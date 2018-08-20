Full WWE RAW Results & Videos, 8/20/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. JoJo introduces him.

Reigns hits the ring and the “you suck” chant start up. Reigns says he’s a man of his word – he would beat Brock Lesnar and he did. Fans chant “you still suck” now. Reigns says he also promised to defend the title when he won it, and he will defend tonight. Reigns has someone in mind for the first title defense. He talks about Finn Balor’s history with the WWE Universal Title and says Balor is the man he will defend against tonight. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Balor.

Balor enters the ring and accepts the challenge, saying he is going to take back his title tonight. Fans pop again. Reigns offers a handshake to make it official and they shake. The music interrupts and out comes Constable Baron Corbin. Corbin says Balor vs. Reigns is not going to happen as Balor won’t be rewarded for the stunt he pulled at SummerSlam. Corbin says he was planning on facing Balor the man but he no-showed and sent The Demon. Corbin says that was cowardly and in breach of the contract they had. Corbin says he never even heard the bell ring because of the smoke and the noise, and as far as he’s concerned the match never happened. Corbin says he will be facing Balor tonight. Reigns calls Corbin a dumbass and knocks his performance last night. Corbin says Reigns only won the title because Lesnar was more concerned with Braun Strowman. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle speaks from the stage and informs Corbin he still makes the matches on RAW, not Corbin. Angle asks Brooklyn if they want to see Balor vs. Reigns for the title and they do. Angle makes it the main event. Angle says Corbin has a match right now. Out comes his opponent – Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin

Lashley heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Lashley slams Corbin and they trade holds. Lashley with another takedown. Corbin forces the break by getting the bottom rope. Corbin charges but Lashley catches him with a neckbreaker. Fans boo as Corbin ends up going to the floor for a breather.

Lashley follows and works Corbin over, sending him back into the ring. Lashley with a shoulder thrust in the corner. Lashley mounts Corbin in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Lashley knocks Corbin out of the ring. Corbin gets an opening after knocking Lashley off the apron. Corbin follows to the floor and launches Lashley into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring and keeps Lashley grounded with a submission. More back and forth now. Corbin sends Lashley into the ropes and he hits hard, falling out to the floor. Corbin runs out and levels Lashley on the floor with a clothesline. Corbin stands tall and smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Lashley down in the ring. Lashley turns it around and looks to make a comeback now as they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Lashley ducks a clothesline and hits one of his own. Lashley with more offense and a big belly-to-belly throw. Lashley with a corner clothesline. Lashley runs into a back elbow now. Lashley nails a spinebuster for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Corbin takes Lashley to the top but Lashley headbutts him to the mat. Lashley comes off the top but Corbin catches him with the chokeslam backbreaker for a close 2 count. Lashley with more offense before dropping Corbin with the modified Cutter for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as we go to replays.

– Paul Heyman is backstage in Angle’s office. Heyman says his client would like to get his rematch for the WWE Universal Title. Angle says the contract doesn’t state when the rematch will take place but he has a fighting champion now and it will be a long, long, long time before Lesnar gets his rematch. Fans cheer. Heyman says he was thinking Hell In a Cell. Angle says it will be a cold day in hell or as they say in Brooklyn, forget about it! Angle walks off.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Reigns. Also, new RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be here for a special championship presentation and there will be a special look at Triple H vs. The Undertaker for WWE Super Show-Down. We go to commercial.

– Kurt Angle is backstage when Baron Corbin walks in. He’s not happy with his last two matches. He’s tired of Angle not giving him what he wants. Angle’s job is to do what’s best for the WWE Universe, not Corbin. Corbin says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is here tonight and he’s going to go talk to her. Corbin storms off.

– Cole leads us to a promo for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. Graves says Triple H will be here live tonight.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring and out comes The Boss & Hug Connection, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Ember Moon is out next. Out next is The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

Banks starts off with Riott and slaps her a few times. Banks mounts Ruby and unloads now. Bayley comes in for a quick double team. Ember is in next as Ruby retreats and tags in Logan. Moon levels Logan with a big forearm. Moon with more offense on Logan for a 2 count. The Riott Squad runs in but Bayley and Banks take them out. They end up on the floor with their opponents now. Moon runs the ropes and nails a big dive. Moon, Banks and Bayley stand tall on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control of Morgan. Bayley gets kicked out of the ring. Ruby pulls Bayley off the apron and hits a STO on the floor after she tags in. Ruby brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Logan tags in and keeps Bayley in their corner. Liv tags back in and chokes Bayley with the ropes as the referee counts. Logan nails a cheap shot while the referee is distracted by Banks. Liv with a 2 count on Bayley. Liv keeps Bayley grounded now.

