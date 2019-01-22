Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From OKC, 1/21/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a tribute video for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The video includes a ten-bell salute.

– We’re live from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as fans cheer the video on. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as the music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Mike Rome does the introduction as Cole hypes Finn Balor vs. Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Fans actually boo much louder than usual for Lesnar as he stands there. Others chant for Suplex City. Heyman introduces his client and says it’s time to get down to business. Heyman brings up how Finn Balor pinned John Cena last week. Heyman says this was no fluke, no controversy. He says Balor stepped up and seized the moment, so much that Cena, the second greatest of all-time, took the mic in his hands and said he believes in Balor. Heyman says and he should believe in Balor. Heyman says the WWE Universe has now stood up in unison and declared they also believe in Balor. Heyman says and they should. Heyman says he believes in Balor too. Heyman says Balor seized the moment on Cena and that seems to be the theme of his entire career. Heyman says Balor believes he will show up to Chase Field this Sunday and do the very same thing, capitalizing on fate and circumstances. Heyman mentions how Lesnar trained for Braun Strowman but now he has to defend against an opponent he’s never trained for, on short notice, and an opponent that has a different style than Strowman. Heyman goes on and says his client will turn Balor into a martyr on Sunday, sacrificed for the sin of making everyone believe that he can conquer the unconquerable conqueror. For the sin of believing he’s got what it takes to take what Brock’s got. For the sin of believing that when it comes to the historic title reign of Lesnar, that Balor is the Slim Reaper.

Heyman goes on and says it’s a ridiculous notion that Balor even belongs in the ring with The Beast. He says it will be Balor on his back this Sunday, looking up and saying he believes in Lesnar. Lesnar raises the title but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a pop.

Vince says Heyman is a little soft, a little kind here tonight. Vince says the only way anyone can believe in this match is if they believe in the old story of David & Goliath. Heyman says he never read the Bible. Vince tells a wacky version of David & Goliath and says David was never seen again until he was reincarnated as Balor. Vince mentions Balor having fans and they pop. Vince gets a pop for mentioning the city but then calls them Hillbilly Land and they boo. Heyman says Vince is speaking too fast for the locals. Vince says if anyone actually believes Balor can beat Brock, then they believe in fairy tales. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman. Lesnar readies for a fight.

Strowman stops at ringside and stares Lesnar down. Lesnar starts laughing. Strowman slowly enters the ring but stops on the apron. Vince asks him what the hell he’s doing out here. Lesnar bounces around as a “get these hands!” chant starts. Strowman steps over the top rope and Vince asks Lesnar to please stop playing with Strowman. Strowman says last week was one of the worst nights of his life, thanks to Baron Corbin. Corbin cost him $100,000 and the title shot with Lesnar. Strowman says last week was also the luckiest night of Lesnar’s life. Strowman says if Lesnar still has the title after Sunday, somehow he will be waiting on the other side and he will rip Lesnar apart, like one of Vince’s limousines. Vince calls Braun “big boy” and says he’s lucky to still be employed. Vince tells Braun to relax. The music hits and out comes Balor to a pop.

Balor says this is the same old Monday Night RAW. Braun out here doing Braun things. Meanwhile, Balor is the guy who beat three others last week, including the greatest of all-time Cena. Heyman says Cena is the second greatest, behind Lesnar. Balor says he earned his chance to face Lesnar. Balor knows Vince doesn’t think he can beat Brock. Vince says he doesn’t believe in fairy tales. Balor says he believes and the Balor Club believes. Fans pop. Balor says he will beat Lesnar and reclaim his Universal Title on Sunday. Strowman says he knows he could’ve defeated Lesnar but he’s not sure if Balor can, but Balor damn well better. Balor thanks Braun for the support and tells him to keep his nose out of his business next time, because he’s going to do something Braun never could’ve done – beat Brock. Balor says Vince has the story mixed up. Vince interrupts and hushes him up. Lesnar walks out of the ring laughing. Balor corrects Vince on the David & Goliath story and says no one will be laughing after Sunday. Vince proposes Braun vs. Balor right now. Vince says this should be very interesting. Vince’s music hits as Balor and Strowman stare at each other. Heyman and Lesnar watch from ringside. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and the match is underway. Braun Strowman strikes first. Finn Balor comes back as Brock Lesnar watches from ringside with Paul Heyman. Braun with more shots until he runs into a kick. Balor ends up delivering a slap. Strowman comes back and swats him away as Lesnar smiles. Braun kicks Balor out of the ring next.

