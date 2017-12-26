WWE RAW Results, 12/25/2017: John Cena Returns On Christmas Night, Hideo Itami Gets A Win, Absolution, Christmas Match, Roman Reigns Defends, The Bar Defends, More

Reload often during RAW for results & videos as they are available…

– Tonight’s Christmas edition of WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago as free agent John Cena returns and makes his way out to the ring to a pop. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole reminds us that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free tonight.

Cena takes the mic and wants to fix something he saw in the crowd. A younger fan was wearing the older Cena merchandise but Cena gives him the shirt off his back. Cena wishes a Merry Christmas to Chicago. Fans chant “Merry Christmas” now. Cena says that’s the first time we’ve heard that chant as this is the first time RAW has been live on Christmas. Cena loves the holidays because it’s all about togetherness and everywhere he goes, he talks about how WWE and the fans are his family. Cena says cheers to the good times and to looking out and seeing all of us together. Cena couldn’t think of a better place, right now to tell you… the music interrupts and out comes Elias with his guitar.

Elias hits the ring and talks about how he’s tired of getting interrupted as of late. A loud CM Punk chant starts up. Elias says Punk damn sure won’t be interrupting him tonight. Cena says it’s Christmas and Chicagoans love their fellow Chicagoan so it’s alright, let them have some fun. Elias says he’s going to perform tonight. The Punk chants interrupt again. Cena welcomes Elias to Chicago. Elias says he’s going to perform no matter how often they want to chant that and he’s going to perform without interruptions. It looks like Cena is trying to interrupt Elias but he just wants to hand him a stool. Elias takes a seat and the spotlight drops on him. Cena watches as Elias begins his song. Fans chant for Punk again.

Elias starts in with a Christmas song but he starts knocking Chicago and Cena interrupts him because he started dissing the people of the city. Cena says Elias actually plays pretty good but he always gets to a point where he calls the people in the crowd jerks. Elias makes his case but Cena says no, you’re being the jerk. Elias says he never thought of it that way but it is Christmas and maybe Cena is right, maybe he is the jerk. Elias says he would love to do that song again, if Chicago will give him a second chance. Chicago doesn’t want to. Cena calls them a very tough city but it’s Christmas, so go ahead. Elias starts the song again as fans boo. Elias sings some props about Chicago now and tells Cena to finish the song with some Christmas spirit. Cena starts singing but Elias drops him from behind with a cheap shot. Elias says he doesn’t play for Cena or the fans. Elias says Christmas is overrated and so is Chicago. Fans boo again. Elias goes to leave but turns back around and beats Cena down. Elias says Santa Claus didn’t visit him this morning so he’s going to give himself the gift of challenging Cena right now. Elias calls for a referee while Cena is down on the mat.

Elias vs. John Cena

The referee informs JoJo that the match is on and she announces it. The bell rings and Elias goes right to work on Cena, unloading and taking him to the corner for more strikes.

Elias talks some trash while beating Cena around the ring. Cena fights back and delivers a hip toss for a pop. Cena takes Elias down with a side headlock and keeps Elias grounded. They get up and Cena looks to keep control but Elias drops him. Elias works Cena over from the floor and delivers a running knee, causing Cena to fall to the floor from the apron.

Elias with a big chop against the barrier. Elias brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Elias tosses Cena across the ring and covers for another pin attempt. Elias with another toss and another pin attempt. Elias scoops Cena and turns him upside down in the corner. Elias stomps away while Cena is upside down. Fans do dueling chants for Cena. Elias goes to the top and nails a big stomp while Cena is still upside down. Elias with a 2 count. Elias keeps Cena grounded as the referee checks on him.

