Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Sioux Falls 7/2/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package with highlights from last week.

– We’re live from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to some boos. Reigns takes the mic as some “Roman sucks” chants start up.

Reigns says they are good and have a bright future but never did he think he would lose to The Revival. Reigns isn’t here to make excuses but he did have the worst partner ever, Bobby Lashley. Reigns says RAW General Manager Kurt Angle thinks it’s a good idea to do the rematch but he wants to fight Bob, not tag with him. Reigns says if they can’t do it at Extreme Rules, they can do it right now. Reigns goes on calling Lashley “Bob” and says he wasn’t the guy 10 years ago and won’t be the guy 10 years from now because Reigns is the guy, the man around here, The Big Dog that runs the yard. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler and McIntyre take turns running Reigns down as they walk to the ring. They enter the ring and Drew says it’s only fair that they return the favor after Reigns put his nose in their business last week. Reigns swings first before they can attack him. Reigns tries to fight them off but they beat him down and double team him. Seth Rollins runs out to a pop with no music. Rollins sends McIntyre out of the ring and tackles Drew. McIntyre pulls Drew to safety and Rollins stands tall as fans cheer. Rollins’ music hits as he and Reigns stare Ziggler and McIntyre down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kurt Angle is backstage with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He says he’s booked the match against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for next week but Reigns wants it tonight. Angle changes his mind and says they’ve got it. Reigns and Rollins walk off.

Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy as Mike Rome does the introductions. Cole confirms Bray Wyatt was injured over the weekend but does not mention the car accident. Matt hits the ring and The B Teams appears on the big screen doing impersonations again, Curtis Axel as Hardy and Bo Dallas as Wyatt. The B Team heads to the ring next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hardy with an early pin attempt. Axel talks with Dallas and locks back up with Hardy as fans chant “delete!” with him. Axel takes control but Hardy turns it around. Hardy drops Axel with an elbow and then delivers an elbow drop for another 2 count. Hardy beats Axel around with rights now. Hardy whips Axel off the ropes but Axel drops him.

Axel stomps in the corner now and works Hardy over as the referee warns him. Hardy kicks Axel and turns it around as fans rally for him. Dallas almost interferes. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate but Axel avoids it and retreats to the floor for a breather. Hardy starts a “delete!” chant as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Axel is in control. Axel nails a dropkick and shows off some as fans boo. Hardy fights out of the corner but Axel cuts him off and delivers a backbreaker for a 2 count. Axel with more offense and another 2 count. They go at it on the apron now. Matt with a modified Side Effect on the apron for a pop. Matt with forearm shots in the middle of the ring. Hardy with turnbuckle face shots to Axel now. Hardy with more offense and the Side Effect for a close 2 count as Dallas looks on.

Hardy goes to the second rope and delivers the elbow to the back of the neck. Hardy goes back to the ropes and hits an elbow drop but Axel kicks out at 2. Axel calls for the Twist of Fate as fans chant “delete!” now. Axel kicks Hardy. Dallas provides a distraction from the apron. More back and forth now. Axel drops Matt over the top of the steel ring post and then drives him down face first for the pin.

Winner: Curtis Axel

– After the match, Dallas hits the ring and joins Axel as they begin another wild celebration. Matt looks on from the ring as they dance on the stage.

– Still to come, Reigns and Rollins vs. McIntyre and Ziggler. Also, Reigns and Lashley vs. The Revival. Bayley and Sasha Banks go to counseling next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roman Reigns is talking with Seth Rollins in the locker room when Bobby Lashley walks in. Rollins asks if Reigns has everything under control and then leaves. Lashley asks Reigns if he’s trying to be Superman or if he thinks he’s bulletproof in asking for the second match tonight. Lashley says Reigns is just a heat magnet. Lashley makes it clear that he doesn’t like Reigns either and asks him to check his huge ego before their match with The Revival tonight. Lashley talks more and Reigns tells him to shut up. Reigns says he will start the match and win the match, and all Lashley has to do is stand there and flash his phony smile. Lashley mentions holding Reigns responsible and Reigns asks if that’s a threat. Lashley confirms this was a threat.

