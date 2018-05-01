WWE RAW Results & Videos, 4/30/2018: Backlash Hype, Greatest Royal Rumble Fallout

Reload often during RAW for new videos and results.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia.

– We’re live from the Bell Centre in Montreal with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman, who is back after having last week off.

– We go right to the ring as Roman Reigns comes out to major heat. We see stills from the controversial finish to the Steel Cage match with Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, and the tweet from referee Chad Patton where he admitted a bad decision. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle also backed up the decision in a YouTube video.

The boos get louder as Reigns takes the mic and the announcers compare the Montreal crowd to the post-WrestleMania crowd. Reigns says he won’t make any excuses because there’s no need. We saw the footage and the tweet from the referee, so we’re looking at the real WWE Universal Champion. Fans chant “Roman sucks” now. Reigns says he should be Universal Champion but he’s not, yet. A lot of fans doubted him and lost faith in him but the fact is he’s a man of his word and he kept his word – he beat Brock Lesnar in that cage and that’s why he will never lose faith in himself. Reigns says he would tell this to Lesnar right now but we all know he’s not here. So he will turn his attention to another man, the one he will face this Sunday at… fans pop as Samoa Joe appears on the big screen.

Joe taunts Reigns for failing in Saudi Arabia and says he will put him down on Sunday at Backlash. The music interrupts and here comes Jinder Mahal with a mic. Sunil Singh is with him. Jinder says he hates excuses for shortcomings and says he has a real excuse for his loss to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy but he doesn’t like complaining. Jinder enters the ring and rubs the Lesnar loss in to Reigns and threatens him for tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn to a big hometown pop. Sami says they’re complaining about losing at GRR but he wasn’t even able to go because of a serious case of vertigo at the hands of Bobby Lashley, but he’s feeling much better and ready to make up for it tonight in his hometown. Sami reveals he will be facing Reigns tonight and fans cheer. Kevin Owens’ music hits and out he comes to another hometown pop.

Owens speaks some French and gets a chant back from the crowd. Owens says with all due respect, he knows his friend Sami can beat Reigns but tonight the people want to see Owens vs. Reigns. Fans chant “yes!” again. Owens says they have a situation now because Jinder also wants a piece of Reigns. Owens calls for fans to cheer for which opponent Reigns should have. Sami gets a good reaction but Jinder gets mostly boos. Owens gets the biggest reaction. Owens approaches Reigns but Reigns decks him with a right hand. Sami and Jinder attack and beat Reigns down. Singh and Owens join in to make it a four-way beatdown. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley for the save. Lashley fights off Singh and Zayn but the numbers catch up to him. The heels are getting the upperhand when Braun Strowman makes his way out to a big pop. Braun pushes Sami away first and then Owens from the apron. Braun enters the ropes and is attacked by multiple heels. Lashley makes the save. Reigns is back at it now. Strowman, Lashley and Reigns clear the ring. Braun presses Singh high in the air ans tosses him out onto the other three. Fans pop as Braun’s music hits and he stands tall with Lashley & Reigns.

– We see Elias backstage drinking some tea he brought back from Saudi Arabia, used to help soothe his vocal chords. Elias will perform tonight and will face Bobby Roode. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm the big six-man main event for tonight.

Elias vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and Elias is in the ring with his guitar and the spotlight. JoJo introduces him. Elias asks who wants to walk with him and talks about Bobby Roode. Elias says he’s reaching a new level of fame that no one can understand, even Roode. Elias asks for everyone to shut their mouths and quiet their phones as he begins his latest song. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Roode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is in control of this rematch from last week. Roode fights back but Elias takes it to the corner. Roode fights out of that corner and into another with chops. Roode floors Elias with a shoulder. Roode with more offense and a dropkick for a pop. Roode takes Elias back to the corner for more chops. Elias sends Rode into the corner but Roode gets his boots up. Roode goes to the top for a Blockbuster but Elias kicks out.

Elias goes to the floor for a breather. Roode follows but Elias nails him. Roode decks Elias back and rolls him back into the ring. Elias goes for another breather but Elias stops him from rolling out. Elias drops Roode over the top rope and floors him. Elias keeps Roode grounded now and seems to be focusing on the throat & neck. The screen splits as we get a quick Backlash promo. Elias keeps Roode grounded as fans try to rally. Roode fights up and out but Elias kicks him in the face off the ropes. Elias stomps away now. Elias scoops Roode and just throws him across the ring.

