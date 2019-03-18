Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 3/18/2019

Reload during the show for new results and videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman goes to speak but the “burn it down!” chants start up. Fans boo. Heyman insults the people of Chicago and does his usual intro for himself and his client. Heyman goes in on Seth Rollins now. Heyman goes on and praises Drew McIntyre. Heyman then asks what is Rollins thinking by accepting a match with McIntyre tonight, this close to WrestleMania 35. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre with a mic.

Drew says it’s refreshing to finally get the respect he deserves in WWE. Fans boo some and Drew tells them to shut their mouths and listen up. He brags on brutalizing Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose last week. Drew suggests to Lesnar that he direct Heyman to find a new WrestleMania 35 opponent because Rollins won’t make it to WrestleMania after tonight’s match. Rollins suddenly appears from behind and goes to work on Drew with a steel chair on the ramp. Officials run down to back Rollins off but he unloads with more chair shots to Drew while he’s down. Lesnar watches from the ring. Rollins goes into the ring but Lesnar backs out and laughs from ringside. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back as Rollins stands tall in the ring, both of them taunting each other.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey defends against Dana Brooke. Also, we will hear Batista’s side of the story on the situation with Triple H.

– We see how Bobby Lashley took back the WWE Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor last night. We see Lashley and Lio Rush backstage preparing for tonight’s tag team match.

Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs. Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor as Mike Rome does the introductions. Cole wonders who Balor’s mystery partner will be, saying he bets it will be a “monstrous” match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor has the mic. He’s interrupted by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Rush takes the mic and taunts Balor with the title. Balor says he plans on getting that title back very soon. Balor says they both will remember his partner, someone who plans on getting his hands around them. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

The bell rings and Braun starts off with Lashley. They lock up and try to overpower each other twice. Lashley poses and Braun shoves him to the mat. Braun yells at Lashley and poses now. Braun drops Lashley with a shoulder. Lashley goes to the floor for a breather as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is down in the ring as Lashley grounds him. We see how Lashley cut off a kick during the break to turn it around. Balor fights back but Lashley shuts him down. Rush gets the tag and ends up tagging out after Balor nails a basement dropkick to the mouth. Lashley comes back in and drops Balor with a right hand to the mouth. Braun yells from the apron and is ready to get in to get his hands on Lashley.

Balor reaches for a tag but Lashley stops him. Balor keeps fighting and goes for another tag but Lashley rams him back into the corner. Lashley mocks Braun but runs shoulder-first into the ring post. Rush comes in for the Frogsplash attempt but it back-fires. Rush goes down and Balor makes the hot tag to Braun for a pop. Braun misses Rush in the corner but then launches him face-first. Braun with a splash in the corner. Braun tosses Rush across the ring now. Braun with another huge throw across the ring. Braun with a huge clubbing blow for another pop. Braun scoops Rush for the running powerslam but Lashley nails a big Spear to make the save. Balor takes Lashley down but Rush knocks Balor out of the ring, where Lashley was sent. Rush recovers first while Braun is still down from the Spear.

Rush goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Braun for a close 2 count. Rush runs around the ring now but he’s stuck between his two opponents. Balor stops Rush from going in the ring but Lashley makes the save, sending Balor into the timekeeper’s area. Braun runs over Lashley next. Rush goes back into the ring but Braun follows and runs him over. Braun delivers a big chokeslam to Rush in the middle of the ring. Lashley looks on and wants no part in making the save. Braun with a big running powerslam to Rush for the pin in the middle of the ring as Lashley looks on while heading up the ramp.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Finn Balor

– After the match, Braun and Balor stand tall in the middle of the ring as Braun’s music hits. We go to replays. Braun and Balor look on from the ramp as officials check on Rush in the ring.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Rollins and Brooke vs. Rousey.

– We see a replay of Ronda Rousey’s attack on Dana Brooke and officials last week. Cole talks about how Rousey was fined for her actions. The camera cuts backstage and we see Rousey arriving with her husband, Travis Browne. A referee approaches her with security behind him. He says Rousey is late and in addition to a fine, WWE has decided to hire extra security so there’s not another incident like last week. Rousey walks off as he’s talking but he follows her with the security team.

