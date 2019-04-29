– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring for a special Money In the Bank edition of “A Moment of Bliss” as Alexa Bliss is introduced to a pop.

Bliss hypes the Money In the Bank pay-per-view and the two Ladder Matches. She introduces the four RAW participants for the men’s MITB match first. Braun Strowman is the first one out to the ring and he stands tall for a pop. Bliss brings Ricochet out next. Fans chant for Ricochet. Bliss introduces Drew McIntyre next and out he comes to a mixed reaction. Baron Corbin is the final red brand participant but Bliss refuses to do his grand introduction.

Corbin takes the mic and talks about how he will become a two-time Money In the Bank briefcase winner. Ricochet reminds him he lost his cash-in. They have words now. Drew says Ricochet has a point. Drew says Corbin blew his opportunity last week after stealing a win from Drew. Corbin blames the loss on AJ Styles. Drew rants on how he’s tired of outside forces getting in the way of the title. He says the power will be in his hands when he wins the briefcase and he guarantees… Ricochet interrupts and says he didn’t come to talk. Drew tells him to shut up and tells him to stick to high-flying, leave the business talk to the grown ups. Fans boo McIntyre as he’s in Ricochet’s face now. Drew threatens to drop Ricochet. Corbin goes on about winning at MITB. Corbin and Drew have more words. Drew gets in his face and threatens him. They face off. Corbin goes to speak but Strowman tells them all to shut up. He says the reality is that none of them have what it takes to stop him from winning. Strowman says how about a preview of what’s to come. He proposes a tag team match with Ricochet vs. McIntyre and Corbin for tonight. Strowman says they’re going to get these hands… right now. Strowman drops the mic and his music hits. We go to commercial.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

Back from the break and the match is underway. Ricochet and Braun Strowman join forces to take control early on, taking turns on Baron Corbin. Corbin manages to tag Drew McIntyre in. Ricochet unloads on Drew with quick strikes. Drew catches Ricochet and drops him with a big chop.

Fans chant for Ricochet as he trades shots with Drew. Drew with another big chop to drop Ricochet. Corbin tags back in and talks some trash while keeping Ricochet down. Michael Cole says Alexa Bliss will be back to announce the RAW participants for the women’s MITB match later tonight.

Drew and Corbin double team Ricochet in their corner now. Corbin works Ricochet over now. Ricochet makes a comeback and kips up, nailing a dropkick. Ricochet drops Drew on the apron and goes back to work on Corbin but Corbin rocks him in mid-air with a big right hand. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in control of Ricochet. We see how Drew took out Ricochet during the break with a big shot. Corbin rams Ricochet head-first into the corner and Drew tags back in. Drew drops Ricochet with a big chop. Drew ground Ricochet by the arm and keeps him there, smiling.

Drew with a big backbreaker for a 2 count on Ricochet. Ricochet finally gets an opening after dropping Drew, right as Strowman stumbles back to the apron after taking a Claymore Kick from Drew earlier. Braun tags in and unloads on Drew. Braun charges in the corner but misses and hits the turnbuckles. Ricochet tags in and goes at it with Drew but Drew knocks him out of the air with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew waits for Ricochet to get up for the Claymore but Corbin tags himself in. Drew isn’t happy. Ricochet counters Corbin and tags in Strowman. Strowman decks Corbin and slams him as Ricochet goes to the top as the legal man. Drew has walked out. Ricochet hits the Shooting Star Press and covers Corbin for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and Braun Strowman

– After the match, the winners stand tall as Ricochet’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss will reveal the women’s MITB participants for RAW. Also, MizTV returns to Monday night with Bobby Lashley as the guest.

– We go to the ring and out come The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They try to get the crowd hyped up on the mics while walking to the ring. We go to commercial.

The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Back from the break and The Usos wait as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the ring. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo where Gallows and Anderson announce that they are back on RAW in the Superstar Shakeup. They put the rest of the tag team division on notice.

