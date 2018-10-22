Live WWE RAW Recap & Videos, 10/22/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes out to the ring. JoJo does the introduction. Reigns is not wearing his gear for The Shield tonight.

Reigns takes his time settling in the ring. Reigns says he feels like he owes everyone an apology because for months, maybe a whole year, he’s come out here and said a lot of things – like he’d be here every week, he’d be a fighting champion, consistent and a workhorse. Reigns says that’s all lies. It’s a lie because the reality is – his real name is Joe and he’s been living with leukemia for 11 years. And unfortunately it’s back and because of that, he can’t fulfill his role and can’t be the fighting champion, and has to relinquish the title. Reigns says he was diagnosed when he was 22 years and he was able to fight it into remission. Reigns goes on and says WWE gave him a chance and put him in front of the fans to make his dreams come true. It doesn’t matter if he was cheered or booed, they reacted and that was important. Reigns thanks the fans. A “thank you Roman” chant starts up.

Reigns says it’s best for him to go home, focus on family and his heath for now. By no means is this a retirement speech, he says, because when he’s done whooping leukemia’s ass again, he’s coming back home. Fans pop. Reigns says when he does come back, it’s not going to be just about titles and being on top, it’s about a purpose. He is coming back because he wants to show everyone that he will swing for the fences every time life throws him a curveball. Reigns says he will beat this and he will be back, so we’ll see him very, very soon. Reigns thanks everyone again and says he loves them, believe that. Fans chant for Reigns again as he drops the title in the ring and leaves. Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins meet him on the stage and they hug as the cheers continue.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Roman Reigns. The announcers are emotional when talking about Reigns’ battle with leukemia. Fans chant “cancer sucks” in the background.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor. Lio Rush is next to begin the introduction for Bobby Lashley.

Rush starts running his mouth as the action in the ring starts. Lashley gets the upperhand on Balor and keeps him grounded. Balor turns it around and lands a dropkick. Rush runs interference and Balor chases him around the ring. Balor runs into a huge clothesline from Lashley on the floor. Rush chants for Lashley as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley continues to dominate Balor in the ring. Balor finally gets an opening and hits the basement dropkick. Balor mounts offense and hits a forearm but Lashley is still standing. More back and forth as Lashley hangs on. Balor finally drops Lashley with a shot to the chest. Lashley end up turning it back around with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Lashley with the long vertical suplex but it’s blocked. Balor with a Slingblade.

Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but he lands on his feet and rolls through. Lashley levels Balor. Lashley looks to put Balor away but Balor slides down and rolls him up for the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor quickly heads up the ramp and poses as his music hits. Rush joins Lashley in the ring.

– The announcers talk more about Reigns. Cole says Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin has been on the phone with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to decide what happens with the WWE Universal Title.

Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks with Natalya and Bayley. We get a sidebar video of Banks, Natalya and Bayley hyping their Evolution match against The Riott Squad. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage segment with the RAW Tag Team Champions. Dolph Ziggler talks about cementing his legacy at WWE World Cup and Drew McIntyre mentions something about going monster hunting, a reference to Braun Strowman. They will defend against Rollins and Ambrose later tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Back and forth between the two to start the match.

Banks drops Riott on her face and works her over in front of Liv and Logan. Riott comes back and drops Banks for a 2 count. Riott taunts Banks and pushes her around but Banks fights back. They go on and we get a standoff between the two teams at ringside. Banks brings it back in the ring but Riott kicks the knee and Banks ends up down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riott drops Banks with a STO for a close 2 count. Riott keeps Banks grounded now and talks some trash. Banks tries to fight up and out. Banks drops Riott face-first into the turnbuckles. Banks makes her comeback with more offense now, building momentum. Banks with double knees in the corner. Banks comes off the second rope with knees again. Banks ducks a clothesline and hits the Backstabber in the middle of the ring. Banks goes for the Banks Statement. Logan runs in but Bayley stops her and they brawl to the floor. Natalya gets involved as does Liv. Banks comes out and swings at Liv and Logan as they corner her. Banks goes back in and Riott decks her. Riott connects with a Riott Kick for the pin.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the match, The Riott Squad hits the ramp as their music hits.

