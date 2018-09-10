Full WWE RAW Results & Videos, 9/10/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young, who talks about being happy to be a full-time member on the team now.

– We go right to the stage and out comes new RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Braun Strowman is out next. They head to the ring with RAW Superstars behind them, including The Authors of Pain, Mojo Rawley, Drew Gulak, The Ascension and others. The heels surround the ring while Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre enter the ring.

They brag about destroying The Shield last week and we see a video package showing highlights from last week. Strowman says Roman Reigns only has the WWE Universal Title because he’s a coward. Braun says Roman has his hounds of justice but he has his dogs of war. Braun goes on and says The Shied has ran wild for far too long. Ziggler addresses the heels at ringside and says they did what was right last week, they stood up against The Shield and they stood up for themselves. McIntyre says the balance of power in WWE has shifted and now they are in control. They will continue the carnage tonight and set an example. McIntyre mentions destroying The B Team in their rematch tonight. Braun looks ahead to Hell In a Cell when he will “get these hands” on Roman. The music interrupts and out comes The Shield – Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

The Shield heads to the ring through the crowd. Ambrose strikes heels at ringside first and starts taking them out. Rollins and Reigns join in as a big brawl breaks out at ringside. Ambrose pulls out a bag of ax handles as The Shield tees off on the various Superstars at ringside. They enter the ring and Jinder Mahal gets blasted by a double team shot to the head. Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler watch the carnage from the stage after retreating. The Shield stands tall in the ring as their music hits.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Also, Triple H appears live to address The Undertaker.

– We see video from earlier today where The Bella Twins found their dressing room trashed. Nikki Bella will face Ruby Riott tonight. We see The Bella Twins backstage getting ready now. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Shield is facing off backstage with a group of police officers. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin appears to try and calm the situation down. He says we don’t need a repeat of last week. He says The Shield has to leave the building or they will have to give up their titles and they will go to jail for a long time. Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins drop their ax handles, then walk away.

Nikki Bella vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella with Brie Bella. We see The Riott Squad at ringside waiting, Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The bell rings and they lock up.

They go to the mat and tangle as Ruby takes control early on. Fans chant for Nikki but Ruby drops her with a shoulder tackle. Nikki comes back and drops Ruby for a quick pin attempt. Nikki with another takedown and a running knee but Ruby goes to the ropes to avoid it. They lock up again and Nikki rams Ruby back into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Nikki charges but Ruby sends her into the turnbuckle face-first. Ruby keeps control and slams Nikki for another 2 count.

Nikki unloads out of nowhere and mounts Ruby as Brie cheers her on. Ruby drops Nikki with a kick to the top rope into the throat against the ropes. Ruby talks trash from ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ruby remains in control in the ring. Ruby drops Nikki with a knee to the nose. Nikki with a Spinebuster out of nowhere. Ruby charges but Nikki blocks and delivers a knee, then a clothesline. Nikki with another clothesline and a dropkick as fans cheer her. Ruby cuts Nikki off with a kick. Nikki counters in the corner and drops Ruby on her face. Nikki with a big kick in mid-air from the second rope for a close 2 count. Nikki knocks Logan off the apron but Ruby takes advantage and drops her with the STO for a close 2 count.

Ruby with boots to the face while taunting Nikki now. Nikki catches a Riott Kick and ends up scooping Ruby on her shoulders. Liv runs in but Brie stops her and pulls her out to the floor. Brie drops Liv on the floor. Nikki hits the Rack Attack 2.0 on Ruby for the pin.

Winner: Nikki Bella

– After the match, Brie joins Nikki in the ring and they pose as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey teams with Natalya and The B Team gets their title shot rematch. Also, a look back at last week’s segment with The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole leads us to a new video for Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Big Show comes out to the stage to introduce the “Superstars of Tomorrow” and we see Show standing with several cancer patients dressed in their WWE Superhero gimmicks. Show says everyone on the stage is from Louisiana tonight. Show then gives a grand introduction to each of the kids by their gimmick names.

