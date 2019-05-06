– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a big pop.

Vince welcomes us and says this will be a RAW for the ages, one no body will forget. Why? Because we’re starting out with him, Vincent Kennedy McM… the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a big pop.

Vince says he doesn’t know why Reigns is out here but if he’s thinking about hitting him with another Superman Punch, the Cincinnati Police are waiting nearby. Second, Reigns has been assigned to SmackDown… why the hell is he out here on RAW? Reigns says Vince better watch his tone. Reigns says he is on SmackDown but he’s been on RAW for a long time and said he would always leave the brand better than he found it. Reigns says while he was away for a few months, he watched Vince and his spoiled kids tell the fans that they were the authority now, not the McMahon family. Reigns says that was a lie because his spoiled children have still been running the show. Reigns says he’s done listening, he no longer takes orders from Vince, he listens to the WWE Universe now. Fans pop.

Vince says Reigns just thinks he can show up where he wants and the fans will like it. Reigns points to the pop from the crowd and says he might start showing up every Monday night. Vince says that won’t be happening because it could lead to the flood gates opening and Vince losing all control. The music interrupts and out comes Daniel Bryan, also from SmackDown. Bryan marches to the ring in his first appearance since losing the WWE Title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. Vince says this is like a bad dream. He asks Bryan what he’s doing. Bryan says WrestleMania was a travesty and he was robbed by Kofi. Fans boo. Bryan says he spent the last month in solitude. Fans chant for Kofi. In solitude and mediation, searching for answers, that only thought leaders like Vince or Bryan could understand. Bryan thought he and Vince could have an intellectual conversation between them once he heard Roman was coming to RAW. The New Day’s music interrupts Vince and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a pop. Kofi is by himself tonight.

Kofi plays to the crowd for a pop and says he has a problem with Bryan. Kofi says Bryan could have filed his complaint man-to-man, not with the McMahons. Bryan says Kofi is an undeserving champion and should have never got the title shot at WrestleMania. Bryan says the win was a fluke and says his 11 year journey was so hard because a pancake-throwing novelty like him should have never made it there in the first place. Kofi says here he is with the WWE Title around his waist and there’s nothing Bryan can do about it. Vince says he just had an epiphany. He says what if we had a Wild Card rule. What if he allowed 3 members of RAW to go to SmackDown on occasion, and 3 members of SmackDown going to RAW. Vince says he’s a genius for thinking of this Wild Card rule. Kofi goes on and brings up a recent tweet from Reigns. Kofi asks why Reigns should get to have all the fun in coming to RAW. Bryan didn’t come for fun and doesn’t care about it, he wants his WWE Title shot. Bryan and Kofi argue some more. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew says if Vince won’t get this under control and if no one in the back has a set big enough to stop this, then it’s up to Drew McIntyre. Drew says this is not SmackDown Presents RAW. Drew calls out Reigns on the mic as he walks towards the ring. Drew says Reigns thinks he can just do whatever he wants in WWE. Drew says Reigns is an egomaniac and he’s going to get a Claymore Kick back down to Earth. Reigns says it didn’t work for Drew at WrestleMania, so maybe it will tonight. Vince proposes a WrestleMania 35 rematch and the crowd pops. Vince proposes a second WrestleMania rematch, and this one is for the WWE Title. Vince says he’s brilliant and this is a night we will never forget. Vince says he’s brilliant again. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. AJ heads to the ring as everyone looks around. We take our first commercial break.

