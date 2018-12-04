WWE RAW Results & Videos From Houston 12/3/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with JoJo in the ring. She leads a 10-bell salute for President George Herbert Walker Bush, who passed away at the age of 94 on Friday. The 41st President lived in Houston.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW as we go to the ring for tonight’s first match. Cole is joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out first to kick things off. Natalya is out next. Nia Jax is out first for her team. Tamina Snuka is out next and they head to the ring together while Jax’s music continues.

The bell rings but out comes The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan with a table. This distracts everyone, allowing Jax and Snuka to strike. They end up pulling Rousey out of the ring and double teaming her, destroying her and sending her into the steel ring steps. Natalya tries to fight off The Riott Squad but they triple team her on the other side of the ring. They set the table up on the floor and bring Natalya in to slam her from the apron but Rousey slides into the ring and comes to make the save. Jax and Snuka stop Rousey and attack her.

Jax drops a leg on Rousey while The Riott Squad laughs. The Riott Squad puts Natalya through the table with a superplex from the apron. Natalya is rolling around in pain on what’s left of the table as Rousey slowly gets to her feet. The heels back up the ramp laughing as Rousey and referees check on Natalya at ringside. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Natalya and Ronda Rousey. We cut backstage to Natalya clutching her arm while walking with Rousey. Rousey calls for trainers to come check on Natalya. Rousey stares off and she’s not happy.

– We go to the ring and out comes the new head of the red brand women’s division, Alexa Bliss. There are two chairs in the ring.

Bliss talks about how General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin put her in charge last week. Some fans boo. She goes on and says last week’s Open Forum didn’t go so well, so we’re going to try again this week. Bliss has Charly Caruso at ringside with a mic again. Like last week, Bliss introduces Sasha Banks and Bayley to participate in the forum. Sasha is out first, followed by Bayley. They head to the ring together.

Bliss says she didn’t know about Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Alicia Fox attacking last week but they have been reprimanded. Bliss picks a male fan at ringside to ask a question. Charly approaches with the mic and the guys asks about social media comments on Sasha using Bayley. Banks jokes that Bayley wasn’t supposed to find out she’s planning on stabbing her in the back. Banks says they just had a fun weekend together in Texas, they are best friends and will be tag team partners forever. Bliss picks a female fan from the crowd next to ask who they would pick to go against. They both name WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. There’s more tension between Bliss and Banks. Another male fan is picked and he says he’s from Houston. He asks what superpowers they would have if they could pick. Bayley would make things disappear, starting with Bliss. Bliss says they were just starting to get somewhere but Bayley always disappoints her. Banks responds and Bliss takes a shot at beating her for the title a while back.

A female fan is picked next. She asks about changes they will bring to the division in 2019. Bayley says they want to be the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Fans pop. Dana rushes the ring with Mickie and Fox. They hit the apron and Bliss backs them off, saying this won’t happen again on her watch. Bliss scolds them and announces a match for tonight. Bliss says Dana can stay out here if she wants but it will be Banks and Bayley vs. Fox and Mickie, right now. Bliss exits the ring as her music hits. We go to commercial.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox

Back from the quick commercial break, which was just a new kind of split-screen ad for Nintendo Switch, and the match is underway. Alicia Fox goes at it with Bayley. Dana Brooke watches from ringside. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for an early 2 count. Alexa Bliss is watching from a chair near the announcers.

Mickie tags in and delivers a running boot to the face while Bayley is down. Mickie with a knee to the gut. Mickie keeps Bayley grounded now. Mickie ends up on the floor as Bayley moves out of the way. Fox comes in and hits a kick. Bayley counters Fox and makes the tag to Banks.

Banks gets the hot tag and unloads on Fox. Banks rolls through a counter and drags her back for the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Mickie runs in and breaks it up. Mickie tags in now as fans boo. She kicks Banks and punches her, talking trash. Banks gets up and fires back with forearms. Mickie counters and drops Banks out of the corner for a 2 count as Bayley breaks the pin. Bayley with a back suplex to Fox as she runs in. Bayley rocks Dana off the apron. Mickie kicks Bayley and tosses her out of the ring. Banks rolls Mickie up from behind. Mickie counters the DDT and tags in Bayley. Banks with the Backstabber into a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, we see Bliss applauding the winners as Bayley’s music hits.

