WWE RAW Results and Videos, 5/7/2018: MITB Qualifiers, Six-Man Action, Backlash Fallout, More

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introductions. There are ladders on the stage for Money In the Bank season.

Angle talks about how hard the WWE crew goes for the fans and notes that they have went from WrestleMania 34 to the Superstar Shakeup to the Greatest Royal Rumble, Backlash and up next is Money In the Bank. Angle confirms there will be two Money In the Bank ladder matches – one for the men and one for the women from both brands. Angle is excited for these matches because they will kick butt. Angle says we settle it in the ring on RAW so there will be two MITB Triple Threat qualifying matches tonight – Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon and Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman.

Strowman tells a story of kids in his neighborhood deciding to build a tree house and not one time did they ask for his help. Strowman had to then listen to them talk about their stupid little handshake to be allowed to climb the ladder into the treehouse. Braun asks Angle if he knows what he did? Braun waited for them all to get into the treehouse and then he knocked the whole damn tree. Angle admits Braun has been on a roll lately and says if anyone deserves a shot at Money In the Bank, it’s Braun. It’s true… the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens says if anyone deserves a spot in the ladder match it’s him. Owens has only been on RAW for a few weeks and even though Angle didn’t want him here, Angle has to admit Owens is the RAW MVP.

Owens goes on ranting and says he deserves to be in the match above Braun, for everything he’s done and been through. Owens says Braun only deserves to be sent to time out in a corner somewhere so he can reflect on how he’s been a very bad monster. Angle says he can’t just put Owens in the match but before he was rudely interrupted, he was about to inform Braun of his qualifying match. Owens goes on but Braun interrupts and says the only thing Owens deserves is to get these hands. Owens doesn’t care about anything related to Braun but he does care about Angle treating him fairly. Owens mentions Angle’s job and how RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is watching. Angle thanks him for reminding that Stephanie is watching. Angle makes Strowman vs. Owens in a MITB qualifier and that match starts right now. Fans chant “you suck” as Angle’s music starts up. We go to commercial.

MITB Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Owens unloads in the corner but Braun sends him flying across the ring and the referee goes down. Braun sends Owens back down. They go out of the ring and right back in as Owens pounds on Braun. Braun drops Owens with another big clubbing blow. Braun beats on Owens some more and yells out for a pop. Braun stomps on Owens and whips him hard into the corner. Owens goes down.

Braun talks some trash and says this what Owens deserves, calling him a coward as the assault continues. Braun keeps control and ends up sending Owens back to the floor. Braun runs around and goes to put Owens through the barrier but Owens hops over it into the crowd. Braun brings Owens back over the barrier but Owens drops him hard into the floor with a tornado DDT. Owens returns to the ring as the referee starts counting. Braun makes it back in but ends up back down on the floor after Owens moves from the corner and Braun hits the ring post. The referee counts again but Braun makes it back in at the 8 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the MITB briefcase hanging high as Braun makes his comeback. Braun ends up planting Owens with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Owens takes back control and breaks Braun back down with kicks. Owens with a senton for a close 2 count. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but Braun grabs him by the throat. Braun takes a big boot. Braun runs from one corner to the other but Owens moves and Braun hits hard against the turnbuckles. Owens with a superkick to take Braun back down.

Owens goes to the top for the Frogsplash and nails it for another close 2 count. Braun catches a kick but misses a clothesline. Owens with another superkick. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but can’t get him up. Braun shakes his head no at Owens and then floors him. Braun hits a big splash in the corner but Owens rolls to the floor for a breather. Braun runs around the ring and runs right into Owens, sending him flying through the air into the barrier. Braun runs all the way around the ring this time and levels Owens once again for a big pop.

Braun brings Owens back into the ring but Owens rolls right to the floor for a breather. Braun runs around the ring one more time and nails Owens once again. Braun brings Owens back into the ring and delivers the running powerslam for the win on Owens’ birthday. Braun is going to Money In the Bank.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun marches around and stands tall before making his exit.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Balor vs. Zayn and Moon vs. Banks vs. Riott. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole sends us backstage to Mike Rome and Roman Reigns. Rome says Reigns handled his business against Samoa Joe at Backlash and asks about his mindset going into tonight’s MITB qualifier. Reigns says he’s championship material but WWE doesn’t agree with this and he’s tired of being screwed over. Reigns says he can’t control backstage politics but he’s in control when he goes in the ring and that’s where he silences his haters. Reigns says he’s made a career out of silencing the hate. Reigns goes on and says he wouldn’t want to be Sami Zayn or Finn Balor tonight because hes pissed off. He’s going to go on to Money In the Bank, stay in control of his destiny and win the WWE Universal Title. That’s his mindset.