Strowman follows and runs over Balor with a shoulder on the outside. Braun brings it back into the ring and splashes Balor in the corner. Strowman scoops Balor but he slides out. Braun follows up with a big splash in the corner for a 2 count. Braun keeps control and sends Balor back out of the ring. Strowman follows and charges but Balor catches him with a Slingblade. Balor returns to the ring as the referee counts. Strowman makes it back in but Balor starts mounting offense.

Strowman catches Balor mid-move and scoops him but Balor gets on his back with a Sleeper. Lesnar looks on smirking. Braun smashes Balor back into the corner to break it. Balor comes back with another Sleeper, bringing Braun down to one knee. Balor unloads with elbows now. Balor with a stomp to the chest. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Braun comes up and grabs him by the throat. Braun sends Balor off to the floor but he lands in Lesnar’s arms.

Lesnar tosses Balor over his head with a big suplex. Fans pop. Lesnar picks the title back up and gets on the apron, staring Braun down. Braun nods at him. Lesnar lays the title down on the mat but Balor pulls him off, making him hit face-first on the apron. Balor drops Lesnar again. Balor goes in and runs the ropes, leaping out to take Lesnar down on the floor again. Braun chases Balor back into the ring. Balor unloads and hits a Slingblade. Balor takes Lesnar down again and Lesnar is stunned now. Balor charges and dropkicks Lesnar into the barrier.

Braun pulls Balor into the ring by his neck and tosses him across the ring. Braun runs into the ring post. Balor dropkicks Balor back into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he hits it. Lesnar runs in the ring and drops Balor with a F5 for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the bell, fans boo Lesnar as he stands tall and takes the title from Heyman. Lesnar looks down as Balor and Strowman as his music hits. Lesnar makes his exit with Heyman.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks, plus Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and a celebration for new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Royal Rumble and the WWE Network.

– We go to the ring and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley for his championship celebration. Lio Rush is with him. We see a replay of how Lashley defeated Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose last week.

Rush takes the mic and says not only is Lashley better than Ambrose and Rollins, he’s better than everyone in the locker room. Rush is holding the title on his shoulder and there’s a short red platform in the middle of the ring. Rush says they’re not here to issue an open challenge because those are for kids. Lashley is a professional fighter and they don’t do this for fun, they do it for the money. He says they came here to celebrate an what better way than to have Lashley step up on this podium and show off his physique. Rush says he’s going to place the title on Lashley’s waist. He calls for the lights and they go down. Rush places the title on Lashley’s waist but the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews.

Crews congratulates Lashley on winning the title. Crews gives Lashley some props and says no one paid their hard earned money to see Lashley pose, they want to see him compete. Crews knows it won’t be a title match but how about they lock up now. Rush interrupts and says Crews don’t belong out here, he’s not even in Lashley’s league. Rush says if Crews can beat Lashley in a pose-off, then maybe he can get the match. Crews says he doesn’t even know how to pose. Rush says based on his track record, Crews doesn’t know how to be a champion either. We’ve got a pose-off now. Rush has Lashley hit the podium as the lights go down again. Rush tells Lashley to hit us with the double bicep. Crews gets on the podium next and dances around some, then poses as fans pop. It’s Lashley’s turn again as fans boo him. Rush tells Lashley to hit them with the side chest pose. Lashley gets mostly boos.

Crews dances again and gets cheered. Lashley poses again. Crews comes up next and poses but Lashley knocks him off the podium. Lashley attacks but Crews dumps him out of the ring. Rush charges but Crews catches him and tosses him over the top rope onto Lashley. Crews poses for a pop as we go back to commercial.

