WWE RAW Results and Videos, 6/11/2018: The MITB Go-Home Episode

Reload often during RAW for new results and videos.

– We’re live from the Verizon Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and it’s filled with ladders and Superstars. The Money In the Bank briefcases are shown hanging high above the ring. The red brand MITB competitors are sitting up on the ladders – Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode. The music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to “you suck” chants and a pop.

Angle hypes the matches but the music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin, the new Constable of RAW. Corbin is dressed for the job. Corbin says he represents RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and he’s here to make sure RAW runs smoothly. Fans boo. Angle says nothing would make him happier than to see both MITB contracts come back to RAW. Corbin says Stephanie will be highly disappointed if both title shots don’t come back to RAW and we don’t want to do that, do we? Bliss speaks up and tells Corbin not to worry because she will fight through the injury she suffered last week and win. Banks interrupts and Bliss is confused about what kind of injury she suffered. Ember chimes in and they have words but Angle interrupts. Angle says Natalya has been cleared from last week but he asks if she’s ready for the Ladder Match. She says she is and she’s looking forward to facing the soon-to-be RAW Women’s Champion and her friend, Ronda Rousey. Banks says Rousey may be the next champion but she’ll be the one cashing in. They argue some more but Owens interrupts and wants to talk about something important now.

Owens asks about the briefcase being raised because of Strowman’s height when he goes for it. Roode and Owens argue some. Angle confirms the briefcase will not be raised or lowered. Owens sucks up to Corbin and Strowman interrupts as he wants to do something about Owens. Owens asks Corbin how can he impress Stephanie when he’s always being threatened. Strowman says that wasn’t a threat, it was a promise. Strowman yells about taking Owens out and says he will go on to cash in on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The arguing continues until Bliss screams and shuts everyone up, saying they need to calm down because they sound like the Real Housewives of WWE. Bliss says she already knows who will win – her Mixed Match Challenge partner Strowman. Banks believes her MMC partner Finn Balor will win. Balor goes with Banks. The arguing continues until Braun yells out this time. Braun says somebody is going to get these hands on Sunday. Fans pop. Braun’s music hits as everyone looks around from up on the ladders.

– Still to come, Fatal 4 Way matches with the MITB competitors. We go to commercial.

Fatal 4 Way: Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and out comes Alexa Bliss as JoJo does the introductions. Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Natalya are waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they all look up at the briefcases after facing off. Bliss kicks Natalya first and tosses Sasha into Ember. Bliss drops Ember and then tosses Natalya out of the ring. Bliss poses some after the quick bit of offense. Bliss tries to counter Ember but Ember nails a fall-away slam. Moon kips up. Bliss tries to sucker her in with the fake injury. Bliss rolls tot he floor and backs into Natalya, who launches her into the barrier.

Natalya returns to the ring as Moon and Banks wait. They look to lock up but Moon goes after Natalya. Moon ends up kicking Natalya off the ropes. Banks and Moon trade offense & pin attempts now. Banks with a 2 count. Natalya gets involved but Banks rolls her up for a 2 count and another. Natalya floors Moon, who rolls to the floor for a breather. Banks and Natalya stare each other down as fans pop now. Banks kicks Natalya, drops her and hits the double knees for a 2 count. Banks keeps control of Natalya and works on her arm now. Natalya turns it around and takes Banks down by her arm.

Natalya ends up going for the Sharpshooter after over-powering Banks. Banks resists and fights Natalya off, kicking her through the ropes to the floor. Moon returns to the ring and takes Banks down for a 2 count. Banks gets sent to the apron as they continue trading shots. Banks gets sent to the floor onto Natalya. Moon runs the ring and nails a big dive, sending Banks crashing into the barrier. Moon rolls Banks back into the ring but Bliss comes from behind and stops Moon from re-entering, dropping her on the floor. Bliss hurries in and steals a pin on Banks but she kicks out at 2. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss has Natalya down in a submission, working on her knee in the ring. Banks and Moon are down on the floor recovering. Bliss keeps control and knocks one of her opponents away, keeping up the attack on Natalya’s injured knee. Bliss wraps Natalya’s knee around the rope and the referee checks on her under Fatal 4 Way rules. Natalya counters and rolls Bliss up for a close 2 count. Bliss blocks a move and kicks the leg out. Banks runs in and clotheslines Bliss a few times, then nails a dropkick. Bliss catches a kick and delivers another big kick of her own. Banks with a knee to the face in the corner. Banks launches more knees into Bliss in the corner and covers for a 2 count.

