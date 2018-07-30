Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Miami 7/20/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. They show a graphic in memory of WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler next.

– We get a video package with highlights from last week’s main event between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. The crowd pops as we see Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar backstage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

– We go right to the ring and out comes #1 contender Roman Reigns. JoJo does the introduction as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

Reigns enters the ring and the heat picks up. Reigns says he has to give out a special shout-out to Miami because their energy is always high. He gives Bobby Lashley a shout-out for last week and says he actually respects Bob, which is more than he can say for that fool Brock Lesnar. Reigns goes on about how Lesnar has more time to show up in UFC, to talk trash to Daniel Cormier, than he does WWE. He says Lesnar is here tonight but he will not come out in Reigns’ yard and talk trash in his face like he did at UFC. Paul Heyman interrupts as he comes out to the stage with a mic. Heyman addresses ladies, gentleman and Reigns, and introduces himself.

Heyman says his client has sent him to congratulate Reigns for last week’s win to become the new #1 contender. Heyman goes on about the definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and expecting a different result. Heyman says Reigns should be in a padded cell, not in the main event of SummerSlam. Heyman has a spoiler, not a prediction – Lesnar will beat The Big Dog at SummerSlam and then go to UFC to become a two-sport champion. Reigns tells Heyman to just shut up because we’re here to see Lesnar, not hear what Heyman has to say. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him out. Heyman announces that his client is here but he will come out here when he feels like it and only if he feels like coming out. Fans boo. Heyman tells Reigns not to worry because at SummerSlam Lesnar will… Reigns interrupts and wonders if Lesnar will even show up to SummerSlam. Reigns says if Lesnar does show up in Brooklyn, he’s going to send him back to the UFC but he’s not going back as The Beast, he’s going back as Roman Reigns’ bitch. Heyman looks on angry as Reigns drops the mic and fans pop. Heyman returns to the back as Reigns’ music hits.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage warming up for tonight’s match with Drew McIntyre. We also see Ronda Rousey backstage talking to Natalya. It will be Natalya vs. Alicia Fox later tonight with Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in their corners.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s opening match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Brock Lesnar is backstage reading a magazine. Paul Heyman walks in and asks if he just saw what happened. Lesnar asks why would he be watching the show, he doesn’t watch the show. Heyman says Lesnar needs to see what Roman Reigns said about him. Heyman pulls out his phone to show Lesnar but Lesnar throws the phone into the wall and sits back down. We go back to the ring and Constable Baron Corbin makes his way out.

The bell rings and they go at it, going to the corner. Balor gets sent to the floor but he runs right back in for some brawling. Corbin sends Balor right back to the floor but he runs back in and throws forearms. Balor keeps Corbin with a side headlock now. Corbin fights out and drops Balor with an elbow to the jaw. Balor’s lip is busted open it appears. Corbin takes Balor to the corner and places him on the top turnbuckle. Corbin rocks Balor but he fights back. Balor with a missile dropkick, sending Corbin out to the floor for a breather. Balor runs around the ring and drops Corbin with a forearm.

Balor brings it back into the ring but Corbin keeps looking for the comeback. Corbin decks Balor while he’s on the apron now. Corbin knocks Balor to the floor with a huge clothesline. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has turned it around. Corbin keeps Balor grounded in the middle of the ring now. Corbin floors Balor with another big clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin keeps Balor grounded again now. Balor gets an opening and nails a dropkick, sending Corbin back out of the ring. Balor comes over to the ropes but Corbin decks him and drops him on the apron. Fans boo as Corbin stays out for the breather. Corbin returns to the ring and taunts Balor while he’s down.

Balor counters and stomps Corbin. Balor takes Corbin to the corner for big strikes. Corbin overpowers again but Balor counters. Balor runs into a big boot. Balor comes right back with an enziguri, sending Corbin back to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and nails a huge dive, taking Corbin down on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Balor down in the middle of the ring. Balor looks to make a comeback now. Corbin blocks the Slingblade. Balor runs the ropes and blocks a chokeslam. Balor drops Corbin for a 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade now. Balor charges but Corbin chokeslams him into the backbreaker for a close 2 count.