– Cole leads us to a video package on last week’s in-ring confrontation between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Still to come, Triple H will be here live.

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is backstage with The Authors of Pain, hyping them up before they go out together. Back to commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Nathan Bradley and Ronnie Ace

Back from the break and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. JoJo does the introductions. Drake Maverick leads The AOP to the ring. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring, Ronnie Ace and Nathan Bradley.

Rezar starts off with Ace and the destruction begins. Bradley goes to walk away but Akam floors him on the outside. The Authors keep control and hit the Super Collider for the win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Drake joins Akam and Rezar in the ring as their music hits. We go to replays.

– Cole leads us to a video promo for Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy at Hell In a Cell. The announcers plug HIAC on the WWE Network.

– A limousine pulls up outside and Triple H steps out. He walks into the arena as we return to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Triple H to a big pop.

Triple H talks about how the Legends have been predicting his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia and as expected, a poll had more people picking Taker to win as well. Triple H says at this level, those polls and predictions don’t bother you or mean anything, or at least they shouldn’t. Triple H says Taker was bothered so much when Shawn Michaels came out last week to give his prediction. Triple H doesn’t get why Taker was so rattled by Shawn speaking on the match but there he was, threatening Shawn over his opinion. Triple H says he watched the segment back. He was mad because he thought Taker had lost respect for Shawn and himself, but he re-watched the segment and realized Taker has lost respect for Taker. Triple H says Taker was never the same after his 4 WrestleMania matches with Shawn and Triple H. He goes on and says those matches were Taker’s last moments of epic greatness and he blames Triple H and Shawn for his demise.

Triple H says Taker said one thing last week that was true – now it’s personal. Triple H says out of the last bit of respect he has for Taker, he will put him down at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Triple H stares at the camera and drops the mic as his music hits.

– The announcers show us tonight’s opening segment that saw The Shield doing battle with ax handles. We also see how Baron Corbin ordered The Shield out of the arena. We see police offers standing outside to make sure The Shield doesn’t try to come back. Cole reminds us Rollins and Reigns will have to forfeit their titles if they come back in.

– Still to come, Mick Foley is here. We see Alexa Bliss talking to Alicia Fox and Mickie James backstage.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The B Team vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Dallas starts off with Ziggler and they trade holds on the mat. Ziggler elbows Dallas off and drops him with a right hand. Ziggler nails a dropkick and talks some trash. Dallas with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Dallas stomps away in the corner as Axel cheers him on. Axel tags in and unloads on Ziggler in their corner. Dallas comes back in off a quick tag as they keep Ziggler down. Axel comes back in for more double teaming. Axel with a DDT for a 2 count.

Ziggler turns it around on Axel in the corner. Ziggler talks some trash but Axel comes swinging out of the corner. Ziggler ends up dropping Axel with a superkick. Drew tags in and knocks Axel off the apron with a big boot. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew remains in control of Axel. Drew with a big suplex for a 2 count. Drew keeps Axel down and talks trash in his face now. Dallas tries to rally the crowd but Axel gets shut down again. Ziggler tags back in for a big double team move. Drew slams Axel on his head and Ziggler covers for a 2 count as Dallas breaks the pin up.

Axel counters Ziggler and launches him face-first into the turnbuckles. Ziggler tries to stop Axel from tagging but he gets kicked back. Dallas tags in and unloads on Ziggler, knocking McIntyre off the apron as well. Dallas floors Ziggler with a tackle for a close 2 count. Dallas looks ready to put Ziggler away. McIntyre provides an assist from the outside. Dallas rolls Ziggler up but Drew comes in and breaks it. Drew drops Axel with a headbutt as he comes in. Ziggler with a rake to the eyes of Dallas as the referee is distracted. They hit the Zig Zag – Claymore combo on Dallas for the pin and the win.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the champions stand tall as their music hits. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins suddenly hit the ring and attack McIntyre and Ziggler. They send McIntyre out to the floor and double team Ziggler now. Drew pulls Ziggler to safety and avoids The Stomp. McIntyre grabs the titles and they retreat up the ramp as Rollins’ music hits.