– The announcers hype WWE Evolution and WWE Crown Jewel. Cole sends us to last week’s video package from Kane and The Undertaker with a warning to DX.

– DX will be here tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nia Jax cuts a backstage promo on the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on Sunday. This is her opportunity to become champion again and it’s an opportunity she won’t squander.

– We go to the ring and out comes DX – Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Fans chant for DX as they take the mic. Triple H says there are a lot of big words being thrown around lately, like fear – that it was fear that kept him from taking the suit off and coming out of the boardroom, that fear kept Michaels from coming out of retirement. Triple H says it will take a lot more than fear to stop them. He mocks Kane for taking his lunch break from being Mayor and recording a promo in the boiler room with a GoPro. Shawn says neither of them are running for Mayor. Shawn goes on about nostalgia and says that’s really just a polite way to say old. Triple H brags some about recent happenings and says maybe old just a polite way to say we’re better. Triple H points to the X on Shawn’s DX shirt and that for many years it’s meant they were better than everyone else. He says maybe that X is in the past but there’s another X (WWE NXT) that is about the future. Shawn says they’re running that too as fans start chanting for NXT. Triple H says they’re bringing the DX X to Crown Jewel and they’re not coming to make Kane and Taker laugh or feel nostalgic, they’re coming to kick their asses.

Triple H is interrupted by some music and then The Undertaker’s bells as the lights do down. The Brothers of Destruction appear on the big screen with words for DX. Kane says Triple H should’ve stayed away and Shawn should’ve stayed retired because they can’t survive The Brothers of Destruction. We see tombstones for Shawn and Triple H in a cemetery. Taker says DX’s first match against them will be their last match against anyone. They will put them down and they will own their blackened souls for eternity. They go on and Taker says DX will never… Rest. In. Peace. Their promo ends with Kane and Taker shoveling dirt on DX’s graves. We cut back to the announcers.

– Cole shows us another replay from the opening segment with Roman Reigns. We also see some comments from various Superstars on Twitter.

– Cole confirms that the vacant WWE Universal Title will be decided at Crown Jewel with Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar.

– We see video of last week’s segment with The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey.

– Paul Heyman is backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dana Brooke cuts a promo on the Evolution Battle Royal, saying all eyes will be on her and she will be able to show everyone what she’s all about.

– We go to the ring and Paul Heyman has the mic. Heyman says tonight his thoughts and prayers are with the champion we know as Roman Reigns.

Heyman goes on about being humbled by being in the back with greatness, and how the WWE Universal Champion is the best. Heyman says until 8:05pm tonight, we had the right to brag that the best and the #1 was the Universal Champion. Heyman says Reigns would be the first to tell you that the show goes on, and so it does – at Crown Jewel with Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman. Heyman says only one will be able to stand up and say they are carrying on the legacy that Reigns brought to the ring, that they are worthy of being champion. And that sure as hell ain’t Strowman. Heyman goes on hyping Lesnar up as champion. Heyman says Braun can keep doing what he wants to build himself up as a monster because his client doesn’t have to build himself up, he is. Heyman says Braun isn’t in Lesnar’s league and can’t compare. The familiar yell interrupts as Strowman comes marching out from the back.

Strowman stops on the stage and stares down at the ring. Braun says the only words that need to come out of Heyman’s mouth is to tell Lesnar that he’s going to beat Lesnar’s ass all over Crown Jewel. And then Braun’s bringing the title back to RAW, and not just when he wants to, but every Monday. Braun says he’s had his differences with Reigns over the years but when Reigns beats leukemia’s ass, he’s first in line for a title shot. Braun says but for now, Lesnar is going to get these hands. Fans pop. Braun drops the mic and goes to leave but RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre comes flying out of nowhere with a Claymore Kick, dropping Braun at ringside. Drew stands tall on the stage as his music hits. Braun recovers on the floor.

