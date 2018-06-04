WWE RAW Results and Videos, 6/4/2018: Seth Rollins Interrupts Elias, Tag Team Battle Royal, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin – Kurt Angle, More

Reload often during RAW for new videos and results.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

– Elias is in the ring as JoJo introduces him. Elias plays a little on the guitar and addresses WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, saying we will all Walk With Elias after he wins the title from Rollins at Money In the Bank. Elias talks about how he left Rollins laying on RAW last week with the guitar shot but he was just as hurt because he had to destroy one of his favorite guitars. Elias shows us a replay on the big screen and plays a song while it airs, mocking Rollins and the NBA’s Houston Rockets. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins makes his way out slowly, selling the attack from last week, as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

Rollins circles the ring and takes his time as Elias talks trash from the ring, getting ready for a fight with the guitar in his hands. Rollins pulls a steel chair from under the ring and fans pop. Rollins enters the ring and they face off, guitar vs. chair. They swing and Elias loses his guitar. Rollins backs him into the corner with the chair in the air but here comes Jinder Mahal from behind. Mahal drops Rollins and fans boo as they double team The Architect. The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns. Reigns hits the ring and gets beat on but he fights back. Reigns clears the ring of Elias, Jinder and Sunil Singh to a mixed reaction. Reigns helps Rollins up and the music hits as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle makes his way out. Angle makes a tag team match that will start right now. Angle’s music hits and fans do the “you suck!” chant. Rollins has the guitar as he and Reigns stand tall. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Elias and Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and we see that David Otunga is working the show tonight, replacing Jonathan Coachman on commentary.

Rollins starts off the match and unloads on Jinder while Reigns works over Elias on the floor. Rollins with more offense in and out of the ring. Reigns tags in and goes to work on Jinder, dropping him with an elbow to the jaw. Rollins comes back in and covers for a 2 count on Jinder. They go to the corner and in comes Elias for a quick double team. Elias keeps control and drops Rollins over the top rope for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Elias keeps control and has Rollins grounded for a few minutes now. Rollins looks to fight up and out but Elias takes him right back down and tightens the hold while talking trash. Elias focuses on the neck and goes to drop a big knee but Rollins moves. Jinder tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Rollins sends Jinder over the top to the floor as Reigns reaches for the tag.

Rollins finally makes the hot tag as Jinder comes back into the ring. Reigns unloads on Jinder and hits a big clothesline. Reigns drops Elias on the ramp and unloads on Jinder with clotheslines in the corner as fans count along. Jinder catches Reigns with a big boot in the face but Reigns responds with a boot to the face of his own. Elias tags in but Reigns drops him with a boot. Reigns stands tall to a mixed reaction. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but has to stop and knock Jinder off the apron. This allows Elias to retreat to the floor to avoid the punch. Reigns goes to the floor and runs around for a Drive By on Jinder but Singh moves him out of the way just in time. Elias immediately catches Reigns and drops him on the floor with a jumping knee to the face. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has Reigns down in the middle of the ring. Jinder tags in and ends up getting a close 2 count. Jinder with aggressive knee strikes before keeping Reigns grounded on the mat. Jinder drops a knee and continues the assault on Reigns. Elias tags in and drops a big knee on Reigns for another close 2 count. Elias drops Rollins off the apron with a cheap shot but turns back around to a big right hand from Reigns. They tangle and Elias drops Reigns for another pin attempt.

Jinder tags back in and pounds on Reigns as Rollins paces on the apron, holding the back of his head. Reigns finally gets an opening on Jinder and nails a Samoan Drop. Rollins and Elias tag in at the same time. Rollins with a Thesz Press and several strikes. Rollins with a Slingblade and a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. More back and forth with Rollins taking control and hitting a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count as Jinder breaks the pin. Reigns stops The Khallas on Rollins with a Superman Punch. Reigns runs around the ring and hits the Drive By on Elias.