Cena gets to his feet and fights out of the hold. Cena runs into a big boot in the corner and goes down. Elias puts Cena upside down in the corner again and starts stomping. Elias goes back to the top for another big stomp but Cena gets out of the way and nails a clothesline. Cena and Elias trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Elias with a neckbreaker – backbreaker combo for another pin attempt. Elias with more trash talking as he works Cena over. Cena tries to pull himself up but Elias drops him. Elias with more stomping in the corner. Elias goes to the top but Cena climbs up and meets him. Cena goes for the super Attitude Adjustment but Elias slides out. Elias brings Cena to the mat with a big sitdown powerbomb but Cena kicks out at 2.

Cena rolls to the floor for a breather. Elias looks frustrated as he sits in the middle of the ring. We get a replay of the powerbomb. Cena rolls back in at the 8 count but Elias covers for a pin attempt. Cena keeps Elias grounded with a headlock now. Cena finally gets some momentum going but Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Cena runs out of the ring and brings Elias back in but Elias clotheslines him for a 2 count. Elias keeps control and nails a knee to the back for another 2 count.

Elias with more offense and another pin attempt. Cena counters a backbreaker and rolls Elias into the STF in the middle of the ring. Elias looks for the bottom rope. Cena pulls him back but Elias kicks him away. Elias nails a knee to the face. Cena rolls to the floor and avoids the pin. Cena gets on the apron but Elias decks him. Cena fights back in for a 2 count. Cena goes on and gets the STF locked in for the second time. Elias gets his hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Cena powers up but Elias counters. Elias drops Cena on his face for another close 2 count. Elias stands tall while Cena is down now. Elias drops a big elbow and stands tall over Cena with his finger in the air. Some fans may be chanting “this is boring” now. Cena rolls Elias up for 2. Cena makes a comeback with shoulders. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and nails it. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena celebrates as his music hits.

– Cole leads us to a video package looking at some of Samoa Joe’s recent dominance.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with his Christmas tree when Jason Jordan walks in. Some fans boo him. They hug. Jordan asks if Angle called for him and he did. Seth Rollins appears next. He was also sent for. Rollins talks about wanting Samoa Joe after what happened to Dean Ambrose last week. Jordan interrupts and says he’s been patiently waiting to get his hands on Joe. Angle says if they want Joe they have to take out RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar first. Rollins asks if Angle is suggesting they team together and this leads to words between the two. Jordan says he was just in a tag team on SmackDown and he doesn’t want to move backwards. They argue some more and Angle announces The Bar vs. Jordan and Rollins for tonight. The titles will be on the line. Angle wishes them a Merry Christmas. They leave and in comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Angle says Joe is all Reigns’ tonight. Angle wishes him a Merry Christmas and says the title will be on the line. Reigns walks out.

– The announcers send us to Charly Caruso in the ring with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. She asks about Kendrick’s match with Hideo Itami tonight. Kendrick mocks Charly and says he and Gallagher wanted to find out if Itami really belongs here or if he’s just another passing fad. The music interrupts and out comes Itami for his second red brand match since being called up.

Brian Kendrick vs. Hideo Itami

Kendrick gets ready for the match as Itami makes his way to the ring.

Kendrick strikes first but Itami fights right back and drops Kendrick. Itami with offense while Kendrick is down. Itami slams Kendrick again and delivers more kicks. Itami yells out about everyone respecting him. Gallagher provides a distraction, allowing Kendrick to drop Itami. Kendrick with a 2 count. Kendrick with crossface blows to Itami’s face. Kendrick takes Itami from corner to corner and puts a boot to his face while he’s down. Kendrick tosses Itami half-way across the ring and covers for a 2 count. Kendrick keeps Itami grounded with a submission now.

Itami refuses to submit as the referee checks on him. Itami fights up and out now but Kendrick sends him into the corner. Kendrick runs into boots. Itami goes to the top for a tornado DDT but drops Kendrick over the top instead. Itami comes off the top with a flying clothesline. Itami with a pair of clotheslines and a kick now. Itami with more offense as some fans cheer him.

Itami with more strikes, including a back-fist, to knock Kendrick into the corner. Itami with a big dropkick in the corner. Itami cuts his own throat and calls for the GTS. Itami nails the GTS in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: Hideo Itami

– After the match, Itami stands tall and goes to the corner as we get replays.

