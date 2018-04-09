Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 4/9/2018: Huge Return, Paige Retires, Ronda Rousey Attacks, WWE NXT Call-Ups, Nicholas & Braun Strowman, More

Reload often during RAW for new results & videos as they are available.

– The post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE RAW opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon as the boos start. JoJo introduces her. Stephanie slowly walks to the ring and sells the beating from Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Her arm is in a sling. We see stills from the match – Stephanie in the arm bar, Rousey standing tall with Kurt Angle after their win over Stephanie and Triple H.

Stephanie enters the ring and takes the mic but a loud “you tapped out” chant starts up. Stephanie admits she expected a little more from the people here. They boo her more. Stephanie knows the crowd the night after WrestleMania has a little bit different international flavor, which she could smell on the way to the ring. She mentions how other crowds would have some sympathy. They chant “you tapped out” again. Stephanie says they’re saying she tapped out but everyone has to admit they were surprised by one woman last night for the transition she made. Stephanie says that woman is her. She thanks the fans for their props. Stephanie says she knew she could show everyone what Rousey is made of if she brought her into this world. Stephanie thanks the crowd again and says she deserves the pat on the back. Stephanie introduces Rousey next and out she comes as her music hits.

Rousey gets a big pop and enters the ring. Stephanie admits the better woman won last night. Fans chant Rousey’s name. Stephanie says she was spectacular. She goes on with the praise for Rousey and says she really is a role model for women and everyone else. Stephanie says she got beat by the best in the world. Stephanie says with Rousey’s talent and Stephanie’s spotlight, there’s nowhere they can’t go together. Stephanie can put the WWE machine behind her and they will really go places. Stephanie says with her in Rousey’s corner, people will really support her and believe in her. Fans chant “bullshit” now. Stephanie says Rousey is smarter than the people because she’s a businesswoman and she knows that the talents need the office. Stephanie goes on and says she paid the price last night. Fans chant “shut the fuck up” at Stephanie now. Stephanie has just one more thing to say. She asks fans to give it up for her friend, WWE’s “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. Rousey is still smiling. Stephanie approaches for a handshake and they shake in the middle of the ring. They also hug as fans boo. The expression on Rousey’s face changes as she grabs Stephanie from the hug. Rousey drops Stephanie into the arm bar as Stephanie pleads with her and fans cheer. Rousey breaks the hold and officials run out to check on Stephanie. Rousey stands tall and shrugs as her music starts back up. Rousey makes her exit as we go to replays. Stephani turns around and waves to the crowd from the stage. We see medics tending to Stephanie while she’s still down on the mat. Fans chant “you deserve it” after Rousey’s music stops. Stephanie is helped out of the ring as fans sing “goodbye!” to her now. JoJo asks the crowd to please show a little respect for Stephanie and the boos get louder.

– We go to the announcers and they wonder how the crowd could be like this. They give us a warning about the post-WrestleMania crowd and how they might act tonight, something they’ve warned about for 2 of 3 years in a row now. Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. Also, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and new RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Alexa Bliss has demanded an opportunity to prove why Jax is not in her element. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from WrestleMania 34.

Nia Jax and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

Back from the break and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Fans chant “you deserve it” to her. Her partner is out next. Alexa Bliss is out next with Mickie James. Bliss talks about how Jax is just a big bully who likes to throw her weight around. Bliss makes fat jokes and the crowd responds with an “asshole” chant. Bliss says she lost last night because she was distraught over Jax beating up Mickie for no reason. Bliss says she lost because she’s a compassionate woman and was competing under emotional distress when she saw what happened to Mickie. Bliss says everyone in the back knows Jax is cold inside and that’s why she has no partner tonight. Jax tells Bliss to shut up. Jax says Bliss is right, she enjoyed every second of the beatings she gave last night. Jax announces that she’s our new RAW Women’s Champion and fans cheer. Jax says Bliss is wrong about tonight because she does have a partner. Oh yea. And her name is… Ember Moon. Fans pop as the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion makes her way out, just two nights after losing the title to Shayna Baszler at the “Takeover: New Orleans” event.

Back from the break and Jax goes at it with Mickie, taking control into the corner. Fans chant for Moon. Bliss tags in and works over Jax in the corner, yelling at the referee. Cole says he heard rumors on Bliss and Mickie lobbying to go to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. Jax grabs Mickie and Bliss at once and headbutts Bliss. She grabs Mickie and yanks her around, saving her for Ember. Ember tags in and unloads on Mickie. Moon with a neckbreaker and a suplex as fans cheer. Mickie nails a kick and tags in Bliss.

Bliss charges but Ember fights her off as fans chant for NXT. Moon with a step-up enziguri. Moon with more offense and a sloppy crossbody from the second rope for a 2 count. Moon keeps control and goes to the top. Moon nails the Eclipse on Bliss for the pin.