Elias approaches in the corner but Roode kicks him. Elias with more chops. More back and forth now. Elias connects with a mule kick and covers for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break with Elias getting the upperhand. They go to the top for a superplex but Roode knocks Elias down to the mat. Roode comes flying off the top with a big clothesline. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT but Elias counters and they trade pin attempts. Elias rocks Roode on the apron. Elias sends Roode throat-first into the turnbuckle and he falls out to the floor. The referee starts counting.

The referee goes to the floor and checks on Roode. He call for trainers to come tend to Roode. Roode is having trouble breathing as another referee and medics come out. It sounds like Roode will be unable to continue. Elias takes the mic and announces himself as the winner but he’s met with a lot of boos.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias heads to the back with his head held high as we go to replays. Elias stops on the stage and looks back as officials continue checking on Roode.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Roode being helped to the back during the commercial. Cole says Roode is headed out to receive medical attention for the serious throat injury.

The Authors of Pain vs. Jean-Paul and Francois

We go to the ring and out comes Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. Charly Caruso is backstage with two local enhancement talents, Jean-Paul and Francois. They speak in French first and talk about requesting this match and never backing down from a challenge. The music hits and out they come to a pop, fired up for the match.

Rezar starts off with Francois and runs him over. Rezar tosses Francois into the corner and wants Jean-Paul to tag in. He also gets destroyed and in comes Akam off the tag. They hit the Super Collider on the local jobbers and then hit The Last Chapter for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. Akam says The Book of Pain remains open. Rezar says there will be a chapter for every team on RAW. They talk more trash and promise destruction before dropping the mics and heading to the back.

– Back from the break and we get some media hype on the Greatest Royal Rumble.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. We see stills from the Ladder Match win over Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and The Miz at GRR.

Rollins comments on how wild the crowd is here tonight and says the last month of his career has been wild too. Rollins talks about what he’s been doing and says now here he is, in Montreal with a bunch of maniacs. Rollins gets another pop from Montreal before they do the “ole!” chants. Rollins takes it all in and is all smiles.

Fans chant “you deserve it” and Rollins says something back in French. Rollins says he doesn’t want to be like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He brings up the controversial finish from GRR and says he doesn’t want to only show up when it’s convenient for him, he wants to be a fighting champion and wants to fight every… the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Balor mentions how close he came to winning the title at GRR. He congratulates Rollins for beating him but barely. Balor says they have had 4 singles matches and they’re currently even at 2-2. Balor says Rollins is out here talking about being a fighting champion but how about showing everyone you’re a fighting champion by putting the title on the line tonight? Fans chant “yes!” in response. Rollins says he has to face The Miz on Sunday at Backlash with the title on the line but he is a fighting champion and will leave it up to the fans. Rollins asks them if they want the match tonight and of course they do. The music interrupts and out comes Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, still being called The Miztourage and still using The Miz’s theme song. Fans boo them.

Axel tells them not to worry about what the fans want, worry about themselves. Dallas says they should be fighting together. No, we all should be fighting together. They’re in the ring now. Axel says they approached Rollins and Balor the wrong way last week as the should have had a… group conversation! Axel and Dallas open their jackets to reveal creepy t-shirts with all 4 of their faces on them. Dallas tells them to forget about The Balor Club because they could be The Four Horsemen of WWE. They raise the “four fingers” but Balor and Rollins aren’t sure. They turn their backs to talk it over. Rollins says that’s going to be a hard no, sorry. Axel is a bit sad and Dallas rants about not needing them. Fans chant “loser!” as they go to leave the ring. They quickly turn back around and try to attack the babyfaces but they get tossed out of the ring. Balor suddenly drops Rollins with a Slingblade as some fans boo. Balor talks some trash and stands over Rollins for a second, looking down at him. We go to replays as Balor’s music hits and he heads to the back. Rollins stops on the ramp and looks back at a recovering Rollins, talking more junk. Balor heads to the back.

Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sasha Banks. Charly asks Sasha if she attempted to work things out with Bayley to have her in her corner tonight. Sasha says unfortunately she will not have Bayley in her corner. They used to be the best of friends but she hasn’t heard anything back from Bayley. Sasha goes on and says this division still runs on Boss Time and if Ruby wants it, she can get it. The music hits and out comes Banks to the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, aggressively taking it to the corner. They break and Ruby smirks at Banks. More back and forth early on as they look to get going. Ruby drops Banks for a pin attempt and then runs over her with a shoulder. Ruby runs the ropes but Sasha connects with a stiff chop. Banks turns it back around and keeps Ruby grounded as we see Bayley backstage watching the match.

Ruby turns it around unloads in the corner with stomps as Liv and Logan laugh from ringside. Ruby with more offense in the corner, including shoulders to the gut. Banks turns it back around out of the corner and takes Riott to the mat. Banks drops Riott and delivers the double knees for a 2 count. Riott sends Banks to the floor in front of her partners. Banks drops Logan as Liv backs off. Ruby comes leaping to the floor but Banks moves and goes back into the ring. Banks delivers a dropkick through the ropes to send Ruby back down on the floor. Banks stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ruby has Banks grounded in the middle of the ring after a big counter during the break. Ruby with more offense and another 2 count. Ruby shows some frustration now. Ruby slams Sasha’s face into the mat. Sasha fights to her feet but Ruby drops her with a shot to the back. More back and forth from the two. Banks with a crossbody coming out of the corner for another pin attempt. Banks with more offense as Liv and Logan scream out at ringside. Ruby goes to the corner and nails a big cannonball onto Sasha for a close 2 count. Banks ends up getting the Backstabber and the Banks Statement on Ruby but Logan distracts the referee. The hold is broken thanks to an assist from Liv. Banks continues to fight Ruby off after the distraction. Banks with big knees in the corner twice. Banks takes out Liv on the floor. Logan provides another distraction as Banks goes to the top, allowing Ruby to cut Banks off. Ruby delivers the Riott Kick and covers for the pin after Banks falls to the mat.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the match, The Riott Squad celebrates and heads to the back as we go to replays.

– We get another “Moment of Bliss” pre-recorded segment with a sad Alexa Bliss talking more about bullying. She recalls a trip to Disney World with then-friend Nia Jax, who did nothing but mock her size all day and bully her. Bliss also recalls how Nia double-fisted turkey legs at lunch while she had the server bring Bliss a kids menu. She says Jax turned the happiest place on earth into the saddest day ever but at Backlash, no matter what happens, Bliss will win her title back. Bliss says the match is for everyone who’s had a Nia in their life. Bliss says for them, she will not let the bully win. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Graves announces Balor vs. Rollins for tonight’s main event. The title will be on the line.

– Renee Young is backstage with Titus O’Neil. She shows us a replay of the big fall at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. Titus goes to say the entrance went as planned but he laughs and says he just fell, plain and simple. Titus says what’s important is that you get back up and not stay down. He hopes this incident inspires people to… Baron Corbin appears and laughs at Titus. He mocks Titus and doesn’t know why Renee is wasting her time with Titus. Corbin walks off and Titus watches, nodding his head and saying that’s just OK.

– The announcers discuss our new RAW Tag Team Champions, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. We get a backstage video of Hardy reading a book, The Light & The Darkness. He says his story and Wyatt’s story have always been told. Hardy shows us some famous stories and pieces of art with their faces Photoshopped in. The lights go out around Matt and Wyatt appears. He says their shadow will continue to consume everything. Behold, The Deleters of Worlds. They laugh and tell everyone to run.

– We see what happened last week when Ronda Rousey made the save for Natalya and took Mickie James out. Cole shows us some social media posts and talks about how Rousey has been friends with Natalya for years after Eve Torres-Gracie introduced them. Still to come, Natalya vs. Mickie with Ronda and Bliss in their corners.

Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

Back from the break and JoJo introduces Sunil Singh. Out he comes to do the grand introduction for Jinder Mahal. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are out next to hometown pops. Braun Strowman is out first for his team as the others look on from the floor. Braun stares back at them. Bobby Lashley is out next. Roman Reigns is out last for his team, to mostly boos.

