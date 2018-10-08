Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Chicago, 10/8/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Triple H. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is out next.

Triple H talks about climbing a mountain for 25 years, conquering it year by year. Triple H says he and Shawn should be at the top of the mountain after his win over The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday in Australia but they aren’t, because of the avalanche that hit them after the match, leaving them wondering if the mountain was just a lie the whole time. We cut to a video package with footage from the match and the post-match angle with Taker and Kane getting the best of Triple H and Michaels.

Triple H says respect is a word that has lost its significance as of late. He goes on about respect and Shawn also chimes in talking about respect. Shawn says he had a long flight back from Australia to think about the beatdown they got, to think about the last 8.5 years that he has sat there and honored his word out of respect to The Undertaker, a respect that never existed at all. Shawn says their flight landed in Chicago and Triple H asked him the three words he thought he would never hear again. Triple H fills in – are you ready? Triple H says the question isn’t for Shawn because he knows Shawn is, the question is for Kane and Taker, The Brothers of Destruction. At WWE Crown Jewel, the question is – are you ready? The crowd pops. Shawn says DX is ready. Shawn has a message for Kane and Taker, with absolutely no respect at all – if you’re not down with that they got two words for ya. The crowd finishes – suck it! The DX music hits as Shawn and Triple H hit the corners to pose. Cole says DX is back. DX exits the ring together as Cole talks about Shawn possibly coming out of retirement at Crown Jewel.

– Still to come, two Super Show-Down rematches – The Riott Squad vs. The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey, The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be here. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley is next. We go to commercial.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. Kevin Owens is out next.

Back and forth to start the match. Rush starts talking trash and hyping Lashley up on the mic. Owens dumps Lashley to the floor and follows but ends up getting floored with a clothesline. Rush continues to hype Lashley up on the mic, saying he knew Owens wouldn’t fly over the top rope because he’s not a top athlete like Lashley. They bring it back in and Owens sends Lashley out to the floor. Owens with a kick to the face from the apron. Owens runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking out Lashley on the floor. Fans pop big for Owens.

Lashley recovers on the outside and they trade big shots. Lashley charges but Owens moves. Lashley hits the barrier hard and goes down. Owens goes back after Lashley as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has Owens grounded in the middle of the ring. Rush continues to work the mic. Owens fights up and out. Lashley runs into an elbow. Rush keeps on and fans start booing him. Owens chases Rush around the ring now while Rush talks trash. Owens catches Rush but Lashley makes the save to boos. Lashley sends Owens into the steel steps. Lashley launches Owens into the barrier next. Rush keeps chanting Lashley’s name as he brings Owens back into the ring.

Lashley works Owens over in the corner. Lashley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner. Owens counters a move and starts fighting back to a pop. Lashley catches Owens with a huge Spinebuster as Rush cheers him on. Lashley scoops Owens for the big vertical suplex but Owens kicks out at 2. Lashley with a Full Nelson now. Owens breaks the hold and delivers a superkick. Owens with a Stunner for a close 2 count. Owens goes to the top but Rush distracts him, allowing Lashley to knock Owens down. Owens is hung upside down now. Lashley with a big boot to knock Owens to the mat. Lashley focuses on the hurt knee now. Lashley scoops Owens and slams him to the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Rush continues to chant Lashley’s name as he enters the ring to stand tall with Lashley. They exit the ring together but Rush sends Lashley back to the ring. Lashley attacks Owens and works on the knee. Lashley slams the knee into the ring post a few times as officials warn him. Fans boo. Lashley wraps both knees around the ring post now as Owens struggles. Lashley stands tall on the apron but fans boo him. Lashley exits again as his music starts back up.

– The announcers discuss the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. There will be 4 Superstars from RAW and 4 from SmackDown battling to see who is the best. Cole leads us to a video package on John Cena and says Cena doesn’t have to qualify for the World Cup based on his accomplishments. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin will host a World Cup Battle Royal later on with the winner qualifying.

– We get a quick look at the ring and a hear the guitar of Elias. Back to commercial.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Finn Balor and Bayley to talk about tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge rematch against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox. They’re interrupted by Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, who insult Bayley and Balor, and say the real interview is with them.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Elias talks about how the Legends are talking about him when they talk about the future of WWE, and no one knows this better than John Cena. Elias says Cena knows that WWE stands for Walk With Elias.

