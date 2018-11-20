Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Los Angeles, 11/19/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is in the ring as Mike Rome introduces him. Corbin welcomes us to The A Show and talks about the clean sweep for RAW at Survivor Series last night. Corbin says the credit goes to one woman. He praises RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and out she comes. Michael Cole welcomes us, and is joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

Stephanie brags about Team RAW beating Team SmackDown in every match at Survivor Series, forgetting about the Kickoff pre-show or just ignoring it. She gives some thanks to Corbin and the RAW family. She says RAW simply proved they are the best and tonight we will celebrate. Corbin mentions how we have some housekeeping to do. He brings up how Stephanie said his position might become permanent if Team RAW won. Fans boo. She admits she did make some promises. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

Fans chant “get these hands” as Strowman enters the ring. Strowman says he held up his end of the bargain last night and now it’s time for Stephanie to hold up hers. He wants a match with this slimeball, Corbin. Corbin says Braun can’t be serious. Stephanie says her word is her bond. She makes Strowman vs. Corbin official for TLC. Corbin will become the permanent RAW GM if he wins the match. If Corbin loses, he will lose all authority on the red brand. Strowman says Corbin will lose because Stephanie said he can pick the stipulations and he won’t be responsible for ripping Corbin to shreds. They are still working on the stipulation as there are some corporate liabilities but she says we will get there. Corbin asks about his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Stephanie says the match will happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble but only if Strowman can beat Corbin at TLC. Stephanie says this is a good deal for Braun. She asks if he can beat Corbin. Strowman welcomes Corbin to Monday Night Braun, and tells him to enjoy his time as Acting GM while it lasts. Strowman ends up picking a TLC match for their stipulation. Braun says Corbin will get these hands, tables, ladders and chairs. Corbin says that’s a stupid idea because that match favors him. Corbin goes on and says if Strowman can make it to TLC. He announces Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Handicap Match for tonight. Stephanie says we’re celebrating tonight and we need to one-up the match. She makes it a six-man – Elias, Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley. That match is now.

Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Elias and Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is out next with Lio Rush. Drew McIntyre is out next by himself. Finn Balor is out first for his team. Stephanie applauds the Superstars from ringside as they make their way down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is out with his guitar on the stage. He gets a babyface pop and performs some before heading to the ring. Cole announces that Corbin has made this an Elimination Match. Corbin looks to start with Strowman but he changes his mind. Drew comes in and faces off with Strowman. Strowman shows Drew up and yells out. They go at it and collide with shoulders. Strowman yells at Drew again. Drew goes to work and nails a big kick to the head. Drew continues brawling with Strowman until Strowman floors him with a big shoulder. Balor wants the tag and fans pop. Strowman tags him in. Strowman scoops Balor and slams him on top of Drew. Drew turns it around on Balor and slams him.

Drew ends up nailing a big boot to the head while Balor is on the apron. Drew follows to the floor and tosses Balor hard into the barrier. Drew laughs as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew slams Balor in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Corbin tags in and stomps on Balor. Fans boo as Corbin taunts Strowman. Corbin unloads with kicks in the corner. Lashley comes in and nails a big shoulder to Balor in the corner. Balor kicks out at 2. Lashley dominates Balor some more and tags in Corbin again. Balor counters and unloads, going for the tag to Strowman. Corbin stops the tag. Balor starts knocking the others off the apron, elbowing Corbin. Corbin sends Balor into the turnbuckle but runs into a boot. Corbin catches Balor with a Deep Six for a close 2 count.