– We see recent happenings between Bayley and Sasha Banks. Cole leads us to Bayley’s first counseling session, filmed earlier today. Bayley is shown in the waiting room when Banks walks in. They start arguing about appointment times as a random guy watches from his seat. Dr. Shelby returns and says he’s here to guide them through their friendship counseling, together. Shelby asks them to follow him into The Friend Zone. The camera cuts to Banks and Bayley on a couch in Shelby’s office. Shelby says this is a safe space because he runs everything on the 7 principles of friendship. He goes over them but Bayley and Banks don’t look interested. That’s it for the first segment.

Titus Worldwide vs. The Authors of Pain

We go to the ring and out comes Titus Worldwide – Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Titus Worldwide looks on as The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, make their way to the ring. Rezar starts off with Titus and takes him to the corner. They run the ropes and Titus sends him into the corner with a shoulder. Crews tags in and hits a splash. Rezar backs Crews into a corner and in comes Akam. Crews counters out of the corner as Dana cheers him on. Crews with a dropkick but Akam is still standing.

Rezar tags back in and they double team Crews for a big slam. Rezar yells out as Crews tries to recover. Rezar continues punishing Crews around the ring until Akam tags back in. They hit a double team powerbomb for another pin attempt that Titus runs in to break up. Titus gets sent out but Crews ends up rolling Akam up for a close 2 count. Akam comes right back with a tilt-a-whirl sideslam. Rezar tags in and they hit The Last Chapter for the pin on Crews.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, The Authors of Pain stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Crews clutches his shoulder on the floor while Dana checks on Titus.

– Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are backstage getting ready for the first of two matches tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Kevin Owens arriving to the arena in the back. Cole comments on how Owens usually isn’t this late. Owens looks worried and tells the valet “no chance!” when asked for his keys. Owens enters the arena.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns is out next. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is out next with Drew McIntyre.

Ziggler starts off with Rollins and they go back & forth, taking it to the mat. Ziggler with a quick pin attempt. They go back to their feet and stare at each other before locking back up. Fans do dueling chants as they trade holds. Ziggler counters a move and rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Rollins with a dropkick. McIntyre tags in as Rollins stares him down. They lock up and Drew takes Rollins down into a hold.

Drew drops Rollins with a big knee. They run the ropes and face off again as Reigns tags in. McIntyre smiles and nods, welcoming Reigns in. They lock up and try to overpower each other as fans do dueling chants. Drew takes it to the corner and works Reigns over as the referee warns him. Reigns turns it right around and unloads on Drew in the corner. Reigns mounts Drew with rights in the corner. Drew avoids a Samoan Drop but Reigns rocks him with a right hand. We see Bobby Lashley watching backstage.

Reigns goes for Ziggler on the apron as he tries to interfere, allowing McIntyre to level him with a headbutt. Drew mounts Reigns with strikes now. McIntyre keeps control and in comes Ziggler. Ziggler superkicks Reigns for a 2 count. Ziggler works Reigns around the ring until Drew comes back in with more shots in the corner. Drew with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Drew keeps Reigns down by his arm now as Ziggler tags in and decks Reigns while he’s being held. Ziggler takes Reigns back to the corner for more aggressive offense. Ziggler talks some trash and has words with Rollins. Ziggler turns back to Reigns and leaps into the corner but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a big right hand.

Reigns crawls for the tag and in comes Rollins with a springboard to Ziggler. Rollins also knocks Drew off the apron. Ziggler runs into a boot. Rollins keeps control and hits the Slingblade. McIntyre gets sent into the barrier. Rollins runs the ropes and hits the suicide dive to McIntyre into the barrier. Reigns with a Drive By to Ziggler. Rollins with a big Frogsplash to Ziggler but McIntyre breaks the pin up just in time.. Drew knocks Reigns out of the ring. Ziggler and Rollins trade moves and pin attempts now. Rollins catches a superkick and launches Ziggler over the top rope, landing right beside Drew on the floor. Rollins goes to the top and nails a big crossbody to both opponents on the floor. Rollins and Reigns are in control on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the beak and Ziggler is trying to get the Sleeper on Rollins in the middle of the ring. Reigns reaches for the tag but Ziggler pulls Rollins down to the mat. Rollins starts fading as the referee checks on him. Fans do dueling chants for Reigns now as he reaches for the hot tag. Ziggler stops the tag by hitting the Fame-asser on Rollins for another close 2 count.

