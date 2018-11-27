WWE RAW Results & Videos From Milwaukee 11/26/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is waiting with Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Fans boo as Corbin welcomes us.

Corbin talks about how everyone stuffed their faces with food on Thanksgiving, but he and his crew in the ring didn’t because they treat their bodies like temples. That is why they’re in the ring and everyone else is out in the crowd. Corbin talks about being thankful for the job he’s done as General Manager. Fans boo him. Lashley is thankful for the beta males who do nothing while he takes what he wants. McIntyre is thankful for the well-deserved savage beating they gave to Braun Strowman last week. Corbin says that is a moment in time that will live forever. He shows us a replay.

We come back from the video package and the boos continue. Corbin says we won’t be seeing Strowman’s face on RAW for a very long time, except for this. Corbin sent a camera crew to Birmingham, Alabama to interview Strowman as he prepares for surgery. Strowman shows off his bruised elbow. He says he would much rather be in Milwaukee because some people have payback coming to them. Strowman says the surgeon has never seen an injury like this and he’s never worked on an arm this big, but he will be on the shelf for some time. Strowman says he will be back 100% and when he is, the attack from last week and the surgery will seem like paper cuts compared to what he does to Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre. Strowman goes on and says all three will get these hands when he’s back. Fans chant “get these hands” now as Corbin goes to speak.

Corbin and Lashley mock Strowman for the surgery. Corbin says there’s no way Strowman will be able to compete at TLC but that’s too bad because their match is still on and when Strowman fails to show up, Corbin will win by forfeit and be the permanent GM. Corbin says the Superstars of RAW need to get on the right side of history because TLC will be his inauguration and he will remember who stood with him. The lights suddenly go out. Corbin yells for them to be turned back on or someone will be fired. The lights come back on as Elias plays his guitar. Fans pop.

Elias introduces himself and says he couldn’t stand to hear Corbin’s voice any longer. He takes shot at everyone in the ring. Elias goes on and starts singing a song about Rush and Lashley. Elias sings “Bobby Lashley sucks” and fans sing along with him. Elias heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and Elias faces off with Bobby Lashley. Lio Rush, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre are in Lashley’s corner.

The bell rings and fans chant “Lashley sucks” to start. Lashley backs Elias into the corner but Elias comes out chopping. Lashley overpowers and takes Elias to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Lashley slams Elias for a 2 count. Lashley keeps Elias grounded now. Lashley with another takedown as Corbin claps. Lashley keeps Elias grounded again. The “Lashley sucks” chants start back up. Elias fights out and kicks Lashley. Elias tosses Lashley out of the ring. Elias runs the ropes and kicks Lashley back to the floor as he talked with Drew and Corbin. The referee counts.

Lashley comes back in and drops Elias over the top rope. Lashley drops Elias again and stomps on him. Lashley keeps Elias down with boots. Lashley with a clothesline for a 2 count. Lashley with another headlock. Elias fights up and out. Elias with more chops now. Elias tumbles out to the floor. Drew gets in his face but the referee yells at him and Drew backs off. Elias returns to the apron but Lashley rushes him, sending him into the ring post. Elias falls back to the floor. Lashley poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias nails a mule kick, then a clothesline. Elias unloads with more offense. Elias with a big knee to the face to take Lashley back down. Elias goes to the top and hits the flying elbow drop for a close 2 count as Rush pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee calls the match but Corbin takes the mic. Corbin says Elias cut him off earlier when he was talking but this is a No DQ match. Corbin demands the match be re-started as Lashley starts pounding on Elias.

