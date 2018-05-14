WWE RAW Results & Videos, 5/14/2018: Seth Rollins Defends, MITB Qualifying Matches, More

Reload often during RAW for new videos and results.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with video from the NBCUniversal Upfronts red carpet with Cathy Kelley interviewing Ronda Rousey before RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax came up and issued a challenge. Rousey vs. Jax is now official for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– We’re live on tape from The O2 in London, England. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker is replacing Jonathan Coachman, who is on assignment this week.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to open the show.

Reigns starts in on Jinder Mahal and isn’t happy about his interference in last week’s Money In the Bank qualifying match. Reigns calls Jinder out to his yard to face him like a man. Reigns waits but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out instead as the “you suck” chants start up. JoJo introduces the WWE Hall of Famer to a pop. Angle regrets to inform Reigns that Jinder won’t be coming out. Reigns asks when Angle started speaking for Jinder. Angle speaks for WWE management, not Jinder. He received a phone call over the weekend and was informed of a few things. Angle says he was thinking with emotions when he kept Jinder out of the MITB qualifier and he was wrong. He should be thinking logically as a leader, that’s what is “best for business” he says. Fans boo. Angle says Jinder is a former WWE Champion and will have a chance to qualify tonight. Angle announces Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Reigns wants to be added to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Fans boo. Reigns says he will beat Jinder and then win Money In the Bank. Fans boo this idea. Angle says that’s not happening either as WWE management has made it clear that Reigns will have no other qualifying opportunities. Fans love this. Angle says Reigns got screwed last week and at Greatest Royal Rumble against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Angle says he wouldn’t blame Reigns if he was upset with him. Reigns understands, Angle has a job to do and a family to worry about. Reigns says now he has to go do what he has to do. He drops the mic and marches up the ramp as fans boo. Fans sing “goodbye” as Reigns heads into the back now. Cameras follow him and we see him asking where Jinder is. Reigns spots Jinder and Sunil Singh. Jinder tosses Singh in the way and starts brawling with Reigns. Fans in the arena cheer as Jinder beats Reigns down. Reigns counters and sends Jinder into a wall, onto a snack table and into some other backstage objects. Reigns drives a production case into Jinder and brings the fight out to the stage. Reigns nails a big Superman Punch on the stage to a mixed reaction. Jinder retreats as officials come out to break the fight up. It sounds like fans are chanting “Roman sucks” as he’s held back by officials. Reigns’ music hits as he heads to the back.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins defends against Kevin Owens. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over what just happened with Reigns and Jinder.

Open Challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens is out next after answering the challenge on Twitter this weekend. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and fans start with dueling chants as they size each other up. Owens goes to work on Rollins first and stomps away after dropping him. Owens with more offense until Rollins nails a clothesline coming out of the corner. Rollins turns it around in the corner with chops and stomps of his own. Owens ends up going to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Owens catches him on his shoulders. Owens drives Rollins into the ring post. Owens brings Rollins back into the ring and hits the senton for a 2 count.

Owens keeps Rollins grounded with a rear chinlock now. Fans do dueling chants. Owens launches Rollins over the top and he lands hard. Owens stands tall as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Rollins fights out of a hold and side steps as Owens charges, sending Owens out to the floor. Owens looks to take control on the floor with an apron powerbomb but Rollins avoids it. Owens goes up to the apron and tries for a powerbomb there but that is also blocked by Rollins with strikes on the apron. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow on the apron. Both Superstars fall to the floor as we get a replay and the referee counts.

They return to the ring and trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins sends Owens back to the floor and nails a suicide dive. Rollins returns to the ring and nails another dive as fans pop. Rollins brings Owens back into the ring and springboards in from the apron with a clothesline. Rollins ends up hitting a Blockbuster for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Owens nails a big DDT for a close 2 count. Rollins avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb as they trade counters. Owens dodges the Blackout curb stomp. More back and forth. Owens ends up hitting a big clothesline for another close pin attempt.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Owens goes to the top for a big senton but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins rallies fans and cranks up for the stomp but misses. Rollins with a few more shots and the high knee to the face. Owens still kicks out at 2 and Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins goes to the top for a Frogsplash but Owens gets his knees up. Owens with a 2 count. Owens goes back to the top but Rollins cuts him off with a forearm. Owens knocks Rollins back down. Rollins runs back up and goes for the superplex but Owens counters and brings Rollins to the mat on his head with a fisherman’s Brainbuster. Owens goes for the pin but Rollins rolls to the floor to avoid it.

