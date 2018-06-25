Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From San Diego 6/25/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of former World Heavyweight Champion Vader, who passed away last Monday at the age of 63.

– We’re live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is out with Constable Baron Corbin. JoJo does the introductions. Corbin instructs her to re-introduce him twice, making sure she mentions he’s the Constable and appointed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Angle brings up Paul Heyman’s Facebook post from the weekend, which took shots at Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Angle and others. Angle talks about setting the record straight on Heyman’s comments and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but the music interrupts and out comes Reigns.

Lashley says he deserved to hear this just as much as Reigns because Angle put him in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules also. Lashley says Reigns has had three years of chances to beat Lesnar but the only thing he’s proven is that he can’t beat Lesnar. Lashley says it’s time for Reigns to just move on. Fans chant “yes!” in response. Reigns asks if he should move on like Lashley did 10 years ago. Reigns reminds us that Lashley moved on 10 years ago after being in the main event of WrestleMania. He also knocks Lashley’s MMA career and says he made a real “impact” with it. Reigns says Lashley has done nothing since coming back to WWE and while he’s been doing nothing, Reigns has been headlining WrestleMania year after year. He goes on and tells Lashley to check his resume. Lashley tells Reigns not to downplay his background because he’s the only one here that has legit tools to beat Lesnar, which he will prove at Extreme Rules.

Angle says there will not be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules, at least for now, as Lesnar pulled out of the deal due to issues with contract negotiations. Reigns rants about how Lesnar doesn’t respect anyone, he doesn’t give a shit. Lashley says maybe Lesnar would care if he had a real challenge, someone besides Reigns, someone like Lashley. Reigns proposes a fight tonight. Angle says he will consider a one-on-one match for Extreme Rules but he has other Superstars to worry about tonight. The music interrupts and out comes The Revival. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder issue a challenge to Reigns and Lashley. Angle calls for a referee and his music hits as we go to commercial.

The Revival vs. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and the two teams brawl as the bell rings. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley clear the ring and have words about who will start the match. Reigns starts off with Scott Dawson. Reigns takes control and hits a headbutt. Lashley tags in for the double team. They have more words and Dash Wilder attacks from behind but they fight back. Back and forth between the two sides. The Revival double teams Lashley and backs him into their corner for more offense now as Reigns looks on.

Lashley tries to fight back but The Revival continues the double team. Dash gets a 2 count after a double team suplex. Lashley drops Dash and looks to tag but in comes Dawson. Reigns tags in and goes to work on Dawson. Reigns readies for a Superman Punch but Dash pulls Dawson to safety on the floor. Reigns runs around the ring and hits a Drive By, causing a Revival collision. Reigns brings Dawson back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival has Reigns down. Dawson keeps Reigns down and distracts the referee by taunting Lashley, allowing Dash to rock Reigns with a cheap shot. Reigns looks to turn it around but Dawson cuts him off and quickly tags in Dash. Dash unloads on reigns and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring, talking trash and tightening the hold.

The hold is broken as Dash slams Reigns back to the mat. Dawson tags back in and stomps. Lashley finally gets the hot tag and unloads on both members of The Revival. Lashley with a big spinebuster on Dawson, followed by a big vertical suplex on Dash. Lashley is left alone with Dash now as he waits for him to get up. Reigns tags himself in and nails a Superman Punch on Dash. Lashley isn’t happy as he was waiting to hit the Spear. Reigns talks some trash and readies for a Spear but Lashley distracts him as they have more words. Reigns isn’t happy. Dawson takes advantage and runs in to knock Lashley off the apron. Reigns hits the ropes and hits the Spear on Dawson, forgetting who the legal man is. Dash takes advantage and rolls Reigns up for the upset win.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, Reigns can’t believe what just happened as The Revival hits the ramp for their big celebration. We go to replays as Reigns and Lashley look at each other in the ring. We come back to the ring as Reigns and Lashley argue some more in the middle of the ring. It sounds like fans are backing Lashley. Lashley makes his exit as the music hits.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler with the title on the line. Also, Alexa Bliss will be here.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt backstage. Matt gives The B Team some props for last week’s impersonation. Wyatt has some words and some laughs for The B Team, saying they became so focused on the prize, the titles, they didn’t even realize they had wandered into the lion’s den. Wyatt blows out the lantern and the music hits in the arena.

Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel

We go right to the ring as RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy makes his way out with partner Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The B Team vs. Hardy & Wyatt is now official for Extreme Rules. The B Team appears on the big screen, dressed like the champions again. Bo Dallas is dressed as his brother and Curtis Axel is playing Matt. They cut comedy promos and say they may be entering the lion’s den but Hardy & Wyatt are entering the B-Hive. “San Diego, we are The B Team and we are here,” says Dallas as they can’t stop coughing due to the fog in the background. Hardy and Wyatt aren’t amused.

The bell rings and they go at it. Matt ends up taking it to the corner and working Axel over. Matt runs into boots in the corner. They go up and Hardy slips, falling to the mat with Axel in a crossbody. Axel covers for the quick upset win.

Winner: Curtis Axel

– After the match, The B Team celebrates and goes to the floor. The come back in and face off with the champs as “delete!” chants start up. Matt does the “wonderful!” taunt and everyone applauds The B Team. They leave and continue the celebration as Wyatt & Hardy’s music plays. The champs look on from the ring as the #1 contenders celebrate to the back.

– We get a look at recent happenings between Sasha Banks and Bayley. They show Sasha backstage talking with Kurt Angle and she doesn’t look happy.

– The Authors of Pain are walking backstage. Akam bullies a staffer and pushes him out of the way. Titus Worldwide appears and Titus O’Neil stands up for the worker, saying Akam and Rezar need to respect the backstage staff. The Authors say thanks but no thanks and walk off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette on The Authors of Pain.

– Bayley is shown backstage with Alicia Fox, saying it’s glad to have her back to work. Fox has been away since the first of the year with a broken tailbone. Angle interrupts and needs to talk to Bayley. He needs Bayley to team with Sasha Banks one more time and she’s not happy about it. They will be facing The Riott Squad.

The Authors of Pain vs. Rich and Rex Gibson

We go to the ring and out comes The Authors of Pain – Akam and Rezar. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring, The Gibson Brothers.

Rezar stops and floors Rex with a big boot. Rezar scoops Rex and launches him to the floor, bouncing him off the apron on the way down. Rezar pulls Rich into the ring and in comes Akam to send him out to the floor. Akam brings him back into the ring and drives him into the turnbuckles. Rezar tags back in for The Last Chapter and the easy win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, The Authors of Pain destroy The Gibson Brothers in the ring. The music hits and out comes Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews to make the save. The Authors leave the ring before anything happens. Titus and Crews check on the enhancement talents and help them up as The AOP leave, talking trash back to the ring.

– Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin are backstage talking when Finn Balor comes in. He’s not thrilled with the multi-man match being nixed as he was hoping to get the WWE Universal Title back. Corbin knocks Balor and Balor picks on his vest. Braun Strowman walks in with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Braun believes he’s been kind of hard on Kevin Owens and feels a little bad about throwing him off ladders and through walls. Braun says he wants to try and be Owens’ friend now and wants to be his tag team partner tonight. Angle asks if Braun has any opponents in mind and Braun asks about the two standing in the office with them. Angle says that sounds like a good idea. Balor takes another shot at Corbin’s vest before walking off.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss will be here. Back to commercial.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James. They air a video package on her last week, including the big cash-in at Money In the Bank and the attack from Ronda Rousey the next night on RAW.

