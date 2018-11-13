Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Kansas City, 11/12/2018

Reload often during the show for new results and videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW begins with a video package for Veteran’s Day.

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW opens live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as fans chant USA. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Tag Team Battle Royal

We go right to the ring and the RAW tag team division is already out for a Battle Royal. The winners will be the Team Captains for the Survivor Series match with tag teams on Sunday. The action immediately starts as the tag teams go at it. Lucha House Party has all three members in and they triple team Chad Gable. Dash Wilder goes at it with Kalisto. The action continues until the music of Braun Strowman interrupts and out he comes to a pop.

Konnor meets Strowman at ringside but gets dropped, as does Viktor. Strowman approaches the ring and takes out Lucha House Party as they fly at him. Bobby Roode is taken out next. Strowman enters the ring and continues to drop bodies. A bunch of Superstars gang up on him but he pushes them off. Strowman with corner splashes to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Strowman stands tall and yells out for a big pop. Strowman takes out Gable, Curtis Axel and Dawson with big shoulders on the floor as he runs around the ring.

Strowman brings a steel chair into the ring. Heath Slater, Roode and Wilder all retreat. Strowman walks around the ring to another pop and demands a microphone. Strowman says RAW is brought to us by The Monster Among Men tonight. He takes a seat in the middle of the ring and says he’s done chasing Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin around. Strowman says he’s not leaving the ring until Corbin gets these hands. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie understands Braun is upset over what Corbin did to him at WWE Crown Jewel and he has the right to be but he can’t hold RAW hostage. Fans boo Stephanie and a “yes he can” chant briefly starts up. Stephanie appreciates the rage and aggression but she needs him to channel it to something more important, Survivor Series. She says her brother disrespected all of RAW when he stole the World Cup tournament win. She asks if he’s going to let her brother disrespect him and the entire locker room. Braun says he doesn’t give a damn about Shane or fighting for Stephanie at Survivor Series. Stephanie bucks back at Braun in his face and says Braun better start giving a damn, everyone in the back better start giving a damn too. Braun says he knows how Stephanie and the other corporate look at him but he’s tired of talking, she needs to bring her lap dog Corbin out so they can get this over. Stephanie says she doesn’t underestimate Braun and she has a business opportunity for him. Stephanie says Braun can have anything he wants if RAW wins at Survivor Series. Her word is her bond. Fans boo that line.

Strowman only wants another WWE Universal Title shot against Brock Lesnar. Stephanie says it’s done. But before that, Strowman wants Corbin. Fans pop and Stephanie says it’s done. Strowman wants to pick the stipulations. Stephanie says done. Strowman tells Stephanie to make sure Corbin signs a waiver so he’s not responsible for the damages. Stephanie says that might take some more time as she needs to run it by lawyers but she thinks she can get it done but there’s one condition – Strowman doesn’t lay a finger on Corbin until after Survivor Series so he can prove he’s a team player. He can have whatever he wants after Survivor Series. Strowman says he will go to WWE HQ and destroy the whole building if he doesn’t get what he’s promised. Stephanie goes on about how she’s here to motivate the entire RAW roster but the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie introduces Rousey but Rousey snatches the mic from her hand. Rousey says Stephanie can save the pep talk because nothing can motivate her more than she already is. She’s been waiting for a challenge like The Man, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and she’s tired of hearing about her arm getting snatched. Rousey can’t wait to show Becky how it’s done. Fans chant for Becky. Rousey says maybe she won’t have to wait. She drops the mic and turns her attention to Stephanie, staring her down. Stephanie looks terrified. The music interrupts and out comes Corbin. He agrees with Stephanie that they need to channel their energy to Survivor Series. Corbin is also here to help motivate the RAW roster. Corbin cautiously enters the ring as Strowman stares him down. Fans chant “get these hands” now. Corbin says RAW can’t afford to get embarrassed again as this is a must-win situation. Corbin places his hand on Rousey’s arm and tries to talk her down but Rousey immediately tosses him to the mat. Rousey marches up the ramp as Corbin watches. Corbin turns around to Strowman in his face. Stephanie gets in between them as they argue. Stephanie tells Corbin to shut up and reminds Strowman of their deal. Strowman tells Corbin to enjoy being Stephanie’s lap dog because he’s going to neuter him after Survivor Series. Corbin leaves the ring as Strowman looks on from the ring while his music hits. Stephanie backs Corbin up the ramp as fans pop for Strowman.

