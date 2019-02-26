Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Atlanta, 2/25/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package with highlights from Roman Reigns’ last WWE appearance in October 2018, where he announced his second battle with leukemia and relinquished the WWE Universal Title.

– We’re live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Roman Reigns makes return to a big pop. Mike Rome does the introduction.

Reigns takes his time getting to the ring, greeting fans at ringside. Fans continue cheering for The Big Dog. We see some fans getting emotional in the crowd. Reigns enters the ring as a loud “welcome back!” chant starts up. Reigns says he will probably say this a lot but he wants to start off by saying thank you. A “you are welcome!” chant starts. Reigns says he really misses the fans and there’s no fanbase like this. Fans continue with the chants and cheers. A “this is your yard!” chant starts. Reigns says he’s ad-libbing some tonight and he used to say this is his yard but now it’s our yard. Reigns says he’s always been a man of faith and has always believed God was looking out for him. But he was scared and insecure before his leukemia announcement last year. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to share that secret with the world. Reigns says he was scared to tell everyone because he didn’t know how they would react but by the time he got home, between the texts to the posts on social media and everywhere else, people found a way to get in touch with him and express their support. Reigns says it was completely overwhelming and God-sent. Reigns says it wasn’t just WWE fans, it felt like everyone was surrounding him with their support. Reigns says so many people prayed for him that God’s voicemail was full, to the max. He says that is how strong it felt to be surrounding by everyone’s love grace. Reigns says he can do anything with that type of strength and love.

Reigns says the support gave him new life, strength and purpose. He talks about how as a young Superstar it’s important to stake your claim and win titles, and that’s still important to him, but he’s focused on being able to get in the ring each night and if he’s able to do that, he’s going to use the giant global WWE platform to raise awareness and to support those who are in need, just like he was. Fans interrupt with another “Roman!” chant. Reigns says we advertised this appearance as an update, so let’s get to the update. Fans pop and start a “yes!” chant. Reigns said he was going to swing for the fences when he announced his diagnosis but he did better than that. He hit a home run. Reigns announces that he is now in remission. Fans go wild at the news. Reigns then announces that The Big Dog is back. Fans pop again. Fans chant “welcome back!” to Reigns. Reigns thanks everyone again and says he loves them. Michael Cole welcomes us and welcomes Reigns back. Cole is joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves. Reigns’ music hits as he makes his exit from the ring, looking out at the crowd and the WrestleMania 35 sign. He stops to greet fans at ringside.

– The announcers hype tonight’s 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Also, The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

– The music hits for Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns is making his exit. The former brothers in The Shield greet each other on the ramp and hug as we go to commercial.

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Back from the break and Aleister Black has made his way out. Ricochet is also out as we get a sidebar promo video for him. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are also out for this non-title match.

The Revival attacks before the match, sending Ricochet out of the ring. Black fights them off as Ricochet comes flying back at his opponents. The Revival gets sent back out to the floor. Black and Ricochet dive back out at separate points, taking Dawson and Wilder back down on the outside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as The Revival keeps control. Ricochet fights out of a hold by Wilder as Black tags in. Black unloads on Wilder with strikes. Dawson runs in but gets dropped with a kick. Black with more offense and a 2 count on Wilder. We see Chad Gable and Bobby Roode backstage watching the match.

Wilder and Black go at it. Dawson tags in but Black fights off the double team with a knee. Black and Dawson trade pin attempts. Dawson drops Black with a big DDT out of nowhere. Black kicks out at 2, and again. Dawson lifts Black on his shoulders and Wilder goes to the top but Ricochet knocks him off. Ricochet leaps off the apron with a running moonsault and takes Dash down on the floor again. Black and Dawson go at it. Black catches Dawson with a Black Mass out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

– After the match, Ricochet and Black celebrate the win as Black’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin. She asks about how he previously mocked Roman Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis and if he will regret those comments when he sees Reigns now. Corbin says Charly is desperate for a story and he never said those things. She offers to show the footage. He says some of the things he said were out of context, it was an emotional night for everyone and he was under the stress of dealing with both jobs he had at that time. He says no one, not even Reigns, can understand what he was going through. She asks if he thinks his issues were bigger than Reigns’ leukemia. Corbin says for Reigns’ sake, he just hopes they don’t cross paths. Corbin walks off.