Corbin shuts Balor’s comeback again but Balor drops him in the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but has to land on his feet as Corbin moves. Corbin nails a Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin with splashes in the corner. Balor with a dropkick as he gets ready for another big shot on the floor. Balor charges and sends Corbin into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and dropkicks Corbin into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Corbin moves out of the way. Corbin catches Balor with End of Days for the pin.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as we go to replays. Corbin leaves up the ramp but stops and looks back at Balor. Corbin enters the ring to attack but Balor tries to fight. Corbin sends Balor out to the floor and works him over against the barrier as fans boo. Corbin raises his arms in the air and smiles, heading to the back as officials check on Balor.

– Paul Heyman is backstage telling a staffer to find him a new phone. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks up and asks what’s this about Brock Lesnar not appearing, he must appear as he’s contractually obligated. Heyman says his client fulfilled his obligations when he entered the arena. Heyman says this isn’t his problem, it’s Angle’s problem and if he wants to talk more about it, go to Lesnar’s locker room. Angle says no, this is Heyman’s problem, not his. Angle threatens to terminate Heyman’s contract if Lesnar doesn’t come to the ring tonight. Really? Really. Are you serious? I’m dead serious. Heyman huffs & puffs while walking away.

– Still to come, a look back at last week’s Evolution announcement. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers thank the WWE Universe for 30 million YouTube subscribers. They lead us to a replay of last week’s WWE Evolution announcement.

– Alicia Fox is backstage warming up when Alexa Bliss approaches. Bliss says she’s picked Fox to face Natalya tonight because her best friend Mickie James is injured this week. Bliss says Ronda Rousey will be in Natalya’s corner tonight but she will take care of her, not to worry. Bliss also mentions the Evolution pay-per-view and gives props to Fox as a trailblazer, saying Evolution could be where she cements her legacy. Fox assures Bliss that she will hurt Natalya tonight.

Natalya vs. Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes Natalya. She stops on the stage and waits for Ronda Rousey to join her. Rousey comes out to a pop, returning from her storyline suspension. Rousey and Natalya head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She stops on the stage and waits for Alicia Fox to join her before they head to the ring. The bell rings and they lock up. Natalya takes Fox to the mat but Fox turns it around. They go back to their feet and face off. Natalya drops Fox with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Natalya rolls Fox up for a 2 count. Natalya runs into an elbow in the corner. Fox goes to the top and brings Natalya down with a roll-up for another 2 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Fox grabs the bottom rope right in front of Bliss. The referee warns Bliss.

Fox ends up trapping Natalya in the apron cover and beating her up. Fox brings it back into the ring but can’t get the win as Natalya looks to turn it around again. Fox keeps Natalya grounded as Bliss smiles and looks on. Fox works Natalya over for a few minutes, taunting Rousey. Fox with an abdominal stretch, turning that into another submission. Natalya overpowers and tosses Fox to the mat. Fox comes right back and drops Natalya as Bliss talks trash from the outside.

Natalya looks to make another comeback now and drops Fox on her face. Natalya comes back with the basement dropkick and the discus clothesline for a 2 count. Fox ends up hitting a crossbody for another 2 count. Fox with the Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox tries to kick at Rousey from the ring but the referee comes over. Bliss takes advantage of the distraction and hits Natalya from behind through the ropes. Fox comes over and nails a big kick for the pin.

Winner: Alicia Fox

– After the match, Rousey chases Bliss into the ring and slams her. Rousey goes for the armbar but Fox runs back in and makes the save. Bliss retreats while Rousey drives Fox into the mat. Bliss tries to run around the ring but Rousey exits the ring and chases her, stopping her from jumping over the barrier. Fox comes from behind and drops Rousey as she approaches Bliss. Fox launches Rousey into the barrier a few times. Fans boo as Bliss and Fox head up the ramp together. Rousey rolls back into the ring to check on Natalya. Rousey is fuming as she stands up and stares down Bliss. Fans chant Rousey’s name.

