Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From Sacramento, 12/17/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon makes his way out to a pop. JoJo does the introduction.

Vince takes the mic and jokes that he doesn’t want to hear any boos. Fans boo. Vince says everyone is wondering what’s happening with RAW and that’s why he is here. He says RAW has been on for 25 years and they change with the times. Vince says despite one man’s creativity and vision, he can’t do it all by himself any longer, that’s for sure. Fans are giving him the “what!?” treatment. Vince says he can do it without the fans though. They boo again. Vince introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and out she comes. Cole says Corey Graves will join them later on commentary.

Fans boo Stephanie. Vince introduces Triple H next and out he comes to a pop. Vince and Stephanie both hugged Vince as they entered. Vince introduces SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon next and here he comes. The stage is decorated for Christmas. Shane also hugs his father.

Stephanie admits they haven’t been doing a very good job lately and that’s why they are here tonight. They haven’t been doing the one thing their farther taught them – listen to the audience. She says they have let middle managers air their grievances and that has suffocated the Superstars but that ends tonight, and the fresh start begins tonight. Triple H says the days of absent management are over and as of now, the four of them will be taking back Monday Night RAW. Shane says that goes for SmackDown as well because the four of them are responsible for making sure fans have the best possible experience there is. Stephanie says they’re going to empower the Superstars and empower the fans. Triple H says more importantly, they will give the fans what they want. Triple H says we will be seeing new faces, new Superstars, new matches. As of now, the fans are the authority. Vince says as long as they give the fans more of what we want, instead of more that we don’t want, WWE will always be… Then. Now. Forever.

Vince’s “No Chance” music starts back up as The McMahon Family talks among themselves. Fans boo as the music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin. Corbin addresses Vince and says no one wants a fresh start more than he does. Fans boo louder at Corbin. Stephanie says she’s not sure if Corbin can hear them but they’re booing him loudly. Corbin says he’s excited that the entire McMahon family will be running RAW but there’s one word they have to mention – fair, and what happened to him at WWE TLC was not fair. Corbin says they need to talk. Just a simple conversation. We go to commercial as the boos continue.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring now. He says the boos don’t matter because it’s Sacramento. Corbin asks if they’re finished but the boos continue. Triple H says it’s hard for Corbin to speak if they keep doing that. They boo that. Corbin asks how he’s supposed to explain himself if they keep on. They boo again. Triple H asks them to stop so Corbin can speak. They boo again. Corbin asks Stephanie to ask them to stop. She says Vince is getting a little old and hard of hearing, which was just a set-up for more loud boos. Shane also gets them to boo Corbin again. Corbin goes to speak but the boos continue. Fans chant “you suck!” at Corbin. Vince reminds Corbin he has a mic, not the fans.

Corbin says what has happened is not his fault. He addresses TLC and says Braun Strowman was not supposed to be there. Corbin says he wasn’t prepared, especially for the different Superstars Strowman brought with him. Corbin asks if fans think that was fair and they pop, then do the “yes!” chant. Triple H is going to help Corbin out because he’s unpredictable. He says Corbin wants them to reconsider him as General Manager of RAW. He says yes and he feels like they will right the wrong. Corbin says he would still be GM if it weren’t for Apollo Crews, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Heath Slater, Finn Balor and RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode. He asks if they will overturn the decision and says to just imagine what they can all do together. Shane says that’s a negative from him. Triple H agrees. Stephanie says there’s “no chance in hell” at that happening. Vince says there might be a way. The McMahons talk it over again.

Triple H says maybe they have a way for Corbin to become GM again, maybe there’s a way for this to all go away. Fans boo. Corbin says all he needs is a chance. Triple H says they should give Corbin that chance. More boos. Triple H says if Corbin can win his match tonight, right now, then he can become the permanent General Manager of RAW. All he has to do is beat this man… the music hits and out comes Angle.

4-on-1 No DQ Handicap Match: Kurt Angle, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode and Apollo Crews vs. Baron Corbin

The McMahons exit the ring as Kurt Angle gets ready for a match. Baron Corbin looks at Angle. Stephanie stops on the ramp and says there is a special referee for this match. Out comes Heath Slater to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Angle gets the upperhand in the corner first and unloads. Corbin misses a charge in the corner and Angle puts him down with a suplex for a pop. Corbin goes to the floor for a breather. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Triple H comes out as the match continues. Triple H forgot to announce that this is also a Handicap Match. Out comes Apollo Crews with RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Corbin meets them on the ramp but they beat him down. They toss Corbin back in the ring and Angle hits him with two German suplexes. Gable tags in next and hits a German. Roode tags in and they continue the attack. Crews tags in and drops Corbin with a kick.

Corbin tries to leave through the crowd but they go after him as Angle watches from the ring. They bring Corbin back in and surround him. Slater turns his back and “fixes” the turnbuckle as they all stomp away on Corbin. Shane comes back to the stage and says he forgot to announce that this is a No DQ match. They all grab steel chairs and take turns beating on Corbin. Fans chant for tables. The Superstars take turns hitting more moves on Corbin. It ends with Angle hitting the Angle Slam on Corbin for the pin.