– Cole shows us last week’s big announcement on the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

– Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James are backstage walking when they see Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters. They wish them a Merry Miz-mas and start singing Christmas carols about how awesome The Miz is and how much they miss him. Sasha, Mickie and Bayley don’t know what to say but they head to the ring for a match.

Absolution vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James

We go to the ring and out comes Absolution’s Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James are out next.

Absolution takes control early on. It comes down to Mandy and Sasha as Sasha drops Mandy and takes control. Mickie tags in and comes off the top while Sasha holds Mandy. Mickie works over Mandy as Paige cheers her on now. Mickie with a 2 count on Mandy while staring at Paige. Mandy turns it around with a knee to the gut. Mickie comes right back with kicks. Mickie drops Mandy and covers for a 2 count. Mickie tags in Bayley to a pop now. Bayley and Mickie double team Mandy. Bayley with a 2 count.

Fans chant for Bayley as Mandy turns it around and tags in Sonya. Sonya slams Bayley a few times and kicks her around. Bayley catches a kick and takes Sonya to the corner for Sasha to tag in. Sasha and Bayley hit a double team suplex and Sasha covers Sonya for a 2 count. Sasha with running double knees for another quick pin attempt. Sonya retreats tot he floor. Mandy tries to come in for a cheap shot but Sasha stops her. Sasha goes to the floor for Deville but Deville nails a huge clothesline to level Sasha. We get a replay of the clothesline as Deville returns to the ring. The referee counts while Sasha is laid out on the floor. We get another replay.

Sasha returns to the ring and Deville works her over. Paige tags in to a big pop. Paige with a high knee and some boots in the corner to Sasha. Mandy comes back in and keeps Sasha down in their corner. Mandy with a submission on Banks now. Banks turns that into a pin attempt. Sasha goes for a tag but Mandy drags her back into the middle of the ring. Mandy with an elbow drop for a 2 count. Sonya tags back in and double teams Banks. Sonya floors Sasha again and covers for a 2 count.

Sonya keeps Banks down on the mat with a leg scissors and headlock now. Sonya keeps the offense going and tags in Paige. Paige mocks and taunts Sasha while keeping her down on the mat. Sasha fights up and out but Paige clotheslines her for a 2 count. Mandy tags in and nails a big knee in the corner for a 2 count. Mandy with a standing submission now. Sasha breaks free but Mandy stops her from tagging. Mandy tosses Sasha and hits Mickie with a cheap shot, knocking her off the apron Sasha sends Mandy into Paige and knocks her off the apron. Fans rally for Sasha to tag now.

Bayley tags in for a big pop as Paige also tags in. Bayley unloads on Paige. Bayley with a side suplex and more offense into the corner. Bayley misses in the corner but stops Paige from tagging as Mandy gets knocked off the apron. Paige sends Bayley face first into the turnbuckle. Bayley slams Paige but Deville breaks the pin up. A big brawl breaks out at ringside now with all 6 Superstars. Bayley brings Paige back into the ring and drops her over the second rope. Bayley goes to the top as fans cheer. Paige kicks the top rope and crotches Bayley. Paige grabs Bayley and nails Ram-Paige in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winners: Absolution

– After the match, Absolution stands stall in the ring as Paige’s music hits.

– We see a replay of last week’s injury angles with Dean Ambrose. The announcers talk about Ambrose’s surgery and say he could be out of action for up to 9 months.

– Renee Young is backstage with Samoa Joe now. She asks if he has any remorse for what he did to Ambrose last week. Absolutely not, Joe says. Joe says there’s silver lining as now Ambrose can be at home with his loved ones for the holidays. He smiles at Renee, Dean’s wife. Joe says this has also provided him a title shot. He’s been systematically taking out The Shield and now Roman Reigns is coming for vengeance. Joe goes on about putting Reigns to sleep tonight and says he will become the new Intercontinental Title.

– Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns with the title on the line.