Winners: Ember Moon and Nia Jax

– After the match, Moon and Jax stand tall as Moon’s music hits. Jax raises her arm as we go to replays.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone with someone. Angle says Ember is the spark the RAW women’s division needs. He says the Superstar Shakeup is next week but they’re getting started early. He teases more surprises later but finishes his call when RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman walks in. His partner Nicholas, who is son to referee John Cone, is also there. Braun reveals that they are relinquishing the titles. Braun mentions Nicholas is still int he 4th grade but as soon as he’s done with school, they’re coming back for the titles. Nicholas promises someone will get these hands.

– We get a teaser for No Way Jose from NXT. Back to commercial.

No Way Jose vs. John Skyler

Back from the break and out comes No Way Jose, another call-up from NXT. Jose has his conga line with him and they hang around at ringside to watch the match. NXT enhancement talent John Skyler waits in the ring.

Jose strikes first and hits the big wind-up knockout punch for the quick win.

Winner: No Way Jose

– After the match, Jose celebrates with the conga line around ringside as his music hits.

– The Bar approaches Kurt Angle backstage and they want their titles back since Braun and Nicholas have relinquished them. Angle says there’s no way he’s giving them back because they lost to a 10 year old. Angle announces a set of tag team matches, called the Tag Team Eliminator, to determine who will face The Bar on April 27th in Saudi Arabia for the vacant titles.

Tag Team Eliminator Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

Back from the break and the match is underway. The winners of this match will face the winners of another match to be held tonight, on next week’s show. The winner of that match will face The Bar in Saudi Arabia. We see Cesaro and Sheamus backstage watching.

Luke Gallows fights off Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder but they end up double teaming him. Karl Anderson tries to cut them off but can’t. Things calm down some with Dash focusing on Gallows’ leg. Gallows sends Dash back into the corner hard. Dawson comes in and stops the tag, then goes back to work on Gallows.

Anderson finally gets a tag and unloads. Anderson sends Dash to the floor and launches himself onto him. Anderson and Dawson go at it now. Anderson with a close 2 count as Dash breaks it up. Gallows takes out Dash but he also goes down. Anderson rolls Dawson up for a 2 count. Anderson doesn’t see the tag and the finish has The Revival double team Anderson with the Shatter Machine for the win. The Revival advances to next week.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival stands tall as we go to replays.

– The announcers lead us to a video promo for World Wish Day with John Cena.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes the new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins hits the ring and fans chant “you deserve it” at him. Rollins comments on that being the loudest “burn it down” he’s heard. Fans chant “burn it down” now. Rollins says after last night’s match at WrestleMania 34, he can finally say that Seth Freakin’ Rollins is back, baby. Fans chant “yes!” now. Rollins says the crowd is wild and a lot of fun tonight. Rollins admits Grand Slam Rollins has a nice ring to it. Fans chant “Grand Slam Rollins” to him now. Rollins says he finally caught up to Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, and every member of The Shield is now a Grand Slam Champion, which is cool. Rollins goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor.

Balor speaks on the way to the ring and says he has something to get off his chest, something that he’s been thinking about all day. Rollins welcomes him into the ring. Fans do a “too sweet” chant now. Balor congratulates Rollins and says he deserves it. Fans chant “you deserve it” to interrupt again. Balor says Rollins was the better man last night but last night was a Triple Threat with The Miz. There was a winner, there was a loser and then there was Balor, left wanting more. Balor says he came out to be the first person that steps up and challenges Rollins for the title. Fans chant “yes!” again. They shake on it in the middle of the ring but the music hits and out comes former champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Miz says he is more than happy to interrupt this celebration. He wants to be the first to say Rollins does not deserve this. Fans chant “asshole” at Miz. Miz says he deserves it because he made the IC Title the most prestigious title in WWE. Miz says he walked to the ring by himself last night because he knew if The Miztourage came with him then he would never hear the end of it when he beat Rollins and Balor. Rollins asks if Miz just admitted he can’t win without The Miztourage. Miz goes on and says he’s now a changed man, he became a father to a beautiful daughter two weeks ago. Balor and Rollins congratulate him. Miz says he’s realized that everything he does now affects his daughter’s life. Miz claims Maryse and his daughter watched the match last night and she cried when Miz lost the title. Fans boo. Miz says Rollins made his little princess cry, which made his wife cry. Miz says he’s man enough to admit that them crying made him cry. Rollins admits he’s proud of Miz for admitting he cried… because that’s what everyone does when they try to watch Miz wrestle. Rollins says Miz won’t be getting a title shot because as good as he thinks he is, he can’t lace Rollins’ boots. Miz tells Balor to go to the back of the line because he’s due a rematch. Rollins says if Miz would like to cash in on his rematch clause, they can do it right here, right now. Fans chant “yes!” and Miz hypes the match up but says it’s not happening now. Miz says he’s wearing a custom suit and will be getting the rematch when he wants, at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. This leads to a tag team match being made. Balor and Rollins get ready to go but the music interrupts and out comes Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Jeff stands with Rollins and Balor. The two sides face off as the crowd pops. Dallas, Axel and Miz leave the ring to boos. Jeff’s music starts back up as he stands tall with Rollins and Balor. Miz and The Miztourage watch from the ramp.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here. Also, Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose. Back to commercial.