Ember comes in with a double crossbody on Bliss and Banks. Moon with an enziguri to Banks, sending her into the corner. Banks and Moon tangle in the counter. Moon counters and hits a suplex for a close 2 count as Bliss breaks the pin. Bliss and Moon trade shots in the corner now. Bliss with a Destroyer for a close 2 count. Banks breaks it up and floors Bliss for another close pin attempt. All Superstars are down now. The screen splits as we get a Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax promo while the match continues in the lower corner. Banks and Moon team up on Bliss now, taking her to the top for a double superplex. Natalya runs in and slides under them, bringing them to the mat with a powerbomb. Bliss hangs on and stands up on the turnbuckle while the other three are down. She goes for Twisted Bliss but Banks gets her knees up. Natalya is down on the floor while the others are down in the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss has control of Banks, dropping her for a 2 count. Banks ends up dropping Bliss into the Backstabber and the Banks Statement. Natalya comes in and breaks it. Natalya with the basement dropkick to Bliss and Banks. Natalya dumps Bliss to the floor and goes for the Sharpshooter on Banks. Natalya gets it locked in in the middle of the ring. Moon comes in and superkicks Natalya to the back of the neck to break the hold.

Moon ends up going to the top while Natalya struggles to get to her feet. Moon nails The Eclipse on Natalya but in comes Bliss to stop the pin. Bliss brings Moon to the floor and launches her into the steel steps. Bliss goes back in to steal the pin on Natalya but Banks breaks the pin up just in time. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Bliss gets up and Banks ducks her. Banks and Bliss tangle until Bliss launches Banks into the ring post, causing her to fall out to the floor. Natalya takes advantage from behind and gets the Sharpshooter on Bliss in the middle of the ring. Bliss taps for the finish.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits. Natalya looks up at the briefcases as we see Banks, Bliss and Moon recovering on the floor. Natalya climbs the corner and poses for fans as we go back to the announcers.

– The announcers plug Money In the Bank on the WWE Network and go over some of the matches.

– Kevin Owens approaches Finn Balor and offers him some olives. It’s a symbol of peace and Owens doesn’t have an olive branch. Owens talks “we” and wants to get Balor on his side for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. Owens says they fought each other and beat each other up last week and that’s fine because they’re competitors but they have something else in common – they’re former WWE Universal Champions and didn’t get their rematches. Owens says if Braun wins the briefcase and the title, he could hold it forever. Owens says everyone know Balor can’t beat Braun and Owens says he probably can but it will be taxing. Balor wants to know the point of this. Owens goes on and says they should get with Roode and take out Braun. Owens says it doesn’t always have to be every man for himself, maybe it should be man vs. monster tonight. Owens leaves Balor to think it over.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Mahal and a face-off between Rousey and Jax. Back to commercial.

Breezango vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and out first comes Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are out next.

The bell rings and Ziggler charges into the corner, dropping Breeze. He also knocks Fandango off the apron. Ziggler keeps control of Breeze and talks trash to Fandango. Ziggler beats Breeze down and drops a big elbow to the heart for a 2 count. Ziggler tags Drew in and holds Breeze in the corner while he decks him. Drew goes right to work on Breeze and drives him into the mat. Drew with shots in the corner now as Ziggler tags back in. Fandango reaches for a tag but Ziggler taunts him and forces him to watch the assault to Breeze. Ziggler wastes some time and talks too much trash as Breeze connects with an enziguri.

