– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves

– We go right to the ring as Triple H comes out to a pop. The announcers hype two big Triple Threat matches for tonight with the winners going on to face off to earn a WWE Universal Title shot from Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. Triple H enters the ring but Rollins’ music quickly interrupts and out he comes to a pop from the home state crowd.

Triple H and Rollins shake hands in the middle of the ring. Rollins talks about beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and a “welcome home!” chant starts up. Triple H says Rollins walked into WrestleMania a King Slayer and walked out a certified Beast Slayer. He goes on praising Rollins and says now the whole world is gunning for him as Universal Champion. Rollins acknowledges Money In the Bank and Triple H hypes up the Triple Threats for tonight. The winners will face off in tonight’s main event to determine the new #1 contender. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe says he must have missed his invitation but he’s here to remind us he does what he wants, when he wants. Joe announces he is here on RAW. Joe goes on about being a dual champion until Rey Mysterio interrupts. Rey wants the shot at Rollins but he is interrupted by Drew McIntyre. Drew runs Rollins down and says he’s only champion because he got to Lesnar first. Drew goes on until The Miz’s music hits and out he comes. Miz enters the ring and faces off with Rollins, saying he can’t think of a better match to headline Money In the Bank. Baron Corbin is the next Superstar out as fans boo him. Corbin says he’s the best man to challenge Rollins. He brags about retiring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. AJ Styles interrupts Corbin and out he comes to a pop. AJ hits the ring as Triple H and the others look on. AJ asks Corbin if he ever shuts up. AJ says he’s going to make it to the main event tonight and his opponent will find out why SmackDown was the house that he built. AJ promises it will be him vs. Rollins at Money In the Bank. Rollins asks Triple H if this is what he was talking about, everyone gunning for him. Rollins says he’s ready and it doesn’t matter who he faces because he’s Seth freakin’ Rollins and he’s going to burn it down. Rollins exits the ring as his music hits.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles get ready for tonight’s first Triple Threat as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Rey dives out and takes Joe down on the floor as he and AJ do battle in the ring. Back and forth between AJ and Rey now. Rey blocks a Styles Clash with a big hurricanrana but Joe breaks the pin up at 2. Joe works AJ over and sends Rey to the corner. Joe drops AJ with a big elbow.

Joe goes back to work on Rey and launches him under the bottom rope to the floor. AJ fights Joe off from the corner. AJ leaps at Joe but Joe catches him with a big Uranage for a 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and all three are going at it. AJ drops Joe with a pele kick and he goes at it with Rey now. Rey plants AJ. Joe charges but Rey moves and Joe falls into position for the 619. Rey runs for it but Joe retreats to the floor. Rey runs and leaps out with a dive. Joe swats at him in mid-air and they both go down. Rey comes back to the apron and goes to the top but AJ cuts him off. AJ climbs to the top with Rey and they trade shots. Rey with a headbutt. Rey goes to superplex AJ from the top to the floor but AJ fights back. Joe runs back in the ring and brings them both down with a big slam. All three are back down as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Joe covers AJ for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe drops Rey, then levels AJ with a huge clothesline. Joe with a close 2 count on AJ. Joe takes Rey up but Rey fights him off and nails a senton. Joe and Rey tangle again but Rey spikes him into the mat. AJ breaks the pin attempt up. AJ gets sent to the floor. Joe decks Rey from behind. Rey counters Joe with a big DDT for a pop. Rey misses the 619 and Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch.

AJ flies in to make the save but Joe locks the Clutch in on him. It’s broken with a 2 count by AJ. AJ with a pele kick to Joe’s head. AJ jumps up but Rey sends him to the ropes for the 619 position. Rey hits 619 on Joe, then springboards in but AJ catches him with a powerbomb. AJ then powerbombs Rey on top of Joe. AJ with a Styles Clash to Rey on top of Joe. AJ covers Joe for the pin to advance to the main event.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. The Miz vs. McIntyre. Also, Becky Lynch vs. Alicia Fox.

– The announcers show us highlights of John Cena hosting The Ellen Show last week.

Naomi vs. Billie Kay

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi as Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Billie Kay with Peyton Royce. They taunt Naomi on the way to the ring, mentioning how Bayley was moved to SmackDown and how she has no one to watch her back now. The bell rings and Kay takes control, keeping Naomi grounded.

Naomi comes back with a clothesline and a back elbow. Naomi stuns Kay and keeps going. Royce gets on the apron for interference but Naomi knocks her off. Naomi keeps control and rolls Kay up for the end to the short match.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Naomi heads to the floor as her music hits. Royce rushes the ring to stand with Kay.

