– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on tape from the O2 Arena in London, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– The Miz is already out in the ring for another edition of MizTV. We see recent happenings that have led to the Steel Cage match between Miz and Shane McMahon at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The music stops and fans pop for Miz. Miz welcomes us to the international edition of MizTV. He then plugs the MITB pay-per-view and the two briefcase matches. Miz brings up Shane and fans boo.

Shane briefly mentions the Steel Cage match on Sunday before he starts praising tonight’s guest, Roman Reigns. Cole says Reigns is appearing on RAW tonight thanks to Vince McMahon’s new Wild Card Rule. Reigns brings up Elias and some fans chant for him. Reigns says Elias hasn’t accomplished anything since he’s been in WWE. Reigns goes on and says he’s bringing the big fight to Elias on Sunday. Miz proposes he and Reigns get together for a buddy cop movie. Reigns asks what Miz is doing because they had a good thing going until Miz brought that up. Reigns said that sounds like the old Miz and he wanted to punch that Miz in the face. Reigns says he came to hang out with the new Miz, the one who stood up to the McMahon Family last week. Reigns shows us a replay of Miz saving him from Shane, Elias and McIntyre. We also see Miz beating on Shane with a steel chair in the back.

Miz gets fired up and cuts a promo on how Shane will have nowhere to run on Sunday and his family can’t save him. The music hits and out comes Shane to the stage as fans boo. Shane says it’s flattering that they’re out here talking about him, but they need to remember that he is their boss. Shane informs them that MizTV is now over. Elias and Bobby Lashley suddenly attack from behind, laying Reigns and Miz out as fans boo. Shane, Elias and Lashley stand together on the ramp as Reigns and Miz try to recover. Shane makes a tag team match and calls for a referee. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns and The Miz vs. Elias and Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and the match is underway as The Miz and Elias start off. Elias gets control early on but Miz turns it around after a few minutes. Miz hits the backbreaker – neckbreaker combination but he can’t put Elias away. Elias turns it around but Roman Reigns ends up tagging in for a pop.

Elias stalls for a breather as Reigns stares him down. Fans taunt Elias and do dueling chants. Elias comes back in and tags Bobby Lashley in as Shane McMahon looks on. Lashley takes it to the corner and Reigns blocks a cheap shot. Reigns comes back with a big shoulder tackle for a 2 count. Reigns counters and rams Lashley into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Lashley ends up connecting with an elbow to the jaw but Reigns catches him with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count.

Reigns unloads on Lashley in the corner with big right hands as fans count along. Miz tags himself in and follows up with a corner clothesline to Lashley. Elias comes in but gets dropped next to Lashley in the ring. Miz talks it over with Reigns. Miz delivers Yes Kicks to Elias and Lashley, taking turns. Elias goes down but Lashley catches a kick. Miz counters the counter. Elias ends up providing an assist as Lashley drops Miz on his face for a 2 count. Lashley questions the referee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shane gets in a cheap shot on The Miz, allowing Elias to cover for a close 2 count. Elias whips Miz hard into the corner. Some fans chant for Reigns. Elias keeps control and walks the top rope, longer than usual, to boos for a Meteora on Miz. Elias covers for a close 2 count but Miz kicks out. Lashley comes back in and drives a shoulder to keep control of Miz. Lashley lifts Miz for a big vertical suplex for a 2 count.

Lashley works Miz over and keeps him down. Elias tags back in for a quick double team as fans try to rally. Elias works Miz into the corner but Miz fights out. Elias stops a tag to Reigns and rocks Miz with a right hand. Elias goes for a cheap shot to Reigns but Reigns rocks him with a right. Miz with a DDT to Elias. Miz crawls for the tag as fans pop. Lashley tags in and stops the tag. Lashley runs shoulder-first into the ring post as Miz moves. Fans rally again now. Shane pulls Reigns off the apron for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Roman Reigns and The Miz

– After the bell, Shane sends Reigns into the steel ring steps as Miz looks on, still crawling to the corner. Shane, Elias and Lashley triple team Miz and Reigns now. They take Miz back to the floor and triple team him until Reigns comes flying and takes all three heels down at once for a big pop. Shane tackles Reigns and works him over. Shane brings Reigns back into the ring but Reigns tackles him. Elias and Lashley make the save again. Reigns gets triple teamed now. Miz brings in a steel chair to make the save. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Elias and then Lashley. Miz raises the chair and poses with Reigns as Reigns’ music hits. Shane, Elias and Lashley look on from the stage.

– Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre. Also, the women’s double Contract Signing for MITB.

– We see WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins backstage talking to a staffer. We go to commercial.

– The announcers lead us to a lengthy video package for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. We will hear from them later with interviews.

– The announcers show us what happened with Braun Strowman dumping Sami Zayn in the trash last week. Charly Caruso stops Braun now and asks if he regrets what happened because critics say he could have seriously hurt Sami. Braun only regrets the trash compactor not turning Sami into a cube. Braun goes on and reminds us he won Money In the Bank last year. He says nothing can stop him from becoming Monster In the Bank for the second year in a row. A staffer walks up and informs Braun that Shane McMahon wants to see him in his office. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn is in Shane McMahon’s office, ranting about how the toxic environment of the WWE fans are why the Superstars are acting up, why Braun Strowman almost killed him last week. Braun walks in and they have words. Sami says Shane was just about to give him Braun’s Money In the Bank spot. Shane says he can’t just give it to Sami. Sami says he will fight for it. Sami suggests a stipulation and Shane makes it a Falls Count Anywhere match, with Braun’s MITB Ladder Match spot on the line. Braun says he’s going to eat Sami alive. Braun walks off and Shane congratulates Sami on getting the match.

Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring and out comes Mojo Rawley with new theme music. Apollo Crews is out next, coming over for the night from SmackDown in the WWE Wild Card rule.

Mojo starts first but Apollo easily turns it around and stomps away in the corner. Apollo ends up going down and apparently injuring his knee. The referee checks on Apollo as Mojo waits. Apollo says he is able to go. Apollo gets up and Mojo immediately takes his knee out. Mojo gets down and mocks Apollo in his face. Mojo rocks Apollo and drives him into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

– After the match, Mojo stands tall as his music hits. We see Apollo laid out on the floor.

– Still to come, the women’s Fatal 4 Way. Alexa Bliss is backstage on the phone, ranting about her luggage issues, blaming them on the royal baby being born. Bliss tells the person her ring gear was in the luggage, so they better find it. Nikki Cross walks up, a lot more soft-spoken than she has been in the past. It looks like Bliss has a new friend in Cross. Cross says Bliss can vent to her, she will listen. Bliss doesn’t want to go back out and get laughed at by the fans. Cross mentions maybe the McMahons could find a replacement for Bliss in the Fatal 4 Way. Bliss turns this into Cross volunteering. Bliss says she will go tell the McMahons that she has a replacement now. Bliss walks off and Cross smiles, problem apparently solved.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole is in the ring for tonight’s double contract signing. He hypes Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and first brings out Lacey Evans, who will challenge RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for her red brand title. Cole introduces Charlotte Flair next. Evans and Flair take their seats at the table. Cole introduces the champ next and out she comes to a big pop.

Cole asks Becky a question about her opponents but fans interrupt him with a “Becky 2 Belts” chant. Becky says she just doesn’t care about what kind of beating she has coming on Sunday. Becky goes on but Flair interrupts her and taunts her. Flair says Becky now has herself in a situation she can’t win. Evans agrees with Flair and gives her props for also dressing appropriately for a contract signing. Becky goes on about Flair being under pressure and not delivering. Becky says Evans can’t afford to lose her first title match and Flair can’t afford to lose her millionth. Becky says she’s not the only one under pressure. Fans chant “Becky 2 Belts” again.

Flair goes on but fans interrupt with another “Becky 2 Belts” chant. Flair warns Becky that this will all come crashing down on Becky one day. Flair says not even these titles can hide Becky’s jealousies and insecurities. Flair says all Becky will be able to blame is her stubborn pride when she bows down to The Queen on Sunday. Flair got the “what?!” treatment and now more “Becky 2 Belts” chants. Evans goes on about how the WWE Universe deserves a proper lady to set an example. Evans says it’s time she got rid of the nasty and restore class to the RAW Women’s Title. Evans says there’s no way Becky can take down two ladies like Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. Becky dares Evans to swing now. Evans signs the contract. Flair has also signed. Flair tells Evans to show Becky the Woman’s Right. The trash talking continues until a brawl breaks out. Becky applies the Disarm Her on Evans but Flair makes the save with a big boot as fans boo. Fans chant for Becky as she gets double teamed. Evans assists as Flair lifts Lynch for a powerbomb. They drive Lynch down through the table and leave her laying to some more boos. Flair grabs the blue brand title and raises it while Evans raises the red brand title. Becky is still laid out over the pieces of the table. Flair’s music hits as Becky recovers on the mat.