Drew and Fandango tag in at the same time. Fandango unloads but Drew turns it right around and takes him to the corner. Drew sends Fandango to the apron but Fandango blocks a shot and fights in. Fandango goes to the top but Ziggler distracts him. Drew takes advantage and drops Fandango.

Drew ends up lifting Breeze and powerbombing him on top of Fandango. The finish sees Ziggler come in for a big superkick to Breeze while Drew holds him by his hair. They hit the Zig Zag – Claymore combo on Fandango and Ziggler covers for the pin.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall as their music hits and we get replays. Ziggler has the music cut. He says last week’s Tag Team Battle Royal was nothing but a fluke. They have put it past them and so should you, get over it, deal with it. Drew says the carnage on the mat is proof that last week was a fluke. Ziggler goes on and says unlike everyone in the past, this is not hype. He sends a warning and names other tag teams – Titus Worldwide, The B Team, RAW Tag Team Champions The Deleters of Worlds. Ziggler tells the others to take a look because the show starts and stops right here, this is your future. McIntyre says everyone’s future is in their hands because they’re not here to just take over, they’re here to save this bloody division… by taking everyone else out. McIntyre drops the mic and they leave as the music hits.

– Roman Reigns is backstage with Charly Caruso, asking about Jinder Mahal. Reigns knocks Jinder and says he’s the only reason why Reigns isn’t in Money In the Bank. Reigns says he won’t have the chance to cash in, to cash in on Brock Lesnar and take back what is rightfully his. Reigns says Jinder has everything coming to him tonight, he earned this ass whooping. Reigns goes on and says it’s just time to have fun with Jinder now. Reigns walks off and Cole hypes the match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Paul Heyman’s tweets congratulating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on hitting 435 days in this reign, passing CM Punk’s record for longest reigning modern-day WWE world champion. Punk was not mentioned but Graves barked back at social media critics who have commented on the low number of title defenses Lesnar has.

Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh. Jinder says he challenged Reigns to a match tonight to prove a point – he’s not nearly as destructible as he thinks he is. Sure, he’s main evented WrestleMania events and done this & that but the winds are changing. Jinder feels it in his bones and can see what we cannot. He sees Reigns suffering, out of breath and unable to keep up with The Modern Day Maharaja at Money In the Bank. Fans boo as Jinder goes on about how he sees Reigns being defeated and exposed on Sunday. The music interrupts him and out comes Reigns to mostly cheers.

Singh brings a mic into the ring before the match can begin. Jinder talks trash and stalls as Reigns is ready to fight. Jinder says Reigns isn’t facing him tonight, he’s facing another great Indian. Jinder does the tease to make it sound like it’s going to be The Great Khali but it’s the great… Sunil Singh instead. The bell rings and Singh doesn’t look so sure about this. Jinder yells at him and talks him up to get him ready.

Reigns comes over and immediately drops Jinder off the apron with a right hand. Reigns backs Singh up as he begs. Reigns grabs him and nails a big Superman Punch. Reigns gets hyped up in the corner, staring out at Mahal on the floor. Reigns calls for the Spear and nails it as Singh gets up. Reigns covers for the pin and the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Jinder hits the ring as soon as the bell hits and attacks Reigns from behind. Jinder drops Reigns with The Khallas. Jinder helps Singh up the ramp and talks trash back at the ring as Reigns recovers. Jinder’s music plays as we go to replays. Reigns doesn’t look happy as he recovers in the ring, looking up at Jinder standing tall on the stage.

– Still to come, Owens vs. Balor vs. Roode vs. Strowman. Also, a face-off with Rousey and Jax, hosted by Coach. We go to commercial.

The B Team vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Back from the break and out comes The B Team as Rhyno and Heath Slater wait in the ring. We get a look back at last week’s Tag Team Battle Royal that saw Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to become the new #1 contenders.

Slater takes control to start and works Curtis Axel around. Slater drops Axel with a forearm and knocks Dallas off the apron at one point. Dallas comes in and works Slater over, hitting the STO for a 2 count and dropping more knees for another pin attempt. Slater looks to turn it around with a jawbreaker but they stop the tag. More back and forth. Axel finally turns it around in the corner and in comes Dallas for a quick double team.