– We see Dasha Fuentes backstage talking to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for an interview. We see Johnny Gargano walk up and greet Michaels.

– Elias is ready for another performance in the arena. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see tweets from various stars on Ric Flair’s 70th birthday. We also get a Happy Birthday video message from WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg.

– We go to the ring and Elias starts playing but he’s immediately interrupted by the music of Lacey Evans. Evans makes her way out and shows off. The music hits again and out comes Dean Ambrose to the stage with a mic.

Ambrose says all this celebrating tonight has him in a good mood, reminiscing about the past. Ambrose says he feels good and when he feels good, he’s dangerous. Ambrose wants to issue a challenge for a rematch from last week, with Drew McIntyre, but this time he wants a No DQ match. Elias starts playing his guitar as Ambrose enters the ring. Ambrose asks if Elias is trying to play him off the stage like the Academy Awards or something. Elias takes shots at Atlanta and then Ambrose. Ambrose says he’s actually a fan of Elias and he came out to request a song. Ambrose asks Elias if he knows several bands and songs, including Dirty Deeds. This leads to Elias turning to swing the guitar at Ambrose. Ambrose avoids it and drops Elias with Dirty Deeds. Ambrose makes his exit as the sirens start up.

– Elias is recovering in the ring when the music hits and out comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dasha interviewing more stars on the red carpet for Ric Flair’s birthday. She’s talking to WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat now.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring and Natalya has made her way out. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out next as The Riott Squad looks on.

The bell rings and Sarah Logan slams Natalya to start. Logan unloads on Natalya and mounts her with forearms against the ropes as the referee warns her. Ruby Riott waits for the tag as Liv Morgan looks on from ringside. Rousey reaches for a tag and has words with Logan. Ruby tags in and keeps Natalya down. Ruby with a kick to the back and a 2 count. Natalya powers up and rams Riott back into the corner. Rousey tags in and they hit a double suplex on Riott. Liv gets on the apron for a distraction. Rousey turns around to Riott dropping her with a STO off the distraction.

Riott takes Rousey to the corner and works her over. Fans chant for Becky Lynch. Logan and Riott with more double teaming and tags in the corner as Rousey tries to make it to Natalya. Rousey knocks Logan off the apron and clotheslines Riott. Natalya tags in with a clothesline to Riott. They go back and forth now. Natalya fights Logan off from the apron and drops Riott. Liv gets involved but Rousey and Natalya corner her on the floor. Natalya holds her up for a version of the Hart Attack on the floor. Riott gets sent back into the ring but Logan levels Natalya on the outside before she can re-enter. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riott has Natalya grounded. Riott keeps control for a pair of pin attempts. Riott takes Natalya back to her corner and in comes Logan for more punishment in the corner. Natalya crawls for a tag but Logan stops her and drops a big elbow. Logan yells out to the crowd and poses over Natalya. Logan with a standing submission now as fans start to rally for Natalya.

Natalya finally makes the hot tag to Rousey. Rousey unloads on Logan and tosses her around. Rousey unloads with strikes in the corner now. Riott runs in and attacks from behind but Rousey works them both over in the corner now. Rousey knocks Liv off the apron. Rousey drops Logan again but Riott makes the save just in time. Riott tosses Natalya out of the ring. Natalya drops Riott with a discus clothesline on the outside. Rousey scoops Logan for the Piper’s Pit and hits it in the middle of the ring. Rousey goes to make the finish but Becky Lynch comes through the crowd, entering through the timekeeper’s area. Becky unloads on Natalya at ringside with her crutch for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Natalya and Ronda Rousey

– After the bell, Rousey runs over and grabs Becky’s crutch as security and officials from backstage run down to keep them apart. Rousey drops security members in the ring as producer Adam Pearce pleads with her. Jamie Noble and Fit Finlay try to keep Becky back at ringside. Rousey gets out of the ring and goes for Becky but police officers are getting involved. Officials hold Rousey back at ringside as officers haul Lynch up the ramp. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Ronda Rousey helping Natalya up the ramp. Rousey runs back to the ring and asks for a mic. She calls WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to the ring to give her the match with Becky Lynch. The music hits and out comes WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon with a mic.

