Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Detroit, 12/31/2018

– The New Year’s Eve taped edition of WWE RAW opens up from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– The announcers hype the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as we see the Steel Cage being lowered around the ring for the opener.

Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the cage and out first comes Dolph Ziggler as JoJo does the introductions. Drew McIntyre is out next.

The bell rings and they stare at each other for a few seconds. They attack and collide. Ziggler starts climbing the cage. McIntyre cuts him off and goes to work. Drew drops Ziggler with a huge chop at one point. McIntyre grounds Ziggler and talks some trash while beating him around. Ziggler gets up and fires back with strikes but Drew sends him into the steel and he goes back down.

McIntyre with more trash talking in the corner. Ziggler manages to come off the second rope with a big DDT and they’re both down now. Ziggler tries to keep some offense going but McIntyre keeps cutting him off. Drew drops Ziggler with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Ziggler climbs but Drew stops him. They trade shots while both are standing on the top rope now. Ziggler slams Drew’s face into the cage repeatedly. Drew crotches Ziggler by taking out the knee. Ziggler crotches Drew next and they’re both down on the top rope now. Ziggler falls to the mat and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre has Ziggler down, talking more trash. We see Finn Balor backstage watching the match. Ziggler looks to turn it around now. Ziggler hits a Fame-asser for a 2 count. McIntyre goes to launch Ziggler but he counters and rolls Drew up for a 2 count. Drew sends McIntyre into the walls of the cage a few times.

Ziggler sends Drew into the cage wall again but he jumps right back up. Ziggler drops McIntyre with a superkick for another close 2 count. The referee opens the cage door and Ziggler crawls for it. Drew pulls him back into the ring. They both go down in the middle of the ring after colliding when Ziggler delivered a headbutt. Ziggler goes for the door as it’s opened again. McIntyre stops him and bets on him. Ziggler pulls the cage door toward them and it hits Drew in the head, knocking him back on the mat. They finally get back up and Ziggler nails a Fame-asser for another close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is trying to climb over the top of the cage but McIntyre is trying to stop him. McIntyre clubs Ziggler and stops him from making it over. McIntyre brings Ziggler back down to the mat with a huge superplex from the top. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. McIntyre gets up first and waits on Ziggler, talking more trash to his former partner. McIntyre grabs Ziggler and launches him head-first into the cage. McIntyre goes on about how Ziggler won’t get off that easy and how he said there’s not enough room for both of them here. McIntyre launches Ziggler into the steel again. McIntyre gets back down in Ziggler’s face and talks more trash.

Drew keeps control until Ziggler suddenly jumps up and nails a Zig Zag out of nowhere. Ziggler readies for a superkick but McIntyre nails a Claymore kick out of nowhere. McIntyre waits in the corner now. Ziggler goes to get up but Drew levels him with another big Claymore. McIntyre covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew walks out of the cage as his music plays. Ziggler crawls to the ropes and tries to get up, staring out of the cage at McIntyre and yelling at him. Drew goes over and grabs a steel chair. McIntyre uses the chair and goes back inside, pounding on Ziggler while he’s down. McIntyre puts Ziggler’s head between the chair and the cage, then goes flying in with a Claymore. McIntyre leaves Ziggler laying. Drew goes out of the ring and takes a mic. McIntyre says in case we didn’t know already, he is Drew McIntyre and he’s the king of the jungle. McIntyre tells Ziggler it didn’t have to be this way, Drew warned him but he kept coming for Drew’s scraps. Drew says Ziggler doesn’t even deserve his scraps. McIntyre says now that that chapter is finally closed, we can focus on what really matters. McIntyre says we already know he’s the king of the RAW jungle but now it’s time to become the king of WWE. Drew says he is going to win the Royal Rumble match and finally fulfill his destiny when he wins the WWE Universal Title. Drew goes to leave but he comes back into the ring and nails another Claymore to Ziggler, sending him right back to the mat. Fans boo as McIntyre marches to the back.

– A limousine pulls up in the back. Shane McMahon and Triple H step out. Shane dances around, going in a circle around The Game, and Triple H looks annoyed & all business. We go to commercial as they walk into the arena.

– Back from the break and we get backstage videos with Superstars giving their New Year’s Resolutions. Finn Balor wants to win the WWE Universal Title. Ember Moon says she wants to prove “Shenom” is more than a nickname by winning the Royal Rumble. The Ascension wants to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Lucha House Party says 2019 will be their year. Graves says none of those resolutions will last past January.

– We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins says Detroit is fired up tonight. Rollins says he’s not big on New Year’s Resolutions because life moves too fast. Rollins isn’t interested in waiting on the ball to drop in Times Square tonight, he’s ready to get this party started right now. Rollins says he wants his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose tonight. Rollins waits but Triple H’s music hits instead. Out comes Triple H to a pop.

