Full WWE RAW Results & Videos, 7/16/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Masa Saito, who passed away at the age of 76 this past weekend.

– We’re live from the Keybank Arena in Buffalo, NY as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is waiting in the ring as his music plays.

Angle thanks everyone who competed at Extreme Rules last night and says he’s proud of the dedication. Angle says one Superstar who has not shown the same is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Some fans boo. Angle talks about the ultimatum he issued Lesnar and fans cheer when he mentions possibly stripping Lesnar of the title. Angle says he’s serious. Angle says he hasn’t heard from Lesnar or his representatives in 24 hours so he is now stripping Lesnar of the title. Fans pop but we hear Paul Heyman’s voice. Heyman appears on the stage to a mixed reaction.

Heyman introduces himself but Angle cuts him off and says Heyman is wasting his time unless Lesnar is coming out. Heyman acts like he’s about to introduce Lesnar but then says his client is not here. Angle says Heyman leaves him no choice – he is stripping Lesnar. Heyman screams in protest again and enters the ring. With all due respect, Heyman thinks Angle and the entire WWE Universe has it all wrong. Heyman goes on and says people think Lesnar is only focused on his UFC future but that’s not true as Lesnar loves being in WWE, loves being the Universal Champion. Angle asks why the hell doesn’t Lesnar show up. Heyman says Lesnar wants to represent the entire WWE Universe and challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title with the WWE Universal Title around his waist. Some fans boo. Heyman says when Lesnar becomes the UFC Heavyweight Champion next time, he does it representing WWE as the Universal Champion, as a two-sport champion.

Angle says more power to Lesnar when it comes to the gold but he’s going to keep it simple – Lesnar will defend the title at SummerSlam or he is no longer champion. Fans continue to chant for Angle to take the title. Angle tells Heyman to give him an answer. Heyman gives Angle for his negotiation skills and says Lesnar will defend the title at SummerSlam. Heyman congratulates us all, on behalf of his client, for speaking up and getting more Lesnar. Heyman goes on with a promo and now it’s up to Angle to find out who will be beaten, victimized and conquered by Lesnar at SummerSlam. The music interrupts Heyman’s closing line and out comes Bobby Lashley.

Lashley says he had two goals in mind when he came back to WWE. He met the first by defeating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. Now it’s time to accomplish the other. Lashley stares at Heyman and backs him into the corner a bit. Lashley says that other goal is to beat Lesnar and take the title. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre next. McIntyre says he didn’t come back to help the roster or stand in Dolph Ziggler’s corner. Phase one was to get the WWE Intercontinental Title around Ziggler’s waist and now it’s time for phase two. Fans chant “yes!” as McIntyre enters the ring now – the Universal Title. The music interrupts again and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins enters the ring and gets in McIntyre’s face as fans do the “burn it down” chant. Rollins says if Angle is looking for an opponent for Lesnar, he’s here. Out next comes Elias with his guitar. Elias enters the ring while talking and says his debut album drops next week. Elias says Angle should ride that success and book him against Lesnar at SummerSlam. Finn Balor is out next as his music hits. Balor points out how he was the first Universal Champion and says it only makes sense that it should be Balor vs. Lesnar. Roman Reigns is out next to a loud, mixed reaction. Reigns slowly marches to the ring as Lashley and others look on. Reigns says he doesn’t have any excuses and doesn’t give a damn about Lesnar, all he wants is to fight someone tonight. Angle says they are all deserving to be out here. He announces two Triple Threats tonight. The winners will face each other next week to determine Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent. It will be Elias vs. Rollins vs. Lashley and Reigns vs. Balor vs. McIntyre, which starts now. All 6 Superstars face off in the ring as Angle’s music hits. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Constable Baron Corbin confronts Kurt Angle backstage. Corbin isn’t happy about the Triple Threats and wonders if Angle even got the matches approved. Angle didn’t think he had to. Corbin asks why Angle didn’t put him in one of the matches and Angle says he didn’t deserve it.

#1 Contenders Triple Threat: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor are all facing off. The bell rings and they all go at it.