The bell rings and Jey drops Anderson to start. Jey blocks a counter and drops Anderson for a 2 count. Jimmy tags in and they double team Gallows for another 2 count. Anderson turns it around and plays to the crowd some. Anderson takes Jimmy to the corner and in comes Gallows for a quick double team. Jimmy counters the offense from Gallows and rocks him with an uppercut. Gallows ends up dropping Jimmy with a big right hand after Jimmy knocked Anderson off the apron

Jimmy sends Gallows out of the ring. Jimmy runs the ropes for a big dive but Gallows meets him with a big right hand. Gallows launches Jimmy into the bottom rope and he sells it as the referee checks on him. Gallows waits for Uso to get up and goes right to work on him. Jimmy fights back but Gallows levels him with a big boot. Gallows keeps control and sends Jimmy back to the floor. Jey checks on his brother. Gallows follows and launches Uso into the barrier. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson is going at it with Jimmy back and forth. Gallows tags in for a big double team out of the corner. Gallows with a 2 count. Jimmy finally gets an opening with a spinning enziguri. Jey finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Anderson as he comes in. Jey with a Samoan Drop for a pop. Jey with the Rikishi splash in the corner for a 2 count. Jey hits the ring post after missing a splash in the corner. Anderson nails a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Gallows tags back in for the Magic Killer but Jimmy runs in with a superkick to Anderson. Jey ends up superkicking Gallows. Jimmy tags in for a double superkick to Gallows. Jey runs the ropes and nails a dive out to Anderson on the floor, while Jimmy leaps from the top and hits the Superfly Splash on Gallows for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos begin their celebration as we go to replays. It’s time to find out what The Usos have been teasing that’s never before seen to RAW. They take the mics and warn fans to put the kids to bed, make sure grandma is asleep. The Usos show us footage of The Revival, filmed earlier today. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are in the shower together, wearing towels. Dash is shaving Dawson’s back. The Revival chased them off. We go back to The Usos in the ring. The Revival comes out and says that was an invasion of privacy. Dawson says they are men and he admits he has some body hair, which he asked his best friend of 20+ years to help with. Dash says his best friend needed his help. The two teams have a few more words. Dash says they are done with The Usos for now as they have a match with the RAW Tag Team Champions later tonight, but they will be back for The Usos. The Usos warn them and welcome them to The Uso Penitentiary. The Revival talks trash from the stage as The Usos’ music hits.

– Still to come, the contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. Also, Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe. We get a look back at Rey vs. Joe from WrestleMania 35.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see episode of MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz welcomes us to another episode of MizTV, getting a pop from the fans in Kentucky. Miz says it’s good to have MizTV back on RAW.

Miz plugs Miz & Mrs. and says he’s still the A-Lister but this is a whole new era for him. Miz says he’s been rejuvenated since the Superstar Shakeup, ready for new challengers and new guests. Miz introduces tonight’s guest and out comes Bobby Lashley.

Miz points out how Kentucky doesn’t like Lashley. Lashley says he’s been on MizTV before so he’s going to lay some ground rules – he will only answer questions he wants to. Miz goes on with some praise for Lashley, but adds that some people speculate that Lashley might not be reaching his full potential. Lashley says he’s been back in WWE for 1 year and he’s already a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Fans are giving Lashley the “what!?” treatment now. Lashley asks Miz what he’s done. Miz goes on about what he’s done and how he’s an over-achiever. Lashley reminds Miz about the loss to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. Lashley also takes a shot at Miz’s dad. Miz attacks Lashley after Lashley says Miz’s dad thinks he’s worthless. Lashley fights back but Miz kicks him out of the ring. Miz tells Lashley to bring it as we go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and the match is underway. Bobby Lashley with a big suplex for a 2 count. Lashley stands over The Miz and looks down at him now. Miz turns it around and delivers shots in the corner. Miz goes for another but Shane McMahon’s music hits out of nowhere.

Lashley tries to take advantage of the distraction but Miz clotheslines Lashley over the top rope. Miz follows as Shane comes out to the ramp. Miz turns back to Lashley in the ring as Shane runs down. Miz catches him but goes back at it with Lashley in the ring. Miz ends up hitting a DDT for a 2 count.