Elias counters and backdrops Lashley. Elias ends up dropping the others on the outside. Elias brings his guitar in to hit Lashley but Corbin hits him from behind to make the save. Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre triple team Elias now. They destroy the guitar. Corbin unloads on Elias with steel chair shots. Drew sends Elias into the barrier and then into Lashley, who also sends Elias into the barrier. Corbin also throws Elias into the barrier again, then the apron. Drew drops Elias with a Claymore Kick on the floor. Fans boo louder as they keep Elias down. Drew launches Elias face-first onto the steel steps and he lands hard. They get in the face of Elias and mock him as the boos continue. Lashley runs a victory lap around the ring and hits a Spear on Elias. Lashley brings Elias back in the ring with a Gator Roll. Lashley stands over Elias and poses. Lashley drops a knee on Elias and poses on him for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Rush announces Lashley as the winner as his music hits. We go to replays. Lashley, McIntyre, Corbin and Rush pose in the ring together as Elias lays on the mat.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Finn Balor. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defend against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode plus an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Up next, Dean Ambrose has provided a video from his personal physician. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Corbin is yelling at the staffer who turned off the lights for Elias. Corbin fires the guy. Alexa Bliss appears and says that was impressive, calling the fired staffer dead weight. Bliss says Corbin is doing an amazing job and if there’s anything she can do, Corbin shouldn’t hesitate to ask. He asks anything and she says yes, anything. Corbin gives Bliss props for being Team Captain at Survivor Series and asks her to oversee the entire women’s division because he has so much on his plate. Corbin says Bliss looks good and he looks good, it’s that simple. They shake hands and Corbin walks off.

– Cole leads us to a video package on the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose feud. We get a video of Ambrose with his personal physician. He’s getting various shots so he won’t catch the disease and the stench that the people carry around, including a rabies shot in his rear end. Ambrose says no shower will wash away Rollins’ sins because he’s a lost cause. Ambrose says he will put Rollins out of his misery at TLC.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Back to commercial.

The Revival vs. The Lucha House Party

Back from the break and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Wilder and Dawson cut promos on how The Lucha House Party doesn’t respect tradition, which is why they asked for this rematch. JoJo announces that this will be a Lucha House Rule match.

Gran Metalik and Dash go at it back & forth. Metalik gets the upperhand and in comes Lince Dorado for the double team. Kalisto also gets involved. Kalisto covers Dash for a close 2 count Dawson catches Kalisto with a backbreaker. Dawson drops legs and a headbutt on Kalisto for a 2 count. Dash comes back in and applies a Gory Special on Kalisto. Kalisto gets free. Dawson comes back in but Kalisto gets the best of them at the same time.

Metalik and Dorado get involved once again. Kalisto kicks Dawson and hits Salida del Sol. Taking advantage of the Lucha House Rule, Metalik follows up with a senton from the top. Lince comes flying off the top with a splash to Dawson for the pin to win.

Winners: The Lucha House Party

– After the match, Lucha House Party celebrates as their music hits. The Revival isn’t happy.

– The announcers hype Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at TLC. We see how Nia got the “Facebreaker” nickname by injuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Up next, a championship history lesson from Jax.

– They air a WWE Shop segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks to plug the holiday sales. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us a new “coming soon” vignette for Lars Sullivan. Renee hopes he ends up on the red brand.

– We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka.

Jax takes the mic and fans start booing. She talks about how everyone is thankful for her being the Sole Survivor for Team RAW at Survivor Series. She’s most thankful for breaking Becky Lynch’s face and putting her on the shelf with a concussion. Jax says The Man was no match for The Facebreaker. Jax says RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey wanted to face Becky so bad but she took that from her. Jax says Rousey better get used to her taking things from her because she’s taking the title at TLC. Jax goes on about how Rousey came into WWE on top but her run has went downhill since their match at Money In the Bank at June. We see a replay from that match, which Jax lost.

Jax goes on mocking Rousey and we see highlights from her beatdown by Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Jax taunts and takes more shots at Rousey before going on about how successful she’s been as of late. Jax says the top of the mountain belongs to her. The boos continue. Jax goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Rousey.