Dallas slams Slater and covers for a 2 count. Slater finally creates an opening and goes for the tag but Dallas stops him. Dallas drops Rhyno off the top turnbuckle. Axel comes back in and Axel tries to fight them both off but it catches up to him. They hit a double team neckbreaker on Slater and Axel covers for the win.

Winners: The B Team

– After the match, The B Team begins their latest crazy celebration until the graphic flashes to interrupt and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, appear on the big screen. They give The B Team props like only they can and Wyatt says they’re here. They suddenly appear near the stage with mics. The B Team looks on from the ring as Hardy and Wyatt send warnings. Wyatt mentions how they’re surrounded by fireflies and they’re being watched. They both go on and Hardy says when this is done, they will eat and delete The B Team. Hardy and Wyatt pose near the entrance as The B Team looks on.

– The announcers discuss the Elias vs. Seth Rollins feud. Elias is backstage now. He says tonight is going to be hard for him but he will do his best as it’s not often that he has to perform in front of a bunch of Arkansas hillbillies. Elias plays a little as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He says hello and introduces himself before playing a little. The quick performance gets some cheers. Elias brags a bit and says we are seeing him in his final moments before he becomes WWE Intercontinental Champion because at Money In the Bank, Seth Rollins will find out what others already know – WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Fans chant “Walk With Elias” a few times.

Elias asks everyone to silence their phones, hold the applause. Elias understands how people get excited when he’s out here but it’s in their best interests to shut their mouths. He starts playing and singing a song about Rollins, taking shots at his nicknames and calling him a tool for doing CrossFit. Elias also calls Rollins talent-less, a disgrace to RAW. He then insults North Little Rock and goes on singing about Rollins as the boos pick up.

Elias gets up from his stool and says he wasn’t going to do this tonight but here it is and it’s special. He gets another guitar and says it was given to him by singer John Mayer, who is a good friend to Elias. This a custom made Fender “acoustic electric” guitar, complete with Elias’ name and a painting of the WWE Intercontinental Title. Elias says next week he will play his greatest song yet and he will have this special guitar across his chest, and the IC Title across his waist. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a pop. Rollins runs into the ring and Elias goes right to work on him. This backfires and Elias ends up retreating up the ramp. Rollins takes the mic and asks when Elias is going to get some guts, quit being a coward? Rollins goes on about how he is begging for a fight and isn’t hard to find. Rollins gives Elias some props and says he really tried hard to like Elias because he’s got it all. Rollins stops speaking as he’s spotted the special guitar in the corner. Fans pop as they see this. Rollins says Elias may have it all, but he doesn’t have this particular guitar.

Rollins needs a closer look at the guitar. Elias is worried as Rollins takes a closer look, commenting on how nice the guitar is. Rollins would really hate to see the guitar go to waste. Rollins says the charity would be perfect for a charity auction right here in Little Rock. Rollins asks if we have any bidders and it sounds like fans are ready to pay. Elias says he will bid. Rollins says this must be very special as it came from Mayer. Rollins places the guitar on the mat and teases a big stomp to it but he holds back. Elias is a nervous wreck, pleading from the ramp and mentioning Sunday night over and over. Fans chant “yes!” but Elias says no. Rollins says he can’t play any instrument but he knows one song, it has three words and usually happens when he taps his foot to the mat. Rollins calls on his friends in Arkansas to help him out and the “burn it down!” chants start up. Rollins bounces off the rope and delivers The Stomp to the guitar. Rollins picks up what’s left and acts like he’s playing the guitar, taunting Elias with smiles. Elias isn’t happy as he looks back while Rollins’ music hits.

– Bobby Roode is backstage getting his robe on when Kevin Owens walks in. Owens tries a pitch similar to the one he did with Finn Balor earlier. He says we all know Roode and Balor can’t beat Braun Strowman on their own but it’s time to take out Braun. Owens says they can work out together or Roode can end up like the ladder that Braun destroyed last week, it’s Roode’s call. Owens tells Roode “nice coat” before walking off.