Mickie calls for everyone to give it up for the only goddess of WWE and our three-time RAW Women’s Champion. Bliss thanks her and says she’s such a good friend. Mickie says Bliss deserves it after last week’s celebration was ruined. Mickie calls Rousey an angry maniac. Bliss says that’s why she’s suspended from RAW for 30 says. Mickie kisses up to Bliss some more and says her cash-in may have been the best in history. Bliss says she’s being rewarded by having to defend her title against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules. Bliss takes another shot at Jax and Rousey, then shows off some for being the only one here out of the three. Bliss goes on for a few minutes and starts to get the “what?!” treatment from some fans. She continues talking and the boos pick up. Bliss says fans can boo her all they want but she’s still a champion. The “you suck” chants start up now but Bliss and Mickie don’t care. The music hits and out comes Natalya with a mic.

Natalya says the countdown is on – 23 days. 23 short days until her friend and training partner comes back to deal with Bliss. Bliss mocks Natalya and says she’s so impressed that she and Natalya can count backwards from 30. Bliss knocks Natalya for posting every moment of her life on social media. Bliss says Natalya is dismissed. Natalya, still speaking from the ramp, says she spoke with Kurt Angle and he booked them in a match. Right here, right now. Fans pop. Natalya says she didn’t come alone. The music hits and out comes Jax to a pop. Bliss looks worried. Jax and Natalya head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway as they go at it. Alexa Bliss ends up going for a guillotine but Natalya tries to turn it into the Sharpshooter. Bliss kicks the bad knee out and covers for a close 2 count. Bliss keeps Natalya down with a bodyscissors now.

More back and forth between the two. Natalya nails a big Michinoku Driver. Bliss comes back with more offense and a 2 count. Bliss keeps Natalya down and goes for three straight pin attempts. Bliss talks trash but Natalya fights to her feet. Natalya looks to turn it around now. Natalya with clotheslines and a suplex. Natalya with the side Russian leg sweep. Mickie tries to distract at Natalya by swiping her leg, allowing Bliss to get a 2 count. Bliss decks Natalya with a right.

The referee is distracted by catching Mickie trying to interfere. This allows Jax to trip Bliss as she runs the ropes. Natalya keeps control and applies the Sharpshooter to make Bliss tap out.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Jax and Natalya celebrate as her music hits. Mickie carries Bliss at ringside.

– We go to the announcers for hype on tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Title match. We see how Dolph Ziggler won the title from Seth Rollins last week.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Rollins now, asking about his state of mind going into the rematch. Rollins makes no excuses, he issued an Open Challenge last week and lost but he’s had 7 days to reflect and the beating Ziggler will get tonight is like nothing he’s ever seen. Regarding Drew McIntyre, he’s going to get the best seat in the house when Rollins beats his little buddy, burns it down and takes back the title. Rollins walks off.

– We see Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh backstage doing a photo shoot. The Riott Squad takes the camera from the photographer and smashes it on the ground. The new peaceful Jinder and Singh spooks The Riott Squad and they hurry off. They will be in six-woman action next. Back to commercial.

The Riott Squad vs. Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Bayley

Back from the break and out comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Sasha Banks is out first for her team. She stops and waits but heads to the ringside area by herself, apparently annoyed at Bayley already. Bayley is out next as Sasha rolls her eyes. Banks and Bayley wait for their partner at ringside and the tension is already obvious. Ember Moon is out last for her team.

Logan starts off but quickly gets double teamed by Bayley and Ember with a suplex. Banks tags in and keeps up the offense on Logan. They go to the corner and in comes Liv to take over. Liv runs into an elbow from Ember as she comes in. Moon drops Liv on her face twice. Liv rolls to the floor for a breather. Her partners come in next but the babyfaces send them to the floor. Ember leaps out and nails a dive as Sasha and Bayley cheer her on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ruby is going at it with Ember in the ring. Ruby with the STO for a 2 count. Ruby knocks Bayley off the apron and taunts Banks to bring her in the ring, allowing Liv and Logan to double team Ember with cheap shots while the referee is distracted. Ember counters Ruby and tags in Banks.