Elias says the circumstances that led to his loss with Kevin Owens against Cena and Bobby Lashley was not his fault, but he did write a song about it. Elias asks everyone to quiet their cell phones and most importantly shut their mouths. He starts singing about the loss at Super Show-Down, taking shots at Cena’s hair, Australian accents, and then Chicago. Elias goes on taking shots at Australia and Chicago as the heat picks up. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey hits the ring and raises the title as we go back to commercial.

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Back from the break and out come The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. They join Ronda Rousey in the ring for this rematch from WWE Super Show-Down. The Riott Squad is out next – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Liv starts off with Brie and delivers a big slap to disrespect her. Liv ducks a Yes Kick and mounts her to unload. Brie and Liv brawl all over the mat, tumbling out to the floor. The others separate them and regroup. Rousey and Logan tag in next. They go at it and Rousey lands a throw. Rousey talks trash to Liv and Ruby as they thought about interfering. The Riott Squad regroups on the outside as Rousey and The Bellas stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nikki hits a Spinebuster on Ruby. Nikki with clotheslines and more offense for a 2 count. Brie tags in and launches herself from the second rope. Ruby ends up hitting a STO on the floor. Ruby brings it back into the ring but Brie kicks out at 2. Liv and Logan tag in to keep up the attack on Brie now. Logan keeps Brie grounded as fans try to rally. Logan stops a tag with a shoulder tackle. Logan with a hip toss and a running knee for another 2 count. Liv enters the ring and levels Brie with a big kick. Brie kicks out at 2. Ruby tags in and they double team Brie for another pin attempt. Ruby keeps Brie grounded now. Ruby stops another tag attempt and knocks Nikki off the apron. Rousey runs into the ring but that allows Liv and Logan to work over Brie as the referee isn’t looking. Brie ends up hitting a missile dropkick to Ruby.

Rousey waits for the hot tag and finally gets it. Ruby has no one to tag. Rousey floors Ruby but Ruby rolls her up for a 2 count. Rousey gets hyped up and backs Ruby into the corner with strikes. Rousey with knees and another takedown. Rousey scoops Riott and hits her Rousey Buster. Brie stops Liv from entering the ring. Logan runs in but Nikki trips her from the floor. Rousey applies the armbar to Riott and makes her tap for the submission win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

– After the match, The Bells hit the ring to stand tall with Rousey as her music hits. Nikki suddenly nails Rousey from behind and drops her. The Bellas double team Rousey as fans boo. Rousey slams Brie out of nowhere and then turns her attention to Nikki. Nikki goes at Rousey but gets slammed. Rousey goes after Nikki on the floor but Brie slams her face-first into the steel ring post. Officials try to break it up but The Bellas continue to stomp on Rousey. Rousey grabs Brie by the throat but Nikki makes the save and they send her into the steel ring steps. Nikki throws Rousey down on her face again as officials try to keep them away. Nikki launches Rousey into the barrier next as Brie taunts her. They bring Rousey into the ring and stand tall over her while she’s down. Fans chant “you suck” as The Bellas leave and Rousey recovers. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what just happened to Ronda Rousey at the hands of The Bella Twins.

Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out first comes Bayley. Finn Balor is out next as JoJo does the introductions. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox are out next with Sunil Singh.

Jinder and Balor start things off. They go to lock up and Jinder slams Balor for a quick pin attempt. Jinder keeps Balor grounded now. Balor fights back but Jinder keeps control. Balor comes back with a basement dropkick. Fox tags in but Bayley comes in and Balor sends her boots into Fox’s face. Balor and Bayley clear the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fox is in control of Bayley, slamming her back to the mat. Fox stomps on Bayley’s hands now. Fox with a forearm to the face for a 2 count. Bayley finally counters and sends Fox to the floor through the ropes. Fox comes back in but Bayley sends her back to the floor. Balor tags in and unloads on Jinder as he comes in. Balor with a stomp to the chest.