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

Back from the break and out comes Bayley to the ring. We see The Riott Squad backstage walking, tossing trash and food all over the hallway. They walk up to one staffer and cut his tie off. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan keep laughing like maniacs and walking through the back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Riott Squad. Ruby strikes first and goes to work as Logan and Morgan taunt Bayley from ringside, beating on the apron and yelling at her. Ruby keeps Bayley in the corner as the referee warns her and counts. Ruby takes it to another corner and kicks Bayley a few times. Bayley kicks Riott away and clotheslines her for a pop. Bayley unloads but Riott turns it around in the corner. Bayley fights back but once again it’s not enough.

Riott with more strikes until Bayley tackles her with offense. Bayley with a 2 count. Bayley takes Riott from corner to corner to corner. Bayley catches Ruby out of a corner and hits a bulldog. Bayley with the spinning elbow. Ruby goes to the floor to re-group as the referee counts. Bayley brings the fight to the floor but almost gets caught mid-move. Bayley works Ruby over on the floor, right in front of Liv and Logan. Bayley sends Riott into the apron and stands tall as we go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Riott drives Bayley face-first into the middle turnbuckle for a close 2 count. Riott keeps Bayley down with an armbar now. We go to a MITB promo as the screen splits. Riott ragdolls Bayley some and keeps her in a hold. Bayley rams Riott back into the corner but she’s still locked in. Bayley finally fights out and mounts offense with big shots in the corners. Bayley goes to the top but is moving slow. Bayley jumps for the big elbow drop but Ruby moves out of the way. Ruby covers Bayley for a close 2 count.

Bayley ends up rolling Riott up for a 2 count. Bayley with another roll-up for 2. Riott rolls Bayley up for 2. Ruby takes advantage of a distraction by The Riott Squad and whips Bayley hard into the steel ring post. Ruby nails a Riott Kick for the pin and the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the match, The Riott Squad stands tall in the ring as the music hits. Liv and Logan pick Bayley up while Ruby draws on her face and her stomach in black. Ruby decks Bayley and they leave her laying on the mat.

– Ronda Rousey is backstage when Natalya walks up. Natalya warns Rousey to watch out for Jax and be careful. Rousey thanks her and looks ready to go. Coach plugs the interview as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jonathan Coachman is in the ring. He talks about the RAW Women’s Title match at Money In the Bank on Sunday and says but first, the two participating Superstars will face off in this ring tonight. Coach introduces Ronda Rousey first and out she comes. Cole and Graves talk about Rousey going into the UFC Hall of Fame later this summer. Coach introduces RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax next and out she comes to the ring. Coach, Jax and Rousey are all sitting in chairs with Coach in the middle.

Jax speaks first and admits she’s pushed Rousey’s buttons as of late because she wanted to test her. Jax gives some props to Rousey, saying she’s beautiful, has a stellar reputation but she’s still very new in WWE. Jax says her success came elsewhere – Strikeforce and UFC, where the rules are very different. Jax says WWE has headbutts, slaps, strikes to the spine, hair-pulling, head-knee strikes while someone is on the ground and those elbows. Jax says she’s done those things and she’s had them done to her, it throws you off your gameplan. Jax says she’s going to show Rousey what she means on Sunday.

Rousey says she doesn’t plan, she improvises and she’s going to improvise Jax’s arm off. Rousey admits she’s confident but says shes earned the right to be confident. Some fans pop. Jax says Rousey’s first match was impressive but it was against a businesswoman who is a part-time wrestler. Jax goes on and says she’s been here grinding for this for years, she’s not Stephanie McMahon, she’s Nia Jax and she’s women’s champion. Jax says if Rousey wants to take her arm, Jax is going to take her reputation and will then be called the real Baddest Woman on the Planet. Jax says she knows she can beat Rousey because at the end of the day, Rousey just isn’t ready. Rousey is laughing now as she stands up. Rousey goes on about how people told her she couldn’t do various things but she did them all and then some. People told her how she wasn’t ready to be UFC Champion and now she’s going into the Hall of Fame. She yells out and says she is Ronda Rousey and she was born ready. Rousey drops the mic, takes her coat off and turns her attention. Jax also stands up and looks ready to fight. Coach steps to the side. Jax attacks but Rousey grabs her and blocks it. Jax counters and drops her with a headbutt. Jax picks Rousey up but Rousey takes her down into an armbar attempt. Rousey tries to lock it in while Jax is trying to block it and keep it off.