– Still to come, McIntyre and Ziggler defend their titles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler is backstage giving props to Drew McIntyre for what he did to Strowman. Charly Caruso approaches for comments. Drew says Braun just got a swift kick of reality and now he will realize that he needed them, not the other way around. Drew says now they can focus on what matters, defending their titles.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Elias does his usual act but is interrupted by Apollo Crews right as he’s about to premiere a new song. We see what happened between Crews and Elias last week.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

The bell rings and they go at it. Crews drops Elias with a shoulder and keeps control for a big dropkick. Crews takes Elias down with a headlock but they come right back up. Elias gets sent to the floor. Crews goes to the apron and kicks Elias away. Crews with a moonsault from the apron. Crews stands tall on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has turned it around, taking Crews down in the middle of the ring. Crews makes a comeback and hits a big jumping clothesline. Crews with more offense and a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Crews ends up running into a knee and getting caught with a Drift Away for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall as his music plays while Crews rolls out of the ring.

– We get a backstage promo from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, hyping his spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Angle talks about how this may be his biggest challenge yet and then he takes a look at the other 7 competitors.

– Still to come, Rollins and Ambrose get another RAW Tag Team Title shot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole congratulates John Cena on becoming a New York Times #1 Best Selling Author with his new “Elbow Grease” book for kids.

– We go tot he ring and JoJo introduces Elias again. Elias says he felt so good after that win that he wanted everyone to hear the truth. He goes to reveal a song but Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin comes out and interrupts.

Corbin says they have a lot going on tonight and it’s his job to keep the show moving. Elias wants to play the song anyway but Corbin isn’t having it. Corbin warns Elias to stop staring at him like that and says he would fire Elias if Stephanie McMahon didn’t like him so much. Corbin orders Elias to get off the stage. Elias says he was writing a song in his head while Corbin was sucking the entertainment out of the building. Elias asks Corbin to silence his cellphone and most importantly, shut his damn mouth. Elias performs the song and it takes shots at Elias. Corbin yells for Elias’ mic to be cut and it is. Fans boo.

Corbin orders Elias to get off the stage again. Fans chant “no!” as Elias goes to leave. Elias walks to the back as Corbin looks out at the crowd and smiles. Corbin speaks but Elias comes back out from behind and smashes his guitar over Corbin’s back. Corbin goes down and fans pop. Elias looks down at him and walks away, all smiles. We get a replay of the guitar shot. A referee helps Corbin to his feet now.

– RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WWE Evolution promo.

– Michael Cole is in the ring for tonight’s Evolution contract signing. He introduces Nikki Bella first and out she comes with sister Brie Bella. The Bella Twins enter the ring and have a mini-sparring session. Cole introduces RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey next and out she comes to a pop.

Rousey is all smiles as she rushes the ring and The Bellas retreat to the outside. Nikki says Ronda is obviously here to fight when they’re here foe a contract signing, and the last place they would want to fight her is Providence. Fans boo. Rousey says she didn’t come to beat them up tonight, she came to make sure they sign the contract so she can beat them up at the pay-per-view. Rousey promises she won’t lay a finger on them and says unlike The Bellas, her word is her bond and nothing they can do will make her break that promise. Rousey says her mother would be ashamed of her if either of them could hurt her with her hands behind her back. She invites them into the ring and says she won’t bite.

The Bellas enter the ring and mock Rousey. Nikki brings up how Ronda promised her mother she would win the Olympics, how she would win the world championships like she did and how she would not get hurt in the Octagon before retiring undefeated. Nikki says Rousey gave her mother her word on those promises and her mother is already ashamed of her. She tells Rousey to imagine what her mother is going to think when a Diva beats her for the title on Sunday. Rousey signs the contract. Nikki signs it next. Nikki slaps Ronda as soon as she signs it. Nikki taunts Ronda now. Rousey says she will end Nikki on Sunday and that’s her word. Rousey takes the title and walks out of the ring as her music hits. The Bellas look on.

– Cole shows us another replay of the Roman Reigns announcement from tonight’s opening segment.

– Charly is backstage with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose says words can’t describe the journey they’ve been on with Reigns but they’re going to do what they always do tonight – win. Rollins says there are no words but there are plenty of emotions and tonight they will channel those emotions to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Rollins says they’re doing this for Roman and they love him, believe that.

Nia Jax vs.

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax for a Fatal 4 Way. Back to commercial.