Rousey interrupts Stephanie as soon as she tries to talk and says she knows Stephanie was sent by Vince, but she just wants Becky reinstated for the match. Stephanie says reinstating Becky is the least of her concerns right now as she just saw Becky being loaded into a police car. Stephanie says Becky has been arrested. Rousey tells Stephanie to go tell her daddy to drop the charges and reinstate Becky. Stephanie says it’s just not that easy and they’ve already determined Rousey’s opponent – Charlotte Flair. Fans boo. Stephanie knows that’s not what Rousey wanted and that’s not how she wanted it to go down either. Stephanie says Becky is a victim of her own actions. Becky did this to herself. Stephanie says Becky is on the road to jail instead of the Road to WrestleMania 35. Stephanie is in the ring by now. Rousey says this is best for business, this is what the fans want – Lynch vs. Rousey. Rousey tells Stephanie to think about what this means to her own legacy and to her three daughters. Stephanie apologizes but the answer is a hard no. Fans boo again.

Rousey gets in the way of Stephanie making her exit. Rousey says that’s not good enough. She demands Becky be reinstated. Stephanie gets upset now, reminding Rousey she works for Stephanie. Stephanie says Vince was right, Rousey and Becky are cut from the same cloth but no one is bigger than WWE. Rousey says Stephanie doesn’t control her, she’s not one of these others that keeps getting just enough to keep coming back. Rousey says she is not Stephanie’s worker. Rousey says Stephanie has made the title that is just a gaudy accessory that’s not even her style. Rousey can’t stand for this. Rousey says Vince always talks about making the right decision, well now it’s time for him to make the right decision. Rousey lays the title down in front of Stephanie and walks out of the ring. Stephanie looks on as Rousey marches to the back after apparently dropping the title. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, wishing a Happy 70th Birthday to The Nature Boy.

– Cole shows us a replay of what just happened with Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon. The camera cuts backstage to Stephanie holding the RAW Women’s Title when Triple H walks up. They both seem unsure about what happened in the ring.

– We go to the ring and Jinder Mahal is out with The Singh Brothers. Jinder takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and asks what he’s ever accomplished. Jinder says the biggest travesty is that he wasn’t invited to tonight’s birthday celebration. Jinder says you can’t have a party without The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder says he just issued a backstage challenge to any Superstar attending Flair’s birthday celebration. Jinder waits for his opponent. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a pop as the “you suck!” chants start up.

Kurt Angle vs. Jinder Mahal

The bell rings and Jinder Mahal takes advantage for a quick pin attempt after The Singh Brothers distract Kurt Angle. Jinder works Angle over now, taking him to the corner. Jinder keeps Angle grounded now.

Angle fights out as the USA chants start up. Jinder drops Angle again for a 2 count. Jinder keeps Angle grounded again and talks some trash. They get up and Angle fights back on his feet. Angle with a German suplex. They get up and Angle hits another German. Angle with two more German suplexes for a pop from the crowd. Angle knocks The Singh Brothers off the apron.

Jinder comes from behind with The Khallas but Angle avoids it. Angle takes Jinder down into the ankle lock for the submission win.

Winner: Kurt Angle

– After the match, Angle celebrates as his music hits. The Singh Brothers try to attack him but he fights them off, sending them back out of the ring. Angle’s music starts back up as he stands tall.

– Alexa Bliss makes her way out for another edition of “A Moment of Bliss” on the stage. Her guest will be WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is on the stage for “A Moment of Bliss” and she starts by saying “bye Ronda” to Ronda Rousey. Bliss says she never would have disrespected the RAW Women’s Title like that and officials know where to find her if they need a new WrestleMania opponent for Charlotte Flair. Bliss brings her guest out, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

Bliss welcomes Balor and he thanks her. Balor is dressed to wrestle. She brings up how he won the title by beating Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush at Elimination Chamber. She congratulates him. Bliss points out how the title covers up Balor’s abs and he needs to just let them breathe. Balor asks if she’s trying to make him blush. Bliss wants to make a deal – if Balor shows her his abs, she will show him her… the music interrupts and out comes Lio Rush to the stage.