– We go to the stage and out comes WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss. Graves says this will be a special edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with Elias. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss welcomes us to “A Moment of Bliss.” She talks about the social media buzz and WrestleMania 35, then sends us to the announcers to go over the current WrestleMania card.

Bliss thanks the announcers and talks about how she will be the WrestleMania 35 host. Bliss says she feels like she’s a really good talk show host as she’s been inspiring people around the world. She mentions how WWE friend Lilly Singh has a new late night talk show, and says she feels like that’s all because of her. Bliss introduces tonight’s guest and out comes Elias. Elias plays a little on the guitar and takes his seat with Bliss. Elias introduces himself and Bliss does the same. Bliss says this is a safe space. She knows how they have both been the victims of rude interruptions as of late, but that won’t happen tonight. Elias announces that he will be the headlining musical act of WrestleMania 35.

Elias says last year is motivation for this year’s WrestleMania. He goes on and gets the “What?!” treatment from some of the fans as he takes shots at Chicago. Elias says this will be the best musical performance in history. Elias says on that night, if anyone dares to interrupt him, then they… the music interrupts now and out comes No Way Jose’s conga line. The line is being led by Otis of Heavy Machinery. Tucker is also in there. They surround Bliss and Elias with a circle. Elias isn’t happy. Bliss says this was supposed to be at the end of the segment. She mentions having 10 rehearsals when yelling at Otis. A masked man from the conga line attacks Elias from behind. He unmasks himself and it’s Jose. Jose runs down to the ring to pose and taunt Elias as he looks on from the stage. We go to commercial.

Elias vs. No Way Jose

Back from the break and the match is underway. No Way Jose works Elias over. The ring is surrounded by conga line members, minus Heavy Machinery. Jose drops Elias for a 2 count. Elias comes back with an arm drag as the conga line rallies for Jose. Jose comes right back and takes Elias down again.

Elias fights back and clubs Jose against the ropes. Elias takes it to the corner but misses as Jose moves. Jose mounts offense with clotheslines and another takedown as the conga line cheers him on. Jose goes back to the top for a crossbody but Elias moves out of the way.

Elias gets aggressive and unloads in the corner as the referee tries to back him off. Elias drops Jose with a stiff clothesline. Elias with a big right hand in the corner and more chops. Jose tries to fight out of the corner with elbows. Jose charges but Elias scoops him and slams him to the mat. Elias drops a knee to the throat in the middle of the ring. Elias goes to the top rope and delivers the flying elbow drop. The conga line chants for Jose as Elias picks him up for a Drift Away. Elias nails it and covers for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall as his music hits.

– Still to come, Batista gives his side of the story. Also, Dana Brooke gets a title shot.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a pop as the “you suck!” chants start up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is in the ring. Angle says his Farewell Tour continues in Chicago tonight as he will have a match. Angle mentions his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 and the “thank you Kurt!” chants start up. Angle thanks the fans and then thanks the McMahon Family for allowing him to pick his final opponent. Angle says there are so many Superstars he wants to face but only one he wants to beat, the one who has made his life hell since he came to RAW. Angle says nothing would make him happier than to make Baron Corbin tap out at WrestleMania, then he can retire a happy man. It’s true, it’s damn true.

Kurt Angle vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and out comes Chad Gable. They meet in the middle of the ring and Gable has some positive words for Angle. They shake hands and then lock up. Fans are already doing the “this is awesome!” chant.

Back and forth between the two for the first several minutes. Angle drops Gable but runs into an elbow. Angle with a big belly-to-belly throw across the ring. Gable goes to the floor to regroup as Angle watches from the ring. Gable comes back in and they trade takedowns. Angle keeps Gable grounded in the middle of the ring. Gable comes back with a takedown for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth now as Angle levels Gable off the ropes. Angle takes Gable back down in the middle of the ring and grounds him.