– Still to come, Dean Ambrose is here.

– We see how Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre destroyed Elias last week. Corbin has declared tonight’s show as Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Also still to come, a look at Corbin’s rise to power. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see country singer Morgan Wallen at ringside. He will be on Tribute to the Troops this year.

– Ronda Rousey catches up with Alexa Bliss backstage and yells at her for how she’s managing the women’s division. Bliss promises to address Nia Jax and her actions. Rousey says that’s fine but she is going to get Jax and Tamina Snuka tonight. Bliss acts concerned and says she can’t let Rousey do that, but she will find Rousey a new tag team partner now that Natalya is injured. Rousey doesn’t trust Bliss and says she has no conscience. Rousey walks off.

– The announcers lead us to a video package looking at General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin and his rise to power on the red brand.

– The announcers are still hyping Corbin vs. the injured Braun Strowman for TLC.

– Corbin is backstage when Bobby Roode and Chad Gable walk in. Roode is furious about Drake Maverick urinating on his robe last week. Gable and Roode will do anything to get a rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Corbin understands Roode is “ticked off” over what happened. He says they will get another shot if Roode can beat Drake in a match tonight.

Scott Dawson vs. Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party – Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. They’re carrying pinatas and handing out the treats to fans at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see recent happenings between The Revival and Lucha House Party. Back to the ring and out comes The Revival – Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Dawson takes the mic and goes on about how Lucha House Party doesn’t respect tag team wrestling. He’s ready to teach a lesson in this one-on-one match. JoJo announces that this match will be contested under Lucha House Rules, meaning all three members can participate. The Revival isn’t happy.

The bell rings and Dawson starts off with Gran Metalik. They go at it and Metalik takes control. Kalisto tags in and hits a double team with Dorado. Kalisto with a close 2 count on Dawson. Dawson ends up fighting off Kalisto and leveling Dorado with a clothesline. Dawson drops elbows and a headbutt on Dorado for a 2 count, and another pin attempt. Dawson keeps control and applies the Gory Special to Dorado. Dash cheers him on from ringside.

Dorado slides out and goes for a tag but Dawson stops him. Dawson tries for a cheap shot to the apron but Metalik comes in and kicks him in the face. Dash gets on the apron but Metalik dropkicks him off. Dorado follows up with another big kick to Dash. Kalisto comes in and flies out, taking Dash back down on the floor. Dorado with a big flying crossbody to Dawson. Kalisto tags in and hits Salida del Sol on Dawson. Metalik comes off the top with a big senton to get the pin on Dawson.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, The Lucha House Party poses as we get replays. The Revival retreats and looks on as Kalisto, Dorado and Metalik pose in the middle of the ring.

– We go backstage to Baron Corbin in his office. Corbin has been looking for something all night and finally has it, and he loves it. He tells a staffer to get everything ready for Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole touts Titus O’Neil being honored on the Ebony Power 100 list this past week.

– We go to the ring and General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin is out with a mic. The announcers hype Corbin vs. the injured Strowman at TLC. Corbin talks about winning at TLC in a few weeks to become the permanent RAW GM. Corbin brags on his journey to the top and says lately things have been easier for him due to this one person. He has named tonight Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night in honor of this person. Corbin leads us to a video package with McIntyre highlights.

Corbin introduces McIntyre and out he comes as the announcers hype McIntyre vs. Finn Balor at TLC. Corbin has a small box with a gift for Drew. Corbin thanks Drew for all of his hard work, his unwavering support. Corbin says Drew has proven he’s on the right side of history. Corbin says this night cannot conclude without something to commemorate all Drew has done. Corbin opens the box and presents Drew with a gold medal. Corbin says RAW needs a new gold medalist now that Drew has rid us of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Corbin says this is the new RAW Gold Medal of Excellence.