Back and forth early on in the match. Balor dropkicks McIntyre and Reigns clotheslines McIntyre over the top. Balor sends Reigns over the top to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and hits a big dive, taking out Reigns and McIntyre on the floor. McIntyre turns it around on Balor in the ring now. Reigns comes in but Drew nails a belly-to-belly throw for a 2 count. More back and forth now. McIntyre goes back to work on Reigns and nails a suplex for a 2 count. McIntyre works Balor over in the corners now. McIntyre turns back to Reigns and drops him with a right hand for another 2 count.

McIntyre mounts Reigns with strikes now, keeping him down as the referee warns him. McIntyre knocks Balor off the apron and into the barrier. McIntyre takes his time in the ring and stalks Reigns while he’s down. McIntyre with a neckbreaker for another 2 count on Reigns. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre is beating on Reigns in the corner. McIntyre nails Balor on the floor and brings him back in the ring. McIntyre keeps Reigns and Balor down with boots now. Reigns turns it around on McIntyre now. Balor drops Reigns with a forearm. Reigns drops Balor with a big clothesline. Balor and Reigns end up on the floor now. McIntyre runs the rope and nails a huge dive, taking out Reigns on the floor. Balor runs over and pushes McIntyre shoulder-first into the steel steps. Balor runs from the apron and nails a stomp to the back of the neck.

Balor brings it back into the ring with Reigns and nails a double stomp for a 2 count. Balor ends up going to the top after more back & forth. Balor looks to hit the Coup de Grace on Reigns but Drew comes up on the apron and hits Balor with a steel chair, which is legal under Triple Threat rules. Balor lands hard. McIntyre comes in on Reigns with the chair but Reigns turns it around with strikes in the corner. Reigns goes shoulder-first into the ring post as McIntyre counters. McIntyre covers for a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns unloads on McIntyre. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but Drew blocks it and hits a Spinebuster for a 2 count. Balor runs in and hits Drew with a steel chair from behind. Balor unloads on Reigns with the chair now as fans pop. Balor runs outside of the ring and dropkicks Drew into the barrier. Reigns runs over and Balor moves but Reigns hits a Spear on Drew into the barrier. Balor with a Slingblade on Reigns. Balor brings Reigns in the ring now.

Balor with another Slingblade to Reigns. Balor goes for another but Reigns hits the Superman Punch. Balor still kicks out at 2. Reigns talks to himself and shakes the ropes now as some fans boo. Reigns calls for the Spear but Balor kicks him in the head. Balor kicks Reigns into the corner. Balor goes to the top and hits the Coup de Grace but Drew breaks the pin by pulling Balor out of the ring. Drew beats up Balor and sends him into the steel steps. Drew returns to the ring and gets hyped up as Balor recovers. Reigns nails a Superman Punch on Drew. Balor rolls Reigns up for 2. Balor eats a Superman Punch. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Reigns. Reigns dodges a Claymore Kick but it hits Balor. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Drew to knock him out of the ring. Reigns with a Spear on Balor for the pin and the spot in next week’s match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Reigns stands tall as the others are still down.

– Bayley is backstage waiting for Kurt Angle in his office. Angle walks in and says Sasha Banks is holed up in her locker room. Bayley says that’s typical of her. Angle asks about the counseling session and Bayley says it didn’t go well, it just didn’t work. This is hard for Bayley to say but she doesn’t think she and Banks will ever be together again. Angle announces Bayley and Banks vs. Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke for tonight. Bayley doesn’t think that’s a good idea. Angle says they are valuable together and one of them will be traded to SmackDown if they can’t get along.

– We see Dolph Ziggler backstage with his title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler as JoJo does the introduction.

Ziggler says all he did at Extreme Rules was what he said he was going to do. He put on an absolute clinic. Ziggler tells Robert Downey to move over because he is now Iron Man. Ziggler goes on and says something special happened last night – the WWE Intercontinental Title main evented a pay-per-view for the first time in 17 years and that wasn’t because of Seth Rollins. Ziggler says he does respect what Rollins did to make the title what it is today but he’s no Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says he beat Rollins 5 times. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Roode.