McIntyre tags back in and stomps on Rollins, then talks some trash to Reigns. Drew works Rollins around the ring now. Rollins fights back but Drew hits a big chop. Rollins fights out and sends Drew to the floor. Rollins leaps to make the tag but Drew pulls Reigns off the apron. Drew takes back control of Rollins in the corner. Ziggler tags in as Drew tosses Rollins out of the ring. Ziggler follows and whips Rollins but it’s countered and Rollins launches Ziggler into the barrier. Rollins returns to the ring to make the tag but Drew tags throws Ziggler in, then tags in. Rollins drops Drew and crawls for the tag as fans cheer. Ziggler runs in but Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb when countering the Fame-asser. Rollins crawls for the tag again.

Reigns reaches for the tag but The Revival pulls him off the apron for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson double team Reigns at ringside. McIntyre and Ziggler bring Rollins over to beat him up. The Revival sends Reigns into the barrier and then the steel ring steps. McIntyre and Ziggler bring Rollins back into the ring to double team him. The Revival continues the assault on Reigns on the outside. Ziggler and McIntyre hit the Claymore/Zig Zag combo move on Rollins. They leave as The Revival brings Reigns back into the ring for a Shatter Machine. They leave and stand tall on the ramp as fans boo. Reigns and Rollins are laid out next to each other in the ring as an official checks on them. The Revival’s music hits as the announcers plug Reigns and Lashley teaming up later tonight.

– We see how Braun Strowman destroyed Kevin Owens’ car on last week’s RAW.

– Kurt Angle is backstage when Kevin Owens walks in. Owens says Angle has to do something about Braun Strowman because he’s crazy. Angle says we settle things in the ring here and it sounds like Owens wants a match. Owens just wants Angle to do something about this – fire Braun or suspend him. Angle says Owens just convinced him – there’s only one way to settle this. Angle announces Owens vs. Strowman for tonight and Owens isn’t happy.

– We go to the ring and out comes Constable Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a quick look at counseling with Dr. Shelby but we can’t hear them. It looks like things aren’t going so well. Back to the ring and Baron Corbin makes Mike Rome re-announce him as being appointed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Corbin talks about how Stephanie hired him to keep Kurt Angle on his toes and to help the Superstars reach their full potential. He talks about what happened with Finn Balor last week and shows a replay. Corbin invites Balor to the ring to apologize to him so Finn can get his career back on track. The music hits and out comes Balor to a pop.

Corbin invites Balor in the ring to admit he was wrong and apologize, promise to never do it again. Corbin offers to apologize first but he just puts Balor down some more. The segment ends with Balor saying Corbin gave up all respect the day he became Stephanie’s stooge. Corbin swings and drops Balor. Corbin ends up sending Balor off the ropes but Balor ducks a shot and hits a Slingblade to send Corbin out of the ring. Balor teases going up for a dive from the top but Corbin heads up the ramp.

– We see Elias backstage playing his guitar. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan walk up and ask if he’s performing tonight. He says not for the fans but he has a little something in mind for the two of them. He starts playing and they get riled up for another rampage through the backstage area. Liv will face Ember Moon next. Back to commercial.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and out first comes Ember Moon. Liv Morgan is out next with Sarah Logan. Cole confirms that Ruby Riott suffered a knee injury at a weekend live event.

Back and forth to start the match. Ember gets a few moves in and covers for a 2 count. Ember keeps Liv grounded now. Liv connects with a strike to the face to turn it around. Liv takes control and takes Ember back to the mat. Ember nails a crossbody from the second rope for a 2 count. Liv rolls to the floor for a breather as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv has Ember grounded in the middle of the ring. Moon fights up but Liv keeps the hold locked. Ember breaks it and rolls Liv up, turning it into an ankle lock. Liv breaks it and sends Ember into the second rope. Liv comes right back with an enziguri for a close 2 count.

Liv takes Moon back to the mat as fans try to rally. Moon sends Liv across the ring and breaks the hold. Liv fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Liv drops Moon with a right. Liv talks some trash but Moon launches her face-first into the corner. Moon with a stomp to the gut. Moon goes to the top and hits the Eclipse for the pin.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Ember goes to the floor as Logan runs into the ring. Moon has her arm raised at ringside as the music hits.

– We get another look at counseling with Dr. Shelby, Sasha Banks and Bayley, filmed earlier today. Banks says they have been there for hours and she wants to go because this isn’t working. Shelby wants to give it another shot. Banks mocks Bayley and Bayley mocks Banks, calling her a backstabber and mentioning cousin Snoop Dogg. They have words and start arguing in front of Dr. Shelby. He tries to get in between them and they tell him to shut up. They keep arguing until Shelby yells out “Enough!” and we get a “to be continued…” graphic.

