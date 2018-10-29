Live WWE RAW Videos & Results From Charlotte, 10/29/2018

Reload during RAW for new videos & results.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at last week’s segment with Roman Reigns announcing his battle with leukemia.

– We’re live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as JoJo introduces Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, who is in the ring.

Corbin, who is holding the vacant WWE Universal Title, says last week was one of the most emotional nights of his career. Corbin says that was last week and life moves on. Fans boo him. Corbin respects Reigns personally but professionally, he hopes Reigns doesn’t come back to RAW. Corbin says we all know the title looks good on him. Corbin says Reigns made his job very difficult which is why… the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Paul Heyman is with him. Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Corbin tells the crowd to give it up for Lesnar. Corbin hypes The Beast vs. The Monster at WWE Crown Jewel but Heyman hushes him up, telling him to stop so he can do his own shtick. The advocate does the grand introduction for his client. Heyman says history will be made once again at Crown Jewel when his client takes the title back home and places it over his massive shoulders. Heyman says in order to do that, Lesnar has to beat Braun Strowman. Heyman has a heads up for us – Lesnar will beat Braun. That’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler, a guarantee. Heyman says he couldn’t be more right about this match if it were pre-determined. Heyman goes on about the match but the music interrupts and out comes Strowman to a pop.

Strowman marches to the ring as Lesnar stares him down. Braun takes the mic and says he’s going to become champion on Friday because Lesnar is going to get these hands. Strowman drops the mic and stares Lesnar down. Strowman pushes Corbin out of the way and stares Lesnar down again. Corbin attacks Strowman from behind but Strowman powerslams him. Lesnar laughs. Fans chant “get these hands” now. Lesnar grabs the title and poses with it as Strowman slams Corbin again. Stroman yells at Lesnar about how that’s his future. Fans chant “one more time” and Strowman delivers a third powerslam to Corbin. Strowman turns around but Lesnar sneaks up behind him. Strowman turns back around and Lesnar drops him with the F5 to a mixed reaction. Lesnar stands tall over Strowman with the title as his music hits. Lesnar and Heyman leave the ring. Strowman gets up and he’s not happy.

– The announcers talk about what happened with new RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins last week. Ambrose and the WWE Intercontinental Champion will be here tonight. Also, DX and The Brothers of Destruction are here. Also, a ten-woman match with Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita teaming to face The Riott Squad, Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor stops and throws a “too sweet” taunt to Baron Corbin as he’s helped up the ramp by referees. Balor hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a quick video package of stills from Evolution. Cole mentions how Balor was in attendance for Evolution. We see highlights from last week’s match that led to this rematch. Out next comes Lio Rush. Rush takes the mic on the stage and knocks Balor, saying he just got lucky last week and didn’t deserve the win. Rush calls it a fluke and says Balor knows it. Rush goes on and knocks Balor, then the people of Charlotte. Rush calls on everyone to stand and help him welcome his man… Lashley, Lashley, Lashley. Out comes Bobby Lashley marching to the ring.

The bell rings and Lashley rams Balor back into the corner. Lashley rams Balor into another corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Lashley slams Balor as Rush starts chanting his name on the mic. Lashley keeps control while Rush keeps running his mouth. Balor eventually dropkicks Lashley and sends him out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive, taking Lashley back down. Balor clutches his back after the landing as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has control of Balor in the middle of the ring while Rush chants his name. Balor fights up from a hold but Lashley slams him face-first. Lashley dominates Balor and grounds him again. Balor fights up again but Lashley knees him and rocks him into the corner. Lashley charges but runs into boots. Balor looks to mount some offense now, taking Lashley off his feet as fans pop. Lashley comes right back and goes for a powerbomb but Balor fights while up in the air. Balor counters and takes Lashley back down. Balor with a big chop in the corner. Lashley catches Balor mid-move and drives him into the mat for another 2 count.

Rush chants Lashley’s name some more as Lashley looks to finish Balor. Balor with a Slingblade and another big shot into the corner. Rush distracts Balor from the floor. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Rush shoves him. Balor manages to drop Lashley with a kick after ducking a shot. Balor goes back to the top for another Coup de Grace attempt but Rush stops it once again. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the match, fans chant “you suck” at Rush. A referee checks on Balor on the outside but Lashley comes and grabs him. Lashley drives Balor into the barrier and the apron a few times as fans boo. Rush chants his name. Lashley brings Balor back into the ring and manhandles him with a Full Nelson. Rush talks trash to Balor while Lashley holds him up. Lashley drops Balor to the mat but holds him so Rush can slap him. Lashley poses and Rush chants his name some more as the music hits.

– Still to come, a look at Evolution. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Bobby Lashley walking with Lio Rush backstage. Baron Corbin wants to see them and they walk into the trainer’s room to find him. Corbin gives them props for what they just did to Finn Balor. Corbin says Lashley is one of the best in the world and he will have the chance to prove it. Corbin says Lashley has officially qualified for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Friday. Lashley asks who will he be replacing? Corbin says he’s replacing someone who didn’t qualify – John Cena.

– We see stills from Nikki Bella’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Evolution. We also see post-Evolution video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupting an interview with Rousey. Cole reveals Rousey vs. Lynch for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 18.

Trish Stratus, Lita, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad, Mickie James and Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out first are WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. Natalya joins them on the stage. Sasha Banks is out next, followed by Bayley. They all head to the ring together and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Alicia Fox and Mickie James with Alexa Bliss on the stage. The Riott Squad is out next – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Trish starts off with Logan and they go at it. Trish gets the upperhand and in comes Liv. Trish keeps control and tags in Lita. Lita jumps off Trish’s back and hits the clothesline to Liv in the corner. Lita keeps control of Liv and drops her with a DDT for a 2 count. The Riott Squad tries to make the save but Bayley and Banks take them down on the outside. We go to commercial with The Riott Squad down at ringside as Trish, Lita and Natalya look on from their corner.