Triple H enters the ring and says it’s been a while since he saw Rollins in the ring. He talks about fresh starts and says nothing will be handed to anyone from here on out. There will be no more automatic anything. Triple H says Rollins’ automatic rematch for the Intercontinental Title isn’t going to happen. Triple H says he’s going to be honest with Rollins – he”s not sure if he deserves a rematch anyway. Triple H takes no pleasure in saying that because he was Rollins’ biggest supporter. Rollins tells him to cut the crap because he only supported him because he was a puppet for Triple H. Triple H says he believed in Rollins because Rollins made him believe. Triple H goes on and talks about when he no longer believed, Rollins took him to WrestleMania and kicked his ass until he believed again. Triple H asks where that guy is because all he sees is a shell of that guy, out here asking for stuff. Rollins says he’s been carrying RAW on his back for the last year. Fans pop. Rollins says WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is off in Saskatchewan doing what he wants, but he is here busting his ass every week, with Mojo Rawley of all people.

Rollins asks Triple H if he really wants that guy who will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. Yes. Triple H wants Rollins to burn it down starting tonight, beginning with Bobby Lashley. Rollins fires back in Triple H’s face and says he will take what Lashley has, then he will take what Ambrose has. Rollins goes on and says he will also take down Lesnar if he gets in his way of taking the Universal Title. Rollins says he will take down Triple H’s whole family if they get in his way. They face off. The music hits and out comes Shane McMahon. Shane asks Triple H if they can stop pumping Rollins up before he burns the whole arena down. Shane says someone will be facing Ambrose tonight – the winner of a Battle Royal, which starts now.

Battle Royal for a WWE Intercontinental Title Shot: Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose, Baron Corbin

The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to a big pop. Balor heads to the ring and stops on the ramp to give a “too sweet” to Triple H, and greet Shane as well. Balor hits the apron to pose as Rollins makes his exit. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and No Way Jose’s conga line is out. The ring is full of Superstars. Baron Corbin is out next to boos. The bell rings and here we go. Titus O’Neil and Balor work on Corbin. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik stop Titus from dumping Kalisto. They triple team him now. Jose with an airplane spin on Viktor. Apollo Crews eliminates Jose. Crews eliminates Viktor.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas double team Crews but he hangs on. We see Dean Ambrose backstage watching the match. Crews works on Konnor. Titus works on Ryder. The B Team works on Balor now. Corbin decks Tyler Breeze. Zack Ryder works on Konnor. Curt Hawkins works on Kalisto but Lince makes the save. Breeze works on dumping Mojo Rawley. Ryder goes at Hawkins now. Titus fights off Lucha House Party but they turn it around and triple team him. Titus is eliminated. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor fights off Lucha House Party. Balor eliminates all three members. Corbin grabs Balor and tries to eliminate him. Corbin with a running clothesline to Balor in the corner, and another. Dallas and Axel double team Crews now. Breeze fights Ryder off. Crews eliminates Dallas and Axel at the same time.

Crews eliminates Konnor. Mojo charges but Crews decks him. Crews eliminates Mojo. Crews goes at it with Breeze now. Crews eliminates Breeze, tossing him out onto the other Superstars. Corbin comes over and chokeslams Crews. Balor follows up with a Slingblade to Corbin, then a dropkick into the corner. Balor drops Hawkins and then Ryder. Corbin eliminates Balor to boos.

It’s down to Corbin, Crews, Ryder and Hawkins now. Ryder with a missile dropkick to Corbin. Ryder unloads on Corbin in the corner now. Ryder goes for a Broski Boot but Corbin counters and eliminates him. Corbin points and laughs at Hawkins. Hawkins unloads on him into the corner. Corbin sends him to the apron but he hangs on. Hawkins tries to pull Corbin out as fans pop. Corbin eliminates Hawkins. Crews comes from behind to dump Corbin but Corbin fights back. Crews drops Corbin and goes to the top. Corbin lands on his feet and rolls through. Crews counters the chokeslam. Corbin runs out and back into the ring but Crews nails an enziguri. Crews comes right back and kicks Corbin out of the ring, eliminating him for the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews hits the corners to celebrate as his music hits. We go to replays. Charly Caruso comes into the ring for an interview. Crews says this is exactly what he’s been asking for and begging for – a fresh start. Crews goes on and says he can’t think of any better way to spend the last day of 2018 than becoming the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Fans pop as Crews continues his celebration and poses in the corners.

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Natalya. She mentions Natalya’s 2019 but first wants to ask about last week’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. We get a replay from the match. Natalya says 2018 was such a whirlwind of a year for her, losing her dad and everything was a lot to handle. But there were also a lot of great things, like Evolution and training with her friend Rousey, and their match last week. Natalya says she can’t wait to do it again, but at WrestleMania, which is why she’s entering the Royal Rumble. Nia Jax shows up and taunts Natalya. Tamina Snuka attacks from behind. They double team Natalya and destroy her as officials try to break it up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what just happened to Natalya.