– We see Kane backstage walking. We finally take a commercial break, the first of the night at 9:05pm EST.

Kane vs. Heath Slater

Back from the break and out comes Kane to the ring. We get a promo for the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, featuring Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. champion Brock Lesnar. Heath Slater is out next, accompanied to the ring by Rhyno.

We get a sidebar video with Slater saying his kids didn’t get Christmas gifts because Kurt Angle threatened their jobs last week. Rhyno disagrees and says Angle just wants Slater to toughen up. Rhyno says tonight is the first step in his plan to toughen Slater up. The bell rings and Slater tries to avoid Kane but Kane takes him to the corner and goes to work. Kane catches Slater with a big one-armed sidewalk slam in the middle of the ring. Kane kicks Slater to the floor next. Rhyno cheers Slater on, telling him to show how tough he is. Slater says he’s trying his best.

Slater returns to the ring but Kane knocks him right back off the apron. Rhyno talks to Slater, trying to encourage him to get back in and go at it with Kane. Fans chant “you got kids” at Slater. Kane pulls Slater up to the apron but Slater fights back. Kane just shoves Slater off. Slater with a high knee off the ropes. Slater charges again but Kane drops him with a big right hand.

Kane waits for Slater to get up and hits a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Kane covers for the pin.

Winner: Kane

– After the match, Kane’s music hits as he stands tall and Rhyno looks on. Rhyno comes in to check on Slater. Kane comes back into the ring and goes for a chokeslam but Rhyno fights him off. Rhyno with a big shoulder in the corner. Rhyno readies for the Gore as fans pop but Kane grabs him by the throat. Kane puts Rhyno down with a big chokeslam. Kane’s music hits again as he makes his exit.

– Still to come, The Bar defends against Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Curt Hawkins is in the ring. He says usually he’d be out here telling us to face the facts but he’s telling himself that tonight. He says he’s the first to admit that 2017 hasn’t been good to his win/loss record but the year isn’t over yet and he feels a Christmas miracle coming tonight. Hawkins issues an open challenge and says he has 2 lumps of coal for whoever wants to come down his chimney into his living room. Hawkins says the 146 match losing streak comes to an end tonight. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Finn Balor vs. Curt Hawkins

The bell rings and Hawkins goes right to work on Balor. Balor catches Hawkins with boots to the face and turns it around to a pop.

Hawkins ducks a shot in the corner and rolls Balor up for a 2 count. Hawkins tangles with Balor and goes for another roll-up for 2. Hawkins with more minor offense and another quick pin attempt. Hawkins is frustrated. Balor takes Hawkins down and hits a double stomp for a pop. Balor with a Slingblade now.

Balor dropkicks Hawkins back into the corner as fans continue to cheer him on. Balor goes to the top and nails Coup de Grace for the easy win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns with the title on the line. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Axel and Dallas backstage, still trying to spread Miz-mas cheer. The approach Goldust and start singing a Christmas carol about how his career has lost some steam. They present him with a DVD of Santa’s Little Helper, starring The Miz and Paige. They say he’ll love it, then walk off. Titus Worldwide’s Dana Brooke, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews walk up and Goldust gives Titus the DVD. The segment ends with Goldust re-appearing to knock the DVD to the floor.

– We cut backstage somewhere to Bray Wyatt. He talks about how and why Sister Abigail hated this time of the year. One reason is because it reminded her of people like Matt Hardy. Wyatt accuses Hardy of using people for his own personal gain. Wyatt addresses Matt’s “Woken Warriors” and says they are surrounded by darkness, by Wyatt’s fireflies, by her. Wyatt tells Chicago that he is here. Wyatt blows out the lantern and heads to the ring as the Allstate Arena lights up with fireflies.

Wyatt enters the ring but the lights come on and Matt attacks him from behind as fans pop. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate but Wyatt retreats to the floor. Matt is wearing his “Broken” jacket now. Fans start chanting “Delete!” as Matt does the gesture. Wyatt looks on from the ramp. Matt makes a bunch of odd sounds. A “Woken” text flashes on the screen and cracks. That’s the end of the segment.