Gable fights back and sends Angle through the rope to the floor. Angle slowly gets up as the referee counts. Gable gets to his feet as Angle makes it back in at the 6 count but Gable immediately takes the knee out on the apron. Gable drags Angle into the ring and goes to work on the injured knee. Gable with a close 2 count. Angle takes back control and sends Gable to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable comes back in but Angle hits him with clotheslines. Angle with a big back drop. Gable tries to mount offense but Angle goes for the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Gable counters it and rolls Angle up for a 2 count. Angle hits the first German suplex but he struggles to get back up. Gable counters and rolls Angle into his own ankle lock submission. Angle counters and sends Gable into the corner. Angle goes for the Angle Slam but Gable counters it into a big DDT for a close 2 count.

Gable gets up first while Angle is still down. Gable goes to the top for the moonsault but Angle rolls out of the way and Gable lands hard. Angle applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Gable resists but Angle drops down and tightens it. Gable finally submits for the finish.

Winner: Kurt Angle

– After the match, Angle stands tall and has his arm raised as his music hits. Angle helps Gable up for another show of respect between the two. The music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin to the stage. Fans boo and Corbin says that’s no way to welcome Angle’s WrestleMania opponent. Corbin says Angle picked him. Corbin mocks Angle for how he took his job on RAW. Corbin says that made him feel good but no where near as good as it will feel to humble him in his very last match. Corbin says it won’t matter what Angle did in his career, the people will remember him for his last match. It’s true, it’s damn true. Angle looks on from the ring as Corbin taunts him. Fans chant “thank you Kurt!” as we go to the announcers.

– The announcers talk about tonight’s Brooke vs. Rousey match. They lead us to a video package with footage of Drew McIntyre taking out Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose on last week’s show. Still to come, McIntyre vs. Rollins in singles action.

– We go to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival are talking to Baron Corbin backstage. Apollo Crews approaches and says before Kurt Angle silences Corbin at WrestleMania 35, he wants a shot tonight. Crews gets his match and gets The Revival to admit they don’t like Corbin before walking off.

– We go back to the ring and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley are out with Charly Caruso. Caruso asks if there’s any truth to the rumors of Banks and Bayley appearing on SmackDown this week to confront The IIconics. They say they are going to SmackDown and it will be… iconic. Banks addresses WrestleMania 35 but the music interrupts and out comes Natalya, then WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix praises Banks and Bayley for bringing respect to the titles. She wishes they had been around when she was competing. Beth goes on about the women’s division and says she was almost content until she saw Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka trying to set the division back a few years. Beth says they woke the dragon up. She goes on and says she loves her career and her accomplishments, but one thing is missing. They all look at the titles. Beth says she is ready to step out of retirement since Banks and Bayley have said they will take on all challengers. Phoenix says she is ready to stand beside the very best in WWE, Natalya, and challenge the champions for the titles at WrestleMania 35.

Bayley asks Phoenix if she’s sure about this and if she needs more time to prepare as she’s been away for 6 years and competition has evolved. Natalya fires back and says to Bayley with all due respect, this is Beth Phoenix, The Glamazon, a WWE Hall of Famer, and it was in this very arena where she won the Women’s Title. Banks says they live and breathe this sport, so of course they know who she is, the one who Natalya is riding the coattails of to get a match at WrestleMania. They face off and Natalya takes a shot to kick the brawl off. Beth pulls Sasha off Natalya and tosses her to the mat. Bayley gets in Beth’s face and they have words. Beth shoves Bayley to the mat. A referee hits the ring and gets in between the two sides as we go to commercial.

Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

Back from the break and the bell rings. Natalya and Sasha Banks go at it. Beth Phoenix and Bayley look on from ringside. Banks with a big kick. Natalya comes back and hits the low dropkick for a 2 count.

