. The panel talks about tonight’s NXT Title match and we get a promo. McAfee believes The Velveteen Dream could go all the way tonight.

Musician Nita Strauss joins the panel and talks about some of the happenings in NXT and tonight’s card. We get a promo for the Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano feud now. We come back and Matt Riddle has joined the panel. He does a “bro!” chant with McAfee. Kassius Ohno interrupts and runs Riddle down, saying it will take him just one second to expose Riddle when they step in the ring. Riddle says he used to think Ohno was cool but now he sees he’s just bitter. Their match is confirmed for Wednesday. We come back from a break and Sarah Schreiber is on the floor with a bunch of excited fans. We see the War Games cage hanging high above the ring. We come back to the panel for more talk on tonight’s main event. That’s it for the pre-show.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

Matt Riddle’s music suddenly hits. Mauro says this wasn’t on their schedule but Riddle was set to face Kassius Ohno on Wednesday’s episode. Riddle hits the ring and we see the second ring next to it. Riddle waits in the ring as the “bro!” chants start up. Riddle says “bro!” to the crowd and they pop. Riddle says he’s not supposed to have a match on Takeover but if we saw the pre-show, a certain someone interrupted him. Ohno. Riddle says we’re just hanging out in Los Angeles and we have two rings, so why not? The music hits and out come Ohno. Ohno insults Riddle and says he’s too stupid to know h e’s not supposed to be out here. Ohno goes on and says Riddle better enjoy this because he won’t be able to remember what’s about to happen.

The bell rings and Ohno enters the ring but Riddle immediately drops him with a knee. Riddle covers for the quick win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle celebrates as his music hits. Ohno can’t believe what just happened as we get a replay. Riddle heads to the back.

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Women’s Title: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

The announcers get back on track now as Kairi Sane makes her way out for this 2 of 3 Falls match. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from Kayla Braxton. The bell rings and Sane immediately decks Baszler and takes her to the corner. Sane with more offense, including a neckbreaker. Sane unloads with chops against the ropes. Sane charges in with a low forearm, sending Baszler to the floor to regroup. Sane runs off the apron with a flying elbow. Sane yells out for a pop.

Sane brings it back into the ring but Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke attack Sane while Baszler has the referee distracted. Baszler enters the ring and applies the Kirifuda Clutch as Sane tries to resist. Sane taps out for the first fall.

Fans chant “bullshit” at the first fall. Baszler drops Sane again for another close 2 count. Fans chant for Sane as she tries to make a comeback. Sane gets dropped into another submission from behind but she finally makes it to the ropes to break it. Baszler keeps control and stomps Sane’s face. Baszler stands tall and poses as fans boo. Sane finally makes a counter but Baszler kicks out at 2. Sane with another counter for a close pin attempt. Sane with a big kick and strikes into the corner. Baszler comes back with kicks. Baszler blocks strikes but Sane continues throwing them. They trade strikes now. Baszler stops it with a clothesline. Baszler charges but Sane hits her. They end up on the apron now. Sane counters a move on the apron and drops Baszler hard on the apron with a big DDT. Baszler falls to the floor and the Horsewomen check on her. Fans chant “holy shit” now.

Sane ends up going to the top while Baszler is down on the outside. Sane nails the big Insane Elbow, taking down the three Horsewomen at the same time. Fans chant for NXT now. Sane brings Baszler back into the ring and hits another big elbow drop. Sane covers for the second fall.

Sane keeps control with Interceptors now, hitting three in a row. Sane drops Baszler with a spinning back-fist. Sane goes to the top but Baszler cuts her off. Baszler climbs up and they trade shots. Sane with headbutts. Baszler keeps fighting back. Baszler unloads with strikes while they’re up top. Baszler tries for a super gutwrench but Sane slides down and turns it into a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Sane calls for the finish now. Sane slams Baszler. Duke gets on the apron to distract the referee, allowing Shafir to push Sane off the top.

Dakota Kai runs down and takes out Duke and Shafir at ringside. They turn it around and double team her now. Io Shirai runs down now and goes to the top, nailing a moonsault to take down Duke, Shafir and Kai. Sane goes for the Insane Elbow but Baszler catches her on the way down and turns it right into a pin for the win to retain.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler takes the title and regroups with Duke and Shafir at ringside. Shirai and Kai check on Sane in the ring as some fans boo. We go to replays. The Horsewomen stand tall on the stage as the others look on. Baszler raises the title.