Miz keeps control and delivers kicks while Lashley is on his knees. Shane gets on the apron. Shane calls for a photo of Miz’s dad to be shown on the big screen. Lashley takes advantage of the distraction and hits a Spear for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Shane enters the ring and dances around while Miz tries to recover. The photo of Miz’s dad is still on the big screen. Shane takes his time and toys around with Miz. Miz attacks but Lashley comes to the rescue for Shane. Shane takes his jacket off and beats Miz around while he’s down. Fans boo. Shane ends up dropping Miz into a submission as the boos get louder. Miz fades away. Shane takes the mic and says it’s too bad Miz is unconscious to hear this, but Shane is the best in the world. Shane stands over Miz as some fans chant for CM Punk. Shane leaves by himself as his music hits. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to The Miz.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and out come WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, without their titles. We get a pre-recorded sidebar video where they talk about coming to RAW to take over.

The Raiders are headed into the ring when The Lucha House Party, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, attacks them at ringside as payback for last week. Kalisto watches from the ring and poses with his partners as they return. Erik and Ivar recover as we get ready to start the match.

Kalisto goes at it with Ivar to start the match. Metalik tags in with a missile dropkick but Ivar is still standing. Ivar with a big cartwheel into a clothesline to level Metalik. Erik tags in and takes over on Metalik, working him around. Kalisto tags in and springboards at Erik but it backfires.

Erik launches Kalisto across the ring. Ivar tags back in for a big double team on Metalik. Erik scoops Ivar and uses him as a weapon while Metalik is down in the corner. Ivar becomes the legal man as they hit The Viking Experience finisher on Kalisto for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Raiders stand tall as their music hits. Lince Dorado gets involved and fights them both off but they destroy him with a big double team move. We get replays as Ivar and Erik stand tall.

– Still to come, the second episode of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” and another MITB announcement from Alexa Bliss. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

– Alexa Bliss is on the stage to announce the four women from RAW to participate in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month. Bliss introduces Natalya first and she says a few words but Bliss cuts her off. Bliss introduces Dana Brooke next. Brooke is excited for the opportunity and says this is her turn to jump the line because she’s tired of being told to wait her turn. Brooke and Natalya have words until Bliss interrupts and tells them to take their argument somewhere else. Bliss introduces Naomi as the next participant. Naomi talks about being a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and says her goal is now to become the RAW Women’s Champion. They all argue and Bliss says they are worse than the men, they should be ashamed. Bliss goes on and announces herself as the final red brand participant. Bliss asks them all to leave so she can get the attention she deserves. Naomi proposes a MITB preview for tonight and Bliss agrees that’s a great idea. Naomi suggests Bliss face her. Bliss doesn’t want to do the match and isn’t even dressed. Naomi keeps taunting and mocking her until Bliss accepts the challenge.

– Cole sends us to the second episode of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment. Wyatt is painting and says that’s a good way for him to express his feelings. Rambling Rabbit, a new character, is introduced. We see that Wyatt’s painting was of a burning house, possibly The Wyatt Family house from a few years ago. Abby the Witch is awake and she scolds Wyatt for playing in the fun house. Wyatt apologizes and promises to keep it down while Abby gets her beauty rest. Wyatt walks off and says Abby is a bit of a sociopath. Rabbit suggests sociopath be the word of the way and Wyatt agrees. Wyatt says that’s all the time we have for today, but remember fireflies – I’ll light the way and all you have to do is let me in.

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and Alexa Bliss is out in the ring, facing off with Naomi. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi goes for a quick roll up. Bliss is not dressed to wrestle. Naomi with a big kick. Naomi sends Bliss face-first into the turnbuckles. Naomi with more offense and a low clothesline. Naomi drops a split leg drop for a 2 count.

Bliss drops Naomi and stops to tie her shoe. Bliss drops Naomi in the corner and unloads on her while talking trash. Bliss keeps Naomi grounded now. Naomi tries to mount offense but Bliss cuts her off for another 2 count. Bliss keeps Naomi down as the referee warns her twice. Naomi with a pin attempt out of nowhere.