Reigns starts off with Jinder but Sami wants a piece of Reigns so he tags right in. Owens tags in before the match gets going but he immediately tags Sami back in. Roman fights Sami off and sends him to the floor. Sami kicks Reigns but Reigns sends him into the barrier. Owens comes out but Reigns rocks him with an uppercut. Reigns nails a double Drive By on Sami and Owens against the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder goes at it with Reigns. Reigns drops Jinder and takes him to the corner. Lashley tags in and drops Jinder with an elbow. Lashley with more offense and a big slam. Jinder slides out of a hold as Lashley wastes a bit of time. Lashley comes right back with a clothesline. Jinder shoves Lashley into his corner and in comes Sami for a quick double team. Sami keeps control of Lashley in the corner as Owens nails a cheap shot. Fans cheer them. Sami goes for a suplex but Lashley counters with a neckbreaker. Lashley with a big corner clothesline and a shoulder thrust. Owens gets a big pop as he comes in and takes control of Lashley. Jinder tags back in and beats Lashley down in the corner. Lashley tries to fight back but Owens tags back in and knocks him back down. Owens drops Lashley in the middle of the ring and keeps him grounded with the chinlock. The screen splits again as we get another Backlash promo.

Lashley fights Owens off but Owens drops him and nails a senton bomb in the middle of the ring. Lashley kicks out. Owens with a few more stomps before keeping Lashley down in the middle of the ring again. The referee checks on Lashley as he starts fading in the hold. Lashley comes back and drops Owens face-first into the mat. Braun and Reigns wait for the tag now. Reigns tags in as does Sami. Reigns with clotheslines and more offense. Reigns drops Jinder off the apron. Reigns goes back to work on Sami with big shots in the corner. Reigns nails one big final blow and Sami hits the mat. Fans boo Reigns as he calls for the Superman Punch.

Singh comes to the apron for a distraction but Reigns takes him out before he can hit the Superman Punch. Reigns drops Sami as he gets back up but Owens has tagged himself in and Reigns doesn’t see it. Owens drops Reigns for a close 2 count. Owens argues with the referee and stomps Reigns as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami drags Reigns back to prevent him from tagging. Owens talks trash and works Reigns over. Owens levels Reigns for another close 2 count after a pop. Owens argues with the referee again. Owens mounts Reigns for more strikes and tags Sami back in. Sami also mounts Reigns with strikes. Sami with a 2 count. Sami keeps Reigns grounded on the mat now. Reigns fights up and out, breaking the hold with a backdrop. Braun reaches for the hot tag but Owens tags in first and stops it from happening. Reigns fights off Sami and Jinder from the corner. Owens runs into a big boot. Reigns tries to make the tag but Owens stops him. Reigns nails the Superman Punch to Owens. Jinder tags in, stops the tag and drops Lashley off the apron. Jinder turns back around to a Samoan Drop from Reigns.

Braun finally gets the hot tag from Reigns. Braun floors Jinder and runs around the ring for a huge shot to Owens, flooring him on the outside. Braun goes back into the ring and levels Jinder again. Braun runs back outside and levels Sami, then sends Owens hard into the barrier. Braun comes back in but he runs into the ring post as Jinder moves. Sami runs in but Lashley takes him out, launching him across the ring. Jinder drops Lashley. Jinder tags in Owens for the double team, looking to whip him into the corner to splash Braun. Reigns comes out of nowhere and takes out Jinder. Owens with a superkick to Reigns and one to Braun to send him back into the corner. Owens runs for the Corner Cannonball but Braun catches him and nails the big running powerslam for the pin in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as Braun’s music hits and we get replays.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with highlights from last Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Baron Corbin vs. No Way Jose

We go to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin to the stage with a mic. He knocks the crowd some and promises that when tonight is all said and done, no one will be laughing. The music interrupts and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line. We see footage from last week where Corbin attacked Jose from behind.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jose fights Corbin into the corner but Corbin comes back. Back and forth for a bit before Corbin flattens Jose with a clothesline. Jose looks to make a comeback, sending Corbin out to the floor. Corbin runs back in and Jose nails a big boot. Jose keeps control and goes to the top but misses on the way down.

Corbin turns it around and works Jose over but the Titus Worldwide music hits and out comes Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Titus O’Neil. Brooke and Crews head to the ringside area to act up and distract Corbin. Titus goes to run down the ramp but they stop him, making fun of the big fall at Greatest Royal Rumble. Titus gets on the apron but acts like he trips again, falling back to the floor. Corbin smirks at Titus but Jose comes from behind and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Titus Worldwide celebrates as Corbin looks on. Jose starts dancing to celebrate the win as we go to replays. Jose joins Titus Worldwide on the stage as Corbin looks on upset.

