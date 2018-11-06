Live WWE RAW Videos & Results, 11/5/2018

Reload during RAW for updates as they available.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on tape from Manchester, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– The entire RAW roster is on the stage. Security is guarding the ring. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin comes out as JoJo does the introduction. Cole leads us to a video package with highlights from WWE Crown Jewel and new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s win over Braun Strowman, thanks to Corbin.

Corbin welcomes us to RAW and mentions needing security because he’s so high profile. Corbin hypes WWE Survivor Series as the one time a year where RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head. Corbin plugs Lesnar’s dominating performance over Strowman and his Survivor Series match with WWE Champion AJ Styles. He also plugs RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch plus the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination matches. Every match is the chance for RAW to show it’s superior. Corbin says they also have a score to settle after SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon stole the title of best in the world from RAW and Dolph Ziggler. Corbin says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will address that next week. Corbin says RAW will dominate at Survivor Series and when they do, he will go from Acting GM to full time GM. Corbin chose himself to be the Team Captain for the men’s team because he’s what they need. Corbin says his managerial duties won’t allow him to compete in the match, so he’s going to put together the most dominant team possible. He announces Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as the first two members. Strowman is also on the team.

Corbin says Strowman may be mad at him but he will realize Corbin just taught him a lesson at Crown Jewel. Corbin says once Strowman understands he needs to respect authority, he will be the team member they need at Survivor Series. Regarding the women’s team, he needed a woman with great skills so it will be Team Captain Alexa Bliss picking the members. The music hits and Bliss comes marching out from the back, right past Natalya and Sasha Banks on the stage. Banks heads to the ring. Bliss thanks Corbin and calls him the future permanent GM. She talks about picking the member of the women’s Team RAW and says she’s a natural born leader. She says she will be watching the women’s matches very closely and she wants them to show they have the killer instincts they need because they will not be losing to the B show, not on her watch. She says this all starts tonight with an Evolution rematch – The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Banks and Bayley. Corbin likes the way Bliss thinks. Bliss says she could get used to this. She goes to start the first match but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the “you suck!” chants start. Angle says competing in the World Cup lit a fire under him and he wants to compete again at Survivor Series this year after leading last year. Corbin says that was last year and he’s making the decisions this year. Corbin wants Angle to take a permanent vacation. Angle talks about how we decided things in the ring when he was around. He proposes a match with Corbin for tonight and if he wins, he will be the Team Captain. Fans go wild. Angle calls Corbin an embarrassment to RAW after he resists. Corbin gives him the match and says Angle will get what he wants if he wins but the only way he sees Angle going to Survivor Series is if he buys a ticket. Angle says the only way Corbin is going to Survivor Series is on crutches after he breaks his ankle. Angle leaves and his music hits but Corbin demands it’s cut. The “you suck” chants start up at Corbin.

Corbin says this is his show. Corbin demands they respect Bliss as she was about to speak. Bliss goes to start the match again but the music interrupts and out comes Braun. Strowman marches to the ring and starts dropping the security team at ringside. Corbin waits for a fight but he retreats when Braun enters the ring. Braun chases Corbin up the ramp and to the back. He drops Jinder Mahal as he approaches. Strowman brawls with The Authors of Pain, The Ascension and others on the ramp. Other Superstars join in and the roster is going at it. Strowman breaks through and walks around the back looking for Corbin. Strowman tells a staffer to tell Corbin he will get these hands tonight. We go to commercial as Strowman continues looking for Corbin.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage. They do believe tonight’s match will see them get the win like at WWE Evolution. Natalya dedicates the match to her dad, the late WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, and says she’s wearing his glasses to the ring for good luck.

The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Natalya. She’s wearing The Anvil’s glasses. Sasha Banks is out next, followed by Bayley. They all head to the ring together. Out next comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

The bell rings and a brawl breaks out as The Riott Squad attacks at once. Ruby misses a Riott Kick as the ring clears out but Natalya drops her into an early Sharpshooter. Liv and Logan provide assists, allowing Ruby to turn it around for a 2 count. Natalya goes to the floor as Logan tags in. Logan unloads against the apron and sends Natalya into the barrier as the referee counts. Logan brings it back in for a 2 count. Liv comes in and ends up getting a 2 count after a kick. Liv tosses Natalya to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv keeps control of Natalya. Liv takes it to the corner and unloads as the referee warns her. Liv misses in the corner but stops Natalya from making the tag. Sasha gets the hot tag and decks the others on the apron. Banks with a dropkick to Liv and more offense. Banks with a knee to Liv from the apron and the double knees to Logan on the floor from the apron. Banks goes back in and hits the double knees from the top rope to Liv. Banks with a Backstabber into the Banks Statement but Ruby runs in and kicks her in the face.

Bayley runs in but Ruby sends her out of the ring. Banks and Riott go at it now. Banks with a knee to the face. Bayley tags in and nails a running knee to Ruby in the corner. Banks follows up with knees in the corner as they double team Riott. Bayley hits the turnbuckles but still tosses Riott to the apron to hang her up over the second rope. Bayley runs the ropes and takes out Liv and Logan on the floor with a dive. Ruby comes right over with a STO to Bayley on the floor. Riott brings it back into the ring for a 2 count on Bayley. Natalya rallies the crowd for Bayley now.