Banks unloads on Riott and knocks the other two off the apron. Banks with a big kick and double knees in the corner to Ruby. Logan gets on the apron, allowing Ruby to take over as Banks misses knees in the corner. Banks gets pinned but Bayley breaks it up. Logan sends Bayley out of the ring. Moon floors Logan on the outside with a big elbow. Liv runs and leaps out, taking Moon down on the floor. Banks with a close 2 count on Ruby. Liv gets on the apron but Banks knocks her off. Ruby takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Banks up for the win.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the bell, Bayley immediately rushes the ring and attacks Banks, mounting her and unloading with strikes. Fans pop loudly and Banks can’t believe it. Bayley unloads again and runs wild all over Banks. Fans chant “yes!” and cheer her on. Bayley with more offense to Banks. Bayley sends Banks face-first into the middle turnbuckle and she hits hard. Bayley pulls Banks out of the ring next and launches her. Bayley keeps control and sends Banks into the steel ring steps next. Bayley with another hard shot into the steel steps. Fans continue to cheer Bayley on. Bayley gets down in Banks’ face and talks trash about how Banks thinks she’s better. Bayley stands back up and looks down at Banks as her music hits. Banks is down on the ground in pain as officials check on her.

– Still to come, Strowman and Owens vs. Corbin and Balor.

– Kurt Angle is backstage with a referee talking about what just happened with Banks and Bayley. He wants to know when Bayley has been found so he can talk to her. Kevin Owens walks in and isn’t happy about teaming with Braun Strowman. Angle says he wanted to be Braun’s friend just last week. Owens isn’t falling for Braun saying he wants to be his friend now. Angle says this could be the start of a beautiful friendship. Owens walks off.

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

We go back to the ring and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened with Banks and Bayley. Mojo Rawley comes out and asks Jose if he wants a rematch from last week. Mojo says he’s embarrassed to be out here as he takes shots at fans and Jose, saying he hasn’t earned the right to step in a WWE ring. Mojo goes to enter the ring but he stops and disses some of the conga line members. Mojo confronts one guy named Todd, who is dressed like a cheeseburger. Mojo ridicules the man and says this is as close as he will ever get to being a WWE Superstar, this is the pinnacle of his entire existence. Fans continue to chant for Todd. Mojo says the answer to Todd’s question on if he will ever be a WWE Superstar is no and the answer to Jose’s question on a rematch is also no. Mojo bullies Todd some more and drops Jose on the floor with a right hand. Fans chant for Todd as Mojo heads to the back.

– Bayley is backstage with Kurt Angle and he’s not happy with her attack on Sasha Banks. She says she can explain but he’s not interested. Angle says Bayley will begin counseling next week. She argues against it and he says she will go to counseling or she will be fired.

Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor and Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Kevin Owens as his partner Braun Strowman watches from the ring. They air a quick video package showing the recent unfriendly interactions between Strowman and Owens. Owens watches this and leaves the ring as Braun stares him down. Finn Balor is out first for his team. Constable Baron Corbin is out next. Balor starts things off with Owens. Corbin immediately tags into the match and Balor doesn’t look happy. Corbin and Owens lock up. Owens strikes first but Corbin drops Owens first with a shoulder. Corbin smiles back at Strowman.

Corbin works Owens over in the corner but Owens comes out of it. Corbin ends up dropping Owens with a big right hand and having some words with Balor. Owens goes on and makes the tag to Strowman. Strowman and Corbin size each other up. They lock up and break. Braun flexes his muscles and they lock up again. Corbin thinks he outsmarts Braun but Braun gets the upperhand and floors him to the mat. Corbin gets up but a right hand knocks him right back down. Braun extends his hand and yells at Owens to tag in.