Owens brings Rollins back into the ring. Rollins quickly nails the stomp as Owens is rolling back into the ring. Rollins covers for the pin to to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins clutches the title as his music hits. Owens stumbles out of the ring as Rollins stands tall and fans pop. We go to replays. Rollins raises the title and continues the celebration.

– Still to come, Lashley vs. Elias vs. Jinder in a MITB qualifying match, if Jinder is able to compete. Another MITB qualifying match will see Mickie James vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. The third MITB qualifier for tonight will see Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose vs. Baron Corbin. Also, video of Nia Jax challenging Ronda Rousey earlier today in New York City. Back to commercial.

– The announcers go over what happened between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today. We see the full video with Cathy Kelley, Jax, Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which featured Jax issuing the challenge to Rousey for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas walk in. They say Rousey vs. Jax is going to be epic but let’s cut to the chase – they want a RAW Tag Team Title shot. Axel says they are standing on their own two feet after The Miz left. Axel says they are now to be called The A Team but Angle says that’s the name of a TV show and they can’t use it. Bo proposes they be called The B Team and Angle says that’s a stupid name. They go on and Angle chuckles, saying he loves their ambition but they haven’t won anything to deserve a title shot. And they recently lost to the champions in a non-title match. Angle says he won’t put them in a title shot but he will book The B Team in a match tonight, if they promise to leave him alone. They say they won’t let him down and rush off after celebrating their new name.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: No Way Jose vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the conga line is still going. Baron Corbin is out next as we see two Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Bobby Roode is out next.

The bell rings and Corbin decks Jose, then Roode. Corbin ends up dropping Jose on the floor. Corbin goes back in and goes at it with Roode but Roode gets the upperhand. Corbin sends Roode into the corner. The swinging neckbreaker is blocked with boots. Roode goes to the second rope and hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Corbin rolls to the apron. Corbin drops Roode over the top rope. Jose comes out of nowhere and drops Corbin at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Roode grounded in the middle of the ring while Jose is down on the outside. Roode fights up and out but Corbin catches him with a big side-slam for a 2 count. Jose tries to come back in but Corbin blasts him off the apron and into the barrier. Corbin stomps on Roode int he corner but Jose comes back in from behind. Corbin ends up running out and back in to drop Roode but Jose unloads on Corbin. Jose drops Corbin and mounts him, yelling out at the crowd. Jose with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count as Roode breaks the pin up.

Roode and Jose go at it now back & forth. Roode with a Spinebuster for a 2 count as Corbin breaks it up. Corbin works Roode over in the corner and takes him to the top. Jose comes over and hits Corbin, taking over on Roode. Roode knocks Jose back to the mat. Roode nails a flying clothesline to Jose. Roode plays to the crowd now for a pop. Roode turns and knocks Corbin off the apron. Jose rolls Roode up for a close 2 count. Jose clotheslines Roode over the top to the floor. Fans chant for Jose now as Corbin comes back to the apron. Corbin rocks Jose back to the mat. Corbin runs and leaps off the apron, taking Roode down on the floor. Corbin pounds on Roode and yells out to the crowd.

Corbin returns to the ring but runs into a boot from Jose. Corbin comes back and chokeslams Jose on his knee for a close 2 count. Corbin with elbows to Jose now. Roode comes in and counters a chokeslam from Corbin, rolling him up for a 2 count. Corbin catches Roode in a Deep Six for another 2 count as Jose breaks the pin up. Corbin rams Jose back into the corner and drops Roode in the opposite corner. Corbin splashes Jose but Roode sidesteps and Corbin goes out to the floor. This leads to Roode hitting the Glorious DDT on Jose for the pin and the MITB spot.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall and points up at the briefcases as Corbin looks on from the floor. We go to replays. Roode continues the celebration while Jose is down on the mat and Corbin stares at him from the floor.