– We get another creepy vignette for the new mystery character.

The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes The Miz first. The winner of this match will face AJ Styles in the main event to crown a new #1 contender. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is making his way out. The Miz stares him down. Baron Corbin is already out. Mi attacks Drew as the bell rings. Corbin comes from behind. Miz rolls Corbin up. Drew goes for Miz and Miz rolls him up. Drew tries to grab Miz but he retreats to safety on the outside, taunting Corbin. Corbin and Drew try to corner Miz on the outside. Miz ends up leveled by Corbin on the floor. They double team Miz with stomps on the floor now.

Drew brings Miz back into the ring and Corbin follows. Miz fights them both off but they beat him back down and the double team continues. Corbin decks Miz while Drew holds him and fans boo. Drew charges while Corbin holds Miz but Corbin rocks Drew out of nowhere instead. Corbin sends Miz to the floor and follows, ramming him back into the barrier. Miz counters and sends Corbin into the barrier. Drew comes and runs over Miz on the outside. Drew brings Miz back into the ring and hits a big suplex for a 2 count. Corbin returns to the ring and charges but Drew drops him with a big boot. Drew goes back to work on Miz, beating him around the ring. Corbin ends up clotheslining Drew but Miz rolls him from behind for a 2 count. Miz sends Corbin shoulder-first into the corner and he goes down. Miz fights Corbin off and into the corner. Miz with kicks in the corner now. Miz with double knees to Drew in the other corner, then Corbin.

Miz with the corner clothesline to Drew. Miz launches himself off the top rope, taking Corbin and Drew down at the same time. Miz stands tall for a pop. Miz with “yes!” kicks to Drew and Corbin while they are on their knees in the middle of the ring. He goes for the final kick and drops Corbin but Drew hits him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew takes Miz to the top and works him over. Miz fights back and knocks Drew to the mt. Drew sends Corbin into the corner, crotching Miz. Drew climbs up and rocks Miz on the top. Drew goes to bring Miz to the mat but Corbin gets involved and brings them both to the mat. We go to commercial with all three down near the corner.

Back from the break and Corbin trades shots with Drew on the outside. Miz recovers in the ring. Miz goes to the top and leaps out, taking them both down on the floor. Miz sends Corbin into the timekeeper’s area and brings Drew into the ring but Drew rocks him. Drew with the Alabama Slam and another pin attempt. We see AJ backstage watching the match.

Drew waits for Miz to get up now. Miz dodges the Claymore Kick. Drew dodges the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz goes for the Figure Four and applies it in the middle of the ring. Drew breaks it with a thumb to the eye. Drew gets up but Miz sends him through the ropes to the floor. Corbin returns to the ring. Miz charges but Corbin nails a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin throws a fit at the count, yelling at the referee in the corner. Corbin charges Drew on the floor but Drew moves and Corbin runs into the steel ring steps. Miz and Drew go at it in the ring now. Drew with a Spinebuster and a close 2 count. Miz blocks the Future Shock DDT and hits a DDT of his own for a close 2 count. Corbin comes back in but Miz slides out of End of Days. Miz drops Corbin with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Corbin blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but Miz clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Drew levels Miz with a Claymore Kick but Corbin pulls Drew out of the ring and steals the pin on Miz to advance to the main event with Styles.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Still to come, Corbin vs. Styles in the main event. Charly Caruso approaches AJ in the back as he’s watching Corbin celebrate. Charly asks how he will deal with Corbin. AJ says it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog and he likes to think of himself as a bulldog, with more fight in him than Corbin. We see Corbin in the ring watching AJ’s interview. AJ says he hopes Seth Rollins is watching because he will hear what everyone else hears – AJ announced the winner.

– We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a Make-A-Wish video. Sami is in the ring now. He talks about how he’s done something since returning, something no one else has the guts to do – be honest with the fans about how they are. Sami says he’s not bitter, he’s a happy person now. Sami says the 10 months away from all of this and all of the fans was the happiest time of his life. He’s going to show us how beautiful life can be outside of these prison walls. He shows us Instagram photos from his trips around the world while injured. Sami says he was living the good life and then as his return was approaching, he started feeling depression and anxiety, like a dark cloud was hanging over him. What about WWE was making him sick?