Back from the break and Vince asks AJ what’s up. AJ asks Vince what he’s doing out here. Vince brings up the Wild Card rule when AJ asks about everyone being out here from SmackDown. AJ says this is simple to him. He spent years on SmackDown making it the house that he built and then once sinks his teeth into RAW and gets a WWE Universal Title shot, Vince decides to bring over Seth Rollins’ best friend, Reigns. AJ asks if that’s how this Wild Card thing is going to work. AJ says maybe he will bring some friends to SmackDown tomorrow. Vince says that’s not how it works, 3 Superstars may be invited to one show from the other each week but it’s not settled. The music interrupts Vince and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins is upset about AJ sucker-punching him last week. Vince tells him to calm down. Rollins goes on and informs AJ that this is his show, Monday Night Rollins. Vince says actually this is his show. AJ says he knows exactly where he is and he knows exactly what he did to Rollins last week. AJ says he tried to be a good sport and shake Rollins’ hand but Rollins threw the title in his face and kept running his mouth. AJ goes on and says he didn’t just put Rollins through a table last week, he put him through it with a Phenomenal Forearm and nothing will change at Money In the Bank except for AJ standing over Rollins as the new champion. They want to fight tonight but Vince says he didn’t mean one-on-one. Vince has a tag team in the back for Rollins and AJ to team up against. They protest but Vince says they will team tonight. Vince goes on about how big tonight’s show is going to be, playing to the crowd again. Vince is headed to the back to get his tag team. His music hits as Rollins and AJ argue in the ring. Back to commercial.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins wait in the ring. Baron Corbin is out next to boos as Mike Rome does the grand introduction for him.

Corbin starts off with Rollins and nails a shoulder. Rollins drops Corbin and comes right back. Corbin tags in Lashley as AJ comes in. They go at it and Lashley knocks AJ back with a shoulder. They hit the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick to send Lashley down. Rollins applauds his partner. Rollins tags himself in. Rollins and AJ double team Lashley now. They send Lashley to the floor. Corbin comes in but Rollins alerts AJ to the sneak attempt. AJ ails Corbin and sends him to the floor. Rollins ends up taking Lashley down on the floor while AJ takes Corbin down over the top on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley unloads on Rollins in the corner, keeping him down. Lashley plants Rollins in the mat and covers for a close 2 count. Lashley sends Rollins out of the ring and distracts the referee while Corbin works Rollins over on the floor. Corbin tags in and keeps the attack going on the outside, driving Rollins back into the barrier. Corbin with more offense and another pin attempt. Rollins finally connects with a headbutt and a Blockbuster out of the corner.

AJ finally gets the hot tag as Lashley also comes in. They go at it and AJ gets the upperhand. AJ kips up for a pop. AJ with more offense until Lashley overpowers. More back and forth now. Lashley ends up driving AJ back into the barrier with a big Spear from the apron. Lashley also lands hard on the floor from the Spear. Lashley goes right back to work on AJ. Corbin and Lashley continue to dominate as Corbin knocks AJ from the ring to the floor while Lashley keeps Rollins down on the outside. We go to commercial with Corbin and Lashley in control.

Back from the break and AJ looks to put Lashley down but Lashley keeps control for a 2 count. Corbin tags back in and drops AJ on the apron. AJ springboards up but Corbin knocks him out in mid-air with a huge right hand. Corbin keeps control and taunts AJ but can’t put him away. AJ counters and manages to tag Rollins in as Lashley also runs in. Rollins fights them both off, sending Lashley out and booting Corbin. Rollins leaps out and takes Lashley down on the floor. Rollins with offense on Corbin, including a Slingblade in the ring. Rollins gets the crowd riled up, then hits a double suicide dive to Corbin and Lashley into the barrier at the same time. Rollins brings it back in and goes to the top to put Corbin down for a close 2 count as Lashley makes the save. AJ comes in to take Lashley out. AJ and Lashley end up down on the floor. Corbin rolls Rollins up for a 2 count with a handful of tights.

Rollins with a step-up enziguri and a superkick to the jaw of Corbin. Fans pop as Rollins readies for the Stomp, doing the “burn it down!” chant. Rollins with a superkick. AJ rocks Corbin from the apron, back into a shot from Rollins. AJ springboards in with a Phenomenal Forearm but accidentally takes Rollins down as Corbin moves out of the way. AJ looks down at Rollins and then walks out of the ring, up the ramp to the back as some fans boo. Corbin takes advantage of the distraction and hits End of Days to Rollins for the pin to win.

