Live WWE RAW Results & Videos 8/13/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the usual intro clip.

– We’re live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC as Michael Cole welcomes us. We go right to the ring as Ronda Rousey comes out. Cole and Corey Graves introduce their broadcast partner for tonight, Renee Young. They mention Jonathan Coachman is away on assignment.

Rousey takes the mic and fans chant her name. She mentions how Natalya’s father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, passed away today. Rousey says any loss is hard but she talks about how special fathers are to us. Rousey tells Natalya to stay strong and the crowd pops. Rousey says we all love Natalya and they cheer again. Fans chant “Nattie” now.

Rousey says Natalya was the first to welcome her into WWE and Rousey will be the first to defend her. Rousey says she will beat RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam on Sunday. Rousey introduces who will beat Bliss tonight and out comes Ember Moon. Ember hits the ring and out next comes Bliss with Alicia Fox. Bliss speaks from the stage and tells Rousey to make all the friends she wants because she will need them as her good time is about to come to an end. Bliss gets booed next when she mentions how Rousey kisses up to the fans every week. She says fans are blowing up her Twitter saying Sunday’s match is a foregone conclusion. Bliss runs Rousey down and says shes nothing but a spoiled, over-rated, over-hyped, rookie. Bliss says SummerSlam won’t be Rousey’s crowning achievement, it will be her total humiliation. Bliss is tired of hearing about Rousey and she’s tired of seeing that dumb look on Rousey’s face each week. Bliss mocks the look a few times and gets a laugh. Bliss says she’s also tired of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle not protecting his women’s champion. Bliss goes on and says she spoke to Constable Baron Corbin, the only authority figure who knows what he’s doing and is fair. Corbin suggested Bliss hire her own personal security. She calls them out and here comes 4 big guys to stand around Bliss and Fox. Bliss warns Rousey, saying these guys are highly aggressive and highly trained, so she better not try anything. Bliss and Fox head to the ring with security as her music hits.

Bliss ends up knocking Rousey out of the ring with a cheap shot while she talked with Moon before the bell. Rousey comes back in the ring and Bliss hides behind security. Rousey takes out three of the guards and the fourth guy retreats from the ring. Fox approaches next but Rousey takes her down as Bliss scrambles to the floor. Rousey and Moon stand tall as her music starts back up. We go to commercial.

Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway. Bliss and Moon go at it while Rousey and Fox look on from ringside.

Bliss takes control and takes Moon to the mat. Moon fights up and out, taking Bliss back to the mat and keeping her down by the arm. The screen spits to show a promo for the SummerSlam WWE Universal Title match as Bliss and Moon tangle. Moon drops Bliss with a clothesline. Bliss turns it around and smacks Moon. Moon catches Bliss with a scissors takedown and a leg sweep. Moon sends Bliss face-first into the mat for a 2 count.

Moon keeps control and drops Bliss back on the floor with the baseball slide. Moon brings it back into the ring but Bliss kicks her away. Moon takes Bliss back down in the middle of the ring and keeps her grounded. Bliss fights back but Moon nails an enziguri and sends her out to the floor. Moon keeps control as we go to commercial with Rousey staring Bliss down.

Back from the break and Bliss turns it around with a counter. Bliss drops double knees with a backflip. Bliss keeps control and takes Moon to the mat now, talking trash. Moon gets a close 2 count out of nowhere. Bliss turns it right back around with a low dropkick. Bliss with three straight pin attempts. Moon counters with a 2 count of her own. Bliss with a big right hand. Bliss taunts Rousey and gets to her. Bliss yells at Moon to stay down and smacks her.

Moon gets hyped up and unloads on Bliss. Moon drops Bliss with an enziguri. Moon drops Bliss in the corner turns a tornado DDT into a big suplex in the corner for a 2 count. Rousey takes out Fox on the floor and sends her into the barrier. Bliss drops Moon in the ring and goes to the floor to take out Rousey. Bliss tosses Rousey into the barrier. Bliss returns to the ring but Moon nails a gutbuster. Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse and nails it. Moon covers for the win but Fox hits the ring to break it up for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ember Moon

– After the bell, Fox attacks Moon again. Fox stands tall until Rousey comes in and hits her with a few moves, sending her out of the ring. Fox and Bliss both look on from the floor as Rousey stands tall in the ring. Rousey talks trash as her music hits.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler sign their SummerSlam contract. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team will defend in a Triple Threat. Back to commercial.