– We see Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka backstage walking. They yell at some random people to move out of the way. Snuka vs. Ember Moon is next.

Ember Moon vs. Tamina Snuka

Back from the break and out comes Ember Moon as JoJo does the introductions. Tamina Snuka is out next with Nia Jax. We see replays from last week’s double team attack on Moon.

The bell rings and Snuka starts dominating. Moon counters and tries to mount offense but Snuka overpowers and shuts her down. Moon finally brings Snuka to one knee with an enziguri. She charges and drops Snuka with a strike for a 2 count.

Moon keeps control as Snuka gets sent out to the floor. Moon with a sliding kick from the apron. We see Team Captain Alexa Bliss backstage watching the match. Moon goes to the floor but Jax comes over and taunts her for the distraction. Moon turns around to Snuka running her over. We go to commercial with Moon gasping for air at ringside.

Back from the break and Snuka has Moon grounded in the middle of the ring. Snuka keeps control and shuts Moon down for another 2 count. Moon and Snuka trade shots out of the corner now. We see Bliss backstage watching again. Moon slides out of a move and dropkicks Snuka to bring her back down. Moon with more strikes and a kick that barely connects. Snuka drops Moon with a big right hand.

Moon ducks a clothesline and tries to nail a suicide dive on Jax but it does nothing to Jax. Moon kicks her way back into the ring and hits a crossbody on Snuka for a 2 count. Moon screams out and barely connects with a move in the corner. Moon goes to the top for The Eclipse but Jax provides the distraction, allowing Snuka to superkick her and drop her on the top. Snuka keeps control and goes up top for the big Snuka Splash to get the pin.

Winner: Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Jax and Snuka stand tall over Moon as the music plays. Jax decks Moon and runs the ropes for the big leg drop. Snuka and Jax raise their arms in the air as fans boo them. They leave as Jax’s music starts up.

– Back from the break and we see players from the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs at ringside.

– The announcers lead us to a video package showing what happened with Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins last week, including The Authors of Pain winning the RAW Tag Team Titles from Rollins in the Handicap Match. We go to the ring and Corey Graves has a mic. He brings out Rollins for an interview.

Graves brings up Sunday’s match with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins hypes the match. Graves says if Rollins’ head isn’t in the game, Nakamura will take it off. Rollins says he will be laser focused and ready to perform at Survivor Series but that’s Sunday and this is tonight, and tonight in Kansas City he wants answers. Rollins wants to know why Ambrose did what he did to he and Roman Reigns. Graves says they’ve known Ambrose for a long time and he’s not good with words. Rollins says Ambrose isn’t stupid and knows exactly why he did what he did, he’s just not man enough to come out and tell him. Ambrose appears on the big screen and Graves points Rollins to him.

Ambrose is sitting outside of the arena on the hood of a red car. There is a fire barrel next to him. Ambrose says he’s man enough to come and beat Rollins up but he’s not going to do that because the people don’t deserve it. Ambrose doesn’t owe Rollins or the people an explanation, he doesn’t owe anything to anyone. Ambrose mocks Rollins and says The Architect doesn’t have all the answers this time. He wonders if Rollins was just too selfish and self-absorbed to see what was going on around him. Ambrose says maybe he regrets what he did, maybe he’s remorseful, maybe he hopes he can be back with his boys one day but no, that’s not it and not happening. Ambrose used to think The Shield was stronger together but he knows the truth is that The Shield made him weak, Rollins made him weak. Ambrose says he’s burning it down – he douses his Shield vest in gasoline and throws it in the barrel to burn as Rollins watches. Rollins gets upset and storms out of the ring.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on Drew McIntyre’s win over WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on last week’s RAW.