– Still to come, Mick Foley will be here. Cole leads us to a video package on Foley’s legendary Hell In a Cell match with The Undertaker in 1998. Foley will be here tonight.

Kevin Owens vs. Tyler Breeze

We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baron Corbin is arguing with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose backstage. They argue that The Shield is gone for the night, they came back into the arena as just two people, Ambrose and Rollins. Corbin says they knew what he meant and this is disrespecting his authority. Corbin says he’s going to have them arrested again. They wonder if Corbin was the one who had them arrested last week. They go on and bring in the real local sheriff. He reads Corbin his Miranda rights and goes to arrest him. Corbin asks the sheriff to hold on so he can discuss this with Rollins in private. They talk as Ambrose and the sheriff walk out. Ambrose talks with the sheriff until Rollins comes walking out. Rollins laughs and says they won’t need to press charges on Corbin, at least not now. We go back to the ring and Owens waits as Tyler Breeze makes his way out.

Breeze enters the ring before the bell but Owens rocks him and knocks him out, sending him into the barrier next. They return to the ring and Breeze fights back. Breeze stuns Owens and sends him to the floor. Breeze follows but Owens drops him with a superkick. Owens powerbombs Breeze on the edge of the apron next. Owens yells out as the referee warns him. We get a replay of the apron powerbomb. Owens takes the mic and says Baron Corbin recognizes his value as the MVP of RAW. Owens says he returned to RAW under one condition – he’s not held accountable for what he does to his opponents. His job is now to do what he wants, when he wants. What he just did to that embarrassment Breeze was just doing his job. Helping take out The Shield last week was just doing his job, he did it because he wanted to because he’s tired of The Shield. Owens says he will do what he wants and no one can do anything about it but there’s one person we can blame – Bobby Lashley.

Owens says Lashley is the sick maniac who intentionally injured Owens’ best friend, Sami Zayn. Lashley is why Sami has been on the shelf for months and not at Owens’ side where he belongs. Owens says he quit because of Lashley but Lashley is also the reason why he’s back. What he did to Lashley last week was just the beginning and everyone better get it right because this is still The Kevin Owens Show. Owens says we can now expect three things on this show – anarchy, agony and destruction, and it’s all Lashley’s fault. Owens drops the mic and walks out as his music hits.

– Cole leads us to a video package on Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at Hell In a Cell. The announcers plug the WWE Network.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Ascension

We go to the ring and out comes the new tag team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We get a sidebar video of Roode talking about how the RAW tag team division is about to become absolutely glorious with Gable at his side. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Ascension is out, Konnor and Viktor. This is a rematch from last week’s RAW. Gable unloads on Viktor and knocks Konnor off the apron. Gable with more suplexes. Konnor comes back in and floors Gable.

The Ascension keeps Gable in their corner for the double teaming now. Viktor drops Gable for a close 2 count and keeps him grounded now. Gable slides out of a hold and goes to tag Roode but Viktor stops him. Viktor tries to knock Roode off the apron but misses. Gable drops Viktor and tags in Roode. Roode unloads on Viktor and also knocks Konnor off the apron.

Roode runs into Viktor’s boot in the corner. Roode comes right back and hits a Spinebuster. Roode calls for the finish but Gable tags himself in and Roode doesn’t look thrilled. Gable ends up hitting the suplex on Viktor and holding the bridge for the pin.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

– After the match, Roode comes into the ring and embraces Gable. They celebrate as Roode’s music hits.

– We see Natalya and Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE being up for People’s Choice Awards.

