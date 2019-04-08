Reload often during the show for new results & videos.

– The first WWE RAW after WrestleMania 35 opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins as Mike Rome does the introduction. Rollins gets a pop and hits the ring as Cole leads us to a video package on Rollins’ win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Rollins takes the mic. Rollins says no, we deserve it. He talks about how he’s waited a long time to stand here with the title. A “thank you Rollins!” chant starts up. Rollins says he feels terrible, like he got ran over by a truck. He goes on about taking German suplexes and F5s. Rollins says he took what Lesnar gave him and he kept getting back up. A “burn it down!” chant starts up as Rollins mentions “questionable tactics” used in the match. Rollins says he didn’t do anything that Lesnar would not have done to him. Rollins goes on and the music interrupts as fans go wild. Out comes The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Fans chant for Kofi as The New Day hits the ring. The New Day plugs next week’s Superstar Shake-up and says they’re here because WrestleMania 35 called for a celebration and it can’t wait until SmackDown. They go on about Rollins’ win over Lesnar, which leads to boss for Lesnar and a mocking of Heyman, and Kofi’s win over Daniel Bryan. Kofi says he was in the locker room watching the “Winner Takes All” main event and thought about how well it worked out for new SmackDown Women’s and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Kofi said then he was thinking the new WWE Champion and the new WWE Universal Champion should have the same kind of match here tonight. Fans pop.

Kofi mentions The Shield not being a thing anymore, so The New Day won’t be involved in the match either. Kofi says it will be just one-on-one tonight, title for title. Fans pop and chant “yes!” as they meet in the middle of the ring. They get a little serious now and stare each other down as a “this is awesome!” chant starts. Rollins accepts the challenge and they have some words while Big E and Woods celebrate off to the side.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch is here. Also, Baron Corbin will be here to celebrate his win. The Revival will get a WrestleMania rematch from new RAW Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder as well. Ryder and Hawkins come out to stand on the announce table, raising the titles in the air. We go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Back from the break and both teams are in the ring for this WrestleMania 35 rematch – The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, new RAW Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

We get some stalling early on but Ryder goes at it with Dash. Dash takes control. Ryder ends up dropping him with a clothesline and keeping control. Hawkins tags in and goes to work but Dash rocks him with a forearm. Dawson tags back in for some double teaming. Dawson with chops in the corner. Dawson takes Hawkins down and keeps him grounded. Hawkins turns it around and gets hyped up as he makes the comeback on Dawson. Dawson ends up putting Hawkins down with an uppercut. Dash tags in and they hit the Hart Attack on Hawkins for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ryder unloads on both opponents as he comes in. Ryder with a Broski Booth to both of them and a tag to Hawkins. Hawkins drops an elbow to the chest on Dash for a 2 count. Hawkins ends up suckering Dash in for a close 2 count, like he did to win at WrestleMania. Ryder tags in for the double team on Dash but it backfires and Dash gets a 2 count with his feet on the ropes. Dawson with a Brainbuster to Hawkins on the floor. The Revival with a big double team to Ryder for a close 2 count.

Ryder counters a double team attempt and gets rolled up by Dawson. More back and forth between the two teams now. The Revival hits a Shatter Machine but this leads to Hawkins getting the roll-up on Wilder.

Winners: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

– After the match, Hawkins and Ryder retreat up the ramp with the titles as The Revival looks on from the ring.

– Back from a commercial and out comes Baron Corbin to boos.

Corbin hits the ring and takes the mic as “asshole!” chants start up. Corbin says he listened to fans whine for weeks about how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle deserved someone better for his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35. Corbin says he proved to everyone that Angle doesn’t even deserve to be in the same ring as him. Fans chant “shut the fuck up!” now and Corbin calls them classy, and says he would expect nothing less from a bunch of dirty New Yorkers. Corbin goes on about his accomplishments and Angle. He says after the victory, he feels like he deserves a gold medal of his own. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a pop.

Angle takes the mic as a “thank you Kurt!” chant starts. Angle thanks them back. Angle says last night Corbin was the better man and Angle’s career is officially over. Fans boo. Angle says Corbin’s career is just getting started. Angle offers his had for a shake and wishes Corbin all the best luck in the world. Angle holds the shake and says bad luck, that is. Angle lifts Corbin with an Angle Slam. Angle then applies the ankle lock as Corbin screams in pain. Angle celebrates as his music hits. Lars Sullivan’s music interrupts and out he comes to the ring.

Lars enters the ring and stares Angle down. Angle stares back. Lars suddenly scoops Angle and drives him into the mat. Lars stands over Angle and yells at him. Fans chant “asshole” as Lars goes to the top rope and delivers a big flying headbutt to the heart. Lars makes his exit and laughs some while heading up the ramp to his music. We go to replays. Lars stops on the stage and looks back at the ring, smiling. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Lars just debuted.

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss. Cole talks about how she issued a challenge to Sasha Banks and Bayley on Twitter earlier. Bliss waits for her opponent and out comes Bayley.

The bell rings and Bayley isn’t falling for Bliss’ games as she goes right to work on her. Bliss ends up leveling Bayley with a right hand to the jaw on the outside. They bring it back in the ring and Bliss keeps control. Bliss with a clothesline and another big shot to the face. Bliss kicks Bayley around until Bayley rams her back into the corner. More back and forth now. Bayley ends up slamming Bliss back into the turnbuckles for a 2 count.

Bliss kicks Bayley out of the ring but she comes right back in. Bliss drops Bayley with a DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss celebrates and makes her exit as the music hits.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch will be here.