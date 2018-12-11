Live WWE RAW Results & Videos From San Diego, 12/10/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in the ring.

Rollins yells out “burn it down!” and says that will be his battle cry on Sunday at WWE TLC when he beats Dean Ambrose. Rollins goes on and calls out General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin to discuss the state of RAW. Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW as Corbin comes out. Cole is joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

Fans boo as Corbin hits the ring. Corbin says his office is always open for a top Superstar like Rollins. Rollins tells him to cut the crap, everyone is tired of hearing it. Rollins says RAW has sucked under Corbin’s leadership. It has sucked because Corbin comes out every week and makes it all about him. A “Corbin sucks!” chant starts up. Rollins says what Corbin has been doing is not alright, it’s wrong. Corbin says Rollins is frustrated but he’s allowing Rollins to vent, so Rollins should watch how he speaks to him. Rollins goes on and says Corbin has no idea what to do with the roster he has. He brings up how The Revival should be competing for the RAW Tag Team Titles but instead they’re participating in Lucha House Party Rules matches. Rollins wonders what Lucha House Rules even are. He also mocks Corbin’s weekly segments with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, and the “pee” segments with Drake Maverick. Rollins says Corbin’s actions are just masking his insecurities. Fans boo when Rollins mentions how the WWE Universal Title was just handed back to Brock Lesnar, a guy who just shows up when he wants to show up. Rollins says the problem is Brock never wants to show up. Rollins goes on about Lesnar not being here. Rollins says the last time Lesnar competed in a RAW match was 2002. Rollins says Corbin’s experimenting has been a massive failure. He points out how everything is at an all-time low, including TV ratings, and it’s all because of Corbin.

Corbin appreciates the feedback but next time Rollins should save him some time, write it on a piece of paper and leave it on his desk so he can file it under the “I don’t give a damn” category. Corbin doesn’t care what Rollins, the roster or the fans think. Corbin says RAW is his show and he will be in charge for a long time. Corbin says if Rollins thinks it’s bad now, it’s going to get a lot worse for a guy like Rollins. Corbin says Ambrose will beat Rollins on Sunday at TLC and then Corbin will defeat Braun Strowman by forfeit. Corbin says he will then make Rollins’ life a living hell, starting the next night on RAW. Rollins asks why wait, why don’t they have a one-on-one match tonight? Fans pop. Corbin says he will be permanent General Manager as of Sunday… Rollins interrupts and points out how there are tables, ladders and chairs all over… and Corbin just said he always wanted to have a TLC match, so why not have one tonight? Fans pop. Corbin goes on and says no. He keeps talking but Rollins calls him a coward every time he tries to speak. Corbin makes the TLC match for tonight and says the Intercontinental Title will be on the line. Corbin leaves as his music hits.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss hosts a face-off between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Also, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode get a RAW Tag Team Title shot in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match against Drake Maverick and AOP. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes approaches Seth Rollins backstage. He admits it may not have been the smartest decision to get himself into a match with Baron Corbin 6 days away from TLC but he’s just tired of it and has to take a stand for the others in the back, if he won’t then he doesn’t deserve to have the title.

2-on-3 Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Authors of Pain and Drake Maverick

We go to the ring and WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick waits with RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are out next.

The bell rings and Akam clubs Gable out of the air and works him over. Rezar tags in for the double team. Rezar beats on Gable as the referee warns him to back off. Rezar knocks Roode off the apron. Gable fights back but Rezar floors him with a clothesline. Drake tags in for a 1 count on Gable. Rezar tags right back in and puts boots to Gable. Gable and Roode end up clotheslining AOP over the top rope to the floor. They bring Drake in the ring and then launch him out onto Rezar and Akam. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rezar has Gable grounded in the ring. Drake tags back in and nails Gable while Rezar holds him. Drake with some trash talking and a slap to the face of Gable. Gable pushes him against the ropes but Rezar makes the save. Akam tags back in for some double teaming. Akam takes Gable back to the corner and splashes him.

Roode finally gets the tag and unloads on Akam, then decks Rezar from the apron. Akam sends Roode to the apron but Roode rocks him. Roode comes off the top but Akam ends up countering and slamming him. Rezar tags back in and Roode goes down off another double team. Gable makes the save and breaks the pin. AOP hits the Super Collider. Gable counters his powerbomb but AOP drops him anyway. AOP hits the double team powerbomb on Gable now. Drake wants to be tagged in. Drake comes in and mocks Roode. Drake wastes time and covers Roode but Roode counters and pins Drake for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

– After the match, Roode and Gable hit the stage with the titles as Roode’s music hits. Drake and AOP look on from the ring and they aren’t happy.