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway. Bobby Lashley with a big slam for a 2 count on Apollo Crews. Lio Rush cheers him on from ringside. Lashley whips Crews into the corner and nails a big thrust.

Lashley takes Crews to the top but Crews sends him to the mat. Crews comes back with more offense and a kip up for a pop. Crews goes to the top but has to roll through as Lashley moves. Crews gets the upperhand again and rolls Lashley up for a 2 count. Crews lifts Lashley again but he goes down. Crews presses Lashley high again and drops him on the mat. Rush gets on the apron now, distracting everyone. Lashley avoids the standing moonsault but Crews comes right back and drops him with the enziguri.

Rush gets on the apron again and gets involved but Crews presses him high in the air. Crews, still with Rush in the air, turns around to a big Spear from Lashley. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Rush and Lashley celebrate in the ring with the title. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins to a big pop. Lashley looks on from the ring. Lashley heads up the ramp with Rush, stopping to stare Rollins down as he heads to the ring. Rush taunts Rollins and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the ring with a mic. Rollins says we can learn a lot from MLK, then quotes Dr. King.

Rollins recalls when he had his two brothers with him and two titles, now he has 0 titles and a broken family. But he still has his first and last love, the fans. Rollins declares he will win the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday in Phoenix. Rollins knows it’s a long shot but he doesn’t care because his whole life has been a long shot. Rollins goes on about how he wasn’t meant to be here, he’s not big like Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley, he’s just a small town kid who could be working at a factory or on a farm, but the only reason he’s not doing that is because of his heart, his passion, love and determination, whatever you want to call it. Rollins says it’s not in his chest, it’s engraved in his soul. He goes on and promises he will be the last man standing at the Rumble. The music hits and out comes McIntyre.

Drew says he is going to kick Rollins’ head off and beat him tonight but he thought he should make a rebuttal. Drew says he’s honest and he can’t stand around while Rollins lies to himself and the people. Drew says there’s a 0% chance Rollins will win the Rumble because of his style. Drew says Rollins flies around with no regard for his body, and he will be eliminated. Drew asks what happens if you take all that heart and put it into a six-foot-plus Terminator, then you get Drew McIntyre. Drew goes on and hopes the Rumble comes down to he and Rollins so he can look Rollins in the eye before he tosses him over, so Rollins will have to hear Drew announced as the winner. Drew’s music hits again as they face off in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and Seth Rollins nails a big dive on Drew McIntyre early on. Back and forth now. Rollins sends Drew to the floor and leaps from the top but Drew moves and Rollins lands on the barrier.

Drew brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Drew keeps Rollins grounded now as Cole talks about the ankle injury to John Cena, which put his Rumble status up in the air. Drew with more offense and a 2 count. Drew works Rollins around the ring now as fans try to rally for Rollins. Rollins gets whipped hard in the corner and he lands on his shoulder. Drew with another 2 count. Rollins tries to mount offense but Drew nails a big kick to the ribs. Drew follows Rollins to the floor and catapults him hard too the floor face-first. Drew looks down at Rollins as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins keeps control and hits a Blockbuster from the corner. Drew avoids a Buckle Bomb and gets a 2 count. Rollins comes right back for a close 2 count of his own. Drew avoids the Stomp but Rollins counters with a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count.

Rollins gets up first and readies for the Stomp as fans chant “burn it down!” now. Rollins kicks Drew in the gut but misses the Stomp. Rollins comes back and sends Drew into the corner. Rollins takes Drew up but Drew back elbows him to the mat. Rollins comes back and gets Drew hung up in the Tree of Woe. Rollins climbs up but Drew powers up and launches Rollins to the mat. Rollins lands on his feet. Drew with another big counter. Drew charges with a Claymore Kick but he runs into a big kick from Rollins. Rollins with a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They get up and trade punches and chops. They unload in the middle of the ring now. Drew with a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt. They both are down now.

Drew climbs up with Rollins on his back for the super senton. Rollins still kicks out at 2. Drew responds with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Rollins counters a clothesline and rolls Drew up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins hits the floor and smirks back at Drew as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Rousey and Natalya vs. Banks and Bayley.

