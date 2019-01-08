Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Orlando, 1/7/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away at the age of 76 last Wednesday.

– The show opens up with a big backstage brawl between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Several Superstars and officials are trying to break it up. They brawl out into the Amway Center on the stage as the fans pop in Orlando, Florida. They fight to the side of the stage and Lashley sends a few people down. Rollins comes flying at him as the brawl continues. They are finally separated and taken to the back.

– We’re live from Orlando as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring as John Cena makes his way out to a pop.

Cena talks about it being that time of the year for WrestleMania 35 and proof of that is Rollins fighting for his life. Cena says it’s WrestleMania time and you either step up, or get left out. Cena says he knows how that feels and he’ll be damned if he’s left out again this year. Cena declares himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew says he’s been waiting for this moment for years. He goes on and knocks Cena, also poking at his “stupid” haircut. Drew agrees with others that Cena is the greatest of all-time. Cena asks what is Drew’s point, what is he doing here. Drew says he doesn’t know if Cena has been following the product and keeping up, but he has a reputation of taking out the greats. Just ask The Shield. Drew says he dismantled them all by himself. Also ask Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who Drew says he humiliated and made cry with his own move. Drew says he’s come for Cena now. Cena says he’s heard the same thing from every Superstars, every week, so much that he had to take a break and leave so they would think of a new promo. Cena asks Drew what makes him different. Fans chant for Cena now. Drew says he will take the torch and the others were all talk but he’s going to show Cena. Drew marches down to the ring as Cena readies for a fight.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley come from the back. Lio says we’ve got a situation as Seth Rollins h as gone crazy. Fans boo as Rush complains about last week and Rollins attacking Lashley backstage this week. Rush says it’s not Lashley’s fault that Rollins can’t get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Rush threatens legal action. Rush says RAW will be canceled until… Rollins attacks Lashley from behind and the brawl continues. Ambrose comes out and attacks Rollins. Cena exits the ring and goes up for Ambrose. Drew attacks Cena and they brawl. Ambrose and Drew double team Cena now. Lashley has Rollins grounded. Finn Balor’s music hits and out he comes for a pop. Balor takes out Drew and sends him over the top rope. Balor leaps out onto the floor as we go to commercial.

John Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and the match is underway. Bobby Lashley ends up decking Finn Balor and turning it around. Cole confirms all six participants for the Rumble match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes in to work Balor over but Balor takes him down.

Balor with more offense and a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Drew McIntyre comes in and turns it around, suplexing Balor for a 2 count. Drew talks some trash and works Balor around, also taunting Cena. Bobby Lashley is back in to keep up the attack on Balor. Lashley with more offense until Balor tries for a comeback.

Cena ends up getting the hot tag and going at it with Ambrose. Cena with some of his usual moves and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Ambrose avoids the Attitude Adjustment, making a tag to Drew. Cena still drops the AA on Ambrose. Ambrose comes in and levels Cena with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt but he can’t get the win. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose has Cena in the corner. Cena fights out and drops Lashley on the apron. Cena crawls for the tag but Drew comes in and stops him. Cena fights back but Drew catches him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Lashley comes in and takes control of Cena, hitting a neckbreaker as Lio Rush watches from ringside. Lashley stands over Cena and poses now as fans boo. Lashley drops Rollins off the apron and goes back to Cena but Cena drops him with the AA for a pop.

Cena goes for the tag but Ambrose tags in and stops him. Ambrose with a Sleeper hold now, taking Cena to the mat. Cena tries to power out but Ambrose tightens. Cena finally fights free but a knee puts him back down. Cena ends up on the floor now. Ambrose stalks him. Ambrose launches Cena shoulder-first into the steel ring steps as the referee counts. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose has Cena grounded in the middle of the ring again. Cena powers up with Ambrose on his back, slowly making it to the corner for the tag. Ambrose gets out and drops Rollins from the apron. Cena and Ambrose both go down in the middle of the ring. Balor finally gets the tag and unloads on everyone. Balor drops Lashley out of the ring and blocks a Dirty Deeds attempt from behind. Balor dropkicks Ambrose into the corner and goes up for the Coup de Grace. McIntyre immediately hits Balor with a Claymore Kick before he can get the pin.