– We go backstage and Dolph Ziggler is ranting to Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre about The Shield. Baron Corbin walks in and announces McIntyre and Ziggler vs. Ambrose and Rollins for Hell In a Cell with the titles on the line. They’re not happy. Corbin says he has one big reason for making the match but it’s his first pay-per-view as Acting RAW GM and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon wants it to be big. Corbin says Stephanie also wants Braun to win the WWE Universal Title from Reigns. Braun says that’s good but now he’s going off to hunt Reigns.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss and Mickie James with Alicia Fox. Out next comes Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Bliss plays mind games with Natalya before the bell. The bell hits and they go at it. Natalya comes back and takes Bliss to the mat.

Bliss tries to fight back but Natalya drops her again for a 2 count. Natalya with more offense and the basement dropkick for a close 2 count. Natalya keeps Bliss down and tags in Rousey. Bliss quickly tags out. Mickie goes at it with Rousey until Natalya comes back in. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but can’t get it turned. Fox tries to provide a distraction from ringside. Mickie ends up dropping Natalya with a superkick. Bliss and Mickie keep control of Natalya now. Bliss comes in off the double team and works on Natalya’s knee for another 2 count. Bliss comes back in as Natalya screams for Rousey. Bliss goes for the armbar on Natalya as Rousey watches. Natalya counters but Bliss keeps control.

Rousey runs in and chases Bliss around the ring and back in. Natalya catches Bliss and they hit a Hart Attack on her. Mickie and Fox pull Bliss to the floor for a breather as Rousey and Natalya stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Mickie has Natalya down on the mat with a body scissors. They tangle on the mat and Natalya powers up, ramming Mickie back into the corner. Natalya tries to tag but Mickie slams her by her hair. Mickie taunts Rousey and takes Natalya back to her corner. Bliss tags back in and they double team Natalya. Bliss keeps control as the referee warns her. Bliss mocks Rousey next. Natalya catches Bliss and drops her. Rousey tags in and fans pop as she backs Bliss up and out of the ring. Rousey follows and Mickie comes over. Bliss takes advantage of the distraction and nails Rousey, sending her into the barrier. Bliss throws Rousey into the apron rib-first a few times. Bliss focuses on the injured ribs and brings Rousey back into the ring for a 2 count.

Fans chant for Rousey as Bliss takes her to the corner. Mickie comes in and keeps working on the ribs. Bliss comes back in off another quick tag. Bliss kicks Rousey around in the ribs and applies another submission, keeping the pressure on the mid-section. Rousey screams in pain but Bliss keeps up the attack. Mickie comes back in and they double team the ribs. Mickie with a 2 count. Fans try to rally for Rousey. She drops Mickie and goes to tag but Mickie knocks Natalya off the apron. Mickie drops Rousey with another rib shot. Rousey drops Mickie with a clothesline and then goes after Bliss, sending her off the apron. Rousey backs Mickie into the corner with strikes. Rousey tosses Mickie a few times to set her up for the armbar. Bliss watches from the floor as Rousey talks trash and shows her how the armbar is done. Rousey locks it in on Mickie for the win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Natalya

– After the match, Rousey and Natalya stand tall as the music hits. Bliss comes from behind with a cheap kick to Rousey’s ribs. Bliss quickly retreats to the floor as Rousey clutches her ribs. Natalya checks on her and we get a replay. Rousey and Natalya stand tall as Bliss and friends back up the ramp.

– Cole leads us to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Hell In a Cell. The announcers go over the Hell In a Cell card.

– Elias is backstage with a staffer, upset about the quality of the drink he’s been given. Braun Strowman is walking through the back, screaming about where Roman Reigns is at. Braun bullies another staffer and yells out for Reigns as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Natalya and Ronda Rousey backstage. Caruso asks about Rousey’s ribs and her status for Hell In a Cell. Rousey says she’s fine and even if she wasn’t, she would still be at Hell In a Cell because she’s the best.

– We go to the ring and Elias has a guitar.

Elias plays some and asks who wants to walk with him. He gets some heat from the New Orleans crowd and starts playing the guitar but is quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley comes out to a pop.