Winners: Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Rollins recovers and looks out as Corbin’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Reigns and Kofi vs. Bryan in rematches from WrestleMania 35.

– We see what happened to The Miz last week at the hands of Shane McMahon and Bobby Lashley. The camera cuts backstage to Miz taking a seat outside of Shane’s office. Cole says Miz is waiting for Shane to arrive to the building.

– We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in the ring with a mic. He goes on about how miserable the fans are and how they still have to live with their misery. The music finally interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop. Sami stares Braun down as he marches to ringside area.

Braun stops at ringside and stares Sami down. Sami tosses his mic to the side and smiles. Braun quickly enters the ring but Sami leaves the ring. Braun follows to the floor but Sami retreats through the crowd. Braun chases Sami through the crowd now, back into the ring and back out of it. They run up the ramp and past the announcers, right out of the arena. Braun displayed some real speed tonight.

The Lucha House Party vs. Three Enhancement Talents

We go to the ring for six-man action as The Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are out with a late Cinco de Mayo celebration. The camera cuts backstage as Braun Strowman gets closer to Sami Zayn. Braun corners Sami against a door and stalks him. Sami tosses objects at Braun and tries to crawl under a garage door but Braun grabs him and toys with him. Braun finally scoops Sami and tosses him into a dumpster. Braun walks off but stops when we hear a trash truck pull up. The truck lifts the dumpster and empties it in the back of the truck, with Sami in it.

We go back to the ring and three enhancement talents wait on the apron. Kalisto starts off and the double team with Gran Metalik quickly happens. Lince Dorado also gets involved for some quick offense. Kalisto and Dorado with another double team. Dorado and Metalik get involved together now. Metalik with a missile dropkick. Kalisto hits a Salida del Sol on another competitor as fans do the “lucha!” chant. The Lucha House Party keeps control as Dorado hits a big splash from the top for the pin.

Winners: The Lucha House Party

– After the match, The Lucha House Party celebrates.

– Cole hypes Reigns vs. McIntyre for later tonight.

Ricochet vs. Robert Roode

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop. If Robert Roode wins this match, he will take Ricochet’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match spot. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya is with Naomi in the locker room. They have invites from Lacey Evans to be at ringside later tonight. It says formal ringside attire is required. Dana Brooke appears and she also got the invite. They believe this is related to their spots in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match but they will be ready for what she has planned. We get another look at The Miz sitting outside of Shane McMahon’s office. Shane has not arrived yet. We go back to the ring and Ricochet waits as Robert Roode makes his way out. Roode will earn Ricochet’s MITB Ladder Match spot if he gets the win.

The bell rings and they go at it. Roode unloads in the corner and stomps away as the referee warns him. Roode with more corner shots, including big chops to the chest. Ricochet counters and hits a pair of dropkicks, stunning Roode. Ricochet goes to springboard in from the apron but Roode shoves him out to the floor, landing hard. Roode follows and keeps control with more offense. Roode wraps the ring apron over Ricochet’s face and pounds on him.

Roode comes back in and covers Ricochet for a 2 count. Roode keeps Ricochet grounded now. Roode goes on and nails a big short-arm clothesline for a close 2 count. Roode keeps Ricochet grounded again. Ricochet finally gets some offense in and looks to keep the momentum going but Roode catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Ricochet turns it around again and goes up top for the 630, nailing it for the pin to keep his MITB spot.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as we see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. McIntyre and Bryan vs. Kingston in rematches from WrestleMania 35.

– The announcers show us recent happenings between Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio. Rey will challenge Joe for the WWE United States Title at Money In the Bank. We cut backstage to Rey talking to his son Dominick. Heath Slater greets them and keeps walking. Rey says goodbye to his son and they walk separate ways. We see Joe come walking behind Dominick, stalking him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Samoa Joe stops Dominick backstage. Joe gets in Dominick’s face and yells at him about his dad. Joe orders Dominick to take a message back to his dad – he may have had the upperhand in last week’s match, but Joe will take pleasure in destroying Rey at Money In the Bank.