Rollins kicks Elias in the face in the middle of the ring now. Rollins cranks up for the Blackout curb stomp but Singh gets on the apron. Rollins charges at him but Singh jumps off the apron, right into the hand of Reigns. Jinder makes the save and sends Reigns into the steel steps. Jinder tosses Reigns over the barrier into the crowd. Elias takes advantage and rolls Rollins up from behind for a 2 count. Rollins with an enziguri on Elias. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive on Jinder on the floor but lands bad on his neck. Singh tries to swing a steel chair at Rollins but it’s blocked. Rollins chases Jinder into the ring but Elias turns it around with a DDT on top of the steel chair. Elias nails the Drift Away on Rollins for the win.

Winners: Elias and Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Elias and Jinder stand tall as we go to replays. Reigns and Rollins recover in the ring as Elias and Jinder look on from the stage.

– Still to come, Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode. Also, the seven-team Tag Team Battle Royal to crown new #1 contenders for Money In the Bank. Back to commercial.

James Harden vs. Curt Hawkins

Back from the break and Curt Hawkins is in the ring with an enhancement talent. There’s a table set up at ringside with tacos. Hawkins says he’s at 199 losses right now but he won’t make it to 200 as he’s about to pick up a win and when he wins, everyone in the arena will get tacos tonight. Hawkins briefly interviews his opponent, James Harden from Houston (like the NBA player from the Houston Rockets), and thanks him for participating.

The bell rings and they lock up. Hawkins takes it to the corner and rocks his opponent with a cheap shot. Hawkins whips Harden hard into the corner and he goes down. Hawkins with more offense until Harden sidesteps in the corner and he hits the turnbuckles. Harden mounts offense but Hawkins turns him inside out. Hawkins looks to put Harden away but the music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin.

Corbin is all smiles as he walks to the ring. Corbin enters the ring and hits Harden with End of Days. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: James Harden

– The referee calls for the disqualification and Corbin immediately exits the ring. JoJo announces Harden as the winner, confirming the 200th loss for Hawkins. Hawkins is upset. He goes to ringside but Corbin is waiting at the taco table for him. Corbin decks Hawkins with a fist full of tacos and ends up flipping the table over on him. Corbin leaves as his music hits and Hawkins tries to recover with taco fixings all over him.

– We see Ronda Rousey and Natalya backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Baron Corbin enters Kurt Angle’s office. Angle asks him what that was all about and Corbin laughs, saying he will explain later but he has something else to say to Angle. He’s tired of being looked over and says he went directly to WWE HQ and spoke with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Corbin has a letter from Stephanie for Angle and he reads it. Stephanie says due to recent shortcomings on RAW, she is implementing a new checks & balances system, appointing Corbin as the new constable of RAW. The letter says for Angle to consider Corbin as her eyes & ears on RAW. The letter was signed sincerely, Stephanie. Angle checks out the letter and isn’t happy.

Nia Jax vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out comes Ronda Rousey to a pop. She joins the announcers for commentary. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax is out first for this non-title match. Natalya is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Rousey overpowers, sending Natalya right to the mat. They lock up again and Natalya tries to bring Jax down with a headlock but Jax overpowers again. They face off and Natalya goes for a clothesline but it barely does anything. Jax sends Natalya to the floor and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Natalya tries to power up but Jax drops her with a headbutt. Natalya manages to stun Jax. Natalya with more strikes in the middle of the ring. Jax charges into the corner but Natalya moves. Natalya drops Jax with a big clothesline and covers for a close 2 count. Natalya yells at the crowd to wake them up. She runs the ropes and steps on Jax’s back for the low dropkick but it looks like she lands bad on her knee. Nia takes advantage and scoops Natalya for the Samoan Drop and the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Nia’s music hits as we go to replays. Natalya sells the knee injury and the referee checks on her. Jax stands near her in the ring. Rousey leaves the commentary desk and goes to the ring to check on Natalya. Jax approaches Natalya and asks if she’s alright. Rousey stands up and faces off with Jax. Jax says she’s just trying to check on Natalya. Rousey tells her to just leave. The referee and Rousey help Natalya out of the ring and to the back as she sells the injury. Natalya’s music hits as Jax looks on from the ring. We go to replays again.