– The Bar is backstage now. We hear fans in the arena chanting for Matt Hardy. Sheamus presents Cesaro with a Christmas present but tells him to open the card first. We hear fans chanting “delete!” in the arena now. Sheamus’ card says they don’t just set the bar, they are The Bar. The present is a Dean Ambrose action figure, missing an arm. The gift giving continues with figures of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. They joke about how Sheamus doesn’t want the Jordan figure but Angle doesn’t even want Jordan as his son and Rollins doesn’t want Jordan as his partner.

– We see the WWE crew setting up for a Christmas Street Fight with the cruiserweights. Back to commercial.

Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari vs. Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Akira Tozawa

Back from the break and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore dressed as Santa Claus. Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari are dressed as elves. Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Akira Tozawa wait in the ring and they are not dressed up for the Street Fight.

Daivari and Cedric start off with Daivari unloading in the corner. Cedric sends him out of the ring and dropkicks Gulak as he enters. Cedric scares Enzo out of the ring. Tozawa comes in and runs the ropes, nailing Daivari. Ali went flying and took out Gulak at the same time. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we have a Christmas tree plus a few presents in the ring now. Tozawa gets slammed on top of a present, by Daivari it appears. Enzo works over Tozawa now and covers for a 2 count. Cedric’s title shot has been confirmed for next week. Enzo keeps control of Tozawa and talks some trash.

Ali and Daivari go at it now. Ali takes control and goes to the top for the inverted 450. he nails it but Gulak breaks the pin with a cookie sheet. Cedric finally gets the hot tag as Enzo runs in with a candy cane kendo stick. Cedric catches it. Enzo begs him to take it easy. Gulak runs in to make the save but it backfires. Enzo ends up on the floor while Cedric unloads on Gulak with the kendo cane. Daivari runs in and rolls Cedric up for a 2 count. Cedric comes right back with the Lumbar Check on Daivari for the pin.

Winners: Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Cedric’s music hits as the babyfaces stand tall.

– Still to come, Joe gets a title shot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Enzo Amore is walking backstage when Nia Jax appears and asks him how he’s doing. Enzo asks how she’s doing and wishes her a Merry Christmas, saying it’s been a rough day. We see that they’re standing under mistletoe now. They smile as the crowd cheers. They go to kiss but RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss gets in between them and stops it, saying she needs to talk to Nia about the women’s Royal Rumble match. Jax leaves with Bliss and Enzo isn’t happy.

– Renee Young is backstage with Roman Reigns, asking about Samoa Joe’s comments on taking his title and systemically destroying The Shield. Roman doesn’t care about what Joe says but he’s leaving Chicago with the title tonight. Reigns says tonight is all about Dean Ambrose because if you hurt one of his brothers, he will hurt you. Reigns wishes Renee a Merry Christmas and walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Back to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe for a title shot. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is out next to a very mixed reaction.

The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Joe attacks first but Reigns stops him with a big shot. Reigns rocks Joe into the ropes with more big shots. Joe fights back and sends Reigns towards the corner. Reigns drops Joe. Joe fights back again but Reigns gets the upperhand and sends Joe down on the ropes. Reigns follows and goes for the Drive By, nailing it. Reigns comes back in and works Joe over but Joe turns it around with a headbutt. Fans do dueling chants as Joe slams Reigns for a 2 count.

Joe with more offense until Reigns comes off the ropes and rocks him into the corner. Reigns with big shots in the corner as fans count along. Reigns drops Joe with a running boot to the face. Reigns readies for a spear but Joe avoids it. Reigns goes in and the referee gets in between them. Joe takes advantage of that with a cheap shot. Joe beats Reigns into the corner now and takes control. Joe drops Reigns with an enziguri and covers for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe keeps control until Reigns hits a big Samoan Drop out of nowhere for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Joe with body shots and a suplex. Reigns comes back with a Superman Punch for a 2 count. Reigns goes for a spear but Joe kicks him in the mouth. Joe with the Uranage for another pin attempt. Reigns goes to the apron for a breather but Joe grabs him. Fans do dueling chants now. Reigns comes in but Joe catches him and applies the Coquina Clutch.