Jinder ends up connecting with a kick to the head in the corner. Balor comes right back with a kick to the face. Bayley with a Slingblade for a 2 count as Fox breaks the pin up. Singh gets on the apron but Bayley knocks him off. Fox sends Bayley to the floor but Bayley pulls her out by her leg. Balor comes back and drops Jinder with a kick to the head from the apron. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winners: Finn Balor and Bayley

– After the match, Team B&B stand tall as we get replays. Bayley and Balor celebrate as Balor’s music plays.

– Still to come, Trish Stratus is here. Also, The Shield vs. Braun Strowman and the RAW Tag Team Champions.

– We go backstage to Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ziggler tries hyping his partners up. McIntyre says that’s enough, they know exactly what to do but he’s getting a little tired of Ziggler always trying to call the shots. McIntyre blames Super Show-Down on Ziggler and says maybe Ziggler should start pulling his weight around here. They argue and Strowman tells them to shut up because he’s tired of hearing them bicker. Braun says they are here to make sure he wins the WWE Universal Title, which will be good for all of them. Strowman says they are taking out The Shield for good tonight and he doesn’t want to hear anything else from them. Strowman walks off.

– Heath Slater approaches Baron Corbin backstage and wants to be in the World Cup Global Battle Royal. Corbin says he appreciates the offer but Slater just isn’t any good. Corbin walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another replay of the DX reunion from earlier tonight. DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction is official for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

World Cup Global Battle Royal

We go to the ring and there are various enhancement talents in the ring waiting. Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin talks about how historic Crown Jewel will be. He plugs the WWE World Cup one-night tournament and says he could have just put himself in the tournament but he wanted to prove he belonged by winning the first Global Battle Royal. Corbin says he went all over the world to gather this group for the most star-studded battle royal ever. Corbin enters the ring and the international enhancement talents look on. He reads off a list of their names and ridiculous gimmicks. One of the characters is The Conquistador. Corbin announces himself as the representative of the United States.

The bell rings and Renee calls them all clowns. They surround Corbin ad he rocks one of them. A big brawl breaks out and Corbin gets attacked, taken into the corner. Corbin kicks them all away. The Conquistador is just sitting outside of the ring. Jobbers start getting eliminated now. Corbin finally clears the ring and stands tall as the winner, posing in the corner. Corbin calls for the bell but The Conquistador is still int he match. Corbin goes out but The Conquistador runs back in. Corbin enters and The Conquistador hits him with a trio of German suplexes. The Conquistador hits an Angle Slam next and then eliminates Corbin to win.

Winner: The Conquistador

– After the bell, Corbin looks on and can’t believe what just happened. The Conquistador dances around the ring and then takes off his mask. It’s WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The RAW General Manager gets a big pop as the “you suck!” chants start while his music plays. Angle is going to the World Cup. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Kurt Angle just returned. Charly Caruso approaches Angle backstage and welcomes him back. Angle says technically he’s still on vacation and walks off.

Ember Moon vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and Ember Moon waits as Nia Jax makes her way out.

The bell rings and Ember ducks a clothesline. They tangle and Jax blocks an arm drag, swatting Moon to the mat. Moon tries to mount some offense and stuns Jax with an enziguri but she’s still standing. Moon goes for a crossbody but Jax spikes her to the mat. Jax stalks Moon and splashes her in the corner. Jax tosses Moon across the ring now.

Moon blocks a powerslam and goes for a Sleeper on Jax’s back. Jax tosses Moon to the mat. Jax blocks a shot. Moon counters a move and takes Jax down with a hurricanrana. Moon with a basement dropkick to send Jax out of the ring. Moon runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive but Jax is still standing. Moon goes back in but Jax pulls her right back out. Moon hits the mat on her face as the referee counts. Jax presses Moon on the floor but she slides out, stumbles around and hits her. Jax ends up running into the apron as Moon moves. Moon makes it back into the ring and Jax is counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Ember Moon

– After the match, Moon enters the ring to have her arm raised as Jax looks on and her music plays. Jax enters the ring and they hug. Jax raises Moon’s arm and they embrace again.

– Still to come, Trish Stratus is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a pop.