– We go back to the announcers to hype the show. Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens. Also, Bobby Lashley will respond to Sami Zayn.

– Bobby Roode is backstage when Renee Young walks in for comments, asking what his mindset is going into his first-ever Money In the Bank match. Roode says he’s ecstatic, just two weeks away from this life-changing match. Roode says he thrives in the spotlight and is excited about climbing the ladder to make history. Roode says when he becomes champion, it will be absolutely… glorious! Renee asks about tonight’s match with Braun Strowman. Roode’s tone changes and he says he honestly doesn’t know. He’s been in the business for 20 years and has never seen a man like Braun. Roode says he will use every trick he has and hopefully that’s enough to beat Braun but his goal tonight is just to survive.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman. Bobby Roode is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun dominates to start. Roode looks to mount some offense but Braun brings him to the mat from the corner. Roode gets some offense in but Braun blocks a Glorious DDT attempt and drops him. Braun with more offense and a huge suplex. We get a replay of that suplex.

Braun charge in the corner but runs into an elbow. Braun ends up running into the steel ring post as Roode side-steps in the corner. Roode goes under the ring and brings out a heavy duty ladder. Roode bridges the ladder from the apron to the top of the barrier. Roode returns to the ring but Braun is back to his feet now. Roode tries to lure Braun out of the ring and it works.

Roode runs around the ring and rolls under the ladder bridge but Braun puts on the brakes and avoids running into it. Roode taunts Braun from the other side of the ladder bridge and asks what he’s going to do now. Braun stares at Roode, raises his fists and brings them down, smashing the ladder in half. Roode is shocked. Braun catches up with Roode and launches him into the barrier. Braun tosses Roode back into the ring and scoops him for the running powerslam. Braun covers for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall and looks up at the MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun makes his exit as Roode recovers.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage watching what just happened. Charly Caruso asks for his thoughts as he prepares to face Finn Balor tonight. Owens says Braun is big, Roode has a robe and the sky is blue. Who cares? Owens doesn’t care about any of the other MITB competitors. Owens goes on and says Balor is a perfect example of why the WWE Universe is clueless as they chant for him. He mocks Balor for some of his “too sweet” failures. Charly reminds Owens that he interfered in Balor’s match with Strowman last week. Owens says that doesn’t matter and nothing matters because he will win at Money In the Bank and tonight he will remind Balor what he really is, nothing more than a made up Irish myth. Owens walks off.

– Still to come, Finn vs. Owens. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ronda Rousey is in the trainer’s room with Natalya as she ices her leg. Natalya gets off the table and is on crutches now. Nia Jax appears and apologizes. She asks if Natalya will still be able to compete in Money In the Bank. Rousey asks Jax if she thinks she’s already done enough. Jax says they were having a match and Rousey should know this isn’t ballet. Jax says she’s just as much of a friend to Natalya as Rousey is. Rousey says it would be best if Jax just left. Jax doesn’t want to leave and they have some words. Natalya cuts them off and says she just needs some time to herself. She leaves on crutches as Jax and Rousey exchange looks.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy as Renee Young introduces them. The lights come up and the “delete!” chants start up.

Renee mentions the Tag Team Battle Royal coming up and asks how it feels to be out here to watch the entire division battle to see who will challenge them next. Wyatt talks about how men lust for power, how it drives them, consumes them and eventually destroys them. Wyatt says any team who has the audacity to face The Deleters of Worlds should understand they’re facing Woken Warriors and Fireflies, not just men. They will be facing Gods and then will truly understands what it means to be… woken! Matt goes on like only he can and asks Renee if she considers herself woken? “Yeah, yep,” she says. Matt says that is wonderful and calls for the crowd to give her the standing ovation. Matt says it’s time for the Battle Royal to commence. He calls on Senor Benjamin to… Wyatt interrupts and says let it be known that the team who wins tonight will suffer first and then they will be… deleted! Their music hits to end the segment.