– Still to come, Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre and a TLC match for the Intercontinental Title.

– We go to the ring and out comes Natalya. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches the new RAW Tag Team Champions backstage. Bobby Roode says they knew they would one day win the titles if they put in the work. Chad Gable says here they are and only one word comes to mind to describe how they feel… glorious!

– We go back to the ring and Natalya has a mic as the announcers hype her Tables Match with Ruby Riott on Sunday.

Natalya says usually she comes out with a smile because she wears her heart on her sleeve but she has to get something off her chest about Ruby Riott. She says Ruby doesn’t respect any person or any thing in this business. Ruby made this personal when she destroyed Jim Neidhart’s sunglasses. Natalya says she tried to destroy The Anvil’s legacy and she keeps talking about how Natalya was spoon-fed everything in WWE because of who her dad was. Natalya goes on about how she’s had to fight for everything she has. She brings up the Montreal Screwjob and says she had to overcome that and more to get to WWE. She’s damn proud to be a Hart and she’s damn proud to represent her family in WWE. Natalya says she’s going to treat Ruby about respect at TLC and will dedicate the match to her dad. Natalya starts crying. She says she will take every tear and every emotion to drive Ruby through a table and there’s nothing she can do about it. The music interrupts and out comes The Riott Squad – Ruby, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Logan and Liv head to the back as Ruby takes the mic. She mocks Natalya for crying again. Ruby says Natalya needs a good counselor. Ruby says Natalya doesn’t represent the Harts, she just disappoints them. Ruby has a present for Natalya. She takes the cover off and reveals a large photo of The Anvil on a table. Ruby says Natalya and her daddy will be closer than ever when she puts her through this table on Sunday. Ruby mocks Natalya as her music hits. Natalya looks on from the ring.

– We get a backstage pre-recorded video from Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says he plucked Drew McIntyre from obscurity and maybe tonight he will send him back. Ziggler says he’s not the good guy or the bad guy, he’s Dolph Ziggler. He doesn’t understand why Finn Balor got involved because he doesn’t need his help. Back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre. Cole says Finn Balor is not here tonight because Drew injured him last week. Cole says Balor will be back for the match with Drew on Sunday. Charly meets Drew in the ring and asks him about challenging Ziggler tonight. McIntyre goes on about not being undefeated and how that makes him more dangerous. He says he will finish Balor for good on Sunday. Drew says he is making RAW a better place for everyone, including the fans. He doesn’t care if they don’t like him, they will respect him. Drew goes on and says Ziggler is about to get his head kicked off. Ziggler makes his way out next.

Ziggler hits the ring and goes to work but Drew easily turns it around and keeps control. We go to commercial with Drew in control.

Back from the break and Drew has Ziggler up on the top. Drew fights off a counter and brings Ziggler to the mat with a huge slam from the second rope. Ziggler kicks out. Drew sends Ziggler to the floor and follows, stalking him. Drew tries to hit a suplex on the floor but Ziggler slides out and sends him into the ring post as the referee counts.

Ziggler makes it back into the ring while Drew is still down on the floor. Drew makes it back in at the 9 count, barely beating the count. Ziggler goes to deliver a superkick but he collapses as his leg goes out. Drew laughs at him. Drew yells at Ziggler and taunts him to get back up. Ziggler kicks Drew’s leg down and nails a Zig Zag for a close 2 count. Ziggler looks to be going for a superkick but McIntyre levels him with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew grabs Ziggler and sends him into the ring post as the music stops. Ziggler rolls to the floor. Drew takes apart the steel ring steps and goes to put Ziggler down on them but officials run down to stop him. Drew backs off but turns and delivers another Claymore to Ziggler’s face while he’s down. McIntyre laughs some more and stands tall. Drew looks on from the stage as his music starts back up. Ziggler tries to get up at ringside.

– The announcers show us how Rhyno was fired last week and how Heath Slater was demoted to the role of referee.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Rollins in a TLC match. Also, Alexa Bliss moderated a face-to-face between Rousey and Jax.

Bayley vs. Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks. Bayley is out next and they head to the ring together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alicia Fox with Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Back and forth to start the match.

Bayley finally makes a comeback and hits a back suplex. Bayley gets fired up now, looking out at Jinder and The Singhs. Bayley with a running shot in the corner and a DDT from the ropes. Sunil Singh and Samir Singh get on apron to distract Bayley by dancing around, allowing Fox to nail a big running boot to Bayley’s face. Apollo Crews’ music hits and out he comes. Crews will be replacing Finn Balor in tomorrow’s Mixed Match Challenge as Balor is injured, according to Cole.

