Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Boston, 3/25/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. They talk about how RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will officially main event WrestleMania 35. We see mainstream media coverage and other reactions to the big news.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to a mixed reaction.

Rousey takes the mic but before she can speak the “we want Becky!” chants start up. Rousey mentions women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time as the boos start up. Rousey has only one thing to say – you’re welcome. She picks the mic back up and says she does have something else to say, not that fans appreciate what she says or accomplishes. Rousey promises to make Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair tap out at the same time at WrestleMania. She picks the mic back up and says she does have more to say. She has no idea what a Beat The Clock Challenge is but it sounds like another gimmick around here. Rousey is ready to get this farce going. She says now that’s all she had to say.

Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Riott Squad

The music hits and out comes The Riott Squad – Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Mike Rome does the introduction. The Superstars with the best times will be the winner. Rousey’s opponent will be Logan. The music hits and out next comes Becky Lynch. Becky speaks from the stage as fans pop. She says it’s good to be back in Boston. She tells Rousey to quit being a little weirdo. She goes on about Rousey and says after all her hype, nobody gave a damn until The Man got involved with her. Fans chant for Becky. Lynch says she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Rousey, she saved her title run and that’s why they’re in the main event. Lynch says Rousey knows how this will end – with Rousey’s title over her head and Rousey’s skull under her foot at WrestleMania. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair. Flair mocks them for making so much noise. Flair says yes, the women are the main event, but not because of what Lynch has done for the past 6 months or what Rousey has done for the past year, because of what Flair has done for the last 7 years. Some fans boo her. Flair says that’s why she was hand-picked to be in the main event. Flair heads to ringside as Rousey and Logan get ready to go at it.

The bell rings and Logan goes right to the floor. Rousey chases her around the ring and back in, then back around the ring again as the clock ticks away. Rousey runs through Logan’s partners and back in the ring. Logan nails h er as she comes in. Logan takes control. Logan applies a submission and keeps her down in the middle of the ring. Rousey turns it around and eliminates Logan at 1:25. Rousey marches up the ramp as Flair enters the ring to go at it with Ruby.

The bell rings and Flair goes for a big boot but Ruby dumps her over the top rope to the floor. Flair comes back in with chops. Flair turns it around and drops Ruby with a right hand. We see Rousey watching from the stage. Flair with a Natural Selection attempt but Ruby comes right back. Ruby with offense and a close 2 count. Flair comes back and applies the Figure Four into the Figure Eight but Ruby doesn’t tap as the timer goes off. Flair did not beat the clock.

Lynch comes in to go at it with Liv but Flair drops Becky with a big boot. Flair makes her exit as Liv gets ready to go at it with 1:25 to beat. Liv unloads on Becky in the corner as the bell hits. Flair looks on from ringside, laughing at Becky. Liv with more offense and a close 2 count. Liv keeps Becky grounded now.

Lynch rallies and unloads with offense. Lynch goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but it’s countered. Lynch comes back and they trade pin attempts but Becky gets the pin with 7 seconds left on the clock.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the bell, Lynch stands tall as her music hits. Rousey rants from the stage. Flair mocks Becky from ringside as Becky celebrates the win, pointing up at the WrestleMania 35 sign. The announcers hype the WrestleMania main event as Rousey talks trash from the stage. Lynch yells back at her from the ring.

– We see Finn Balor backstage warming up for his 1-on-2 Handicap Match against Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley. Balor must win to get his title shot at WrestleMania. We go to commercial.

1-on-2 Handicap Match: Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush are out next. Rush takes the mic on the stage and says Balor’s Road to WrestleMania goes through them, and it’s a road Balor does not want to be on right now. Rush goes on and calls Balor a piece of hot garbage like Rob Gronkowski, getting the heat from local New England Patriots fans. Rush reveals that thanks to Braun Strowman last week, he is not medically cleared to compete tonight. Rush introduces Lashley’s new partner for the Handicap Match and out comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers.

The bell rings and Lashley will be starting off with Balor. Lashley immediately drops Balor with a knee to the gut. Lashley takes Balor to the corner and goes to work. Lashley charges but Balor moves and he hits hard. The Singh Brothers and Rush provide distractions on the apron, allowing Lashley to knock him off to the floor. We go to commercial with Balor down on the outside.

Back from the break and Jinder is in to go at it with Balor. Balor turns it around and dropkicks Jinder in the face. Balor goes on and knocks Lashley off the apron. Balor with a big shot to Jinder and an elbow to drop Lashley as he comes in. Balor with a double stomp to Lashley now.

Balor knocks Jinder over the top to the floor with a clothesline. The Singh Brothers grab Balor’s leg as he ran the ropes. Balor clears the ring and nails a huge dive, taking everyone down on the floor. Balor brings Jinder back into the ring and hits the Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the bell, Balor celebrates as Cole confirms his title shot for WrestleMania 35. Lashley is furious in the ring as L Lashley brings The Singh Brothers in the ring and destroys them both. Lashley then levels Jinder with a big Spear. Lashley paces around and stands tall as Balor looks on from the stage.

– Still to come, Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe as Angle’s Farewell Tour continues. Graves points out how they’ve never wrestled in WWE.

– Cole mentions Elias being the featured musical guest of WrestleMania 35. We go to a clip of Elias in New York City’s Times Square. He says many people have performed there over the years but none of those performances will compare to what he has in store for WrestleMania. Elias says he’s ready to perform a song for the people gathering around him. A street musician tries to join him but he insults the guy and New Yorkers. Elias says he has to practice for the big performance now.

The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black. Back to commercial.