– We go backstage to Heyman and Lesnar again. Heyman suggests Lesnar goes to the ring tonight, for the t-shirt sales and added value to his SummerSlam appearance because of the increase in WWE Network subscriptions. Heyman says Lesnar will also be able to brag about going to UFC to become a dual-champion. Heyman says he was out there earlier and the love for Lesnar was huge. Heyman says Miami will give Lesnar a huge welcome if he goes out there. Lesnar says he doesn’t give a crap about the WWE Universe. He doesn’t give a crap if he’s here tonight because he’d rather be at home on his own couch. Lesnar tells Heyman to go do something useful, like get him a steak – medium well with a baked potato and steamed broccoli. Lesnar, not knowing Heyman’s job is on the line because he doesn’t watch the show, tells Heyman to get out of here & beat it. Heyman hurries off.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley. Also, Jinder Mahal vs. Braun Strowman.

– Elias is out with his guitar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ronda Rousey is backstage with Natalya and Kurt Angle. Rousey says shes tired of Alexa Bliss, she doesn’t want to wait until SummerSlam. Angle announces Rousey’s first RAW singles match for next week in Jacksonville, FL, against Fox. Rousey thanks him and says she’s glad to be back from suspension.

– We go to the ring and Elias is playing his guitar.

Elias brags about the success of his new album, saying it beat out Panic at the Disco and Post Malone, among others. Elias brings up Bobby Lashley and takes shots at Miami. Elias knocks Miami for praising The Rock. Fans chant “Rocky” now. Elias says The Rock wants none of him. Elias starts playing some more but he’s interrupted by Lashley’s music.

Lashley hits the ring and Elias asks him why he’s out here. Lashley says he’s a big fan and figured he’d come out and hear what Elias had to say after he heard his name mentioned. Elias says he can see right through Lashley and he wants to sing with Elias, not only walk with Elias. Lashley says he doesn’t sing, he fights, but Elias insists, asking the fans what they think. Elias begins a performance but stops and decks Lashley. Elias talks some trash but Lashley comes back and sends him retreating. Lashley stands tall and looks on from the ring as his music hits.

– Kevin Owens approaches Baron Corbin backstage and congratulates him on knocking the smile off Finn Balor’s face. Owens keeps sucking up to Corbin and wants to make sure he has a chance to win Braun Strowman’s Money In the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam before Braun cashes it in but Corbin isn’t interested in helping him, saying the contract is Braun’s until SummerSlam and he should talk to Kurt Angle. Corbin walks off.

– We see last week’s angle between Strowman and Jinder Mahal. Braun vs. Jinder will take place tonight. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and out comes Mr. Monster In the Bank, Braun Strowman. Fans chant “get these hands” as Braun stands tall in the ring. Jinder Mahal is out next with Sunil Singh.

The bell rings and they lock up. Braun overpowers and shoves Jinder back into the corner. Jinder stands up and looks terrified as Braun stares him down. Kevin Owens suddenly appears at ringside and he has Braun’s briefcase. Jinder tries to come from behind but Braun turns and floors him. Braun goes outside of the ring and faces off with Owens. Owens taunts him with the briefcase. Braun chases Owens around the ring. Owens tosses the case to Singh. Braun runs over Singh and keeps running but stops to pick up the case. Braun chases Owens up the ramp and Owens runs to the back. Braun gets counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Braun marches back to the ring and Jinder retreats. An angry Braun stands tall with the briefcase as the “get these hands” start back up.

– Baron Corbin is backstage with Kurt Angle. Corbin hands him a phone and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is on the phone. Angle says he doesn’t think Stephanie’s idea is a good one because the fans will be disappointed and they need to protect the main event. Angle tells Stephanie to enjoy the rest of the show.

– Still to come, Banks and Bayley vs. The Riott Squad. Back to commercial.

– Mike Kanellis, The Ascension, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rhyno and Heath Slater are backstage in the locker room doing nothing. Mojo Rawley walks in and says he knows they have been watching what he’s doing. He’s not behind a keyboard, he’s right here. He talks about recent beatings he’s given to No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze. Mojo gets in Ryder’s face but Bobby Roode walks in mocking him. Roode asks Mojo if he has a problem with him. Mojo asks what if he does, is Roode going to catchphrase him into submission? Roode attacks and they start brawling until Superstars separate them.

