Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Jacksonville 8/6/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at what happened with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last week.

– We’re live from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Constable Baron Corbin. JoJo does the introductions.

Angle says tonight will be historic as Ronda Rousey makes her RAW in-ring debut. Angle says unlike other former UFC competitors, Rousey doesn’t mind competing on RAW. Angle goes on praising Rousey and says he wishes he could say the same about Brock Lesnar. Corbin tells him to watch it. Angle takes more shots at Lesnar and confirms Paul Heyman’s job is still intact because he got Lesnar in the ring last week. Heyman will be interviewed by Renee Young later. As far as Lesnar’s attack on Angle, he’s going to… the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns.

Reigns takes the mic and says Angle should have known better because he kicked The Big Dog out last week and no one was there to protect The Yard, which is why Lesnar rag-dolled them last week. Reigns asks Corbin why he’s smiling and what he did last week. Nothing, he ran like a scared little… Angle interrupts Reigns and says no one likes what Lesnar did last week, starting with the top on down. Reigns interrupts and says Angle better not be suspending Lesnar and postponing the SummerSlam match. Angle says he made sure Lesnar won’t be suspended and made sure the SummerSlam match is still on. Angle just hopes Reigns kicks Lesnar’s ass. Corbin says that’s really unprofessional of the General Manager. Corbin says if Lesnar was here, he’d… Reigns interrupts and takes more shots at Corbin for running away like a coward. Corbin says he didn’t run, he chose to be the bigger man, something Reigns knows nothing about. Corbin says he also had competed last week, defeating little Finn Balor. More arguing between the three leads to Angle making Reigns vs. Corbin, to start right now. Angle calls for a referee but Corbin drops Reigns with a cheap shot.

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

We get the bell as Reigns recovers and a referee comes out. Reigns immediately nails a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Corbin rolls to the floor for a breather as Reigns regroups in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin avoids a Samoan Drop. Corbin runs out and back in for a clothesline. Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin keeps control and takes Reigns to the corner for more offense. Corbin whips Reigns hard into the corner and he goes down. Corbin drops Reigns with an elbow and keeps him grounded. Corbin takes his time and keeps Reigns down with elbows. Corbin with another submission in the middle of the ring.

Reigns looks to make a comeback now. Corbin ducks a flying clothesline but Reigns comes right back and knocks Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Reigns rolls to the floor and nails the Drive By. Reigns brings Corbin back into the ring but he rolls back out. Reigns tries to bring Corbin in but Corbin rocks him a few times. Corbin drops Reigns from the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Reigns grounded after a shot into the ring post. Reigns fights back now and nails an elbow to the jaw. Reigns drops Corbin with a shot off the ropes. Corbin runs into a boot in the corner. Reigns with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Reigns unloads with clotheslines in the corner. Reigns runs the ropes and floors Corbin with a big boot. Fans cheer as Reigns waits in the corner for Corbin to get up.

Reigns signals for the Superman Punch but Corbin blocks it. Reigns blocks a chokeslam. Corbin catches Reigns with a Deep Six but Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin with more offense to Reigns now. Reigns avoids End of Days and rocks Corbin with right hands. Corbin gets sent out and runs back in but takes out the camera man by accident. Corbin runs back in but Reigns gets the upperhand for a close 2 count. Corbin avoids a big shot from Reigns by rolling to the floor. Fans boo as Corbin looks to be walking out on the match. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Balor walks down the ramp, forcing a frustrated Corbin back towards the ring. Corbin turns around as Reigns comes jumping off the steel ring steps with a Superman Punch to Corbin on the floor. Reigns brings it back into the ring and nails the Spear on Corbin for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Balor claps from ringside as Reigns’ music hits. We go to replays. Reigns looks at Balor and then Corbin, and leaves the ring so Balor can do his thing. Reigns stops at ringside to show respect to Balor. Balor enters the ring as Corbin is still down. Corbin gets up and Balor dropkicks him back into the corner. Balor goes to the top and nails Coup de Grace. Balor’s music hits as Corbin recovers on the mat.

– We see Ronda Rousey and Natalya backstage talking. Rousey vs. Alicia Fox will take place tonight in Rousey’s RAW singles debut.

– Bobby Roode is backstage putting his robe on. Roode vs. Mojo Rawley will take place tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Fans pop as the cameras cut to Rollins talking to Kurt Angle backstage now. Rollins brings up his SummerSlam title shot and how he needs to eliminate McIntyre to get his fair shot. Rollins says he needs to take care of both McIntyre and Ziggler. Angle tells him to find a partner and he can have a tag team match tonight. Rollins thanks Angle and walks off.

Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley

We go to the ring and out first comes Bobby Roode. We see last week’s backstage locker room brawl that set this match up. Mojo Rawley is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Mojo takes control early on. Roode fights back and rocks Mojo into the corner. Mojo sends Roode into another corner and Roode comes powering out with a clothesline. They tangle and Roode sends Mojo to the floor. Mojo comes right back to the apron but Roode dropkicks him back to the floor. Roode stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Mojo remains in control for a few minutes. They trade holds and Mojo nails a sideslam. More back and forth now. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT but Mojo rams him into the corner.

Roode rocks Mojo as he charges. Roode comes off the second rope but Mojo catches him in mid-move. Roode turns that around and hits the Glorious DDT for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode hits the floor to celebrate as his music hits.

– Elias is backstage with a film crew and a staffer. The staffer is going over production notes but Elias already has everything in mind. He tells them to just do their jobs and it will turn out perfect. Elias starts playing the guitar as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with his guitar. He plays some and the crowd pops. Elias gets another pop after asking who wants to walk with him. He plugs his new album and brags on the success. He also plugs his new documentary on the WWE Network, the Walk With Elias Network. Elias says the Network tried their absolute best but they got it wrong, which is why he has this film crew here tonight. Elias says they’re going to do this the right way, the Elias way.

Elias asks everyone to silence their cell phones and pay attention. He starts playing but stops and tells the camera crew to focus more on his fingers, where the magic happens at. He starts playing again but stops to instruct the camera crew to circle him as they film. He takes a shot at Bobby Lashley and starts playing again. Elias stops again, this time saying the problem is the fans of Jacksonville. Fans boo him now. Elias barks at the crew and rants on Lashley some, saying what happened last week will not happen this week. He starts playing but the music hits and the lights come on as Lashley makes his way to the ring.

Lashley calls Elias a funny guy, saying he put Lashley’s name in his mouth again and here he is, once again. Lashley says nothing was wrong with the first documentary. They have some words and Elias orders the crew to keep the cameras on him, not Lashley. Elias says Lashley is out here trying to steal the spotlight from him but that’s not happening. Elias accuses Lashley of trying to steal his spotlight back when he returned to the company. Elias says Lashley’s entire comeback has been a joke. Lashley calls everything about Elias a joke – his boots, his guitar, his documentary and about a dozen other things. Lashley goes on and says what he does to Elias will not be a joke. Elias says Lashley is in a bad mood tonight so they will go in the back somewhere to finish the documentary. Elias helps the crew out of the ring and throws a clipboard in Lashley’s face, distracting him to start an attack.

Elias drops Lashley and works him over, talking trash. Lashley blocks a shot and drives Elias into the mat with a Spinebuster. Fans chant for Lashley as he tells the crew to come back in the ring and film what’s about to happen. Lashley lifts Elias for a vertical suplex and holds him in the air. Lashley brings Elias down to the mat and stands tall as his music hits. The camera crew gets a close-up of Elias on the mat. Lashley poses in the corner and mocks Elias.

– Still to come, Renee Young will interview Paul Heyman. We see Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler backstage. Still to come, Drew and Dolph vs. Seth Rollins and a mystery partner, who Cole says will not be Dean Ambrose, who is still out of action after surgery. Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox will also take place. Back to commercial.

Rezar vs. Titus O’Neil

We go to the ring and out comes The Authors of Pain, Rezar with Akam. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins is backstage when Tyler Breeze walks up. Breeze offers to be Rollins’ tag team partner for tonight’s match. Breeze offers his fist for a Shield-style bump as Roman Reigns also appears. Reigns asks Rollins if he’s serious about this. Rollins says everyone wants to be a member. Reigns says no to Breeze and says he will have Rollins’ back tonight for the match with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. We go back to the ring and The Authors of Pain wait in the ring as Titus Worldwide comes out – Titus O’Neil with Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke.

Back from the break and Rezar takes Titus to the corner early on. Rezar keeps control and talks some trash. Titus tries to fight back but Rezar drops him with a knee. Rezar with more trash talking. Rezar pounds on Titus some more and takes him to the corner for shoulder thrusts. Dana cheers Titus on as fans boo Rezar.

Rezar with a boot in the corner. Rezar manhandles in the corner now and talks trash. Titus fights back with right hands. Titus takes it to the corner and connects with shoulder thrusts. Titus with big chops to the chest. Titus with more offense from the corner. More back and forth now with Rezar taking control. Rezar ends up hitting a big Spinebuster and getting the pin after a big boot in the corner.