– The Revival is backstage talking to Vince McMahon about how there has been a conspiracy against them as of late. Scott Dawson proposes one more RAW Tag Team Title shot and Dash Wilder says with a special referee that has 20/20 vision and can call it right down the middle. Curt Hawkins walks up and it sounds like he wants a Royal Rumble spot. Vince is going to make Hawkins the special referee for The Revival’s title shot. Vince walks off as The Revival tries to suck up to Hawkins. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dean Ambrose is backstage. He says a certain architect quoted MLK earlier tonight and it was cute, it even brought a tear to his eye. Ambrose quotes MLK on injustice and says its a great injustice that he’s no longer WWE Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose can’t wait to see champion Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in the Rumble this Sunday because he’s coming straight for them, and will eliminate them both. Ambrose says 2018 was not his year. Ambrose owes it to himself to win the Rumble and says it will be his moment, he will own the Road to WrestleMania. Ambrose says justice will be served on Sunday.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers vs. Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and all six Superstars are already out. Lince Dorado starts off with Jinder Mahal.

Jinder takes Lince in the corner and works him over. Jinder blocks a counter and slams Lince. Samir Singh comes in and keeps control, nailing a dropkick. Sunil Singh tags in and gets backdropped. Kalisto tags in and does the double team to Singh with Dorado. Kalisto with a 2 count. Kalisto keeps control until Sunil sends him out to the floor. Jinder tags in and brings Kalisto back in for a 2 count. Jinder and The Singh Brothers keep control with tags to keep Kalisto down. Sunil keeps Kalisto grounded now.

Sunil stops Kalisto from tagging. Sunil drops Lince off the ring but he turns around to a big shot from Kalisto. Gran Metalik tags in and unloads on Sunil. He dropkicks Jinder and Samir off the apron. Metalik with a knee to the spine for the pin to win out of nowhere on Sunil.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, Lucha House Party celebrates as their music hits. Jinder loses his inner peace at ringside.

– Cole leads us to a video package on EC3. We see EC3 backstage posing now. Dana Brooke walks up and says he looks great. She asks him about some fitness tips but he’s quiet as Elias comes walking by. He shakes his head and keeps walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with his guitar.

Elias plays a tune and gets a pop. He talks about winning the Royal Rumble and reminds everyone what WWE stands for – Walk With Elias. Elias goes to begin his latest song but Baron Corbin interrupts to loud boos. Corbin asks Elias to please quit talking. He says the fans can shut up too. Corbin says Elias ratted him out to Braun Strowman and almost got him killed last week. Fans pop and Corbin asks what is wrong with them. They respond with a “you suck!” chant. Corbin says Vince McMahon was right when he said there are a bunch of hillbillies in Oklahoma. Corbin says hes not going to let Elias play a song but he is going to come put Elias in his place. Elias says Corbin is no longer General Manager and can’t do stuff like that. Elias says he’s going to play anyway. Corbin argues and Elias has his mic cut. Fans pop.

Elias says he was going to sing a song about the Rumble but now he’s having all these thoughts come to mind since Corbin is out here. Elias starts singing about Corbin now, taking shots at him. Fans chant “you got fired!” and Corbin hits the ring to fight. Elias backs him off wit the guitar. Corbin looks on from the ramp, complaining about how Elias almost hit him with a guitar. We go to commercial.

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and the match is underway. Elias walks the ropes and hits Old School on Baron Corbin. Elias sends Corbin out of the ring into the barrier.

Elias follows and rams Corbin back into the barrier as the referee counts. They trade shots on the apron now. Corbin sends Elias into the ring post and he falls down on the floor. Corbin brings it back into the ring and works Elias over, keeping him down. Fans with another “you got fired!” chant. Corbin goes out and back in with a big clothesline to Elias for a 2 count. Elias ends up fighting back in from the apron. Elias drops Corbin with a jumping knee to the jaw. Elias with a swinging neckbreaker for a close 2 count.