– We go back to the announcers to hype Money In the Bank on the WWE Network.

– Still to come, the Tag Team Battle Royal to crown new #1 contenders. Back to commercial.

Tag Team Battle Royal to Crown New #1 Contenders: The Revival, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Breezango, Titus Worldwide, The B Team, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, The Ascension

Back from the break and several tag teams are waiting in the ring. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews are out next, followed by Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are out next. JoJo starts announcing the rules but the teams are going at it. The winners of the match will earn a match with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank.

Ziggler and McIntyre watch from a safe place early on but they join the action. Drew unloads on Viktor in the corner. Titus works on Ziggler and almost gets him over the top. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson take Drew to the corner. Konnor drops Heath Slater in the corner. Rhyno and Titus go at it now. Rhyno works on Fandango now. Tyler Breeze almost gets Ziggler out twice. Ziggler springboards up from the apron but Breeze kicks him to the floor. Ziggler and McIntyre have been eliminated.

McIntyre drops Slater with a headbutt on his way out of the match. Ziggler returns to the ring as he and McIntyre take shots at other Superstars while the referees try to get them out of the ring. They hit the Claymore – Zig Zag combo on Rhyno. Ziggler and McIntyre finally leave the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Titus was eliminated during the break. The Ascension and Breezango are dumped by The Revival next. We’re down to The Revival, The B Team and Slater & Rhyno now.

The Revival keep control of both teams now. Rhyno sends Dash to the floor, eliminating The Revival. Slater superkicks Dawson on his way out. Rhyno works over Axel in the corner and turns his attention to Dallas now. The B Team double teams Rhyno now. Axel drops Rhyno wit a DDT. The B Team sends Rhyno to the apron but he hangs on. Slater comes over with big kicks for both opponents. Slater scoops Dallas but accidentally stumbles back and knocks Rhyno off the apron with Bo’s leg. Rhyno and Slater have been eliminated for the win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The B Team

– After the bell, The B Team sends Slater over the top rope as the wild celebration begins.

– Still to come, Lashley responds to Zayn. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bobby Lashley comes out to the ring.

Bobby says Sami Zayn h as been talking a lot about him lately but where he comes from they do things differently. Lashley calls Sami to the ring to come and say what he has to say to his face. The music hits and Lashley waits but there’s no sign of Sami.

Sami finally appears in the crowd and says there’s no chance he’s getting in the ring because the last time he was in there with Lashley, Lashley injured his hand. Sami has the hand taped up and talks about how the injury has inconvenienced him this past week. Sami goes on about how he’s a genius and how he never stops scouting his opponents. He used a little tool called Instagram to get a better idea of Lashley. He mocks Lashley for posting motivational quotes on Instagram and shows some of Lashley’s recent posts. Sami says the simple people of Texas may fall for these quotes but Sami being an intellectual, he dug deeper and logged into one of his many anonymous Instagram accounts. Sami says he sent Lashley a direct message and was sent back a copy & pasted response, and a link to the VIP-Exclusive Bobby Lashley Fan Club, where he can get a Lashley headband for $9.99 or a t-shirt for $39.99. Sami says Lashley is just trying to make a cash grab with fans, just trying to get over on them like he has Sami. Lashley asks a good question – where is Sami going with all of this?

Lashley thought Sami of all people would face him in the ring. Sami says he doesn’t talk face to face with liars. Lashley doesn’t know if he should laugh with or at Sami, or feel sorry for him. Sami has gone higher in the crowd now. Sami goes on about how everything to do with Lashley is a lie. Lashley finally gets upset when Sami questions if he was really in the Army. Did he really serve his country or is that just another lie? Fans chant USA now as Lashley stares Sami down from the ring. Sami is way up in the audience now. Lashley’s music hits as the two stare each other down.