Corbin tags Balor in. Owens takes control of Balor and brings it to the corner. Owens drops Balor in the corner and stomps away. Owens pulls him out and stomps again before keeping him grounded with a chinlock. Balor gets up but Owens takes him back to the corner and goes to work. Owens knocks Corbin off the apron with a cheap shot. Owens poses. Corbin looks to interfere but Braun comes in and works with Owens to send Corbin to the corner. Braun and Owens have their opponents down in opposite corners now. Braun delivers a splash while Owens delivers a corner cannonball. Fans pop as they stand tall. Braun grins and nods in approval at Owens as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor has Owens grounded after Braun & Owens controlled most of the break. Owens fights up but Balor drops him for a 2 count as Braun breaks the pin. More back and forth between the two teams. Braun finally gets the hot tag and goes right to work on Corbin. Braun gives Corbin these hands and splashes him in the corner. Braun runs into a boot and in comes Balor. Braun counters Balor and clubs him to the mat. Corbin gets sent out to the floor. Braun runs around the ring and runs over Balor. He keeps running and runs over Corbin on the floor next. Braun returns to the ring and stands alone for a pop. Braun motions to Owens to come in for a lap around the ring as fans pop.

Owens tags in but drops down off the apron. Owens runs around the ring like Braun did and decks Balor but Corbin drops him. Braun comes over and makes the save for Owens, sending Corbin into the barrier. Braun charges but Corbin falls out of the way and Braun runs right into the ring post. Owens returns to the ring and Balor hits him with a Slingblade. Corbin tags himself in once again but Balor has had enough. Balor kicks his partner off the apron. Balor sends Owens to the floor and runs the ropes but Corbin pulls him to the floor. Corbin and Balor brawl up the ramp now as the referee counts. Braun and Owens are in the ring counting along with the fans. The partners continue brawling up the ramp and are counted out.

Winners by Count Out: Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Braun’s music hits as they stand tall. Owens is excited and starts pushing on Braun as good buddies would do while celebrating. Owens extends his hands for a shake but Braun just stares at him. Owens quickly retreats from the ring and heads up the ramp. He says they did great and asks Braun what his problem is. Braun grabs his briefcase and runs up the ramp as Owens runs away to the back.

– Still to come, Ziggler defends against Rollins in the main event.

– The camera cuts backstage and we see Kevin Owens scrambling. Braun Strowman is yelling, looking for him. Braun asks a concessions worker where Owens is but the guy has no idea who he is. Braun says the guy with what looks like a bowling ball under his shirt. Braun walks off towards an office Owens went into and continues looking for him as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Kevin Owens sticking his head out of the office he ran into. He pulls his bag behind him and asks 2 security guards to accompany him out of the arena because a maniac is on the loose. Owens gets to the back exit and tells them he’s got it from here. Owens approaches the valet and asks for his car keys but the valet doesn’t have them. Who does? He does. Braun Strowman is standing there with the keys and his briefcase. He tosses Owens the keys and says he hopes he has insurance because there is your car – the camera turns with Owens and we see his car flipped over. Workers start spraying the car with a fire extinguisher as Owens looks on and drops his head. Braun walks back into the arena laughing.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Seth Rollins for his rematch. We see stills from last week’s big loss. New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is out next to a mixed reaction. Ziggler stops and waits for Drew McIntyre as his music hits. We go to commercial as they head to the ring together.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode. We go back to the ring and get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and Rollins goes right for Ziggler but the champ retreats to the floor and avoids it. Rollins works Ziggler over in the ring now. Ziggler turns it around and drops the big elbow in the middle of the ring. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now as fans try to rally for Rollins. Rollins fights up and out but Ziggler throws him back to the mat. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring again.

Rollins finally makes a comeback and dropkicks Ziggler in the jaw. Ziggler rolls to the floor to regroup with McIntyre. Rollins approaches and works Ziggler over, tossing him into the barrier. Rollins faces off with McIntyre at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler has Rollins down in the ring, working on his knee. During the break Ziggler turned it around by knocking Rollins from the apron to the barrier as McIntyre had Rollins distracted. Ziggler keeps control now and drops a big elbow drop for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring with a chinlock now. More back and forth. Rollins sends Ziggler into the corner hard and he goes down. Rollins gets sent to the floor with a backdrop now, landing hard and clutching his wrist. The referee counts. Rollins makes it back in but Ziggler covers for a 2 count.