Rush says this whole talk show is a sham. He says Balor doesn’t deserve to be champion because Lashley does. Fans boo. Balor says if Lashley wants to challenge him for this title, he knows where to find him. Rush says Lashley is preparing for Braun Strowman, which means Balor is answering to Rush now. Rush isn’t leaving until Lashley gets the title back, even if it means he has to take it from Balor’s hands. Balor asks if Rush came to challenge him for the title to prove he’s better than Lashley. Rush denies that. Balor says he believes Rush deserves to get the opportunity he’s fought hard for. Balor accepts the challenge and says it makes perfect sense because he pinned Rush for the title, so Rush should get the chance to challenge him back. Rush says he knows what Balor’s trying to do here. Balor proposes the match for tonight. Bliss asks if Rush is man enough to do the job by himself. Balor taunts Rush. Rush gets upset and takes shots at Balor, and accepts the challenge. Rush says he’s going in the back to prepare but Bliss informs him that the match is right now. Rush calls for his music to hit as he heads to the ring in street clothes. He barely makes it down the ramp when Balor’s music starts up. We see Bliss heading to the back as Balor gets up from his chair and makes his way to the ring.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor wraps his entrance as Lio Rush looks on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more Happy Birthday tweets from stars to Ric Flair. We also see a video of Maria Menounos wishing a Happy Birthday to The Nature Boy. We see Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Sting backstage at the red carpet area for Flair’s 70th birthday celebration. We return tot he ring and the match is starting. They lock up and Balor takes it to the corner but Rush avoids an attack. They tangle and Rush takes Balor down. Rush with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Balor takes control and they go to the mat for more back and forth. Rush comes back with kicks and nails Balor in the head. Rush kicks Balor to the floor. Balor comes back in and connects with an elbow to the face. Balor stomps away while Rush is down now as the referee backs him off. Balor dropkicks Rush back to the floor. Balor looks to leap from the apron but Rush jumps up and takes the knee out. Rush with an Asahi moonsault from the apron. Rush with more offense, including two big suicide dives, sending Balor into the barrier. Back in the ring now, Rush goes to the top rope but Balor gets his knees up.

Balor works Rush over now but Balor is selling a left knee injury. Balor drops Rush in the corner with a big chop. Balor goes on and hits a Slingblade. Balor charges but Rush charges and kicks the knee out again. Rush goes to work on the knee now, taking him down to the mat and working him over while grounded. Rush goes back to stomping on the leg. Rush takes Balor back down and keeps him grounded while fans start chanting for the champion.

Rush goes for the leg again but Balor drops him with an enziguri. Balor with more offense now. Rush counters a move as Balor’s knee goes out and rolls him up for a 2 count. Rush drops Balor again with a kick to the head for a close 2 count. Rush can’t believe Balor kicked out again. Rush lands on his feet from a moonsault attempt and Balor levels him with a clothesline. Balor limps to the top but Rush crotches him. Rush rocks Balor and climbs up for a Frankensteiner. They roll through and Rush ends up with another close 2 count. They trade more shots in the middle of the ring now. Balor counters a springboard Stunner and drives him into the mat with 1916. Balor goes back to the top and hits a Coup de Grace for the pin to retain.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, the referee checks on Balor’s leg and hands him the title as the music starts up. We go to replays. Balor poses in the ring and raises the title for a pop.

– Still to come, Strowman vs. Lashley.

– We see Tucker backstage walking. He comes up on The Ascension and they call him fresh meat. They ask where his partner Otis is. They take shots at Otis and Tucker warns that they better watch what they say because Otis has a big temper. They take more shots at Otis, calling him fat. Tucker says Otis is real sensitive and he does not like to be made fun of. They laugh and Tucker warns that Otis won’t find this funny. Otis appears and asks what’s going on. Tucker tells them about the insults that The Ascension was just making. Otis attacks and drops Konnor and Viktor. Otis stands over them and says what’s what they get for messing with Heavy Machinery.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us a replay of the big opening segment with Roman Reigns.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage with Lio Rush and Lashley is furious at the loss to Finn Balor. Lashley just wants to know if he can trust Rush. Rush says he can but Rush isn’t happy either.