Banks fires back and delivers double knees in the corner. Natalya moves out of the way and delivers a big clothesline. Banks rolls to safety on the outside. The music hits and out comes Nia Jax to the stage with a mic. She mocks Phoenix for wanting to come out of retirement. Jax says she’s done more in 3 years than Beth did in her entire career. She says Beth is jealous of her and she’s coming back because Jax is getting so much recognition. Jax says she’s the prettier, stronger version of The Glamazon. Tamina Snuka suddenly attacks Beth on the outside and lays her down. She also delivers a superkick to Bayley and then Banks to get the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Sasha Banks

– After the bell, Natalya runs over to check on Phoenix. Jax laughs on the stage as Snuka joins her. Jax says she will see the others at WrestleMania as Jax’s music hits. A referee is out to check on Banks, Bayley and Phoenix.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Rollins.

– We get another backstage vignette with Mojo Rawley talking to himself in the mirror, ranting about potential. Mojo keeps asking himself why he can’t figure this out. “Figure it out!” he yells in the mirror.

Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal is already out with The Singh Brothers. The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet takes control and hits a springboard dropkick early on.

Ricochet puts on the brakes in the middle of the ring before flying out, taunting Jinder as he looks on from the floor. Jinder returns to the ring and gets kicked in the gut. Ricochet fights back in from the apron with kicks. Ricochet turns his attention to The Singh Brothers, backing them off as they thought about interfering. Jinder takes advantage of the distraction and levels Ricochet. Jinder goes to work on Ricochet while he’s down now.

Jinder scoops Ricochet and slam him in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Cole noted that Aleister Black is back home handling business. Jinder with knees too the back. Jinder keeps Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet tries to fight out but Jinder takes him right back down with the hold. Ricochet fights up again but Jinder launches him into the turnbuckles. Jinder stomps away while Ricochet is down now. Jinder chokes Ricochet against the bottom rope as the referee warns him. Jinder beats Ricochet back down with elbows and keeps him grounded once again. Fans start rallying for Ricochet now.

Ricochet makes his comeback with a shot to the back of the neck now. Ricochet sends Jinder into the turnbuckles. They get up and trade shots but Ricochet counters. Ricochet sends Jinder flying into the corner. Ricochet launches himself in off the top rope, taking Jinder back down. Ricochet with the running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. The Singh Brothers pull Jinder to safety to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes and launches himself out, taking all three down. Fans pop for Ricochet. Ricochet rolls Jinder in and goes to the top. Ricochet hits the 630 for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet poses in the ring as fans cheer him on.

– The announcers congratulate Sue Aitchison, who has worked for WWE for 33 years, on receiving The Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Dana Brooke vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the back. He talks about tonight’s match with Drew McIntyre and says the beating will be for Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose for what Drew did last week. He hopes Brock Lesnar is watching the match. Rollins says he will fight fire with fire. Rollins goes on and says he will burn Suplex City down at WrestleMania 35. Charly Caruso is backstage with Dana Brooke next. Dana is asked if she knows what she got herself into. She says this is the Road to WrestleMania where dreams become reality, underdogs make history. She says she’s not naive, she knows she might not be better than Ronda Rousey but she only has to be better for three seconds. Dana walks off and heads to the ring.

We get formal ring introductions before the match begins. Rousey delivers a big jumping knee to start. Rousey then takes Dana down into an armbar for the quick squash win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey goes to ringside to greet her husband, Travis Browne. A security guard approaches and Rousey drops him. Browne also drops a guard in the chaos. Rousey and Browne leave together as we get replays. Dana sells the attack in the ring, clutching her arm, as referees check on her. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Dana Brooke. Cole says she is receiving medical attention backstage.

Apollo Crews vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and Baron Corbin vs. Apollo Crews begins as they go at it.

Back and forth to start. Crews takes Corbin down on the outside and then brings him back in the ring. Corbin cuts Crews off and drops him. Corbin plays to the crowd for boos. Corbin works Crews over in the corners now. Corbin keeps control and grounds Crews in the middle of the ring now. Corbin runs into an elbow in the corner. More back and forth between the two. Corbin catches Crews with a Deep Six for a close 2 count.

Corbin stands over Crews as fans boo and he points up at the WrestleMania 35 sign. Corbin continues to pound on Crews while he’s down. Corbin keeps control and looks to put Crews away with End of Days but Crews rolls him up out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews retreats as his music hits. Corbin has words with the referee, getting in his face. We go to replays. Kurt Angle comes out to the stage to stand tall with Crews.