– Back from a break and we see Sean “X-Pac” Waltman at ringside with his dog.

– We see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa backstage warming up.

– We get a video package for the Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black feud.

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Gargano hits the ring and talks some trash as he waits for his opponent. The music finally hits and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. He’s wearing spikes or horns on his entrance jacket.

The bell rings and they stare each other down from their corners. Fans are riled up with dueling chants. They meet in the middle of the ring and have some words. Gargano slaps Black. Black drops him with a big kick. Black follows up but Gargano sends him to the floor. Gargano follows but Black kicks him in the face. Black works Gargano over and follows him back into the ring. They trade shots some more now. Gargano dodges a bunch of strikes and mocks Black by sitting down on the mat and smiling. Gargano avoids a kick and nails a stiff kick of his own.

Gargano with a big chop in the corner. Black looks to turn it around but Gargano stops him and keeps control in the corner. Black with a big knee to the face and a knee to the gut. Black brings Gargano down with more strikes and delivers a knee to the jaw. Gargano goes out and back in, nailing a stiff kick to the face as Black sat on the mat. Gargano unloads with stomps in the corner now. Gargano poses for some boos.

More back and forth now as they go to the mat. Gargano with a submission. Gargano goes for another hold but Black rolls him into a pin attempt. Gargano drops Black again for a 2 count. Gargano with chops and punches in the corner. Black fights out but Gargano keeps swinging. Gargano counters and rolls Black up but Black counters that. Black finally drops Gargano with a knee to the gut. Black with a kick to the face as Gargano ends up on the floor. Black runs the ropes and launches himself over the top, taking Gargano down on the outside.

Black brings it back in for kicks in the corner. Black with a sweep and another kick to the face. Black with a moonsault off the ropes for another 2 count. More back and forth. Black with a superkick but he ends up on the floor. Gargano runs the ropes for a dive and turns it into a slingshot DDT on the floor. Gargano brings it back in and launches himself into another slingshot DDT. Black still kicks out at 2. Gargano is wobbly on his feet as he stands over Black and looks to put him away. Gargano with kicks to the face and some trash talking about how he’s the chosen one, not Black. Black catches a shot and hits a spinning back elbow but Gargano comes back with an enziguri. They trade more big shots in the middle of the ring now.

Black unloads with kicks. Gargano blocks a shot and nails a big spiked hurricanrana. Black levels Gargano with a big knee. Fans give them a standing ovation and chant NXT now. Black rocks Gargano while Gargano is on the apron now. Gargano fights back. Black boots Gargano but Gargano dives in the ring and takes him down. More back and forth between the two. Black comes back with a big kick to the head and a German suplex with a bridge for 2. Fans chant “this is wrestling” and “this is awesome” now.

Black misses a big kick. Gargano catches the next kick. Gargano drops Black with a clothesline. Gargano counters and drops Black into the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring. Black rolls him over for a 2 count. Black misses a sweep and takes a kick to the head. Gargano with a Snake Eyes into the middle turnbuckle. Gargano smiles as Black is down. Gargano looks around the crowd as he stands over Black, taunting him. Gargano pulls a taunt from his DIY days but Black sits in the middle of the ring and tells him to bring his best shot. Gargano delivers the flying knee but Black ducks. Gargano comes back with a kick and a running knee to the face for another close 2 count as Black powers out. Gargano can’t believe it now.

Gargano with more shots while they’re on their knees now. They get to their feet and Black swings back. They trade more shots in the middle of the ring. Black gets the upperhand and unloads with strikes. Black with a jumping knee to the head. He springboards but Gargano dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Black meets him with a huge knee to the face. They’re both down on the floor now as we get a replay. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now as Black brings Gargano into the ring. Black stands over Gargano as Gargano grabs his boot and pleads with him, to put him out of his misery. Gargano stands up and is about to let Black hit a Black Mass but he tries to roll Black up instead. This leads to Gargano applying the GargaNo Escape. Black tries to get the ropes but Gargano re-positions and tightens the hold. Black rolls him over and out. Black with a big spinning knee to the face.

Black is stunned a bit now. He drops his kneepad and nails a big knee to the jaw. Black keeps Gargano from falling over and nails a Black Mass. Gargano is still being held up by Black now, out on his feet. Black with another stiff Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits up and gets to his feet as the music plays. We go to replays. Black stands tall and yells out.