– Cole leads us to quick backstage videos of Bayley and Breezango commenting on Money In the Bank. We see Goldust with Kurt Angle. Goldust wants a chance to qualify for MITB. It’s his quest, his ultimate goal. Jinder Mahal comes in with Sunil Singh. Jinder thought coming to RAW would be a good move for his career. He asks why he’s not in the Triple Threat when Reigns is. Reigns continues to get chances but Jinder gets none. Angle says Jinder hasn’t won since coming to RAW and doesn’t deserve anything. Angle informs Jinder he has to wrestle Chad Gable tonight and if he puts on a good show, Angle might consider Money In the Bank. Jinder and Singh leave. Goldust quotes another movie before leaving.

No Way Jose, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs. Baron Corbin and The Revival

We go to the ring and out comes No Way Jose. His conga line features Titus Worldwide’s Dana Brooke, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews once again as they’re out for a six-man match. We go to commercial as Jose dances.

Back from the break and out comes Baron Corbin as his partners wait in the ring, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. Titus starts off with Dash. Dash strikes first but Titus turns it around in the corner. Apollo tags in for some double teaming. Dawson comes in but Crews unloads and works over both opponents.

Corbin tags in as Dash prevents Crews from doing a move to Dawson. Corbin decks Crews and pulls him out of the ring, launching him into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring and taunts his other opponents. Corbin drops Crews with a big right hand. Dawson comes back in with offense on Crews. Dawson covers for a 2 count. Dawson catches Crews in an abdominal stretch now. Corbin comes back in but gets dropped as Dana cheers Crews on to make the tag.

Jose gets the hot tag as Dawson also comes in. Jose unloads and also takes out Dash as he comes in. Jose drops Corbin off the apron and nails a big splash to Dawson in the corner. Jose with the rolling senton for a close 2 count as Dash breaks it up. Titus takes Dash to the corner but Dash drops him with boots. Crews takes out Dash and kips up as Dana cheers him on. Corbin pulls the top rope down and Crews goes flying out to the floor. Jose misses swinging at Corbin. Dawson blocks a Jose roll-up. Corbin tags in but Jose doesn’t see it as he takes out Dawson. Corbin comes from behind and grabs Jose, dropping him with End of Days for the pin.

Winners: Baron Corbin and The Revival

– After the match, Corbin stands tall over Jose as his music hits. The Revival joins him in the ring as we go to replays while Titus Worldwide is recovering on the floor. Corbin and The Revival leave together.

– Still to come, Banks vs. Riott vs. Moon. Back to commercial.

MITB Qualifying Triple Threat: Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott vs. Ember Moon

Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks for the women’s Triple Threat qualifier for Money In the Bank. The Riott Squad is out next – Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ember Moon is out last.

We see the briefcase hanging above the ring as the bell hits. Ruby strikes first on both opponents to start. They come back and send her out of the ring. Sasha turns and rolls Ember up for a quick pin attempt. Ember and Sasha go at it now. Ember with a 2 count. Banks knocks Moon back. Banks keeps control and drops Moon on her face. Ruby grabs Sasha’s leg and pulls her out of the ring. Ruby runs in and drops Ember for a 2 count. Banks comes back kin and goes after Ruby but it’s countered. Riott goes to the top and sends Banks hard face first into the turnbuckles. Ember tries to steal a pin on Riott but she kicks out.

Ember with more offense and a 2 count on Riott. Logan eventually distracts Moon, allowing Ruby to drop h er for a close 2 count. Riott knocks Banks off the apron to the floor and turns her attention back to Moon. Riott with more offense and another 2 count on Moon. Banks runs in and stops Ruby from getting the pin this time. Riott grabs both opponents and drop them face-first at the same time. She covers Banks first for a 2 count and then Moon but she also kicks out. Moon ends up rolling Riott out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Ruby fires right back for a 2 count of her own. Ruby shows frustration and yells at the referee now.