Rousey faces off with Jax. Rousey gives Jax some credit for the Battle Royal win at Evolution. She goes on about the punch to Becky Lynch that made Jax The Facebreaker. Rousey says that’s where her luck runs out. Rousey says she’s at the top of the mountain and she will rip Jax’s arm off, then hit Charlotte Flair with it. Rousey wants to fight. She mentions a double date with Snuka tonight. Rousey wants to fight right now and fans want to see it. Jax says we’re not going to do it like that. She could beat Rousey right now but she just finished washing Becky’s crusted blood from her knuckles. She goes on with excuses and Rousey tells her to just fight. Jax says she’s not making excuses, she’s just stalling for time. She drops the mic and surrounds Rousey with Snuka. The music hits and out comes Natalya. Natalya gets jumped at ringside by The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. They come out of nowhere. Rousey goes to help Natalya as The Riott Squad retreats to the stage. Jax and Snuka look on from the ring as Rousey helps Natalya up. Rousey’s music hits.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Corbin and the Open Challenge from Seth Rollins.

– We get a look back at how Drake Maverick wet himself, and how Bobby Roode & Chad Gable mocked him backstage last week. We also see how they picked up a non-title win over the champions last week. We cut to Drake and The Authors of Pain backstage. Drake says everyone had a laugh at his expense last week. He talks about how most people haven’t been picked up by a giant like he was, by Big Show, but if you did you’d probably wet yourself too. Drake talks about the fear he felt and says he will make sure Roode and Gable feel the same fear tonight. Akam and Rezar throw a warning at the #1 contenders to end the segment.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Authors of Pain

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain – Akam and Rezar. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick leads them to the ring. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Gable says last week was last week and this opportunity is why he teamed with Roode in the first place. Roode says the time for jokes is over as they are taking the titles and making the entire division absolutely glorious. We go back to the arena and out comes Roode and Gable to the “Glorious” theme.

Akam starts off with Roode, who is distracted a bit by Maverick taking possession of his robe at ringside. Roode and Akam go back & forth. Gable comes in with a missile dropkick. Rezar tags in and clubs Roode. Rezar takes Gable to the top but Gable applies an armbar on the ropes. The referee counts to 5 and it’s broken. Roode tags in for the double team. Rear blocks a double suplex and hits one of his own, slamming both opponents. Drake goes up the ramp with Roode’s robe on, mocking the “Glorious!” pose. We go to commercial as Roode looks on.

Back from the break and Akam drops Gable with an elbow. Rezar brings Gable back in but he gets dropped with a DDT. Roode gets a tag and ends up unloading on both opponents. We see Drake with the robe again backstage. More back and forth between the two teams until Roode gets the upperhand again.

Drake appears on the big screen. He’s backstage in a bathroom with Roode’s robe. Drake says it would be a shame if something happened to the robe. Drake puts the robe in the toilet and relieves himself onto it. Roode and the others watch from the ring. Drake says that was glorious. Rezar hits Roode from behind, sending him into Gable. Gable gets knocked off the apron. Akam tags in for the big double team on Roode for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Akam and Rezar raise the titles in the air as their music hits.

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are backstage when Alexa Bliss interrupts. Bliss says they have had their differences in the past but it’s thanks to them that Baron Corbin put her in charge of the women’s division, because of their work at Survivor Series. Bliss wants to get to know them. Banks isn’t interested. They have a few words but Bliss says she wants to put their egos aside. She’s letting them go to the ring tonight and have an open forum with the fans. Banks and Bayley aren’t interested in another “Life” segment from Bliss. Bliss says this will be a chance for the WWE Universe to get to know them.

Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes Ember Moon to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage video from Finn Balor. Balor doesn’t care if he’s putting his career in jeopardy, he’s going to stand up to Baron Corbin, fight for what he believes in and be on the right side of history. We go to the ring and Moon is in the ring with Curt Hawkins, who is her new Mixed Match Challenge partner. Out comes Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Alicia Fox is out next and they head to the ring together.