Fans rally for Elias as he unloads on Corbin in the corner. The referee backs him off. Corbin manages to nail Elias with a big right hand off the quick distraction from the referee, and then hit End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as we go to replays. Corbin plays to some fans at ringside as Elias recovers on the mat.

– Still to come, the Royal Rumble edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is out with her set up for another edition of “A Moment of Bliss” on the stage.

Bliss talks about the women’s Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. She shows us some of the participants on the big screen – Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair. She calls out her guest for tonight, who she was once best of friends and enemies with. Bliss says her guest is the favorite to win on Sunday with many people. The music hits and out comes Jax.

Bliss asks Jax who she would face if she won the Rumble this Sunday. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Moon. Bliss says she didn’t invite Moon out. Moon snatches the mic from Jax and Jax stands up to confront her. Moon says she’s tired of sitting in the back waiting for an invitation that would never come. So she’s here to declare that she will win on Sunday. The music interrupts and out comes Fox. Fox snatches the mic from Moon. Fox says she’s the captain of this division and she’s setting the course for WrestleMania 35. Fox goes on until Mickie’s music interrupts. Mickie says she’s stolen the show at WrestleMania before and she’s going to do it again this year. They all start arguing as Bliss watches. They’re fighting over the mic now. The Riott Squad comes out as Bliss tries to restore order. Tamina, Dana and Cross are also out. Bliss stands on a chair and yells about this being her show. Bliss says not only are they embarrassing themselves, they’re ruining her chance at being a legitimate talk show host. Bliss asks them to all calm down, for her, especially Cross. A big brawl breaks out instead.

The brawl goes on and spills into the backstage area. We go back to a shocked Bliss. She says that was unexpected. Bliss says all she can say is the women in this year’s Rumble are passionate. However, this will be a “Moment of Bliss” that we won’t forget. Bliss announces she will return at the Rumble in the 30-woman match. Fans pop. Bliss is interrupted by the music of Lacey Evans. Lacey calls the other classless little girls and says she will be the winner of the Rumble, not a sawed off girly runt, which is a shot at Bliss. Evans says the winner will be her, a classy sophisticated lady.

– We see Heavy Machinery backstage walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Titus O’Neil is backstage announcing his spot for the Royal Rumble. A staffer walks into the shot and Titus isn’t too happy with him. The guy keeps walking and Titus takes issue with that as well.

The Ascension vs. Heavy Machinery

We go to the ring and The Ascension waits, Konnor and Viktor. Out next comes Heavy Machinery for their RAW in-ring debuts – Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight.

Viktor starts off with Otis and they lock up. Viktor takes control early on out of the corner but Otis just takes it all. Otis charges but Viktor goes behind. Otis tosses him and scoops him, spinning him around for a big slam. Tucker tags in and they hit the double team headbutts. Tucker runs into Viktor’s boot in the corner. Viktor unloads but Tucker hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Otis tags back in for more double teaming, doing an impersonation of WWE Hall of Famers The Buckwhackers.

Konnor runs in but he gets dropped. Otis dances around and drops an elbow on Konnor. Viktor gets dropped again out of the corner. Otis hits The Worm or The Caterpillar, and tags in Tucker for another double team. Tucker covers Viktor for the pin to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

– After the match, Otis and Tucker stand tall to celebrate. We go to replays as their music plays.

– Still to come, Curt Hawkins will call the RAW Tag Team Titles match. Back to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode (Special Referee: Curt Hawkins)

Back from the break and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Special referee Curt Hawkins is already out. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are out next.

Wilder starts off with Gable and they go at it. Gable looks to tag but Hawkins is already playing games. Dawson tags in and works Gable around. The Revival ends up double teaming but Gable hits a double clothesline off the ropes. Roode comes in for double suplexes. Roode and Gable clear the ring. Roode launches Gable out to take Wilder down on the floor. Gable celebrates too early and turns around to a big clothesline from Dawson on the floor. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. Roode comes in and unloads. Roode sends Dawson out of the ring and hits a big Spinebuster on Wilder. Wilder ends up countering a suplex, covering Roode for a pin while Dawson holds the leg from the outside. The referee catches them. Roode and Wilder with more back and forth. Dawson with a cheap shot to Roode and another cheap pin attempt but Hawkins catches them.