Fans chant for Sasha as Logan dominates Bayley now. Logan knocks Moon off the apron. Ruby comes in but Bayley kicks her away and finally makes a tag. Sasha tags in and unloads on Ruby, nailing a dropkick. More chaos and interference now. Moon takes out Liv on the floor. Bayley charges but Logan takes her down on the outside. Banks jumps off the apron and takes Logan down on the floor. Banks returns to the ring but Ruby kicks her with the Riott Kick for the pin.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, The Riott Squad heads to the outside to celebrate. Banks and Bayley look on from the ring.

– Still to come, Triple H will be here live. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Triple H to a big pop.

Triple H hits the ring as fans chant for him and WWE NXT. Triple says it’s been a huge weekend. NXT blew the roof off the place on Saturday and SummerSlam took it to a new level. Triple H says he’s a fan just like the others and he promises to work until the day he dies to make sure this is here for everyone. He says weekends like this also give him another feeling, they give him the itch and make him want to lace up the boots again, to be The Game again. He talks about Vince McMahon calling him to work WWE Super Show-Down in Australia against The Undertaker. He originally said no to the match because of the special moment he had with Taker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at the end of their Hell In a Cell match a few years back. The crowd chants for HBK now. Triple H says that moment was about as real as it gets in this business. He gives praise to Michaels and Taker. He says that moment changed the three of them in ways they didn’t expect. They knew it was the end of an era but not like that. Michaels was gone, The Streak ended and Triple H put a suit on. It would be over, all of it. Triple H says their era was something special, without sounding like a bitter veteran. A “you still got it” chant starts up now.

Triple H recalls how he called Vince back and accepted the match. He will take off this suit, tape back up, lace up his boots and he will be The Game again. Fans cheer. If Taker will put on that hat, pick up those gloves and be The Phenom one more time. Triple H hypes the big match for October 6 in front of 80,000 people. The Era is Back, h says. The Undertaker and The Game, one last time. Triple H drops the mic and loosens his tie as the music hits.

– Cole leads us to a video package with highlights from the SummerSlam main event. Still to come, Balor vs. Reigns. Also, Rousey will be here.

Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Dean Ambrose is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre. The bell rings and they lock up. Ziggler takes Ambrose down first. They trade holds as Ambrose turns it around. Ziggler goes to the floor for a breather. Ambrose keeps control and brings it back in. They end up on the floor again as Ambrose has words with McIntyre. Ziggler takes advantage and drops Ambrose on his face on the outside with a superkick. We go to commercial.

The finish sees Ambrose get the win with Dirty Deeds after involvement from Rollins and McIntyre.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

– After the match, Ambrose and Rollins hit the ramp to celebrate as McIntyre and Ziggler look on from the ring. We go to replays.

– Elias is backstage talking to two crew members. He says this is important and their jobs will be on the line. Elias takes his guitar from them and walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Finn Balor is preparing for the main event when Braun Strowman walks in. Braun says he refuses to cash in from behind, that’s why he’s here in Balor’s face. Braun raises the Money In the Bank briefcase and wishes Balor good luck.

– We go to the ring and Elias has a guitar and a spotlight.

Elias plays some and says it’s clear to him after SummerSlam that someone is out to get him. He’s already fired three of his crew members. Elias says whoever is messing with him hasn’t come to the realization that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says he was supposed to perform last night and his doctor has warned him to stay away from Brooklyn because the people are bad for your health. Elias goes on and is ready to present his greatest song yet but he needs everyone to shut their damn mouths first. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Curt Hawkins.

Hawkins says Elias wants to be #1 but Hawkins was thinking #1 as in the first win for Hawkins. Hawkins goes on and says this certainly isn’t Elias’ town. He proposes they end Hawkins’ 218-match losing streak, right here tonight. Elias says Hawkins is a loser – he was born a loser and he will die a loser, just like every single person here. Elias says this is his stage, it’s reserved for stars and Hawkins doesn’t belong here. Elias tells Hawkins to get the hell out of Brooklyn. Hawkins goes to leave and Elias says he’s going to get this song out one way or the other. Hawkins stops and asks if Elias is going to hide behind his guitar & goofy scarf, or is he going to fight? Hawkins storms back into the ring and challenges Elias.