– Still to come, the women’s Fatal 4 Way. Also, Strowman vs. Zayn in a Falls Count Anywhere match with Braun’s MITB spot on the line. Bray Wyatt will have another Firefly Fun House segment as well. We go to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and Baron Corbin is out as Mike Rome does his grand introduction. Ricochet is out next to a pop. We get a sidebar video of Ricochet discussing how he will win Money In the Bank.

The bell rings and they go at it back and forth. Ricochet with a big dropkick early on. Corbin sends it to the corner and delivers knees to the gut. Corbin misses in the corner and Ricochet rocks him. More back and forth now. Ricochet lands on his feet off a moonsault. Ricochet with another counter and a crossbody to bring Corbin down.

Ricochet with a kick from the apron while Corbin is on the floor. Ricochet keeps on and hits a moonsault from the apron. They bring it back into the ring and Ricochet springboards in but lands on his feet. Corbin comes right back and levels Ricochet with a big clothesline. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin keeps control, working Ricochet around the ring. Ricochet finally turns it around and rocks Corbin in the corner a few times. Ricochet with a crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Corbin with a close 2 count. Corbin goes on and hits Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration now.

Ricochet ends up blocking End of Days. Ricochet drops Corbin with a DDT for a close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top for a 630 but has to roll through as Corbin comes back. Ricochet rocks Corbin and dazes him on the top. Ricochet climbs up but gets sent to the apron. Ricochet flies back up and sends Corbin to the mat. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet can’t believe it. Ricochet charges and they trade counters. Corbin nails End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Corbin tries to bring a ladder into the ring but it backfires and Ricochet uses it against him.

– We see a replay of last week’s backstage segment with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick. Rey is backstage with Charly Caruso now. Rey says Joe crossed the line by targeting his son after a loss. Rey says if Joe or anyone else has anything to say, they can come find him. At Money In the Bank… Cesaro interrupts and says it’s rude for Rey to talk about Joe when he’s not here. Cesaro also knocks Rey for bringing his kid to work. Rey defends his son and brings up him training. Cesaro says Dominick actually looks more like Joe than Rey. He wonders if Rey knows Dominick is really his son. Rey attacks and they brawl around until officials separate them.

– We see AJ Styles backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video package on what Roman Reigns has done since returning from his battle with leukemia. Reigns will face Elias on Sunday at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– Cole talks about AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank, and then sends us backstage to Sarah Schreiber with AJ. Schreiber says people are questioning AJ’s methods as of late. AJ says the recent Phenomenal Forearm to Rollins was meant for Baron Corbin, but he will fight when he’s disrespected. AJ goes on and says this was Monday Night Rollins until he showed up. AJ came to WWE with a huge chip on his shoulder and it’s still there, it got him the title shot on Sunday. AJ says he will walk into Money In the Bank as the challenger but he will leave with the Universal Title. AJ walks off.

Fatal 4 Way: Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke

We go to the ring and out first comes Naomi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded sidebar video of Naomi talking about Money In the Bank as she finishes her entrance. Dana Brooke is out next. We also get a sidebar video of Brooke talking about how she deserves to win on Sunday. Natalya is out next. Natalya also has a sidebar video and she talks about how she has more experience than the other competitors on Sunday. Nikki Cross is out next, replacing Alexa Bliss due to her missing luggage. Bliss appears in a sidebar video, talking about how she will reign supreme on Sunday and reign over the women’s division. The music hits as Bliss comes out before the match can begin. She joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings as all 4 competitors look up at the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Dana with an early 2 count on Cross. More counters and pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Cross gets dumped to the floor. Naomi drops Brooke in the middle of the ring. Cross traps Natalya in the apron cover and works her over. Dana does a baseball slide and kicks Cross and Natalya back to the floor. Naomi comes from the ring and takes the others out on the floor. Naomi stands tall by herself as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya applies a surfboard submission on Dana in the middle of the ring. Cross goes to the top to leap off but Naomi pushes her off. Naomi breaks the surfboard with a running bulldog. More back and forth now. Cross comes back in as all 4 competitors go at it again. Cross takes out Naomi for a close 2 count after Dana and Natalya are sent back out. Cross with a Rings of Saturn submission to Naomi. Naomi ends up hitting a Rear View to Natalya and then Cross, taking them both down. Brooke approaches Naomi but gets rocked.