Foley says he’s actually a big fan of Elias. He gives props to Elias for playing the guitar but knocks him as a lyricist. Elias brings up Foley being here to talk about the 20th anniversary of his legendary Hell In a Cell match. Elias says that was then and this is now. He says Foley is standing in the ring with Elias but he’s standing in the ring with a broken man. Elias knocks Foley some more and a Mr. Socko chant breaks out. Foley talks about how he made a proposition to Stephanie McMahon to come to RAW tonight. He didn’t want to be the guy watching Hell In a Cell from home, he wanted to ring the bell or keep the time. Elias says Stephanie probably laughed in his face and Foley agrees. Foley reminded her about the match with The Undertaker when he was almost dead. He met Stephanie for the first time after that match. Foley reveals that he will be the special referee for Strowman vs. Reigns at Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell.

Foley does the “bang! bang!” gimmick and looks to leave but Elias talks some trash. Stephanie also allowed Foley to make one match tonight for old times sake. Foley brings out Elias partner – Finn Balor. Back to commercial as Balor comes out to a pop.

Finn Balor vs. Elias

Back from the break and Braun Strowman is backstage on a rampage, looking for Roman Reigns. We return to the ring and the match is underway. They go at it and Elias takes control. Elias drops Balor off the ropes and covers for a 2 count.

Elias keeps Balor grounded in the middle of the ring now. Elias keeps control and manhandles Balor in the corner as the referee counts. Balor tries to fight back but Elias whips him hard into the corner and he goes down. Elias with another quick pin attempt. Elias keeps Balor grounded again. Balor creates an opening and dropkicks Elias. Balor with a stomp to the chest now.

Balor gets a pop and charges in with a Slingblade to Elias. Elias comes back with a flying knee for a close 2 count. We go to commercial with Elias in control.

Back from the break and Balor dumps Elias out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes for a dive but Elias runs right in and clotheslines him. Elias with another 2 count. Balor counters and drops Elias for another pin attempt. Elias cuts Balor off and hits a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Elias chops Balor into the corner and takes him to the top. Elias with a big chop in the corner. Elias climbs up but Balor sends him to the mat. Elias moves out of the way when Balor goes for Coup de Grace. Balor ends up countering and rolling Elias up for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor hits the floor and celebrates as his music hits.

– We see video recorded earlier today, featuring Bobby Lashley working out in the gym. WWE 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush is there hyping Lashley up, running his mouth non-stop. Lashley says he’s trying to work out but Rush says he’s just here to motivate Lashley. Rush goes back to talking Lashley up.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Braun Strowman, who takes the mic and asks where Roman Reigns is. Caruso says maybe if Strowman goes to the ring Reigns will find him. Braun says that’s what he’s going to do. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Undertaker is confirmed for next week.

– We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

Braun takes the mic and says he’s tired of waiting. He calls Roman Reigns out to the ring but Reigns doesn’t show. Braun says he knew the WWE Universal Champion is a coward. He talks about how Reigns will have nowhere to hide inside the Cell on Sunday. No one will be able to help Reigns – Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins or the special referee, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Strowman says if Foley gets in his way, the injuries The Undertaker gave him in 1998 will look like a papercut compared to what happens. Reigns goes on and says he’s taking the title on Sunday, and sending Reigns straight to hell. Braun says Reigns won’t be coming back. Reigns’ music hits and Strowman looks around for him.

Reigns is standing on top of the announce table. Braun matches up the ramp and Reigns meets him. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Reigns rocks Braun again but Braun fights back, trying to drive him through the Tron. Braun takes apart the announce table now. Braun grabs the title and talks some trash to Reigns before grabbing him. Braun rocks Reigns onto the announce table. Braun climbs up on top of the table but Reigns powers up with Braun on his shoulders. Reigns hits a huge Samoan Drop from the announce table, through the stage on the floor. They are both laid out but Reigns gets to his feet first as we get a replay. Reigns gets up and grabs his title from the stage to a mixed reaction. Reigns raises the title in the air as the boos & cheers pick up. Reigns stands tall as his music hits, looking down at Braun on the floor. RAW goes off the air.