Roode takes the mic and says Ziggler wouldn’t be out here bragging if it weren’t for Drew McIntyre. Roode says Ziggler should be bowing down to McIntyre because if it weren’t for him, he’d be telling bad jokes in some comedy club. Ziggler asks Roode how it was watching last night’s show from the sidelines. Roode says the sidelines suck and that’s why he’s out here tonight – to challenge Ziggler for the title, right now. They have some words and Ziggler agrees to the match. Ziggler calls for a referee and here he comes.

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

JoJo announces this as a title match but Ziggler interrupts her. Ziggler says Roode could have a match but it’s not going to be for the title. Ziggler calls for the bell. They lock up and go at it. Roode catches Ziggler with a big hip toss and takes him down with a headlock. Roode keeps Ziggler grounded. Ziggler takes it to the corner as the referee warns him. Ziggler takes Roode down to the mat now.

Ziggler keeps Roode grounded. Roode fights up and drops Ziggler with a shoulder off the apron. Roode sends Ziggler out of the ring and he lands hard on the floor. Ziggler slowly gets up by the apron but Roode comes out and slams him into the barrier. Roode brings Ziggler back into the ring. Ziggler pleads as Roode approaches. Ziggler pulls Roode in and tosses him to the floor. Ziggler brings it right back in and connects with a shot to the face for a 2 count.

Ziggler keeps Roode grounded again now. Ziggler with more kicks and strikes before driving Roode to the mat for a close 2 count. Roode blocks a shot and fights out of the corner now. Roode with a big clothesline out of the corner. Ziggler pulls Roode face-first into the turnbuckles and tries to turn it around as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Roode tries to mount offense and catches Ziggler in a sidewalk slam. Roode with a splash in the corner. Ziggler blocks a bulldog. Roode keeps control and hits a Blockbuster from the second rope. Roode gets the crowd behind him but Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT with a roll-up for a 2 count. Roode avoids the Fame-asser. They trade counters and pin attempts now. Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT again and hits the Zig Zag for a close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks up in the corner as Roode tries to get to his feet. Roode catches the superkick and launches Ziggler into the corner. Roode with a big Spinebuster for another close pin attempt. More back and forth now. Roode blocks another Zig Zag attempt and nails Ziggler in the nose. Roode lands bad on his knee and goes on to take a superkick to the jaw. Ziggler covers for the pin.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Ziggler takes the title and leaves the ring as his music plays.

– The announcers go over what happened earlier tonight with Angle, Heyman and the 6 Superstars. We also get a look at Reigns winning the first Triple Threat to advance to next week’s #1 contenders match. Rollins vs. Elias vs. Lashley is still to come tonight.

– We see Lashley backstage warming up. Lashley says people say The Beast fears no man but The Beast has never faced anyone like him. Lashley goes on about SummerSlam and says he will become Universal Champion. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mojo Rawley approaches Bobby Roode backstage, clapping at him. Mojo says Roode is supposed to be glorious. Mojo stares Roode down and walks off.

Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley

We go to the ring and Tyler Breeze waits. Cole mentions how Fandango is recovering from successful shoulder surgery. Mojo Rawley is out next.

The bell rings and Mojo immediately rams Breeze into the corner and goes to work on him. Mojo scoops Breeze but he slides out and hits a dropkick. Breeze sends Mojo out to the floor now. Breeze follows but Mojo levels him on the outside. Mojo brings it back into the ring for a 2 count, and another. Mojo keeps Breeze grounded in the middle of the ring now as fans do dueling chants.

Mojo with more offense and another pin attempt before keeping Breeze grounded again. Mojo talks some trash while Breeze is down. Breeze looks to turn it around now. Mojo charges but Breeze moves and Mojo goes out to the floor. Mojo runs right back in and decks Breeze. Mojo hits the ropes again and knocks Breeze out of the air. Mojo charges into the corner again and hits the big Lights Out right hand. Mojo follows up with an Alabama Slam for the pin.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

– After the match, Mojo stands tall as we go to replays. Mojo celebrates as his music plays.