Drew thanks Corbin and says this does mean the world to him but he was just doing what no one else was strong enough to do. Drew says he came to RAW to stomp out weakness, and they were complacent. He came back to RAW months ago and people were just playing video games in the back, with no desire to accomplish anything, spending more time on social media. Drew says he then decided to re-form RAW in his image, the home of the strong and mighty, with the desire to give 100% for 7 days a week, not just Mondays. Drew says apparently he’s doing a good job, pointing to the medal. Drew addresses Balor next, saying he’s nothing but a boy in a man’s world. Drew goes on about how he will break Balor at TLC but the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler says he and Drew dominated RAW together so his invitation to this little party must’ve got lost in the mail. Drew says the truth is, Dolph was never invited. Drew says Dolph just doesn’t meet the height requirement, for one. Fans boo. Drew asks if this is starting to hurt Ziggler’s feelings. Drew says he was always the brains, the power and the talent of their team as he’s the whole damn package. Drew goes on and says Ziggler’s role was to get Drew into a prominent position and look at him now. Drew says Ziggler succeeded for once in his life. Drew thanks Ziggler on behalf of Corbin and himself. Drew motions for Ziggler to leave the ring. Drew goes on taunting Ziggler. Drew says Ziggler should be kissing his feet because he’s the reason Ziggler became relevant for the first time in 10 years. Ziggler goes to leave but he turns and unloads on Drew with strikes. Dolph drops Drew with a Zig Zag. Ziggler exits the ring as his music hits. Drew looks on from the mat. Corbin says Ziggler isn’t going to come out and ruin Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Corbin says Ziggler’s got a fight if he wants it right now. A referee runs down as Ziggler looks on. Back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and the match is underway. Drew McIntyre talks trash as he backs Dolph Ziggler into the ropes. Ziggler kicks him and fights back.

McIntyre drops Ziggler and catapults him into the turnbuckles. Ziggler flies over the ring post and lands on the floor. Drew ends up bringing Ziggler back into the ring and keeping him down, focusing on the arm. Ziggler fights back and looks to make a comeback but McIntyre blocks the DDT, then launches Ziggler across the ring. Drew sends Ziggler back out of the ring. Drew takes the mic and talks some trash while keeping Ziggler down. Drew is going to pretend Ziggler is Finn Balor. Drew rams Ziggler back into the apron and drops him on the floor with a Spinebuster.

Drew stands up and yells out over Dolph. Drew brings it back into the ring now, talking trash and stalking Ziggler as he struggles to get up. McIntyre lets Ziggler swing but he blocks it and chops him back to the mat. Fans pop as Balor comes walking out to the stage now. Drew turns his attention to Balor, but looks back at Ziggler as he slowly gets up. Balor walks down the ramp as we go back to commercial.

Drew ends up on the floor. Ziggler with chops against the barrier. Drew with a headbutt. Drew sends Ziggler back in and the referee ends up going down. Balor takes advantage and dropkicks Drew. This leads to Drew almost getting counted out, making it back in right before the 10 count. Ziggler hits a superkick and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Balor laughs from the stage as Ziggler crawls up the ramp. Drew looks on from the ring and he’s not happy.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey and a partner vs. Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

– Back from a break and Charly Caruso approaches Drew McIntyre backstage. Drew says Dolph Ziggler was never his friend but he’s definitely an enemy now. Drew says Ziggler knows just how sick & twisted he can be. Drew goes on and says he’s a mountain and he will come crashing down on Ziggler soon. As far as Finn Balor goes, he’s a marked man. Drew storms off.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with a spotlight and his guitar.

Elias mentions how Bobby Lashley will find out that WWE stands for Walk With Elias at TLC. Elias goes on and begins performing his latest song but Lio Rush quickly interrupts on the mic. Rush is on the stage with Lashley. Rush says Elias felt just how strong Lashley is last week, but he will feel it again & again at TLC. Rush says Lashley has a magnificent body, like a freak God. Rush has Lashley pose and show off on the stage now. Elias has seen enough. He heads up the ramp with the guitar. Lashley decks Elias at the top of the ramp and beats on him. Elias counters and sends Lashley into the LED screen. Elias goes to hit Lashley with the guitar but he turns and chases Rush away instead until he retreats. Elias turns back to Lashley but Lashley retreats to the back. Elias comes walking back out. Balor appears on the side of the stage and throws Rush back up. Elias smashes the guitar over Rush’s back.

– We see Baron Corbin backstage with Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Jinder tells Corbin not to let that stress him out, and to ignore the rumors on Braun Strowman showing up tonight. Jinder offers to take care of Balor tonight. Corbin says the Strowman rumors are just that, and they joke about him being a one-armed man. Corbin says Jinder can take out Balor for him tonight. Jinder leaves. Corbin brings Heath Slater and Rhyno in next. He understands they are friends and the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions but he’s preparing for his role as permanent GM, and he’s been crunching numbers. Corbin says he’s come to the conclusion that there is only room enough on RAW for one of them. He says he will be fair and let one of them quit to save the other’s job. Corbin asks who it will be. Slater says he can’t quit because he’s got kids. Rhyno says he’s worked hard for his career and he can’t just quit. Corbin announces Slater vs. Rhyno for tonight. The winner stays on RAW and the loser gets fired.