Winners: Kurt Angle, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode and Apollo Crews

– After the match, Angle’s music hits and the winners bring tables into the ring as fans pop. Angle drives Corbin through the table with another Angle Slam. Angle’s music starts back up as Slater raises their arms in victory.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey will be here, as will Dean Ambrose. Also, Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package on John Cena accepting the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award last week.

Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. We see the backstage segment at TLC that led to this match. Dolph Ziggler is out next.

They lock up and go at it. Ziggler takes it to the ropes and backs off but shoves Balor. They lock up again and Ziggler takes Balor down. They go back & forth for a stalemate. Balor gets the upperhand now and nails a dropkick for a pop. Ziggler goes to the floor for a breather as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor nails a basement dropkick. We see how Ziggler hit a big dropkick during the commercial break. Ziggler looks to mount offense now but Balor cuts him off. Balor with a double stomp to the chest for a pop. Ziggler blocks a Slingblade and rolls Balor up for a 2 count. Balor dodges a Fame-asser and drops Ziggler for a 2 count. Ziggler comes back and drops Balor with a DDT. More back and forth now. Ziggler with a Zig Zag for a close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks up for a superkick but Drew McIntyre runs out. Ziggler goes to the floor and brawls with McIntyre. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive onto McIntyre on the floor. Ziggler rocks Balor and brings it back into the ring. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Drew ends up coming back in and nailing Balor for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the bell, Drew rocks Balor again. Ziggler comes over but Drew beats him down and unloads. Drew with a Claymore Kick to the face of Ziggler. McIntyre goes to the floor and nails a Claymore on Balor.

– We see Dean Ambrose backstage walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. He’s accompanied by his security team wearing gas masks. Ambrose directs them to surround the ring.

Ambrose starts ripping into the fans and saying they should respect him. Ambrose says what he said would happen at TLC happened – Seth Rollins lost control and choked in the 4th quarter. Ambrose says he doesn’t need anything from the fans because he has this – he raises the Intercontinental Title belt. He says this is nothing because when he’s done with Rollins, Rollins will have nothing left. He’s going to take Rollins’ career and the fake good guy reputation he has, and throw it in the gutter where it belongs. Ambrose calls Rollins to the ring to tell him to his face that Ambrose was right, and he was wrong.

Fans chant “burn it down!” as Ambrose tries to taunt Rollins into coming out. Ambrose wonders if an Open Challenge will work, but not for the title, just for Rollins to take out his frustrations on Ambrose. Ambrose keeps running Rollins down on the mic but Rollins isn’t coming out. Ambrose has a new idea – since Rollins doesn’t gave the guts to come out, Ambrose is going to take a page out of Rollins’ playbook and issue an Open Challenge for the title, to anyone in the back except for Rollins. The music hits and out comes Tyler Breeze to accept the challenge.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Tyler Breeze vs. Dean Ambrose

The bell rings and they go at it. Tyler Breeze takes Dean Ambrose to the corner and works him over. Breeze keeps going and sends Ambrose out to the floor, against the barrier. Breeze stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose is stomping on Breeze in the ring. Ambrose keeps Breeze grounded now. Ambrose with more offense for a 2 count. Ambrose takes Breeze back down and keeps him grounded. Breeze finally catches Ambrose and drops him. Breeze with a close 2 count. Ambrose misses in the corner and Breeze rolls him up for another 2 count.

Breeze nails the Beauty Shot but he doesn’t make the pin. Breeze goes to the top and nails a crossbody for a close 2 count. Breeze with a superkick for another pin attempt. Breeze goes for the Unprettier but Ambrose counters and hits Dirty Deeds for the pin to retain.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

– After the match, Ambrose raises the title as his music hits. We go to replays. Ambrose takes the mic and says we just saw a performance by an Intercontinental Champion with integrity, unlike Seth Rollins. Rollins’ music suddenly hits as fans pop. Ambrose directs his guards to get ready and they face the stage. One of the guards enters the ring and attacks Ambrose from behind, laying him out. It’s Rollins. The other guards enter the ring but Rollins fights them off as Ambrose retreats to the stage with his title. Rollins looks on from the ring.

– Shane McMahon is backstage with Charly Caruso, asking what the fresh start means. Shane says we will see more new faces on RAW and SmackDown, and opportunities will come knocking. Shane says he has some tough decisions ahead. Drake Maverick interrupts with The Authors of Pain. Shane says he’s well aware of them. Drake goes on about how Akam and Rezar had the RAW Tag Team Titles stolen from them. Drake mentions their mandatory rematch clause. Shane says the whole mandatory rematch thing is antiquated, especially since Baron Corbin handed them their shot in the first place. Shane says they have an opportunity in mind for AOP. They will face The B Team, The Revival and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4 Way tonight. The winners will earn a future title shot at Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Akam and Rezar walk off and they’re not happy.

– Still to come, a look at new faces coming up from WWE NXT – EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Lars Sullivan. Back to commercial.