– Back from a break and the announcers encourage fans to help donate to The American Red Cross to benefit the California wild fire victims. Fans can donate $10 by texting CAWILDFIRES to 90000.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage as leader Adam Cole gets everyone ready for tonight’s main event.

– We get a promo for tonight’s NXT Title match.

NXT Title Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring and out first comes the challenger, The Velveteen Dream. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla as fans start chanting for Dream.

The bell rings and fans chant for Dream. Ciampa approaches and they lock up. Dream tries to send Ciampa over the top rope but the referee counts to break them. They lock up and go to the mat to trade holds. Dream taunts and mocks Ciampa some after getting the upperhand. More back and forth now. Dream’s gear and entrance paid tribute to “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan tonight, and Ciampa takes off Dream’s “Hollywood” headband to mock the WWE Hall of Famer and taunt his opponent. Dream ends up on the outside to take the title to taunt Ciampa with. Ciampa makes sure it’s alright and returns to the ring. We have a stalemate now. Ciampa charges but Dream rocks him. Dream keeps control and scoop slams Ciampa, then dances to taunt him. Dream with more offense and a big double ax handle off the top rope.

Dream picks the “Hollywood” headband back up and puts it on for a pop. Dream does the Hogan ear taunt and then drops Ciampa with a big boot. Dream does more Hogan taunts and goes for the big leg drop but Ciampa rolls to the floor. Dream flies out with a double ax handle. Dream brings it back in the ring but Ciampa ends up spiking him from the top to the apron, down to the floor. Ciampa works Dream over and brings him back into the ring. Ciampa ends up nailing a big running knee to the face in the corner while Dream is down. Dream is laid out now.

Ciampa keeps control and sends Dream back to the floor with a neckbreaker from the apron. Ciampa with more talking trash. Ciampa uses the Spanish announce table and sends Dream back down. Ciampa brings it back into the ring, keeping control and grounding Dream in the middle of the ring. Dream starts fading as the referee checks on him. Fans chant for Dream. Dream finally mounts some offense after a few more minutes. He hits a few Hogan leg drops but can’t get the 3 count. Fans chant for Dream again.

Dream with right hands. Ciampa gets knocked off the apron. Dream launches himself over the top rope and takes Ciampa back down. Dream brings it back in and goes to the top but he comes back down as Ciampa moves. Ciampa sends Dream out of the ring. Dream slams Ciampa’s hurt knee into the apron. Dream focuses on the knee now. Dream wraps the leg around the ring post and applies the Figure Four. It’s broken and Dream comes back in for another submission attempt but Ciampa rolls him for a 2 count. Ciampa with a forearm. They tangle again and Dream drops into another Figure Four as fans pop. They roll around in the submission. Dream kicks Ciampa for a 2 count, still in the hold. The hold is finally broken. Dream goes to the floor and looks to pull Ciampa out but Ciampa kicks him back into the barrier.

Ciampa brings it back in and fights off a counter. They counter suplex attempts. Dream suplexes Ciampa over the top rope to the floor but they both land hard. Fans chant “holy shit” as we get a replay. The referee counts. Dream brings Ciampa back into the ring just in time. Ciampa strikes first before they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ciampa kicks Dream and goes for the Fairytale Ending but Dream counters it. Ciampa rolls him for the win but the referee argues with him after catching a handful of tights. Dream takes advantage and drops Ciampa with a big superkick for a close 2 count as fans go wild.

More back and forth now as Ciampa catches Dream in mid-air. Ciampa with more offense and another close 2 count after hitting Project Ciampa. Fans chant for Dream now as Ciampa sells the knee injury. Ciampa goes to ringside and grabs the title. He brings it in and the referee grabs it. Dream takes advantage and rolls him up for a 2 count. Dream ends up dropping Ciampa with a DDT on the title. He still makes the cover but Ciampa kicks out just in time. Dream goes to the top for the elbow drop but he puts on the brakes as Ciampa gets his boot up. More back and forth as Ciampa hits a DDT for another close 2 count. Fans chant for NXT again.