Rollins returns to the apron and waits for the tag now. Ambrose tags in McIntyre as Rollins tags in with a springboard. Rollins unloads on Drew and drops Ambrose from the apron. Rollins ends up taking out the other two on the floor with a suicide dive. Rollins returns to the ring and hits the Falcon Arrow on McIntyre for a close 2 count. Rollins cranks up and kicks Drew. Drew catches him and goes for a slingshot but Cena runs in and hits the AA on Drew. Lashley runs in with a Spear to Cena. Rollins superkicks Lashley. Rollins brings Drew back into the ring and superkicks him in the jaw.

Rollins goes to the top for a Frogsplash but Drew rolls out of the way. Ambrose tags in and grabs Rollins for Dirty deeds but it’s blocked. Rollins comes right back with the Stomp on Ambrose for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins, John Cena and Finn Balor

– After the match, the winners stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. They look up at the big screen as we see Triple H backstage talking to Sasha Banks and Bayley. Rollins marches up the ramp to the back as his music plays. We see Balor and Cena greeting fans at ringside.

– The cameras cut backstage as Seth Rollins gets in Triple H’s face. He wants Dean Ambrose and he wants the WWE Intercontinental Title, tonight. Triple H says Rollins has Ambrose if he wants him, tonight. Falls Count Anywhere. Rollins gets hyped up as Triple H walks off after saying “welcome back” to Rollins.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan walking backstage. He’s wearing a “Mean-Gene-O-Mania” t-shirt. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick video of wrestling stars reacting to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund on Twitter. The video shows their tweets along with a photo of Gene working with them, including Vince McMahon, The Rock, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and others.

– We go back to the ring and Mike Rome asks everyone to stand for a ten-bell salute to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

– The familiar “Real American” music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan makes his way out to a pop. Rome does the introduction. Hogan is wearing the Gene t-shirt with his red & yellow feather boa. The Hulkster hits the ring and does his signature poses for the crowd.

The music stops and fans start chanting for Hogan. Hogan says he came out here wide open in character tonight because that’s exactly how “Mean” Gene would’ve wanted it. Hogan says Gene loved entertaining and he loved doing it for everyone in the WWE Universe. Hogan says Gene loved entertaining more than anything else. Hogan leads us to a video package of some of Gene’s greatest moments, and various Legends commenting on him.

Hogan says Gene was truly one of a kind. Hogan says we all love Gene. Hogan says Gene isn’t out here in the ring but he is here, in our hearts. Fans break out in a “thank you” chant for Gene now. Hogan asks the crowd if they want him to do it one more time. Hogan does a signature promo and says he knows Gene is in Heaven with the Hall of Famers, booking a tag match with Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior vs. Mr. Perfect and Roddy Piper, with Andre the Giant as the special referee, or breaking up a fight between Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. Hogan said he heard the weights banging at the pearly gates but Gene doesn’t have to get so swole because he has a choice between Mae Young and The Fabulous Moolah. Just a few “ooooo’s” from the crowd at that last line. Hogan goes on with the promo and asks the others “up there” what they’re going to do when Mean-Gene-O-Mania runs wild on them. Hogan’s music hits again as the camera focuses on the Gene tribute graphic that’s been on the big screen. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere main event and the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Lumberjack Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and the Lumberjacks are surrounding it – Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Ascension, Lucha House Party and The B Team. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We get a backstage promo from Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, talking about the importance of this match. The music hits and out next comes The Revival.

Dash starts off with Roode and they go at it trading holds. Dash blocks an early Glorious DDT attempt. More back and forth now. Dawson comes in but Roode takes him down. Gable and Dawson go at it now. The Revival have to deal with the Lumberjacks twice. Gable with a moonsault to the floor. They bring it back in and Roode covers Dash for a 2 count. Gable tags back in and comes off the top while Roode holds Dash. Gable knocks Dawson down on the apron. The Revival makes the tag as Gable gets dropped out on the floor. Gable gets thrown back in as The Revival keeps control. Dawson with a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable makes a hot tag to Roode. Roode unloads on both opponents. Roode knocks Dash off the apron and he lands hard on the floor. Roode clotheslines Dawson over the top rope to the floor. Dawson is thrown back in and Roode hits him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Gable tags in and goes to the top for the double team but Dawson avoids it. They go on and hit a double team German suplex anyway. Dash makes the save right before the 3 count. Roode gets sent into the ring post. Gable sends Dash out of the ring. Gable goes to the top and hits a big crossbody on Dawson. Dawson rolls the pin through for a close 2 count of his own. Gable hits a German on Dawson and holds it but Dash comes off the top rope with a flying headbutt to break it up.

