Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Phoenix, 1/28/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes men’s Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins to a big pop. Mike Rome does the introduction.

Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins hits the ring. He takes the mic and brags on the Royal Rumble win and going to WrestleMania 35 to main event. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Rollins promised he wouldn’t do this but he has to now – he points up at the WrestleMania 35 sign hanging high. Rollins mentions WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and fans chant “take his belt!” now. Rollins says his WrestleMania opponent will be a very difficult decision and he will need some time to think about it. The music interrupts and out comes Triple H.

Triple H goes to speak but fans break out in a chant for WWE NXT. Triple H is glad Rollins is living his dream and he’s glad he pointed up at the sign. Triple H brings up his recent challenge for Rollins to bring himself back. Triple H knows what that dream is like because it was his dream as well. Triple H jokes about getting emotional. Triple H goes on giving Rollins props for being “the one” who won the Rumble. Fans chant “burn it down!” again. Triple H brings up Rollins’ decision on who he will burn down at WrestleMania. He says Becky Lynch, winner of the women’s Rumble, also has to make a decision and she will do that on SmackDown tomorrow. Triple H says Rollins has to make his decision tonight. Triple H says the machine moves fast so they need to know who it will be. He gives Rollins until the end of the night. Triple H says Lesnar and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will both be here tonight. Triple H needs Rollins to tell him who’s ass he is going to kick at WrestleMania. Fans chant “slay The Beast!” now. Rollins says this will be one of the hardest decisions of his life but if it’s got to be done tonight… the music interrupts and out comes Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose hits the ring and has words with Triple H and Rollins, calling Rollins a suck-up and a kiss-ass. Ambrose hopes Rollins wins at WrestleMania and says the one person Rollins can’t beat without help is him. Ambrose wants a match with Rollins tonight. He calls Triple H “chuckles” and tells him to make the match for now. Triple H goes to leave but Ambrose stops him, asking if he has to go get permission from his father-in-law first. Triple H stops as a “yes he does!” chant starts up. Triple H calls for a referee and we’ve got the match. We go to commercial.