Sami goes on about the corporate structure and the egos of other Superstars in WWE. But that wasn’t the problem, he did some digging and determined the problem was the fans. Each and every one of them. The toxic culture they have created and they impose on Sami and everyone else but themselves. Fans boo and Sami tells them to go ahead if it makes them feel good. It makes them feel good because it’s easier to blame Sami than look in the mirror and hold yourselves accountable for your role in all of this. Sami says fans don’t want to be responsible but he’s making every member of the WWE Universe responsible. Sami goes on and knocks the people of Des Moines. Sami says everyone should take a trip to feel better. He says they can all take a trip… they can all go to hell. Sami drops the mic and exits the ring as his music hits.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Styles in the main event. Also, Fox vs. Lynch.

Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro

Cedric Alexander makes his way out to the ring as Sami Zayn is leaving. Cedric enters the ring and poses as we go to a video package for his red brand arrival. Alexander poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Cesaro ends up hitting a big boot for a 2 count. Cesaro takes control and keeps Cedric grounded on the mat now. Cedric tries to roll Cesaro up but can’t get him. Cedric fights back with strikes now. Cedric with a back elbow and knees. Cedric with a dropkick for a pop. Cedric kips up for a pop. Cesaro sends Alexander to the apron but he fights back in. Cedric goes for the Flatliner but Cesaro catches him. Cedric fights out and nails a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Cesaro blocks a backslide. Cedric nails a huge kick to the head. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cesaro down on the outside. Cedric brings it back in and springboards up but Cesaro nails a huge uppercut in mid-air for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the match, Cesaro stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Cedric recovers as Cesaro marches to the back, stopping to laugh on the stage.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with The Usos. They talk about taking out The Lucha House Party, The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The Revival interrupts with promos but The Usos disrespect them. The two teams face off. The Usos welcome The Revival to The Uso Penitentiary, then walk off.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and out come WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Lucha House Party. They pose as Erik and Ivar look on. The Raiders attack from behind before the bell, while their opponents were posing. They double team and destroy Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik now. They hit a big double team powerbomb on Kalisto and Dorado at the same time. They hit The Viking Experience finisher on Dorado. The Raiders stand tall as their music starts up again. We go to replays.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with RAW Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, asking if they’re worried about the tag team division changing. They aren’t worried because The Viking Raiders are new, when they’ve been here. They’re not going to let these smelly Vikings come in and take what they’ve earned

Becky Lynch vs. Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is in the ring with a mic. Fans chant her name. Becky says something is in the air tonight in Iowa, she can feel it. She brings up how Lacey Evans is her next challenger. Fans boo. Becky calls her the one who likes to suckerpunch The Man. Becky doesn’t mind being suckerpunched, it’s the woman throwing the punch. She’s made a career of smacking blondes who get favors from management. Becky says while Lacey is in the back “furthering her career”, she is out here cementing hers. Becky goes to call Alicia Fox out but Lacey comes out to the stage instead. Evans talks Becky down and says she will take both of her titles at Money In the Bank. Becky fires back and warns Lacey, saying she will dismantle her at Money In the Bank. The music hits and out comes Fox for this non-title match.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Lynch takes control and takes Fox down to the mat. Fox turns it around and drops Becky with a shoulder for a quick pin attempt. They run the ropes and Becky kicks Fox into the corner. Fox goes to the floor for a breather. Becky talks trash from the ring and kicks Fox back to the barrier. Becky follows and slams Fox face-first into the apron. Becky takes Fox around the ring and slams her face again. Fox turns it around and drops her at the 7 count. Fox brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fox has Lynch down. Fox with a 2 count and another pin attempt. Becky looks to turn it around but Fox shuts her down. Becky comes back with a flying forearm and a Bexploder suplex, and another. Becky misses in the corner and Fox rolls her up for a 2 count. Becky takes Fox down into the Disarm Her for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– As soon as the bell hits, Lacey Evans enters the ring and decks Lynch with the Woman’s Right to break the hold. Evans delivers another big right hand to Becky and then walks off as her music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin, who is warming up for the main event. Corbin knocks Charly and goes on about looking forward to making Seth Rollins pay. Corbin isn’t worried about AJ Styles in tonight’s main event.

Ricochet vs. Robert Roode

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet. He will face Bobby Roode, now known as Robert Roode, next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Robert Roode. We see his backstage interview from earlier where he re-introduced himself and took shots at former partner Chad Gable, and tonight’s opponent. They go at it and Roode rocks Ricochet coming out of the corner. Roode with a kick to take control. Ricochet counters a move and sends Roode flying. Ricochet with more offense as Roode pleads with him from the mat. They tangle near the apron and Ricochet sends Roode to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and goes to leap out but stops on the apron as Roode moves out of the way. Ricochet finally jumps off the apron to drop Roode on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Roode talks trash while working Ricochet around. Roode keeps Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet looks to make a comeback but a knee to the gut stops him. Roode with more offense and a suplex for a 2 count.