– Baron Corbin is in the ring, saying we all just saw what just happened to him and it was unfair. Corbin says no one deserves a fresh start like he does. He says he tries to please the fans every week but all we do is boo him. He goes on about how hard his job is but Elias interrupts from the stage. He’s got his guitar and a spotlight.

Elias starts playing Auld Lang Syne and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias talks about his New Year’s party and says Corbin isn’t invited because he’s a loser. Fans start a “you’re a loser!” chant now and Corbin isn’t happy. Elias goes on and mentions Kid Rock, then reminds everyone what WWE stands for – Walk With Elias. Elias says we better believe he’s got a song to play tonight and if Corbin’s not going to leave, he needs to silence his cellphone, hold his applause and most importantly, shut his mouth. Elias starts singing his new song and it takes shots at Elias for ruining RAW, among other things.

Corbin exits the ring and Elias meets him on the ramp. They start brawling. Corbin sends Elias into the barrier a few times, then sends him over into the crowd. Elias throws a drink in Corbin’s face and fights back near the production area. Elias rams a production case into Corbin, smashing him into the barrier. Elias keeps control and stands on top of the case, getting a pop from the crowd. Elias fights Corbin back to the ringside area. Corbin stumbles around and retreats up the ramp to the back as fans boo. Elias stands tall at ringside and points out a sign that says “Elias Is Bae” as his music hits.

– Still to come, Rousey and Natalya vs. Jax and Snuka. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get more backstage New Year’s Resolutions. Drake Maverick says The Authors of Pain will become more brutal & barbaric until they get the RAW Tag Team Titles back for good. The Riott Squad is here to apply more pressure in 2019. Zack Ryder says he wants to get more matches on RAW and collect all the WWE action figures in 2019. No Way Jose isn’t worried about 2019 and says he will worry about it when he gets here because he lives life in the moment. Jose dances with his conga line to end the segment.

The Riott Squad vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon

We go to the ring and out first comes Ember Moon. Sasha Banks is out next, followed by Bayley. They head to the ring together. We get a replay of last week’s six-woman match with the same participants. Out next comes The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

The bell rings and Liv unloads on Bayley to start. Cole confirms all six women for the Royal Rumble match. Logan comes in but Bayley ends up turning it around and taking Logan down with Liv at the same time. Banks tags in and hits a Meteora. Logan ends up turning it around on Banks, sending her too the corner. Banks takes Logan from turnbuckle to turnbuckle. Bayley tags in and hits a sliding clothesline to Logan for a 2 count.

Moon and Ruby tag in at the same time. Moon takes Riott down and rolls her up for a 2 count. Moon keeps going and hits a dropkick for another pin attempt. Liv tags in and kicks Moon while she’s trying to pin Riott. Liv with a 2 count. Liv stomps away on Moon in the corner now as the referee warns her. Logan tags in and continues stomping on Moon in the corner. Riott tags in and does the same. They triple team Moon with stomps in the corner now. Banks and Bayley run in to make the save. Liv, Banks, Bayley and Logan go at it on the outside now. Banks is the last one standing as we go to commercial with Riott and Moon down in the ring.

Back from the break and Bayley takes Riott down. They trade holds and Riott drops Bayley now. Liv tags in but Bayley takes her down and then whips her into the corner. Banks tags in for a double team and in comes Moon for a triple team. Moon with a 2 count on Liv. Banks comes back in and rolls Liv up for a 2 count. Logan distracts the referee while Riott saves Liv from a double knees in the corner. They go on and Liv drops Banks for another 2 count. Riott takes in and double teams Banks with Liv for a 2 count.

Riott keeps Banks grounded now. Banks counters and rolls Riott up for a 2 count. Riott drops Banks with an elbow for a 2 count. Logan tags back in and slams Riott on top of Banks. Logan covers for a 2 count. Banks dodges a big boot. Logan comes right back and slams Banks to the mat by her hair. Logan with a big running knee for a close 2 count. Logan keeps control and tags Liv in for the face-first slam from the second rope. Liv tries for pin attempts in a row and screams when she can’t get the 3 count. Banks counters Morgan and rolls her up for a 2 count. They go on and Liv tags in Logan, who stops Banks from tagging. Logan drops Banks and knocks Moon off the apron. Banks gets double teamed again for a close 2 count as Moon makes the save. Moon ends up flying out of the ring to take Liv and Riott down with a splash. Banks with a 2 count on Logan. Banks ends up hitting the Backstabber on Logan as Bayley tags in. Bayley comes off the top rope with the big elbow drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon

– After the match, the winners celebrate as we go to replays. The Riott Squad looks on from the ramp as Banks, Bayley and Moon stand tall in the ring.

– Still to come, Lashley vs. Rollins. Back to commercial.