– We go to the ring and the music of Kurt Angle hits. Dolph Ziggler comes out instead as his music interrupts. Drew McIntyre is out next and they head to the ring together.

McIntyre says he told us he was taking over when he came back. Do we believe him now? Drew goes on about last week’s win over Angle and says Angle was just an embarrassment when he was done with him. Drew talks about how Angle started crying towards the end of the match. Drew says he has never been more disgusted in his entire life. He was more than happy to humiliate Angle and put him down with his own ankle lock. Drew has worked for 18 long years to earn this moment right now, going through the highest highs and lowest lows, sacrificing more than the average person. Drew tells us to look in his eyes. He declares that RAW is his show and belongs to him now. He will mold it in his image. There is no more room for weakness. Drew will not allow anymore nostalgia acts and… the music interrupts as Finn Balor makes his way out.

Drew says Balor has a lot of nerve coming out here after what he did to him. Balor says he couldn’t just sit there and listen to Drew talk that way about Angle, it was too much. Balor says Drew crossed a line last week, he could’ve just defeated Angle. Drew interrupts and says he could’ve done much worse to Angle but that’s not why Balor is out here. Balor thought Drew was coming to save him last week but he kicked his head off instead, that’s why Balor is out here. Drew goes on about how Balor and too many other new Superstars are worried about their feelings these days. Drew tells Balor to march up the ramp and go whine to his Balor Club… Balor interrupts and tells Drew to shuuuuuut up. He’s been dealing with people like Drew all his life. Balor challenges Drew to a fight and fans cheer for it. Drew doesn’t know what’s more fragile – Balor’s feelings or his body. Drew accepts the challenge but says it will be with Ziggler. Drew says maybe he will consider lowering himself to Balor’s level if he can get the win over Ziggler. They stare each other down and Drew drops Balor with a cheap shot. We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and the bell rings as Dolph Ziggler rocks Finn Balor into the corner and unloads. Ziggler keeps Balor grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Ziggler drops a big elbow on Balor for a 2 count. Ziggler goes back to the mat and keeps Balor down as Drew looks on. Balor makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ziggler nails a dropkick and drops Balor again with a right hand. Ziggler keeps Balor grounded with another submission in the middle of the ring. Balor fights up and tries to break free but Ziggler hits the knee.

Balor fights out of an opposite corner now but Ziggler rolls him up. Balor rolls through and hits the basement dropkick to the face. Balor misses in the corner and Ziggler rolls him up for 2. They trade a few more counters and pin attempts. Balor drops Ziggler with an enziguri. More back and forth between the two. We go to commercial after another close call as McIntyre looks on.

Back from the break and Ziggler talks trash. Ziggler with a neckbreaker. Balor tries to gain momentum but Ziggler kicks him again. Ziggler with an elbow as McIntyre yells at him that they can’t afford a loss. Ziggler with a back elbow but Balor connects with an overhead kick and they both go down.

Balor mounts offense now. Balor nails a stomp to the chest for a close 2 count as McIntyre looks worried at ringside. Balor waits for Ziggler and nails a Slingblade. Ziggler cuts off the offense and drops Balor for a close 2 count with a knee to the face and a big DDT. Ziggler connects with a knee and then the Fame-asser for another close 2 count. Drew looks to talk trash from ringside but Balor still blocks the Zig Zag and nails the corner dropkick to Ziggler.

Balor finally gets some momentum going. McIntyre tries to interfere again but it backfires. Balor sends Ziggler out next to Drew. Ballor runs the ropes and nails a big dive, taking them both out at ringside. Balor goes to the top for the Coup de Grace but he’s forced to land on his feet as Ziggler moves. Balor sells a leg injury but gets the pin after they trade roll-ups.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor celebrates and heads up the ramp as his music hits. Drew looks on from the ring and he’s not happy.

