Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 5/28/2018:

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package tribute on Memorial Day.

– We’re live from The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop as fans do the “get these hands” chant. JoJo introduces him and we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring.

Braun talks about how he will win the briefcase at Money In the Bank. Braun names the other competitors and says none of them will be able to stop him. He will go on to cash in and win the WWE Universal Title as Brock Lesnar will get these hands. Finn Balor interrupts and says he never lost the title, which eats at him every day. Balor enters the ring and they have words, leading to Braun calling him a little man. Balor slaps Braun and Braun launches him out of the ring. This leads to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle coming out and making a match. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and Kevin Owens is out for commentary. The bell rings and they go at it. Braun dominates the match for several minutes. Balor fights back but Braun clubs him back to the mat. Owens stands up at the announce table and taunts Braun on the mic. Braun stares back at him and goes to work on Balor before we take a commercial break.

Back from the break and Balor eventuaally turns it around. Owens makes his presence known on the mic again. The finish sees Balor hit a Coup de Grace on Braun. He goes back to the top and goes for another Coup de Grace but Owens pushes him off the top to the floor.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the match, Braun takes a ladder and launches it from thre ring, all the way ip the ramp at Owens. Owens manages to roll out of the way but he retreats to the back, running for his life. We get a replay as Braun’s music hits.

– Still to come, the Second Chance Women’s Gauntlet and Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins.

– We see Elias backstage playing his guitar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Owens is in a hurry to get out of the area when Angle stops him. Angle says he will be in a match tonight against the guys he dissed on commentary. Angle tells Owens to get dressed and he’s not happy.

– We get a backstage selfie promo from Sasha Banks to hype the Gauntlet.

– Elias comes to the ring for another performance and ends up threatening to sit in the ring all night. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is still in the ring. He threatens to leave and the crowd wants him to. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins interrupts and Elias isn’t happy about having to leave. They face off and he leaves anyway.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins

Jinder Mahal is out next as Sunil Singh does the introduction. The bell rings and Rollins goes after Mahal, unloading. We go to commercial as they take the brawl to the floor.

Singh ends up interfering and getting ejected by the referee. This leads to Jinder hitting Rollins with a steel chair but Rollins still kicked out. The finish saw Rollins get disqualified when he unloaded on Jinder with the chair.

Winner by DQ: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Rollins chased Jinder up the ramp and hit him with more chair shots. Singh tried to stop him but he also got dropped. Rollins posed on the announce table for a pop as his music hit. Elias comes out of nowhere and drops Rollins off the stage with a guitar. Elias stands over Rollins as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another video for Memorial Day.

– We see what just happened with Jinder, Rollins and Elias. We see medics and officials loading Rollins up on a stretcher. He’s also wearing a neck brace. Rollins gets off the stretcher and insists on walking. He’s helped to the back by Jamie Noble as we go back to the announcers.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Jax heads to the ring but the music interrupts and out comes Ronda Rousey. Jax isn’t happy about her entrance being interrupted. Rousey greets the announcers and joins them for commentary.

Jax takes the mic in the ring and says she’s glad Ronda came out for this exhibition so she can show her exactly what will happen at Money In the Bank. An enhancement talent waits in the ring. Jax has her show us that “thingy” Rousey does, the armbar. Jax counters the jobber’s armbar and powers up, slamming her down with a powerbomb. Jax tells Rousey the armbar doesn’t mean much to her, that is if she can put it on. Jax tells the jobber to bring it again. Jax blocks a strike and drops her with a Samoan Drop. Graves says the jobber’s name is Michelle Webb. Jax taunts Rousey again on the mic and continues to punish Webb. Jax tells Rousey about how her leg drop can crush a woman’s chest but she has another move that can do the same. She turns and hits the senton on Webb. Jax taunts Rousey on the mic some more as she looks on from the announce table.

Jax calls Rousey to come to the ring and help Webb out. Fans pop. Rousey heads to the ring and enters. They circle each other and stare each other down. Jax asks if this is the intimidating look she’s heard about. Jax says she’s not so intimidated by it and she finds it humorous. Jax laughs at Rousey and says she’s cute. Jax drops the mic and turns to leave the ring as Rousey stares at her. Jax leaves her back turned to Rousey and leaves the ring as her music hits.

– Still to come, the Last Chance Gauntlet for the final women’s MITB spot. We get a backstage selfie video from Dana Brooke to promote the Gauntlet.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs.

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for this non-title match. They pose as we go back to commercial.