– The announcers show us what happened during Reigns and Rollins vs. Elias and Mahal earlier tonight. They also hype the Money In the Bank card.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh now, asking what is at the heart of his issues with Roman Reigns. Jinder says Reigns is a jealous, bitter man. Jinder says Reigns senses his superiority and is threatened. Jinder goes on and says something is int he air, the winds are shifting and Reigns will soon find that the storm is coming. Charly sends us to Renee Young with Reigns, who asks for a response to what Jinder just said. Reigns says Jinder must have forgotten who he is and what he’s done around here. Reigns says Jinder should go check his resume. Reigns knocks Jinder’s resume and says he’s done nothing around here lately. The camera cuts back to Jinder, then back to Reigns as they trade words. Reigns says he will come say all this to Jinder’s face. Reigns knows he’s in the arena and tells him to stay put so he can come shut his mouth for him. The camera follows Reigns through the back as he looks for Jinder. Reigns drops Singh first and goes at it with Jinder. They brawl through the backstage area with Reigns taking control. Referees and officials break it up as we go back to the announcers.

Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring for six-woman action as Alexa Bliss makes her way out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and out comes Sasha Banks followed by Ember Moon. Out next comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Ember starts off with Ruby.

Back and forth to start the match. Ember drops Ruby with an elbow before they run the ropes. Ember drops Ruby on her face and launches herself in from the apron for a close 2 count. Ember can’t decide on who to tag and Ruby almost turns it around. Bliss tags in and works on Ruby’s arm. Bliss lands bad on her leg. Ruby backs off and Bliss tags Sasha in. Bliss goes to the floor and sells the injury, acting like she’s going to leave. Ember and Sasha stare at Bliss, looking like they’re not sure about the injury. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we now have a Handicap Match. The Riott Squad keeps Ember down with frequent tags. Moon avoids a submission and finally gets an opening. Ember looks to tag in Sasha but Ruby drops her. Sasha finally gets the hot tag as Liv comes in. Sasha unloads with clotheslines. Sasha drops Liv with a big kick. Sasha with double knees in the corner now.

Sasha with another set of knees in the corner. Liv sends Sasha to the apron but Sasha fights her off. Sasha decks Ruby as she approaches the apron. Liv finally counters in the corner and drops Banks again for a close 2 count. Logan and Morgan with more tags to keep control of Banks. Fans try to rally for Banks as Liv keeps her down in a Full Nelson. Banks fights up and out, barely connecting with a kick. Sasha tries to make the tag now. She drops Liv again and looks to crawl for the tag. Logan runs around to pull Ember off the apron. Ember fights ruby and Logan off. Liv drops Ember off the apron and Logan sends Ember into the barrier. Banks takes advantage and rolls Banks up for a 2 count. Liv with a dropkick to Banks for another close 2 count.

Liv keeps Banks down and tags in Ruby for the double team but Banks blocks it, sending Liv to the floor. Banks comes flying off the top to take Ruby and Logan down at the same time in the ring. Banks reaches for a tag but there’s no one there. The music hits and out comes Bayley to the ring. It looks like Bayley is in the match now as she unloads on Logan and covers for the win.

Winners: Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon

– After the match, Bayley stands tall as her music hits. Sasha and Ember return to the ring to join Bayley as the referee raises their arms. The Riott Squad looks on from ringside.

– Kurt Angle is backstage with Baron Corbin watching what happened. Corbin asks if Angle is going to stand for that and Angle says it’s none of his business. Corbin reminds Angle of his new role from Stephanie McMahon and says no where in the WWE rulebook does it state that a Superstar can insert themselves into a match. He suggests Angle go and inform the winners that they didn’t really win, or deal with Stephanie. Corbin smiles as Angle walks off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon backstage talking about the win. Kurt Angle walks up and informs them that The Riott Squad actually won the match because Bayley wasn’t in the match. Angle leaves. Ember storms off first and she isn’t happy. Banks walks away from Bayley first after looking at her. We see Corbin in another backstage area, apparently talking down to referee John Cone.