Ciampa goes over and pulls the padding up from ringside as fans chant “this is awesome” again. Part of the concrete is now exposed. Ciampa rocks Dream with strikes. Ciampa tries to hit a draping DDT from the apron to the concrete but Dream counters and rams him over the announce table. They both land on the other side of the table as we get a replay. Ciampa bullies Mauro some at the announce table as he’s frustrated now. Ciampa turns around to a big DVD on the floor from Dream. Dream brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for the Purple Rainmaker but Ciampa still kicks out. Dream ends up going for another from the apron but he lands hard on the floor as Ciampa moves. Dream rolls around in pain and sells the elbow injury. Ciampa brings it in and drops Dream with a DDT on the steel partition plate between the two rings. Ciampa drags Dream over and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa is laid out on top of Dream as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back and Ciampa is still down on top of Dream. The referee hands him the title and he clutches it, laughing. Ciampa talks some trash and kisses the title before getting back up to his feet. Ciampa raises the title and looks down at Dream before leaving the ring. Ciampa makes his exit but stops to tell the cameraman that he’s the greatest sports entertainer of all-time.

– Mauro leads us to a look at the Team NXT vs. Team WWE League of Legends video game battle on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

– We see Nita Strauss at ringside as the announcers plug her new album.

– Nigel plugs Triple H’s post-Takeover interview on Facebook with Cathy Kelley.

– The sirens start going off inside the Staples Center as the War Games cage is lowered around the double-ring. We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

War Games: The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

We go back to the ring and Kayla goes over the rules for tonight’s main event. Out first comes The Undisputed Era – Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly. Leader Cole heads to the ring as the others enter a smaller cage together on the stage. Cole checks out the big double-cage and enters the ring to do his pose for a pop. Out first for the other team are The War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe. They enter a cage together and talk some trash with The Undisputed Era members in the cages. Out next is WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. He also talks trash to his opponents on the stage. Dunne raises his title and enters the smaller cage with Hanson and Rowe. NXT North American Champion Ricochet is out next and he heads to the ring.

The bell rings and Cole stands in one ring while Ricochet is in the other. They talk trash and taunt each other. Ricochet enters Cole’s ring and Cole attacks him, taking it to the corner. Ricochet turns it around and unloads, nailing an uppercut. Ricochet with a big chop against the ropes. Ricochet ends up taking Cole over with a headscissors. Ricochet with a dropkick now for a pop.

Ricochet keeps control for a few minutes. Ricochet goes for a flying back elbow from the second rope in the corner but Cole catches him in mid-air with a Backstabber. Cole keeps control and mounts Ricochet with strikes now. Cole with a neckbreaker. Cole with more offense, dropping Ricochet in the middle of the ring again. Cole tosses Ricochet to the mat and keeps him down, dropping knees and driving knees into the back. Cole uses the middle rope to choke Ricochet now, putting his face in the steel and talking trash. Ricochet fights back but Cole kicks him down to one knee. Ricochet with a kick to the head to avoid a backdrop. Ricochet puts boots to Cole now. Cole rolls over into the other ring. Ricochet runs and jumps up to the corner of his ring, springboarding over into the other ring with a flying European uppercut to take Cole back down. The timer goes off as fans count down. Kyle O’Reilly is let out to join the match.

O’Reilly hits the ring and Ricochet meets him but Kyle gets the upperhand with open-palm strikes. O’Reilly with knees and more strikes on the mat. O’Reilly checks on Cole and turns back to Ricochet as the double team begins.

Ricochet ends up fighting off both opponents but O’Reilly takes him down with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Ricochet goes down clutching his knee. Cole drives knees into Ricochet now. O’Reilly follows up and levels Ricochet with a kick. Fans try to rally for Ricochet and he starts mounting offense. They turn it back around and Cole drives Ricochet down into his knee and O’Reilly’s knee at the same time. The timer goes off again and Pete Dunne looks to leave the cage but The War Raiders stop him and Hanson runs down to the ring. Dunne doesn’t look happy.

Hanson hits the ring and unloads on Cole and O’Reilly. The big man overpowers and moves around with shots to both opponents. Hanson hits a bunch of running clotheslines in the corners to both Cole and O’Reilly. Fans go wild as he continues the running clotheslines from corner to corner. Hanson stands tall and raises the horns. Hanson with a big Bronco Buster to both opponents at the same time. Ricochet and Hanson team up now. Ricochet jumps off Hanson’s back and hits a Shooting Star Press to O’Reilly as fans pop. More back and forth between everyone now. The timer goes off and Roderick Strong is out next.