– Hardy, Balor and Rollins vs. The Miz and The Miztourage is confirmed for later.

Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and we see Absolution’s Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville waiting in the ring. Sasha Banks is out next. The match is about to begin but the music hits and out comes Bayley. It looks like she’s out to watch Sasha’s back but Sasha looks confused.

The bell rings and Sasha tosses Rose out to the floor. Banks with a baseball slide to knock her back. Banks brings Rose back in and tackles her for strikes. Banks with more offense and a 2 count. Banks keeps Rose grounded now. Sasha keeps control as Rose tries to fight back. Rose finally drops Sasha over the top rope and poses as she’s down. We go to commercial with Rose standing tall.

Back from the break and Sasha with more offense to turn it around. Banks with a dropkick. Banks goes to the top and hits a big flying knee to the face for another 2 count. Banks takes Rose to the floor but Rose drops her. The referee counts. Deville and Paige approach Bayley from behind. Bayley charges at Rose with a clothesline but Rose moves and Bayley clotheslines Banks instead.

Rose takes advantage and brings Banks back into the ring. Bayley is apologizing for what happened. Rose floors Banks with a big knee and covers for the pin.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Absolution stands tall in the ring as Paige’s music hits. Bayley walks up the ramp and looks upset as Sasha recovers and looks on. Banks follows Bayley up the ramp as we get a replay of what happened. Paige takes the mic and says some of us know this but some don’t. It hurt her to watch the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal from the sidelines because she was born to do this, she lives for this. Paige says she is unable to compete in the ring due to injuries. She says this is the hardest thing she’s ever had to do… fans chant “thank you Paige” now. Paige says she would like to thank every female Superstar in the back as she’s proud to be a part of this division. She says we all have built the division to be huge, to be something they never thought it would be. She thanks them again. She also wants to thank her family because she wouldn’t be here without them. She thanks Daniel Bryan for returning at WrestleMania and giving her hope. She also thanks WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who she’s talked to this weekend and he helped her see that there is more to life than this. As bad as it hurts her, she now has to go find something else. Paige thanks WWE for allowing her to entertain all of us for the past 4 years. She recalls debuting in New Orleans 4 years ago to win the Divas Title and 4 years later she’s retiring in New Orleans. Paige thanks the fans and the “thank you Paige” chant starts back up. Fans chant “this is your house” now. Paige thank them again and says she loves them. She says yes, this will always be her house. Paige leaves the mic and a shirt in the ring as she leaves to a pop. She stops on the stage and waves before heading to the back.

– Still to come, a look at The Undertaker defeating John Cena. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Cole says The Dead Man is back with a vengeance.

– We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias. He’s in the ring with a spotlight and the guitar.

Elias plays some and says there’s no doubt after last night that WWE stands with Walk With Elias. Elias says he has become the musical face of WWE in one year. Elias says the people paid to see an Elias performance at WrestleMania. Fans break out in a loud soccer-style chant for Elias. Elias goes on with his song, taking shots at the fans. The music interrupts and out comes former World Champion Bobby Lashley to a huge pop.

Lashley enters the ring and faces off with Elias as fans chant” welcome back” at him. Elias looks to go after him but Lashley nails a neckbreaker. Lashley lifts Elias and holds him in the air for several seconds with just one arm, then slams him to the mat. Lashley makes his exit as the music hits and the crowd pops.

– Kurt Angle is backstage talking about the wild night of RAW when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens come in looking for a job. Angle mentions how his tag team division is full but he heard TNA is hiring. Owens and Sami roll their eyes. Owens says he has kids and he’s just looking for an opportunity, from one father to another. Sami just wants a shot too. Angle says he has 1 spot and they can wrestle for it tonight, take it or leave it. They walk off and thank Angle.

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Authors of Pain

We go to the ring and Heath Slater is in the ring with Rhyno. Slater rants about needing this job because he has kids. They issue a challenge to any tag team to come out and face them. The music hits and out comes former NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for their call-up. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is with them.

The bell rings and Rezar starts off with Slater. Slater unloads but gets tackled. Rezar with strikes. Akam tags in and comes off the second rope with a big stomp. Rezar ends up knocking Rhyno off the apron to the floor. Akam tags in and The Authors hit The Last Chapter for the easy win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, The Authors leave and Ellering walks behind them but they stop him. They keep walking without him as he looks shocked. Ellering has apparently been fired. We go to replays from the quick match. Akam and Rezar stand tall on the stage and raise their fists in the air. An angry Ellering looks on from ringside.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here.