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush right behind him, still selling the loss to Finn Balor. Braun Strowman is out next to a pop.

Lashley attacks from behind and beats Strowman down before the bell can ring. Strowman tries to turn it around but Lashley stays on top of him. Lashley clubs Strowman from behind and keeps the attack going, taking Strowman to the corner. The referee looks on from the outside. Lashley tries for a suplex but Strowman knocks him away. Strowman runs into an elbow in the corner. Strowman levels Lashley. Strowman charges in the corner with a big splash and then a big blow to the chest. Lashley goes to the corner for a breather as Rush checks on him. Strowman runs around the ring and knocks Lashley over, then Rush.

Strowman talks some trash to Lashley and Rush while they are down on the outside. Strowman’s music hits as he makes his exit and we get replays without the match starting. Strowman looks on from the stage.

– Still to come, Nia Jax vs. Bayley. Also, Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose in a No DQ match.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. She asks about the pep in Rollins’ step tonight and he says tonight is fantastic. Rollins has been thinking about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar constantly and this is the biggest match of his career. He promises he will walk out of WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Universal Champion. Rollins says all that seems almost secondary tonight because his brother is back, Roman Reigns is in remission. Rollins says it’s time to celebrate and he’s sure Reigns has a cold beverage waiting for him. Rollins says it’s time to go burn it down but in a different way. He walks off.

– A limousine pulls up in the back and out steps WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with wife Wendy Barlow. The Nature Boy heads to the ring as we go to a Black History Month video and a commercial break.

– Back from the break and we see replays of Becky Lynch’s attack and what happened between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon.

No DQ Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and Dean Ambrose is out, ready to fight. Drew McIntyre is out next.

Ambrose attacks McIntyre and beats him around the ringside area. They fight into the ring and the bell rings. Ambrose mounts Drew in the corner and unloads. They trade big shots on the mat now. Ambrose takes the knee out and stalks Drew. Ambrose takes one of his belts off and uses it on McIntyre but McIntyre drops Ambrose with a big boot.

Drew picks up the belt and whips Ambrose around the ring now. Ambrose yells out in pain. Drew with more belt shots and a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Ambrose sends McIntyre over the top rope to the floor. Drew rocks Ambrose on a suicide dive and sends him back into the barrier. McIntyre with a suplex on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose goes to the top to leap down and rock McIntyre on the floor with an ax handle. We see how Ambrose hit a suicide dive during the break. McIntyre counters on the floor now and charges but Ambrose moves and Drew hits the steel steps. Ambrose brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Ambrose with a neckbreaker for another close pin attempt.

Ambrose smiles as he waits for Drew to get back up. Drew gets up and Ambrose unloads with belt shots. Drew fires back out of nowhere with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Ambrose ends up down on the outside. McIntyre follows and takes apart the steel steps. McIntyre charges in with part of the steps but Ambrose avoids them, dropping Drew on the floor with a drop toe hold. Ambrose repeatedly slams Drew’s head into the steps. Ambrose goes to drop Drew on top of the steps but Elias runs down with a guitar shot to the back of Ambrose, making the save for Drew.

Elias rolls Ambrose into the ring and turns back to Drew but backs off when Drew walks on his own. Drew returns to the ring and waits for Ambrose to get up. Drew nails a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall as his music hits. Baron Corbin’s music starts up as he marches to the ring with Bobby Lashley. Elias, McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley enter the ring and gang up on Ambrose now, taking turns with power moves. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins with a steel chair. He waits on the stage. Fans go wild as Roman Reigns makes his way down next, joining Rollins on the stage. Reigns and Rollins march down the ramp. They take out Lashley and Corbin on the ramp, Reigns dropping Lashley with a Superman Punch. They hit the ring and Elias goes down, as does Drew. Lashley comes back for another Superman Punch on the apron. Reigns with a big Spear to Drew. Reigns’ music hits as he and Rollins hug in the middle of the ring. Rollins and Reigns exit the ring and march up the ramp together as Ambrose rolls into the ring, slowly recovering to look up at them. Reigns and Rollins stop on the stage and look back at Ambrose in the ring.