Strong hits the ring and unloads. Strong with a big dropkick to Ricochet and chops to Hanson in the corner. Strong with a jumping knee in the corner to Ricochet. Strong with two Uranages to Ricochet and another big move over the knees as fans pop for the sequence. Strong uses Ricochet as a missile and goes to work on Hanson. Hanson catches him in mid-air and tosses him. The Undisputed Era ends up triple teaming Hanson to shut him down. Fans chant “Undisputed!” now. They all take turns on Ricochet and Hanson now, keeping them down on the mat and in the corner.

The timer goes off again and Dunne fights a bit with Rowe as their cage is opened. Rowe gets out first and runs to the ring. Rowe unloads on all three opponents and hits a big suplex to Strong. Cole makes the save for O’Reilly but Rowe levels Cole with a big knee. Kyle jumps on Rowe’s back with a hold. Cole comes over but Rowe chokeslams him, while Kyle is still on his back. Rowe ends up slamming Strong and O’Reilly with a powerbomb – powerslam combo at the same time. Cole is the only one standing now as they stare him down. Ricochet sends him into The War Raiders and they launch him into the steel of the cage. Hanson and Rowe take turns on Cole in the corner now. Ricochet with chops to Strong in the other corner. The timer goes off and it’s time for Bobby Fish to be let out.

Fish leaves the cage and goes over to lock Dunne in his cage. Fish pulls Dunne into the cage bars and lays him out. Fish sabotages the lock and takes the key, making sure Dunne can’t get out. Fish taunts Dunne as he’s down. Fish launches the cage key into the crowd. Fish goes to the ring and starts handing steel chairs in from under the ring. Fish nails Hanson with a chair as he struggled with Fish. Fish and O’Reilly with chair shots to their opponents. Cole and Strong join in with chair shots to the others. Mauro points out how War Games can’t officially start until Dunne has entered.

The Undisputed Era destroys their opponents now. Hanson gets driven into the steel. Rowe gets driven down into a chair that was set up. Ricochet was also beaten down. They launch The War Raiders into the steel of the cage again. They stomp away as the timer counts down again. It’s time for Dunne to be let out. A referee has found another key but he says it’s not working. Another referee is going for help it appears. The Undisputed Era continues to control things down in the ring. Fans chant “Bruiserweight” for Dunne. Strong and O’Reilly take Hanson to the top. Strong superplexes Hanson from one corner while Fish superplexes Rowe from the top in the other ring. Cole talks trash about how they run the show, looking up at Dunne. Another referee brings out bolt cutters as Dunne gets ready to rush the ring. The lock is broken and here comes Dunne. The cage door is shut and they’re keeping him from getting in. He grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, hitting Fish and O’Reilly. Dunne opens the door but here comes Cole. Dunne smashes Cole’s hand on the steel steps with the stick. Strong comes over but Dunne fights him, slamming the door into him. Dunne throws the kendo stick in the ring. Ricochet nails a crossbody to take out his opponents. Dunne throws a trash can full of weapons into the ring, and another trash can. Dunne goes back under the ring for a table as fans pop big time. Dunne slides the table into Rowe. Ricochet and Hanson keep their opponents down. Dunne slides another table in the ring. Dunne brings another stick in and enters the cage. War Games has officially started.

Dunne enters and unloads on his opponents with kendo stick shots. Ricochet also uses a kendo stick on the others. Dunne sends O’Reilly to the steel partition between the ring. Dunne works on the hand and wrist, then stomps on it on the steel partition. Ricochet smacks O’Reilly with the kendo stick. Dunne works on O’Reilly’s hand some more. Dunne slams Strong on top of O’Reilly. Cole comes back and launches Ricochet into the steel after a knee. O’Reilly gets a chair kicked into his head by Hanson. Hanson puts a trash can over Cole’s head. Rowe grabs Hanson and rams him back onto Cole with the can on him, smashing him into the turnbuckles. Rowe scoops Hanson and slams him on top of O’Reilly on the steel partition. The War Raiders double team Strong now and hit a huge clothesline. Hanson with a 2 count on Strong as Fish makes the save. They go for the same double team clothesline but O’Reilly slams a trash can into Hanson’s face. Fish and O’Reilly work on The War Raiders now.