Lacey Evans vs. Allie Katrina

We go to the ring and out first comes Lacey Evans for the next match. Naomi is out next as she received the ringside invite from Evans. The others who received invites are out next – Natalya, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss is out last.

Evans faces off with an enhancement talent, Allie Katrina, as the bell rings. The other Superstars watch from the ramp. Evans gives them some attention and easily gets the win after a big Women’s Right for the pin.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as her music hits. We get a replay of her big right hand as Cole plugs the match with RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Money In the Bank for the red brand title. Evans thanks the others coming to such a classy event, mocking and taunting them. Evans goes on and says the others on the ramp deserved to come out and see how a real lady performs. She says the same thing will happen at Money In the Bank as Becky loses her title. Evans has words for the Superstars on the ramp and says if the have the audacity to cash in the women’s MITB briefcase on her when she wins the title, they will quickly come up short, just like The Man will come up short… the music interrupts and out comes Becky to a pop. Becky hits the ring and immediately starts brawling with Evans. They go to the floor and back in with Becky in control. Becky goes for the Disarm Her but Evans retreats to the floor. Evans smiles and backs up the ramp while Becky taunts her from the ring. Becky stands tall as her music hits.

– We see Daniel Bryan pacing backstage. Bryan says Kofi Kingston’s constant shilling as WWE Champion, of pancakes, merchandise and consumerism, is a threat to our existence and that’s why Bryan has no choice but to eliminate Kofi as a role model. Bryan rants some more and says Kofi is just faking it as a role model and a champion. Bryan is here to fix history and continue as what he was born to be – The People’s Champion.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Viking Raiders

We go to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, who are still recognized as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. They hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see The Usos coming out of The Revival’s locker room, apparently they’ve switched something out or they’re playing some kind of games with their hygiene products. The Viking Raiders wait in the ring with RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for this non-title match. The bell rings and The Raiders look to take control early on but frequent tags keep the champions in control.

Ryder with a big boot and a close 2 count on Ivar. Ivar ends up hitting a big leg drop to Ryder out of the corner. Erik tags in for the double team on Hawkins as he tags in.

Ryder ends up fighting off both opponents with knees out of the corner. Ryder with a missile dropkick to Ivar. More back and forth now. Hawkins comes off the apron to drop Ivar on the floor but Erik levels him with a shot to the head as he celebrated. Ivar blocks the Ruff Ryder and levels Ryder. Erik tags in and they hit the double team Viking Experience on Ryder for the non-title win.

Winners: The Viking Experience

– After the match, Ivar and Erik stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. McIntyre. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new Firefly Fun House segment from Bray Wyatt. Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch are with Wyatt tonight. Mercy ends up getting rid of Ramblin’ Rabbit and apparently eating him because he didn’t like him due to his bohemian beliefs. Wyatt says it’s perfect to express yourself any way you want. Wyatt also mentions a message that anyone can be forgiven, no matter what, as he was. The segment ends with Wyatt sitting with a bunch of bored-looking kids, telling us he will see us next week.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in their tag team match. Rollins is backstage now. He says it doesn’t matter if the forearm was on purpose or an accident, because AJ made his point perfectly clear when he walked off after hitting Rollins in the mouth for the second straight week. Rollins threatens AJ with two black eyes and a broken face.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Drew McIntyre is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they go at it to start. Reigns gets the upperhand and unloads in the corner. Reigns with a big clothesline. Reigns with more offense and a close 2 count. Drew turns it around and keeps Reigns grounded. Drew with offense to keep control now. Drew with a big dead-lift suplex for another close 2 count. Drew keeps Reigns grounded again as we get a replay of the suplex.