Lashley and Corbin double team Balor now. Lashley taunts Strowman and Elias. Lashley whips Balor into the corner hard and he goes down. Fans try to rally for Balor. Lashley catches Balor on his shoulder but Balor slides out and rolls Lashley for a 2 count. Lashley with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Balor with the basement dropkick to Lashley. Elias tags in and decks Lashley, then Corbin off the apron. Elias unloads on Lashley and takes it to the corner. Elias with a mule kick counter. Corbin charges but Elias sends him to the floor. Lashley takes advantage and decks Elias. Lashley runs into a boot. Balor tags himself in and joins Elias to send Lashley out of the ring. McIntyre gets dropped next. Balor runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking Lashley and Corbin down on the floor. Balor brings Lashley back into the ring and goes to the top. Balor goes for Coup de Grace but Corbin distracts the referee, allowing Drew to push Balor off the top. Drew tags in and waits for Balor to get up. Drew hits the Claymore Kick for the pin. Balor has been eliminated as fans boo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew double teams Elias in the corner with Lashley. Drew and Elias go at it now. Drew turns it back around and tags Lashley back in. Lashley with a big belly-to-belly suplex on Elias. Corbin tags in and hits Elias while Lashley holds him now. Elias fights out of the corner but Corbin drops him and keeps him grounded. Lashley ends up coming over and grabbing Braun’s leg from behind. Strowman looks to take Lashley out but Drew assists and Strowman goes down. Corbin fights Elias off into the ropes. Elias with a jumping knee to take Elias down out of nowhere. Elias goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow on Corbin. Lashley breaks the pin just in time as fans boo. Lashley tosses Elias out of the ring as Rush laughs in Elias’ face. Elias chases after Rush and finally gets his hands on him. Elias picks Rush up but Lashley runs over and drops Elias with a Spear. The referee continues to count as Lashley poses over Elias on the outside. Elias has been counted out and eliminated. Strowman is now alone. Drew and the other stare him down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew is in control of Strowman. Lashley comes in for a quick double team. Corbin comes in and keeps Strowman down, yelling at him and talking trash. Strowman finally makes a comeback and unloads on Corbin. Strowman clubs Corbin to the mat with ease. Strowman runs around the ring and levels his other opponents. Strowman returns to the ring and Corbin boots him. Corbin comes off the top but Strowman catches him and nails the powerslam. Braun covers but Drew breaks the pin up with a steel chair shot. Drew has been eliminated due to the disqualification.

Lashley comes in and takes over but drew beats on Strowman some more, knocking him out of the ring with the chair. Lashley and Drew destroy Strowman at ringside now as Rush cheers them on. They launch him into the barrier and then the steel ring steps. Strowman is placed on top of the bottom piece to the steps as Corbin laughs. Corbin approaches and Strowman grabs him by his neck. Lashley makes the save and Drew follows up with a big Claymore Kick. The three heels launch Strowman into the steps again. Corbin with a chair shot over Strowman’s back while he’s down as the boos continue. Corbin with another chair shot. Strowman’s elbow is bleeding now. Corbin gives his belt to Lashley. Lashley puts it around Strowman’s arm and keeps his arm down on the steps. Corbin goes to slam a chair into the arm but he stops. He picks up the other half of the steps and slams them down into Braun’s arm instead. Strowman rolls around in pain, screaming out as the referee checks on him. Other officials are called down to check on Strowman. Corbin stands tall as the boos pick up. Strowman stumbles to his feet and clutches the arm. Strowman goes back down in pain. We go to replays. Corbin, McIntyre, Lashley and Rush stand tall on the stage as trainers check on Strowman at ringside. Strowman tells them that he can’t feel his fingers right now. He also said he can’t move his arm. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.

– The announcers talk about WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins as we see Strowman get up and start walking out as fans cheer him on. Cole leads us to a replay of last week’s burning barrel promo from Dean Ambrose. Rollins will be up next. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins gives it up for Takeover, Survivor Series and the crowd this weekend. Rollins talks about how it’s been 6 years since The Shield debuted in WWE. Rollins says for the better part of those 6 years The Shield ran the place, he along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. Rollins says he took time to reflect on the ups & downs after last night’s match with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but that just made the stuff with Ambrose harder to stomach. Rollins says it’s been 4 weeks since Ambrose turned on him and Ambrose still hasn’t had the guts to face him like a man. Rollins goes on about Ambrose and says he learned more about Ambrose from the new WWE Chronicle episode than he did the whole time they were best friends. Rollins says Ambrose never called not even one time while Ambrose was out with the injury. Rollins points out how Ambrose said he loves WWE but Rollins says he’s never heard Ambrose say the word love since he’s known him.