Ziggler punches Rollins and talks trash while he’s down. Ziggler knocks Rollins right back to the mat and shows off some. Rollins counters with a kick. Ziggler counters a suplex and goes for the Sleeper hold. Rollins escapes but Ziggler counters and jumps on his back again for the Sleeper. Rollins breaks it but misses a clothesline. They collide in the middle of the ring with crossbody attempts and both are down as the referee checks on them. They both get up and trade shots. Ziggler runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins comes off the second rope but has to land on his feet. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins clotheslines Ziggler over the top to the floor. Rollins looks to run the ropes for a suicide dive but McIntyre clubs him in the back while the referee is looking at Ziggler on the outside. Ziggler takes advantage and returns to the ring to keep control. The referee knows something isn’t right and ejects McIntyre to the back. McIntyre gets on the apron and argues. Ziggler also argues with him. Rollins rolls Ziggler up from behind but the referee doesn’t see it. Rollins had the 3 count. Rollins drops McIntyre off the apron. Rollins goes back to work on Ziggler and sends him to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a big dive on McIntyre and Ziggler at the same time.

Rollins brings Ziggler back into the ring and goes to the top. Ziggler jumps up and knocks Rollins off, quickly covering for a 2 count. Both Superstars are down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins nails the Ripcord knee, sending them both back down. Rollins crawls over and makes a close 2 count as Ziggler gets his boot on the bottom rope. McIntyre is no longer at ringside. Rollins has Ziggler on the apron now, preparing for a powerbomb. Ziggler slides out and sends Rollins to the floor. Rollins comes back to the apron but Ziggler catches him and drops him with a DDT. Rollins falls to the floor and the referee starts counting. Rollins makes it back into the ring, right at the 9 count as the crowd goes wild.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick. Rollins gets up and blocks it. Rollins nails the Buckle Bomb and a kick to the face for a very close 2 count. Rollins and the crowd can’t believe it. Rollins goes to the top but Ziggler runs up and meets him. Rollins sends him down with a headbutt but Ziggler comes right back to the second rope and they tangle. Rollins sends Ziggler back to the mat again. Rollins nails the Frogsplash but Ziggler kicks out at 2. Rollins gets up and cranks for The Stomp. Fans chant “burn it down!” as he drops Ziggler but misses The Stomp. Rollins counters the Zig Zag. Rollins with a roll-up for a close 2 count. Ziggler with a 2 count and a handful of tights. Rollins with a 2 count. Ziggler ends up hitting the Zig Zag for another close 2 count.

Both Superstars are down now. Ziggler gets up first and pushes Rollins into the corner. Ziggler takes Rollins to the top but he’s slow to climb up with him. Rollins blocks the superplex attempts from Ziggler. Rollins fights back and goes for a superplex while standing on the other side of the second rope. Ziggler blocks that. Rollins re-positions on the top rope and nails a big superplex. He rolls through and hits the Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count as McIntyre runs down and pulls the referee out of the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, McIntyre enters the ring and mounts Rollins with strikes as fans boo. McIntyre stomps Rollins in the face. McIntyre helps Ziggler get up to assist him with the double team. The music hits before they can do further damage and out comes Roman Reigns to a loud but mixed reaction. Ziggler leaves the ring to meet Reigns at ringside but Reigns hits a huge Spear on the floor. Reigns and McIntyre stare each other down. Reigns enters the ring and they brawl. Drew with a big headbutt. Reigns sends McIntyre out of the ring with a Superman Punch. McIntyre clutches his jaw and helps Ziggler up at ringside. JoJo confirms Rollins won by DQ and his music hits. We go to replays as Reigns and Rollins stand together in the ring. JoJo then confirms that Ziggler retained and his music starts up. McIntyre and Ziggler look on from the stage as Ziggler raises the title. RAW goes off the air with Reigns talking to Rollins in the ring.