Reigns fights the hold and reaches for the ropes but Joe drops down and brings Reigns to the mat with the clutch. Reigns tries to turn it around but Joe cuts him off. Reigns finally makes it to the ropes and the hold is broken. Reigns is on the floor for a breather now. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big dive through the ropes, sending Reigns back into the barrier. Reigns clutches his elbow and stays down. Joe brings Reigns back into the ring and focuses on the arm and elbow now.

Reigns fights up and out of the hold, unloading on Joe into the corner. The referee warns Reigns but he keeps going, shoving the referee away. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Samoa Joe

– After the bell, Joe is announced as the winner but Joe retains. Reigns responds by knocking Joe out of the ring with a Superman Punch. The referee has words for Reigns. Reigns leaves the ring and stalks Joe, who is trying to recover. Reigns drops Joe with another big right hand at ringside. Reigns launches Joe into the ring post. Reigns grabs Joe and sends him into another ring post as some fans boo him. Reigns takes apart the steel steps next as the cheers pick up. Reigns grabs half of the steps and rams them into Joe’s face as he gets up. Reigns delivers a steel chair shot next. Officials finally get Reigns to stop.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage watching Reigns vs. Joe when Jason Jordan walks up. Rollins says he’s doing this match for two reasons – he owed Kurt Angle a favor and he wants a piece of The Bar. Rollins goes on and Jordan says Rollins must admit that he makes a good replacement for Dean Ambrose. Rollins wants to make one thing perfectly clear – as good as Jordan thinks he is, he will never be Dean Ambrose. Jordan says Rollins is right, he will be better. Jordan walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miztourage is in the ring, still trying to spread Miz-mas cheer. They start singing a version of “Jingle Bells” but the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Braun Strowman

The bell rings and Bo Dallas goes for Braun but Braun catches him and nails a big clothesline. Braun takes Bo to the corner and launches him across the ring. Axel gets brought in. Dallas charges but Braun throws Axel into him and they both go down.

Braun scoops Axel and rams him back into the corner. Braun with a running corner splash on Bo next. Braun with a huge running powerslam on Bo for the easy pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits. Chicago wants one more powerslam. Braun scoops Axel and delivers, flattening him in the middle of the ring. Braun stands tall but grabs Bo and drops him with another powerslam. Axel also gets another big powerslam.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is in the ring, wishing everyone a Merry Bliss-mas. Bliss says she decided to take the coal out of everyone’s stockings this year and give them the gift of a goddess. She knocks the WWE Universe for stuffing their faces with cookies and opening gifts this time of year and says she prefers to reflect instead.

Bliss talks about how 2017 has been the year of Bliss and how she has dominated every obstacle in her way, just like a Jedi from Star Wars. Bliss knocks the fans and the other women in the locker room. Bliss says she has to admit that the moment of the year came last week when RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. We see a replay of the announcement. Bliss she has watched that clip 100 times and still gets goosebumps. She tells everyone else that they are welcome because everything that’s happened is because of her. Bliss goes on and says she will be watching the Royal Rumble match to see who her opponent might be for WrestleMania 34. The lights go out and the music interrupts as Asuka makes her way out to a pop.

The Empress of Tomorrow enters the ring and takes a mic as Bliss looks on. Asuka announces that she will be entering the women’s Rumble match. Asuka says she will win because nobody is ready for her. Bliss looks a bit scared as Asuka stares her down. Asuka drops Bliss with a kick out of nowhere as fans pop. We get a replay of the kick as Asuka leaves while her music plays. Bliss recovers from the mat and looks on.