Gable avoids a double team. Gable and Dawson trade pin attempts, and submissions on the mat. Dash runs in but gets sent to the apron. Roode yanks him off. Gable and Dawson trade pin attempts again. Gable gets the pin to retain but the referee didn’t see Dawson’s foot on the bottom rope.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

– After the match, The Revival starts arguing with the referee about the bad call. Roode and Gable celebrate up the ramp as Roode’s music hits. The Revival are venting from the ring while The Ascension listens.

– Still to come, The Beast and The Monster will meet face-to-face in the ring. Also, Falls Count Anywhere for the WWE Intercontinental Title and Elias vs. Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers welcome us to the first RAW of 2019. They lead us to the “coming soon” promo for Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and EC3.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with a guitar and a spotlight.

Elias plays some and fans pop. Elias says it’s amazing looking back at his 2018 and his fast rise to the top. Elias talks about performing in sold out arenas across the globe and how that all brought him right here. He goes on and says WWE stands for Walk With Elias. He says his 2018 was nothing compared to what he has planned for 2019. Elias announces his Royal Rumble spot and says he will win.

Elias says as much as he’s enjoyed his own success, it’s also been great to watch the failures of Baron Corbin. Elias talks about how Corbin was riding his but now he’s just a joke. Elias begins performing a new song he wrote about Corbin but Corbin quickly interrupts from the stage with a mic. Fans boo. Corbin says he’s here to help the fans because we can’t stand another mind-numbing performance. Corbin goes on about how he should have everyone’s respect & admiration but he doesn’t and it’s because everyone just doesn’t understand. Corbin says they would probably like to see him disappear and go away. Fans pop. Corbin announces himself for the Rumble and says unlike Elias, he will actually win it and then he will main event WrestleMania. Corbin goes on but Elias tells him to do everyone a favor and shut his mouth.

Baron Corbin vs. Elias

Baron Corbin enters the ring as the bell hits. They lock p and go at it. Elias fights out of the corner with chops.

Corbin with a mule kick out of the corner. Elias clotheslines Corbin out of the ring and then dropkicks him through he ropes, sending Corbin into the barrier. Elias goes to the top and comes flying down at Corbin. Elias stands tall and yells out as fans pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin knocks Elias from the ring into the barrier. He plays to the crowd for some boos. The referee counts as Corbin goes to the floor and rams Elias back into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring and taunts Elias in the corner. Elias fights out. Corbin goes out and runs right back in with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin argues with the referee.

Corbin works Elias over as a “you got fired!” chant breaks out. Corbin comes off the top rope but Elias knocks him out of the air with a knee to the face. Elias with more offense now, keeping Corbin down. Elias with a clothesline out of the corner. Elias with more strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Fans pop as Elias gets fired up. More back and forth now. Elias with a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Elias drops Corbin and goes to the top. Elias goes for the flying knee but Corbin rolls out of the way. Corbin comes back and drops Elias with a right hand. Corbin rams Elias into the ring post. Corbin nails End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin exits the ring and mocks fans from ringside. We go to replays as Corbin’s music hits.

– We get a backstage promo from Dean Ambrose, who says he will burn Seth Rollins down tonight.

– We see Paul Heyman backstage at Brock Lesnar’s door. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop.

Strowman doesn’t speak, he just stands in the ring and waits for a fight as fans pop for him. Paul Heyman appears on the big screen with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Heyman introduces himself and stalls. Heyman knows Strowman wants a confrontation but he’s going to get an education because card subject to change. Heyman goes on and says it would benefit Strowman if Lesnar came to the ring to “get those hands” because that would be just another victim, and no Rumble opponent. Braun isn’t trying to here it, he tells them he will be waiting in the ring.