Gable comes in and hits a crossbody on Dawson but he rolls through. Dawson holds the tights but Hawkins calls him out on it. Dawson sends Gable to the apron. Dawson argues with Hawkins and puts hands on him. Dawson turns around to a shot from Gable. The Revival tries for another cheap assist again from the apron but Hawkins stops them. This leads to Gable getting the pin to retain.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

– After the match, The Revival argues with Hawkins as Roode and Gable celebrate up the ramp. Hawkins explains what happened to The Revival with replays on the big screen. Hawkins goes to leave but they attack him and beat him down as fans boo. Zack Ryder runs down to make the save for a pop. Ryder fights The Revival off and sends Wilder to the floor, then Dawson. Wilder comes back to the apron but Ryder drops him again. Ryder helps Hawkins up and they stand tall together as fans cheer.

– The announcers plug Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber on the WWE Network.

– We see Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. Dasha Fuentes approaches for comments, asking what she would say to Sasha Banks if she were standing here in front of her. Rousey is focused on tonight’s match but she can’t think of any reason why she would owe Banks an apology. Rousey says she doesn’t owe Banks a damn thing. She tried praising Banks on “A Moment of Bliss” a few weeks back but Banks just insulted her. Rousey goes on about Banks and her work ethic, saying she’s too high on her own hype instead of being hungry to be better. Rousey says she will show Banks at the Rumble that The Boss has to answer to someone and that’s her, the boss of The Boss and The Head Bitch In Charge, the RAW Women’s Champion. Rousey walks off.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for tonight’s main event. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks first for her team. Bayley is out next. Banks takes the mic in the ring and fires back at Rousey, about how she was handed her spot at the Rumble last year and more. Banks goes on and says she will handle Rousey at the Rumble this Sunday. They have words and try to fight but their partners hold them back as the referee tries to restore order. Natalya calms Rousey down in the corner.

Banks and Natalya start things off now. The bell rings and Banks immediately knocks Rousey off the apron. Banks wrestles Natalya to the mat as Rousey rushes the ring. The referee backs her out of the ring. Banks and Bayley double team Natalya now. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. Rousey tags in and takes down both opponents. Banks and Bayley look on from the floor as Rousey talks trash. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rousey tags in to hit the Hart Attack with Natalya on Bayley. Banks and Rousey talk trash while Banks is on the apron. Natalya keeps control of Bayley now, slamming her again for a 2 count. Bayley turns it around and in comes Banks. Banks works over Natalya and taunts Rousey. Banks ends up hitting the Meteora from the top for a 2 count. Banks goes after Rousey on the apron again. Natalya slams Banks from her shoulders as Rousey tags in.

Banks fights off Rousey’s shoulders with elbows. Banks backslides Rousey for a 2 count. Banks stays on top of Rousey and drops her into the Banks Statement. The match turns to chaos for a few minutes. Rousey drops Bayley for a close 2 count. Rousey unloads on Bayley now. Banks comes in and stands in front of Bayley but moves as Rousey charges. Bayley catches a leg and drags Rousey to the corner as Banks tags back in. Banks and Bayley double team Rousey again. Rousey takes Banks down by the arm. They tangle on the mat as Banks tries to avoid the armbar. Banks makes it to the rope to break it up.

Banks stuns Rousey with a kick. Natalya tags in and brings Banks in from the apron with a suplex. Natalya steps on Banks’ neck, drops Bayley off the apron and hits the basement dropkick to Banks. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter on Banks and gets it locked in. Bayley makes the save and knocks Rousey to the floor. Natalya drops Bayley. Banks blocks a powerbomb and drops Natalya with the Backstabber. Banks with the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring for the submission win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley stand tall as Banks’ music hits. Rousey comes in and gets in Banks’ face. The referee gets in between them. Natalya and Bayley try to keep them apart. The final RAW before Royal Rumble goes off the air with Rousey and Banks arguing.