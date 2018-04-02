Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 4/2/2018: WrestleMania 34 Go-Home Edition

Reload often during RAW for new photos & videos.

– The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 34 opens live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Cole sends us to the ring with Jonathan Coachman.

– Coach is in the ring with a podium. He’s here to moderate a big face-off for WrestleMania 34. He introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H. Out comes The Authority. They hit the ring where there are two tables and four chairs set up. Coach introduces RAW General Manager Kurt Angle next. Coach introduces Ronda Rousey last and out she comes to join Angle. They head to the ring together.

Coach mentions how we have fan questions from social media for the face-off. Triple H comments on how the deafening roar for Rousey will become a deafening silence after Sunday because of Angle. Triple H goes on about Angle not being too bright and says Rousey is one of the biggest WWE signings ever but Angle has ruined it already. Triple H asks why. Rousey interrupts but Stephanie talks down to her to Coach. Stephanie wants the first question now, enough with this back & forth. Rousey says she understands the format but she just wants her question. The back & forth continues between the two sides. Triple H says what Rousey has done in her past means nothing in WWE now. He says WWE is their life, from beginning to end, and he’s so confident because they know the rules in the ring but Rousey has no idea what’s going to happen. He says there’s a massive learning curve here and they make the rules. Triple H says Rousey is going to lose. Coach asks the first question now, for Stephanie – how important is it that they win and how will that impact the future. Stephanie says it’s not if they win, it’s when they win. She says this will show that when there’s an uprising in the back, the bosses will quickly shut it down. Stephanie says Rousey and everyone else in the back will learn to respect authority.

Coach asks Angle how he feels about teaming up with Rousey on Sunday. Angle says Rousey is the baddest woman on the planet, ring or octagon, and she will prove it this weekend by making Stephanie tap out. Coach asks if they have any final thoughts. Stephanie tells Rousey to remember she chose this path, it’s all on her. Stephanie says Rousey’s first entry in the WWE record books will be a loss and we all know how Rousey handles losing. Rousey asks if Stephanie is right or left handed. Stephanie answers and asks why. Because Rousey wants to make sure she can still sign her paychecks after she rips her arm off. Fans chant “yes!” and Coach says this is a good time to end the Q&A but first, we have to do the photo-op. Coach says this will be classy and professional, not out of hand like in boxing or UFC. Coach wishes them all the best and good luck. The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for the photo-op now. Angle and Triple H shake hands while Rousey and Stephanie stare each other down. Stephanie extends her hand but Rousey won’t shake. Stephanie talks trash and points her finger. Rousey steps up to her. They face off and Angle gets in between them. Triple H decks Angle from behind with a mic. Rousey grabs Triple H by his collar. Stephanie comes from the side and puts Rousey through a table as fans boo. Stephanie talks trash while Rousey is down. Stephanie points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign as Triple H’s music hits. We go to replays. Triple H and Stephanie kiss on the apron before heading to the back for more boos.

– Cole leads us to a quick look at Daniel Bryan’s ring return at WrestleMania 34 as The Authority stands tall on the stage. Still to come, will The Undertaker answer John Cena’s challenge? Also, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

– We see Bayley walking backstage. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Sonya Deville

Back from the break and Bayley is at ringside getting a look at the trophy for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Absolution is already out. Sonya and Bayley lock up as Paige and Mandy Rose watch from ringside.

Back and forth to start. Bayley takes control and hits a crossbody. Bayley goes back to a headlock and hits another takedown to keep Deville grounded. Deville turns it around with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley turns it around in the corner. Deville runs into an elbow and gets taken down by the arm for a 2 count. Bayley focuses on the arm now.

Deville takes control but Bayley fights back and drops Deville in the corner. Deville gets aggressive and turns it back around. Deville drops Bayley and talks trash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Deville continues to dominate. Deville with a spinebuster and a 2 count. Deville with more offense, including a big running knee to the face. Bayley finally fights back and goes to the top. Bayley nails a crossbody but doesn’t make the pin. Bayley with a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Deville goes to the floor for a breather with Paige and Rose.

Bayley follows but it backfires as Deville turns it around and brings it back in. Bayley drops Deville over the second rope and covers for a close 2 count. Rose gets on the apron but Bayley knocks her off. Deville with a 2 count off the distraction. Bayley comes right back with a roll up for the win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the bell, Rose immediately hits the ring and Bayley gets double teamed. Sasha Banks runs down and takes out Rose but Deville grabs Banks. Banks fights back and Rose gets sent to the floor. Bayley and Banks team up to send Deville out of the ring. Banks and Bayley have some words as Banks demands her arm is raised by Bayley for making the save. A brawl breaks out between Banks and Bayley. Rose and Deville come back in and take them out. Absolution leaves with their arms in the air as a referee checks on Bayley and Banks.

– Still to come, a look at Asuka’s streak. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Asuka.

– The announcers sent congratulations to Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on the early arrival of their daughter.

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Miz to join the announcers for commentary. Seth Rollins is out next as JoJo does the introduction.

The bell rings and they lock it up, trading holds in the middle of the ring. They trade takedowns and face off in the middle of the ring again as fans cheer. Balor takes control and keeps Rollins grounded. Rollins floors Balor with a shoulder. Rollins takes Balor down and keeps him down with a headlock. Rollins with a 1 count. Balor with hip tosses as he makes a comeback. Balor keeps Rollins grounded now.

Rollins drops Balor with a shoulder but they trade counters and stand off once again as fans cheer. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. They meet in the middle of the ring and shove each other, then look up a the WrestleMania sign. They start unloading on each other next. Rollins sends Balor out to the floor and follows. They trade shots but Rollins gets the upperhand and brings it back into the ring. Balor sends Rollins right back to the floor and then dropkicks him off the apron. Balor with a big kick to the mouth from the apron. Balor poses on the apron as fans cheer. Balor brings Rollins back into the ring for a quick pin attempt.

Balor with a kick to the back and a 2 count. Balor with chops in the corner now. Rollins catches Balor running and sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Rollins goes up and hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins with an elbow to the top of the head as he keeps Balor grounded on the mat. We cut to a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles promo while Rollins vs. Balor is seen in a smaller window in the lower left corner of the screen. The match goes back to full size as Rollins hits a neckbreaker. Rollins goes to the floor and hits a running boot to the head. Rollins returns to the ring for the 2 count.

Balor fights back as they trade chops in the middle of the ring now. They trade counters. Rollins runs into boots in the corner. Balor mounts offense now. Rollins turns it around but can’t hit the Blockbuster. Balor counters and goes for a move but Rollins rolls him up for 2. Balor drops Rollins for a close 2 count. Balor waits for Rollins to get up. Rollins counters a move and hits a Slingblade. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, sending Balor back into the barrier. We return to commercial.