Apollo Crews vs. Akam

We go to the ring and out comes Titus Worldwide – Apollo Crews with Dana Brooke and Titus O’Neil. The Authors of Pain are out next, Akam with Rezar. We get a sidebar video recorded earlier today with The Authors sending a warning to Titus Worldwide and the rest of the locker room. Akam says he will slam Apollo’s book shut tonight.

The bell rings and Akam takes Crews to the mat with a double-leg takedown. Akam with a big overhead throw. Akam talks some trash while keeping control, tossing Crews across the ring in front of Titus and Dana. Akam works Crews over on the mat now and keeps him grounded. Fans try to rally for Crews while he’s down in the middle of the ring. Crews gets a brief opening but Akam scoops him. Crews fights out and delivers two big kicks. Crews bounces off the ropes and hits a big boot to the head. Crews takes Akam down and kips up for a pop.

Crews with a big enziguri to bring Akam back down. Crews hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Akam overpowers again but misses a shoulder in the corner. Crews takes advantage and rolls Akam up for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Titus Worldwide heads up the ramp as Rezar joins Akam in the ring. Titus points at the ring and it sounds like he will be facing Rezar soon.

– We see Drew McIntyre backstage warming up for Seth Rollins while Dolph Ziggler talks him up. Back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop. Drew McIntyre is out next with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The bell rings and Drew takes it to the corner, unloading on Rollins. More back and forth to start. Drew hits a big suplex and goes to the floor, raising the apron until Rollins kicks him. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Drew catches him and rams him into the barrier with a modified Spinebuster. With the ring frame still exposed, Drew positions Rollins under the steel frame and catapults his throat into it. We go to commercial with Drew standing over Rollins.

Back from the break and Rollins has made a comeback. Rollins nails a suicide dive, sending Drew into the barrier. Rollins with another dive, dropping Drew on the outside. Rollins sends shoulder-first into the ring frame now. Rollins brings it back into the ring as Ziggler looks on. Rollins with a shot into the corner. Drew blocks a suplex. Rollins counters a move and ends up hitting a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count.

Rollins cranks up for The Stomp now as fans do the “burn it down!” chant. Drew comes over but Rollins kicks at him. Drew keeps fighting and plants Rollins with a Spinebuster for a 2 count. More counters between the two. Rollins drops Drew and goes to the top. Drew climbs up and cuts Rollins off. Drew positions Rollins on his back and slams him to the mat for another close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Drew waits for Rollins to get up. Rollins slides out of another move and rolls Drew up for a 2 count. Rollins nails The Stomp but Ziggler hits the ring and attacks Rollins for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Ziggler keeps the attack going and talks some trash. Rollins quickly counters and tangles with Ziggler, clotheslining him to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Ziggler. Rollins smiles from the ramp as JoJo announces him the winner. Drew looks on from the ring and he’s not happy as Rollins’ music hits.

– Cole shows us a replay of the opening segment with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. We also see Kurt Angle threatening to fire Heyman if his client doesn’t come to the ring tonight, and the tense backstage segment between Heyman and Brock Lesnar. The cameras cut backstage to Reigns in his locker room. Angle walks in with Baron Corbin and says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has asked him to remove Reigns from the building due to Lesnar coming out tonight. Reigns asks where Stephanie is. Angle says Reigns is in jeopardy of losing his SummerSlam title shot if he doesn’t. Reigns says this has got to stop. Reigns goes on and says Angle is a dog, an Olympian, he’s not a yes-man. Corbin calls for police offers to step in and Reigns asks if this is really necessary. Reigns walks out on his own but stops and drops Corbin with a big right hand first. Angle just shakes his head as Reigns is escorted away by police. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Brian Kendrick vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in a non-title match is announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live.

– The announcers send us to Charly Caruso in the ring. She introduces RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team and out comes Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas, still celebrating. We see how they retained over Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt last week.