– Still to come, Roode vs. Maverick. Back to commercial.

Bobby Roode vs. Drake Maverick

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Roode without his robe. Roode and Chad Gable will earn a RAW Tag Team Title shot if he can win this match. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is out next to The Authors of Pain’s theme music.

Drake looks terrified and hesitant before the bell. Drake tries for a cheap shot but Roode rocks him to start. Roode takes Drake to the corner and unloads on him. The cameras cut to the backstage area and we see Gable getting beat down by RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Baron Corbin shows up with officials. Corbin says he forgot to announce that this was a 2-on-3 Handicap Match. Corbin sends Akam and Rezar to the ring. Corbin tells Gable he better hurry and get to the ring as well.

Roode tries to put Maverick away quickly. He drops him with the Glorious DDT right as Akam and Rezar rush the ring to break the pin up. They send Roode into the steel ring post next. Akam and Rezar take turns on Roode now. Gable comes slowly walking out from the back, holding the back of his head.

Gable comes in and tires to fight off both of the champs but they hit a big double team boot to the face. Rezar splashes Roode in the corner. AOP hits the Super Collider in the middle of the ring now as Drake reaches out for the tag. Drake tags in and covers Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: Drake Maverick and The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Drake poses with Akam and Rezar as their music plays.

– We see how Dean Ambrose returned two weeks ago to fight with Seth Rollins, taking control with a low blow. We also see a clip from Ambrose’s segment with his doctor last week. Ambrose will be here live tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers tout John Cena receiving the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award later this month.

– We go to the ring and out come several men wearing gas masks, dressed like security or a SWAT team. Sirens are going off in the arena. Dean Ambrose’s music hits and out he comes, also wearing a gas mask. The sirens continue. Ambrose has the men surround the ring to protect him.

Ambrose apologizes for the drastic measures he’s taken tonight but you can’t be too safe in a dangerous slum like Houston. Ambrose is protecting himself from the people and their diseases, and from the madman Seth Rollins. Ambrose takes his mask off. Ambrose says last time he was in this ring he was viciously attacked by Rollins, unprovoked. Ambrose goes on about Rollins and says he’s proud to stand here as the moral compass of WWE. Ambrose says he would take the Intercontinental Title by force at TLC but that’ll be too easy. Ambrose tells Rollins to pay attention because he knows he’s backstage watching. Ambrose goes on about how Rollins will lose control of himself at TLC, and then lose control of the title. Ambrose tells Rollins not to worry because his prestigious title will fall into his hands. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion through the crowd from behind.

Rollins decks two of the guards as others went to the ramp to wait for him. Ambrose retreats as Rollins hits the ramp. Rollins cleans house as the guards come after him. Rollins launches one guard out on top of the others. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive to Ambrose on the floor but Ambrose pushes a guard in the way. Rollins chases Ambrose through the crowd and beats on him when he catches him. Ambrose fights back and they brawl. Rollins gets the upperhand and tosses Ambrose back over the barrier. Rollins leaps off the barrier but Ambrose hits him in the face with a gas mask. Ambrose unloads on Rollins while he’s down. Fans chant “you suck!” at Ambrose now. Ambrose drops Rollins on the floor with Dirty Deeds as the boos continue. Ambrose orders some of the guards to throw Rollins back into the ring. Ambrose lifts Rollins and drops him in the middle of the ring with another Dirty Deeds as fans boo. Fans chant “one more time” but Ambrose leaves the ring as the sirens start back up. Rollins is laid out on his face in the ring.

– Still to come, Rousey and a mystery partner vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Renee snaps at Graves when he presses her for information on what’s happening with Ambrose.

– We also see what happened to Ronda Rousey and Natalya earlier tonight. Charly is backstage with Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, revealing that Ember Moon will be Natalya’s replacement in tonight’s main event. They bully Charly some and Jax says she’s going to rearrange Ember’s face like she did with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Then they’re going to isolate Rousey as Jax continues her path to get back what is hers – the RAW Women’s Title.