– Kevin Owens approaches Kurt Angle backstage and wants a rematch from Seth Rollins. Owens says he should be Intercontinental Champion and deserves a rematch. Owens threatens to call RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon if Angle doesn’t give him the rematch. Angle is tired of Owens threatening him. Owens says it’s about to become a reality. Owens walks off. Angle enters the trainer’s room and Jinder Mahal is with Sunil Singh. Jinder is in pain and is ranting about tonight’s qualifying match. Angle says Jinder will compete because it’s what is best for business.

– Still to come, more MITB qualifying matches and Breezango vs. The B Team. Back to commercial.

Breezango vs. The B Team

Back from the break and Curtis Axel is out with Bo Dallas. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out next.

Bo starts off with Breeze as fans chant for The B Team. Back and forth to start. Breeze with two quick pin attempts and a third that Axel breaks up. Axel takes Bo to the floor to regroup. Bo returns to the ring but Breeze dropkicks him. Bo turns it around in the corner and unloads, beating Breeze down and stomping. Dallas whips Breeze into a DDT from Axel. Axel with a 2 count.

Axel keeps Breeze grounded now. Dallas comes back in for a bit of double teaming. Dallas drops knees on Breeze for another 2 count. Breeze fights up and out, and drops Bo with a slam. Axel tags in as does Fandango. Fandango unloads and drops him with a pair of clotheslines. Dallas runs in but Fandango takes both opponents down. Fandango with a 2 count on Axel. Fandango knocks Bo off the apron with a knee but Axel rolls him up for a 2 count. Fandango powerslams Axel for a 2 count.

Breeze pulls Bo off the apron but Bo takes him out and sends him into the barrier. Fandango comes off the top but misses as Axel moves. Axel ends up dropping Breeze and tagging in Bo for a double team finisher. Dallas covers for the pin.

Winners: The B Team

– After the match, Axel and Dallas can’t believe they have won. They start celebrating with each other and hugging as we go to replays. Charly Caruso interviews The B Team in the ring now. Axel says that really just happened. Bo says they did it, they won. Anything is possible for The B Team. Axel sends a warning to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy – we’re The B Team and we’re coming for the titles. Axel leads the crowd in a “B Team” chant as the music hits again and they continue the celebration.

– Still to come, The Riott Squad will be in six-woman action. Back to commercial.

The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Natalya and Ember Moon

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. Natalya is out next and out last for the babyface team is Ember Moon. The Riott Squad is out next – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Logan starts the match off with Moon. Logan quickly overpowers and slams Moon to the mat. Moon comes right back and takes her down with scissors. Ember with more offense now. Sasha comes in and takes Logan down, unloading with strikes. Sasha takes Logan to the corner but Logan counters and brings her to the mat. Logan takes Sasha to the corner and in comes Ruby for a bit of double teaming as the referee counts. Ruby unloads on Sasha in the corner. Liv tags in now and keeps up the attack on Ember in the corner.

Sasha blocks a double suplex attempt by Ruby and Logan. She drops them both and sends them to the floor to regroup with Liv. The two teams face off with The Riott Squad on the floor and the babyfaces standing tall in the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv takes control of Natalya but in comes Sasha off the tag. Logan comes but Sasha dropkicks her. Ruby tries to interfere, allowing Logan to floor Sasha with a knee. Logan with a 2 count. Logan mounts Sasha and ragdolls her a bit now. Ruby comes back in and keeps Sasha grounded as fans try to rally for The Boss. Sasha fights out with a jawbreaker but Ruby runs her over with a clothesline for a 2 count. Liv comes in and keeps Sasha from tagging, keeping her in their corner.

Ruby tags back in and gets rocked for mocking Sasha’s partners. Sasha looks to turn it around out of the corner now. Logan gets knocked to the floor. Liv tags in but Banks kicks her away. Liv drops Ember off the apron and hits Natalya. Sasha rolls Liv up for a 2 count. Natalya gets the hot tag and unloads on Liv. Natalya drops Logan off the apron again. More back and forth as the others go down on the floor. Liv with a big enziguri for a 2 count as Ember breaks it up. Logan takes out Ember. Logan gets sent to the floor. Banks with double knees to Logan from the apron. Ember runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Ruby on the floor as fans pop. Natalya counters Liv and applies the Sharpshooter for the win.