Ruby keeps control but can’t get the pin on Ember. Banks is still down on the floor. Riott keeps Moon grounded again. Banks return to the ring and unloads on Riott. Moon hits a crossbody on Banks for a close 2 count. Moon drops Riott on her head with a suplex. Moon also delivers a suplex to Banks. Moon sends Riott out to the floor in front of Liv and Logan. Banks turns it around on Moon in the ring. Banks launches herself out to the floor, taking out Liv and Logan. Ruby with a missile dropkick from the apron to drop Banks on the floor. Moon runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive, sending Riott into the barrier. Moon brings Riott back into the ring for a close 2 count as fans pop.

Logan ends up taking out Moon and she falls to the floor. Riott with a shoulder to the gut of Banks on the apron. Ruby tries to bring Sasha in from the apron but Sasha fights back, coming in with the upperhand. Banks goes to the top but Riott decks her and climbs up. Ruby brings Banks to the mat with the hurricanrana but Sasha rolls through for a 2 count. Liv and Logan break the pin up but it’s legal. They roll Banks out to the floor and beat on her but the music hits and out comes Bayley for the save. Bayley attacks Liv and Logan but they beat her down and go back to work on Banks.

Bayley comes back over and takes out Liv and Logan at ringside. Banks returns to the ring and rolls Ruby up for a 2 count. Ruby blocks the Banks Statement and drops Sasha. Sasha gets up, counters and nails Ruby for the Banks Statement but here comes Ember with The Eclipse from the top out of nowhere. Ember covers Riott for the win and the spot at Money In the Bank.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Ember stands tall as her music hits. We see the MITB briefcase hanging high as Liv and Logan pull Ruby to safety. We go to replays. Ember continues celebrating while The Riott Squad looks on from the stage. Bayley paces at ringside while Banks sits up against the barrier.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Balor vs. Zayn. Also, Renee Young has an exclusive interview with Bobby Lashley. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is backstage with Ember Moon, asking about what some are saying was an underdog victory. Moon talks about how people have called her an underdog and put limits on her but she always succeeds. Moon says she proved that she has skill, heart and honor. She goes on and says this is just the beginning but she will rise… to take the Money In the Bank contract. Moon walks off.

– The announcers lead us to a video package looking at Bobby Lashley’s life and career. We go to a pre-recorded sitdown interview between Renee Young and Bobby Lashley next. Lashley says first he has to talk about how he’s been blessed. He talks about how close his family is and how it was growing up. Renee says Lashley has had what sounds like a great life with his family and he says he has. Lashley says he now has an extended family, the WWE Universe, and they’re having a lot of fun together. Renee goes to wrap the odd interview but Lashley gives a final shout-out to his sisters and says he loves them.

– Sami Zayn is backstage with Kevin Owens. Sami feels like a cloud of conspiracy is following them wherever they go. Owens says he just went through Armageddon with Braun while Sami is getting ready for an easy time with Reigns and Balor. Sami warns Owens to not let “them” try and turn he and Sami against each other. Owens brings up what happened at Backlash. Sami says they need to secure power and there’s no better way to do that than to win the WWE Universal Title and they have to win Money In the Bank first. Sami apologizes for Backlash and says they will both be sorry if neither of them win Money In the Bank. Sami needs to know if Owens is with him tonight for the Triple Threat and Owens says he is.

Jinder Mahal vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and out comes Sunil Sigh to introduce The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder Mahal is out next as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Chad Gable. Gable unloads and takes Jinder to the corner to start the match. They trade counters and run the ropes before Gable slams Jinder and rolls him into a 2 count. Gable ends up on the apron and tries to bring himself in but Jinder knocks him out of mid-air and he lands on the floor. Jinder rolls Gable back into the ring and nails him on the apron. Jinder slams Gable into the apron again and comes in for a 2 count.

Jinder with a bearhug in the middle of the ring now. Gable fights out and nails an uppercut but Jinder whips him hard into the corner and he goes down. Jinder with an abdominal stretch now. Gable fights out and Jinder runs into an uppercut in the corner. Gable goes to the top but here comes Jinder. Gable catches the arm and hangs off the top with the arm in a submission. Gabe breaks the hold as the referee counts. Gable comes off the top with a big moonsault for a close 2 count. Jinder ends up flooring Gable with a big knee to the face to turn things back around.