Naomi stacks Dana on top of Natalya in the corner and goes for the split-legged moonsault but Dana moves. Naomi hits it on Natalya but Brooke breaks the pin up at 2. Brooke takes Naomi back down on the outside and kicks her. Dana brings a ladder from under the ring as the crowd pops. Natalya stops her and grabs the ladder. Cross runs from the side and takes down Natalya on the floor, mounting her with strikes. Naomi pulls Cross off. Dana climbs the ladder on the floor and points at the briefcase. Dana leaps off the top of the ladder with a crossbody, taking down all 3 competitors on the floor.

Dana yells out about belonging here. Cross drops Dana and Natalya droops Naomi on the floor. Cross and Natalya go at it, bringing it back in to the apron. Cross with a draping, spinning neckbreaker to Natalya from the second rope for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross starts celebrating as we go to replays. Bliss heads down to ringside to celebrate with her. Bliss and Cross fold the ladder up and slide it into the ring. They stand the ladder up under the briefcase now. Cross starts climbing but Bliss stops her. Bliss climbs up the ladder for the briefcase and poses with it on top. Bliss’ music plays as Cross watches from down below.

– Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn for Strowman’s MITB spot. We go backstage to Sami Zayn, who is ranting about how everyone is saying he doesn’t stand a chance in tonight’s main event, which is just the people projecting their own failures. Sami goes on and says he will figure out a way to beat Braun tonight, and then win the MITB briefcase on Sunday.

Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get pre-recorded comments from WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe as Rey looks on from the ring. Joe says he didn’t cross the line, Rey did by bringing his son to WWE. Joe says someone has to teach Rey’s son how to be a man and Rey is unable to. Joe goes on and sends a warning to Rey ahead of Sunday’s match. Cesaro is out next.

The bell rings and Cesaro drops Rey to start. Rey fights back but Cesaro counters. Rey kicks Cesaro’s knee out and drops him face-first. Rey ends up hitting a big scissors takedown for a pop. Cesaro catches Rey with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro goes on and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Rey rocks Cesaro from up on his shoulders. They go to the floor, Rey still on Cesaro’s shoulders. Rey ends up launching Cesaro face-first into the barrier after several counters.

They tangle on the apron and the floor again as the sequence ends with Cesaro doing a Cesaro Swing into the ring and the barrier. Cesaro brings it back into the ring for a quick pin attempt. Cesaro looks to suplex Rey from the apron to the floor but Rey counters with a knee to the head. Cesaro charges on the apron but runs into the steel ring post shoulder-first as Rey moves. Cesaro comes back in as Rey goes to the top. Cesaro charges with a big uppercut, knocking Rey down from the top. Cesaro powers up with the suplex from the apron, holding it while standing on the second turnbuckle. Cesaro follows through with the big superplex and brings Rey to the mat for a close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro roll through to keep control. Cesaro looks to go for the Cesaro Swing but Rey counters with a big DDT. Rey goes on and hits a seated senton and more for a 2 count. Rey with strikes while Cesaro is on his knees now. Rey drops Cesaro into position for 619 but Cesaro catches it. Cesaro hits the Cesaro Swing now.

Cesaro stalks Rey and nails a big uppercut, knocking him into position for a 619. Fans pop. Cesaro goes for the Swiss19 but Rey ducks it for the counter. Rey ends up coming in from the apron with a Canadian Destroyer for another close 2 count. Cesaro keeps control and nails a huge uppercut for another close pin attempt. Rey blocks the Neutralizer and drops Cesaro into position for the 619. Rey hits it and goes to the top for the splash. Rey covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Rey poses as the announcers hype Sunday’s pay-per-view.

– Cole shows us recent happenings between The Revival and The Usos, including the shower scene. We cut backstage to The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder now. Dawson asks what kind of weirdo voyeur films a man getting his anatomy shaved. Dash says it’s normal and his friend needed him but The Usos took it too far. Dawson says the ball is in The Usos’ court – if they want to continue being a skidmark on society, then go ahead, but if they want to find out who really is the best tag team on the planet, he and Dash aren’t hard to find, but the embarrassment of The Revival stops right now.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage talking to Sarah Schreiber but we can’t hear everything being said. He mentions breaking the internet earlier today, a reference to going public with girlfriend Becky Lynch on Instagram. We will hear from Rollins tonight. Also still to come, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt. He’s with Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch again. Ramblin’ Rabbit is also there, despite what happened last week with he and Mercy. Wyatt has a secret this week. He ends up going into a dark teaser promo for the secret. The screen turns darker and the Fun House has taken a creepy turn. Wyatt says the fireflies helping him warms his soul but he still has some darkness in his head, but he knows how to harness it and control it. Wyatt turns back around and reveals a pretty disturbing new look, like some sort of horror monster or Halloween creature. Wyatt has shared his secret and it’s terrifying.