Winners: Natalya, Ember Moon and Sasha Banks

– After the match, Natalya stands tall with Sasha and Ember as her music hits. They hug as we go to replays while The Riott Squad regroups on the ramp.

– Still to come, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. We cut backstage to McIntyre and Ziggler now. Drew talks about how the WWE locker room has gone soft. Ziggler says Braun and Balor are successful because of shortcuts and smoke & mirrors. They go on and say they aren’t here to take any food from anyone’s plate, they’re here to flip the damn table. Back to commercial.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. The Revival

Back from the break and Scott Dawson waits in the ring with Dash Wilder. RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are out next for this non-title match.

Matt leads a “delete!” chant as they hit the ring. Matt starts off with Dash and does the “wonderful!” taunt after a quick exchange, calling for a Wilder standing ovation. Wyatt tags in and keeps control of Dash. We see The B Team backstage taking notes on the match. Dawson tags in and goes at it with Wyatt. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner, freezing Dawson in his tracks. Wyatt ends up hitting the running senton. Matt tags in for a double team and a 2 count.

Dash tags back in and they double team Hardy, taking his knee out. Dash works Hardy over and takes him to the corner, turning him upside down. Dawson tags in and they double team Matt’s knees. Dawson keeps Hardy down and works on the knee as Wyatt looks on. Dash tags back in and takes Hardy back to the corner. Hardy rocks him and nails the Side Effect out of nowhere. Dawson and Wyatt tag in at the same time. Wyatt with a clothesline and shots into the corner. Wyatt with a running splash and a Uranage.

Wyatt turns upside down in the corner again and Matt tags in. Matt takes out Dash with a Twist of Fate, sending him to the floor. Matt joins Bray for the Kiss of Deletion double team finisher on Dawson and they nail it. Matt covers for the win.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

– After the match, Wyatt joins Hardy in the middle of the ring and they pose with the titles.

– We see Bayley and Sasha Banks backstage. Sasha wishes her good luck and she says thanks. Bayley heads to the ring for the MITB qualifying match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is featured in an ad for Post-It Extreme Notes.

– We go to the ring and Sami Zayn has a mic. Fans sing his theme but he calls on them to stop. He mentions how he looks like Prince Harry and starts in on Bobby Lashley. Sami says Lashley tried to come back at his expense. He shows us how Lashley drove him to the mat a few weeks back, as fans cheered Lashley on. Sami says no one stopped to think about what that move did to him. Sami says he contracted vertigo because of the move, the first documented case of vertigo in WWE history.

Sami has a note from his doctor. He puts on his glasses and starts reading the note, saying vertigo is why he couldn’t compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble match, why he lost the MITB qualifier last week and why he’s lost every other match since the move from Lashley. Sami says Lashley targeted him and victimized him, just to impress the fans and it’s disgusting. Sami says Lashley has been receiving special treatment since returning. He shows us footage from Lashley’s sitdown interview with Renee Young that aired last week.

Sami says Lashley targeted him because Lashley wants to be him. If you don’t believe him, look at the hat Lashley was wearing for the interview. Everyone knows that is Sami’s hat. Sami goes on and says his instincts have told him that Lashley has something to hide. He used Facebook to reach out to Lashley’s three sisters and boy, they had a story to tell. Sami says they made Lashley out to be something different. But don’t take Sami’s word for it, we can ask Lashley’s sisters as he’s invited them to RAW next week. Sami says he’s invited Jessica, Francis and Cathy to next week’s RAW so he can expose Lashley. The music of Alexa Bliss hits and out she comes for the next match. Sami passes her on the way to the back.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Bayley

Bliss makes her way into the ring and out next is Mickie James. We see the briefcases hanging high above the ring as Bliss looks up at them. Bayley is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley tries to fight them off but she gets double teamed. Mickie hits a superkick that sends Bayley to the floor. Mickie and Bliss stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Mickie has Bayley down in the ring while Bliss taunts her. Bayley fights them both off and looks to make a comeback but Mickie dropkicks her. Mickie ends up rolling Bliss up from behind. They have words and shove each other but here comes Bayley. Bliss droops Bayley. They get back on the same page and take Bayley to the corner for stomps. Bliss and Mickie take Bayley to the top for a double superplex but Bayley fights back. Bayley sends them both to the mat and nails a crossbody on both at the same time.