– Still to come, The Bar defends. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is confirmed for next week’s New Year’s RAW from Miami.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs. The Bar

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first is Seth Rollins. Jason Jordan is out next. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Sheamus starts off with Jordan and they lock up. Jordan overpowers Sheamus and slams him. Jordan with a quick 1 count. Sheamus breaks a hold with an elbow to the face. Cesaro also gets in a shot. Cesaro tags in for some double teaming on Jordan. Rollins runs in and nails The Bar from behind. Rollins with a Slingblade on Cesaro, sending him to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive on both opponents. Rollins returns to the ring and helps Jordan, who is still the legal man, to his feet. We go to commercial with Rollins yelling out to Chicago.

Back from the break and Sheamus has control of Rollins. Rollins reaches for a tag but Cesaro comes in for some double teaming on Rollins in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count. We see how Sheamus leveled Rollins with a clothesline during the commercial. Cesaro keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Rollins goes for a tag while Cesaro is on his back with a submission hold but it doesn’t happen. Sheamus comes back in and takes Rollins to the apron for forearms to the chest. Sheamus takes his time and won’t give fans the full 10. Rollins fights back from the apron and unloads. Rollins runs in from the apron and tries for the tag but Sheamus grabs his leg. Sheamus drags Rollins back and tags Cesaro in. Cesaro nails a leg drop on Rollins for a 2 count. Sheamus comes back in and delivers more punishment to Rollins for another 2 count.

Cesaro clotheslines Rollins on the floor after Sheamus tosses him out and distracts the referee. Jordan runs over for some payback but ends up double teamed by Cesaro and Sheamus, getting tossed into the barrier. Sheamus comes back in and grabs Rollins, who realizes he has no one to tag now. Rollins knocks Cesaro off the apron but Sheamus grabs Rollins for the backbreaker. Rollins counters and drops Sheamus but there’s no one to tag. Cesaro with a big uppercut into the Irish Curse backbreaker from Sheamus. Cesaro with a 2 count. We see Jordan still down on the floor. Cesaro with another big shot to Rollins for a 2 count.

Sheamus calls for a move and Rollins tags him back in. They deliver another big double team power move to Rollins but he still manages to kick out. Rollins fights back on both opponents again. Jordan runs into the ring and levels Sheamus. Jordan returns to the apron and waits for the tag. Cesaro pulls Rollins back but Rollins finally gets the tag. Sheamus also tags in. Jordan unloads on Sheamus and dropkicks him. Jordan rams Sheamus from corner to corner, and again.

Jordan gets hyped up and nails a big running spear to Sheamus in the corner. Jordan with an overhead throw to Sheamus for a close 2 count. Jordan grabs Sheamus for another suplex but Cesaro tries to pull Sheamus to safety. This leads to a roll-up for a 2 count but Sheamus comes right back with a big clothesline to Jordan. Cesaro tags in for another double team move but Jordan kicks out at 2. Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter now. Cesaro locks it in, right in the middle of the ring. Rollins pulls Sheamus off the apron and drops him with a right hand. Rollins comes in and Cesaro breaks the hold. Cesaro with a roll-up for a 2 count. Cesaro with more strikes as he tackles Jordan back to the mat. Sheamus goes to the top and clotheslines Jordan off Cesaro’s shoulders.

Rollins runs in and Cesaro drops him but this breaks a pin attempt. Rollins drops Cesaro but Sheamus nails a Brogue Kick on Rollins, sending him out of the ring. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf on Jordan now. Jordan tries to crawl for the rope and he gets it, breaking the submission. Sheamus yells at Cesaro for them to finish the match. Sheamus scoops Jordan as Cesaro goes to the top rope. Rollins grabs cesaro’s leg but Sheamus hits White Noise on Jordan. Sheamus goes into the steel ring steps but Cesaro drops Rollins with a running uppercut against the barrier. Sheamus returns to the ring but Jordan drops him for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

– After the match, The Bar recovers on the floor as the new champions celebrate with the titles. The final RAW of 2017 goes off the air with Rollins and Jordan celebrating, holding their titles in the air together.