Fox immediately drops Moon as the bell hits. Fox with a 2 count. Fox with more offense, including a swinging neckbreaker. We see Alexa Bliss backstage watching. Moon ends up coming back and hitting The Eclipse for the pin to win.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Moon and Hawkins celebrate up the ramp as the music hits. No Way Jose’s music interrupts. Out comes Jose with his conga line. Hawkins joins them as the party heads to ringside. Jinder waits in the ring for Jose and he’s not happy with the party at ringside. Back to commercial.

Jinder Mahal vs. No Way Jose

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal goes at it with No Way Jose to start their match.

Jinder dominates the early part of the match and connects with a few solid kicks. Jinder beats Jose around and keeps him grounded now as The Singh Brothers look on. Jinder keeps control and hits a suplex for another 2 count. Jinder keeps Jose grounded with another headlock now.

Jose tries to fight up but Jinder nails a takedown to keep control. Jose finally gets an opening from the second rope. Jose with a clothesline and an elbow now. Jose unloads and gets hyped up for the comeback. Jinder counters and hits The Khallas for the pin to win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder celebrates in the ring as his music hits. The Singh Brothers join him.

– We get a look back at the segment with Dean Ambrose and his doctor. Up next, the Open Challenge from Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for his Open Challenge.

Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. He admits he hasn’t been himself lately and says Dean Ambrose had him running around here thinking he was the lunatic last week. Rollins says it’s time to get back to what he does and be a fighting champion. He’s done chasing Ambrose but he heard Ambrose say he will be here next week. Rollins also heard Ambrose say he won’t be here tonight, and Ambrose is a liar & a coward, so he’s probably lurking somewhere. Rollins doesn’t care because it’s time to burn it down. He says the Intercontinental Open Challenge is now live. Fans chant “burn it down!” now. Rollins waits and out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler mocks Rollins and says he wants to forget all the Ambrose drama. Ziggler says if Rollins wants to go back to being Seth Freakin’ Rollins, he has to do what he does best – lose to Ziggler. Ziggler says if Rollins gets to be himself, Ziggler gets to be the best in the world and tonight he’s not only the best in the world, he goes back to being Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler enters the ring as his music starts back up.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler face off as JoJo does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they lock up, going back & forth. They go to the ropes and break. They go at it again and hit the mat.

They break and run the ropes. Rollins with a big hip toss. Rollins goes on and sends Ziggler out of the ring to the floor. We go to commercial with Rollins standing tall in the ring while Ziggler is down on the outside.

Back from the break and Ziggler turns it around. Ziggler goes for Rollins’ knee. Ziggler with more offense and a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded on the mat now. Rollins fights as fans cheer him on. Rollins looks to make a comeback but Ziggler dropkicks him for another close 2 count. Ziggler with another quick pin attempt. Ziggler cuts off another comeback attempt and slams Rollins face-first into the top turnbuckle. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded with another body scissors now.

Ziggler keeps control and drops Rollins for another close 2 count. Ziggler shows some frustration now. Rollins fights up out of a side headlock. Ziggler blocks another comeback attempt and sends Rollins out of the ring on his head. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins looks to make another comeback. Rollins with a Slingblade. Ziggler runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins comes off the second rope but has to land on his feet. Rollins ends up dropping Ziggler with an enziguri. Rollins feels the adrenaline as fans cheer for him. Rollins ends up on the apron now. He springboards in and hits a flying clothesline for a close 2 count.

Rollins keeps control and goes to the top but Ziggler cuts him off. Ziggler rocks Rollins and climbs up for the superplex. Rollins fights him off and sends him to the mat. Ziggler comes back but Rollins sends him down. Rollins misses the Frogsplash as Ziggler moves. Ziggler comes right back with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Ziggler yells at the referee over the close call. Both are still down on the mat. Ziggler smiles as he slowly gets up first. Ziggler goes for a Zig Zag but it’s blocked. Rollins blocks a DDT next. Ziggler blocks the counter with a roll-up for a close 2 count.