Trish says they will make history at WWE Evolution in a few weeks but she wants to address her opponent tonight, Alexa Bliss. Trish says last week’s “Moment of Bliss” was more like a moment of BS and she’s here to give Little Miss Brat a moment of Stratusfaction tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Bliss with Mickie James. Trish makes jokes on Bliss’ math skills and her being short. Bliss wants to put the insults aside for now. She has goosebumps being out here. She talks about watching Trish’s career and says she can finally tell Trish, woman-to-woman, that she sucked. Bliss says Trish is glad she wasn’t around back then because Trish would have been an afterthought, spending her career in Bliss’ shadow. Trish invites Bliss to come down to the ring and go at it.

Bliss heads to the ring with Mickie at her side. Trish waits for a fight. Mickie gets in between them and says this is not happening right here because these people don’t deserve it. The Chicago crowd boos. Mickie says she and Trish both know nothing good ever happens in Chicago. Trish says Mickie can protect her little bestie but she should tell her what it’s like to be in the ring with a seven-time champion, and let he know Trish is going to take care of business at Evolution. Trish says they are both going to find out what a Hall of Fame beatdown feels like. Mickie says she would love to find out and says maybe they should just do a tag team match at Evolution. Trish says that’s a good idea but she has to think of a partner.

Trish introduces WWE Hall of Famer Lita and out she comes to the ring. They get the upperhand and double team Mickie. Lita goes to the top but Bliss pulls Mickie out of the ring to safety. The tag team match is now on for Evolution instead of the singles matches. Mickie and Bliss retreat up the ramp as Trish and Lita hug in the ring.

– We get a backstage promo from The Shield to hype the main event.

The Ascension vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Ascension is out next, Konnor and Viktor. Konnor takes the mic and sends a warning before the bell. Back and forth to start. Gable ends up coming in and hitting a missile dropkick on Konnor. Gable covers for the pin but Konnor presses him out of the ring. Gable comes back in and Viktor levels him for a 2 count. Viktor unloads on Gable in the corner now. Viktor with a 2 count. The Chicago fans start chanting for CM Punk now.

Konnor tags back in as they keep the beatdown on Gable going. Roode finally gets the hot tag and unloads. He drops Konnor off the apron and keeps the momentum building on Viktor. Roode with a Blockbuster. Konnor charges but Gable sends him out. Viktor blocks the Glorious DDT but runs into boots in the corner. Gable tags in as Roode looks to put Viktor away. Roode looks confused. Gable hits the German suplex and holds the bridge to pin Viktor for the win.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

– After the match, Roode still looks confused but they stand tall together. The music suddenly hits and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. They floor Konnor at ringside and then hit the ring to destroy Gable and Roode. Fans chant AOP. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick watches as Akam and Rezar hit the Super Collider on Gable and Viktor. Drake stands tall with The Authors as their music hits.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey for Evolution. They go over the current cards for Evolution and Crown Jewel.

– We go back to the arena and out comes Paul Heyman to the stage.

Heyman introduces himself as the advocate for his client Brock Lesnar, who will do battle with Braun Strowman and champion Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. Heyman says he’s here to see a fight tonight between The Shield and Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. Heyman goes on and mentions Lesnar looking to become a dual champion in WWE and UFC. Heyman goes on hyping up Lesnar and his return to the ring at Crown Jewel. The music hits as soon as Heyman finishes his promo and out comes The Shield for tonight’s main event.

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The camera cuts to the crowd and out comes Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns through the fans. We go to commercial as they stand tall in the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. The Shield watches from the ring. All six Superstars face off in the middle of the ring now as we get the bell. McIntyre starts off with Rollins and they lock up. They run the ropes and Drew clubs Rollins to drop him first. Drew ends up running into a boot and in comes Ambrose. Ambrose gets the upperhand and covers Drew for a 2 count. Ambrose with punches until Drew manages to tag in Strowman.. Strowman floors Ambrose but misses a splash in the corner.