Jinder scoops Gable for a big power move but Gable slides out and rolls him up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Jinder with a shot over the top rope and a big boot. Jinder calls for The Khallas and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder stands tall over Gable as his music hits and Singh joins him. Jinder poses in the corner as we go to replays. Gable gets upset with Singh being in his face and taps him in the mouth. Jinder sees this and nails Gable, then rams him chest-first into the turnbuckles. Jinder ragdolls Gable some and beats him back down with knees. Jinder launches Gable onto the top rope and then sends him out to the floor. Jinder stands tall as fans boo and we go to replays. Jinder poses in the corner again.

– We get backstage videos recorded by Alexa Bliss and The Ascension with comments on winning Money In the Bank.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Zayn vs. Balor in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Zack Ryder walks into Kurt Angle’s office. Ryder wants to qualify for Money In the Bank in his hometown. Angle says he’s a big fan of Ryder but… Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh walk in, asking if Angle saw what he just did to Gable. Jinder wants to be put into the main event to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Ryder ends up mocking Jinder and telling him the answer is no. Jinder and Singh storm off as Ryder and Angle laugh.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

We go to the ring and Heath Slater & Rhyno are waiting. Drew McIntyre is out first for his team. He waits as Dolph Ziggler joins him and they head to the ring.

Ziggler starts off with Rhyno as some fans chant for ECW. They tangle and Rhyno floors Ziggler with a clothesline first. Rhyno keeps control and tags in Slater for some double teaming. Slater with more offense on Ziggler. Slater leads a “he’s got kids!” chant now. Ziggler misses a big shot and Slater struggles. Ziggler slides out and tags in McIntyre. Fans chant “3MB” as the former partners face off.

Slater yells out and ducks a shot from Drew. They go to work and Slater looks to get the upperhand until Drew kicks him out of the air. Drew stalks Slater on the mat now. Rhyno starts the “he’s got kids!” chant again. Drew takes a shot at Rhyno and goes back to work on Slater. Ziggler and McIntyre double team Slater now. Drew headbutts Rhyno off the apron. Ziggler tags in and they hit the Zig Zag – Claymore combo finisher for the win.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall as we go to replays. We come back to McIntyre and Ziggler staring down Rhyno before making their exit.

– We see Elias backstage. He will be here to perform and wrestle against Bobby Roode tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias. He’s in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias asks who wants to walk with him and then reminds us that WWE stands for Walk With Elias.

Elias talks about how he was interrupted at Backlash by that glorious fraud Bobby Roode and the others. He goes on about what he’s going to do at Roode before he wins the briefcase at Money In the Bank. Fans start chanting for Rusev Day but Elias says they have nothing on him. He asks everyone to shut up and silence their phones as he starts singing a song that takes shot at Roode and the people of Long Island. The music interrupts and out comes Roode to a pop.

Elias vs. Bobby Roode

They lock up and go at it with Elias taking them to the corner to start. They trade shots. Roode drops Elias with a running forearm. Roode with a clothesline from the top. Elias blocks a Glorious DDT but Roode ends up nailing a big enziguri that sends Elias out to the floor. Roode looks on from the ring and tells Elias to bring it as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias hits a big backdrop. We see how Elias knocked Roode out to the floor during the commercial and has been in control since. Elias unloads on Roode in the corner now. Elias tosses Roode across the ring and covers for a 2 count. Elias keeps Roode grounded now and applies a Crossface.

Roode reaches for the bottom rope but this is turned into a quick pin attempt and the hold is broken. More back and forth now as they trade shots int he middle of the ring. Roode rocks Elias and chops him into the corner. Elias tries to turn it around but Roode ends up catching Elias in a Spinebuster for another close 2 count. Elias turns it back around and drops Roode for a 2 count. Elias stomps away and shows some frustration now. Elias nails a big powerbomb and holds it for another 2 count, and another.

Roode blocks a shot into the exposed turnbuckle but Elias kicks him in the ribs. They brawl hard as Roode fights in from the apron. Roode tries to power up with Elias into a fireman’s carry but it’s blocked as Elias clubs Roode back to the mat. More back and forth between the two. Roode ends up nailing a Glorious DDT after some trash talking by Elias that costs him. Roode covers for the win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. Elias heads to the back as we go to replays. Charly interviews and tells Roode that this win has to feel great. He says great is an understatement. He has a feeling that the feelings will get better in the near future. He’s hoping that Kurt Angle will give him a chance at qualifying for MITB next. Roode says beating Elias tonight was great but winning the Money In the Bank ladder match will be absolutely… glorious! The music hits again as Roode stands tall.