The Revival vs. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes The Revival for the rematch from last week’s show. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Roman Reigns is making his entrance. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson watch from ringside. Bobby Lashley is out next. Reigns starts the match off with Dawson.

They lock up and Reigns takes it to the corner. Reigns avoids full contact from a wild swing to the gut. They lock up again and trade holds. Dawson works Reigns over a few times but Reigns comes back swinging, sending Dawson out of the ring. Wilder checks on his partner. Lashley wants to be tagged in but Reigns tells him he’s got this. Dawson returns to the ring and Dash tries to run interference, which allows Dawson to rock Reigns with a right. The Revival double team Reigns and in comes Dash off the tag. Reigns fights them off and sends Dawson out of the ring.

Reigns turns around to a dropkick from Dash. Dash keeps control of Reigns and works him over as the referee warns him. Dawson tags back in and the double team starts back up. Dawson beats on Reigns while he’s down on the apron. Fans do dueling chants now. Dawson takes Reigns back to the mat with a scissors and works him over. Dawson keeps control and in comes Dash for more offense. Reigns kicks out at 2. Dash takes Reigns back to the corner and in comes Dawson again. Reigns blocks a shot and starts to fight back. Dawson with another shot to the ribs to cut Reigns off. Reigns whips Dawson into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Lashley waits for the tag but Reigns ignores it.

Dash tags in as Reigns continues to fight both opponents. Dash rolls Reigns up from behind for a close 2 count. Reigns drops Dash for a 2 count. Lashley comes in and hits a Spinebuster on Dash. Dash gets sent out of the ring. Dawson also eats a Spinebuster. Lashley begs for a tag but Reigns shakes him off again. Reigns calls waits for Dash to get up but Dawson grabs his foot from the floor. They double team Reigns again and beat him down as the referee calls for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Lashley leaves the apron and leaves as he’s had enough. The Revival double teams Reigns and hits him with another Shatter Machine. Lashley keeps walking to the back as Reigns takes another Shatter Machine. Fans chant for one more as Reigns and Lashley are announced as the winners. The Revival leaves as Reigns’ music hits while he’s still down on the mat.

– We see Kurt Angle watching backstage when Kevin Owens walks in, saying Angle needs to stop the chaos that has been going on each week as of late. Owens wants Angle to cancel his match with Braun Strowman but Angle isn’t interested. Owens tries kissing up to Angle but Angle says there’s no way he’s getting out of the match. We go back to the ring and see Reigns slowly getting to his feet.

– Still to come, Owens vs. Strowman. Cole leads us to a special look at Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp movie.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Reigns, Lashley and The Revival. Reigns enters Kurt Angle’s locker room and wants Lashley. Angle says Lashley just left and their singles match is on for Extreme Rules.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

We go to the ring and No Way Jose is out with his conga line. Mojo Rawley is out next.

Mojo takes the mic before the match and doesn’t think Jose is worthy of this rematch. Mojo knocks Jose for dancing and drops him from behind. Mojo goes to ringside and assaults a member of the conga line, launching him over the steel steps and then drilling him on the ramp. Jose comes to make the save but Mojo turns it around and beats him down at ringside. Mojo lifts Jose and drives him into the edge of the apron. Mojo yells out as the referee warns him to go to the back. Fans boo as the referee checks on Jose.

– Cole leads us to a video package on Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Cole shows us the sitdown WWE website interview from earlier today with Rousey and Renee Young. Rousey said she may be suspended from RAW but she’s not suspended from Extreme Rules and will be buying a ringside ticket to appear.

Mickie James vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Mickie James with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at her side. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Nia Jax to the stage. Jax takes the mic and says she hoped she was done with Bliss after WrestleMania 34 but she was wrong. Then she squashed her like the insect she is at Backlash and figured Bliss was behind her forever but she was wrong again. One Money In the Bank cash-in later and they’re back where they started but this needs to end. Fans cheer and agree. Jax says at Extreme Rules, with Ronda Rousey sitting at ringside, this will end. Jax says she was with Kurt Angle backstage just now and he confirmed that their match at Extreme Rules will be held under Extreme Rules. As for tonight, Jax says she also has some back-up for this match. The music hits and out comes Natalya. Jax and Natalya head to the ring together as Bliss waits with Mickie.