Reigns tags in and fans pop as he faces off with Strowman. Strowman backs Reigns into the corner and tosses him across the ring. Braun with a running shot in the corner. He goes for another but Reigns rocks him. Reigns tries to power Braun on his shoulders but can’t get him up. Braun drops Reigns again. Braun takes Reigns to the corner and tags in Ziggler for a quick double team. Drew tags in next for a double team suplex but Ambrose and Rollins stop it. The Shield sends McIntyre and Ziggler out to the floor. They turn to Braun next but he hops off the apron as some fans boo. Braun goes over to the tag champions and yells at them, telling them to get their crap together. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun dominates Reigns. Ziggler tags in and keeps control. Reigns ends up moving as Braun runs into the corner after he came back in. Reigns looks to make a comeback now. Reigns catches Braun in a Samoan Drop for a pop. Rollins tags in at the same time as Ziggler. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins nails a suicide dive to drop McIntyre on the floor. Rollins comes back in and rocks Ziggler, then springboards in from the apron for a 2 count. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp as fans do the “burn it down!” chant. Rollins misses it and Ziggler kicks his knee. Rollins blocks the Fame-asser. They trade pin attempts and Rollins hits a Buckle Bomb for a 2 count as Drew breaks it up. Ambrose tackles Drew and rocks him. Ambrose tosses Drew out of the ring. Strowman grabs Ambrose and Rollins by their throats but Reigns hits him with a Superman Punch. Ambrose and Rollins take Strowman out, sending him to the floor. They run the ropes and hit suicide dives on McIntyre and Ziggler.

Strowman grabs Rollins and Ambrose but Reigns runs the ropes and makes the save with a big dive. We go to commercial with everyone down on the outside.

Back from the break and Braun is in control of Rollins in the ring. Braun drops Rollins with a headbutt. Braun keeps Reigns grounded now. Braun takes Rollins to the corner and rocks him. Drew tags in next and levels Rollins for a quick 2 count. Drew talks some trash and waits for Rollins to get up. Rollins fights back and drops Ziggler off the apron. Drew stops him from tagging and delivers a stiff kick to the face for another close 2 count. Ziggler tags back in and puts the boot to Rollins while he’s down. Ziggler mocks and taunts Rollins, then boots him in the head. Fans try to rally for Rollins. Rollins catches a dropkick and catapults Ziggler into the turnbuckles.

Drew tags in and stops Rollins from tagging again. Rollins counters and takes chops from Drew but then drops him with an enziguri. Strowman tags in and knocks Rollins and Ambrose off the apron. Strowman sends Reigns into the steel ring steps. Strowman yells at Ziggler, telling him that’s how you carry your weight, not this crap you’ve been pulling. Ziggler yells back. Braun grabs him by the throat. Drew comes in and gets in Braun’s face, yelling back at him. Rollins comes from behind, sending Drew into Braun and rolling Drew up for a 2 count. Braun ends up on the outside. More chaos now. Ambrose finally gets the tag. He nails a suicide dive to Strowman and Drew on the floor. Ambrose with clotheslines on Drew out of the corner. McIntyre catches Drew but he slides out and rolls Drew up for a 2 count. Ambrose with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Ambrose takes Drew to the top for a superplex but Drew headbutts him to the mat. Ambrose kicks Drew as Drew leaps at him. Drew blocks Dirty Deeds. More back and forth. Ziggler provides a distraction and Drew nails a big Spinebuster but Reigns breaks it up at 2. Ziggler with a superkick. Rollins fights off Drew and Ziggler. Ziggler blocks the Ripcord. Ambrose also tangles with Ziggler. Ziggler and Rollins tumble out to the floor. Drew and Ambrose go at it now. They collide and both go down. Braun takes out Reigns on the floor. Ambrose runs the ropes for a dive but Braun catches him. Ambrose turns that into a DDT on the floor, dropping Braun hard. Everyone is down now. Reigns hits a Spear to Braun on the floor. Ziggler, Rollins, Ambrose and Drew are back in the ring now. Rollins takes Ziggler back to the floor as they both tumble over the top rope. Drew nails a Claymore on Ambrose for the pin to win.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew takes the title and heads to the outside, helping Braun up and then Ziggler. We go to replays as Drew’s music plays. The winners raise their arms and pose together on the ramp. The music stops as The Shield slowly recovers in the ring. Ambrose leaves by himself and walks up the ramp. Rollins and Reigns watch from their knees in the ring. Ambrose walks up the ramp and straight to the back without stopping. RAW goes off the air with Rollins and Reigns looking on.