Bayley with clotheslines to each opponent. Bayley with a belly-to-back suplex on Bliss. Mickie drops Bayley. Bayley tosses Mickie to the apron and also catches Bliss on the apron. She drops them both over the rope at the same time. Bayley with a shoulder to Bliss in the corner and a back elbow to Bliss. Bayley runs into an uppercut from Mickie. Mickie takes Bayley down with a scissors from the corner. Mickie mocks Bayley but gets dropped face first into the turnbuckle. Bayley gets dropped by Bliss now. Bliss hits a Destroyer for a 2 count as Mickie breaks the pin by kicking Bliss in the face.

All 3 Superstars are down now as fans rally. We see the briefcases hanging high. They all trade shots from their knees now with Bayley getting double teamed. Bayley fights them both off and gets to her feet. Bliss misses Bayley but knocks Mickie back by accident. Mickie and Bliss have words now. Bayley rams them both into the corner using each other. Bayley sends Mickie off the apron and goes to the top. Bayley rolls through on Bliss but Bliss tries to pin her out of the corner. Bayley counters with a 2 count of her own. Bayley with the Bayley-to-Belly on Bliss but Mickie pulls her out of the ring and breaks the pin. Mickie covers Bliss for a 2 count but Bayley pulls her out and they trade shots on the floor. Mickie goes down and Bayley returns to the ring. Bliss meets her with a big right hand and a DDT when she comes back up. Bliss covers for the win and the MITB spot.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall and points up at the briefcases as her music hits. We go to replays. Bliss taunts the others as she stands tall in the middle of the ring.

– The announcers look back at tonight’s opening segment with Roman Reigns and Kurt Angle, and Reigns brawling with Jinder Mahal. We get another look at Jinder and Singh in the trainer’s room. Jinder is cleared to compete. He says he will now show the world why he is The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder limps through the backstage area clutching his ribs. Reigns comes rushing out of nowhere and puts Jinder through a wall with a Spear as Singh looks on. Reigns walks off and Singh checks on Jinder, calling for help. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Jinder. Kurt Angle tells Singh to stay with Jinder as he needs to go find a replacement for the main event. Trainers are checking on Jinder as Angle walks off.

Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Braun Strowman is out next to join Balor. We see Braun’s trophy from the Greatest Royal Rumble match at ringside. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are out next.

Ziggler starts things off with Balor and they trade holds. Ziggler rocks Balor but Balor ends up coming back with the basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor goes to tag in Braun but Ziggler breaks free and tags in McIntyre. McIntyre points at Braun and the crowd pops. Braun tags in and climbs over the top rope. McIntyre and Strowman stare each other down as fans cheer. McIntyre talks some trash and says he’s been waiting for this. Drew tags Ziggler back in before getting physical with Strowman. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun uses Balor as a weapon on Ziggler. Balor looks shocked. Braun basically tells Balor to man up, he’s fine. McIntyre and Ziggler end up turning it around on Balor, taking him to the corner for the double team. McIntyre beats Balor around now. Ziggler comes back in and Balor makes a comeback, sending Ziggler to the floor Drew grabs Balor’s leg and trips him, allowing Ziggler to turn it back around. McIntyre and Ziggler keep control of Balor with frequent tags and offense in their corner. Balor tries to fight out of the corner. Balor finally makes the hot tag to Braun as Ziggler also comes in.

Braun runs over Ziggler and knocks Drew off the apron. Braun clubs Ziggler back to the mat with a big shot to the heart. Fans chant for Strowman as he gets hyped up in the corner. Braun charges but Ziggler moves and Braun runs right into the ring post. Balor tags in and takes Ziggler down for the stomp to the gut. More back and forth now. Balor with a jumping enziguri in the corner. Balor brings Ziggler back down for a 2 count as Drew breaks the pin up. Balor drops Drew off the apron but Ziggler rolls him up for 2. Balor with a Slingblade to Ziggler. Strowman is still down on the outside.