Rousey tightens the hold as Jax is screaming in pain. Jax finally starts tapping out as fans pop. Rousey stands tall and shows she’s not playing around. Jax recovers on the outside. Rousey leaves the ring and greets fans at ringside as her music plays. We go to replays. Rousey looks back at the ring from the stage, smiling at Jax. Rousey waves at fans and heads to the back.

– Still to come, the men’s Fatal 4 Way match. We see Curt Hawkins backstage as No Way Jose comes by with his conga line. Cole plugs a recent ESPN article on Hawkins. Hawkins vs. Jose will take place next. Back to commercial.

No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

Back from the break and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line. Jose waits in the ring for Curt Hawkins to come out next but it looks like he’s no-showing.

A man from the conga line suddenly hits the ring and tries to roll Jose up from behind but Jose kicks out at 2. It’s Hawkins. Jose quickly drops Hawkins and covers for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

– After the match, Jose celebrates with the conga line as Hawkins suffers his 201st straight loss.

– Finn Balor and Bobby Roode are backstage, asking about Kevin Owens. They don’t trust him but sound more worried about Braun Strowman. They agree to keep an eye on Owens and it appears they may work with him against Strowman. Balor says he will also have an eye on Roode in the Fatal 4 Way.

– We see the crew members setting up for an obstacle course Sami Zayn has for Bobby Lashley.

– The announcers send us to a video package on the 2018 Special Olympics Summer Games with Big Show and powerlifter Katie Miller. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Renee Young is on the stage with a mic. She brings out Sami Zayn and they stand at what looks like the beginning of an obstacle course.

Sami talks about receiving heat for questioning Bobby Lashley’s Army service last week. Sami says he can’t verify any of these claims by Lashley and the only way he can prove his service is by completing this Army-style obstacle course faster than Sami can. Sami starts explaining the various obstacles on the course, walking the impressive course that actually runs down the ramp and around the ring.

Sami says he was told that Green Berets run this course in around 2 minutes but he banged it out earlier today in about 1.5 minutes, without no warm-up and an injured right hand he suffered at the hands of Lashley. And with no real motivation. Imagine how fast he will be able to do it with fans cheering him on and the adrenaline running. Sami goes on. Young introduces Lashley and out he comes. Lashley says everyone is tired of hearing Sami’s mouth. He’s going to beat Sami in this little course and then beat his butt on Sunday. Renee calls Sami up the ramp for the coin toss. Sami tells her to keep Lashley away from him as he approaches. Lashley is up first.

Lashley hits the course with ease and takes his time towards the end. Lashley climbs down the rope at the end with time left on the timer but here comes Sami from behind. Sami attacks Lashley and beats on him at ringside as the “you suck” chants start up. Sami drops Lashley with the Helluva Kick. Officials check on Lashley as Sami runs his mouth. Sami backs up the ramp as fans chant USA now.

– Kevin Owens is backstage with Finn Balor and Bobby Roode, trying to give them advice for taking out Braun Strowman in the main event. Balor asks what makes Owens think they’ve even agreed to work with him. Braun appears, l and has a good idea – why don’t the three of them team up on him? Braun yells and Owens jumps back. Still to come, the Fatal 4 Way main event. Back to commercial.

Fatal 4 Way: Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s main event. Bobby Roode is out next. Out next comes Kevin Owens as the announcers go over the MITB card for Sunday. Braun Strowman is out last.