– We go to the stage and Big Show is out with athletes and representatives from the Special Olympics, representing Texas. Show talks about the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games that take place next month and introduces President & CEO, Beth Knox. Show talks about how he’s worked with the Special Olympics and how he’s proud to stand with them. Show calls for the fans to stand and give it up for the 2018 Special Olympic games and Team Texas. Show’s music hits but is interrupted by Finn Balor’s music as it’s time for the main event. Balor comes to the stage and greets the Special Olympians before heading to the ring.

Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

Balor goes to the ring and poses in the corners for his entrance. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the following is announced for next week – Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, plus a face-off between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Kevin Owens is out next. Back and forth to start the match for a few minutes. Owens mocks Balor and pays for it. Owens ends up on the floor for a breather. Owens returns to the ring and takes Balor down with the headlock to keep him grounded in the middle of the ring.

Balor fights up to his feet but Owens drops him with a shoulder for a 1 count. Owens goes back to the headlock to keep Balor grounded. Balor turns it around and keeps Owens down by his arm. Owens counters and drops Balor, yelling at him about why this is his show. Owens stomps and chops Balor around now. They run the ropes and Balor rolls through on a roll-up attempt, nailing the basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Balor keeps Owens down by his arm again now. Owens counters and unloads on Balor, beating him down as the referee warns him. Owens backs off and whips Balor hard into the corner, sending him to the mat. More back and forth now. Balor with an overhead kick from the apron. Balor goes to the top rope for the Coup de Grace but Owens rolls to the floor to avoid it. Balor stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens takes Balor back down. Owens yells at the referee to check on the submission. Balor fights to his feet but Owens decks him. Owens runs into boots in the corner. Balor mounts more offense now. Owens goes to the top but Balor rocks him with an enziguri, sending him to the mat. Balor climbs up for the Coup de Grace but Owens rolls to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and launches out onto Owens, taking him down on the floor. Balor clutches his own back and we get a replay. Balor brings Owens back into the ring but he rolls right back out to the floor.

Owens hangs Balor up on the top rope as he comes back in. Owens takes back control and keeps Balor down with an armbar in the middle of the ring. Balor finally fights to his feet but Owens throws him right back to the mat. Owens goes for the senton but Balor rolls out of the way. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but it’s blocked. Balor counters and hits the double stomp to the gut. They both get up and go at it with Balor unloading in the corner. Balor keeps control and drops Owens again for a close 2 count. Balor waits for Owens to get up in the corner. Owens counters and rolls Balor up for a 2 count. Owens comes right back with a superkick for another close pin attempt.

Balor looks to put Owens away after more offense. Balor launches Owens into the corner and he goes down hard. Balor goes to the top for the Coup de Grace but Owens crotches him and shuts him down. Owens turns Balor upside down in the corner and stomps away now. The referee warns Owens but Owens keeps stomping until the referee calls for the bell for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the match, Owens keeps assaulting Balor as the bell rings. Owens goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash on Balor. Owens pulls a ladder from under the ring now. Owens brings the ladder into the ring and stands it up. Owens climbs up near the briefcases and looks out. Owens looks to hit a Frogsplash from the top of the ladder but he changes his mind and goes down a few steps. Balor takes advantage of the hesitation and brings Owens down, sending him into the corner. Balor climbs to the top of the ladder and hits a big Coup de Grace for a pop. Balor climbs back up the ladder and grabs the briefcase. Balor sits on top of the ladder with the title shot as his music hits. We go to replays. Owens rolls around in pain on the floor as Balor clutches the briefcase up high above the ring. RAW goes off the air.