– We see WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins says he’s feeling good after Backlash and like him or not, The Miz took him to the limit but here he stands as our Intercontinental Champion. Rollins says there is one thing we can learn from The Miz but the “you deserve it!” chants interrupt. Rollins thanks the Long Island crowd and says he can learn from The Miz what kind of champion not to be. Rollins wants to be here every single week, he wants to be the champion that Miz can only pretend to be, he’s going to be a fighting champion. Rollins says the buzz tonight is for Money In the Bank and rightfully so. Rollins talks about how he knows about MITB and how it can change your life because it changed his. But his focus right now is to make the IC Title THE title on RAW. Maybe he can create an opportunity for someone else. Rollins issues an Open Challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title and issues it for right here tonight as fans pop.

The music hits and out comes Mojo Rawley for his first RAW appearance since coming over in the Superstar Shakeup. Mojo says now this is the RAW debut that he deserves because when opportunity comes knocking, Mojo Rawley knocks people down and that’s exactly what he’s about to do to Seth. Fans chant “we want Ryder” for the hometown star. Mojo says he’s going to knock Rollins down just like he did their boy Zack Ryder. Mojo says he’s going to take the title from Rollins’ hand, qualify for MITB and then win the contract. Mojo says no longer is this Monday Night Rollins… this is now Monday Night Rawley. Rollins tells Mojo to come in and get his ass kicked if he wants to fight, son. The crowd pops as we get ready to go with JoJo doing formal ring introductions.

Open Challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Mojo Rawley vs. Seth Rollins

They lock up and go at it as the chants for Ryder continue. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a dropkick. Mojo counters with a suplex attempt but Rollins lands on his feet. Mojo ends up on the floor. Rollins drives him back into the barrier with boots through the ropes. Rollins leaps out but has to land on his feet as Mojo moves. Mojo drops Rollins from behind on the floor. Mojo runs fast at ringside and drives Rollins into the barrier with a big shoulder. We go to commercial with Mojo standing over Rollins on the outside.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Mojo slams Rollins back into the corner several times and covers for a 2 count. Mojo keeps control and wastes some time by taunting the fans and talking trash. Rollins ends up turning it around and Mojo is back on the floor. Rollins gets hyped up after nailing two suicide dives. Rollins keeps control and hits a Blockbuster out of the corner but Mojo still kicks out at 2.

Mojo sends Rollins to the apron but Rollins launches back in and has to roll through. Mojo gets the upperhand and drops Rollins for another 2 count. Mojo shows some frustration now. Rollins ends up rolling Mojo for another 2 count. Rollins with a big kick to the face for another pin attempt as Mojo continues to hang on. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins cranks up for the Blackout curb stomp. Mojo ends up blocking the stomp and dropping Rollins for another close count. Mojo throws a fit and yells at the referee, getting in his face.

Mojo with more aggressive offense but he can’t put Rollins away. The finish sees Rollins superkick out of the corner as Mojo charges at him. Rollins ends up nailing the high knee to the face and the Blackout for the pin.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers and raises the title in the air as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins celebrates with the title as Mojo makes his exit.

– We get a backstage video recorded by Finn Balor. Balor hypes tonight’s main event and Money In the Bank, then

sends us back to commercial.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and Curtis Axel is in the ring with Bo Dallas. We get a sidebar video recorded earlier today. They are no longer The Miztourage, they are no longer supporting actors but they are now leading men. Axel says it is in their DNA and they will prove that tonight. Turn them on, turn them loose, Axel says. Out next comes the RAW Tag Team Champions, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, for this non-title match. The Deleters of Worlds hit the ring with their remixed entrance.

Wyatt stats off with his brother but they don’t lock up. Wyatt turns his back and Axel tags right in. Axel charges but Wyatt turns around and drops him. Matt tags in for some double teaming. Matt covers Axel for a 2 count. Axel works over Hardy and unloads int he corner. Dallas tags back in and keeps up the attack on Hardy. Dallas nails a DDT for a 2 count on Hardy. Dallas with more pounding on Hardy before keeping him grounded in the middle of the ring.