Winner: Rezar

– After the match, Akam joins Rezar in the ring as their music hits. They leave together as Titus Worldwide regroups.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage talking to Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. Tonight will see the return of The Kevin Owens Show with Jinder as the guest. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is near the stage with a new setup for the return of The Kevin Owens Show. He introduces his guest, personal friend and guru, Jinder Mahal. Out comes Jinder with Sunil Singh.

Owens says he was skeptical about Jinder’s methods at first, the breathing and all that crap, but it’s worked because he’s at peace like never before and that’s all because of Jinder. He talks about not being in pain and being able to play with his kids, because of Jinder. But that’s not why he’s out here. Owens asked Jinder to be his guest tonight because they have something in common.

Owens talks about Braun Strowman and how most people see a monster when they look at him. Fans interrupt with a “we want Strowman” chant. Owens brags about his Steel Cage win over Braun and last week’s count out win for Jinder. Owens says Braun tried taking everything from him at Extreme Rules but now Owens is going to take what he has at SummerSlam to become Mr. Money In the Bank. Owens says this will make him KO In the Bank. Owens says this will guarantee that he can finally reclaim his WWE Universal Title. Owens goes on more and thanks Jinder for helping him be at peace and clear-headed. Owens is so clear-headed he has a great idea for tonight – Jinder vs. Braun. Jinder doesn’t look thrilled but Owens is all for it. Owens calls for Braun to come out.

Braun doesn’t appear and Owens says this is because he wants none of Jinder. Owens’ custom-built stage starts rocking as they stand up from their chairs. The stage is tipped over and the cameras cut behind as we see Braun doing his thing. Braun talks over to the ramp and raises his arms for a pop as his music hits. Jinder, Singh and Owens are down on the ground, looking shocked. Braun marches to the ring with the Money In the Bank briefcase. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and we get a replay of Braun Strowman dumping the stage for The Kevin Owens Show. Braun waits in the ring while Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sunil Singh are at ringside. Owens is trying to talk Jinder into the match.

Jinder hits the ring and the bell rings. Fans chant “get these hands” as Jinder tries to calm Braun down. Braun yells at him to come bring it. Owens grabs the MITB briefcase and tries to leave with it but Braun gets in his way at ringside. Owens retreats and drops it. Braun picks it up and chases Owens. Owens runs away and Braun almost gets counted out again but he makes it back in. Braun takes Jinder to the corner and tosses him across the ring. Owens comes back and grabs the briefcase. Braun chases him up the ramp and rocks him with a right hand.

Braun picks up the briefcase but Jinder runs up the ramp and attacks him. Braun hits Jinder with the briefcase and gets disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Jinder Mahal

– After the bell, Braun chases Jinder at ringside but Singh comes from behind to make the save and grabs the briefcase. Braun drops goes after Singh and drops him at ringside. Jinder retreats through the crowd as Braun enters the ring and wants to fight someone. Owens talks trash from the stage while Jinder looks on from the crowd as Braun raises the briefcase in the ring and his music plays.

– Still to come, Reigns and Rollins team up again.

– Baron Corbin is backstage on the phone with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. He finds Kurt Angle and hands him the phone. It sounds like Angle doesn’t agree with what Stephanie is telling him but he says he will handle it.

– Still to come, a special look at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Back to commercial.

– Cole leads us to a special look at the rivalry between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The video includes footage from earlier today with Graves interviewing Reigns. Graves said Lesnar declined to participate. Reigns talks about how he’s going to be a fighting champion when he wins the title in Brooklyn. Reigns says he has to win.

Handicap Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre is out next. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Roman Reigns walking with Seth Rollins backstage. They’re stopped by Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle. Corbin tells Angle to relay the message from Stephanie McMahon but he won’t. Corbin says Stephanie doesn’t want to jeopardize the SummerSlam main event, so Reigns is banned from teaming with Rollins tonight. Reigns doesn’t care what Stephanie says. He’s going out anyway but Corbin says he will forfeit his SummerSlam title shot if he does. Rollins tells Reigns he will figure something out. Corbin says this is now a Handicap match. Rollins heads to the ring for the match and Reigns comes back to punch Corbin in the gut.

We go back to the ring and out comes Rollins as McIntyre & Ziggler wait in the ring. The bell rings and Rollins starts off by slapping McIntyre. McIntyre chases Rollins out and back in. Rollins drops him and pulls Ziggler into the ring, working him over. Drew comes back in but Rollins kicks him in the face. Rollins sends Ziggler over the top rope to the floor. Rollins goes to the top and knocks Ziggler off the apron again. McIntyre catches Rollins in mid-air and works him over, dropping the knee into the backbreaker. Drew works Rollins over on the mat now, beating on him. Drew with more offense to Rollins before tagging in Ziggler. Ziggler mocks Rollins but Rollins fights back. Ziggler takes out the knee and sends Rollins to the corner for a double team. Drew takes Rollins to the mat and keeps him grounded.