– We see Batista being mic’d up, live via satellite in Tampa, Florida. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see recent happenings with Batista and Triple H for their No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. Batista joins Michael Cole now, live via satellite from his home in Tampa. They talk about Batista being angry at Triple H. Cole asks if it goes back to their days in Evolution together. Batista says it goes back way farther than that. He keeps hearing that he owes his career to Triple H. Batista goes on about how Triple H just used him for muscle, just like he did with others in DX. Triple H has always used people to make himself look good. Batista says he was used like some big meathead to protect Triple H. He says Triple H used him, held him down, shut him out, talked down to him and underestimated him.

Cole asked about Batista quitting in 2010 and if he blames Triple H for how he walked out at the height of his career. Batista says yes, why shouldn’t he, but he wants Cole to stop saying he quit. Batista talks about Triple H being jealous of him and insecure of him, knowing he can’t beat him while not giving him his fair shot. Batista says he left because of Triple H, who thought he wasn’t big enough of a star for WWE. Batista says he left WWE and found worldwide fame. Now he’s back to get the match he wants at WrestleMania 35. Cole says Triple H has always been fair to him, plus look what he’s done for the people in WWE NXT. Batista says Triple H, as The Cerebral Assassin, has everyone fooled, that’s what he does. He goes on about how bad the real Triple H is. Batista says one day, hopefully soon, Vince McMahon will wake up and fire Triple H, ending his professional career. Batista says at WrestleMania, he’s going to end Triple H’s in-ring career. Batista ends the interview by yelling at the workers to get out of his office. Cole hypes the No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania.

– Charly is backstage talking about how Braun Strowman recently upset SNL stars Michael Che and Colin Jost. We see a replay of how Braun destroyed the car that they sent him last week as a gift. Charly welcomes Braun now. Braun doesn’t care what they have to say on social media, the bottom line is that they came to his house and disrespected WWE. Braun goes on and reveals that he will be entering the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, to make sure he can put hands on enough people so that when he sees them backstage… WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss interrupts and says she can’t have Braun putting his hands on Jost and Che. She wants to fix the situation. Braun gives her one week to make it right or he’s coming for them.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Drew McIntyre.

Back from the break and Drew is in the ring. He shows us last week’s attack on Roman Reigns. Cole says because of that attack, Reigns is not cleared to be here tonight. Drew goes on about Reigns and says this is Drew’s yard now. Drew wants to talk to the real Joe now. He tells Reigns or Joe that if he wants to be the hero so bad, the inspiration to the people, then listen to this challenge. Drew challenges Reigns to a fight at WrestleMania 35. Drew says he knows the answer already, the people know the answer already. Drew tells Reigns to look at his children, his life. Drew asks Reigns to say no and to choose his family, not choose the fans because they don’t give a damn about Reigns. Drew swears that what he did last week to Reigns and Dean Ambrose, what he will do to Seth Rollins tonight, will be nothing compared to what he does to Reigns at WrestleMania. Drew says Reigns may have beaten leukemia but he will never beat him on the grandest stage of them all. Rollins appears on the big screen and he’s not happy. He says that right there is why he attacked Drew earlier tonight. Rollins says that was for his brothers, but this is for himself. The music hits and Rollins runs out. Drew meets him on the ramp and they start brawling. Referees and officials are out to keep them apart but they keep going at it. Rollins enters the ring and tells Drew to bring it. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew has Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring. Rollins tries to mount offense but Drew drops him with a back elbow. Drew keeps Rollins grounded again. Drew shuts Rollins down again, nailing two big suplexes for a 2 count. Drew takes Rollins back to the mat. Rollins breaks free and sends Drew to the floor. Drew drags Rollins out with him. Rollins fights and avoids a shot into the steel steps. Rollins with an elbow. Rollins with a moonsault off the steps but Drew knocks him away and lands on the floor. We go to commercial.