More back and forth now. Balor charges and hits the corner dropkick on Ziggler. Balor goes to the top but Drew grabs his leg. Balor kicks him away. Braun comes running around the ring and sends Drew flying to the floor with a big shoulder as fans pop. The GRR trophy gets knocked over. This allows Ziggler to take advantage and drop Balor in the ring for the pin.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Braun hits the ring for the save but he’s too late. We get replays as McIntyre and Ziggler stand tall to make their exit.

– Cole shows us video of WWE Superstars at the NBCUniversal Upfronts earlier today. We see the video of RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax challenging Ronda Rousey for Money In the Bank again.

– Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone and it sounds like he has a replacement for Jinder, an incredible talent. Stephanie McMahon is on the other end and it sounds like she has other plans. We see Elias and Bobby Lashley backstage walking to the ring for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar and spotlight. He starts playing but the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens, who will be replacing Jinder Mahal in the main event. Bobby Lashley is out next.

The bell rings and Owens immediately goes to the floor. Elias take Lashley to the corner and in come Owens to join in. They continue to double team Lashley in the corner. Owens whips Elias into Lashley but he hits the corner as Lashley comes out with clotheslines. Lashley with a neckbreaker to Owens. Lashley sends Elias over the top rope to the floor. Lashley gets some boos as he stands tall after clearing the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley whips Owens into the barrier, then Elias into another part of the barrier. Lashley brings Elias into the ring but Owens grabs his leg. Elias assists and sends Lashley crashing to the floor. They keep control of Lashley in the ring now. Owens tries to cheap shot Elias but Elias rocks him. They have a few words and go at it.

Owens drops Elias and hits the senton for a 2 count. Elias tosses Owens into the bottom rope and the mat next. Elias goes at it with Lashley but Lashley chokeslams him for a 2 count as Owens breaks the pin. Lashley unloads on Owens as fans chant for “Lashley’s sisters” now. Lashley with a big Spinebuster on Owens. Elias takes Lashley down with a flying knee, sending him out to the floor. Elias stands tall in the ring alone as we see the briefcases hanging high above the ring. Fans chant for Elias. He calls for JoJo to hand him his guitar and a mic. Elias takes a seat on the apron and asks JoJo to hold the mic so the people can hear him sing. Elias begins a song but Owens comes from behind and he stops. Elias meets Owens with a right hand. Elias drops Owens in the middle of the ring with a jumping knee but Lashley breaks the pin up.

Lashley takes Elias into the corner. Fans chant “let him sing!” now. Elias with a big kick to Lashley. Owens with a bigger kick to Elias. Owens goes for the corner cannonball to Elias but there’s nobody home. Elias goes to the top and nails the flying elbow to Owens for a close 2 count as Lashley pulls Elias to the floor. Lashley backs Elias up around the ringside area now. Elias returns to the ring and Lashley follows. Lashley with a big clothesline and a belly-to-belly throw. Lashley drops Owens face first as he approaches. Lashley goes back to work on Elias and lifts him for the suplex but Owens stops it. Owens and Elias double team Lashley now but he counters and suplexes them at the same time.

Some fans boo as Lashley stands tall. Lashley with shoulders to both opponents in the corners. Owens drops Lashley. Owens goes up but Elias hits him from behind. Elias gets Owens on his shoulders and brings him down with a big powerbomb but Lashley breaks the pin up. Lashley grabs Elias but gets rocked as they trade shots. More back and forth between Elias and Lashley. Lashley looks to put Elias away but Sami Zayn runs down and pulls Lashley to the floor, sending him into the steel ring post. Sami nails a Helluva Kick on Lashley against the barrier now. Owens recovers on the floor and goes to the top for the Frogsplash to Elias for the pin and the MITB spot.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Sami and Owens celebrate on the ramp as we go to replays. Lashley is still down at ringside. RAW goes off the air with Sami and Owens celebrating.