.

Back from the break and Fox gets double teamed by Banks and Bayley. Trish tags in to double team Fox with Banks. Trish with a 2 count. Fox ends up turning it around on Banks after she came back in, following interference from Mickie. Fox with a 2 count on Banks. Mickie tags in and keeps Banks grounded while talking trash.

Logan ends up in the ring with shots to Banks but Banks rolls her up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Logan comes right back with a dropkick out of nowhere for a 2 count. Logan smiles as she keeps Banks grounded now. Banks looks for a tag but Logan rams her back into the corner. Ruby tags in and stomps away on Banks in the corner. Ruby argues with the referee while her partners beat on Banks in the corner. Banks tries for a tag again but Ruby slams her back. Ruby knocks Lita off the apron with a cheap shot. Ruby argues with Trish before going back to work on Banks. Ruby mocks Banks. Banks side-steps and Ruby runs into her partners in the corner.

Fox comes back in and drops Trish and Bayley off the apron after missing Sasha. Natalya finally gets the tag and she unloads on Fox. Natalya with her signature moves and the basement dropkick. Natalya with a spinning lariat for a 2 count as Logan breaks the pin. Trish takes Logan down. Mickie goes to the top but Trish brings her down with a scissors. Banks leaps off the top with knees to Mickie. Liv and Ruby come in to deck Trish and Banks as they celebrate. Bayley and Lita make the save and hit a double Twist of Fate on Ruby and Liv. Bayley goes to the top and drops a big elbow on Ruby. Lita goes to the top and hits the Litasault on Liv for a pop. Fox grabs Lita but Lita counters and Natalya follows-up with the Hart Attack. Natalya with a 2 count on Fox. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter to Fox in the middle of the ring and she taps out.

Winners: Natalya, Lita, Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, the winners stand tall as Natalya’s music hits. The Riott Squad recovers on the outside.

– The announcers show us stills from the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution, which saw Nia Jax win to earn a future RAW Women’s Title shot. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jax now. Braxton asks when Jax plans on challenging Ronda Rousey. Jax says Rousey has Becky Lynch at Survivor Series but she will be waiting for her after she makes Becky tap to prove that RAW has the superior women’s division. Kayla introduces Ember Moon next. She talks about going at it with Jax in the Battle Royal. Moon says she had lightning in a bottle last night but… Jax interrupts and gives Moon props but says Braxton should be asking her more about facing Rousey. Moon and Jax have some words. Moon challenges Jax to a match and Jax accepts. Jax says she beat Moon last night and will do it again tonight. Jax walks off.

– The announcers talk about Jax and Tamina Snuka paying tribute to Roman Reigns in the Battle Royal at Evolution. We see footage of Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins after their RAW Tag Team Title win on last week’s show. Ambrose and Rollins will be here tonight.

– Cole leads us to a video package on DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. Both teams will be here tonight.

– We briefly hear Elias in the ring with his guitar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from Evolution.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Elias says he’s the truth and what he says will set us free. He goes on and reminds us that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias lets out a “Wooo!” as we’re in Flair Country tonight.

Elias says he came to Charlotte early today because WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wanted to hang out with him. Elias claims Flair said Elias is his favorite. Elias says Flair gave him props for what he did to Baron Corbin last week. Elias shows us a replay of the guitar shot to Corbin and says this one is for Ric. Elias says as much as it hurts him to break one of his beautiful guitars, that one felt good. He planned on singing a song to Corbin tonight but he probably can’t make it out here because of what Braun Strowman did to him earlier. Elias says he can’t let this song go and can’t let Corbin off that easy so he’s headed to the back to bring the music to Corbin’s face. Elias leaves the ring with his guitar and heads to the back.

The camera cuts backstage for the announcers. We see Dana Brooke stop Elias in the back. She asks him to play her a song and he says no. Elias keeps walking and knocks on Corbin’s door. Corbin yells from the other side and isn’t opening the door, no matter who it is. Elias does his usual shtick about keeping your mouth shut and silencing your cellphone. He starts playing the song outside of Corbin’s door. The song takes shots at Corbin. Corbin comes out and Elias keeps playing. He calls Corbin “Stephanie’s little bitch” as Corbin goes back inside. Jinder Mahal suddenly attacks out of nowhere and destroys Elias. Corbin comes back and says it looks like Jinder just tuned Elias up. Corbin says Elias better get to the ring for his encore because he’s in action next. We go to commercial.

Elias vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and the bell rings. Elias locks up with Jinder Mahal as The Singh Brothers look on from the outside. Elias looks to take control but he’s selling the beatdown from earlier. Jinder slams Elias to the mat and kicks him in the injured ribs. Jinder stomps away in the corner now. Jinder keeps control and grounds Elias in the middle of the ring now.

Jinder with an abdominal stretch to Elias now, keeping focus on the ribs. Jinder with a waistlock but Elias fights out with elbows. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Elias blocks a counter in the corner and mule kicks Jinder away. Elias unloads in the corner as the referee warns him and fans cheer him on. Jinder counters and scoops Elias on his shoulders but Elias slides out. Elias with a knee and a Drift Away for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias recovers and clutches his ribs as his music plays.

– The announcers show us a replay of the opening segment with Corbin, Strowman and Lesnar. The announcers hype Crown Jewel.

– Still to come, a special look at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ahead of the World Cup. Back to commercial.