Roode keeps control and plays to the crowd, yelling about how glorious he is. Roode keeps Ricochet grounded again. Roode misses in the corner as Ricochet kicks him back and then nails a dropkick for a pop. They get up and trade right hands in the middle of the ring. Ricochet takes Roode down and delivers more offense to get the momentum going. Ricochet sends Roode flying into the corner. Ricochet with the Spear in the corner and a kick to knock Roode back on the mat.

Ricochet springboards up and down at Roode. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Roode fights off the shoulders and delivers an elbow to the jaw. More back and forth now. Ricochet rolls Roode up for a 2 count. Roode catches Ricochet with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Roode signals for the Glorious DDT but Ricochet blocks it. Ricochet drops Roode’s face over his knee and covers for a close 2 count. Ricochet drags Roode over to the corner and he goes to the top now. Ricochet goes for the 630 but Roode moves and comes from behind, sending Ricochet into the corner. Roode hits the Glorious DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Robert Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall as his music starts up. We go to replays.

– We cut to a Firefly Fun House segment. Bray Wyatt has a kids show it looks like. Bray introduces himself to the fireflies and says we’re going to have so much fun. This is his special place and all his fireflies can feel safe. He can’t wait to show us all what he’s learned. Wyatt wants to introduce us to some special friends he’s made, the ones we’ve seen in the recent vignettes – Mercy The Buzzard and Happy The Witch. Wyatt says we’re going to love them. Bray says he used to be a very bad man but he’s been barbarically punished for his wrongdoings and that part of him is dead now. But he does keep a reminder so he will never turn into that pathetic slob loser again. He shows us a cardboard cutout of the old Bray Wyatt. He then destroys it with a chainsaw and laughs. Remember fireflies, Wyatt will always light the way and all we have to do is let him in. He will see us next week. This was like Wyatt meets Pee Wee Herman meets Nickelodeon. Cole is confused.

#1 Contenders Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes AJ Styles. The winner of this match will face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ Styles is wrapping his entrance. Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin gets the grand introduction from Rome. The bell rings and they go at it, sizing each other up. Corbin delivers a big right hand to knock AJ back. AJ fights back and unloads against the ropes, beating Corbin down. Corbin with a knee off the ropes to send AJ to the apron. AJ goes to springboard in but AJ rocks him in mid-air with a big right hand. Corbin stomps away on AJ while he’s down now.

Corbin plays to the crowd and mocks AJ to the crowd as they boo him. AJ goes down after Corbin sends him into the corner and keeps control. Fans chant for AJ as Corbin keeps control. Styles fights back and sends Corbin out of the ring. AJ flies over but Corbin rocks him in mid-move again. More back and forth around the ring and timekeeper’s area. Corbin catches AJ and drops him into the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin continues to dominate for another 2 count. Corbin takes AJ to the top and rocks him a few times. Corbin goes for a big superplex but AJ slides down and brings Corbin face-first into the turnbuckles. AJ with kicks to Corbin now. AJ takes out Corbin’s leg with a kick. AJ with a sliding forearm to the face. Styles with more strikes. AJ tries to scoop Corbin on his shoulders but he can’t get him up. They trade strikes. Corbin grabs AJ by the throat and overpowers but AJ counters the chokeslam – backbreaker combo with a 2 count. More back and forth. AJ goes for the Styles Clash but can’t get Corbin up.

Corbin goes out and back in but AJ hits him with a pele kick. Corbin comes back with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration. Corbin with a big splash in the corner, and another. AJ counters End of Days and rolls Corbin into the Calf Crusher as fans pop. Corbin crawls for the ropes but AJ tightens the hold. Corbin breaks the hold by decking AJ.

Corbin gets up first but he’s moving slow. AJ is up now. AJ runs into a boot in the corner. Corbin jumps off the second rope and goes to deck AJ against the ropes but AJ moves and Corbin hits the rope hard. AJ springboards in and hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to earn the title shot at Money In the Bank.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins: AJ Styles

– After the match, Cole confirms Styles vs. Rollins for Money In the Bank as Styles recovers. His music hits and we get replays. AJ stands tall and plays to the crowd as they cheer him on. AJ’s music stops and the music of the WWE Universal Champion starts up. Seth Rollins comes to the ring as AJ looks on. They stare each other down. Rollins offers his hand for a shake and AJ shakes. They stare each other down and have some words as RAW goes off the air.