– We see Bayley and Sasha Banks backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Back from the break and Alicia Fox is wrapping her entrance with Dana Brooke. This is Fox’s first TV match since suffering an injury earlier this year. Bayley is out next. Sasha Banks is out next to join Bayley in the ring.

Fox and Bayley go at it back & forth now. Bayley with an early pin attempt. Fox ends up leveling Bayley with a big boot for a 2 count. Dana tags in and drops Bayley with a springboard elbow. Dana with more offense and a shot to Banks, knocking her off the apron. Dana turns around to Bayley making a comeback. Bayley unloads on Dana and knocks Fox off the apron. Bayley looks to put Dana away but Dana nails a big clothesline out of the corner. Dana sends Bayley out of the ring to the floor.

Fox attacks Bayley at ringside but Banks comes over for the save. Banks ends up backdropping Fox off the apron. Banks rams Dana back into the announce table and goes back to work on Fox. Banks nails a crossbody from the apron, taking Fox and Dana down on the floor as the referee counts them all out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Banks walks way and goes straight to the back while Bayley recovers at ringside.

– Still to come, Elias vs. Rollins vs. Lashley. Also, a look at Braun Strowman tossing Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.

– We come back and see Sasha Banks talking to Bayley in the back. Things barely get heated but Banks says she loves Bayley and always has. “There, I said it,” Banks says before walking off.

– The announcers show us stills from the Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules. Renee Young is backstage with Strowman now, asking if he has any regrets for what he did to Owens. Braun says he does regret… he regrets he didn’t have the chance to congratulate Owens on the win last night. Renee asks Braun why he didn’t step up for one of the Triple Threat matches to face Brock Lesnar. Braun raises his Money In the Bank briefcase and says because he has this. Braun says he has a title shot and can use it any time he wants.

– We go to the ring and out come new RAW Tag Team Champions Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They celebrate their title win as we go to commercial.

The B Team vs. The Ascension

Back from the break and the match is underway as The Ascension is out. Dallas unloads on Konnor in the corner and plays to the crowd. We see The Revival backstage watching this non-title match.

Axel tags in and keeps the attack going on Konnor. Axel drops Konnor and keeps him grounded. Konnor kicks Axel away and tags in Viktor. Dallas also tags in but Viktor takes control. Viktor with a big flying elbow in the corner. Viktor ends up going to the top and hitting a flying knee for a 2 count as Axel breaks the pin.

Konnor rocks Axel and sends him out to the apron. Axel dumps Konnor over the top to the floor. Axel tags in and hits the double team neckbreaker on Viktor for the pin.

Winners: The B Team

– After the match, Axel and Dallas stand tall with their titles. The celebration is interrupted by former champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt on the big screen. They tell The B Team to enjoy their victory because the fun won’t last. They will get their rematch next week and will take back what is rightfully theirs. Axel and Dallas shall be deleted forever next week.

– We see stills of Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. We see Bliss and Mickie backstage walking as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James.

Bliss brags on retaining over Nia Jax at Extreme Rules and how she’s dominated the women’s division for so long. Bliss says it wasn’t hard to outsmart Jax last night and she can now officially say she’s beaten every woman in the locker room. Some fans start chanting for Ronda Rousey and Bliss says Rousey doesn’t count because Rousey isn’t in the locker room due to her suspension. Bliss says after last night Rousey should be suspended indefinitely. Bliss goes on about how Rousey was just in the crowd as a fan. Rousey appears in the crowd and comes walking down the steps as fans cheer.

Bliss and Mickie see Rousey coming down the steps. Bliss quickly wraps up her promo and tells everyone to have a goodnight. They retreat up the ramp but Rousey appears in the way of the exit to the back. They run back to the ring and Rousey chases them. Bliss gets away but Rousey grabs Mickie’s leg and stops her. Rousey drives Mickie into the mat and goes for the armbar but Bliss and officials try to pull her to safety. They leave up the ramp but Rousey charges and takes the whole group down as fans pop. Rousey brings Bliss back to the ring by her hair and rolls her in. Bliss tries to fight back but Rousey drops her and goes for the arm. Officials try to pull Bliss out of the ring as Kurt Angle comes out.