Ziggler jumps on Rollins’ back next and gets the Sleeper hold locked in. Rollins finally powers back and slams Ziggler to the mat. Rollins with a big kick to the face for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins cranks up. Rollins misses the Stomp twice as Ziggler avoids it. Ziggler ends up hitting the Zig Zag for another close pin attempt.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Ziggler gets up first. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick as fans boo. Rollins isn’t getting up as he’s collapsed in the middle of the ring. Ziggler smacks Rollins around and yells at him, saying he doesn’t have what it takes to compete with him anymore. Rollins rolls Ziggler up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Ziggler comes back with a superkick to lay Rollins out again. Ziggler goes to the top but Rollins jumps up out of nowhere. Rollins leaps up and hits the superplex. Rollins holds it and hits the Falcon Arrow for the pin to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, fans give Rollins a big pop as his music hits. We go to replays as Rollins recovers. Rollins clutches the title and swings it around over his head.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Corbin.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage talking to a staffer about the women’s division. The open forum with Sasha Banks and Bayley is coming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for the open forum with Sasha Banks and Bayley. They come out and take their seats in the ring. Alexa Bliss has a mic. Charly Caruso is at ringside with a mic for the Q&A.

Bliss points out a fan at ringside and she’s excited to ask a question. She asks what Bayley and Banks would change about the RAW women’s division. Bayley says she’s proud of the division and wouldn’t change a thing. Banks says she would send Bliss back to SmackDown. Bliss tries to stir the pot between Banks and Bayley, saying Bayley has brought Banks down. Bayley disagrees. This leads to Bayley saying they would send Bliss back to hell where she came from. Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox end up attacking Bayley and Banks. There’s chaos but Bayley and Banks end up clearing the ring and standing tall, looking out at Bliss as we go to commercial.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Finn Balor.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor for the main event. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin is out next.

The bell rings and Balor immediately attacks, taking Corbin into the corner and unloading. Corbin turns it around and works Balor over before taking him down and keeping him grounded in the middle of the ring. Balor tries to fight up and out but Corbin decks him. Corbin runs the ropes and Balor dropkicks him. Balor takes it back to the corner. Corbin ends up running into the turnbuckles. Balor with kicks and stomps while Corbin is down as the referee backs him off.

Corbin goes to the floor and he’s dazed. Balor runs the apron and connects with a big kick to the face. Corbin goes down on the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has turned it around on the floor. Corbin rams Balor back into the barrier a few times. Corbin drops Balor and returns to the ring, telling the referee to start the count. Balor makes it back in and Corbin stomps on him. Balor tries to springboard in from the apron but Corbin knocks him out of the air. Corbin beats on Balor and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Corbin continues to dominate and levels Balor with a big clothesline for another 2 count. More back and forth now as Balor looks to make a comeback. Balor ends up hitting a Slingblade. Balor goes for a dropkick at one point but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Balor goes on and counters, taking Corbin down for a double stomp. Corbin ends up rolling to the floor as Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace. Corbin takes a mic and announces that this is a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Corbin introduces his partner and out comes Drew McIntyre

McIntyre makes his way to the ring but Balor leaps out and takes him down at ringside after dropping Corbin. Balor sends Corbin into the timekeeper’s area but McIntyre comes from behind and clotheslines him. McIntyre drops Balor onto the barrier. Balor is brought into the ring for a Claymore Kick to get the pin.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

– After the match, Bobby Lashley comes out with Lio Rush. Lashley hits a Dominator on Balor. Lashley then sends Balor into an End of Days from Corbin. McIntyre taunts Balor and talks trash to his face before delivering a Claymore Kick while Lashley and Corbin hold Balor. We go to replays as Corbin, Lashley, McIntyre and Rush stand tall while Balor is down. Lashley and McIntyre hit the corners to pose while Corbin poses on the apron. RAW goes off the air.