Live WWE RAW Videos & Results From Denver, 9/24/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a new WWE intro video.

– We’re live from outside of the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado as a limousine pulls up. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is waiting. Stephanie McMahon steps out and Baron wishes her a happy birthday. She just stares at him as he starts singing happy birthday. Triple H steps out and Corbin stops singing. Corbin has Stephanie’s office all ready to lead her to but she says everything she can say to him, she can say it right here. Triple H walks off because this is too awkward to witness. Stephanie scolds Corbin for the job she’s done since Kurt Angle was forced to go on vacation, noting how he booked himself in a WWE Universal Title match last week. Corbin doesn’t accept the blame and comments on The Shield running wild. Stephanie says he’s lost control. She tells him to get two partners to face The Shield tonight and threatens him with his job, mentioning Angle again. Stephanie walks off.

– We go inside the arena as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– The Shield immediately comes out to a pop – Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They come through the crowd as JoJo does the introductions.

The crowd finally calms down as Ambrose takes the mic. Ambrose says we’re looking at the three workhorses of WWE. They may have lost a few battles here and there but they have never lost a war and they’re still standing. Reigns takes the mic next and gets some more boos. He brags on their resumes and says all they have to do is this – Reigns and Rollins raise their titles in the air. Reigns says these titles are the keys to the kingdom and everyone should want them. That’s why Brock Lesnar came back, why the Acting GM is booking himself in title matches. Because these titles will change your life. Reigns says the only men that deserve these titles are the ones standing in the ring right now. Rollins says this has and will always be about being the best, and that’s what they are. Rollins says Braun Strowman wants the power so bad he recruited a pack of jackasses to try and take out The Shield at Super Show-Down but that’s not going to happen. Rollins calls Corbin the world’s largest substitute school teacher and mentions tonight’s match. Rollins calls Corbin out and says The Shield would like to show him how much of a problem they can be, right now.

The music hits and out comes Corbin. First Corbin wants to say his boss Stephanie is here tonight and it’s her birthday. Corbin won’t let RAW turn to madness like it has for a few weeks now as he’s putting his foot down. Corbin says he and his partners will toss The Shield around the ring and he promises he will impress his boss. Corbin says they will expose The Shield for what they are – selfish individuals. Corbin says everyone in the locker room dislikes The Shield individually and as a group. Corbin says that includes these men – Strowman’s music hits and out he comes with RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Strowman speaks from the stage and tells Reigns to shine that title up real nice because he won’t be wearing it for very long. Braun says he can see cracks start to form in The Shield and it’s just a matter of time before they implode. Strowman says at “WWE Super Show” it will be the four of them vs. The Shield, and he doesn’t mean Corbin. Rollins cracks jokes at Braun for his math being off. Strowman says Ambrose is starting to see the light. Ziggler chimes in and says Ambrose doesn’t need The Shield but they need him. Ziggler knows how good Ambrose can be and now he has nothing but Rollins and Ambrose have everything. Rollins says that’s ridiculous. McIntyre gives Ambrose props for pushing him to his limits last week. McIntyre says Rollins and Reigns don’t appreciate Ambrose, and he deserves more. Ambrose continues trying to turn Ambrose on The Shield and Rollins tells him he’s full of it. Ziggler says Strowman is going to win Reigns’ title at WWE Crown Jewel and if Ambrose hangs with them, the Intercontinental Title will be all his. Ziggler goes on and wants Ambrose to turn his back on The Shield. Reigns interrupts and tells him to shut up. Reigns says the people didn’t pay to hear Ziggler run his mouth, they paid to watch The Shield beat them up, so let’s do it. It looks like we’re about to have a fight but Corbin runs down and gets in between as the heels reach the bottom of the ramp. Fans want the fight but Corbin says it’s not happening. Corbin says McIntyre and Ziggler have to defend tonight, and he will take care of The Shield with his partners. Braun’s music hits as The Shield looks on from the ring.

– Still to come, the RAW Tag Team Titles are on the line. Also, Bobby Lashley vs. Elias. We see Finn Balor backstage warming up as Bayley approaches. Balor vs. Jinder Mahal will take place tonight and Jinder will have Alicia Fox in his corner with Sunil Singh. We go to commercial.