Elias vs. Curt Hawkins

Elias gets ready to go as a referee runs down. The bell rings and Hawkins charges as does Elias. Hawkins with a roll-up for a 2 count. Elias with a big knee to the jaw to drop Hawkins. Elias drops Hawkins again. Fans chant for Hawkins now as Elias takes it to the corner.

Elias with more offense and an elbow drop for a 2 count. Hawkins rolls Elias up for a close 2 count. Hawkins with more offense now. Hawkins with clotheslines and a dropkick. Elias goes to the floor and Hawkins follows. Elias comes right back in and drops Hawkins as he follows. Elias hits the Drift Away for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– Dana Brooke is backstage talking to Apollo Crews when Titus O’Neil walks up. Titus says he’s been looking for them. Dana says they were discussing strategy but it looks like they were talking each other. Dana says she has found a weakness for The Authors of Pain. They talk strategy as we go to the ring.

The Authors of Pain vs. Titus Worldwide

We go to the ring and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Titus Worldwide is already out – Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil. Rezar has control of Titus now. Titus fights out but Rezar backs him into the corner. Akam tags in for the double team in the corner. Rezar comes back in after Akam floors Crews, then Titus. Titus kicks out at 2. Akam comes back in and works over Crews now. Crews fights up and out but Akam beats him back down.

More back and forth with The Authors taking control. Titus gets knocked from the apron to the floor. Rezar fights Crews off and sends him into the corner. Akam tags in as Dana cheers Crews on. The Authors hit the Last Chapter for the pin on Crews.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall in the ring as we go to replays. Titus Worldwide regroups on the outside.

– Still to come, Rousey will be here. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the RAW women’s division is surrounding the ring. The RAW Women’s Title is on display in the ring. JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and out she comes.

Stephanie talks about how proud she is of the division and how proud she is of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. She’s also proud of Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss from SummerSlam. Stephanie leads us to a video package with highlights from the match. Stephanie says Rousey became the first-ever UFC & WWE women’s champion and she is especially proud of Rousey because Rousey wouldn’t be in WWE if it weren’t for Stephanie. She says she has molded Ronda and here she is shining above the rest. Rousey carries the WWE Universe on her back, just like Stephanie. Stephanie says the other women surrounding the ring want to be like her, they want to be like Rousey. Stephanie introduces her protege and out comes Rousey as the music hits.

Fans chant Rousey’s name as she enters the ring. Stephanie says she’s hearing her own name as they chant. Rousey says for once this isn’t about Stephanie, it’s about the women of WWE. Rousey asks why the women are outside of the ring, maybe Stephanie is putting herself above them. Rousey invites the female Superstars into the ring and they hit the apron. Stephanie says this isn’t behavior of a champion. Rousey talks about how this is for all of us, this is all about the women’s evolution. Rousey shouts-out Natalya, Sasha, Bayley. Rousey says she is not Brock Lesnar – she will be a fighting champion, competing every night, and she can’t wait to get in the ring with each of them. Stephanie says Rousey is right, she’s not Lesnar. Stephanie says this is not the same Rousey, this Rousey just wants to break people’s arms. She points to how Bliss has her arm in a cast. We see a video replay of Rousey twisting Bliss’ arm at SummerSlam. Stephanie warns the others in the division – this is what Rousey wants to do to you, don’t let her fool you.

Rousey says she’s not here to break their arms, only those who deserve it. She stares Stephanie down in the middle of the ring now. Fans cheer Rousey on as she grabs Stephanie and throws her to the mat. Rousey with the armbar on Stephanie as the others look on. The heels go to the floor and check on Stephanie. The Bella Twins and the other babyfaces join Rousey in the ring. She raises the title as her music hits.

– Cole shows us the Balor – Reigns opening segment from tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Stephanie.

Bo Dallas vs. Scott Dawson

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team – Bo Dallas with Curtis Axel. They cut promos before the match and dedicate tonight’s singles matches to the crowd because the “B” in B Team stands for Brooklyn. Out next comes The Revival – Scott Dawson with Dash Wilder.

Dawson takes control early on and drops Dallas with a big clothesline. Dawson slingshots Bo under the bottom turnbuckle. Dawson keeps Dallas grounded now. Bo tries to fight back but Dawson keeps shutting him down. Dawson drops Dallas on his head and covers for a 2 count.

Winner: Scott Dawson

– After the match, The Revival regroups on the floor as Axel checks on Dallas. Axel tells Dash to get his ass in the ring.