Angle says Rousey needs to calm down, especially after what she did last night. Angle says Rousey has just 2 days left on her suspension and needs to go home to wait it out. Constable Baron Corbin comes out and says Rousey needs to be reprimanded for her actions. Mickie and Bliss stand by Corbin and agree. Angle says Corbin is right, he has to add another week to Rousey’s suspension. Corbin is upset because he says 1 week is not long enough. Corbin threatens to call RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon but he left his phone in the back. Corbin tells Angle to keep things under control because he will be back. Corbin leaves and Angle pulls out his phone. Angle tells Rousey he will give her a match with Bliss once her stipulation is over but if she pulls another stunt like this, the match won’t happen. Angle adds that the match will be a title shot at SummerSlam. Rousey smiles as Bliss throws a fit on the stage. Rousey’s music hits as she talks trash at Bliss.

– We get another look at Angle and Heyman earlier tonight. Cole also shows us highlights from the first Triple Threat. We go backstage to Seth Rollins and Charly Caruso. Rollins admits last night wasn’t his night but tonight will be his night, next Monday will be his night and then SummerSlam will be his night when he wins the title. Rollins loves Roman Reigns and hey are brothers but Rollins has to do what he has to do if his road to SummerSlam goes through Reigns. Rollins believes Reigns would say the same thing. He walks off. Elias vs. Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is still to come. Back to commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Titus Worldwide

Back from the break and we go to the ring as The Authors of :Pain come to the ring, Akam and Rear. Out next comes Titus Worldwide’s Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil.

Apollo starts off with Akam. Rezar provides an early distraction, allowing Akam to hit from behind. Titus ends up going down hard on the floor. Akam clotheslines him on the floor. Akam returns to the ring but Crews nails an enziguri and a dropkick. Rezar tags in and hits a big Full Nelson slam on Crews. Rezar yells out at the crowd for a few seconds and goes to work on Crews in the corner.

Akam tags back in and they double team Crews with another big power move. They make another tag and continue to manhandle Crews. They hit The Last Chapter on Crews and cover for the easy win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall in the ring as we go to replays. They pose together as the music plays while Titus and Crews are down on the outside.

– We see Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan backstage walking. They run into No Way Jose’s conga line and keep it moving. Still to come, Logan vs. Ember Moon. Back to commercial.

Ember Moon vs. Sarah Logan

Back from the break and out first comes Ember Moon for the next match. Sarah Logan is out next with Liv Morgan.

They go back and forth early on. Logan with an early pin attempt. Logan takes control and sends Moon into the corner. Moon goes to the top but Logan leaps and knocks her off the top to the floor. Liv watches from ringside and loves seeing Logan dominate. Logan brings it back into the ring for another pin attempt. Logan mounts Moon with strikes now. Logan places Moon on the second rope and works her over as the referee warns her, allowing Liv to nail a cheap shot. Logan with a 2 count on Moon.

Moon looks to turn it around with a counter now. Logan blocks it and drives Moon down for a close 2 count. Logan with an arm submission now in the middle of the ring. Moon turns it into a 2 count. Logan keeps Moon grounded again as Moon tries to get out. Moon gets up but Logan slams her right back down and keeps the hold applied. Moon gets free and crawls away. Logan grabs her but Moon counters. They swing at the same time but it looks like Moon connects with the most behind her punch as Logan goes wild. Moon mounts some offense now and delivers knees to the gut. Moon stuns Logan with a big knee lift.

Moon keeps control and drops Logan on her face. Moon knocks Liv off the apron. Logan takes advantage and comes from behind for a roll-up for a 2 count. Moon with a big kick for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Moon dropkicks Logan out of the ring. Moon runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Logan into the barrier. Moon brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Moon goes to the top again but Liv distracts her, allowing Logan to take advantage and bring her down for the pin and the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

– After the match, Logan and Liv hit the ramp as Moon looks on from the ring.

– We see Elias backstage with his guitar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Wyatt & Hardy vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team for next week.