Bliss keeps getting distracted by her shoe coming untied. She kicks Naomi out of the ring at one point. More back and forth between the two. Naomi pulls Bliss’ shoes off. This leads to Naomi hitting a distracted Bliss with the Rear View and then the split-legged moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Naomi celebrates and stands tall as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe. We see Rey backstage with his son Dominik as Charly Caruso walks in. She brings up how Rey is in a challenging period of his career. He talks about how he felt like he let everyone down at WrestleMania 35, most importantly his son. Rey says he has to move on from that and he will prove he’s a better man than Joe tonight.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is in the ring with Charly Caruso. Caruso asks about defending her titles against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans at Money In the Bank. Becky isn’t worried about it. Caruso asks about the odds being against her and Becky brings up the odds from before she went into WrestleMania 35 and became Becky 2 Belts. Fans chant “Becky 2 Belts” now. Becky says her whole career has been a long shot but nothing she’s done has been by accident. Becky goes on and says she didn’t make history by dodging anybody, she made it by beating everybody. Becky gives some props to Flair but says she still has Flair’s number. Becky says Lacey has a great right hand but she’s making a mistake by hitting someone that likes it. Becky promises to give Lacey a beating at the pay-per-view.

Caruso shows us how Evans dropped Becky twice after last week’s win over Alicia Fox. Becky says no, that wasn’t a preview, it was a reminder. Becky takes the mic from Charly and calls Evans out to the ring for some payback. Becky drops the mic and waits. The music hits and out comes Evans to the stage with a mic. Evans taunts Becky while slowly moving down the ramp. Evans says she’s trying hard to not to lose her manners but she warned Becky last week about her emotions, and she’s done talking. Evans rushes the ring and they start brawling at ringside. Referees and producers run down and separate the two as fans pop. Evans and Becky break free to continue the ringside brawl. Becky breaks free and leaps at Evans again. Officials break it up once again and try to back Evans to the back. She breaks free as the brawl continues. Becky hits the ring and tells Evans to bring it but Evans is guided to the back by officials. Becky stands tall in the ring as her music hits.

– Still to come, the Styles vs. Rollins contract signing.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for a non-title match. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened with Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch as The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder come to the ring. The announcers lead us to a video package on WWE’s relationship with Make-A-Wish for World Wish Day. We go back to the ring and Hawkins starts things off with Dash. They go at it and Hawkins nails a big dropkick for a quick pin attempt.

Hawkins keeps control and pulls Dash to the floor. Ryder tags in and follows up by dropkicking Dash back near the barrier. Dash tags in Dawson and he decks Ryder. Ryder gets dropkicked as Dawson comes in to cover for a pin attempt. Dawson drops elbows on Ryder. Dawson with more offense and a quick double team as Dash tags back in. Dash works Ryder over against the ropes and tags Dawson back in. Dawson with an elbow to the back of the neck for a 2 count.

Dawson keeps Ryder grounded. Dash comes back in and Dawson uses him on Ryder. Dash with a 2 count. More back and forth between the teams. The finish sees Dawson tag in and drop Hawkins off the apron. Dawson and Ryder collide with Dawson falling on Ryder for a 2 count. Ryder comes back and rolls Dawson for the pin to win.

Winners: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

– The Miz is backstage to issue a challenge to Shane McMahon for what happened earlier tonight. Miz says this is now personal for bringing his dad into it. Miz challenges Shane to a Steel Cage match at Money In the Bank.

– We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. He has requested time to address the fans. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in the ring with a mic. He talks more about how he’s enjoyed his time away from the toxic environment that is WWE. He’s gotten back into psychology and that’s helped him understand the WWE fans. Sami goes on about how the fans have psychological entitlement because for years they have been fed the lie that the customer is always right. Sami gets more heat for knocking the people of Lexington. Sami goes on about fans throwing tantrums when they can’t get what they want. He recalls a soulless father pushing his son to get an action figure signed at 4am at the airport last week. Sami initially said no and the kid started crying, and ran back to his dad. Sami says that didn’t make him feel good, it made him sick. Sami says he didn’t owe the kid anything and he doesn’t owe any of these fans anything. Sami says the injuries he has and years of 5 star matches is enough, so from here on out, the fans get what Sami gives. That is the new dynamic of this relationship. Sami will give and the fans will sit and take what he is kind of enough to give.

Sami mocks fans for telling him to quit if he doesn’t like WWE. Sami laughs and asks if fans want to see him quit. Trust him, believe him… quitting WWE would be amazing, but what would be just a little more amazing is coming out here each week and holding the fans accountable for their reactions, calling them out on their crap, being the critic of the critics. Sami goes on ranting, about how no one has had the nerve to stand up to the fans for far too long, and now he’s taking the power back. Sami drops the mic and his music hits.

Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe is in the ring with a mic. Joe knocks Rey Mysterio for being a bad father and letting his son down. Joe says AJ Styles used Rey last week to steal his WWE Universal Title shot. Joe goes on about how bad he’s going to make Rey pay tonight. The music hits and out comes Rey.

The bell rings and Joe goes right to work on Rey, unloading. Rey fights back but Joe tosses him out of the ring to the floor. Joe goes to launch himself out but Rey hurries back in. Rey leaps off the apron with a senton to the floor, taking Joe down. Rey runs the ropes and slides under the bottom rope, flying out at Joe but Joe gets his knees up. We go to commercial with Rey selling the landing.

Back from the break and Joe catches Rey with a big powerslam. Joe ends up going for a splash but Rey rolls out of the way. Rey comes back with a seated senton. Joe avoids a 619 but Rey turns the counter into a big DDT for a close 2 count. Joe runs into boots in the corner. More back and forth. Rey hits a 619 to the gut. Rey goes to the top for a hurricanrana and drops Joe for 619. Rey goes for it but it’s blocked. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Rey kicks him in the face.

Joe catches Rey again and drops him with a big Uranage. Rey ends up getting the pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Joe is shocked at the finish out of nowhere. Rey heads up the ramp and his son comes out to join him on the stage. Joe looks on from the ring, fuming.

– Still to come, the contract signing for Styles vs. Rollins. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole is in the ring for a WWE Money In the Bank contract signing. Cole introduces the challenger first and out comes AJ Styles. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next to another pop.

Cole asks AJ what would winning the title mean for him as he builds his legacy in WWE. AJ says that’s the whole reason he came to RAW. SmackDown was good to him for two amazing years, it was the house that he built, and he’s proud of that, but this is RAW and this is where it’s at, where the craziest fans are. AJ says he’s always liked Rollins, has known him for many years and he’s a good guy, but Rollins has something AJ wants – the WWE Universal Title. AJ says they both know you’ll do unexpected things when you want something bad enough. AJ says winners find a way and Rollins is a winner. AJ says he’s known Rollins for years and wonders how many times has it been said that Rollins will be the new AJ Styles. AJ says Rollins will never be The Phenomenal One.

Rollins agrees, there is just one AJ and no disrespect but he never wanted to be the next AJ or anyone else, he’s always wanted to be the Seth Rollins. Rollins tells AJ to look around because things are different here. This is Monday Night Rollins. Rollins respects what AJ did on SmackDown and it was phenomenal but AJ will have to be more than phenomenal if he wants to take the title at Money In the Bank. Fans interrupt AJ with a “burn it down!” chant. AJ has no doubt they will burn it down and he will build it back up. AJ reminds Rollins that The Shield is no longer here to keep him going or hold him up. AJ says Rollins went through hell at WrestleMania 35 and he doesn’t think Rollins has much left. AJ says he is ready to go now. AJ goes on and says at Money In the Bank, he’s going to sink his teeth into Rollins and he won’t let go until he’s standing over Rollins as the new Universal Champion. AJ signs the contract.

Rollins says AJ doesn’t seem to understand what he’s saying so he will spell it out. Rollins says they do have a lot in common but they also have a lot they disagree. AJ likes to build things up but Rollins likes to burn them down. Rollins says there’s one thing he’s done that AJ didn’t – he beat Brock Lesnar. They’re both standing up at the table now. Rollins raises the title and goes on with his promo. Rollins says he was at his best for the win over Lesnar at WrestleMania and he will be at his best when he beats AJ at Money In the Bank. Rollins drops the mic and signs the contract. AJ smiles. AJ grabs the title and looks at it. They meet each other at the end of the table. AJ hands the title to Rollins as they continue staring each other down. Rollins raises the title in AJ’s face as fans pop. They have words. AJ turns and rocks Rollins with a big right hand. AJ mounts Rollins and beats on him. Rollins fights back and kicks AJ out of the ring. Rollins runs and nails a big suicide dive. Rollins returns to the ring and tells AJ to bring it. AJ comes back and rocks Rollins from the apron. AJ nails a Phenomenal Forearm, sending Rollins back into the table, breaking it. We go to replays. AJ stands over Rollins and poses as his music hits. RAW goes off the air.