The bell rings and Mickie comes from behind to attack. Jax fights back and sends Mickie to the mat with a headbutt. Mickie tries coming from behind again as Bliss looks on. Jax rams Mickie back into the corner. Jax with another big power move. Mickie fights back and connects with several kicks. Jax easily turns it back around and Mickie goes to the apron, then to the floor to regroup. Jax follows but Mickie tries running back into the ring. Jax grabs her leg and scoops her onto her shoulders on the floor. Bliss pulls Mickie off Jax’s shoulders. Natalya joins Jax and the two teams face off at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mickie has turned it around. Mickie works on the knees of Jax at ringside. Mickie returns to the ring as the referee counts. Jax makes it back in at the 8 count but Mickie goes right to work on her. Jax tries to fight back but Mickie keeps her down and keeps focusing on the knee. Mickie keeps Jax down with a submission now. Jax tries to fight back and applies a leg scissors. Mickie reaches for the bottom rope and breaks the hold.

They get to their feet and Mickie connects first. Jax mounts some momentum now but is moving slow due to the knee. Jax sends Mickie into the corner but runs into a big boot. Mickie goes to the top but Jax goes for a powerbomb. Mickie counters and lands on her feet. Mickie yells at Jax to get up. Jax catches a kick. Mickie with strikes to the head. Jax powers up and nails a sitdown powerbomb but Bliss gets on the apron to distract the referee from making the pin. Natalya takes Bliss down off the apron. Jax ends up taking advantage of the distraction and hitting a Samoan Drop on Mickie for the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Natalya stands tall with Jax as Bliss recovers on the floor and looks to be bleeding a bit from the nose.

– Kevin Owens is backstage asking Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh for tips on finding inner peace. Charly Caruso interrupts and comments on the match with Braun Strowman, admitting Owens seems a little bit shaken up. Owens says he’s thrilled that the match with Strowman is still on and he’s not shaken up. Owens says he’s fought the monster before and tonight he’s going to show the world how you destroy a monster. Owens goes back to breathing exercises with Mahal and Singh. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Reigns vs. Lashley at Extreme Rules. Renee Young is backstage with Lashley now. He says it was kind of good to watch Reigns get the beatdown earlier tonight and he can’t wait for Extreme Rules because Reigns has made a name for himself while he’s been away, only because he’s been away. Lashley says Reigns’ yard would be nothing but a small concrete patch in the trailer park if he had been around.

– We go back to the announcers and they run down the Extreme Rules card.

Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Kevin Owens. We get another look at Owens’ car flipped over on last week’s RAW. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Graves hypes Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a No DQ match for tomorrow’s 205 Live episode. Owens waits in the ring as Braun Strowman makes his way out for the main event next. Braun is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

The bell rings and Braun sends Owens across the ring and then yells at him. Owens goes to the floor for an early breather. Owens runs away to the back as fans boo. Braun looks on from the ring and the referee starts counting. Owens has been counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Braun Strowman

– After the bell, Braun immediately leaves the ring and heads to the back. We see Owens trying to get into his car but he doesn’t have the keys. Owens isn’t happy. Owens tries to hide in one of the production trucks but it’s locked. He finally steps into a portable toilet and hides there. Braun makes his way through the backstage area and makes it known he’s looking for Owens. Fans start chanting “Porta Potty” in the arena. Braun walks past the toilet but stops and turns around. Braun disguises his voice and asks if anyone is in there. Owens tells the woman with the deep voice to go away. Braun grabs a roll of duct tape and starts wrapping it around the toilet to keep Owens trapped. Braun says he told Owens he would find him. Owens starts begging him. Braun drags the toilet into the arena as fans cheer. We can hear Owens begging for someone to help him as Braun drags the toilet through the backstage area. Braun has brought the toilet to the stage as some fans chant “this is awesome” now. Braun drags the toilet across the stage and positions it at the edge as fans cheer him on. Braun looks out at the crowd as they chant “yes!” at him. Braun runs across the stage and knocks the toilet off for a big pop. A “holy shit” chant starts up now as we get replays. We see officials helping Owens out of the toilet now. Owens stumbles out and is covered in blue sludge. Braun looks down from the stage as Rome announces him the winner by count out. Braun poses on the ramp as his music hits. We see officials checking on Owens as Braun stands tall on the ramp. RAW goes off the air.