#1 Contenders Triple Threat: Elias vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and Elias is out with his guitar. He knocks Buffalo and plugs his debut album that comes out on Tuesday. Elias reveals the name of the album – Walk With Elias. He talks about how he will be the WWE Universal Champion and a successful recording artist. Elias starts performing his latest song, taking shots at Buffalo and tonight’s opponents. The music finally interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. The winner of this match will face Roman Reigns next week to determine the new #1 contender for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. We go to commercial as Rollins poses in the corner.

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley. Elias attacks Rollins while he’s watching Lashley make his entrance. Elias stomps away before the bell even rings. The referee checks on Rollins and makes sure he’s able to go. The bell rings and Elias goes to work on Rollins in the corner. Lashley comes over and stops him, mounting offense of his own. Rollins ends up taking Elias down on the floor. Rollins returns to the ring and goes at it with Lashley while Elias is still down on the outside.

Rollins takes Lashley down and keeps him grounded. Lashley fights out and takes Rollins down in the middle of the ring next. Rollins fights up and they run the ropes. Rollins nails a dropkick. Rollins takes Lashley to the corners now. Rollins charges but gets dumped to the apron. Rollins fights Lashley off and springboards in but Lashley kicks him in the gut. Rollins with a big knee as Elias comes in and knocks Lashley down in the corner. Elias rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Rollins counters a powerbomb from Elias. Elias comes right back with a knee for a 2 count. We see Heyman, Angle and Corbin backstage watching the match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Lashley returns to the ring and unloads on Elias. Lashley with a big overhead throw to Elias. Lashley with a neckbreaker on Rollins. Lashley with a big shoulder to Elias in the corner. Lashley scoops Elias for the vertical suplex but Rollins breaks it up. They go at it and Lashley catches Rollins with a powerslam. Lashley drives Elias back down again and covers for a close 2 count.

Lashley waits for Elias to get up but he rolls to the floor instead. Lashley follows but Elias sends him into the ring post. Rollins dives out but Elias avoids it. Elias sends Lashley into another ring post now. Elias brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Elias hits the big flying elbow to Lashley for a close 2 count. Rollins comes out of nowhere for a big Frogsplash on Lashley but Elias tosses Rollins to the floor and tries to steal the pin. Lashley still kicks out at 2.

All 3 Superstars are down now. Elias gets up and pounds on Rollins. Rollins slides off Elias’ shoulders as they go back & forth. Rollins nails a Blockbuster from the second rope but Elias kicks out at 2. Fans chant “burn it down” as Rollins focuses on Elias and climbs up top with him. Elias sends Rollins to the mat. Lashley comes in and climbs up with Elias now. Lashley goes for a super belly-to-belly but Rollins runs over. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb to Lashley across the ring. Rollins runs back up the other side and hits the superplex on Elias. Rollins holds it for a Falcon Arrow on Elias. Elias still kicks out at 2.

Rollins is down in the middle of the ring now. Elias stumbles around at ringside. Lashley is also on the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Elias now. Rollins brings Elias back in and hits a suicide dive on Lashley. Rollins comes back in with an enziguri and a Slingblade to Elias. Rollins cranks up as the crowd chants and cheers him on. Rollins kicks Elias and hits The Stomp but Lashley breaks the pin just in time. All 3 Superstars are down again as the referee checks on them. Elias rolls out to the floor. Rollins with a big forearm to Lashley. Rollins with more strikes. Lashley fights back as they trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins rocks Lashley into the ropes but Lashley turns him inside out with a clothesline. Lashley scoops Rollins for the vertical suplex and holds him for a few seconds.

Lashley waits for Rollins to get up and calls for the Spear. Rollins jumps over the Spear. Rollins rolls Lashley for a 2 count. Rollins kicks Lashley in the face. Rollins goes for The Stomp but Elias pulls Rollins out of the ring. Elias runs in the ring but Lashley hits the Spear. Lashley covers for the pin and the spot next week against Reigns.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as we go to replays. Reigns vs. Lashley is confirmed for next week. We come back to Lashley making his exit up the ramp as his music hits. Rollins and Elias recover at the ring. RAW goes off the air with Lashley celebrating on the stage.