– The announcers show us what happened earlier tonight with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. The announcers run down the card for WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins says it’s personal between he and AJ Styles now. Rollins shows us footage from a NWA No Limits Wrestling indie show from 15 years ago when they went at it in a match. Rollins says Sunday will be a statement match for him, not about proving anything to his friends or family, but about proving something to himself, the fans and AJ – that this is Rollins’ industry, his show and he is the backbone of the company. Rollins says he did look up to AJ 15 years ago but when the dust settles on Sunday, AJ will be looking up at him. Rollins walks off.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Mike Rome goes over the Falls Count Anywhere rules. Braun Strowman is out first to a pop. Braun’s MITB Ladder Match spot is on the line in this match. We go to commercial as Strowman turns and waits for his opponent.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn for the main event. We see how Braun put Sami in a dumpster last week. Braun takes control to start and hits two big running splashes in the corner. Sami slides out of his hoodie to escape the ring. Sami tries for a breather on the outside of the ring but Braun runs around the ring and levels him. Braun with another big shot on the outside as Sami tries to regain his composure. Sami goes to leave through the crowd but Braun follows, chasing him up the stairs in the crowd.

Braun beats Sami up the stairs. Braun yells out and plays to the crowd but Sami smashes a drink in his face out of nowhere. Sami continues retreating through the concourse level but Braun follows. They go out to the concessions area and Sami nails Braun from behind with a trash can. Braun fights back and sends Sami face-first into a concrete column several times. Fans watch from a distance and boo as Sami kicks out of a pin attempt.

Baron Corbin appears out of nowhere and unloads on Strowman as fans begin a “holy shit!” chant. This leads to Sami covering for a close 2 count near the concession stands. Corbin brings Braun over and backdrops him through a merchandise table. Sami goes for the pin but Braun kicks out as another “holy shit!” chant starts up. Sami shows frustration now. Braun pushes Sami off and launches Corbin into part of the set-up for the merchandise table. Braun pauses for a breather as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re still battling through the crowd. Sami uses a steel chair now. Sami swings the chair but Braun catches it. Braun with a big right hand. They fight back closer to the ringside and stage area now. Braun goes over to where several ladders are as the fight continues. More back and forth now. They end up backstage as Braun tosses Sami into a bunch of equipment. Drew McIntyre suddenly appears and attacks Braun. Drew drops Braun on the side of a steel chair with a DDT. Drew barks at Sami to cover for the win but Braun kicks out at 2.

Drew can’t believe Braun kicked out. Drew gets sent into a TV monitor. Braun picks up a cooler packed with ice and drops it on Drew. Braun with another shot to Drew while he’s down. Braun throws stuff at Sami as he tries to crawl away. Sami comes stumbling out to the stage as fans boo some and cheer some. Braun is right on top of him. Braun grabs one of the many ladders and beats on Sami some more with it. Braun tosses a ladder on top of Sami while he’s down. Braun buries Sami under a pile of ladders now.

Corbin runs back over and drops Braun with a right hand. Drew joins in for the double team on Braun. Drew grabs a ladder and rams it into Braun’s ribs. Drew bridges a ladder from the ground to the top of a barrier now. Braun fights Drew and Corbin off but they bring him over to the ladder bridge. They drive him on top of it with a double team, snapping it in half with a hard landing to Braun. Braun goes to get right back up but Drew hits him with a Claymore Kick. Drew and Corbin help Sami make the pin, also helping him keep Braun down. Sami gets the pin to win and Braun’s MITB spot.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami tries to get up to celebrate as he has the final spot in the men’s MITB Ladder Match on Sunday. Sami’s music hits as we go to replays. Some fans are singing along with Sami’s theme. Braun is helped to his feet after Corbin and McIntyre retreat to the back. Sami backs up, pleading with Braun, trying to escape. Sami goes up to the announce table as the announcers scatter. Braun chokeslams Sami through the announce table for a pop. Braun stands over Sami and raises his arm as his music hits and fans pop. RAW goes off the air with Strowman standing tall.