Rollins goes on about Ambrose and calls him to the ring because he’s looking for a fight. Rollins drops the mic and yells out at Ambrose. Ambrose appears on the big screen. Ambrose says Rollins is looking a little desperate. Ambrose says Rollins doesn’t get it yet but things have changed. Ambrose says The Shield did do more harm than good. He says no one knows what they did when the cameras were off and they all will pay for it in some way. What goes around, comes around, he says, and they will all pay for what they did as The Shield. Ambrose says look at Reigns, and makes an apparent reference to his leukemia battle. Ambrose says and Rollins has to deal with him now. Ambrose shows he’s in the backstage area. He tells Rollins to come find him and he will show him what’s next. Rollins exits the ring and runs to the back.

Cole tries to get some insight from Renee as the cameras cut backstage. We see Rollins asking staffers and security about where Ambrose is. One security guard says he doesn’t know where Ambrose is but Rollins better get out of his face. Rollins drops the guy. Rollins yells out for Ambrose some more and keeps looking for him. Graves accuses Renee of knowing more than she’s saying but she says she only knows so much.

– Still to come, Ruby Riott vs. Natalya.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks. Bayley joins her and they head to the ring together. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” vignette for Lars Sullivan. Alexa Bliss has joined the announcers for commentary. Nia Jax is out next followed by Tamina Snuka. They head to the ring. Sasha starts off with Jax and immediately unloads on her. Jax overpowers and takes Banks into the corner. Fans start chanting for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Banks unloads with kicks now. Banks and Bayley keep Jax in their corner with several quick tags. Jax overpowers Bayley to the mat for more boos. Jax plays to the crowd and they eat it up. Snuka comes in and goes to work on Bayley, sending her to the mat with a headbutt. Banks and Bayley end up sending Jax and Snuka to the floor. They stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax is in control of Bayley. Bayley stuns Jax and they both look to make tags. Banks tags in but Jax presses her to her shoulders. Banks slides out and takes the knee out, then slams Jax’s face into the mat. Banks with a Shining Wizard for a 2 count as Jax sends her flying with the kick out. Snuka levels Banks on the floor as Jax had the referee distracted. Snuka tags in and brings Banks in for a 2 count. Snuka keeps control and drops Banks for another close 2 count in the corner. Snuka keeps Banks grounded now.

Banks finally gets the tag but Snuka ends up leveling Bayley with a big superkick. Snuka talks some trash as fans boo while Bayley is out. Bayley rolls her up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Bayley with a Stunner over the top rope, and another. Bayley unloads but Snuka comes in from the apron. Bayley with a Thesz Press and more strikes. Bayley goes to the top and hits a crossbody on Snuka for a close 2 count. Bayley escapes a Samoan Drop from Snuka but this allows Jax to drop her with a cheap shot to the face from the apron. Fans boo Jax.

Jax tags in and rams Bayley back into the corner, then tosses her to the mat. Jax runs over Bayley for a close 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Jax takes out Banks and sends her to the floor. Bayley jumps on Jax’s back but gets tossed to the mat. Bayley goes to the top and has to kick Snuka away as she charges. Jax brings Bayley down and ends up catching her with a big Samoan Drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Snuka and Jax stand tall as the music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage about to introduce her next guest but Dean Ambrose interrupts from the screen in the background. Ambrose tells Charly to go find Seth Rollins and tells him that Ambrose is right here waiting for him. Rollins will know the spot, it’s the place The Shield used to call home. We see Ambrose exit through a back door. Charly looks confused as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Seth Rollins rushing through the backstage area. He finds the spot but Dean Ambrose isn’t there. Rollins is frustrated.

– We see stills from RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar at Survivor Series. We also see video of a staffer, Heath Slater and Rhyno making fun of 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick for his pee incident at Survivor Series. Drake yells at them, and then Chad Gable. Gable mocks Drake to his face. Bobby Roode appears and tells Drake to relax. Roode also cracks a joke in Drake’s face. Drake is not happy. He says they are all in trouble now.

The Lucha House Party vs.

We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party – Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Back to commercial.