Reigns tries to fight to his feet as fans rally for him. Drew cuts Reigns off and blocks a Samoan Drop attempt. Drew with a right hand. Reigns comes right back and drops Drew with a clothesline. Drew blocks a shot and tosses Reigns across the ring. Reigns ends up on the floor and Drew follows. Drew sends Reigns face-first into the ring post.

Drew brings Reigns back into the ring as the referee counts. Drew follows and stomps to keep Reigns down, talking trash while putting boots to him. Drew goes for another big suplex but Reigns counters and hits a suplex of his own. They slowly get up and Reigns clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Reigns exits the ring and runs around for the Drive By but Drew meets him with a big boot for the block. Drew readies for the Alabama Slam into the apron as the referee counts. Drew nails it, launching Reigns face-first into the edge of the apron. Reigns goes down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew ends up leveling Reigns for a close 2 count. Drew with more offense as he waits in the corner for Reigns to get up. Reigns side-steps the Claymore Kick. More back and forth until Drew drops Reigns with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt but still can’t put him away.

Drew misses Reigns but backslides him for a 2 count. Reigns overpowers and plants Drew with a big DDT but Drew still kicks out before more back and forth. Reigns runs around and leaps off the steel steps with a Superman Punch attempt but Drew puts him down with a kick in mid-air. Drew brings Reigns into the ring and drives him into the mat for another close 2 count. No one can believe it. Drew goes to the top and waits for Reigns to get up. Drew leaps but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a Superman Punch. Reigns covers but Drew still kicks out at 2. Reigns waits for Drew to get up again. They trade big shots. Drew with a headbutt. Reigns hits the ropes and delivers a big Spear. Reigns goes to put Drew away but Shane McMahon and Elias hit the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns

– After the bell, Shane and Elias continue the double team on Reigns while he’s down. The music interrupts as The Miz comes through the crowd with a steel chair. Miz chases Shane away. Elias turns his attention back to Reigns. Elias holds Reigns while Drew delivers a Claymore Kick to knock him back down. Drew stands tall as his music hits. The camera cuts backstage to Shane running away from Miz. Shane ducks behind a corner and Miz goes running past. Charly Caruso approaches Shane for comments but Shane is terrified and trying to get away. The camera catches Shane getting into a stretch vehicle to drive away but Miz attacks him with a steel chair and goes to work on him. Shane fights back and they brawl with each other near the back of the arena. Shane drops Miz against a wall and gets in the limousine, yelling at the driver to hurry away. Miz is still down, trying to recover.

– The announcers hype tonight’s WrestleMania 35 rematch between Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, including a WrestleMania Rewind video. Back to commercial.

The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Back from the break and two teams are out – The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The bell rings but The Usos interrupt from the stage. They ask The Revival if they’re familiar with Icy Hot. They have replaced a product The Revival uses with something they call Uce Hot. It makes The Revival start itching about the time they start sweating… which is right about now. They sell the itching until they make it up the ramp to The Usos, who offer to help them out with some water. The water actually makes it worse instead of bringing them relief. The Revival runs off screaming as Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso celebrate while their music plays.

– WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is backstage. He says Daniel Bryan doesn’t believe he’s a champion, but Bryan’s not the first and won’t be the last. Everyone thought this was impossible but Kofi had to show them and Bryan that the impossible is possible. Kofi goes on getting fired up and says not only will he retain the WWE Title, he will send Bryan back complaining where he came from and Bryan will know why he’s the WWE Champion.

– We go to the ring and No Way Jose is out with his conga line. The music hits and out comes Lars Sullivan. Jose looks surprised.

Lars heads to the ring and starts destroying the conga line members at ringside. Jose comes out to make the save but Lars rocks him and tosses him over the barrier into the crowd. Lars goes back to work on some of the conga line participants now. Lars drives one guy on top of the barrier with a Freak Accident, then launches another guy into the ring post.