Hardy ends up countering Bo and hitting the Side Effect. Wyatt tags in as does Axel. Wyatt floors Axel and backs him into the corner. They run the ropes and Wyatt launches himself at Axel. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and goes for Sister Abigail but here comes Bo. Wyatt kicks Bo out of the ring and Cole calls it brotherly love. Axel decks Bray and comes off the second rope but Wyatt catches him with the Uranage. Matt tags in after leading the “delete!” chant. They hit a double Sister Abigail on Axel and Matt covers for the pin.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

– After the match, Wyatt and Hardy pose in the middle of the ring as the music plays.

– We get backstage videos recorded by Natalya and Baron Corbin with comments on Money In the Bank.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Balor vs. Zayn in the main event. Back to commercial.

MITB Qualifying Triple Threat: Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s main event. The winner of this match will join Braun Strowman and 6 other Superstars in the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month. Sami Zayn is out next as Balor looks on. Roman Reigns is out last as Cole hypes next week’s RAW from London. Reigns stands tall on the apron as we see the briefcase hanging high.

Sami talks trash and gets rocked by Reigns to start the match. Reigns shoves Sami out of the ring and stares Balor down. Reigns drops Balor and works him over. Reigns rolls Balor up but Balor rolls through and hits the basement dropkick. Reigns ends up dropping Balor mid-air with a big right hand, causing him to land on the apron. Sami tries to come back into the mix but Reigns shuts him down. Reigns stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor works on Reigns. Sami comes in but it backfires on him. Reigns takes Balor to the corner and unloads with clotheslines as fans count along. Sami comes from behind but Reigns nails a running boot to the face. Reigns with a big Samoan Drop that clears the ring. Sami and Balor watch from the floor and move in on Reigns. A “too sweet” chant starts up. Balor and Sami double team Reigns now as fans pop and do the “yes!” chant. Sami and Balor stomp on Reigns again and fans love it.

Reigns easily gets back up but gets tossed right out to the floor. Sami attacks from behind and Balor joins in for the double team again. They fight Reigns through the crowd now, taking turns on him. Reigns fights back as some fans boo. Balor rams Reigns back into a production wall. Sami knocks Reigns over the wall with a Helluva Kick. Balor stands up on the wall and nails a Coup de Grace from the top of it. Sami drops Balor and brings him back over to the ringside area. We see Reigns down near the production area. Fans start the “ole!” chants as Sami brings Balor back into the ring. Sami with a clothesline for a 2 count.

Sami ends up hitting a Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count on Balor. Sami shows some frustration now but he keeps control of Balor, knocking him around and talking some trash. Balor fights back now as they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Balor with an overhead kick and both Superstars are down now. Sami and Balor trade shots on their feet again. Balor comes flying off the ropes with a big shot. Balor with a chop in the corner and another in the opposite corner. Balor drops Sami with an elbow over the chest and covers for another 2 count.

Sami pleads with Balor and tries to turn him on Reigns but Balor isn’t falling for it. Balor gets sent to the floor and sells a knee injury. Sami leaves the ring and runs around at Balor but Balor connects with a Slingblade on the floor. Balor charges but Sami catches him with a big boot. Sami beats Balor up against the barrier now. Reigns comes flying over the barrier out of nowhere and takes out Sami on the floor. Reigns sends Sami into the steel ring post. Reigns with a Drive By on Sami. Reigns brings Sami back in but Balor sends Reigns shoulder-first into the steel ring steps.

Balor comes back in and drops Sami with a boot from the apron. Balor goes to the top but lands on his feet as Sami gets up. Sami with the Exploder on Balor into the turnbuckles. Sami goes for the Helluva Kick on Balor but Reigns jumps in with a Superman Punch to Sami out of nowhere. Reigns goes for a Spear but Balor hits him with a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Reigns into the corner. Balor goes to the top but lands on his feet with the Coup de Grace. Reigns with a Superman Punch on Balor. Reigns waits in the corner and gets fired up. Jinder Mahal comes from behind on the outside of the ring and trips Reigns, causing him to fall on his face. Sami nails a Helluva Kick on Reigns. Balor follows up and drops Sami in the corner. Balor goes up top for the Coup de Grace and nails it. Balor covers Sami for the pin and the MITB spot.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor’s music hits as he celebrates. Jinder looks on from the stage with his head held high. Balor is all smiles as we go to replays while Sami and Reigns recover. RAW goes off the air as Balor continues his celebration.