Cathy mentions their 7-0 winning streak and asks about their newfound success. Bo goes on ranting about how this is real. Axel says most people are living their dreams but The B Team is dreaming to live. Yes. Charly asks about Hardy and Wyatt. They call the former champions sore losers and want them to come out because The B Team can beat anyone. The lights go out. The lights come back on and Wyatt & Hardy are in the ring. Charly steps out as the two teams face off. Some fans do the “delete!” chant.

Matt says The B Team’s success is a cosmic anomaly. He goes on and Wyatt chimes in next, saying The B Team’s dreams aren’t real and mean nothing, and can’t be touched. But nightmares? Those are real. Wyatt says they are The B Team’s nightmare, manifested. Wyatt says they will haunt The B Team until they are finally deleted. The “delete!” chant starts up until the music interrupts and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Dash and Dawson knock The B Team and brag on beating Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. The Revival wants Wyatt and Hardy to step aside so a couple of real Top Guys can handle business & get the job done. Bo says The B Team will be more than happy to step aside. Bo looks like he attacks but The Revival fights back. The B Team retreats as The Revival goes at it with The Deleters of Worlds. Wyatt and Hardy send The Revival out of the ring as The B Team looks on from the top of the ramp. Matt’s music hits as we go to commercial.

The Revival vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and the match is underway while The B Team is on commentary. Matt goes at it with Dash. Wyatt comes in for the double team. Dawson ends up coming in to turn it around on Wyatt. Matt tags back in and goes back & forth with Dash.

Matt gets an opening with a jawbreaker to Dash. Dawson runs in before Matt can make the tag. Dawson with a few shots but Matt hits the Side Effect. Wyatt and Dash tag in at the same time. Wyatt takes it to the corner and drops Dawson on the apron as he charges. Wyatt splashes Dash in the corner and then launches himself at him in the middle of the ring. Wyatt poses and plays to the crowd. Dawson comes off the top but Wyatt catches him. Dash comes from behind but Wyatt avoids the double team. Wyatt looks to chokeslam Dash but Dawson drops him.

Matt runs in and takes Dawson to the floor. Dawson rams Matt back into the barrier a few times. Dash with a knee to Wyatt in the ring. Wyatt drops Dash. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but Dash gets a fistful of hair. Dawson tags in and they catch Wyatt with a Shatter Machine for the win.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival stands tall as their music hits. The B Team stands up at the announce table and taunts them.

– Renee Young is backstage with Seth Rollins. She congratulates him on the win and says it must be frustrating dealing with two Superstars. Rollins says it does but they need to know that there is no quitting in him and there’s nothing he won’t do to get the title back at SummerSlam. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre suddenly attack Rollins from behind and beat him down. They destroy him and stand over him for a second before officials come in to check on Rollins and they leave.

The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ruby Riott is still away recovering from her knee injury. Logan and Morgan hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Riott Squad waits as Sasha Banks makes her way out first. Bayley is out next as they head to the ring together. Banks and Bayley are wearing matching gear. Cole says they are now using a new name for their team – The Boss & Hug Connection. The announcers go over the SummerSlam card as Banks and Bayley wrap their entrance.

Bayley starts off with Logan. Logan slams her to the mat and looks down at her. Logan grabs Bayley’s arm and ragdolls her down next. Banks gets the tag for a quick double team. Banks delivers a Thesz Press and works Logan over but can’t get the win. Banks with a quick arm lock. Banks with more offense and a dropkick for a 2 count as Liv talks trash from the corner. Banks takes Logan to the corner and Bayley tags in for a roll-up. Logan kicks out at 2.

Logan charges in the corner but Bayley drops her face into the top turnbuckle. Banks tags in with a running knee in the corner. Banks with a forearm to send Logan into the ring post. Liv comes over to check on Logan while she’s down on the apron but Banks yells at her. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Logan is in control of Banks now. Logan rams Banks back into their corner and in comes Liv with the double team. Liv plants Banks face-first into the mat and covers for a 2 count. Liv keeps Banks grounded now, screaming out. Banks tries to make the tag but can’t get it. Banks drops Liv and in comes Bayley off the hot tag.