Drew with more offense on Rollins. Ziggler comes back in but ends up missing a big spot in the corner. Rollins finally gets an opening as fans chant his name. Rollins with strikes to Ziggler now. Ziggler sends Rollins to the floor. Rollins pulls Drew off the apron to stop the tag. Drew gets sent face-first into the ring post. Rollins comes back in and hits a Slingblade on Ziggler. Rollins clotheslines Ziggler over the top to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for the suicide dive, sending Ziggler into the barrier. Rollins brings Ziggler back into the ring and springboards in with the clothesline. Rollins with a kick to the gut of Ziggler. Ziggler avoids The Stomp and hits the knee. Rollins blocks the Fame-asser and hits a Buckle Bomb but doesn’t see the tag. Drew comes in and levels Rollins. Drew keeps Rollins down as Drew comes in for the double team. They mock him but Rollins gets a close 2 count. Ziggler drops Rollins with a superkick after more back & forth and covers for the win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, we see how there was no tag but the referee’s decision is final. McIntyre and Ziggler stand tall as Ziggler’s music hits.

– Still to come, Renee Young talks to Paul Heyman. Also, Fox vs. Rousey. We get a quick highlights video on Fox as Cole talks about her career.

The B Team vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They debut new music and head to the ring for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ronda Rousey is backstage warming up as Natalya watches. We go back to the ring and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. We get a backstage promo from The Revival as they head to the ring.

The bell rings and Dawson locks up with Axel. Wilder tags in to come in and take over. Axel counters and drops Dash. Dallas tags in for the double team and a close 2 count. Dash takes Dallas back to the corner. Dawson tags in and double teams Dallas. Dawson slams Dallas face-first into the turnbuckle and goes back to work on him. Dawson with a clothesline and a quick pin attempt, and another. Dawson keeps Dallas grounded now.

The graphic suddenly flashes and the lights go out. They come back on and Matt Hardy is on one corner while Bray Wyatt is on the other. Axel and Wilder are nowhere to be seen. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail on Dallas after Dawson goes down. The Deleters of Worlds drag Dallas and Dawson to the center of the ring and pose over them as the music hits. We see Axel and Wilder down on the outside.

– Still to come, Paul Heyman talks to Renee Young. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman is backstage with Renee Young for a sitdown interview.

Heyman says he doesn’t know where he stands with Brock Lesnar as Lesnar has disconnected his phone line. Heyman has also tried reaching him through intermediaries but Lesnar won’t take his calls. Heyman turns to the camera crew and says this interview is just going to piss Lesnar off more. Renee asks if Heyman considers Lesnar a friend and Heyman says she’s really enjoying this. Heyman gets emotional and says he does consider Lesnar a friend. He goes on and says this isn’t how he envisioned it ending as they always talked about riding off into the sunset together, with the UFC Title and the WWE Universal Title.

Renee asks if Lesnar still needs Heyman at this point in his career. Heyman continues to get emotional. Renee asks if he wants to take a minute. He tells her to just do it, just do her job. She asks if he has his eye on anyone else as a potential client. Heyman says that question would have been inconceivable last week as this whole situation is. Heyman says this isn’t interchangeable. Renee asks him who will win the match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Heyman talks about knowing Lesnar for 16 years but he’s never seen him more focused and violent. Heyman says Reigns doesn’t stand a chance against this Brock Lesnar. That ends the interview.

– The announcers show us a replay of Braun Strowman dumping the stage for The Kevin Owens Show earlier tonight. They go over the SummerSlam card next.

The Riott Squad vs. The Boss & Hug Connection

We go to the ring and out comes Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan of The Riott Squad. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Sasha Banks. Bayley is out next. The Boss & Hug Connection heads to the ring together. The bell rings and Sasha starts off with Morgan. They lock up and tangle. Banks warns Liv to stay off her hair. They tangle again and Liv nails a big right hand.

Liv stomps away in the corner now while Banks is down. Liv screams out and sticks her tongue out but misses a charge in the corner. Banks sends Liv face-first into the corner and in comes Bayley with a 2 count off the double team. Liv turns it around and in comes Logan. Bayley counters with a hip toss. Bayley drops an elbow for a 2 count. Bayley keeps Logan grounded by her arm now. Logan fights up and drops Bayley with a right hand. Bayley catches Logan with a boot in the corner. Bayley with a crossbody for a 2 count as Banks cheers her on.