– Still to come, Ric Flair’s birthday celebration and Nia Jax vs. Bayley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole congratulates The Rock and Paige for the box office success of the new “Fighting with My Family” movie.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Bayley with Sasha Banks. We see video from their post-match speech at Elimination Chamber after they won the titles. Out next comes Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka.

Cole confirms these two teams will face off at Fastlane. The bell rings and Jax ends up dropping Bayley with a headbutt early on. Jax goes out but comes back in. Bayley with a big hip toss for a 1 count. Bayley looks to mount some offense but Jax cuts her off and sends her to the floor hard. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax continues to dominate Bayley. Jax goes for moves twice but Bayley rolls out of the way each time. Bayley gets up and focuses on the knee now. Jax goes down face first as Banks cheers her on. Bayley looks to mount more offense but she stalls some coming out of the corner and Jax runs her over. Jax stands over Bayley and mocks her now. Jax ragdolls Bayley as we get a replay of Jax crushing Bayley coming out of the corner.

Jax launches Bayley across the ring now. Jax uses the ropes on Bayley as the referee counts and warns her. Jax keeps Bayley grounded and ragdolls her some more in the middle of the ring. Banks tries to rally the crowd for Bayley. Bayley makes a comeback and unloads with stomps in the corner. Bayley charges in with a knee and sends Jax out of the ring. Jax comes back to the apron but Bayley drops her over the middle rope. Bayley with more offense and a dropkick that sends Jax back to the floor. Bayley keeps the attack going as Jax re-enters the ring. Bayley with a big knee in the corner. Bayley comes off the second rope but Jax catches her mid-move. Jax slams Bayley into the corner and turns her upside down in the Tree of Woe. Jax charges in and crushes Bayley while she’s upside down. Jax with stomps now.

Jax grabs Banks by the hair as she checks on Bayley. Bayley decks Jax. Snuka runs over but Banks sends her into the steel ring steps. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow drop on Jax for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley celebrate as we go to replays.

– We see Triple H and Stephanie McMahon walking backstage, leading the roster to the arena for Ric Flair’s birthday celebration. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the roster is brought out to the stage. Triple H’s music hits as he and Stephanie McMahon head to the ring. The ring is set up for a celebration. There’s a large cake on a table and a podium with something hidden under a cloth.

Triple H talks about how the Road to WrestleMania 35 is usually a little more amped up each night, like tonight. He hypes Roman Reigns’ return and welcomes Reigns back. He mentions how Ronda Rousey laid down the RAW Women’s Title and issued an ultimatum, and how Becky Lynch went to jail. He says all of that pales in comparison to why we are here right now – to celebrate the 70th birthday of what he considers the greatest sports entertainer of all-time – WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Stephanie introduces some special guests now. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is out first. Stephanie brings out WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat next, then WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and finally WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Triple H says a lot of things have been said about Flair over the years and there’s not a lot more to be said. Triple H says Flair really is kiss stealin’, wheelin’ & dealin’, stylin’ & profilin’, and all the other hype. He leads us to a video package on The Nature Boy’s career.

Stephanie says Flair is the G.O.A.T. and the greatest in their eyes, which is why they created this – she reveals a custom World Heavyweight Title belt done for Flair. Triple H goes on to introduce Flair and the music hits but he’s nowhere to be seen. The camera cuts backstage and we see Batista dragging a camera man. He enters Flair’s dressing room and slams the door shut.

Batista opens the door again and is dragging Flair out by his collar. Fans in the arena boo. Batista looks at the camera and asks if he has Triple H’s attention now. Triple H leaves the ring and runs up the ramp to the back. Triple H heads through the back and stops to check on Flair. Producers and referees are also checking on him as Triple H yells for medics. Flair cries as they check on him. RAW goes off the air.