Bayley counters a suplex and rolls Riott for a 2 count. Riott comes right back to turn it around for a 2 count. Riott keeps Bayley grounded now. Bayley looks to fight back but can’t turn it around. Logan comes in and keeps up the attack. Bayley fights up and out but Logan launches her into the second rope face-first by her arm. Logan with another 2 count. Ruby yells at Bayley to stay down. Liv comes back in and works Bayley over. Liv with a dropkick for a 2 count. Liv tosses Bayley out of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Logan dropkicks Bayley for a 2 count. Logan works Bayley over and taunts her. Natalya and Banks try to rally the crowd. Logan pushes Banks off the apron but Natalya avoids the shot. Natalya gets the hot tag, running over Logan and knocking the others off the apron. Natalya with a German suplex to Logan. Logan elbows Natalya but Natalya counters and slams her face-first for a 2 count as Ruby breaks it up. Banks runs in and takes out Ruby but Liv takes her out. Natalya with the lariat to Liv. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter on Logan and gets it locked in from the middle of the ring. Ruby appears at ringside with The Anvil’s sunglasses in her hands, threatening to break them. Natalya stares at her and lets up off the Sharpshooter. Ruby breaks the glasses and Natalya gets emotional. The Riot Squad laughs and leaves together as fans boo them. Natalya cries and picks up the pieces as Banks and Bayley console her.

– Still to come, Angle vs. Corbin. Also, a look at DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction from Crown Jewel.

– We see Braun Strowman backstage looking for Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.

Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh. Cole leads us to highlights from Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels defeating Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. Cole confirms Triple H’s surgery for tomorrow. Out next comes Apollo Crews. We get a sidebar video from Crews, who says he will start stacking his wins tonight and showing everyone why he is the human highlight reel of RAW.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jinder takes control but Crews turns it around, despite an interference attempt from Singh. Jinder cuts Crews off and covers for a close 2 count. Jinder keeps Crews grounded now. Crews fights up and trades shots with Jinder now. Jinder avoids a shot off the ropes and rolls Crews up for 2. Crews comes back with the enziguri. Crews presses Jinder and slams him. Crews with the standing moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews hits the corners to pose as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Seth Rollins walking backstage with the WWE Intercontinental Title and both RAW Tag Team Titles. Cole says there have been reports of Dean Ambrose being in the area today. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. He’s wearing both tag title belts. We see how Dean Ambrose turned on Rollins after their title win on October 22.

Fans chant “burn it down” as Rollins takes the mic. Rollins says he planned on coming out with three titles and a giant trophy but things didn’t go his way in the WWE World Cup. Rollins also knocks Baron Corbin for helping Brock Lesnar get back the WWE Universal Title. He gets fired up when talking about how Roman Reigns fought to take the title from Lesnar and with everything he’s fighting for now, what Corbin did was a slap in the face to Reigns. Fans chant “Roman” now. Rollins says it was a slap in the face to everyone, including the fans. Rollins says he would tell this to Lesnar’s face but he’s not here tonight. Shocker, Rollins says. Rollins says one person is here tonight – Dean Ambrose. Rollins says The Shield was on top of the world just a few weeks ago. Rollins previously tried to get Ambrose to come talk to him like a man but he wouldn’t and Rollins won’t waste our time by trying again. He’s here tonight because of the RAW Tag Team Titles.

It sounds like Rollins is about to relinquish the titles but Corbin interrupts from the big screen, speaking from backstage. Corbin says Rollins and his partner will have to defend the titles right now. Against these guys… the music hits and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Authors of Pain vs. Seth Rollins

The Authors of Pain hit the ring with Maverick as the bell rings and JoJo does the introductions.

Akam starts off and goes at it with Rollins. Rollins soon fights them both off but the double team is too much as Rezar levels Rollins with a clothesline. Rezar talks some trash while Rollins is down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Akam covers Rollins for a 2 count. Akam keeps control and grounds Rollins in the middle of the ring. Rollins breaks it with a jawbreaker. Akam whips Rollins hard into the corner and he goes down. Rollins kicks out at 2. Rezar comes back in and keeps Rollins down. Akam tags back in and they go for a double team but Rollins blocks it with boots. Rollins clotheslines Rezar over the top to the floor. Rollins unloads on Akam now.

Rollins nails a suicide dive on Rezar on the floor. Akam gets sent through the ropes now. Rollins runs the ropes again and nails a suicide dive on both opponents, taking them down on the floor. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins brings Akam back in. Rollins springboards in and takes him down. Rezar is up in the ring now but Rollins drops him with a Slingblade. Rollins with a Blockbuster on Akam but he kicks out at 2. Drake cheers AOP on as Rollins struggles to get to his feet first. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp as fans chant “burn it down!” again.

Rollins kicks Akam but Drake gets on the apron to distract the referee, allowing Rezar to get involved. They double team Rollins but he fights them both off with kicks to the face. Rollins drops Rezar with a kick and goes to the top. Rollins nails a Frogsplash on Rezar for a close 2 count. Rollins drops Akam from the apron. Rezar blocks a Stomp and nails a powerbomb. Akam tags in for the double team neckbreaker – powerbomb combo. Rezar makes the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Drake hits the ring to celebrate with Akam and Rezar as they’re handed the titles. They leave as the music stops and we see Dean Ambrose come walking through the crowd. Ambrose slowly enters the ring as the “you sold out!” chants start. Ambrose drops down to one knee in front of Rollins takes a mic. “You want to know why I did what I did?” Ambrose stands back up as Rollins asks why. Ambrose decks him and drops him with Dirty Deeds as fans boo. Ambrose walks the ramp and stops at the top as Rollins recovers on the mat. Ambrose keeps walking to the back. Cole asks Renee if she can shed any light on what’s going on and she says she’s tried talking to him about it but there’s no reasoning with him there right now. We see Rollins struggling to get to his feet as the “burn it down!” chants continue.