Lars rolls another victim into the ring but Jose returns to the ring to make the save. Lars takes his punches and levels him. Lars clotheslines the conga line participant over the top rope. Lars grabs Jose and hits the running sitdown powerbomb. Lars stands tall as his music plays.

– They recently aired a look back at what happened between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman earlier.

– The announcers show us how Naomi was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame in Houston, TX last week.

– Back from the break and Vince McMahon is on the phone with someone. he’s telling them Elias and Shane McMahon don’t count for the Wild Card Rule. He goes on about how only three Superstars are eligible under the Wild Card Rule each RAW and SmackDown. Vince asks if the person on the other line if they also think he’s a genius. Vince tells them to hold on as Lars Sullivan walks up. Vince tells the other person that they will make that 4 eligible Superstars each week. Lars continues to stare Vince down. It sounds like Vince says either “we’ll talk” or he tells Lars to talk. Lars ends up walking off.

WWE Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Daniel Bryan makes his return to the ring for his first match since WrestleMania 35. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was out first for this rematch from Kofi’s big win over Bryan at WrestleMania. We get formal ring introductions from Rome to start the match.

Bryan starts off with strikes and running dropkicks in the corner to mount offense. Bryan tries for a third dropkick but it’s blocked. Kofi fights back and clotheslines Bryan over the top rope to the floor. Kofi runs the ropes again and leaps out, taking Bryan down with a big shot. Fans pop as Kofi plays to the crowd and stands tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. More back and forth between the two. Bryan launches Kofi from the corner but he lands on his feet. Bryan ends up sending Kofi over the top rope and he lands hard on the floor. Bryan follows and works on Kofi’s arm. Bryan sends Kofi face-first into the ring post while holding his arm.

They bring it back into the ring and Bryan stalks Kofi while he slowly gets to his feet. Bryan charges with a shot to the arm. Kofi gets up and fights back with strikes, fighting Bryan into the corner. Bryan catches Kofi with a kick as he charges. More back and forth. Kofi catches Bryan with a kick to the head. Bryan ends up dropping Kofi into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Bryan tries for a LeBell Lock but Kofi resists. Kofi with another kick. They end up colliding and both going down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading shots in the middle of the ring. Kofi rocks Bryan but Bryan backdrops him over the top rope. Kofi lands hard on the floor and the referee rushes to check on him. Bryan follows and launches him into the barrier.

Bryan whips Kofi into the steps but Kofi jumps up to the apron, to the top turnbuckle for a leap back down to the floor to take Bryan down. They bring it back in and Kofi hits a crossbody for a 2 count. More back and forth in the ring now. Bryan goes for a takedown into the LeBell Lock. Bryan gets it applied in the middle of the ring as the crowd wakes back up some. Kofi manages to get the bottom rope and Bryan is forced to break the hold. Fans chant “no!” as Bryan gets up first. Kofi is slow to recover. Bryan keeps Kofi down with kicks to the injured arm. Kofi screams in pain as the kicks continue.

Kofi gets to his feet, still taking kicks. Kofi unloads with strikes, knocking Bryan back into the corner as the referee pulls him off. More back and forth now. Kofi takes Bryan down with a shot off the ropes. Kofi gets hyped up and hits the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring for a pop. Fans rally and cheer for Kofi as he waits in the corner for Bryan. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise but Bryan meets him in mid-air with a kick. Bryan comes back with a German suplex into a bridge for another close 2 count. Bryan waits in the corner, doing his signature taunt while fans disagree and Kofi slowly recovers. Bryan charges but Kofi ducks when he gets up. Bryan ducks a Trouble In Paradise. Bryan tries to take Kofi down into the LeBell Lock but Kofi resists. Kofi levels Bryan with a Trouble In Paradise out of nowhere for the pin to retain.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi takes the WWE Title and hits the corner to pose as The New Day’s music hits. We go to replays as Bryan recovers. RAW goes off the air with Kofi celebrating with the WWE Title in the corner.