Loser Gets Fired: Rhyno vs. Heath Slater

We go to the ring and out comes partners Heath Slater and Rhyno. The loser of this match gets fired from the red brand.

Rhyno drops Slater with a cheap shot and unloads on him to start the match. Rhyno with more offense in the corner. Slater ends up moving in the corner as Rhyno runs into the ring post. Slater goes on and hits a neckbreaker for the pin to keep his job.

Winner: Heath Slater

– After the match, Slater isn’t happy about the win but he leaves as his music plays. Rhyno looks disappointed in the ring.

– Back from the break and Baron Corbin approaches Heath Slater backstage. Slater says he’d like to do anything he can to help his buddy Rhyno. Corbin gives Slater his new uniform – a referee shirt. Corbin says he’s keeping Slater on RAW but only as a referee. Slater looks surprised.

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

We return to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Jinder Mahal is also out with The Singh Brothers.

Back and forth to start the match. Balor takes control but Jinder turns it around and grounds him in the middle of the ring. Jinder with more offense and some playing to the crowd while standing tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor starts making a comeback. Balor with a double stomp to the chest in the middle of the ring. Balor with an enziguri and more offense. Balor dropkicks Jinder back. Balor climbs up but The Singh Brothers get involve and send Balor to the mat as the referee is distracted. The Singh Brothers dance at ringside.

Apollo Crews runs down and takes out The Singh Brothers at ringside. Apollo turns around to Jinder laying him out on the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Jinder down on the floor. Balor brings Jinder back in and hits the corner dropkick. Balor climbs to the top and hits a Coup de Grace on Jinder for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor celebrates as his music hits.

– Still to come, Rousey teams with Moon in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Lars Sullivan.

Ronda Rousey and Ember Moon vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka for tonight’s main event. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out first for her team. Rousey hits the ring, staring her opponents down as they exit. Rousey turns to wait for her partner Ember Moon as the music hits. Jax and Snuka enter the ring to beat her down from behind.

Moon rushes the ring and flies at Jax with double knees. Moon leaps out and takes Snuka down now. Rousey runs the apron and jumps down to the floor at Jax, taking her back down. Rousey and Moon get fired up together in the ring now.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Jax tosses Moon and talks some trash to Rousey. Snuka tags in and decks Moon, then rocks her with a right hand. Moon counters coming out of a move. Rousey finally gets the tag as fans pop. Rousey nails Snuka and knees her as Moon tags back in. Moon drops Snuka on her face and covers for a 2 count. Moon screams out and flips into the corner with the big right hand to Snuka. Jax comes in and distracts Moon and the referee. Moon turns around to a big kick from Snuka for a close 2 count.

Snuka knocks Moon into the corner and works her over. Jax tags back in and hits Moon in the gut while Snuka holds her. Jax drops Moon with a headbutt, then mocks Rousey. Jax and Snuka keep control until Moon counters and sends Jax to the mat. Jax ends up knocking Rousey off the mat with a cheap shot. Ronda comes back up but Jax and Snuka double team Moon, taking her back to their corner. Snuka slams Moon in the corner and keeps the attack going. Snuka accidentally knocks Jax off the apron to the floor. Moon goes for a tag but Snuka runs over. Moon with an enziguri. Rousey finally gets the hot tag.

Rousey rushes in and unloads with clotheslines to Snuka. Rousey with knees and more strikes. Rousey orders Snuka to tag Jax in. Jax tells Rousey to go get her if she wants her. Jax looks a bit surprised before coming in but she immediately tags Snuka back in. Fans boo Jax. Rousey yanks Jax into the ring. Snuka is legal and she comes i but Rousey hits her with body shots into the corner. Rousey with a flying elbow. Rousey with another big takedown for a close 2 count as Jax makes the save. Moon comes in and they take Jax down with strikes. Snuka rolls Rousey up from behind for a close 2 count. Moon ends up hitting The Eclipse on Snuka. Rousey grabs Snuka’s arm and drops her into the armbar. Jax looks on from the floor as Snuka taps out for the finish.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Ember Moon

– After the match, Rousey and Moon stand tall as Rousey’s music hits. We go to replays. Jax backs up the ramp as Rousey talks trash and stares her down from the ring, holding the title over her shoulder. RAW goes off the air.