Crews backdrops Sunil at ringside. Banks leaps off the apron and hits Sunil with a Meteora. Crews drops Samir and Jinder next, then sending Sunil into Jinder. Banks wants Crews to toss her onto the others and he does, taking down Jinder and The Singhs again. This leads to Bayley hitting a Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Fox for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Crews hit the ring to celebrate with Bayley as her music hits.

– We see Dean Ambrose backstage looking at the graphic for Corbin vs. Rollins. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype TLC.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Dean Ambrose. Ambrose tells her not to call him The Lunatic Fringe again. He’s not interested in letting her speak at all it appears. Ambrose talks about how the Rollins he knows isn’t The Architect. He says Rollins is doing everything for his big fat ego, including the TLC match with Baron Corbin tonight. Ambrose says Rollins always stepped on him and Roman Reigns to get ahead. Ambrose goes on and says he will take the title from Rollins on Sunday, if he still has it after tonight. Charly asks Ambrose what Reigns would think about everything going on. Ambrose says who cares. Charly asks him about this – a video package showing the events from the night Reigns announced his leukemia battle up to what happened with Ambrose and Rollins last week. Ambrose looks away and doesn’t have anything to say as Charly holds the mic to him. Ambrose just walks away.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss moderates a face-to-face between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

– We see Elias backstage with his guitar. He has a special song for Bobby Lashley coming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with his guitar as JoJo does the introduction.

Elias introduces himself and plays the guitar some as fans cheer. Elias talks about how Bobby Lashley did a radio interview earlier today and said if he could he would move the San Diego sports teams to a cool city like Los Angeles. Elias says if it were up to the people, a loser like Lashley wouldn’t be allowed in San Diego to perform. Elias goes on and says everyone here knows what Lashley will find out at TLC on Sunday – that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. We see a photo on the big screen of Elias smashing the guitar over Lio Rush last week.

Elias starts performing his latest song now, taking a shot at Lashley. The music interrupts and out comes Rush with Lashley.

Lio Rush vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley talks Lio Rush up as they head to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is about to begin when referee Heath Slater comes to the ring to officiate his first match. Rush uses his speed against Elias to start but Elias catches him. Rush counters and lands on his feet but Elias easily grounds him. Elias keeps control by Rush’s arm now as Lashley looks on.

Elias overpowers Rush again and takes him to the corner. Elias launches Rush across the ring. Elias with a chop in the corner. Elias whips Rush into the opposite corner and he hits hard, falling out to the floor and clutching his back in pain. Elias rolls Rush back in. Lashley grabs Elias’ boot as Slater is distracted. Elias kicks him back but Rush takes advantage and works him over. Elias comes back in but Rush keeps delivering strikes. Elias catches Rush in a wheelchair , turning that into a sitdown powerbomb. Lashley breaks the pin up and pounds on Elias but Slater isn’t calling the match.

Slater asks Lashley to leave the ring. Lashley gets in his face and intimidates him. Lashley grabs Elias and nails a big chokeslam. Lashley stares back at Slater before waking Rush up, pointing him to Elias’ guitar at ringside. Rush brings the guitar back into the ring. Lashley grabs the guitar and smashes it over the back of Elias as he tries to get back up. Rush rolls back into the ring and covers Elias for the pin but Slater hesitates. Lashley turns to Slater and Slater slowly makes the count for the win.

Winner: Lio Rush

– After the match, Rush and Lashley celebrate as a disgusted Slater marches to the back. We go to replays. Lashley and Rush finally exit the ring as another referee comes in to check on Elias.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage talking to a staffer. She will moderate the Jax vs. Rousey face-off next. Back to commercial.

– We get a look at the earlier segment with Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. We also see how AOP dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

– We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss, then Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Jax takes shots at RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to start the segment. Jax goes on and looks at her right hand and talks about how she put SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch down with it. She says she will do the same thing with Rousey on Sunday at TLC but she won’t stop with just one punch. Jax goes on about how she’s a strategist and how she will still defeat Rousey on Sunday if she blocks the punch. Jax screams out. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey.

Rousey says she didn’t come out here to hit her poses and talk about fighting. She came to fight. Rousey rushes the ring as Jax and Snuka retreat to the floor. They regroup and hit the apron to stare Rousey down. Ember Moon’s music hits next and she runs down to join Rousey in the ring. Jax and Snuka go back to the floor.