The bell rings and we see the briefcases high above the ring. Braun splashes Owens in the corner to start. The others are dropped by Braun next. Owens charges but Braun drops him again. Braun with more offense to the other opponents. Owens avoids a shot and rolls to the floor for a breather. Balor also rolls to the floor, as does Roode. Braun looks at them from the ring and stands tall. Owens yells about how they need to stick together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun remains in control. They finally triple team Braun in the corner and beat him down as Owens talks trash. Owens charges with a corner clothesline as Roode and Balor hold him. Braun fights out and fights them off, dropping Balor with a side-slam. Braun clubs Roode back down and turns around to Owens. Braun talks some trash and Owens backs off, retreating to the floor. Braun follows him and Owens begs. Balor comes from behind and drops Braun to one knee at the bottom of the ramp. Braun gets triple teamed at ringside again but he explodes out and sends them flying.

Braun chases Owens up the ramp and Owens runs to the back. Braun brings Owens back out after about 20 seconds as we see Owens come rolling back on the stage. Roode and Balor approach but Braun drops them on the stage. Braun launches Owens off the LED board. Braun knocks over one of the many ladders on the stage. Braun tears apart the announce table now. Braun marches back over to the bodies and scoops Owens but Roode comes with a ladder and rams Braun in the ribs. Balor helps Roode ram Braun with the ladder again. Roode and Balor double team Braun to the announce table now. Owens brings a tall ladder over.

Braun is laid on the table as Owens climbs to the top of the ladder. Owens flies and sends Braun crashing through the table from up high. Fans pop and Owens sells the massive leap as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is suffering from putting Braun through the announce table. Officials are checking on Braun and Owens as Balor goes at it with Roode in the ring now. Roode works on the arm and keeps Balor grounded now. Balor finally fights out and connects with an overhead kick. Both are down as the screen splits for another Rousey vs. Jax MITB promo.

Balor mounts some offense on Roode now as some fans cheer. Balor with a chop in the corner. Balor runs into boots in the corner. Balor ends up knocking Roode out of the ring. Balor looks to fly but Roode shuts him down. Roode ends up hitting the Blockbuster for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Balor rolls Roode up for 2. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor with the corner dropkick now. Balor goes back to the top for Coup de Grace but Owens comes to the apron and shoves him off. Balor rocks Owens off the apron back to the floor. Balor climbs back up but this time Roode cuts him off. Everyone is down once again.

The action continues in the ring as Braun makes his way back to the ring. Braun ends up chasing Owens up the ramp and bringing him back. Strowman floors Owens at ringside. Balor stands up at ringside and Braun just runs over him with a shoulder. Roode also takes a running shoulder on the floor. Braun keeps running around the ring and delivers a big shoulder to Owens next. Braun ends up splashing Roode and Owens at the same time in the corner in the ring now. Balor catches Braun with a boot and goes to the top for a big stomp to the back of the neck. Braun is still standing. Balor runs into a big tackle from Braun. Braun is the only one standing now. Owens with superkicks to Braun now. Owens instructs Roode to hit a Glorious DDT but he turns on Roode and rolls him up for a 2 count. Roode with a Spinebuster on Owens. Balor drops Roode. Balor with a Slingblade to Braun, knocking him down. Braun dropkicks Braun back into the corner. Balor with a Coup de Grace on Braun but the pin is broken. Roode sends Balor into the ring post, causing him to fall to the floor. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Braun but Owens breaks the pin up. Roode gets sent out by Owens. Owens goes to the top and nails the Frogsplash on Strowman but Braun somehow kicks out. Owens can’t believe it.

Owens brings a ladder into the ring now and rams Braun in the ribs with it. Braun stands and faces Owens. Owens with another ladder shot. Braun catches the third attempt. Braun grabs Owens by the throat and Owens begs him, saying he’s sorry. Braun with a big chokeslam to Owens. Braun hits the running powerslam on top of the ladder and covers Owens for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall and looks up at the briefcases as his music hits. The referee helps Owens out of the ring as the others try to recover. RAW goes off the air with Braun standing tall on the apron as fans cheer.