Lesnar finally comes out by himself as Strowman watches from the ring. Lesnar is not holding the title. They stare each other down as Lesnar moves closer to the ring. Lesnar walks around the ring but never enters. Lesnar goes to leave up the ramp, meeting Heyman there and taking his title. Strowman yells out and tells Lesnar to turn around. Lesnar laughs and turns around as Strowman says he will be crowned the new Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar looks on as Strowman drops the mic. Lesnar smirks and smiles back at Braun as Braun’s music plays.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss debuts her new talk show. Also, Falls Count Anywhere for the Intercontinental Title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the men’s Rumble match.

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. Apollo Crews and Ember Moon

We go to the ring and Jinder Mahal is out with Alicia Fox and The Singh Brothers. Jinder takes the mic and says he wants everyone to find tranquility before he destroys Apollo Crews. He tells Fox to lead the way and she does her thing, trying to channel their inner peace. She just starts dancing around. Jinder starts pointing out fans in the crowd and saying they’re too good to find tranquility. Jinder knocks Orlando and goes on until the music interrupts. Out comes Ember Moon. Her partner Crews is out next.

Crews and Mahal go at it back & forth until Crews gets the upperhand. Fox and Moon come in. Crews launches himself to the floor, taking out Jinder and The Singh Brothers. Moon goes at it with Fox and hits The Eclipse for the pin to win.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Ember Moon

– After the match, Crews and Moon celebrate as Moon’s music hits.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage getting ready for her talk show.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere main event.

– We go to the stage for the premiere of “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss. Bliss has her own set on the stage. She insults the people of Orlando and hypes her new talk show segment. Bliss snaps for coffee and a staffer brings her cup out. She leads us to a video showing the first year that her first guest had. The video shows highlights of RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s first year in WWE.

Bliss introduces her first guest and out comes Ronda Rousey. Rousey takes her seat and Bliss offers her hand for a shake but Rousey no-sells it. Bliss asks Rousey to tell us about her first year. Rousey thanks Bliss and the chants for Becky Lynch start up. Rousey says this year has been extraordinary but as champion, she wants to look forward, not back. Rousey says she wants to be a champion we can be proud of and in order for her to do that, she needs to chase with a vengeance. She gives major praise to Sasha Banks, while taking shots at Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Bliss thought Rousey was setting her up with the praise. We hear Nia Jax gagging on a mic somewhere.

Jax interrupts the show and says it sounds like Rousey has a girl crush on Banks. Jax asks Rousey if she forgot about her. Jax says they have unfinished business. Jax says she wasn’t her best at WWE TLC but that was way back in 2018. Jax says Seth Rollins is getting his rematch tonight, so she thinks she deserves one as well. Jax asks Rousey when she will get the rematch. The music interrupts and out comes Banks. Banks says she’s honored to hear those words from Rousey and she agrees with looking forward. Banks says she would love to face Rousey for the title. She says it would be her honor to teach Rousey how to lose with dignity and class. Rousey laughs. Jax gets in Banks’ face and reminds h er there’s a 300 pound Samoan in her face, one who can break her face. Jax tells Banks to get to the back of the line. Banks calls her a bitch and asks what line. Jax says she is the line. Banks says she will beat Jax right now and the winner will face Rousey. Banks drops the mic and marches to the ring. Jax takes one of the talk show seats and gets comfortable. She says not right now, she is the bitch but… Banks waits in the ring. We go to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and the match is underway as the bell rings. Nia Jax and Sasha Banks go at it with a Royal Rumble title shot on the line, according to Cole. They go to the floor and Banks jumps off the steps but Jax catches her. They end up bringing it back into the ring as Banks unloads for a pin attempt.

Banks tries to keep the momentum going but Jax counters. Banks tries for the guillotine in the middle of the ring but Jax hangs on. Jax powers up with a big vertical suplex. Tamina Snuka looks on from ringside in support of Jax.

Jax sends Banks to the corner and drops her. Banks ends up laid out on the floor after getting smashed in the face. Snuka looks to approach Banks at ringside but Bayley runs up and unloads on her. Snuka sends Bayley into the barrier and takes her down. Jax stops Banks from attacking and works her over. Jax presses Banks high in the air and walks several feet over to a production area case, pressing Banks onto the top of the case. Jax smiles and returns to the ring as the referee counts.