Curtis Axel vs. Dash Wilder

Dash makes his way to the apron as Axel talks trash from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Axel remains in control, dropping Dash for a 2 count. Dash comes back and hits a backbreaker for a 2 count. Dash keeps Axel grounded now, focusing on his back. Axel gets free and fights back. Axel with clotheslines and a dropkick now. Axel takes Dash back down and hits another neckbreaker. Axel waits for Dash to get up but Dash counters. Dash runs into boots in the corner and goes down.

Axel comes off the second rope but Dash moves. Dash slams Axel back on his face with a Gory Bomb and covers for the pin.

Winner: Dash Wilder

– After the match, The Revival hugs on the apron as The B Team recovers. We go to replays. Dallas takes the mic and says The Revival may have won the singles matches but they are still the RAW Tag Team Champions. They raise the titles as their music hits.

– Roman Reigns is backstage when Renee Young walks up for comments. Reigns says this is his yard and he’s going to defend the title, and Balor deserves the opportunity. Reigns isn’t worried about Strowman coming to cash in either. Still to come, Balor vs. Reigns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie McMahon is in the trainer’s room, icing her arm. Alexa Bliss and Baron Corbin are with her. Kurt Angle walks in and Corbin ends up running him down. Corbin says RAW is in chaos with Angle in charge. Angle says he’s doing the best he can. Stephanie agrees with Corbin and says maybe Angle needs some time off, a vacation. Angle will still be the General Manager but Stephanie says he needs some time off. Stephanie names Corbin the acting GM of RAW, which means he’s in charge.

WWE Universal Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s main event. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo as the two face off in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up before locking up. Reigns powers Balor to the mat. Reigns fights out of a hold with an elbow. Reigns with a headlock now. Reigns misses a clothesline but drops Balor with a shoulder. Balor rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Balor goes for an enziguri from the apron but Reigns just knocks him out of the air. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns remains in control. Balor rolls through and hits a basement dropkick. Reigns gets sent to the floor and Balor dropkicks him back to the barrier. Reigns drops Balor face-first on the apron and comes back in for a 2 count. More back and forth between now. Reigns whips Balor hard into the corner and he goes down. Reigns runs into boots in the corner. Balor drops Reigns and looks to make a comeback.

Balor with more offense and chops. Reigns just takes a chop and unloads on Balor as fans count along. Reigns charges but Balor dropkicks him out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Reigns down. Balor brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns has Balor down on the mat. Balor blocks a big right hand and fights back. Reigns rocks him. Balor drops Reigns with an overhead kick. Balor mounts more offense and stomps away on Reigns as the crowd pops big. Balor gets hyped up while Reigns is down. Balor goes for a Slingblade but Reigns rolls him up for a 2 count. Reigns powers up with a sitdown powerbomb and a close 2 count.

Reigns calls for a Superman Punch but Balor kicks him. Balor drops Reigns for a close 2 count. Balor with more offense attempts, including a Slingblade. Balor goes for the dropkick but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Reigns can’t believe it. The crowd is hot. Reigns gets up and waits for Balor again, playing to the crowd. Reigns calls for a Spear but Balor knees him and rolls him up for another close 2 count. Reigns jumps up and drops Balor with a big punch.

Reigns is waiting for a Spear but the music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop. Braun walks out with his Money In the Bank briefcase on the stage. Balor takes advantage and hits a Slingblade, then a corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top but misses Coup de Grace as Reigns moves. Reigns nails the Spear for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns’ music hits but Braun enters the ring. Braun boots Reigns as he gets up. The crowd goes wild. Braun hands the referee his case and he’s cashed in. JoJo makes the announcement. Braun waits for Reigns to get up but The Shield music hits. Out comes Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in their all black gear. They surround the ring and stare Braun down. Cole reminds us the bell never rang. Reigns gets up as Ambrose and Rollins hit the apron. The Shield stares Braun down as a “holy shit” chant starts up. Braun goes for Reigns but they beat him down. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Ambrose takes the knee out and Rollins hits a superkick. The Shield sends Braun over the top rope to the floor. Ambrose tears apart the announce table as fans pop. Rollins and Ambrose double team Braun. Reigns comes over and they lift Braun up but he fights out. Reigns drops Braun and they grab him again. The Shield lifts Braun again and put him through the announce table with a triple powerbomb. RAW goes off the air with The Shield posing over Braun.