Bayley drops Liv over the second rope and takes her down with more offense. Bayley with a big knee to the head. Bayley knocks Logan off the apron. Bayley with a shoulder to the gut of Liv in the corner. Bayley with more offense until Liv gets her knees up in the corner. Liv goes to the second rope but Bayley rocks her. Bayley climbs up and Banks tags in. Bayley brings Liv to the mat with a hurricanrana as Banks climbs to the top. Banks with the double knees from the top but Logan breaks the pin up just in time. Bayley tosses Logan to the floor. Liv drops Banks but knocks her back into a tag. Banks hits the Backstabber and Bayley immediately nails the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley celebrate as the music hits.

– Paul Heyman interrupts Brock Lesnar’s reading backstage again. Heyman has another proposal as the show is almost over – they make an appearance, take a bow, goodbye & hello Miami, then they will be at a steakhouse enjoying themselves. Heyman says nothing can go wrong because Roman Reigns has been escorted out of the building. Lesnar asks Heyman if he got his money. Heyman says yes he did get paid because Lesnar showed up to fulfill his contractual obligations. Heyman thanks Lesnar for keeping him signed to a contract for all these years but he also has a WWE contract that allows him to work for Lesnar. Heyman goes on and begs Lesnar to go out in the ring for him, if anything because they are friends. Lesnar stands up and suddenly grabs Heyman by his collar. Lesnar wants to get one thing clear – they are not friends, Heyman works for him. Lesnar asks how long Heyman has been leeching off him. Lesnar orders Heyman to get out there and do his job. A terrified Heyman says OK and walks off. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mojo Rawley vs. Bobby Roode is announced for next week’s RAW.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s main event segment as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out with Constable Baron Corbin.

Angle takes the mic and tells Paul Heyman to bring Brock Lesnar out or this will be Heyman’s last night on RAW. A somber Heyman comes walking out and gives his usual introduction without the enthusiasm. Some fans boo him. Fans sing “goodbye” to Heyman as he enters the ring.

Heyman says Lesnar is not coming out here tonight. Angle gets upset and says a real champion shows up, defends his title at all costs, goes the extra mile for the fans, does things for charities and communities but Lesnar does none of that. Angle says Lesnar has to be the worst Universal Champion of all time. A “yes!” chant starts up now. Heyman says he’s not going to argue with Angle because yes, Lesnar is the worst Universal Champion of all time. Heyman says he tried to rehabilitate and mold Lesnar from a UFC fighter to a WWE entertainer but he didn’t listen because he doesn’t listen to anyone or respect anyone. Heyman is losing his mind here. Angle looks at him like he’s crazy and says Heyman is full of crap. Heyman tells Angle to do something to Brock, not him because he tried all night. Heyman starts kissing up to Angle now and says he would like to have a better working relationship with Angle. Angle announces that Heyman’s contract is terminated. Angle says Heyman is done. Heyman begs Angle from his knees. The music suddenly hits and Heyman starts smiling. Out comes the WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar marches to the ring and circles it before entering. Heyman laughs and smiles as Lesnar places the title over his shoulder. Heyman raises the title as some fans boo. Lesnar looks over at Corbin and then at Angle, taking the mic. Lesnar asks Angle if he has a problem with him. He asks the same of Corbin. Lesnar scoops Angle and drops him with the F5 out of nowhere. Corbin looks on and slowly steps through the ropes, making his exit from the ring. Heyman looks down at Angle and laughs at him. Heyman hands the title to Lesnar and Lesnar throws it over his own shoulder. They both look down at Angle and laugh. Lesnar suddenly grabs Heyman by his mouth. Heyman says Brock is hurting him and he can’t breathe. Lesnar tells Heyman to look at Angle. Lesnar presses Heyman to the mat and puts a knee on him. Fans do dueling chants for Roman Reigns now. Lesnar lets up off of Heyman and grabs his title, standing tall as his music hits. Heyman recovers on the mat while Angle is still laid out. Lesnar marches up the ramp and looks back at the ring before going to the back. RAW goes off the air.