Banks makes it back to the ring right before the 10 count. Jax keeps control and hits a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax has Banks up in a Torture Rack. Banks fights free and tries to mount some momentum. Banks drives Jax face-first. Banks with more offense and a knee to the face for a 2 count. Banks goes to the top and hits the Meteora to Jax for a 2 count. Jax avoids the Banks Statement. Jax goes for the Facebreaker but can’t get it. They tangle and Jax nails the Samoan Drop for a 2 count.

Jax with more offense and a big splash in the corner to drop Banks. Jax goes for the second rope Samoan Drop but Banks resists. Jax kicks her away. Banks comes back fighting again. Banks climbs up for a superplex but Jax catches her on her shoulders. Jax brings Banks down hard over the top rope with her neck hitting first. Jax laughs as Banks is laid out. Jax wastes some time and covers for a 2 count. Jax misses the leg drop and Banks starts to make her comeback.

Snuka gets a cheap shot in from ringside but Bayley comes over and attacks her. Bayley sends Snuka into the barrier. Jax charges on the apron but Banks moves. Jax runs into the ring post. They end up on the apron again. Banks tries to bring Jax to the floor for a hurricanrana but Banks lands hard face-first on the floor. Banks ends up coming back in over the top and applying the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Jax taps out and Banks is going to the Rumble.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Ronda Rousey: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks celebrates and stands tall to a pop as her music hits. Jax isn’t happy. Bayley comes in to celebrate with Banks.

– We see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Back from the break and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere main event. Ambrose is walking down the ramp when Seth Rollins attacks from behind. They fight to the ring and the match officially starts as the bell hits.

Rollins takes control early on and goes for a pin attempt on the floor. Rollins sends Ambrose into the crowd and follows, beating him through the crowd and the production area. Ambrose tries to escape, throwing chairs in the way. Ambrose goes to the backstage area and Rollins follows. Rollins sends Ambrose into ladders that are stood up. Rollins stays on top of Ambrose. Ambrose moves out of the way when Rollins tries to push a big structure into him. Ambrose manages to drop Rollins on top of a set of production cases for a close 2 count. Ambrose with more weapons on Rollins for another pin attempt in the back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is in control. We see how Rollins slammed Ambrose through an announce table during the break. Ambrose and Rollins trade shots in the crowd now, fighting back toward the ring. Rollins launches himself at Ambrose with a clothesline. Rollins covers for a 2 count in the crowd. Ambrose retreats once again but Rollins follows. Rollins with a big shot to the nose. Rollins brings the fight back over the barrier at ringside. Ambrose grabs a steel chair and lays Rollins out for a 2 count at ringside.

Fans chant for tables now. Ambrose peels back the ringside padding to expose the concrete. Ambrose mounts Rollins and unloads with punches, talking some trash to his former partner. Ambrose brings Rollins over to the exposed floor, saying this is for old times. Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds on the concrete but Rollins back-drops him on the concrete instead.

They bring it back in and Ambrose drops Rollins with a thumb to the eye. Ambrose goes to the top but Rollins leaps up to him out of nowhere. Rollins with a superplex and a Buckle Bomb for a pop. Rollins cranks up now as the “burn it down!” chant starts. Rollins nails the Stomp. Rollins goes for the pin but Bobby Lashley pulls him out of the ring to boos. Lashley scoops Rollins and rams him into the barrier twice. Lio Rush looks on. Lashley with a big overhead throw to Rollins on the floor. Lashley rolls Rollins back in the ring as a “Lashley sucks!” chant starts up..

Lashley with a Dominator to Rollins in the middle of the ring. Lashley stalks Rollins as fans boo. Ambrose is still laid out from the Stomp. Lashley nails Rollins with a Spear as he tries to get back up. The boos continue. Ambrose finally gets up and slowly crawls over to Rollins, making the pin to retain.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

– After the match, Ambrose grabs his title and rolls out of the ring as his music hits. Rush exposes more of the concrete at ringside. Rush also pulls a table from under the ring, sliding it in the ring to Lashley. Lashley and Rush position the table in the ring as Rollins tries to recover on the mat. Lashley lifts Rollins and drives him through the table. We go to replays from the end of the match. Lashley and Rush stand tall over Rollins as Lashley’s music plays. The first RAW of 2019 goes off the air with Lashley posing over Rollins.