– The announcers lead us to a video for Make-A-Wish and World Wish Day.

Mickie James vs. Natalya

Back from the break and out comes Mickie James with Alexa Bliss at her side. We see footage from last week’s angle. Natalya is out next to a big Canadian pop. Ronda Rousey is with her.

They go at it to start and Natalya takes control. Mickie ends up on the outside but comes back in. Natalya with more offense and basement dropkick. Mickie turns it around by sending Natalya into the turnbuckles face-first and then using the hair. Mickie with a big kick to the chest and a quick pin attempt. Mickie keeps Natalya grounded with more offense for another 2 count. Natalya quickly turns it around and goes for the Sharpshooter but Bliss gets on the apron. Natalya charges after her but turns back to Mickie. Mickie takes the injured knee out. Rousey is stalking Bliss on the outside now as fans cheer. Bliss hops off the apron and runs around the ring. Rousey chases her. This leads to Natalya taking advantage of the distraction and rolling Mickie up for the win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya clutches her knee and the referee checks on her. Bliss looks on from the stage as Rousey enters the ring to assist Natalya. The music hits and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Bliss runs from the stage, down the ramp and through the crowd. Jax chases her and stops at ringside. Jax enters the ring and stares Rousey up & down, sizing her up. She steps in between Natalya and Rousey but raises their arms in the air to a pop.

– The announcers go over the Backlash card for Sunday. Lashley and Strowman vs. Sami and Owens is added to the card.

– Back from a break and we get a video previously recorded backstage by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Drew says when he speaks, it’s real just like he is. He says while the other Superstars are coasting through life, playing on their phones and just happy to be here, there are two others who are positive they belong here and they are going to show why they belong. Ziggler also speaks and says it’s about to become dangerous, maybe the others should retreat to SmackDown. Ziggler says they didn’t just come to RAW. Ziggler says they didn’t come to RAW to just steal the show, they’re going to take it.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s main event. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next for his second title defense. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and they lock up going at it. Rollins takes it to the corner and breaks after the referee counts. Balor comes right back and they trade holds. Rollins ends up sending Balor to the floor and leaping out onto him. Rollins stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has kept control, keeping the attack to Balor. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Balor takes control but Rollins boots him from the corner. More back and forth. Rollins nails a Blockbuster from the corner. Rollins with more offense before sending Balor down face-first. Rollins springboards in with a clothesline. Balor rolls to the floor for a breather as Rollins stands tall for a pop.

Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to send Balor into the barrier. Rollins runs for another dive but Balor meets him at the ropes with a kick to the face. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. They trade offense in the middle of the ring again. Balor nails a big DDT for a close 2 count. Rollins blocks a Slingblade but Balor comes back with a dropkick. Balor looks to go for the 1916 but he drops Rollins with an elbow and holds it for a 2 count. More back and forth. Rollins with a Slingblade and more offense. Rollins nails a jumping knee to the face for a close 2 count.

Rollins cranks up for the Blackout and tries to rally the crowd. Some fans chant “burn it down” now. Balor ends up blocking it and dropping Rollins. Balor goes to the top but Rollins cuts him off. Rollins climbs up and they tangle but Balor sends Rollins to the mat. Rollins runs right back up and nails the superplex. Rollins holds it for the Falcon Arrow but Balor counters with a Falcon Arrow of his own for the pin. Rollins still kicks out at 2 as the crowd goes wild. Fans chant “this is awesome” now as they trade stiff shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins ends up countering 1916. Balor comes right back and nails an overhead kick. Rollins responds with an enziguri. Balor clotheslines Rollins to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out onto Rollins. Balor with more offense as they bring it back in, including a big dropkick.

Balor is forced to roll through on the Coup de Grace. Rollins misses the Blackout. They trade roll ups. Rollins misses the Blackout again. Balor with another roll up for a 2 count. Balor hits the Slingblade. Balor charges but Rollins flattens him with a superkick. Both are down in the middle of the ring now. Rollins recovers first and ends up hitting the Blackout for the pin and the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins clutches his title on the mat but he’s slow to get up. We go to replays. Rollins stands tall with the title as his music hits. He will now defend against The Miz on Sunday at Backlash. Balor is slowly getting to his feet now. Rollins raises the title and has his arm raised by the referee as RAW goes off the air.