Strong drops Ricochet over his knees and Cole follows up with a Backstabber to Ricochet. The Undisputed Era surrounds Dunne now. He stands up and starts fighting them off. Dunne sends Cole flying with a forearm. He takes out the others for a pop. Dunne drops Fish into a kneebar. The referee checks on Fish as Dunne stretches the injured knee. O’Reilly breaks it up to make the save. O’Reilly nails Dunne with a chain. O’Reilly wraps the chain around Dunne’s hurt ankle now. Dunne counters and applies the Kimura with the chain. Fish breaks it with a steel chair shot to the arm. O’Reilly with a submission to Dunne now. The Undisputed Era keeps The War Raiders and Ricochet from saving Dunne from the submission. Strong joins in and works over Dunne while the submission is still locked. Ricochet comes flying over to make the save. Strong with a chair to the gut of Ricochet. Hanson is the only one standing now. Hanson takes O’Reilly to the top of one corner while Rowe takes Strong to the other. Cole drops Hanson from behind. Dunne levels Fish with a big kick to the face. Dunne climbs up to Strong while Ricochet climbs up to O’Reilly. They hit in-stereo hurricanranas for a pop. Ricochet covers O’Reilly but he kicks out at 2.

The War Raiders stand a table up in the ring now. Hanson places Cole on top of it but the leg breaks. Some fans boo. Hanson fixes the leg and stands the table back up. Rowe grabs Cole from the middle of the two rings and goes for a powerbomb but Cole fights out. Hanson ends up powerslamming Cole for a close 2 count as Kyle breaks it up with a chair shot to the back. Rowe grabs Cole again but Fish hits him with a kendo stick in the back. Fish sends Rowe crashing hard through a table that was standing up between the two rings. Cole works over Ricochet now in the corner, in front of a standing table. Cole takes Ricochet to the top for a superplex through the table. Ricochet counters and slides down. Cole is in the Tree of Woe but here comes Kyle for the save. Ricochet unloads and places O’Reilly on the top of the table. Cole is still upside down in the corner. Strong with a knee to the jaw of Ricochet. O’Reilly applies a submission from the table to Ricochet. Hanson stands on the top rope of the other ring. He leaps over and puts O’Reilly through the table with a huge splash. The pin is broken at 2. Fans chant for NXT again as we get a replay

All eight Superstars are down now. Cole gets up first. Cole climbs the cage to escape. Ricochet meets him at the top and they brawl. Strong comes up and they look to push Ricochet off but it backfires. Dunne also gets involved. Dunne looks to try and suplex Cole to the mat. O’Reilly climbs up and assists Cole. Rowe climbs up to assist Dunne. Fish comes over to help Cole and O’Reilly. This just leads to a massive seven-man superplex – powerbomb combo from the top rope to the mat. Ricochet watched from the top of the cage. Ricochet stands straight up on top of the cage now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet nails a huge double rotation moonsault from the top of the cage, landing on everyone else down below. The crowd pop big and we get a replay.

Both teams recover and look on from their own ring as the crowd cheers them all on, chanting for NXT. The two teams meet at the partition and talk trash. They step between the rings and start brawling with each other again. We’re back to most everyone down. Fish and Rowe go at it. Rowe with a big knee to the face. Hanson goes to the top and hits a big leg drop on Fish as Rowe held him. O’Reilly grabs Rowe and Strong launches in with a kick. Hanson takes out Strong and O’Reilly with a handspring double back elbow. Ricochet ends up springboarding at Cole and taking him out. Dunne unloads on Cole now. Cole counters and spikes Dunne with a DDT. Cole with more big offense to Dunne for a close 2 count. Cole exposes his own knee but Dunne ducks. Dunne drops Cole on his head and Ricochet flies with the 450 in for the follow-up on top of Cole. Dunne covers for the pin to win while Ricochet also has his arm on Cole.

Winners: Pete Dunne, Ricochet and The War Raiders

– After the match, Dunne and Ricochet start getting up first after a minute or so. They clutch their titles over Cole and stand up over him. They have a show of respect and we go to replays. We come back to Dunne and Ricochet posing with their titles on top of the structure. Dunne takes a look at Ricochet’s title and Ricochet nods. They don’t show much of The War Raiders but they are also up to their feet by now. The Undisputed Era is still down. “Takeover: War Games II” goes off the air with Ricochet and Dunne standing on top of the cage.