Logan counters and slams Bayley to the mat. Logan counters again and whips Bayley hard into the turnbuckle face-first. Bayley lands hard and does down. Liv tags in and stomps on Bayley in the corner. Bayley rolls to the floor for a breather against the barrier. Sasha comes over to check on her partner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Logan still has Bayley down in the middle of the ring. Fans try to rally for Bayley as Banks waits for the tag. Liv is all smiles as Logan brings Bayley back down to the mat and keeps her grounded. Bayley finally gets an opening but Logan pulls Banks off the apron and stops the tag. Liv and Logan double team Bayley in the corner now. Liv comes in and ends up driving Bayley’s face into the mat for a close 2 count.

Liv screams at Bayley while working her over. Bayley avoids a shot and tries to tag Banks but Liv stops it and drops her again. Bayley creates another opening as fans cheer her on. Banks and Logan tag in at the same time. Sasha unloads off the hot tag. Logan sends Banks to the apron but Banks drops her with a knee. Bayley tags in and brings Logan to the mat with a hurricanrana. Banks follows up with the knees from the top but Liv breaks the pin up just in time. Bayley tosses Liv out to the floor. Bayley leaps off the apron but a person dressed in all black pulls Liv out of the way. Liv drops Bayley on the floor. The person is revealed to be Ruby Riott making her return from injury.

Banks sees what just happened and turns her attention to Ruby. Logan takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Banks up for the win.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, The Riott Squad heads up the ramp together as Banks checks on Bayley at ringside.

– We get a video package for Ronda Rousey and her SummerSlam match against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

– Ronda Rousey walks out of her dressing room and joins Natalya. They walk off together. Rousey vs. Alicia Fox is next. Back to commercial.

Alicia Fox vs. Ronda Rousey

Back from the break and out comes Alicia Fox for tonight’s main event. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is with her.

Charly Caruso waits in the ring and asks Fox about Ronda Rousey’s first RAW match but Bliss interrupts, mocking Caruso for asking about Rousey. Bliss praises Fox as a trailblazer, a former champion and a pioneer of the women’s division. Bliss tells Caruso to put her journalism to good use and ask another question. She asks Fox how she prepared to step into the ring with Rousey. Fox mocks Caruso again and shows us a replay of her attack on Rousey from last week’s show. Fox goes on about being better than Rousey and Bliss takes the mic, dismissing Caruso. Bliss says we wouldn’t be having the Evolution pay-per-view if it weren’t for women like Fox paving the way. Bliss just wants to thank Fox for her contributions. Bliss mentions taking care of Rousey at SummerSlam and asks Fox if she’s going to let some rookie come out here and steal her thunder. Absolutely not. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey with Natalya.

Rousey hits the ring and is ready to fight, staring Fox down. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Rousey gets a big pop. Fox starts off by mocking Rousey. Rousey just looks at her. Fox swings and Rousey catches it. Rousey knocks Fox to the mat with a shove. Fox goes to the floor to regroup. Bliss acts like she’s going to get on the apron but Rousey is ready.

Fox stalls returning to the ring and Bliss keeps teasing interference. Natalya comes over and pushes Bliss down on the floor. Bliss comes from behind and shoves Natalya face-first into the ring post. Rousey comes to check on Natalya and Bliss gets involved. Fox unloads on Rousey in the corner now. The referee warns her but she keeps going. Rousey is angry now. Fox wastes time and turns around to an angry Ronda. Rousey backs Fox back into the corner with jabs and body shots.

Rousey tosses Fox to the mat by her arm three times, ragdolling her. Rousey gets a big pop as Fox retreats to the floor. Rousey follows and launches Fox into the barrier. Rousey brings Fox back into the ring but Bliss hits the apron. Rousey swings and Bliss jumps to the floor to avoid it. Fox tries to come from behind but Rousey catches her and sends her flying across the ring. Rousey yanks Fox into the middle of the ring by her arm, making sure Bliss is watching. Rousey taunts Bliss while dropping Fox back into the armbar for the win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey looks on and talks trash to Bliss, who is still watching from ringside. Natalya hugs Rousey in the ring as the music plays. We go to replays. Charly comes in with the mic and congratulates Rousey on winning her RAW debut. Rousey thanks everyone for watching and says it feels great to focus on just SummerSlam now. Bliss tries to attack from behind but Rousey tosses her to the mat. Bliss retreats. Rousey takes the mic and says it doesn’t matter how tight Bliss holds the title because she’s taking it at SummerSlam. Rousey slams the mic down and stares Bliss down as her music starts back up. Bliss heads to the back with the title. Natalya raises Rousey’s arm and they hug again as the celebration continues. RAW goes off the air.